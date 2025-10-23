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Clicks Group Ltd. JSE: CLS
R200.74 ▼ -0.43 (-0.21%) Prices delayed 15 min · Last updated: 2026-08-28 17:05:00
Open
200.10
Prev close
200.74
Day range
199.28 - 204.16
Volume
991 836
52-wk range
198.15 – 213.99
Market cap
46.51bn
P/E Ratio
14.23
EPS (ZARc)
1 410.60
Dividend Yield
4.51%
DPS (ZARc)
906 (cps)
Price performance
Intraday — 7D — 1M — 3M — 6M — 1Y — 3Y — 5Y — YTD —
Loading chart…
Analyst consensus
Consensus Chart
Key statistics
Market cap46.51bn
EPS1 410.60
P/E ratio14.23
Div. yield4.51%
DPS 906 (cps)
Issued shares231.71m
52-week range
R 198.15 R 213.99
R200.74
Price overview
Open200.10
Previous close200.74
Day range199.28 - 204.16
Volume991 836
52-week range198.15 – 213.99
Change▼ -0.43 (-0.21%)
P/E ratio14.23
EPS1 410.60
Dividend 906 (cps)
Dividend yield4.51%
Important dates
  • Aug 2025 Final
    Released 23 Oct 2025
  • Final Div 6.48 ZAR
    Decl 23 Oct 2025, LDT 20 Jan 2026
  • Final Div 6.48 ZAR
    Decl 23 Oct 2025, Pay 26 Jan 2026
  • Feb 2026
    Half Year
  • Feb 2026 Interim
    Released 23 Apr 2026
  • Interim Div 2.58 ZAR
    Decl 23 Apr 2026, LDT 30 Jun 2026
  • Interim Div 2.58 ZAR
    Decl 23 Apr 2026, Pay 6 Jul 2026
  • Aug 2026
    Next Year End
  • Aug 2026 Final
    Co Estimate for 22 Oct
  • Next Expected Final Div 6.48 ZAR
    Decl 23 Oct 2026, LDT 20 Jan 2027
  • Next Expected Final Div 6.48 ZAR
    Decl 23 Oct 2026, Pay 26 Jan 2027
  • 29 Jan 2027
    AGM Unconfirmed
  • Feb 2027
    Half Year
  • Feb 2027 Interim
    Unconfirmed for 23 Apr
  • Next Expected Interim Div 2.58 ZAR
    Decl 23 Apr 2027, LDT 30 Jun 2027
  • Next Expected Interim Div 2.58 ZAR
    Decl 23 Apr 2027, Pay 6 Jul 2027
Financial results
ZAR million Feb 26 Feb 25
Turnover 24 782.20 23 164.30
Attributable Income 1 530.20 1 435.40
Market Cap (ZARm) 74 413.70 82 029
EPS (ZARc) 653 602.90
HEPS (Cont Ops)(ZARc) 652.80 603.90
DPS (ZARc) 258 238
Latest SENS announcements
  • Clicks Group Ltd. - Disclosure of acquisition of s
    2026-07-30 12:55:00
    The company has issued a statement regarding an interest in shares.
  • Clicks Group Ltd. - Dealing in Securities by a Dir
    2026-07-06 11:00:00
    A director has dealt in shares of the company.
  • Clicks Group Ltd. - Dealing in Securities by a Dir
    2026-06-30 14:00:00
    A director has dealt in shares of the company.
  • Clicks Group Ltd. - Disclosure of Acquisition of S
    2026-06-08 14:00:00
    The company has issued a statement regarding an interest in shares.
  • Clicks interim results February 2026
    2026-04-23 08:05:37
    Turnover for the interim period was reported 7.4% higher at R24.9 billion (2025: R23.2 billion) and trading profit was up 7.4% at R2.3 billion (2025: R2.1 billion). Profit for the period grew 6.6% to R1.5 billion (2025: R1.4 billion). In addition, headline earnings per share increased by 8.1% to 652.8 cents per share (2025: 603.9 cents per share). Interim dividend The board of directors approved an interim gross ordinary dividend for the period ended 28 February 2026 of 258.0 cents per share (2025: 238.0 cents per share). The source of the dividend will be from distributable reserves and paid in cash. Company outlook The consumer environment is expected to remain under significant pressure in the second half as rising fuel prices and associated inflationary pressures constrain household spending. Clicks plans to open 40 – 50 new stores and 40 – 50 new pharmacies in the 2026 financial year. In addition, 10 differentiated concept stores will be piloted in the second half of the year. UPD recently acquired a medical consumables business and will be launching this offering to customers. Capital expenditure of R1.3 billion is planned for the 2026 financial year. This includes R662 million for new stores and pharmacies and the refurbishment of 80 – 90 stores. A further R594 million will be invested in supply chain, IT and infrastructure. The group remains committed to achieving its medium-term financial targets as well as its medium-term store target of 1 200.
Peer comparison
Company Price (ZAR) Change Market cap
CLICKS (CLS) R 200.74 -0.21%
DIS-CHEM (DCP) R 28.80 -0.96%

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Clicks Group Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Clicks Group Ltd. prices, charts, and historical graph signals continue to support a constructive price forecast, with the data pointing to steady growth rather than a dramatic swing. The price today in rands is R201.34, so traders weighing buy or sell decisions can compare the cost against the dividend profile and broader valuation. Preference shares are not the focus here, but the ordinary payout remains relevant for income investors. If you want to know how to buy the share code CLS on the JSE, an online trading account is the quickest route for for sale orders, and the latest trading activity gives a useful read on today’s conviction while shaping a cautious prediction for the next move.

Clicks Group Ltd. Live Share Data

LabelValue
Data as of2026-08-28 10:03:31
Share Name & TickerClicks Group Ltd. (CLS)
ExchangeJSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange)
Sector & IndustryConsumer Staples / Pharmaceutical Retail
Current Price201.34
Market Capitalization46.61bn
P/E Ratio14.26
Dividend Yield4.50
Trading Volume (Live Data)317 966
Recent Price Change0.08

Clicks Group Ltd. Key Highlights

LabelValue
Current Price201.34, reflecting a 0.08 move from the previous close
Market Cap46.61bn, indicating large market presence
P/E Ratio14.26, suggesting fair valuation
Dividend Yield4.50, attractive for income-focused investors
VolatilityModerate, supported by relatively active volume of 317 966

Clicks Group Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

The near-term read is neutral to mildly constructive. With the share holding near R201.34, a modest gain of 0.08 and a reasonable P/E of 14.26 suggest the market is pricing in stable earnings rather than aggressive expansion. The dividend yield of 4.50 and solid volume argue for steady support unless sector sentiment weakens.

Bullish bias would strengthen if price action keeps respecting current support while turnover remains firm above 317 966. A softer trading stance would emerge only if the shares lose momentum and fade below the recent range, especially if risk appetite in JSE consumer staples cools.

FAQ on Clicks Group Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Clicks Group Ltd. shares?
Answer: Clicks Group Ltd. shares are JSE-listed equity in a large consumer staples and pharmaceutical retail business. At R201.34 per share, the company has a market capitalisation of 46.61bn, which places the share in a large-cap category for investors monitoring value and income.

Q2: How can I buy Clicks Group Ltd. shares?
Answer: You can buy CLS through a JSE brokerage or online trading account. Based on the live price of R201.34, investors should place purchase orders only after checking available cash, trading fees, and whether the price per share still suits their strategy and budget.

Q3: What affects the price of Clicks Group Ltd. shares?
Answer: The share price is influenced by the current quotation of R201.34, the 0.08 recent change, volume of 317 966, and the market’s view on a 14.26 P/E ratio. Dividend yield at 4.50 also shapes sentiment, especially for income-focused shareholders.

Q4: Does Clicks Group Ltd. pay dividends?
Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 4.50, which indicates a regular dividend profile for shareholders. With a price of R201.34 and a market cap of 46.61bn, the yield remains a meaningful part of the investment case for income-oriented investors.

Q5: How can I track my Clicks Group Ltd. shares and dividends?
Answer: Track CLS on your JSE trading platform using the live price of R201.34, daily volume of 317 966, and the recent change of 0.08. Dividend tracking should focus on the 4.50 yield, plus company statements and portfolio reports from your broker.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Clicks Group Ltd. share price?
Answer: The main factors are the R201.34 price level, the 14.26 P/E ratio, the 46.61bn market cap, and the 317 966 trading volume. The 0.08 move suggests calm trading, while the 4.50 dividend yield supports investor demand.

Q7: Is Clicks Group Ltd. a good share to buy?
Answer: On the live numbers, CLS looks reasonably priced rather than expensive. The P/E ratio of 14.26, dividend yield of 4.50, and market cap of 46.61bn suggest a stable large-cap share. Whether it is a good buy depends on income goals and price discipline.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Clicks Group Ltd. shares today?
Answer: Today’s price of R201.34 and the small 0.08 move suggest no urgent breakout signal. Buyers may still consider the share if they want a large-cap JSE position with a 4.50 dividend yield, but they should compare entry cost with their timing.

Q9: How much does one Clicks Group Ltd. share cost?
Answer: One Clicks Group Ltd. share costs R201.34 today. That price per share comes with a market cap of 46.61bn, a P/E ratio of 14.26, and a dividend yield of 4.50, giving investors a clear valuation snapshot.

Q10: How to sell Clicks Group Ltd. shares?
Answer: To sell CLS shares, use your JSE broker or trading account and place a sell order at the current market level near R201.34. Check trading volume of 317 966 and the 0.08 move to judge liquidity before executing the trade.

How to Buy Clicks Group Ltd. Shares Step by Step

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Clicks Group Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Clicks Group Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.

Latest News On Clicks Shares
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