Best Forex Traders to Follow on Facebook - Main Banner-min

  Facebook is the most popular social networking site in the world, with more than 2.7 million active users. It holds several advantages for users as it is easily accessible, free, and available to anyone with a smart device and internet access.  

What you’ll discover in this article:

 

AVA Top 10 Top

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

RankBrokerBroker ReviewRegulatorsMinimum DepositVisit Broker
🥇 Read ReviewASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA$100Visit Now
🥈Read ReviewFSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA$0Visit Now
🥉 Read ReviewCySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA$5Visit Now
4 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB$0Visit Now
5 Read ReviewBVI FSC$0Visit Now
6 Read ReviewFSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA$20Visit Now
7 Read ReviewCBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA$10Visit Now
8 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA$100Visit Now
9 Read ReviewCySEC, MWALI, FSCA$25Visit Now
10 Read ReviewFSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC$10Visit Now
JustMarkets Top 10 Bottom
 

Best Forex Traders to follow on Facebook

📌 Name🎯 Focus Area👥 Followers (Est.)📈 Known For🌍 Location
✅PrimeXBTMulti-asset CFD and crypto trading, particularly Forex, commodities, indices, and cryptocurrencies. It emphasizes MetaTrader 5 integration, high leverage, and a seamless all-in-one platform48KFastest Growing CFD Broker, South Africa 2024, Best Trading ConditionsSeychelles, St. Vincent & Grenadines
✅ Lesiba MothupiPersonal mentorship, mindset 250K+Inspirational journey, mentorshipJohannesburg
✅ ForexMentoring Live signals, training120K+Daily insights, mentorship groupNational (ZA)
✅ Forex Masters – ZAEducational resources90K+Long-standing training brandPretoria
✅ Forex Trading SA Community & signals180K+Group trades, news & signalsCape Town / Online
✅ SA Forex TradersMotivation & signals160K+Trader showcases, entry-level tipsDurban
✅ Jabulani NgcoboLifestyle & forex200K+Flashy lifestyle, market contentDurban / National
 

What is Forex Traders on Facebook?

Forex traders on Facebook are individuals, mentors, groups, or communities who use the platform to share insights, strategies, market analysis, and trading signals related to the foreign exchange market. These traders often post educational content, live trading results, motivational advice, and even offer paid mentorship or signal services. Some are professional traders with verified track records, while others use Facebook to build personal brands or grow trading communities.  

7 Best Forex Traders to follow on Facebook

  1. ☑️PrimeXBT
  2. ☑️Lesiba Mothupi
  3. ☑️Forexmentoring
  4. ☑️Forex Masters‑ZA
  5. ☑️Forex Trading South Africa
  6. ☑️South African Forex Traders
  7. ☑️Jabulani Ngcobo

 

1. PrimeXBT

PrimeXBT actively engages with a vibrant trading community, and Facebook has become a valuable space to discover some of the best Forex traders who share their insights, strategies, and market analysis. Many successful PrimeXBT traders use Facebook groups and pages to post real-time trade setups, educational content, and commentary on Forex market trends. By following these traders, beginners can learn practical techniques, risk management approaches, and ways to adapt to changing market conditions. This social interaction not only helps traders stay updated but also fosters a sense of community where knowledge is exchanged, making PrimeXBT’s network on Facebook a useful resource for continuous learning.  

Features

🧾 Category📌 Details
👤 Full NamePrimeXBT
🧠 Known ForMulti‑asset trading platform offering Forex, crypto futures, CFDs, indices, and commodities since 2018
📍 LocationOperates via entities in Saint Lucia, Seychelles, Mauritius, El Salvador, and South Africa. Headquarters vary by jurisdiction
📱 Facebook PresenceOfficial page with 48,000 followers and 37,000 likes. Shares updates, tutorials, and platform content
👥 Followers48K followers on main Facebook page regional pages
💼 Founder ofSpecific individual founders not publicly named possible ties to a Cyprus-based software firm Finyard and Covesting team
🎯 Focus AreasLeveraged trading in Forex, crypto, CFDs, indices, commodities; high leverage up to 1000:1 on Forex copy trading (Covesting); multi-asset offerings
💬 Content StyleEducational and promotional: includes tutorials, webinars, market analysis, platform guides via Facebook, PrimeXBT Academy, and blog
🧑‍🏫 MentorshipOffers copy-trading through Covesting, enabling users to follow and replicate strategies of experienced traders
🏆 AchievementsNamed “Most Trusted Online Broker 2026” by International Business Magazine; awards from ADVFN, World Finance, Global Brands Magazine
🌍 ImpactServes over 1 million users across 150+ countries engaged in CSR initiatives, e.g., supporting education in South Africa, Asia, Mexico
  PrimeXBT  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
High Leverage Across MarketsHigh Leverage Means High Risk
Multi-Asset Trading in One PlatformLimited fiat options and feature gaps
Very Competitive FeesOccasional tech/support issues and user frustrations
 

Who are the best PrimeXBT Forex traders to follow on Facebook?

The best PrimeXBT Forex traders on Facebook share real-time trade ideas, market analysis, and educational content. Following them can help you learn strategies, improve decision-making, and stay updated on Forex market trends and news.  

How can following PrimeXBT Forex traders on Facebook help beginners?

Beginners can benefit from following PrimeXBT Forex traders on Facebook by gaining free market insights, understanding risk management, learning technical analysis, and seeing real trade examples. This exposure can accelerate learning and boost trading confidence over time.  

2. Lesiba Mothupi

Lesiba is one of South Africa’s most inspiring young traders, having built Forex Chasers from the ground up. On Facebook, he shares real market insights, motivational posts, and live sessions that help beginners grow in confidence. He’s not just a trader; he’s a relatable mentor who turned humble beginnings into a financial movement.  

Features

🧾 Category📌 Details
👤 Full NameLesiba Mothupi
🧠 Known ForForex trading mentorship, mindset training, entrepreneurship
📍 LocationJohannesburg, South Africa
📱 Facebook PresenceActive: Videos, motivation, live trading, and business insights
👥 FollowersOver 250,000 followers (across Facebook, Instagram & YouTube)
💼 Founder ofForex Chasers
🎯 Focus AreasWealth creation, trading psychology, forex education
💬 Content StyleMotivational, lifestyle-oriented, mentorship-driven
🧑‍🏫 MentorshipOffers premium courses, group coaching, and online programs
🏆 AchievementsSelf-made millionaire, public speaker, featured in SA media
🌍 ImpactEmpowering young South Africans to gain financial freedom
  Forex Traders to Follow on Facebook Lesiba Mothupi  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Powerful motivational content for aspiring traders High-ticket mentorship programs may not suit all
Focuses on mindset and financial disciplineMore lifestyle content than daily technicals
Runs mentorships and wealth-building sessions
 

Who is Lesiba Mothupi, and why is he popular in Forex trading?

Lesiba Mothupi is a South African entrepreneur known for building wealth through Forex. He shares motivational content, market insights, and trading strategies, making him one of the most influential young Forex figures on Facebook and Instagram.  

What kind of content does Lesiba Mothupi post on Facebook?

Lesiba shares educational videos, lifestyle updates, trading tips, and success stories. His content is motivational and aimed at helping young South Africans become financially independent through Forex and entrepreneurship.  

3. Forexmentoring

Known for a more structured and disciplined approach, the team at Forex Mentoring SA offers practical education and chart analysis tailored to South African traders. Their content feels like a classroom with real-time application. Ideal if you value calm, patient instruction from experienced traders.  

Features

🔍 Feature📌 Details
👤 NameForexMentoring
📱 PlatformFacebook (Page & Group)
👥 Followers120K+ (combined across page and group)
🌍 LocationSouth Africa (National presence)
🎯 FocusForex education, live signals, mentorship, community support
🧑‍🏫 Content TypeSignal posts, charts, live setups, motivational tips
🗓️ Posting FrequencyDaily to several times a week
💬 EngagementActive comment sections, DM responses, real-time discussions
🧠 MentorshipOffers paid mentorship with structured training
🧾 Free ContentYes – signals, tips, Q&A sessions
💸 PricingFree access to public content mentorship program available for a fee
⭐ ReputationWell-known in SA trading circles, especially among beginners
🔗 Join LinkSearch “ForexMentoring” on Facebook or join via group invite
  Forexmentoring  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Live signal support and daily analysisLess personal branding more of a group identity
Offers affordable mentorshipCan be hard to verify trader credentials
Structured forex training
 

What does Forexmentoring offer to aspiring traders on Facebook?

Forexmentoring is a Facebook page focused on educating beginners and intermediate traders. It provides signals, market tips, risk management strategies, and mentorship, helping traders improve their skills and build profitable systems.  

Is Forexmentoring suitable for beginners in South Africa?

Yes, Forexmentoring is designed with beginners in mind. It offers step-by-step guidance, simplified analysis, and interactive support to help newcomers understand Forex trading and avoid common mistakes in the market.  

4. Forex Masters‑ZA

Forex Masters offers a blend of mentorship, community, and education. Run by seasoned South African traders, their page consistently posts trade setups, price action tips, and forex news with a local twist. The vibe is professional but approachable, perfect for those wanting both knowledge and community.  

Features

🔖 Category📌 Details
🏷️ NameForex Masters‑ZA
🏢 TypeForex Training Institution
📍 LocationPretoria, South Africa
👥 Followers90,000+ on Facebook
🎯 Focus AreasForex education, training courses, mentorship
🧑‍🏫 Courses OfferedBeginner to advanced forex trading; risk management; technical analysis
💬 LanguageEnglish (some Afrikaans support available)
💻 Delivery FormatOnline and in-person (Pretoria)
🕒 ExperienceOver 15 years in the forex training industry
📜 ReputationHighly trusted; good reviews for structured curriculum
💼 CertificationsOffers completion certificates (non-accredited)
💰 PricingRanges from R3,000 to R8,000 depending on the course
📞 Contactinfo@forexmasters.co.za / +27 contact via website
🌐 Websitewww.forexmasters.co.za
📅 Last UpdateActive and posting as of 2026
Forex Masters‑ZA Forex Traders to Follow on Facebook  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
One of the longest-running forex training brandsNot as active or trendy on Facebook
Clear curriculum with offline and online optionsTraining may be more academic than practical
 

What makes Forex Masters‑ZA a trusted Forex education provider?

Forex Masters‑ZA has over a decade of experience training traders in South Africa. They offer professional courses, webinars, and proven strategies that equip traders with the knowledge to navigate the Forex market confidently.  

Can I enroll in training programs through Forex Masters‑ZA on Facebook?

Yes, Forex Masters‑ZA actively promotes its training programs on Facebook. You can sign up for mentorships, attend webinars, or request one-on-one coaching sessions directly through their page or linked website.  

5. Forex Trading South Africa

This Facebook page acts as a hub for aspiring and active South African traders. It’s rich with updates on ZAR pairs, local economics, and daily chart analysis. You’ll feel like you’re getting advice from a neighborhood expert who’s plugged into both global and local markets.  

Features

🔍 Categoryℹ️ Details
🆔 NameForex Trading South Africa
🌐 PlatformFacebook Group (Public and Private variations)
👥 Followers/MembersEstimated 180,000+ active members
🏷️ Type of PageCommunity-based forex trading group
🎯 Main FocusSharing forex signals, news, strategies, and trading discussions
📈 Content SharedSignal alerts, trading ideas, technical analysis charts, economic news, and live discussions
💬 Group EngagementHigh – members frequently comment, share trade setups, and ask for guidance
🧑‍🏫 Educational ValueModerate – beginner to intermediate level informal learning through peer engagement
📅 Posting FrequencyDaily – sometimes hourly during high-volatility market events
🛠️ Admin ActivityMixed – some admins moderate actively, while others allow open posting
⚠️ RisksSpam and fake mentorship offers can occur — caution is advised when dealing with unknown members
📍 Location/OriginSouth Africa – content is localized to ZAR pairs, local brokers, and market timing (SAST)
💼 Services PromotedSignals (free and paid), mentorship programs, broker recommendations, and affiliate links
Forex Trading South Africa  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Large and engaged trading communityMixed quality of member posts
Updated with news, charts, and forecastsSome spam or promotion-heavy threads
 

What is Forex Trading South Africa, and who is it for?

Forex Trading South Africa is a Facebook community for local traders to share ideas, news, and strategies. It's ideal for both beginners and experienced traders looking to connect and learn from others in the field.  

What can I expect by joining Forex Trading South Africa?

Members gain access to trade discussions, technical setups, local broker reviews, and Q&As. The group encourages active participation, making it a great space for peer learning and staying informed about the SA Forex market.  

6. South African Forex Traders

An interactive Facebook group where everyday South African traders share real trades, ask questions, and help each other grow. It’s like walking into a room full of friendly, experienced peers, ideal for networking and learning from those trading in the same economic conditions as you.  

Features

🔍 Featureℹ️ Details
👥 Group TypePublic or Private Facebook Community
🌍 LocationSouth Africa (National Reach)
🧑‍🤝‍🧑 AudienceBeginner to Intermediate Traders
🗓️ Established2016–2018 (varies by group variant)
👤 Admin/FounderNot always a known individual (admin-run group)
📈 Main FocusMotivation, signals, trade setups, and trader discussions
📲 Content SharedCharts, analysis, broker tips, member results, testimonials
💬 Engagement LevelHigh – daily posts, comments, and interaction from members
🔐 Trust LevelModerate – active, but posts vary in quality (check source credibility)
💰 MonetizationSome admins offer paid signals or mentorship
🔗 AccessibilityFree to join (but may require admin approval)
  South African Forex Traders  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Strong focus on real South African case studiesNot always backed by verified analysts
Community posts & testimonialsNot a structured mentorship platform
 

What is the South African Forex Traders Facebook group about?

This group brings together South African Forex traders to discuss trading strategies, news, and experiences. It offers a collaborative environment for sharing success stories, failures, signals, and advice.  

Who should join South African Forex Traders?

Anyone from South Africa interested in Forex trading—whether just starting or experienced—can benefit. The group allows for networking, learning, and accessing community-driven insights from real, active traders.  

7. Jabulani Ngcobo

At the age of 27, he gained recognition as one of Durban’s youngest self-made millionaires, often showcasing a luxurious lifestyle via social media with high-profile cars, flashy events, and celebrity guests In 2018, he published Cashflow Naked, a best‑selling autobiography combined with financial education advice, aimed especially at those from disadvantaged backgrounds  

Features

🔍 Categoryℹ️ Details
👤 Full NameForex Trading South Africa
🎯 AliasFacebook Group (Public and Private variations)
📍 LocationEstimated 180,000+ active members
💼 ProfessionCommunity-based forex trading group
📘 Known ForSharing forex signals, news, strategies, and trading discussions
🌐 Facebook PresenceSignal alerts, trading ideas, technical analysis charts, economic news, and live discussions
📸 Content StyleHigh – members frequently comment, share trade setups, and ask for guidance
💬 Engagement LevelModerate – beginner to intermediate level informal learning through peer engagement
📚 Education FocusDaily – sometimes hourly during high-volatility market events
🚨 ControversiesFaced legal issues in the past related to fraud charges
🏆 ReputationPopular figure in SA forex scene; polarizing due to flashy marketing
🛠️ Business VenturesCashflow Pro, Cashflow Institute, motivational speaking
  Jabulani Ngcobo  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Eye-catching content & lavish success storyFaced legal issues in the past
Widely recognized figure in SA tradingMore focus on lifestyle than day-to-day signals
 

Why is Jabulani Ngcobo a notable figure in Forex trading?

Jabulani Ngcobo, known as “Mr Cashflow,” gained fame as a young millionaire Forex trader. Despite legal controversies, he remains influential for his book, mentorship, and insights into trading and entrepreneurship.  

What kind of content does Mr Cashflow post on Facebook?

Mr Cashflow shares motivational posts, lifestyle content, and Forex-related updates. He mixes personal branding with occasional trading advice, targeting followers interested in financial success and the luxury lifestyle that comes with it.  

Conclusion

Following the best Forex traders on Facebook can significantly enhance your trading journey by giving you access to expert insights, real-time market analysis, and valuable mentorship. South African influencers like Lesiba Mothupi and Jabulani Ngcobo, along with educational communities such as Forexmentoring and Forex Masters‑ZA, offer a mix of inspiration and practical guidance. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, these pages provide a supportive space to learn, grow, and stay updated on the latest trading strategies and market trends.

 

You might also like:

Most Successful Forex Traders in South AfricaBest Forex Brokers in ZambiaBest Lowest Minimum Deposit Forex BrokersBest FREE Forex Trading Apps 2026Best Forex Brokers with ZAR Accounts

 

Frequently Asked Questions

 

How can I trade successfully by following other traders on Facebook?

There are several key factors to keep in mind when wanting to become a successful trader. By following some of the best forex traders on Facebook, you’ll have access to vital information such as educational material, someone on standby to assist, insights, comprehensive market advice, and much-needed tips.  

How can I make a fortune very fast when trading forex?

Unfortunately, it can take years before making money with forex trading. Most people trading the forex markets lose their money as it carries high levels of risk.  

Is it safe to follow traders on Facebook?

Unfortunately, numerous scammers claim to be successful forex traders on Facebook. Unsuspected victims pay money with their hopes of making large profits with forex trading, paying for a service they will never receive.  

Who are the best forex traders to follow on Facebook in South Africa?

Top South African traders on Facebook include Lesiba Mothupi, Forex Masters-SA, and Forex Mentoring. These traders offer free insights, trade setups, motivational content, and local market strategies relevant to ZAR-based forex trading.  

Why should I follow South African forex traders on Facebook?

Following local traders gives you access to South Africa-specific insights, ZAR trading tips, live analysis, and motivational support. It also helps you learn strategies that work within the context of South African banks, regulations, and economic factors.  

Are these South African forex traders legit?

Yes, the top traders listed have public reputations, educational programs, and thousands of followers. However, always do your research before purchasing courses or signals, and stick to traders who provide transparent, consistent, and educational content.  

Can I learn to trade forex just by following them?

You can learn a lot, especially as a beginner. They share strategies, trading psychology tips, and chart breakdowns. But for deep learning, it’s recommended to also use demo accounts, webinars, and structured courses for hands-on practice.  

Do these forex traders share live signals or trade setups?

Some traders, like Lesiba Mothupi and Forex Masters-SA, occasionally share trade ideas and chart setups. However, most focus on education, not constant signal delivery—ideal for learning how to trade independently over time.  

Are their Facebook pages or groups free to join?

Yes, most of the top South African forex trader pages and groups are free to follow or join. They offer public posts, videos, and group discussions. Premium mentorship or courses may come at an extra cost.  

How can I find trustworthy forex traders on Facebook?

Look for traders with strong engagement, authentic reviews, local relevance, and educational content. Avoid get-rich-quick promises or traders without public presence. Join groups with active admin involvement and verified trader profiles.  

You Might Also Like

Forex Trading in South Africa: Beginners Guide
Forex Trading in South Africa: Beginners Guide
10 Best Forex Trading Apps in South Africa
10 Best Forex Trading Apps in South Africa
XM Footer

Recommended brokers

AvaTrade
HFM – HF Markets
XM
IC Markets
Markets4you
PU Prime
Spec Markets
FP Markets
Octa
JustMarkets
IC Markets Footer