South African commodity traders have no shortage of brokers to choose from in 2026, but they don't all suit the same type of trader.

A broker that's good for trading gold and crude oil may be less appealing if you're looking for agricultural commodities or a bigger selection of markets. Platform choice matters too. Some traders want MetaTrader, while others care more about charting tools, research or fast execution.

We compared each broker based on the commodities you can actually trade, the platforms available, fees and pricing, regulation, research, and how practical the account is for someone trading from South Africa.

AvaTrade is our top pick. It gives traders access to commodity CFDs, supports MetaTrader and has its own trading platforms, backed by a long regulatory track record. XTB is a strong option if research and platform quality matter more to you. IG is harder to beat if your main priority is having a large range of commodity markets to trade.

What are Commodities?

Commodities are raw materials or primary agricultural products that you can buy and sell in standardized contracts across global markets. Two main categories exist. Hard commodities, such as gold, oil, and metals, are mined or extracted from the earth. Soft commodities, such as wheat, coffee, and sugar, are grown or farmed. Most retail traders access these through CFDs on forex broker platforms rather than buying physical goods or futures contracts.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

What is the Best Commodity Broker in South Africa?

AvaTrade is our top commodity broker for South African traders, mainly because it covers metals, energy and agricultural markets and gives you a solid choice of platforms, including MT4, MT5, WebTrader and the AvaTrade app.

You can trade markets such as gold, crude oil, natural gas and a range of agricultural commodities. These are mostly offered as CFDs, which means you are trading the price movement rather than buying the physical commodity itself.

So, no barrels of oil turning up at your house.

CFDs also let you trade in both directions. You can go long if you think gold is heading higher, or short if you expect oil to fall. The trade-off is leverage. It can increase your exposure quickly, which also means losses can build faster than many newer traders expect.

AvaTrade operates through several regulated companies around the world. In South Africa, Ava Capital Markets Pty is authorised by the FSCA under FSP 45984.

One thing worth checking before you open an account: which AvaTrade company you are actually signing up with. The legal entity matters because account protections, leverage limits and some trading conditions can differ depending on where your account is held.

10 Best Brokers for Commodity Trading - A Comparison

10 Best Brokers for Commodity Trading (2026)

AvaTrade — Best Overall Multi-Platform Commodity Broker XTB — Best Commodity Broker for Research and xStation Exness — Best South African Broker for Gold and Energy CFDs IG — Best Broker for Broad Commodity Market Access Plus500 — Best User-Friendly Commodity CFD Platform HFM — Best Broker for Soft and Hard Commodities Tickmill — Best Fast-Execution Commodity CFD Broker Pepperstone — Best Multi-Platform Broker for 40 Commodity Markets IC — Best Raw-Pricing Spot and Futures Commodity Broker XM — Best Broker for Soft Commodity CFDs

1. AvaTrade

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA Start Trading Read Review

AvaTrade has a local presence in South Africa. They offer commodities relevant to the region—metals, energy, agricultural instruments. Everything as CFDs. You're not taking delivery of physical gold or coal. You're trading the price movement. AvaTrade has 10+ commodities available through MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and their own platforms. Execution is solid. Support is responsive. Good for traders wanting straightforward commodity access without complexity.

Features

🏷 Category 📅 Year Founded 2006 🏛 Regulation Central Bank of Ireland (CBI), ASIC, FSCA, CySEC, FFAJ, JFSA, ADGM, BVI, ISA, KNF, IIROC 👤 Accounts Retail, Professional, Islamic 🏋️‍♂️ Demo Account for Practicing Commodity Trading? No 🕌 Can I Trade Commodities on the Islamic Account? Yes (Only Oil, Silver, and Gold via MT4) 💱 Minor Account Currencies ZAR, AUD, CHF, JPY, PLN, etc. 💵 Minimum Deposit $100 / R1806 ZAR 📉 Spreads on Commodities $0.27 (Gold) 💰 Commissions None on most accounts 📊 Swap Fees Yes; 0.0047% (Sell), -0.0149% (buy) on Gold ⚖️ Leverage on Commodities 1:200 🔢 Margin Requirements (Commodities) 0.5% (varies by asset) 💻 Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, AvaTradeGO, AvaOptions, DupliTrade, ZuluTrade, WebTrader 🛠 Forex Trading Tools AvaProtect, Autochartist, Guardian Angel, Economic Calendar 🎓 Educational Resources Articles, Videos, eBooks, Tutorials 🇿🇦 South African-Specific Commodities Gold, Platinum, Oil 💳 Offers a ZAR Account? Yes ✅ Regulated by the FSCA? Yes 🏢 Local Office in South Africa? Yes, Johannesburg 🤝 Affiliate Program for South Africans? Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ 10+ commodities available Spreads wider on minor commodities Zero-commission model Limited education on commodities MT4, MT5, and proprietary platforms Customer support sometimes slow Local South African presence Higher minimum deposit for some accounts Competitive spreads on majors No ZAR account option

What commodities can I trade with AvaTrade?

Oil, gold, silver, natural gas, agricultural products. Both soft and hard commodities available. Competitive spreads. Leverage options flexible. You're not locked into one type of commodity exposure. Access is broad.

Does AvaTrade charge commission on commodity trades?

Zero-commission model on most trades, including commodities. Profits come from spreads, which are generally competitive. Transparent pricing. You know exactly what you're paying before you trade.

2. XTB

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: FCA, CySEC, IFSC, KNF Start Trading Read Review

XTB gives South Africans access to over 28 global and locally relevant commodities. All available from the xStation 5 platform. No minimum deposit requirement. Start with whatever you want. Leverage on commodities goes up to 1:500 on gold. You get FSCA backing. Multiple trading options. One catch—ZAR is not a supported account currency, so conversion fees hit you. That's a real cost to track.

Features

🏷 Category 📅 Year Founded 2002 🏛 Regulation FSCA, FCA, CySEC, BaFin, ACPR, CNMV, KNF, IFSC 👤 Accounts Standard, Swap-Free 🏋️‍♂️ Demo Account for Practicing Commodity Trading? Yes (30-day trial) 🕌 Can I Trade Commodities on the Islamic Account? Yes 💱 Minor Account Currencies USD, EUR, GBP 💵 Minimum Deposit $0 USD / R0 ZAR 📉 Spreads on Commodities From 0.25 pips (Gold) 💰 Commissions None on commodity trading 📊 Swap Fees Yes; -0.025887% (buy), -0.001891% (sell) on Gold ⚖️ Leverage on Commodities Up to 1:500 🔢 Margin Requirements (Commodities) 0.20% (Gold) 💻 Trading Platforms xStation 5, xStation Mobile 🎓 Educational Resources Trading Academy, guides, articles, tutorials 🇿🇦 South African-Specific Commodities Gold, Silver, Oil, Corn, Nickel, Platinum, etc. 💳 Offers a ZAR Account? No ✅ Regulated by the FSCA? Yes 🏢 Local Office in South Africa? No 🤝 Affiliate Program for South Africans? Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ 28+ global and local commodities No ZAR account support No minimum deposit requirement Conversion fees on non-USD accounts 1:500 leverage on gold FSCA backing limited scope xStation 5 platform excellent Learning curve for new traders FSCA regulated Limited phone support

Is XTB good for trading commodities?

Yes. Over 20 commodity CFDs. Energy, metals, agricultural goods. User-friendly platform. Strong analytical tools. Everything you need for commodity trading without fighting the interface.

What platform does XTB offer for commodity trading?

xStation 5 and xStation Mobile. Real-time quotes. Advanced charts. Risk management tools. Built for efficient commodity trading. You're not using a generic forex platform. This is designed for this.

3. Exness

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

Exness is a go-to broker for South African commodity CFDs. Metals and energy products available. Commodities across all platforms. Competitive spreads. Choice between commission-based and spread-based trading. Big advantage—ZAR-denominated accounts. Local payment methods. Saves on overall trading fees. Leverage depends on your account balance. Commodities might be less than forex majors due to risk, but you still get meaningful exposure.

Features

🏷 Category 📅 Year Founded 2008 🏛 Regulation FSCA, FCA, CySEC, FSA, CBCS, FSC, CMA 👤 Accounts Standard, Standard Cent, Raw Spread, Zero, Pro 🏋️‍♂️ Demo Account for Practicing Commodity Trading? Yes 🕌 Can I Trade Commodities on the Islamic Account? Yes 💱 Minor Account Currencies ZAR, AED, ARS, BDT, BHD, BND, BRL, EGP, GHS, IDR, KES, KWD, KZT, MAD, MXN, MYR, NGN, OMR, PHP, PKR, QAR, SAR, THB, UAH, UGX, UZS, XOF 💵 Minimum Deposit $10 USD / R186 ZAR 📉 Spreads on Commodities From 0.0 pips (Gold, Zero Account) 💰 Commissions $5.5 per lot/per side (Zero) 📊 Swap Fees Yes; -0.025887% (buy), -0.001891% (sell) on Gold ⚖️ Leverage on Commodities 1:2000 (depending on the commodity) 🔢 Margin Requirements (Commodities) 0.05% (Gold) 💻 Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, Exness Web Terminal, Exness Trader App Forex trading tools Economic Calendar, Trading Central, Technical Analysis, Trading Calculators, Historical Data 🎓 Educational Resources Articles, Videos, Market Analysis, Blog, Tutorials, Exness Academy, Trading Central WebTV 🇿🇦 South African-Specific Commodities Limited (Metals, Energies) 💳 Offers a ZAR Account? No ✅ Regulated by the FSCA? Yes 🏢 Local Office in South Africa? No 🤝 Affiliate Program for South Africans? Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ ZAR-denominated accounts available Leverage varies by account type Local payment methods supported Complex regulatory structure Tight spreads on major commodities Withdrawal processing times vary Fast execution speeds Limited commodity selection vs competitors Choice of commission or spread-based trading Peak hours execution slower

What commodities are available on Exness?

Gold, silver, oil, natural gas. All available as CFDs. Tight spreads. Flexible leverage. You're getting institutional-quality execution on retail account sizes.

Is Exness suitable for commodity scalping?

Yes. Ultra-fast execution speeds. Low spreads. Ideal for scalping and short-term commodity trading. If you're trading 5-minute charts on oil, Exness delivers.

4. IG

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: FCA, BAFIN, FINMA, DFSA, MAS, ASIC, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

South Africans can trade more than 30 commodity CFDs with IG. Metals, energy, agricultural products. Multiple account options depending on your style. MetaTrader 4, ProRealTime, and IG's proprietary Trading Platform. Direct market data through L2 Dealer. Deeper market insights guiding your trades. IG is regulated in South Africa. But no ZAR-denominated account option. That's a gap.

Broker and Commodity Trading Features

🏷 Category 📅 Year Founded 1974 🏛 Regulation FCA, BaFin, CySEC, FINMA, DFSA, FSCA, MAS, JFSA, ASIC, FMA, CFTC, NFA, BMA 👤 Accounts CFD Trading Account, Share Dealing Account, ISA Account, SIPP Account, Professional Account, Swap-Free, Demo 🏋️‍♂️ Demo Account for Practicing Commodity Trading? Yes 🕌 Can I Trade Commodities on the Islamic Account? Yes, selected instruments 💱 Minor Account Currencies USD, GBP, EUR, AUD, CAD, CHF, JPY, SGD, ZAR, NOK, SEK, HKD 💵 Minimum Deposit $0 USD / R0 ZAR 📉 Spreads on Commodities 0.5 pips (Gold) 💰 Commissions Varies by asset 📊 Swap Fees Varies ⚖️ Leverage on Commodities Up to 1:20 on commodities 🔢 Margin Requirements (Commodities) 5% (Gold) 💻 Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4, IG Trading Platform, ProRealTime, L2 Dealer 🛠Forex trading tools Autochartist, trading signals, ProRealTime charting 🎓 Educational Resources Gold, Palladium, Oil 🇿🇦 South African-Specific Commodities Gold, Palladium, Oil 💳 Offers a ZAR Account? Yes ✅ Regulated by the FSCA? Yes 🏢 Local Office in South Africa? Yes 🤝 Affiliate Program for South Africans? Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ 35+ commodity CFDs available No ZAR-denominated accounts Futures and options trading supported Higher fees on some instruments L2 Dealer direct market data Minimum deposit requirements high Multiple platforms available Complex platform interface FSCA regulated in South Africa Customer support limited hours

Does IG offer a wide selection of commodities?

Over 35 commodity markets. Energies, metals, softs. Spot, futures, and options trading on commodities. Depth and flexibility for experienced traders.

Can I trade commodity futures on IG?

Yes. Commodity futures and options on certain markets. Strategic flexibility. More sophisticated than CFDs. For traders ready for that complexity.

5. Plus500

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FCA, MAS, FSA, ASIC, FMA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Beyond FSCA regulation, Plus500 offers South African commodity traders flexibility and diversification. Trade metals, energy, and agricultural assets on a powerful proprietary web platform and app. Guaranteed Stop Orders and other risk management features. Retail traders capped at 1:20 leverage. Professionals up to 1:150 on commodities. Minimum deposit $100 (1,800+ ZAR). ZAR is a supported currency. Trade gold, oil, silver. All as CFDs. Simple interface. That's the appeal.

Features

🏷 Category 📅 Year Founded 2008 🏛 Regulation FSCA, FCA, CySEC, ASIC, MAS, FSA Seychelles 👤 Accounts Live, Demo, Islamic 🏋️‍♂️ Demo Account for Practicing Commodity Trading? Yes (unlimited) 🕌 Can I Trade Commodities on the Islamic Account? Yes (available on request and only certain instruments) 💱 Minor Account Currencies USD, EUR, GBP, ZAR 💵 Minimum Deposit $100 / R1806 ZAR 📉 Spreads on Commodities From 0.66 pips (Gold) 💰 Commissions None 📊 Swap Fees Yes; -0.0338% (buy), -0.0101% (sell) on Gold ⚖️ Leverage on Commodities Up to 1:150 (professional traders), 1:20 (retail traders) 🔢 Margin Requirements (Commodities) 5% (Gold) 💻 Trading Platforms Plus500 WebTrader, Mobile App 🛠Forex trading tools Built-in economic calendar, risk management tools 🎓 Educational Resources Trading guides, tutorials 🇿🇦 South African-Specific Commodities Gold, Oil, Brent, Palladium, Platinum, etc. 💳 Offers a ZAR Account? Yes ✅ Regulated by the FSCA? Yes 🏢 Local Office in South Africa? No 🤝 Affiliate Program for South Africans? Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account (CFD Service. Your capital is at risk)

Pros and Cons

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ ZAR supported currency Leverage capped at 1:20 for retail Simple user-friendly interface Limited commodity selection Guaranteed Stop Orders available Proprietary platform only FSCA regulated Spreads wider than competitors Low minimum deposit $100 Limited advanced tools

What commodities are offered by Plus500?

Crude oil, gold, silver, copper, coffee. Accessible through proprietary trading platform. Simple CFD interface. Good for traders who want straightforward execution.

Is Plus500 beginner-friendly for commodity trading?

Yes. Simple, intuitive interface. Fixed spreads. Suitable for beginners in commodity trading. You're not drowning in technical complexity.

6. HFM

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSC, CMA, and FCA Start Trading Read Review

HFM has over 12 commodity CFDs. Popular and local options. MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and HF App. Spreads from 0.03 on gold using Zero Account. Leverage on commodities up to 1:2000, depending on commodity and account. South Africans register ZAR accounts. Local deposit/withdrawal methods. Manage funds easily. Execution is clean. Support is responsive.

Features

🏷 Category 📅 Year Founded 2010 🏛 Regulation FSCA, CySEC, DFSA, FSA, FCA, FSC, CMA 👤 Accounts Cent, Premium, Zero, Pro, Pro Plus, Islamic, HFCopy, Demo 🏋️‍♂️ Demo Account for Practicing Commodity Trading? Yes 🕌 Can I Trade Commodities on the Islamic Account? Yes 💱 Minor Account Currencies ZAR, NGN 💵 Minimum Deposit $0 USD / R0 ZAR 📉 Spreads on Commodities From 0.15 pips (Gold, Zero Account) 💰 Commissions From $6 per round turn (on Zero accounts) 📊 Swap Fees Yes; -39.98 pips (buy), 0.0 pips (sell) on Gold ⚖️ Leverage on Commodities Up to 1:2000 🔢 Margin Requirements (Commodities) Varies by asset and account type 💻 Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, HF App 🛠Forex trading tools Autochartist, Trading Central, VPS, Economic Calendar, Market Analysis 🎓 Educational Resources Videos, eBooks, Articles, Tutorials, Market Analysis, Podcasts 🇿🇦 South African-Specific Commodities Gold, Platinum, Oil, Palladium 💳 Offers a ZAR Account? No ✅ Regulated by the FSCA? Yes 🏢 Local Office in South Africa? No 🤝 Affiliate Program for South Africans? Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ ZAR accounts with local methods Limited commodity selection Spreads from 0.03 on gold Leverage up to 1:2000 risky Micro-lot trading supported Limited educational resources MT4, MT5, HF App available Customer support inconsistent High leverage options Spreads widen during volatility

Which commodities are available with HFM?

Gold, silver, oil, natural gas. Major commodities covered. Competitive spreads. Leverage options tailored for various trader profiles.

Does HFM support micro-lot trading in commodities?

Yes. Micro-lot trading in commodities. Manage your risk. Gain market exposure with smaller investment sizes. Perfect for traders learning commodity mechanics.

7. Tickmill

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FCA, FSA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

South Africans trade 13+ commodities with Tickmill using ZAR accounts. Local office in Sandton, Gauteng. FSCA regulated under "Tickmill.com." Multiple trading platforms to engage with local and global commodities. Execution quality high. Spreads competitive. Support solid.

Features

🏷 Category 📅 Year Founded 2014 🏛 Regulation FSCA, FCA, CySEC, DFSA, Labuan FSA, FSA Seychelles 👤 Accounts Classic, Raw, Islamic, Demo 🏋️‍♂️ Demo Account for Practicing Commodity Trading? Yes 🕌 Can I Trade Commodities on the Islamic Account? Yes 💱 Minor Account Currencies ZAR, USD, EUR, GBP 💵 Minimum Deposit $100 / R1806 ZAR 📉 Spreads on Commodities From 0.0 pips (Raw Account on Gold) 💰 Commissions $3 per lot per side (Raw Account) 📊 Swap Fees Yes; -39.51 (buy), 19.53 (sell) on Gold ⚖️ Leverage on Commodities Up to 1:1000 (Gold) 1:20 (retail traders) 🔢 Margin Requirements (Commodities) Varies by instrument 💻 Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, Tickmill Trader 🛠Forex trading tools Autochartist, Trading Calculators, Economic Calendar, VPS Hosting 🎓 Educational Resources Articles, eBooks, Videos, Webinars 🇿🇦 South African-Specific Commodities Gold, Silver, Oil, Platinum, Palladium 💳 Offers a ZAR Account? Yes ✅ Regulated by the FSCA? Yes 🏢 Local Office in South Africa? No 🤝 Affiliate Program for South Africans? Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ ZAR accounts with local office Limited commodity range FSCA regulated locally Higher minimum deposits 13+ commodities available Platform features limited Low-latency execution Leverage management required Multiple platform options Support hours limited

What types of commodities can I trade on Tickmill?

Gold, silver, crude oil. Popular commodity CFDs. Low spreads. No commission on certain accounts. You're paying less per trade.

Is Tickmill a good choice for commodity day trading?

Yes. Low-latency execution. Tight spreads. Support for automated trading strategies. Day traders appreciate this setup.

8. Pepperstone

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 (1:30 for retail EEA/UK clients) 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, BAFIN, CMA, CySEC, DFSA, FCA, SCB Start Trading Read Review

South Africans trade over 17 commodities across energy, metals, and agricultural products. Well-known for ECN execution model. Razor Account. Rebates. Low-latency order execution. Trade commodity CFDs on gold, silver, crude oil, and natural gas. Lower spreads. Faster execution. You're getting professional-grade infrastructure on a retail account.

Features

🏷 Category 📅 Year Founded 2010 🏛 Regulation ASIC, FCA, CySEC, DFSA, BaFin, SCB, CMA 👤 Accounts Standard, Razor 🏋️‍♂️ Demo Account for Practicing Commodity Trading? Yes 🕌 Can I Trade Commodities on the Islamic Account? Yes (Admin fees apply after five days) 💱 Minor Account Currencies USD, AUD, EUR, JPY, GBP, CAD, CHF, NZD, SGD, HKD 💵 Minimum Deposit $0 USD / R0 ZAR 📉 Spreads on Commodities Variable, starts from 0.1 pips (Razor) 💰 Commissions AU$7 per lot (Razor), None (Standard) 📊 Swap Fees Yes, Varies by asset (calculated Daily swap charge / credit = (Trade size x (basis* +/- Pepperstone charge) ⚖️ Leverage on Commodities Up to 1:200 🔢 Margin Requirements (Commodities) Varies by asset 💻 Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader, TradingView, Pepperstone Platform 🛠Forex trading tools Technical analysis, algorithmic trading, VPS 🎓 Educational Resources Trading guides, videos, webinars 🇿🇦 South African-Specific Commodities Gold, Platinum, Brent, etc. 💳 Offers a ZAR Account? No ✅ Regulated by the FSCA? No 🏢 Local Office in South Africa? No 🤝 Affiliate Program for South Africans? No 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ 17+ commodities available Higher minimum deposit required ECN execution model tight spreads Complex for beginners Razor Account with rebates Leverage options limited Low-latency execution fast No ZAR account support MetaTrader 4 and 5 support Customer support limited hours

Are commodities available on Pepperstone?

Yes. Solid range of commodity CFDs. Gold, silver, oil, natural gas. Well-known for a low-cost trading environment.

Can I trade commodities with MetaTrader on Pepperstone?

Absolutely. MetaTrader 4 and 5 support. Advanced charting tools. Indicators. Everything for in-depth commodity market analysis.

9. IC

IC Markets is a leading forex service provider. Access to over 22 commodity CFDs. Trade across MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and cTrader. Market-leading platforms. Low-latency connectivity. Superior liquidity. Built for active day traders and scalpers. Execution speed matters here. You're getting it.

Features

🏷 Category 📅 Year Founded 2007 🏛 Regulation ASIC (Australia), CySEC (Cyprus), FSA (Seychelles) 👤 Accounts Standard, Raw Spread, cTrader Raw Spread 🏋️‍♂️ Demo Account for Practicing Commodity Trading? Yes 🕌 Can I Trade Commodities on the Islamic Account? Yes (Raw Spread and Standard accounts, holding fee applies to commodities) 💱 Minor Account Currencies EUR, GBP, AUD, NZD, JPY, SGD, CAD 💵 Minimum Deposit $200 USD / R3557 ZAR 📉 Spreads on Commodities From 0.020 pips (Raw Spread account, Brent) 💰 Commissions From $3.5 per lot per side 📊 Swap Fees Yes ⚖️ Leverage on Commodities Varies, overall maximum is 1:1000 🔢 Margin Requirements (Commodities) 0.20% 💻 Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader, TradingView, IC Social, ZuluTrade, Signal Start 🛠Forex trading tools AutoChartist, Trading Central, Forex calculators, VPS 🎓 Educational Resources Blog, eBooks, Video Tutorials, Market Analysis, Economic Calendar, etc. 🇿🇦 South African-Specific Commodities Brent, Gold, Corn 💳 Offers a ZAR Account? No information available ✅ Regulated by the FSCA? No 🏢 Local Office in South Africa? No 🤝 Affiliate Program for South Africans? Yes (CPA Affiliate Program) 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ 22+ commodities CFDs Higher minimum deposit required Low-latency connectivity Complex interface for beginners Low spreads and commissions Limited educational content Multiple platforms MT4, MT5, cTrader No ZAR account available Ideal for algorithmic traders Customer support limited hours

Which commodities can I trade with IC Markets?

Gold, silver, oil, agricultural products. Known for low spreads. Fast execution. Ideal for high-volume traders.

Does IC Markets support algorithmic trading in commodities?

Yes. Popular among algorithmic traders. MetaTrader and cTrader support. Suitable for automated strategies in commodity markets.

10. XM

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA Start Trading Read Review

XM is fair, trustworthy, and dependable. Access to a wide range of markets. Forex, cryptocurrency, commodities, stocks, metals, energy. Trade forex, cryptos, individual stocks, commodities, precious metals, energies, equity indices. Everything on one platform. No account hopping. That's convenient for diversified traders.

Features

🏷 Category

📅 Year Founded 2009 🏛 Regulation FSCA, IFSC, ASIC, CySEC, DFSA, FCA 👤 Accounts Micro, Standard, XM Ultra-Low, Shares 🏋️‍♂️ Demo Account for Practicing Commodity Trading? Yes 🕌 Can I Trade Commodities on the Islamic Account? Yes (Restrictions on eligible instruments) 💱 Minor Account Currencies USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, CHF, AUD, HUF, PLN, SGD, ZAR 💵 Minimum Deposit $5 USD / R88 ZAR 📉 Spreads on Commodities From 1.6 (Ultra-Low Spread Account, Gold) 💰 Commissions None on most accounts; $1 per share for Shares Account 📊 Swap Fees Yes ⚖️ Leverage on Commodities Up to 1:1000 🔢 Margin Requirements (Commodities) Based on leverage and account balance 💻 Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, XM App 🛠Forex trading tools Economic Calendar, Trading Signals, Market Analysis 🎓 Educational Resources Educational Videos, Platform Tutorials, Forex Seminars, Market Analysis 🇿🇦 South African-Specific Commodities Corn, Gold 💳 Offers a ZAR Account? Yes (but not for commodity trading) ✅ Regulated by the FSCA? Yes (License No. 49976) 🏢 Local Office in South Africa? Not specified 🤝 Affiliate Program for South Africans? Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Wide variety of commodities Spreads wider than competitors Micro-lot trading available Complex platform options Multiple asset classes one account Higher leverage risky Decent educational resources Limited ZAR support High leverage options up to 1:888 Execution quality inconsistent

What commodities are offered on XM?

Gold, silver, crude oil, cocoa, more. For short-term and long-term commodity traders. Accessibility across trading styles.

Is there a minimum trade size for commodities at XM?

Yes. Micro-lot trading in commodities. Accessible for beginners. Traders who prefer smaller positions start here.

Best Commodity Brokers by Trading Style

The "best" broker changes once you know what you actually want to trade.

Trading Need Broker to Compare First Best overall commodity broker AvaTrade Best commodity research XTB Gold and energy trading Exness Largest broad commodity selection IG Easy-to-use commodity platform Plus500 Mixed commodity and forex trading HFM Active MetaTrader commodity trading Tickmill Wide choice plus multiple platforms Pepperstone Raw-pricing-style trading IC Soft commodity CFDs XM

How Does Commodity Trading Work in South Africa?

Most retail brokers in South Africa give you access to commodities through CFDs, not the physical asset.

So if you trade gold, you're not buying a gold bar. If you trade Brent or WTI crude, nobody is delivering oil to your driveway. You're trading the price.

Think gold is going higher? You can open a long position. Think it's due for a drop? You can usually go short.

Your profit or loss comes from the difference between your entry and exit price, multiplied by your position size. Then you still need to account for trading costs such as the spread, commission where applicable, and overnight financing if you keep a leveraged CFD position open.

That last part matters. A trade can move in your favour and still cost more than expected if you hold it for several days.

How We Selected the Best Commodity Brokers

A broker didn't make the list just because it has a "commodities" section on its website. We looked at what South African traders can actually trade, what it costs, and how usable the broker is day to day.

For each broker, we checked:

the number and type of metals, energy products and agricultural commodities available

trading conditions on popular markets such as gold and oil

spreads, commissions and other trading costs

platform choice

charting and research tools

order types and execution features

regulation

whether South African traders can open and use the account without unnecessary friction

demo account availability

risk-management tools

how easy the platform and account are to use

We also paid attention to the details that can make a real difference once you start trading, such as whether a broker has a decent range beyond gold and oil and whether the platform gives you enough control over entries, stops and exits.

One thing to keep in mind: commodity lists, spreads and contract specifications can change. Check the instrument details inside the broker's platform before you place a trade, especially for margin requirements, contract size and trading hours.

Conclusion

There isn't one commodity broker that wins every category.

AvaTrade takes our overall position because it combines a useful commodity range with MT4, MT5 and proprietary trading platforms in a package that can work for both newer and experienced traders.

XTB is particularly strong for traders who value research. Exness is better suited to traders concentrating on precious metals and energy. IG has one of the most impressive broad commodity offerings, while Pepperstone stands out with 40 commodity markets and an unusually strong choice of platforms.

For simpler trading, Plus500 is worth considering. More active MetaTrader traders may prefer Tickmill or IC, while HFM and XM are worth comparing if commodities form part of a broader forex and CFD portfolio.

The key is to match the broker to the market you actually trade.

Gold traders should compare gold conditions. Oil traders should compare oil contracts. Soft-commodity traders need to check the agricultural instrument list.

And before depositing anything, confirm exactly which regulated legal entity will hold your account.

Fact-checking note: Broker ranges, spreads, margin requirements and contracting entities can change. Instrument-level conditions should be confirmed on the broker's official website and trading platform before opening an account.

Risk warning: Commodity CFDs are leveraged products and can result in rapid losses. This page is for general information and comparison purposes and does not constitute personal financial advice.

You might also like:

Frequently Asked Questions

Which commodities can be traded with top brokers?

Leading brokers provide gold, silver, crude oil, natural gas, agricultural products, and industrial metals. Usually via CFDs, sometimes futures or spot contracts. Depends on the broker's trading model. Most retail traders use CFDs because they're simple—no physical delivery, no contracts to roll. Just buy or sell the price movement and close when you want.

Are commodity trading brokers regulated?

The best ones are. FCA, ASIC, CySEC, CFTC oversight. Client fund protection. Fair trading practices. Transparency. Compliance with international financial and risk management standards. Regulation matters. It's the difference between a real broker and a gambling operation.

What trading platforms are best for commodities?

MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader, proprietary platforms. Advanced charting tools. Indicators. Automated trading capability. Fast execution. Volatile commodity markets need platforms that don't lag. Test the platform before committing capital. Execution quality varies.

How much capital is needed to trade commodities?

Minimum deposits range from $10 to several hundred dollars. Depends on the broker. But sufficient capital matters more than the minimum. You need enough to manage margin requirements, handle price volatility, and control risk exposure. Small accounts get blown up fast in commodities if you're not careful with leverage.

Do brokers offer leverage for commodity trading?

Yes. Most brokers provide leverage, though limits depend on regulation. 1:50, 1:100, 1:500, even 1:2000 on some accounts. Leverage increases market exposure but magnifies risk too. Proper risk management is essential. High leverage kills accounts. Low leverage builds them slowly.

Are spreads and commissions important in commodity trading?

Absolutely. They directly affect trading costs. Best brokers offer competitive spreads, low commissions, and transparent pricing. Crucial for both short-term traders and long-term commodity investors. A broker with 5-pip spreads on gold kills your profit potential faster than one with 0.5-pip spreads.

Can beginners trade commodities with online brokers?

Yes. Many brokers are beginner-friendly. Demo accounts. Educational materials. Market analysis. Risk management tools. New traders should understand commodities before trading real capital. Demo accounts are free. Use them. Backtest your ideas there first.

What risk management tools do commodity brokers provide?

Stop-loss orders. Take-profit levels. Margin alerts. Negative balance protection. Hedging options. Quality brokers give you control. You set your maximum loss before opening a position. You define your profit target. The trade executes automatically when prices hit those levels. Discipline built into the platform.

How do I choose the best commodity trading broker?

Compare regulation, trading costs, platform quality, available commodities, leverage, customer support, and educational resources. Choosing well-regulated brokers with transparent conditions is key. Don't chase the broker with the highest leverage. Chase the broker with the best execution and support. That matters more long-term.

What's the most common mistake commodity traders make?

Over-leveraging immediately. Opening positions with extreme leverage before understanding position sizing. One bad trade wipes them out. Start with conservative leverage—1:50 or 1:100. Learn how your account responds to price moves. Understand commodity volatility. Then gradually increase leverage as you prove consistent profitability. Speed kills. Patience builds.