IUX may suit South African traders who want MT5, tight pricing and access to high leverage, but the regulatory setup needs to be understood properly.

The local South African company acts as an FSCA-authorised intermediary, while the actual CFD account is held with the Mauritius-regulated product supplier.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000 🏦 Regulators: ASIC (AU), FSCA (SA), FSC(MU) and FSA (SVG) Start Trading Read Review

Quick Answer: Is IUX a good broker for South Africans? Yes, IUX can be a good broker for South Africans, especially for traders who want low trading costs, MT5, and a fairly small starting deposit. The legal setup is the part you need to understand before funding the account.



The FSCA authorises IUX Markets ZA (Pty) Ltd under FSP 53103. However, the South African company acts as an intermediary. Your CFD account is opened with IUX Markets (MU) Ltd in Mauritius, which supplies the products and acts as the counterparty. Mauritius law applies to the trading account.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Is IUX a reputable broker?

Yes, IUX is regulated by the FSCA in South Africa and the FSA in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, assuring traders' security.

CFD Risk Warning for South African Traders

Risk warning: Forex, CFD, and derivative trading is risky. These are leveraged products, which means a small market move can create a much bigger gain or loss in your account. You can lose money quickly, especially if you trade with high leverage, hold positions overnight, or trade during major news events.

Forex, CFD, and derivative trading is risky. These are leveraged products, which means a small market move can create a much bigger gain or loss in your account. You can lose money quickly, especially if you trade with high leverage, hold positions overnight, or trade during major news events. IUX states that trading foreign exchange and derivative financial products carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. It also warns that leverage can work both for and against you and may result in the rapid loss of all invested capital.

IUX is regulated in South Africa through IUX Markets ZA (Pty) Ltd, an authorised Financial Services Provider registered with the FSCA under FSP No. 53103. South African traders should still confirm which IUX entity they are opening an account with, what protections apply, and how client funds are handled before depositing.

Do not trade with rent money, school fees, loan money, or money you cannot afford to lose.

🔍 Feature 💰Minimum Deposit $50 / 800 ZAR 🎁Sign-Up Bonus Currently unavailable. 💸Fees No hidden fees, but some deposit or withdrawal from IUX third-party fees may apply 📉Spreads & Commissions Standard account: spreads from 0.2 pips with zero commission Pro: from 0.1 pips, no commission Raw: 0.0 pips, $7 per lot commission per lot per side 💳Deposit & Withdrawals Methods include credit/debit cards, bank wire, Bring Pay Local Banks 🖥️Platforms MetaTrader 5 IUX WebTrader IUX Trade mobile app (Android/iOS) 🛡️Regulation FSCA (SA), FSA (SVG) , ASIC (AU) and the FSC (MU) 🔐Trust Score Likely around 6–7/10 praised for low-cost access and fast execution, but limited regulation, and with the only customer support option being available is live chat 24/7 and email. ⏱️Payout Schedule Withdrawals typically processed within minutes up to a few hours bank wires may take 1–5 business days minimum withdrawal from $3–$5 depending on account type 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

IUX Trust Score

SA Shares Trust Score: 88/100

IUX scores strongly for its genuine South African FSP, clear intermediary disclosure, competitive pricing and transparent current account structure.

The score is held below the highest tier because the actual CFD product supplier sits outside South Africa and because leverage up to 1:3000 materially increases trading risk.

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Offers a 30 USD No-deposit bonus to all newly registered traders Limited regulations. There are over 250 instruments that can be traded Only supports USD as an account currency Traders can use powerful trading platforms spread across devices Lack of information regarding deposit and withdrawal options There are transparent trading and non-trading fees They currently do not have plans to offer services in other countries Deposits and withdrawals with IUX are free Doesn’t offer AutoChartist or VPS

Overview

Having focused on enhancing user experiences, we have recently delved into IUX, a prominent name in the forex and CFD brokerage industry since 2016.

From our research, it’s evident that they have strongly emphasized establishing trust.

IUX is supervised by ASIC (AU) – Australian Securities and Investments Commission in Australia, FSCA (SA) – Financial Sector Conduct Authority in South Africa, FSC (MU) – Financial Services Commission in Mauritius, and FSA (SVG) – Financial Services Authority in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

One aspect that stood out to us was IUX’s commitment to a seamless and streamlined trading process.

The competitive spreads, starting from 0.0 pips, along with the extensive liquidity and leverage options of up to 1:3000, will surely attract traders with various trading styles and risk preferences.

What kind of trading accounts does IUX offer?

IUX provides four retail trading accounts: Standard, Raw, and Pro, each tailored to different trading demands and skill levels. Costs vary by funding — more funding generally means lower costs. Beginners can start with a Standard account for just $50, though $100 is recommended to better manage risk, as CFD trading uses leverage that amplifies both potential profits and losses.

Which regulatory bodies supervise IUX?

The ASIC (AU) – Australian Securities and Investments Commission in Australia, FSCA (SA) – Financial Sector Conduct Authority in South Africa, FSC (MU) – Financial Services Commission

in Mauritius, and FSA (SVG) – Financial Services Authority in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

SA Shares Broker Safety Score: IUX

Safety Score: 8/10

IUX scores well for South African traders because it has a locally regulated FSCA entity under FSP No. 53103. That gives it a stronger local safety profile than offshore-only brokers.

The score is not higher because IUX also operates through other group entities, including Mauritius and St. Vincent and the Grenadines-linked structures. Traders should check the entity in the account agreement before depositing. Regulation matters, but the exact legal entity matters more.

Safety factor Score SA Shares view South African FSCA regulation 9/10 IUX Markets ZA (Pty) Ltd is authorised by the FSCA under FSP No. 53103. Strong local regulatory signal. Global entity structure 7/10 IUX lists other entities, including Mauritius and St. Vincent and the Grenadines-linked companies. Traders need to know which entity applies. Entity clarity 7.5/10 The review should clearly state the South African entity and remind traders to check the client agreement before funding. Client fund handling 7.5/10 Client-fund protection depends on the entity. Traders should check the legal documents before depositing larger amounts. Risk disclosure 8/10 IUX warns that forex and derivative trading is high risk and that leverage may cause rapid loss of invested capital. Platform maturity 7.5/10 MT5 is a strong modern platform, but IUX has a narrower platform range than brokers offering MT4, MT5, cTrader, and TradingView together. Fee transparency 8/10 IUX appears competitive on spreads, but traders should compare spreads, commissions, swaps, and withdrawal terms together. High leverage risk 6/10 High leverage can be useful for experienced traders, but it is dangerous for beginners. South African fit 8/10 Stronger than offshore-only brokers because of FSCA regulation, but traders should still check entity, leverage, and withdrawal terms.

IUX Scorecard for South African Traders

Category Score SA Shares view Fees 8/10 IUX looks competitive on spreads and account costs. Traders should still compare total cost, including swaps, commissions, and withdrawal conditions. Safety 8/10 FSCA-regulated in South Africa, with other group entities. Good score, but entity checks still matter. Platforms 7.5/10 MT5 and mobile access are useful, but the platform range is not as broad as brokers offering MT4, MT5, cTrader, and TradingView. Education 7/10 Enough for basic platform learning, but beginners still need proper outside education on leverage, margin, and position sizing. Mobile 8/10 Mobile trading is practical through the IUX app and MT5 mobile access. Good enough for monitoring and managing positions. Support 7.5/10 Support is available, but South African traders should test response quality on withdrawals, verification, and entity questions before depositing larger amounts.

IUX Customer Reviews

Customer reviews for IUX are generally positive, highlighting the platform’s user-friendly interface, fast trade execution, and low trading costs.

Many traders appreciate the availability of MetaTrader 5 and the flexibility in account types.

The broker’s multilingual customer support is frequently praised for being responsive and helpful.

However, some users express concerns over IUX's offshore regulation and suggest beginners exercise caution and do thorough research before investing.

🔍Aspect 🔖Details 🌟Overall Rating 8/10 – Strong offering for cost-effective trading 👏Customer Satisfaction Mostly positive, especially for low spreads & platform options 📞Customer Service Fast, multilingual, helpful via live chat & email

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000 🏦 Regulators: ASIC (AU), FSCA (SA), FSC(MU) and FSA (SVG) Start Trading Read Review

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating High praise: users cite low spreads, high leverage, minimal slippage, and fast transactions. Rated among top brokers by some reviewers ⭐ ~8–9/10

IUX Safety and Security

IUX takes all necessary steps to ensure the client's safety while trading and the safety of their funds.

🔎 Registered Entity 🌎 Country of Registration 📑 Registration Number 📌 Regulatory Entity 📉 License Number/Ref 🥇 IUX Markets Limited Cyprus 26183 BC 2021 Financial Services Authority of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 26183 BC 2021 🥈 IUX Markets ZA (PTY) LTD South Africa 2023/572477/07 Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) – South Africa FSP 53103 IUX Markets AU Pty Ltd Australia Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) 529610 IUX MARKETS (MU) LTD Mauritius Financial Services Commission (FSC) – Mauritius Financial Services Commission (FSC) – Mauritius GB22200605

Protection of Client Funds

🔎 Broker 🔒 Segregated Accounts Yes, Client funds are held separately across regulated entities 💴 Compensation Fund Member Mauritius entity (FSC) 💶 Compensation Amount €20,000 via The Financial Commission (Mauritius entity) 📈 SSL Certificate Yes, standard security feature on the website 📉 2FA (Where Applicable) Yes 📊 Privacy Policy in Place Yes 💹 Risk Warning Provided Yes 📌 Negative Balance Protection Yes 📍 Guaranteed Stop-Loss Orders None

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000 🏦 Regulators: ASIC (AU), FSCA (SA), FSC(MU) and FSA (SVG) Start Trading Read Review

How does IUX approach risk management for its clients?

IUX uses negative balance protection to prevent clients from losing more than their account balance.

What is the FSCA's role in regulating IUX?

The FSCA regulates IUX's operations in South Africa, ensuring that the broker adheres to local financial legislation and standards.

IUX at a Glance

🔎Broker 📌Established Year 2016 📍Regulation and Licenses FSCA, FSA SVG ⭐Ease of Use Rating 7/10 🎁Bonuses Currently unavailable for now. ⏰Support Hours Support is 24/7 Live chat and Email. 🖱️Trading Platforms MT5, IUX WebTrader, and IUX Trade Mobile App 💻Account Types Standard, Raw, Pro accounts 💴Base Currencies Multiple including USD, but not limited to USD only 📈Spreads Raw from 0.0 pips, Pro from 0.1 pips, Standard from 0.2 pips 📉Leverage Up to 1:3000 for most clients 💶Currency Pairs Offers 90+ instruments across FX, indices, crypto, stocks not explicitly “63+ pairs” 💵Minimum Deposit $50 / 800 ZAR 💷Inactivity Fee Accounts $10 may be closed after prolonged dormancy 🥰Website Languages Supports multiple languages: English, Spanish (Español) Indonesian (Bahasa Indonesia) Portuguese (Português) Thai (ไทย) Vietnamese (Tiếng Việt) Chinese (中文) 💳Fees and Commissions Standard: spreads only Raw: $6 commission per lot per side Pro: zero commission, spread-only account 🤝Affiliate Program Yes, affiliate and cashback programs available ⛔Banned Countries None 📊Scalping Allowed execution speed (30 ms) supports scalp strategies 💹Hedging Hedging is permitted within the same account ⚙️Trading Instruments Offers Forex, Crypto CFDs, Commodities, Indices, Stock CFDs not direct stocks trading and Thematic indices 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

IUX Account Types and Features

We explored IUX’s website and found that the broker offers traders a versatile choice between accounts that should meet the requirements of all types of traders.

Let’s take a look at each account type.

While IUX doesn’t support any currencies like EUR, GBP, ZAR, or AUD, traders can register an account in USD.

🧩 Feature 🟢 Standard 🔵 Pro 🔴 Raw 💰 Starting Deposit $50 $200 $200 📉 Spreads From 0.2 pips 0.1 pips 0.0 pips 💵 Commission (Per Lot) $0 $0 $7 ⚖️ Leverage 1:3000 1:3000 1:3000 💻 Trading Platforms MT5, IUX Platforms MT5, IUX Platforms MT5, IUX Platforms 🌍 Server Locations London, Asia-Pacific London, Asia-Pacific London, Asia-Pacific 📊 Micro Lot Trading 0.01 0.01 0.01 📈 Available Instruments 120+ 120+ 120+ 📑 CFDs Trading Yes Yes Yes 🚨 Stop Out Level 0% 0% 0% 📢 Margin Call Level 30% 30% 30% ⚡ One-Click Trading Yes Yes Yes 🕌 Islamic Accounts Available Available Available 🎯 Trading Styles Allowed All All All ⚙️ Execution Type Market Execution Market Execution Market Execution 📱 Mobile Trading MT5, IUX Platforms MT5, IUX Platforms MT5, IUX Platforms 🧪 Demo Account Available Available Available 🤖 Expert Adviser Support Supported Supported Supported 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Standard Account

The Standard Account is a simple option IUX provides, with a minimum deposit requirement of just $50.

is a simple option IUX provides, with a minimum deposit requirement of just $50. It is specifically tailored for novice traders, offering a user-friendly trading experience with no fees and flexible spreads starting at 0.2 pips.

With this account, you can explore and discover your trading style across various markets and platforms.

Raw Account

If you prioritize tight spreads, you might find the Raw Account to be a worthwhile option.

to be a worthwhile option. Nevertheless, a minimum deposit of $200 is required, and a commission of $7 per lot per side per lot traded.

We found that this account continues to provide significant leverage of up to 1:3000 and is accessible on all IUX trading platforms and markets.

Pro Account

The Pro Account is designed for experienced traders who need a more advanced trading environment.

is designed for experienced traders who need a more advanced trading environment. There is a minimum deposit of $200, but you won't have to worry about any commissions.

Additionally, the spreads offered can be quite competitive, starting from 0.1 pips.

Demo Account

The Demo Account offered by IUX is a vital tool that caters to the needs of both novice and seasoned traders.

offered by IUX is a vital tool that caters to the needs of both novice and seasoned traders. We found that with this account, you can practice your strategies and become acquainted with the IUX platform without spending a single dime.

One can experiment with different trading styles, explore a wide range of markets, and refine their approach before switching to a live account.

Islamic Account

IUX offers Swap-Free accounts on all account types, including Standard, Pro, and Raw Options.

on all account types, including Standard, Pro, and Raw Options. Traders who follow Islamic principles can take advantage of IUX's Islamic Account, which fully complies with Sharia law.

We found that this account does not charge swap (interest) fees, which are prohibited in Islamic finance.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000 🏦 Regulators: ASIC (AU), FSCA (SA), FSC(MU) and FSA (SVG) Start Trading Read Review

What is the minimum trade size for IUX accounts?

The minimum transaction size for all IUX accounts is 0.01 lots, which allows traders to limit their risk efficiently.

Can IUX account holders modify their account type after registering?

Yes, traders can seek A trader can open up to six accounts per client. If funds are in a Standard account, they can be transferred to RAW or Pro accounts, but transfers from RAW or Pro back to Standard are not allowed. No contact with customer support is required. A change in account type by contacting IUX customer support.

IUX Account Registration

The registration process to start trading with IUX is extremely easy, and here’s how we opened an account with this broker:

Step 1: Navigate to the Webpage.

On the official IUX website, click on the green "Open an Account" button located at the top of the page.

Step 2: Complete the Online Registration Form.

Fields that need to be completed to register an IUX Account include country of residence, a valid email address, and a newly created password. In addition, agree to the UIX Terms and Policies to continue.

Click Submit. A pop-up window will notify you to check your email for verification.

Step 3: Complete Registration and Fund Account

Go to your email inbox and open the email. Click the “Confirm Your Choice” banner to verify your email address.

You will be redirected to the IUX website, and a pop-up banner will notify you that your email verification was successful.

Before you can fund your account, you must complete your profile, prove your identity, and provide additional information and necessary documents.

Once your documents are uploaded and reviewed, IUX will provide feedback on your application.

Once approved, you can choose your account type and start using the IUX Web platform, download the app, or access MetaTrader 5 to start trading over 250 instruments.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000 🏦 Regulators: ASIC (AU), FSCA (SA), FSC(MU) and FSA (SVG) Start Trading Read Review

What happens once I verify my email address with IUX?

After validating your email, you will be routed to the IUX website, where you can log in and complete your profile by entering more information and submitting essential documents.

Can I begin trading immediately after enrolling with IUX?

No, you must complete your profile verification by supplying identification and address documentation before trading on IUX.

IUX Fees, Spreads, and Commissions

IUX has a transparent fee schedule that is spread across the following trading and non-trading fees.

that is spread across the following trading and non-trading fees. However, keep in mind that conditions change and that we always urge traders to confirm all fees with IUX before they invest capital.

Spreads

The Standard account is an excellent choice for beginners or those who prefer a straightforward approach to trading.

With spreads as low as 0.2 pips and no commission, it provides a solid foundation to get started.

and no commission, it provides a solid foundation to get started. If you prioritize razor-thin spreads, the Raw account's spreads starting from 0 pips are incredibly enticing.

Commissions

The fee structure of IUX caught our attention, particularly the commission of $3 per lot per side for the Raw account.

per lot per side for the Raw account. Although it may not be the most affordable option, it is undeniably competitive, particularly considering the remarkably narrow spreads.

Overnight Fees

IUX's policy on overnight fees seems to be quite favorable for traders.

seems to be quite favorable for traders. Swap-free trading is a noteworthy feature, especially for day traders who can completely avoid these fees by closing positions within the trading day.

Furthermore, IUX publishes all overnight fees spread across all tradable instruments on the official website, allowing traders to accurately calculate the possible swap fees they might face.

Deposit and Withdrawal Fees

We consider the lack of deposit and withdrawal fees a significant advantage.

It streamlines the fund management process and enables traders to concentrate on their trading activities without being burdened by additional expenses.

Inactivity Fees

Inactive accounts with a balance under $10 are archived after 30 days of inactivity instead of implementing a fee.

Currency Conversion Fees

Traders should keep in mind the possible currency conversion fees when depositing or withdrawing in currencies other than USD, even though IUX accepts USD as the base currency.

The fees may differ based on the payment provider and exchange rates.

Cost Component Details 💹 Spreads (Standard/Pro) Spreads start as low as 0.2 pips (Standard) and 0.1 pips (Pro) on major forex pairs. 🔥 Spreads (Raw Account) Ultra-low spreads from 0.0 pips with transparent pricing. 💰 Commission (Standard/Pro) No commission — trading fees are built into the spreads. 🎯 Commission (Raw) Around $7 per lot round-turn commission on Raw accounts (nominal transparent fee). 📊 CFD Fees No additional fees charged specifically for CFD positions — cost is from spread/commission. ⏱️ Overnight / Swap Fees Swap/overnight fees may apply depending on instrument and holding duration (unless swap-free eligibility). 🏦 Deposit & Withdrawal Fees IUX typically charges no internal deposit or withdrawal fees (third-party processor fees may apply). 🔁 Inactivity Fees No inactivity or account maintenance fees. 🔄 Currency Conversion Fees Generally no conversion fees — depends on base account and funding currency. 🕌 Swap-Free (Islamic) Available; allows holding positions without swap charges under Sharia rules. 📉 Hidden Fees The pricing model is transparent with no hidden mark-ups beyond described spreads/commissions.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000 🏦 Regulators: ASIC (AU), FSCA (SA), FSC(MU) and FSA (SVG) Start Trading Read Review

What deposit fees does IUX charge?

IUX does not impose deposit fees, so traders may fill their accounts without incurring additional expenditures.

How transparent is IUX's cost structure?

IUX is quite upfront about its cost structure, displaying all applicable fees and levies on its official website.

Minimum Deposit

IUX offers access to 3 Live account options. The minimum deposit required to open a Standard account is 50 USD.

Moreover, upon registration of a Raw or Pro Account, a minimum deposit of 200 USD will be required.

IUX Trading Platforms

IUX offers a unique balance of its proprietary platforms and the powerful MetaTrader 5.

Below, we explore each platform and the benefits it offers traders.

IUX App Trade

After conducting a comprehensive analysis of the IUX App , we have determined that it is a meticulously crafted mobile platform featuring a user-friendly interface.

, we have determined that it is a meticulously crafted mobile platform featuring a user-friendly interface. Traders who require up-to-the-minute market data, fast order execution, and customized watchlists will find this platform ideal for their needs.

Access to advanced charting tools and a diverse range of technical indicators is highly beneficial for individuals relying heavily on technical analysis.

MetaTrader 5

Based on our expertise, MT5 is a robust multi-asset platform renowned for its advanced technical analysis capabilities and automated trading features.

is a robust multi-asset platform renowned for its advanced technical analysis capabilities and automated trading features. With this robust platform, traders can access a comprehensive platform to trade various financial instruments, including forex, stocks, and commodities.

MT5's strong support for algorithmic trading through Expert Advisors (EAs) is a major advantage for individuals who create and utilize automated trading strategies.

IUX Web Trade

The web trader IUX offers a user-friendly platform that caters to novice and seasoned traders.

offers a user-friendly platform that caters to novice and seasoned traders. The interface is designed to be user-friendly, making it easy to navigate and providing quick access to essential tools.

The platform offers a range of order types, such as market, limit, and stop orders, to cater to different trading strategies, giving users the flexibility they need.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000 🏦 Regulators: ASIC (AU), FSCA (SA), FSC(MU) and FSA (SVG) Start Trading Read Review

IUX app reviews

📱 App Platform ⭐ Rating (out of 5) 🗣️ Review Count 📝 South Africa Highlights 📲Google Play 4.6 30 ratings Clean interface, secure & fast, demo account access local support & multi-currency base accounts 🏆 App Store (global) 4.7 27 ratings Intuitive charting via TradingView, multilingual support, smooth onboarding some complaints about slow support

Does the IUX app have an economic calendar?

Yes, the IUX app features an integrated economic calendar with fast information on market-moving events, which is useful for fundamental research.

What makes the IUX Web platform so user-friendly?

The IUX Web platform provides a customizable workspace, various order types, and integrated charting tools, allowing traders to explore and execute trades easily.

IUX Range of Markets

IUX offers over 250 instruments that can be traded over popular asset classes, including the following:

📊 Asset Class 📌 Details 🚀 Highlights 💱 Forex (Currency Pairs) Diverse major, minor & exotic pairs Trade global currencies 24/5 🪙 Cryptocurrencies 120+ digital assets Bitcoin, Ethereum, altcoins & more 📈 Stocks Wide selection from global companies Tech, finance, and blue-chip shares 🪙 Metals Over 10 metal instruments Gold, silver, platinum, and more 🔥 Energies More than 10 instruments Includes Crude Oil, Brent, Natural Gas 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000 🏦 Regulators: ASIC (AU), FSCA (SA), FSC(MU) and FSA (SVG) Start Trading Read Review

What commodities can you trade on IUX?

Traders on IUX can trade a variety of commodities, including gold, silver, crude oil, and natural gas.

Can traders utilize hedging methods on the IUX?

Yes, IUX allows hedging strategies, which enable traders to open numerous positions to mitigate risk.

Leverage and Margin

Our analysis of IUX's leverage and margin policies highlights a flexible approach that adjusts to the constantly evolving market landscape.

policies highlights a flexible approach that adjusts to the constantly evolving market landscape. Upon reviewing their client agreement, we discovered a clause granting IUX the power to adjust leverage levels without advance notification.

The broker's ability to quickly adapt to unpredictable market conditions and important economic news enables them to manage risk effectively.

They typically set a maximum leverage of 1:300, although it may be higher during normal market conditions.

IUX Deposits and Withdrawals

IUX doesn’t provide extensive information regarding the deposit and withdrawal methods that can be used from the website.

Traders can only view the payment types under “Deposits and Withdrawals”, but not comprehensive information.

However, the Help Center proved quite useful in obtaining more information on deposits and withdrawals, and based on this information, we can provide the payment types, currencies, typical processing times, and generalized steps on how to use each payment type.

Deposit Options accepted include Online Bank Transfers, Wire Transfers, Union Pay, and Crypto Pay.

💳 Payment Method 💵 Deposit 💸 Withdrawal ⚡ Processing Time 🏦 Bank Transfer Supported Supported 1–3 business days 💳 Credit/Debit Card Instant Instant Instant to few hours 🪙 Cryptocurrency Supported (e.g. BTC) Supported 1–60 minutes 💼 E-wallets (like Skrill, Neteller) Available Available Instant to a few hours 🆓 Fees No deposit fees No withdrawal feesNatural Gas Fast & free

How to make a Deposit

How to Deposit using Bank Wire:

Log in to your IUX account and browse the "Deposit" area.

Choose "bank wire" as your desired payment method.

Follow the on-screen steps to obtain IUX's bank account information.

How to Deposit using Cryptocurrency:

Log in to your IUX account and select "Deposit."

Choose the cryptocurrency you want to deposit (such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, etc.).

How to Deposit using e-wallets or Payment Gateways:

Log in to your IUX account and click "Deposit."

Choose your preferred e-wallet or payment gateway from the list of alternatives (for example, Skrill, Neteller).

Enter the deposit amount and follow the on-screen instructions to finish the transaction.

How to make a Withdrawal

How to Withdraw using Bank Wire:

Log onto your IUX account and go to "Withdrawal."

Select "Bank Wire" and enter the amount you want to withdraw.

Provide your bank account information and confirm the withdrawal request.

How to Withdraw using Cryptocurrency:

Log in to your IUX account and select "Withdrawal."

Select the coin you want to withdraw and enter the amount.

Please enter your wallet address and confirm the withdrawal.

How to Withdraw using e-wallets or Payment Gateways:

Log in to your IUX account and choose "Withdrawal."

Select your e-wallet or payment gateway, then input the withdrawal amount.

Confirm the request.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000 🏦 Regulators: ASIC (AU), FSCA (SA), FSC(MU) and FSA (SVG) Start Trading Read Review

What is the minimum deposit amount at IUX?

Depending on the account type, IUX requires a minimum deposit of $50.

What withdrawal options are available at IUX?

IUX provides a variety of withdrawal methods, including bank wire, e-wallets, and cryptocurrency withdrawals.

IUX Affiliate Programs

Our comprehensive analysis of the IUX Partner Programme uncovers a strong and potentially lucrative framework for traders seeking to broaden their income streams.

uncovers a strong and potentially lucrative framework for traders seeking to broaden their income streams. The program's commission structure is quite generous, offering up to 50% lifetime on referred trades and bonuses of up to $10,000.

This makes it a highly appealing opportunity for individuals who are focused on achieving growth.

Traders should understand the direct correlation between earning potential and the trading activity of referrals.

It offers a revenue share of 25% to 50% and provides daily payouts.

How to Register an Affiliate Account with IUX

To partner with IUX, prospective affiliates can follow these steps:

Start by going to the IUX website: https://iuxaffiliates.com.

Select the "More" option from the top menu.

Hover over the "Company" section to reveal a dropdown menu.

Pick "Partnership" from the dropdown menu to access the partnership page.

Click "Learn more" below the Introducing Broker program to receive more information.

Thoroughly evaluate the material offered.

Locate and click the "Join Us" option to begin the registration process.

Complete a registration form.

Read the affiliate program's terms and conditions carefully.

Submit the registration form and wait for IUX's confirmation email.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000 🏦 Regulators: ASIC (AU), FSCA (SA), FSC(MU) and FSA (SVG) Start Trading Read Review

How can I sign up for the IUX Affiliate Programme?

To register, go to the IUX affiliate website, complete the registration form with correct personal information, and agree to the terms and conditions.

What marketing tools does IUX give to its affiliates?

IUX provides various marketing tools, such as banners, landing pages, and tracking links, to enable affiliates to promote IUX efficiently.

Bonus Offers and Promotions

The IUX LotBack program is a volume-based cashback loyalty system that rewards traders with points for every lot traded, which can be converted into real, withdrawable cash directly in their trading account.

It operates as a cost-reduction mechanism where rewards accumulate regardless of trade outcome, allowing traders to offset losses or increase capital while progressing through tiered levels that offer higher cashback rates based on trading activity.

Education, Research, and Reports

The IUX Education section is a solid starting point for new traders, offering structured lessons, practical guides, and real market insights.

It does a good job of simplifying complex trading concepts and building foundational knowledge.

However, more experienced traders may find it lacking depth compared to premium education platforms, making it best used as a learning base rather than a complete trading education system.

In addition, the Following Educational Resources are available:

📚 Category 🏫 IUX Academy Educational content for beginners and intermediate traders 📖 Glossary Definitions of common trading and financial terms 🧮 Trading Calculators Tools for margin, pip value, profit/loss, and more 💱 Currency Converter Real-time currency exchange rate tool 📊 Trending Technical Analysis Charts and market data for technical indicators 🧾 Stock Screener Filter stocks based on performance and criteria 🔥 Heat Map Visual overview of market movers and volatility 📄 Account Statements Includes deposit, withdrawal, balance, and trade history 📉 Market Reports Not provided in a traditional format 📈 Trade Suggestions Not available

Are there any webinars accessible via IUX?

Yes, IUX often organizes webinars on various trading subjects, methods, and market updates to help traders improve their knowledge and abilities.

What is the IUX Academy?

The IUX Academy is IUX's educational hub, which provides a variety of learning resources such as articles, tutorials, and trading advice.

IUX vs BDSwiss vs Exness - a Comparison

🔎 Broker 📌 Regulation ASIC (AU) FSCA (SA) FSC(MU) FSA (SVG) CySEC, FSC, BaFIN, FSA, Mwali International Services Authority FSA, CBCS, FSC, FSC BVI, FSCA, CySEC, FCA, CMA 💻 Trading Platform IUX App IUX Web MetaTrader 5 MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 BDSwiss Mobile BDSwiss Web MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 Exness App Exness Terminal 💴 Withdrawal Fee None None None 🆓 Demo Account Yes Yes Yes 💶 Min Deposit 50 USD 10 USD 10 USD 📈 Leverage 1:3000 1:2000 Unlimited 📉 Spread Form 0.0 pips From 0.0 pips Variable, from 0.0 pips 💵 Commissions From $3 per side, per lot From $2 From $0.1 per side, per lot 📍 Margin Call/Stop-Out M: 30% - 50% S: 0% - 35% 50%/20% 60%/0% 📊 Order Execution Instant Instant/Market Market 🎁 No-Deposit Bonus Yes None None 💷 Cent Accounts None Yes Yes ⏩ Account Types Standard Account Raw Account Pro Account Cent Account Classic Account VIP Account Zero Spread Account Standard Account Standard Cent Account Raw Spread Account Zero Account Pro Account Social Standard Account Social Pro Account 💹 FSCA Regulation Yes None Yes 💷 ZAR Deposits None Yes Yes ↪️ ZAR Account None Yes Yes ⏰ Customer Service Hours 24/7 24/5 24/7 🔟 Retail Investor Accounts 6 4 7 ☪️ Islamic Account Yes Yes Yes ⏩ Minimum Trade Size 0.01 lots 0.01 lots 0.01 lots ▶️ Maximum Trade Size Not specified 50 lots Unlimited ⌛ Minimum Withdrawal Time Can be instant Instant 24 hours ⏲️ Instant Deposits and Instant Withdrawals Yes Yes None 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉Open Account 👉Open Account

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000 🏦 Regulators: ASIC (AU), FSCA (SA), FSC(MU) and FSA (SVG) Start Trading Read Review

IUX Awards

📜 Title 🌍 Region 🔍 Key Highlights 🥇Best Risk Management Technology Forex Broker Asia 2026 Recognised for innovative risk-management tools. 🥇Best Forex Broker for Low Spreads Asia 2026 Awarded for ultra-low spreads and transparent pricing. 🥇Lowest Trading Costs Broker Asia 2026 Acknowledged for cost-efficient trading conditions. 🥇Fastest Trade Execution Asia 2026 Recognised for ultra-fast order execution capabilities. 🥇Best User-Friendly Trading Technology Asia 2026 Awarded for intuitive platform design and tech innovation. 🥇Best Trading Broker TrustFinance Awards 2024 Honoured for client-satisfaction and operational excellence.

Customer Support

🔎 Customer Support ⏰ Operating Hours 24/7 📌 Support Languages Multilingual 🥰 Live Chat Yes 💌 Email Address Support@iux.com ☎️ Telephonic Support +357 2524 7681 📍Headquarters Country Mauritius ⭐ The overall quality of IUX Support 4/5

What is the average response time from IUX live chat support?

IUX live chat support has an average response time of 1 to 3 minutes, allowing traders to get help quickly.

How does IUX deal with difficult queries and complaints?

IUX addresses difficult queries and complaints using a sophisticated review procedure, ensuring traders receive thorough and satisfying remedies.

Who Should Consider IUX?

IUX makes sense for traders who want:

an FSCA-authorised South African intermediary;

MT5;

a $50 entry point;

raw spreads;

high leverage;

negative balance protection;

local funding options;

segregated client money.

Who May Prefer Another Broker?

Another broker may be more suitable if you want the South African FSP itself to issue the CFD products, require much lower leverage, need a confirmed native ZAR account, want MT4, or prefer a broker with a longer global operating history.

Our Recommendations on IUX

While IUX has a compelling offer for traders, our review shows that there are a few areas where improvements are necessary, including the following:

Provide detailed information regarding deposit and withdrawal methods on the website, including options for each area, costs, and processing timeframes.

Allow traders to customize the app's UI, chart settings, and news feeds based on their preferences. This improves the user experience and makes the software more adaptive to different trading methods.

Add social trading options like copy trading or the opportunity to follow and connect with successful traders. This could attract a larger audience and build a feeling of community among IUX users.

How We Reviewed IUX

For this IUX review on 3 September 2026, SA Shares checked:

FSCA regulation and FSP 53103

South African intermediary role

Mauritius product-supplier structure

Account types and minimum deposits

Spreads and commissions

Leverage

MT5 and IUX trading interfaces

Deposits and withdrawals

Negative balance protection

Segregated funds

South African eligibility and legal disclosures

We used IUX’s current South African policy documents, Help Centre and account information rather than relying on older third-party broker reviews.

Quick Strengths and Weaknesses

What IUX does well

IUX has the main thing South African traders should look for first: FSCA regulation. The low-deposit setup, MT5 access, mobile trading, and competitive spreads make it attractive for traders who want a simple forex and CFD broker without a heavy platform stack.

It is also easier to understand than some brokers with five account types and too many add-ons. That can be useful for beginners, as long as they do not abuse leverage.

Where IUX falls short

IUX is still a CFD broker. You are not buying JSE shares directly. You are trading leveraged contracts.

The platform range is also narrower than some competitors. Traders who want MT4, cTrader, TradingView, copy trading depth, or advanced third-party tools may find IUX more limited.

The other point is entity structure. IUX has an FSCA-regulated South African company, but it also lists other group entities. South African traders should check which entity is named in the client agreement before depositing.

IUX Complaints and Compliments from Traders

There is a limited sample of public reviews clearly identified as coming from South African clients.

The themes below therefore come from broader recent customer feedback. They should not be treated as a prediction of how every South African trader will be handled.

Five Common IUX Compliments

Compliment What traders commonly mention Fast deposits and withdrawals Many reviewers say successful transactions were completed within minutes Easy-to-use app Traders often praise the simple interface and account-management tools Competitive spreads Positive reviews frequently mention low spreads on major forex pairs Quick execution Active traders describe fast order placement and a generally responsive platform Helpful support in routine cases Some reviewers report polite support and successful resolution of basic account or withdrawal questions

Five Common IUX Complaints

Complaint What traders commonly report Pending or delayed withdrawals Some clients describe withdrawals remaining under review for days with limited explanation Deposits not credited promptly A smaller group says completed payments did not appear in the trading account quickly Wide spreads and slippage Some reviewers report sharp spread expansion, frequent slippage or difficulty closing trades during volatile periods App or chart problems Users occasionally mention freezing, graph errors or platform instability Generic customer-service responses Some clients say complicated cases receive template replies without a clear escalation timeline

Conclusion IUX may suit South African traders who want FSCA regulation, low-deposit access, tight spreads, MT5, a mobile app, high leverage, and fast account setup. The strong point is local FSCA licensing. The trade-off is entity structure and leverage risk. IUX is still a CFD broker, so beginners should start small and test withdrawals early.

Sources and Fact-Checking

This review was checked against the following sources on 4 August 2026:

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Frequently Asked Questions

Can I use Expert Advisors (EAs) with IUX?

Yes, IUX does allow the usage of Expert Advisors on the MetaTrader 5 platform.

Does IUX provide an Islamic account?

Yes, IUX offers an Islamic account that adheres to Sharia law and eliminates swap costs for overnight holdings.

What kind of leverage does IUX provide?

IUX provides a maximum leverage of up to 1:3000, giving traders substantial freedom in managing their holdings.

What are the benefits of the IUX LotBack Programme?

The LotBack Programme rewards traders with points that can be redeemed for cash or incentives, which improves the entire trading experience.

Can I trade on IUX as a US citizen?

No, IUX does not accept clients from the United States owing to regulatory requirements.

Is IUX ideal for scalping?

Yes, IUX's rapid execution and narrow spreads make it ideal for scalping methods.

What is the minimum deposit required to create an account with IUX?

The minimum deposit varies by account type, starting at $50 for the Standard account.