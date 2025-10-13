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Boxer Retail Ltd. JSE: BOX
R77.72 ▲ 0.63 (0.82%) Prices delayed 15 min · Last updated: 2026-08-28 17:05:00
Open
78.20
Prev close
77.72
Day range
77.04 - 78.32
Volume
414 271
52-wk range
74.51 – 80.13
Market cap
35.55bn
P/E Ratio
22.10
EPS (ZARc)
351.67
Dividend Yield
1.81%
DPS (ZARc)
141 (cps)
Price performance
Intraday — 7D — 1M — 3M — 6M — 1Y — 3Y — 5Y — YTD —
Loading chart…
Analyst consensus
Consensus Chart
Key statistics
Market cap35.55bn
EPS351.67
P/E ratio22.10
Div. yield1.81%
DPS 141 (cps)
Issued shares457.41m
52-week range
R 74.51 R 80.13
R77.72
Price overview
Open78.20
Previous close77.72
Day range77.04 - 78.32
Volume414 271
52-week range74.51 – 80.13
Change▲ 0.63 (0.82%)
P/E ratio22.10
EPS351.67
Dividend 141 (cps)
Dividend yield1.81%
Important dates
  • Aug 2025 Interim
    Released 13 Oct 2025
  • Interim Div 0.453 ZAR
    Decl 13 Oct 2025, LDT 2 Dec 2025
  • Interim Div 0.453 ZAR
    Decl 13 Oct 2025, Pay 8 Dec 2025
  • Mar 2026
    Prev Year End
  • Mar 2026 Final
    Released 11 May 2026
  • Final Div 0.9537 ZAR
    Decl 7 May 2026, LDT 26 May 2026
  • Final Div 0.9537 ZAR
    Decl 7 May 2026, Pay 1 Jun 2026
  • Sep 2026
    Half Year
  • Aug 2026 Interim
    Unconfirmed for 13 Oct
  • Next Expected Interim Div 0.453 ZAR
    Decl 13 Oct 2026, LDT 2 Dec 2026
  • Next Expected Interim Div 0.453 ZAR
    Decl 13 Oct 2026, Pay 8 Dec 2026
  • Mar 2027
    Next Year End
  • Next Expected Final Div 0.9537 ZAR
    Decl 7 May 2027, LDT 26 May 2027
  • Next Expected Final Div 0.9537 ZAR
    Decl 7 May 2027, Pay 1 Jun 2027
  • 28 Jul 2027
    AGM Unconfirmed
Financial results
ZAR million Mar 26 Mar 25R
Turnover 46 682 42 597
Attributable Income 1 556 1 383
Market Cap (ZARm) 32 334.10 30 628
EPS (ZARc) 343.50 406.70
HEPS (Cont Ops)(ZARc) 351.67 413.76
DPS (ZARc) 140.67 0
Latest SENS announcements
  • Boxer Retail Ltd. - Dealings in securities by the
    2026-08-18 16:00:00
    The company disclosed information about dealings in securities on behalf of a Share Incentive Scheme.
  • Boxer Retail Ltd. - Dealings in securities by the
    2026-08-17 16:00:00
    The company disclosed information about dealings in securities on behalf of a Share Incentive Scheme.
  • Boxer - annual general meeting proceedings
    2026-07-28 14:04:55
    The second Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Boxer was held today, 28 July 2026. All the ordinary and special resolutions proposed at the AGM were approved by the requisite majority of votes.
  • Boxer - trading update
    2026-07-28 07:10:33
    Trading for the 20-week period to 19 July 2026 ('the Period') reflected slowing momentum in a highly constrained trading environment, with continued selling price deflation across the Boxer shopping basket. Turnover for the Period grew 7.2%, with like-for-like growth of 2.2%. This represents a slowdown vs. the 10.9% turnover growth (3.7% like-for-like) recorded in H2 FY26. Like-for-like volume growth (as measured by like-for-like turnover less internal selling price inflation) remained positive, sustaining the trend of the past 3 years. Boxer's market share increased over the Period, based on Boxer's calculations using data reported by NielsenIQ.
  • Boxer - B-BBEE annual compliance report
    2026-07-21 14:56:28
    The Company's Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment annual compliance report is available at: //boxerinvestor.co.za/esg- governance
Peer comparison
Company Price (ZAR) Change Market cap
SHOPRIT (SHP) R 306.12 -0.33%
BIDCORP (BID) R 446.55 +0.81%
BOXER (BOX) R 77.72 +0.82%
PICKNPAY (PIK) R 19.42 -1.42%
SPAR (SPP) R 39.35 -2.65%

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Boxer Retail Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Boxer Retail Ltd. shares are trading with a market-watchable price today in rands, and the latest charts plus the live graph suggest the current price forecast is being driven more by data and momentum than by big swings. At R77.07, the share sits in a range where buy or sell decisions will likely hinge on the dividend payout view, preference shares comparison, and the cost of entry for online trading. The share code BOX remains the key reference for anyone checking how to buy, while the trading account setup on the JSE can help investors decide whether the stock is for sale at an attractive level. On balance, growth expectations and the latest prediction point to steady interest rather than a dramatic move, with dividend considerations still central to the trade.

Boxer Retail Ltd. Live Share Data

LabelValue
Data as of2026-08-28 09:57:49
Share Name & TickerBoxer Retail Ltd. (BOX)
ExchangeJSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange)
Sector & IndustryConsumer Staples / Food & Staples Retailing
Current PriceR77.07
Market Capitalization35.26bn
P/E Ratio21.92
Dividend Yield1.82%
Trading Volume (Live Data)4 531
Recent Price Change-0.03

Boxer Retail Ltd. Key Highlights

LabelValue
Current PriceR77.07, down 0.03 from the previous close
Market Cap35.26bn, indicating a large market presence
P/E Ratio21.92, suggesting fair valuation
Dividend Yield1.82, attractive for income-focused investors
VolatilityLow to moderate, based on the small latest move and live volume

Boxer Retail Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish bias remains modest while the share holds near R77.07 and volume stays contained at 4 531. The recent -0.03 move suggests a tight trading range, not a breakdown. For traders, a sustained push above the current level would need stronger turnover and supportive consumer-staples sentiment on the JSE.

FAQ on Boxer Retail Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Boxer Retail Ltd. shares?
Answer: Boxer Retail Ltd. shares are equity securities listed on the JSE under BOX. At R77.07 per share, the company carries a 35.26bn market cap and a 21.92 P/E ratio, placing it firmly in the large-cap consumer staples space.

Q2: How can I buy Boxer Retail Ltd. shares?
Answer: You can buy Boxer Retail Ltd. shares through a JSE-enabled trading account that supports BOX. With the price per share at R77.07, investors should check the current market price, available volume of 4 531, and execution costs before placing a purchase order.

Q3: What affects the price of Boxer Retail Ltd. shares?
Answer: Boxer Retail Ltd. share price movements are shaped by live supply and demand, the 4 531 trading volume, and the small -0.03 daily change. The 21.92 P/E ratio, 35.26bn market cap, and consumer staples sector backdrop also influence valuation.

Q4: Does Boxer Retail Ltd. pay dividends?
Answer: Yes, Boxer Retail Ltd. shows a dividend yield of 1.82%, which signals income potential for shareholders. At the current price of R77.07, that yield can matter to investors who want both capital exposure and regular distribution support over time.

Q5: How can I track my Boxer Retail Ltd. shares and dividends?
Answer: Track BOX on your brokerage platform or JSE watchlist, then monitor the price today at R77.07, the 1.82 dividend yield, and the -0.03 move. Live volume of 4 531 can help confirm whether buying or selling interest is rising.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Boxer Retail Ltd. share price?
Answer: The Boxer Retail Ltd. share price is being affected by the R77.07 level, the 35.26bn valuation, and the 21.92 P/E ratio. With only a -0.03 change and 4 531 shares traded, sentiment looks stable rather than volatile today.

Q7: Is Boxer Retail Ltd. a good share to buy?
Answer: Boxer Retail Ltd. may suit investors looking for a large-cap JSE consumer staples SHARES position with a 1.82 dividend yield. At R77.07, the valuation looks fair on a 21.92 P/E, but buying depends on your risk tolerance and timing.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Boxer Retail Ltd. shares today?
Answer: Today’s data shows BOX at R77.07 with a tiny -0.03 change and modest volume of 4 531. That suggests a measured entry rather than urgency, so a purchase may suit buyers only if they’re comfortable with current valuation and liquidity.

Q9: How much does one Boxer Retail Ltd. share cost?
Answer: One Boxer Retail Ltd. share costs R77.07 today on the JSE. That price per share sits alongside a 35.26bn market cap, a 21.92 P/E ratio, and a 1.82 dividend yield, giving investors a clear valuation snapshot.

Q10: How to sell Boxer Retail Ltd. shares?
Answer: To sell Boxer Retail Ltd. shares, use a brokerage trading account and place a sell order for BOX at your chosen price. With the market at R77.07 and live volume of 4 531, execution may depend on liquidity and bid interest.

How to Buy Boxer Retail Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE Trading Account.

Verify account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication).

KYC your profile to get verified.

Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard.

Deposit fiat into your trading account.

Invest and trade in stocks that you want in your portfolio.

Boxer Retail Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Boxer Retail Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE R77.10 and SELL if momentum weakens BELOW R77.00. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.

Latest News On Boxer Retail Shares
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