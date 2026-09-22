Facebook is the most popular social networking site in the world, with more than 2.7 million active users. It holds several advantages for users as it is easily accessible, free, and available to anyone with a smart device and internet access.

What you’ll discover in this article: Best forex traders to follow on Facebook for beginners

Top South African Forex Traders on Facebook

Who to follow on Facebook for forex trading tips

Most successful forex traders on Facebook 2026

Facebook forex trading pages with live signals

Top forex mentors sharing strategies on Facebook

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Best Forex Traders to follow on Facebook

📌 Name 🎯 Focus Area 👥 Followers (Est.) 📈 Known For 🌍 Location ✅PrimeXBT Multi-asset CFD and crypto trading, particularly Forex, commodities, indices, and cryptocurrencies. It emphasizes MetaTrader 5 integration, high leverage, and a seamless all-in-one platform 48K Fastest Growing CFD Broker, South Africa 2024, Best Trading Conditions Seychelles, St. Vincent & Grenadines ✅ Lesiba Mothupi Personal mentorship, mindset 250K+ Inspirational journey, mentorship Johannesburg ✅ ForexMentoring Live signals, training 120K+ Daily insights, mentorship group National (ZA) ✅ Forex Masters – ZA Educational resources 90K+ Long-standing training brand Pretoria ✅ Forex Trading SA Community & signals 180K+ Group trades, news & signals Cape Town / Online ✅ SA Forex Traders Motivation & signals 160K+ Trader showcases, entry-level tips Durban ✅ Jabulani Ngcobo Lifestyle & forex 200K+ Flashy lifestyle, market content Durban / National

What is Forex Traders on Facebook?

Forex traders on Facebook are individuals, mentors, groups, or communities who use the platform to share insights, strategies, market analysis, and trading signals related to the foreign exchange market. These traders often post educational content, live trading results, motivational advice, and even offer paid mentorship or signal services. Some are professional traders with verified track records, while others use Facebook to build personal brands or grow trading communities.

7 Best Forex Traders to follow on Facebook

1. PrimeXBT

PrimeXBT actively engages with a vibrant trading community, and Facebook has become a valuable space to discover some of the best Forex traders who share their insights, strategies, and market analysis. Many successful PrimeXBT traders use Facebook groups and pages to post real-time trade setups, educational content, and commentary on Forex market trends. By following these traders, beginners can learn practical techniques, risk management approaches, and ways to adapt to changing market conditions. This social interaction not only helps traders stay updated but also fosters a sense of community where knowledge is exchanged, making PrimeXBT’s network on Facebook a useful resource for continuous learning.

Features

🧾 Category 📌 Details 👤 Full Name PrimeXBT 🧠 Known For Multi‑asset trading platform offering Forex, crypto futures, CFDs, indices, and commodities since 2018 📍 Location Operates via entities in Saint Lucia, Seychelles, Mauritius, El Salvador, and South Africa. Headquarters vary by jurisdiction 📱 Facebook Presence Official page with 48,000 followers and 37,000 likes. Shares updates, tutorials, and platform content 👥 Followers 48K followers on main Facebook page regional pages 💼 Founder of Specific individual founders not publicly named possible ties to a Cyprus-based software firm Finyard and Covesting team 🎯 Focus Areas Leveraged trading in Forex, crypto, CFDs, indices, commodities; high leverage up to 1000:1 on Forex copy trading (Covesting); multi-asset offerings 💬 Content Style Educational and promotional: includes tutorials, webinars, market analysis, platform guides via Facebook, PrimeXBT Academy, and blog 🧑‍🏫 Mentorship Offers copy-trading through Covesting, enabling users to follow and replicate strategies of experienced traders 🏆 Achievements Named “Most Trusted Online Broker 2026” by International Business Magazine; awards from ADVFN, World Finance, Global Brands Magazine 🌍 Impact Serves over 1 million users across 150+ countries engaged in CSR initiatives, e.g., supporting education in South Africa, Asia, Mexico

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons High Leverage Across Markets High Leverage Means High Risk Multi-Asset Trading in One Platform Limited fiat options and feature gaps Very Competitive Fees Occasional tech/support issues and user frustrations

Who are the best PrimeXBT Forex traders to follow on Facebook?

The best PrimeXBT Forex traders on Facebook share real-time trade ideas, market analysis, and educational content. Following them can help you learn strategies, improve decision-making, and stay updated on Forex market trends and news.

How can following PrimeXBT Forex traders on Facebook help beginners?

Beginners can benefit from following PrimeXBT Forex traders on Facebook by gaining free market insights, understanding risk management, learning technical analysis, and seeing real trade examples. This exposure can accelerate learning and boost trading confidence over time.

2. Lesiba Mothupi

Lesiba is one of South Africa’s most inspiring young traders, having built Forex Chasers from the ground up. On Facebook, he shares real market insights, motivational posts, and live sessions that help beginners grow in confidence. He’s not just a trader; he’s a relatable mentor who turned humble beginnings into a financial movement.

Features

🧾 Category 📌 Details 👤 Full Name Lesiba Mothupi 🧠 Known For Forex trading mentorship, mindset training, entrepreneurship 📍 Location Johannesburg, South Africa 📱 Facebook Presence Active: Videos, motivation, live trading, and business insights 👥 Followers Over 250,000 followers (across Facebook, Instagram & YouTube) 💼 Founder of Forex Chasers 🎯 Focus Areas Wealth creation, trading psychology, forex education 💬 Content Style Motivational, lifestyle-oriented, mentorship-driven 🧑‍🏫 Mentorship Offers premium courses, group coaching, and online programs 🏆 Achievements Self-made millionaire, public speaker, featured in SA media 🌍 Impact Empowering young South Africans to gain financial freedom

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Powerful motivational content for aspiring traders High-ticket mentorship programs may not suit all Focuses on mindset and financial discipline More lifestyle content than daily technicals Runs mentorships and wealth-building sessions

Who is Lesiba Mothupi, and why is he popular in Forex trading?

Lesiba Mothupi is a South African entrepreneur known for building wealth through Forex. He shares motivational content, market insights, and trading strategies, making him one of the most influential young Forex figures on Facebook and Instagram.

What kind of content does Lesiba Mothupi post on Facebook?

Lesiba shares educational videos, lifestyle updates, trading tips, and success stories. His content is motivational and aimed at helping young South Africans become financially independent through Forex and entrepreneurship.

3. Forexmentoring

Known for a more structured and disciplined approach, the team at Forex Mentoring SA offers practical education and chart analysis tailored to South African traders. Their content feels like a classroom with real-time application. Ideal if you value calm, patient instruction from experienced traders.

Features

🔍 Feature 📌 Details 👤 Name ForexMentoring 📱 Platform Facebook (Page & Group) 👥 Followers 120K+ (combined across page and group) 🌍 Location South Africa (National presence) 🎯 Focus Forex education, live signals, mentorship, community support 🧑‍🏫 Content Type Signal posts, charts, live setups, motivational tips 🗓️ Posting Frequency Daily to several times a week 💬 Engagement Active comment sections, DM responses, real-time discussions 🧠 Mentorship Offers paid mentorship with structured training 🧾 Free Content Yes – signals, tips, Q&A sessions 💸 Pricing Free access to public content mentorship program available for a fee ⭐ Reputation Well-known in SA trading circles, especially among beginners 🔗 Join Link Search “ForexMentoring” on Facebook or join via group invite

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Live signal support and daily analysis Less personal branding more of a group identity Offers affordable mentorship Can be hard to verify trader credentials Structured forex training

What does Forexmentoring offer to aspiring traders on Facebook?

Forexmentoring is a Facebook page focused on educating beginners and intermediate traders. It provides signals, market tips, risk management strategies, and mentorship, helping traders improve their skills and build profitable systems.

Is Forexmentoring suitable for beginners in South Africa?

Yes, Forexmentoring is designed with beginners in mind. It offers step-by-step guidance, simplified analysis, and interactive support to help newcomers understand Forex trading and avoid common mistakes in the market.

4. Forex Masters‑ZA

Forex Masters offers a blend of mentorship, community, and education. Run by seasoned South African traders, their page consistently posts trade setups, price action tips, and forex news with a local twist. The vibe is professional but approachable, perfect for those wanting both knowledge and community.

Features

🔖 Category 📌 Details 🏷️ Name Forex Masters‑ZA 🏢 Type Forex Training Institution 📍 Location Pretoria, South Africa 👥 Followers 90,000+ on Facebook 🎯 Focus Areas Forex education, training courses, mentorship 🧑‍🏫 Courses Offered Beginner to advanced forex trading; risk management; technical analysis 💬 Language English (some Afrikaans support available) 💻 Delivery Format Online and in-person (Pretoria) 🕒 Experience Over 15 years in the forex training industry 📜 Reputation Highly trusted; good reviews for structured curriculum 💼 Certifications Offers completion certificates (non-accredited) 💰 Pricing Ranges from R3,000 to R8,000 depending on the course 📞 Contact info@forexmasters.co.za / +27 contact via website 🌐 Website www.forexmasters.co.za 📅 Last Update Active and posting as of 2026

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons One of the longest-running forex training brands Not as active or trendy on Facebook Clear curriculum with offline and online options Training may be more academic than practical

What makes Forex Masters‑ZA a trusted Forex education provider?

Forex Masters‑ZA has over a decade of experience training traders in South Africa. They offer professional courses, webinars, and proven strategies that equip traders with the knowledge to navigate the Forex market confidently.

Can I enroll in training programs through Forex Masters‑ZA on Facebook?

Yes, Forex Masters‑ZA actively promotes its training programs on Facebook. You can sign up for mentorships, attend webinars, or request one-on-one coaching sessions directly through their page or linked website.

5. Forex Trading South Africa

This Facebook page acts as a hub for aspiring and active South African traders. It’s rich with updates on ZAR pairs, local economics, and daily chart analysis. You’ll feel like you’re getting advice from a neighborhood expert who’s plugged into both global and local markets.

Features

🔍 Category ℹ️ Details 🆔 Name Forex Trading South Africa 🌐 Platform Facebook Group (Public and Private variations) 👥 Followers/Members Estimated 180,000+ active members 🏷️ Type of Page Community-based forex trading group 🎯 Main Focus Sharing forex signals, news, strategies, and trading discussions 📈 Content Shared Signal alerts, trading ideas, technical analysis charts, economic news, and live discussions 💬 Group Engagement High – members frequently comment, share trade setups, and ask for guidance 🧑‍🏫 Educational Value Moderate – beginner to intermediate level informal learning through peer engagement 📅 Posting Frequency Daily – sometimes hourly during high-volatility market events 🛠️ Admin Activity Mixed – some admins moderate actively, while others allow open posting ⚠️ Risks Spam and fake mentorship offers can occur — caution is advised when dealing with unknown members 📍 Location/Origin South Africa – content is localized to ZAR pairs, local brokers, and market timing (SAST) 💼 Services Promoted Signals (free and paid), mentorship programs, broker recommendations, and affiliate links

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Large and engaged trading community Mixed quality of member posts Updated with news, charts, and forecasts Some spam or promotion-heavy threads

What is Forex Trading South Africa, and who is it for?

Forex Trading South Africa is a Facebook community for local traders to share ideas, news, and strategies. It's ideal for both beginners and experienced traders looking to connect and learn from others in the field.

What can I expect by joining Forex Trading South Africa?

Members gain access to trade discussions, technical setups, local broker reviews, and Q&As. The group encourages active participation, making it a great space for peer learning and staying informed about the SA Forex market.

6. South African Forex Traders

An interactive Facebook group where everyday South African traders share real trades, ask questions, and help each other grow. It’s like walking into a room full of friendly, experienced peers, ideal for networking and learning from those trading in the same economic conditions as you.

Features

🔍 Feature ℹ️ Details 👥 Group Type Public or Private Facebook Community 🌍 Location South Africa (National Reach) 🧑‍🤝‍🧑 Audience Beginner to Intermediate Traders 🗓️ Established 2016–2018 (varies by group variant) 👤 Admin/Founder Not always a known individual (admin-run group) 📈 Main Focus Motivation, signals, trade setups, and trader discussions 📲 Content Shared Charts, analysis, broker tips, member results, testimonials 💬 Engagement Level High – daily posts, comments, and interaction from members 🔐 Trust Level Moderate – active, but posts vary in quality (check source credibility) 💰 Monetization Some admins offer paid signals or mentorship 🔗 Accessibility Free to join (but may require admin approval)

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Strong focus on real South African case studies Not always backed by verified analysts Community posts & testimonials Not a structured mentorship platform

What is the South African Forex Traders Facebook group about?

This group brings together South African Forex traders to discuss trading strategies, news, and experiences. It offers a collaborative environment for sharing success stories, failures, signals, and advice.

Who should join South African Forex Traders?

Anyone from South Africa interested in Forex trading—whether just starting or experienced—can benefit. The group allows for networking, learning, and accessing community-driven insights from real, active traders.

7. Jabulani Ngcobo

At the age of 27, he gained recognition as one of Durban’s youngest self-made millionaires, often showcasing a luxurious lifestyle via social media with high-profile cars, flashy events, and celebrity guests In 2018, he published Cashflow Naked, a best‑selling autobiography combined with financial education advice, aimed especially at those from disadvantaged backgrounds

Features

🔍 Category ℹ️ Details 👤 Full Name Forex Trading South Africa 🎯 Alias Facebook Group (Public and Private variations) 📍 Location Estimated 180,000+ active members 💼 Profession Community-based forex trading group 📘 Known For Sharing forex signals, news, strategies, and trading discussions 🌐 Facebook Presence Signal alerts, trading ideas, technical analysis charts, economic news, and live discussions 📸 Content Style High – members frequently comment, share trade setups, and ask for guidance 💬 Engagement Level Moderate – beginner to intermediate level informal learning through peer engagement 📚 Education Focus Daily – sometimes hourly during high-volatility market events 🚨 Controversies Faced legal issues in the past related to fraud charges 🏆 Reputation Popular figure in SA forex scene; polarizing due to flashy marketing 🛠️ Business Ventures Cashflow Pro, Cashflow Institute, motivational speaking

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Eye-catching content & lavish success story Faced legal issues in the past Widely recognized figure in SA trading More focus on lifestyle than day-to-day signals

Why is Jabulani Ngcobo a notable figure in Forex trading?

Jabulani Ngcobo, known as “Mr Cashflow,” gained fame as a young millionaire Forex trader. Despite legal controversies, he remains influential for his book, mentorship, and insights into trading and entrepreneurship.

What kind of content does Mr Cashflow post on Facebook?

Mr Cashflow shares motivational posts, lifestyle content, and Forex-related updates. He mixes personal branding with occasional trading advice, targeting followers interested in financial success and the luxury lifestyle that comes with it.

Conclusion Following the best Forex traders on Facebook can significantly enhance your trading journey by giving you access to expert insights, real-time market analysis, and valuable mentorship. South African influencers like Lesiba Mothupi and Jabulani Ngcobo, along with educational communities such as Forexmentoring and Forex Masters‑ZA, offer a mix of inspiration and practical guidance. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, these pages provide a supportive space to learn, grow, and stay updated on the latest trading strategies and market trends.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How can I trade successfully by following other traders on Facebook?

There are several key factors to keep in mind when wanting to become a successful trader. By following some of the best forex traders on Facebook, you’ll have access to vital information such as educational material, someone on standby to assist, insights, comprehensive market advice, and much-needed tips.

How can I make a fortune very fast when trading forex?

Unfortunately, it can take years before making money with forex trading. Most people trading the forex markets lose their money as it carries high levels of risk.

Is it safe to follow traders on Facebook?

Unfortunately, numerous scammers claim to be successful forex traders on Facebook. Unsuspected victims pay money with their hopes of making large profits with forex trading, paying for a service they will never receive.

Who are the best forex traders to follow on Facebook in South Africa?

Top South African traders on Facebook include Lesiba Mothupi, Forex Masters-SA, and Forex Mentoring. These traders offer free insights, trade setups, motivational content, and local market strategies relevant to ZAR-based forex trading.

Why should I follow South African forex traders on Facebook?

Following local traders gives you access to South Africa-specific insights, ZAR trading tips, live analysis, and motivational support. It also helps you learn strategies that work within the context of South African banks, regulations, and economic factors.

Are these South African forex traders legit?

Yes, the top traders listed have public reputations, educational programs, and thousands of followers. However, always do your research before purchasing courses or signals, and stick to traders who provide transparent, consistent, and educational content.

Can I learn to trade forex just by following them?

You can learn a lot, especially as a beginner. They share strategies, trading psychology tips, and chart breakdowns. But for deep learning, it’s recommended to also use demo accounts, webinars, and structured courses for hands-on practice.

Do these forex traders share live signals or trade setups?

Some traders, like Lesiba Mothupi and Forex Masters-SA, occasionally share trade ideas and chart setups. However, most focus on education, not constant signal delivery—ideal for learning how to trade independently over time.

Are their Facebook pages or groups free to join?

Yes, most of the top South African forex trader pages and groups are free to follow or join. They offer public posts, videos, and group discussions. Premium mentorship or courses may come at an extra cost.

How can I find trustworthy forex traders on Facebook?

Look for traders with strong engagement, authentic reviews, local relevance, and educational content. Avoid get-rich-quick promises or traders without public presence. Join groups with active admin involvement and verified trader profiles.