10 Best Forex Trading YouTube Channels to Follow (2026)

YouTube can be one of the better places to learn forex because creators actually have enough time to explain what they're doing.

You can watch a chart develop, hear why a setup makes sense, and replay the lesson if something doesn't click the first time.

The harder part is separating useful education from entertainment.

South African forex YouTube has everything: chart analysis, broker reviews, trading psychology, lifestyle videos and plenty of big profit claims.

Some channels are genuinely useful.

Others are better treated as entertainment or inspiration than trading instruction.

For 2026, these are 10 forex trading channels and creators worth checking out.

What Are Forex Trading YouTube Channels?

They're channels run by traders who teach currency trading through video. Market analysis. Strategy breakdowns. Live trading sessions. Risk management tips. Trading psychology. The good ones help beginners and experienced traders sharpen their skills. You watch, you learn, you practice. It's free education from people who actually trade—if you pick the right channels.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

What Are the Best Forex YouTube Channels in South Africa?

There isn't one channel that covers everything equally well.

Ref Wayne is more useful if you're interested in forex basics, trading psychology and financial education.

SA Shares makes more sense if you're researching South African brokers, platforms and basic forex concepts.

Jason Noah is a better fit for active day traders.

And if you spend most of your time watching gold, NASDAQ or US30, Nkateko Roshny Mathebula is probably more relevant.

A beginner trying to understand leverage needs very different videos from an experienced trader analysing XAU/USD before a US inflation announcement.

That is why the best channel depends on what you're trying to learn.

10 Best Forex Trading YouTube Channels - A Comparison

📺 Channel 👤 Founder / Brand 🎯 Main Focus 📊 Skill Level ⭐ Why Follow 📚Ref Wayne Ref Wayne Forex education & mindset Beginner–Intermediate Strong motivational and financial literacy content 🏦SA Shares SA Shares Team Broker reviews & regulation guides Beginner SA-focused broker insights & comparisons 💡Ashirus Monhla Ashirus Monhla Forex education & leadership Beginner–Intermediate Focus on discipline and trader mindset 📈Jason Noah Jason Noah Trade setups & analysis Intermediate Practical trade examples & market views 📘Kgopotso Mmutlane Kgopotso Mmutlane Beginner forex training Beginner Simplified trading explanations 📉Nkateko Roshny Mathebula Nasdaq Ninja Forex & indices trading Beginner–Intermediate Motivational + chart insights 📊Isaak Sunda Isaak Sunda Day trading & price action Intermediate Analytical and discipline-focused 📈Thabani Ngcobo Thabani Ngcobo Chart setups & structure Intermediate Consistent technical breakdowns 🎓Andrew Ndalo Andrew Ndalo Trade insights & lessons Beginner–Intermediate Practical and simplified explanations 🏫Global Forex Institute GFI Academy Structured forex courses Beginner–Intermediate Formalized forex training programs

10 Best Forex Trading YouTube Channels to Follow (2026)

Ref Wayne — Teaches forex basics, mindset, and financial literacy SA Shares — Covers SA broker reviews and beginner forex guides Ashirus Monhla — Shares forex education and motivational leadership content Jason Noah — Posts trade setups, analysis, and trading lifestyle insights Kgopotso Mmutlane — Focuses on beginner-friendly forex education and ideas Nkateko Roshny Mathebula — Shares forex and indices insights with motivation Isaak Sunda — Teaches disciplined day trading and price action Thabani Ngcobo — Publishes consistent chart setups and analysis Andrew Ndalo — Offers practical trade insights and lessons Global Forex Institute — Provides structured forex education and courses

1. Ref Wayne

Ref Wayne is one of South Africa's most recognised forex educators. Focuses on financial literacy, trading mindset, and entrepreneurship. His content introduces forex concepts in a simplified way. Motivates young traders to pursue financial independence responsibly. Good starting point if you're new and want the basics broken down without jargon overload.

Pros and Cons

✅Pros ❌Cons Strong financial literacy focus Limited advanced technical analysis Beginner-friendly explanations Less frequent chart breakdowns Widely recognised in SA Not strategy-heavy

What does Ref Wayne mainly teach on his channel?

Forex education basics. Trading psychology. Financial literacy. Helps beginners understand how trading works, why discipline matters, and the risks involved before committing real capital to live markets.

Is Ref Wayne suitable for advanced traders?

Probably not. His content targets beginners and developing traders. Experienced traders will need extra resources for advanced strategies, institutional concepts, and detailed market execution.

2. SA Shares

SA Shares is a South African trading education platform. Broker reviews. Regulatory guides. Beginner-friendly forex content. Especially useful if you want locally relevant info about brokers, platforms, and South African trading regulations. Built for SA traders who need to know what's legit here, not generic global advice.

Pros and Cons

✅Pros ❌Cons SA-focused broker insights Limited live trading content Beginner-friendly guides Less strategy depth Regulation explanations Education over execution

What makes SA Shares useful for South African traders?

Focuses on South African regulations, broker comparisons, and locally relevant guides. Helps you understand FSCA oversight, broker safety, and platform differences before opening live trading accounts.

Does SA Shares provide trading signals?

No. Education, reviews, and guidance—not signals. You're encouraged to learn how brokers work and build your own independent trading strategies.

3. Ashirus Monhla

Ashirus Monhla combines forex education with leadership and mindset coaching. Emphasises discipline, personal growth, and consistency. Popular among traders who value the psychological side as much as the technical. If your problem is staying disciplined rather than reading charts, this is your channel.

Pros and Cons

✅Pros ❌Cons Strong mindset coaching Limited technical depth Motivational content Lifestyle-heavy posts Large SA following Few detailed trade breakdowns

What type of trader benefits most from Ashirus Monhla's content?

Traders who struggle with discipline, consistency, and mindset. His content emphasises psychological strength, emotional control, and long-term thinking—not short-term signals.

Does he teach specific trading strategies?

General principles and insights mostly. If you want detailed step-by-step technical strategies, supplement his stuff with structured technical analysis education.

4. Jason Noah

Jason Noah is known for trade setups, chart examples, and lifestyle content. His channel blends market analysis with motivational themes. Appeals to traders who like practical examples alongside aspirational goals. You get the charts and the lifestyle motivation in one place.

Pros and Cons

✅Pros ❌Cons Trade setup examples Limited verified performance Engaging content Lifestyle-focused branding Popular locally Less deep technical theory

Does Jason Noah provide live trading signals?

No regulated signal service. His content showcases trade ideas and analysis examples. Verify them independently before applying anything to live trading.

Is his content suitable for beginners?

Beginners get inspiration and exposure to chart setups. But learn basic technical analysis and risk management first—otherwise the examples won't fully make sense.

5. Kgopotso Mmutlane

Kgopotso Mmutlane focuses on beginner-level forex education and motivation. Simplifies trading concepts. Encourages retail traders to understand the basics before jumping to complex strategies. Easy entry point if you're completely fresh to forex and need things kept simple.

Pros and Cons

✅Pros ❌Cons Beginner-friendly approach Simplified technical depth Educational tone Promotional elements Strong local following Limited advanced content

Who should follow Kgopotso Mmutlane?

New traders wanting simple explanations of forex concepts, motivation, and introductory trading ideas. His content is accessible and easy to follow.

Does he focus on advanced trading strategies?

No. Mainly beginner-oriented. For advanced technical or institutional strategies, you'll need specialised learning resources elsewhere.

6. Nkateko Roshny Mathebula

Nkateko Roshny Mathebula—also known as Nasdaq Ninja—shares forex and indices content with a strong motivational focus. Encourages trader confidence, consistency, and personal growth alongside market insights. One of the few prominent women in the SA forex education space, which makes her perspective worth following.

Pros and Cons

✅Pros ❌Cons Motivation-driven content Limited technical detail Focus on indices & forex Less structured lessons Encourages discipline Strategy depth varies

What markets does Nasdaq Ninja focus on?

Mainly forex pairs and indices. General market insights and motivational trading content rather than detailed strategy tutorials.

Is her content suitable for beginners?

Yes, beginners find her content inspiring. Just combine it with structured technical analysis and risk management education for the full picture.

7. Isaak Sunda

Isaak Sunda is a disciplined day trader. Focuses on price action, market structure, trader psychology. His content appeals to traders who prefer analytical, rule-based trading over hype-driven nonsense. If you want a serious, methodical approach rather than lifestyle flexing, he's your guy.

Pros and Cons

✅Pros ❌Cons Analytical mindset Less lifestyle content Focus on discipline Not beginner-oriented Educational tone Smaller audience reach

What trading style does Isaak Sunda promote?

Disciplined day trading using price action and market structure. Consistency, patience, well-defined trading rules. No shortcuts.

Is his content suitable for beginners?

Beginners may find some concepts challenging. Learn basic technical analysis first, then his content clicks much better.

8. Thabani Ngcobo

Thabani Ngcobo focuses on chart setups, technical analysis, and forex education. His content helps traders understand market structure, entries, and exits through consistent chart-based explanations. Solid pick if you want to actually get better at reading charts rather than just feeling motivated.

Pros and Cons

✅Pros ❌Cons Regular chart analysis Limited macro insights Education-focused Less motivational content Clear setups Intermediate difficulty

What type of analysis does Thabani Ngcobo share?

Technical chart analysis. Support, resistance, trends, trade setups. All aimed at helping you improve decision-making.

Who benefits most from his content?

Intermediate traders with basic chart knowledge. His content assumes you're already familiar with technical analysis concepts.

9. Andrew Ndalo

Andrew Ndalo provides simplified forex education and trade insights. Helps traders understand how setups form and how to approach markets with discipline and clarity. Straightforward, no-fluff teaching for beginners and intermediates who want clear explanations.

Pros and Cons

✅Pros ❌Cons Practical explanations Limited advanced strategies Beginner-friendly Smaller global exposure Educational tone Fewer live examples

What makes Andrew Ndalo's content useful?

Simplifies trading ideas. Makes it easier for beginners and intermediate traders to understand how market setups actually work.

Does he provide signals?

No. Education and learning over direct trading signals. You learn the why, not just the what.

10. Global Forex Institute

Global Forex Institute is a structured trading academy offering formal forex education. Foundational forex knowledge. Trading psychology. Structured learning paths—not social-media-style hype. Co-founded by Sandile Shezi and George van der Riet, it's one of SA's better-known formal trading education names. Good if you want a proper curriculum rather than scattered clips.

Pros and Cons

✅Pros ❌Cons Structured learning Less free content Formal education approach Course-based model Beginner-friendly Limited live market content

Who should consider Global Forex Institute?

Traders wanting structured, step-by-step forex education rather than scattered social media content. The organised approach suits people who learn better with a clear path.

Is it suitable for advanced traders?

Advanced traders may find it foundational. The focus is beginner to intermediate forex education rather than complex institutional strategies.

Is YouTube a Good Place to Learn Forex Trading?

Yes, but it works best as one part of your education.

Video is especially useful for technical analysis because you can watch someone mark support and resistance, analyse price action, and explain a setup directly on the chart.

It is also much easier to learn platforms this way.

Watching someone place an order in MetaTrader 5 is usually clearer than reading five paragraphs explaining which buttons to press.

The weak point is quality control.

Anyone can open a YouTube channel.

So genuinely useful educational content sits right next to misinformation, exaggerated profit claims, and videos built mainly to sell courses or signals.

Use YouTube.

Just don't assume every confident presenter knows what they're doing.

What Should Beginners Learn First?

Before worrying about the perfect strategy, get the basics right.

A beginner should understand:

currency pairs

pips

lots

spreads

leverage

margin

stop-loss orders

position sizing

risk-to-reward

major economic events

SA Shares already has beginner forex material covering concepts such as pip values, lot sizing, margin, leverage and how a forex trade works.

Once those basics make sense, chart strategies become much easier to understand.

Should You Copy Forex Trades From YouTube?

No. Watching someone explain a setup can be useful.

Opening the same trade automatically is a different story.

You usually don't know:

whether they entered at exactly the price shown

whether the account is live or demo

whether losing trades were left out

whether their risk tolerance is anything like yours

whether they closed before you even watched the video

whether the position was edited afterwards

whether their overall trading is profitable

Treat YouTube as a place to learn and find ideas.

It shouldn't replace your own trading plan.

How We Selected These Forex YouTube Channels

We didn't rank channels by subscriber count.

For this 2026 update, we looked at the actual content being published and whether it had some value for traders.

We considered:

forex education

chart analysis

trading strategy content

market explanations

risk-management discussions

usefulness for beginners

South African relevance

video depth

trading psychology

broker and platform education

current or established YouTube presence

We also separate popularity from trading ability.

A large subscriber count, expensive cars, or screenshots of profitable trades do not prove someone is consistently profitable.

That matters on YouTube, where good marketing can look a lot like good trading.

Conclusion

The best forex YouTube channel depends on what you're trying to learn.

Ref Wayne is worth exploring for forex basics, trading mindset, and broader financial education.

SA Shares is a strong fit if you're researching South African forex brokers, trading platforms and beginner topics.

Jason Noah makes more sense for traders interested in shorter-term setups and active trading.

Nkateko Roshny Mathebula stands out if you mainly watch gold, NASDAQ and US30.

Kgopotso Mmutlane offers a more accessible introduction to South Africa's retail forex scene.

And Global Forex Institute is worth looking at if you prefer a more structured learning path.

The most useful habit is simple.

Don't watch a forex video just to find out where somebody else is buying or selling.

Watch it to understand why.

Once you start questioning the analysis instead of copying it, YouTube becomes a much better learning tool.

Editorial note: YouTube channel names, subscriber counts, URLs and posting frequency change. Confirm the exact official channels for Isaak Sunda, Thabani Ngcobo and Andrew Ndalo before adding direct links.

Risk warning: Forex and CFD trading involves substantial risk. Educational videos, trading setups and social-media content should not be treated as guarantees of future returns.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What makes a good forex trading YouTube channel?

Clear educational content. Real-time market analysis. Transparent strategies. Consistency. The host should be an experienced trader who shares practical tips and avoids hype or misleading profit claims. If they're promising guaranteed riches, close the tab. Good channels teach you to think, not just copy.

Are forex trading YouTube channels suitable for beginners?

Yes, many are beginner-friendly. Foundational lessons, terminology explanations, step-by-step strategies. Channels like Ref Wayne and Kgopotso Mmutlane are great starting points for those new to forex. Start simple, build up from there as your understanding grows.

Can I learn to trade forex solely from YouTube?

YouTube is a powerful learning tool, especially combined with demo account practice. But it's best used alongside books, structured courses, and real trading experience. Don't rely on one source. Build a complete education from multiple angles before risking real money.

Which forex YouTube channel focuses on psychology and discipline?

Ashirus Monhla dives deep into trader psychology, emotional discipline, and mindset. These factors massively impact long-term success in forex. Many traders fail not from bad strategy but from poor emotional control. Worth taking seriously.

Are the strategies shared on YouTube always reliable?

No. Not all strategies are foolproof. Some creators give sound advice, others don't. Always backtest any method and use demo accounts before risking real capital. Verify information independently. Treat everything as a starting point, not gospel.

Who are the best South African forex YouTubers for technical analysis?

Isaak Sunda and Thabani Ngcobo are strong on technical analysis, chart patterns, and market structure. Both focus on disciplined, rule-based trading rather than hype. Good picks if you want to genuinely improve your chart-reading skills.

Are there any South African forex trading YouTubers to follow?

Plenty. SA Shares, Ref Wayne, Ashirus Monhla, Nasdaq Ninja, and others on this list are all local. They offer broker reviews, trading tips tailored to South Africans, and market context relevant to our region. Local knowledge matters here.

Do these channels offer live trading sessions?

Some do. Live sessions or trade recaps show real-time decision-making, market entries, and exits. Watching real scenarios play out teaches you more than theory alone. Check each channel—not all of them stream live, but the recaps are valuable too.

Are forex YouTube channels free to follow?

Yes, most are completely free. Some promote paid courses, mentorships, or tools though. Nothing wrong with that—but make sure any paid service is credible and offers real value before spending. The free content alone is often enough to get properly started.

How do I avoid scammy forex YouTube channels?

Avoid channels promising guaranteed profits. Skip the clickbait titles and aggressive sales pushes. Look for traders who are transparent, show actual performance including losses, and focus on education over hype. If it feels too good to be true, it is. Trust takes time to earn.