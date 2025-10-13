Trading for the 20-week period to 19 July 2026 ('the Period') reflected slowing momentum in a highly constrained trading environment, with continued selling price deflation across the Boxer shopping basket. Turnover for the Period grew 7.2%, with like-for-like growth of 2.2%. This represents a slowdown vs. the 10.9% turnover growth (3.7% like-for-like) recorded in H2 FY26. Like-for-like volume growth (as measured by like-for-like turnover less internal selling price inflation) remained positive, sustaining the trend of the past 3 years. Boxer's market share increased over the Period, based on Boxer's calculations using data reported by NielsenIQ.

The second Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Boxer was held today, 28 July 2026. All the ordinary and special resolutions proposed at the AGM were approved by the requisite majority of votes.

The company disclosed information about dealings in securities on behalf of a Share Incentive Scheme.

The company disclosed information about dealings in securities on behalf of a Share Incentive Scheme.

Boxer Retail Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Boxer Retail Ltd. shares are trading with a market-watchable price today in rands, and the latest charts plus the live graph suggest the current price forecast is being driven more by data and momentum than by big swings. At R77.07, the share sits in a range where buy or sell decisions will likely hinge on the dividend payout view, preference shares comparison, and the cost of entry for online trading. The share code BOX remains the key reference for anyone checking how to buy, while the trading account setup on the JSE can help investors decide whether the stock is for sale at an attractive level. On balance, growth expectations and the latest prediction point to steady interest rather than a dramatic move, with dividend considerations still central to the trade.

Boxer Retail Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Data as of 2026-08-28 09:57:49 Share Name & Ticker Boxer Retail Ltd. (BOX) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Consumer Staples / Food & Staples Retailing Current Price R77.07 Market Capitalization 35.26bn P/E Ratio 21.92 Dividend Yield 1.82% Trading Volume (Live Data) 4 531 Recent Price Change -0.03

Boxer Retail Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price R77.07, down 0.03 from the previous close Market Cap 35.26bn, indicating a large market presence P/E Ratio 21.92, suggesting fair valuation Dividend Yield 1.82, attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Low to moderate, based on the small latest move and live volume

Boxer Retail Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish bias remains modest while the share holds near R77.07 and volume stays contained at 4 531. The recent -0.03 move suggests a tight trading range, not a breakdown. For traders, a sustained push above the current level would need stronger turnover and supportive consumer-staples sentiment on the JSE.

FAQ on Boxer Retail Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Boxer Retail Ltd. shares?

Answer: Boxer Retail Ltd. shares are equity securities listed on the JSE under BOX. At R77.07 per share, the company carries a 35.26bn market cap and a 21.92 P/E ratio, placing it firmly in the large-cap consumer staples space.

Q2: How can I buy Boxer Retail Ltd. shares?

Answer: You can buy Boxer Retail Ltd. shares through a JSE-enabled trading account that supports BOX. With the price per share at R77.07, investors should check the current market price, available volume of 4 531, and execution costs before placing a purchase order.

Q3: What affects the price of Boxer Retail Ltd. shares?

Answer: Boxer Retail Ltd. share price movements are shaped by live supply and demand, the 4 531 trading volume, and the small -0.03 daily change. The 21.92 P/E ratio, 35.26bn market cap, and consumer staples sector backdrop also influence valuation.

Q4: Does Boxer Retail Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, Boxer Retail Ltd. shows a dividend yield of 1.82%, which signals income potential for shareholders. At the current price of R77.07, that yield can matter to investors who want both capital exposure and regular distribution support over time.

Q5: How can I track my Boxer Retail Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track BOX on your brokerage platform or JSE watchlist, then monitor the price today at R77.07, the 1.82 dividend yield, and the -0.03 move. Live volume of 4 531 can help confirm whether buying or selling interest is rising.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Boxer Retail Ltd. share price?

Answer: The Boxer Retail Ltd. share price is being affected by the R77.07 level, the 35.26bn valuation, and the 21.92 P/E ratio. With only a -0.03 change and 4 531 shares traded, sentiment looks stable rather than volatile today.

Q7: Is Boxer Retail Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: Boxer Retail Ltd. may suit investors looking for a large-cap JSE consumer staples SHARES position with a 1.82 dividend yield. At R77.07, the valuation looks fair on a 21.92 P/E, but buying depends on your risk tolerance and timing.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Boxer Retail Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Today’s data shows BOX at R77.07 with a tiny -0.03 change and modest volume of 4 531. That suggests a measured entry rather than urgency, so a purchase may suit buyers only if they’re comfortable with current valuation and liquidity.

Q9: How much does one Boxer Retail Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One Boxer Retail Ltd. share costs R77.07 today on the JSE. That price per share sits alongside a 35.26bn market cap, a 21.92 P/E ratio, and a 1.82 dividend yield, giving investors a clear valuation snapshot.

Q10: How to sell Boxer Retail Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell Boxer Retail Ltd. shares, use a brokerage trading account and place a sell order for BOX at your chosen price. With the market at R77.07 and live volume of 4 531, execution may depend on liquidity and bid interest.

How to Buy Boxer Retail Ltd. Shares Step by Step

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Deposit fiat into your trading account.

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Boxer Retail Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Boxer Retail Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE R77.10 and SELL if momentum weakens BELOW R77.00. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.