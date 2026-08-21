Best Brokers for Commodity Trading - Main Banner  

South African commodity traders have no shortage of brokers to choose from in 2026, but they don't all suit the same type of trader.

A broker that's good for trading gold and crude oil may be less appealing if you're looking for agricultural commodities or a bigger selection of markets. Platform choice matters too. Some traders want MetaTrader, while others care more about charting tools, research or fast execution.

We compared each broker based on the commodities you can actually trade, the platforms available, fees and pricing, regulation, research, and how practical the account is for someone trading from South Africa.

AvaTrade is our top pick. It gives traders access to commodity CFDs, supports MetaTrader and has its own trading platforms, backed by a long regulatory track record. XTB is a strong option if research and platform quality matter more to you. IG is harder to beat if your main priority is having a large range of commodity markets to trade.

What are Commodities?

Commodities are raw materials or primary agricultural products that you can buy and sell in standardized contracts across global markets. Two main categories exist. Hard commodities, such as gold, oil, and metals, are mined or extracted from the earth. Soft commodities, such as wheat, coffee, and sugar, are grown or farmed. Most retail traders access these through CFDs on forex broker platforms rather than buying physical goods or futures contracts.

AVA Top 10 Top

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

RankBrokerBroker ReviewRegulatorsMinimum DepositVisit Broker
🥇 Read ReviewASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA$100Visit Now
🥈Read ReviewFSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA$0Visit Now
🥉 Read ReviewCySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA$5Visit Now
4 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB$0Visit Now
5 Read ReviewFSA, FSCA$250Visit Now
6 Read ReviewFSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA$20Visit Now
7 Read ReviewCBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA$10Visit Now
8 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA$100Visit Now
9 Read ReviewCySEC, MWALI, FSCA$25Visit Now
10 Read ReviewFSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC$10Visit Now
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What is the Best Commodity Broker in South Africa?

AvaTrade is our top commodity broker for South African traders, mainly because it covers metals, energy and agricultural markets and gives you a solid choice of platforms, including MT4, MT5, WebTrader and the AvaTrade app.

You can trade markets such as gold, crude oil, natural gas and a range of agricultural commodities. These are mostly offered as CFDs, which means you are trading the price movement rather than buying the physical commodity itself.

So, no barrels of oil turning up at your house.

CFDs also let you trade in both directions. You can go long if you think gold is heading higher, or short if you expect oil to fall. The trade-off is leverage. It can increase your exposure quickly, which also means losses can build faster than many newer traders expect.

AvaTrade operates through several regulated companies around the world. In South Africa, Ava Capital Markets Pty is authorised by the FSCA under FSP 45984.

One thing worth checking before you open an account: which AvaTrade company you are actually signing up with. The legal entity matters because account protections, leverage limits and some trading conditions can differ depending on where your account is held.

10 Best Brokers for Commodity Trading - A Comparison

🔎 Broker🚀 Open an Account🛢South African-Specific Commodities💰 Minimum Deposit
Avatrade-CTA-logo.png👉 Open AccountGold, Platinum, Oil$100 / R1806 ZAR
XTB CTA logo👉 Open AccountGold, Silver, Oil, Corn, Nickel, Platinum, etc.$0 USD / R0 ZAR
Exness-logo.png👉 Open AccountLimited (Metals, Energies)$10 USD / R186 ZAR
IG CTA logo👉 Open AccountGold, Palladium, Oil$0 USD / R0 ZAR
Plus500 CTA logo👉 Open Account (CFD Service. Your capital is at risk)Gold, Oil, Brent, Palladium, Platinum, etc.$100 / R1806 ZAR
HFM-CTA-logo.png👉 Open AccountGold, Platinum, Oil, Palladium$0 USD / R0 ZAR
Tickmill CTA Logo👉 Open AccountGold, Silver, Oil, Platinum, Palladium$100 / R1806 ZAR
Pepperstone CTA logo👉 Open AccountGold, Platinum, Brent, etc.$0 USD / R0 ZAR
IC-Markets-CTA-logo.png👉 Open AccountBrent, Gold, Corn$200 USD / R3557 ZAR
XM Logo👉 Open AccountCorn, Gold$5 USD / R88 ZAR

10 Best Brokers for Commodity Trading (2026)

  1. AvaTrade — Best Overall Multi-Platform Commodity Broker
  2. XTB — Best Commodity Broker for Research and xStation
  3. Exness — Best South African Broker for Gold and Energy CFDs
  4. IG — Best Broker for Broad Commodity Market Access
  5. Plus500 — Best User-Friendly Commodity CFD Platform
  6. HFM — Best Broker for Soft and Hard Commodities
  7. Tickmill — Best Fast-Execution Commodity CFD Broker
  8. Pepperstone — Best Multi-Platform Broker for 40 Commodity Markets
  9. IC — Best Raw-Pricing Spot and Futures Commodity Broker
  10. XM — Best Broker for Soft Commodity CFDs

1. AvaTrade

💰 Min Deposit: $100
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400
🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA
Start Trading Read Review

AvaTrade has a local presence in South Africa. They offer commodities relevant to the region—metals, energy, agricultural instruments. Everything as CFDs. You're not taking delivery of physical gold or coal. You're trading the price movement. AvaTrade has 10+ commodities available through MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and their own platforms. Execution is solid. Support is responsive. Good for traders wanting straightforward commodity access without complexity.

Features

🏷 CategoryAvatrade-CTA-logo.png
📅 Year Founded2006
🏛 RegulationCentral Bank of Ireland (CBI), ASIC, FSCA, CySEC, FFAJ, JFSA, ADGM, BVI, ISA, KNF, IIROC
👤 AccountsRetail, Professional, Islamic
🏋️‍♂️ Demo Account for Practicing Commodity Trading?No
🕌 Can I Trade Commodities on the Islamic Account?Yes (Only Oil, Silver, and Gold via MT4)
💱 Minor Account CurrenciesZAR, AUD, CHF, JPY, PLN, etc.
💵 Minimum Deposit$100 / R1806 ZAR
📉 Spreads on Commodities$0.27 (Gold)
💰 CommissionsNone on most accounts
📊 Swap FeesYes; 0.0047% (Sell), -0.0149% (buy) on Gold
⚖️ Leverage on Commodities1:200
🔢 Margin Requirements (Commodities)0.5% (varies by asset)
💻 Trading PlatformsMetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, AvaTradeGO, AvaOptions, DupliTrade, ZuluTrade, WebTrader
🛠 Forex Trading ToolsAvaProtect, Autochartist, Guardian Angel, Economic Calendar
🎓 Educational ResourcesArticles, Videos, eBooks, Tutorials
🇿🇦 South African-Specific CommoditiesGold, Platinum, Oil
💳 Offers a ZAR Account?Yes
✅ Regulated by the FSCA?Yes
🏢 Local Office in South Africa?Yes, Johannesburg
🤝 Affiliate Program for South Africans?Yes
📝Sign up👉 Open Account

AvaTrade Commodity Trading

Pros and Cons

Pros ✅Cons ❌
10+ commodities availableSpreads wider on minor commodities
Zero-commission modelLimited education on commodities
MT4, MT5, and proprietary platformsCustomer support sometimes slow
Local South African presenceHigher minimum deposit for some accounts
Competitive spreads on majorsNo ZAR account option

What commodities can I trade with AvaTrade?

Oil, gold, silver, natural gas, agricultural products. Both soft and hard commodities available. Competitive spreads. Leverage options flexible. You're not locked into one type of commodity exposure. Access is broad.

Does AvaTrade charge commission on commodity trades?

Zero-commission model on most trades, including commodities. Profits come from spreads, which are generally competitive. Transparent pricing. You know exactly what you're paying before you trade.

2. XTB

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200
🏦 Regulators: FCA, CySEC, IFSC, KNF
Start Trading Read Review

XTB gives South Africans access to over 28 global and locally relevant commodities. All available from the xStation 5 platform. No minimum deposit requirement. Start with whatever you want. Leverage on commodities goes up to 1:500 on gold. You get FSCA backing. Multiple trading options. One catch—ZAR is not a supported account currency, so conversion fees hit you. That's a real cost to track.

Features

🏷 CategoryXTB CTA logo
📅 Year Founded2002
🏛 RegulationFSCA, FCA, CySEC, BaFin, ACPR, CNMV, KNF, IFSC
👤 AccountsStandard, Swap-Free
🏋️‍♂️ Demo Account for Practicing Commodity Trading?Yes (30-day trial)
🕌 Can I Trade Commodities on the Islamic Account?Yes
💱 Minor Account CurrenciesUSD, EUR, GBP
💵 Minimum Deposit$0 USD / R0 ZAR
📉 Spreads on CommoditiesFrom 0.25 pips (Gold)
💰 CommissionsNone on commodity trading
📊 Swap FeesYes; -0.025887% (buy), -0.001891% (sell) on Gold
⚖️ Leverage on CommoditiesUp to 1:500
🔢 Margin Requirements (Commodities)0.20% (Gold)
💻 Trading PlatformsxStation 5, xStation Mobile
🎓 Educational ResourcesTrading Academy, guides, articles, tutorials
🇿🇦 South African-Specific CommoditiesGold, Silver, Oil, Corn, Nickel, Platinum, etc.
💳 Offers a ZAR Account?No
✅ Regulated by the FSCA?Yes
🏢 Local Office in South Africa?No
🤝 Affiliate Program for South Africans?Yes
📝Sign up👉 Open Account

XTB Commodities Trading

Pros and Cons

Pros ✅Cons ❌
28+ global and local commoditiesNo ZAR account support
No minimum deposit requirementConversion fees on non-USD accounts
1:500 leverage on goldFSCA backing limited scope
xStation 5 platform excellentLearning curve for new traders
FSCA regulatedLimited phone support

Is XTB good for trading commodities?

Yes. Over 20 commodity CFDs. Energy, metals, agricultural goods. User-friendly platform. Strong analytical tools. Everything you need for commodity trading without fighting the interface.

What platform does XTB offer for commodity trading?

xStation 5 and xStation Mobile. Real-time quotes. Advanced charts. Risk management tools. Built for efficient commodity trading. You're not using a generic forex platform. This is designed for this.

3. Exness

💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000
🏦 Regulators: CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA
Start Trading Read Review

Exness is a go-to broker for South African commodity CFDs. Metals and energy products available. Commodities across all platforms. Competitive spreads. Choice between commission-based and spread-based trading. Big advantage—ZAR-denominated accounts. Local payment methods. Saves on overall trading fees. Leverage depends on your account balance. Commodities might be less than forex majors due to risk, but you still get meaningful exposure.

Features

🏷 CategoryExness-logo.png
📅 Year Founded2008
🏛 RegulationFSCA, FCA, CySEC, FSA, CBCS, FSC, CMA
👤 AccountsStandard, Standard Cent, Raw Spread, Zero, Pro
🏋️‍♂️ Demo Account for Practicing Commodity Trading?Yes
🕌 Can I Trade Commodities on the Islamic Account?Yes
💱 Minor Account CurrenciesZAR, AED, ARS, BDT, BHD, BND, BRL, EGP, GHS, IDR, KES, KWD, KZT, MAD, MXN, MYR, NGN, OMR, PHP, PKR, QAR, SAR, THB, UAH, UGX, UZS, XOF
💵 Minimum Deposit$10 USD / R186 ZAR
📉 Spreads on CommoditiesFrom 0.0 pips (Gold, Zero Account)
💰 Commissions$5.5 per lot/per side (Zero)
📊 Swap FeesYes; -0.025887% (buy), -0.001891% (sell) on Gold
⚖️ Leverage on Commodities1:2000 (depending on the commodity)
🔢 Margin Requirements (Commodities)0.05% (Gold)
💻 Trading PlatformsMetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, Exness Web Terminal, Exness Trader App
Forex trading toolsEconomic Calendar, Trading Central, Technical Analysis, Trading Calculators, Historical Data
🎓 Educational ResourcesArticles, Videos, Market Analysis, Blog, Tutorials, Exness Academy, Trading Central WebTV
🇿🇦 South African-Specific CommoditiesLimited (Metals, Energies)
💳 Offers a ZAR Account?No
✅ Regulated by the FSCA?Yes
🏢 Local Office in South Africa?No
🤝 Affiliate Program for South Africans?Yes
📝Sign up👉 Open Account

Exness Best Brokers for Commodity Trading

Pros and Cons

Pros ✅Cons ❌
ZAR-denominated accounts availableLeverage varies by account type
Local payment methods supportedComplex regulatory structure
Tight spreads on major commoditiesWithdrawal processing times vary
Fast execution speedsLimited commodity selection vs competitors
Choice of commission or spread-based tradingPeak hours execution slower

What commodities are available on Exness?

Gold, silver, oil, natural gas. All available as CFDs. Tight spreads. Flexible leverage. You're getting institutional-quality execution on retail account sizes.

Is Exness suitable for commodity scalping?

Yes. Ultra-fast execution speeds. Low spreads. Ideal for scalping and short-term commodity trading. If you're trading 5-minute charts on oil, Exness delivers.

4. IG

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200
🏦 Regulators: FCA, BAFIN, FINMA, DFSA, MAS, ASIC, FSCA
Start Trading Read Review

South Africans can trade more than 30 commodity CFDs with IG. Metals, energy, agricultural products. Multiple account options depending on your style. MetaTrader 4, ProRealTime, and IG's proprietary Trading Platform. Direct market data through L2 Dealer. Deeper market insights guiding your trades. IG is regulated in South Africa. But no ZAR-denominated account option. That's a gap.

Broker and Commodity Trading Features

🏷 CategoryIG CTA logo
📅 Year Founded1974
🏛 RegulationFCA, BaFin, CySEC, FINMA, DFSA, FSCA, MAS, JFSA, ASIC, FMA, CFTC, NFA, BMA
👤 AccountsCFD Trading Account, Share Dealing Account, ISA Account, SIPP Account, Professional Account, Swap-Free, Demo
🏋️‍♂️ Demo Account for Practicing Commodity Trading?Yes
🕌 Can I Trade Commodities on the Islamic Account?Yes, selected instruments
💱 Minor Account CurrenciesUSD, GBP, EUR, AUD, CAD, CHF, JPY, SGD, ZAR, NOK, SEK, HKD
💵 Minimum Deposit$0 USD / R0 ZAR
📉 Spreads on Commodities0.5 pips (Gold)
💰 CommissionsVaries by asset
📊 Swap FeesVaries
⚖️ Leverage on CommoditiesUp to 1:20 on commodities
🔢 Margin Requirements (Commodities)5% (Gold)
💻 Trading PlatformsMetaTrader 4, IG Trading Platform, ProRealTime, L2 Dealer
🛠Forex trading toolsAutochartist, trading signals, ProRealTime charting
🎓 Educational ResourcesGold, Palladium, Oil
🇿🇦 South African-Specific CommoditiesGold, Palladium, Oil
💳 Offers a ZAR Account?Yes
✅ Regulated by the FSCA?Yes
🏢 Local Office in South Africa?Yes
🤝 Affiliate Program for South Africans?Yes
📝Sign up👉 Open Account

IG Commodities Trading

Pros and Cons

Pros ✅Cons ❌
35+ commodity CFDs availableNo ZAR-denominated accounts
Futures and options trading supportedHigher fees on some instruments
L2 Dealer direct market dataMinimum deposit requirements high
Multiple platforms availableComplex platform interface
FSCA regulated in South AfricaCustomer support limited hours

Does IG offer a wide selection of commodities?

Over 35 commodity markets. Energies, metals, softs. Spot, futures, and options trading on commodities. Depth and flexibility for experienced traders.

Can I trade commodity futures on IG?

Yes. Commodity futures and options on certain markets. Strategic flexibility. More sophisticated than CFDs. For traders ready for that complexity.

5. Plus500

💰 Min Deposit: $100
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30
🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FCA, MAS, FSA, ASIC, FMA, FSCA
Start Trading Read Review

Beyond FSCA regulation, Plus500 offers South African commodity traders flexibility and diversification. Trade metals, energy, and agricultural assets on a powerful proprietary web platform and app. Guaranteed Stop Orders and other risk management features. Retail traders capped at 1:20 leverage. Professionals up to 1:150 on commodities. Minimum deposit $100 (1,800+ ZAR). ZAR is a supported currency. Trade gold, oil, silver. All as CFDs. Simple interface. That's the appeal.

Features

🏷 CategoryPlus500 CTA logo
📅 Year Founded2008
🏛 RegulationFSCA, FCA, CySEC, ASIC, MAS, FSA Seychelles
👤 AccountsLive, Demo, Islamic
🏋️‍♂️ Demo Account for Practicing Commodity Trading?Yes (unlimited)
🕌 Can I Trade Commodities on the Islamic Account?Yes (available on request and only certain instruments)
💱 Minor Account CurrenciesUSD, EUR, GBP, ZAR
💵 Minimum Deposit$100 / R1806 ZAR
📉 Spreads on CommoditiesFrom 0.66 pips (Gold)
💰 CommissionsNone
📊 Swap FeesYes; -0.0338% (buy), -0.0101% (sell) on Gold
⚖️ Leverage on CommoditiesUp to 1:150 (professional traders), 1:20 (retail traders)
🔢 Margin Requirements (Commodities)5% (Gold)
💻 Trading PlatformsPlus500 WebTrader, Mobile App
🛠Forex trading toolsBuilt-in economic calendar, risk management tools
🎓 Educational ResourcesTrading guides, tutorials
🇿🇦 South African-Specific CommoditiesGold, Oil, Brent, Palladium, Platinum, etc.
💳 Offers a ZAR Account?Yes
✅ Regulated by the FSCA?Yes
🏢 Local Office in South Africa?No
🤝 Affiliate Program for South Africans?Yes
📝Sign up👉 Open Account (CFD Service. Your capital is at risk)

Plus500 Commodities Trading

Pros and Cons

Pros ✅Cons ❌
ZAR supported currencyLeverage capped at 1:20 for retail
Simple user-friendly interfaceLimited commodity selection
Guaranteed Stop Orders availableProprietary platform only
FSCA regulatedSpreads wider than competitors
Low minimum deposit $100Limited advanced tools

What commodities are offered by Plus500?

Crude oil, gold, silver, copper, coffee. Accessible through proprietary trading platform. Simple CFD interface. Good for traders who want straightforward execution.

Is Plus500 beginner-friendly for commodity trading?

Yes. Simple, intuitive interface. Fixed spreads. Suitable for beginners in commodity trading. You're not drowning in technical complexity.

6. HFM

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000
🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSC, CMA, and FCA
Start Trading Read Review

HFM has over 12 commodity CFDs. Popular and local options. MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and HF App. Spreads from 0.03 on gold using Zero Account. Leverage on commodities up to 1:2000, depending on commodity and account. South Africans register ZAR accounts. Local deposit/withdrawal methods. Manage funds easily. Execution is clean. Support is responsive.

Features

🏷 CategoryHFM-CTA-logo.png
📅 Year Founded2010
🏛 RegulationFSCA, CySEC, DFSA, FSA, FCA, FSC, CMA
👤 AccountsCent, Premium, Zero, Pro, Pro Plus, Islamic, HFCopy, Demo
🏋️‍♂️ Demo Account for Practicing Commodity Trading?Yes
🕌 Can I Trade Commodities on the Islamic Account?Yes
💱 Minor Account CurrenciesZAR, NGN
💵 Minimum Deposit$0 USD / R0 ZAR
📉 Spreads on CommoditiesFrom 0.15 pips (Gold, Zero Account)
💰 CommissionsFrom $6 per round turn (on Zero accounts)
📊 Swap FeesYes; -39.98 pips (buy), 0.0 pips (sell) on Gold
⚖️ Leverage on CommoditiesUp to 1:2000
🔢 Margin Requirements (Commodities)Varies by asset and account type
💻 Trading PlatformsMetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, HF App
🛠Forex trading toolsAutochartist, Trading Central, VPS, Economic Calendar, Market Analysis
🎓 Educational ResourcesVideos, eBooks, Articles, Tutorials, Market Analysis, Podcasts
🇿🇦 South African-Specific CommoditiesGold, Platinum, Oil, Palladium
💳 Offers a ZAR Account?No
✅ Regulated by the FSCA?Yes
🏢 Local Office in South Africa?No
🤝 Affiliate Program for South Africans?Yes
📝Sign up👉 Open Account

HFM Best Brokers for Commodity Trading

Pros and Cons

Pros ✅Cons ❌
ZAR accounts with local methodsLimited commodity selection
Spreads from 0.03 on goldLeverage up to 1:2000 risky
Micro-lot trading supportedLimited educational resources
MT4, MT5, HF App availableCustomer support inconsistent
High leverage optionsSpreads widen during volatility

Which commodities are available with HFM?

Gold, silver, oil, natural gas. Major commodities covered. Competitive spreads. Leverage options tailored for various trader profiles.

Does HFM support micro-lot trading in commodities?

Yes. Micro-lot trading in commodities. Manage your risk. Gain market exposure with smaller investment sizes. Perfect for traders learning commodity mechanics.

7. Tickmill

💰 Min Deposit: $100
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000
🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FCA, FSA, FSCA
Start Trading Read Review

South Africans trade 13+ commodities with Tickmill using ZAR accounts. Local office in Sandton, Gauteng. FSCA regulated under "Tickmill.com." Multiple trading platforms to engage with local and global commodities. Execution quality high. Spreads competitive. Support solid.

Features

🏷 CategoryTickmill CTA Logo
📅 Year Founded2014
🏛 RegulationFSCA, FCA, CySEC, DFSA, Labuan FSA, FSA Seychelles
👤 AccountsClassic, Raw, Islamic, Demo
🏋️‍♂️ Demo Account for Practicing Commodity Trading?Yes
🕌 Can I Trade Commodities on the Islamic Account?Yes
💱 Minor Account CurrenciesZAR, USD, EUR, GBP
💵 Minimum Deposit$100 / R1806 ZAR
📉 Spreads on CommoditiesFrom 0.0 pips (Raw Account on Gold)
💰 Commissions$3 per lot per side (Raw Account)
📊 Swap FeesYes; -39.51 (buy), 19.53 (sell) on Gold
⚖️ Leverage on CommoditiesUp to 1:1000 (Gold) 1:20 (retail traders)
🔢 Margin Requirements (Commodities)Varies by instrument
💻 Trading PlatformsMetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, Tickmill Trader
🛠Forex trading toolsAutochartist, Trading Calculators, Economic Calendar, VPS Hosting
🎓 Educational ResourcesArticles, eBooks, Videos, Webinars
🇿🇦 South African-Specific CommoditiesGold, Silver, Oil, Platinum, Palladium
💳 Offers a ZAR Account?Yes
✅ Regulated by the FSCA?Yes
🏢 Local Office in South Africa?No
🤝 Affiliate Program for South Africans?Yes
📝Sign up👉 Open Account

Tickmill Best Brokers for Commodity Trading

Pros and Cons

Pros ✅Cons ❌
ZAR accounts with local officeLimited commodity range
FSCA regulated locallyHigher minimum deposits
13+ commodities availablePlatform features limited
Low-latency executionLeverage management required
Multiple platform optionsSupport hours limited

What types of commodities can I trade on Tickmill?

Gold, silver, crude oil. Popular commodity CFDs. Low spreads. No commission on certain accounts. You're paying less per trade.

Is Tickmill a good choice for commodity day trading?

Yes. Low-latency execution. Tight spreads. Support for automated trading strategies. Day traders appreciate this setup.

8. Pepperstone

💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 (1:30 for retail EEA/UK clients)
🏦 Regulators: ASIC, BAFIN, CMA, CySEC, DFSA, FCA, SCB
Start Trading Read Review

South Africans trade over 17 commodities across energy, metals, and agricultural products. Well-known for ECN execution model. Razor Account. Rebates. Low-latency order execution. Trade commodity CFDs on gold, silver, crude oil, and natural gas. Lower spreads. Faster execution. You're getting professional-grade infrastructure on a retail account.

Features

🏷 CategoryPepperstone CTA logo
📅 Year Founded2010
🏛 RegulationASIC, FCA, CySEC, DFSA, BaFin, SCB, CMA
👤 AccountsStandard, Razor
🏋️‍♂️ Demo Account for Practicing Commodity Trading?Yes
🕌 Can I Trade Commodities on the Islamic Account?Yes (Admin fees apply after five days)
💱 Minor Account CurrenciesUSD, AUD, EUR, JPY, GBP, CAD, CHF, NZD, SGD, HKD
💵 Minimum Deposit$0 USD / R0 ZAR
📉 Spreads on CommoditiesVariable, starts from 0.1 pips (Razor)
💰 CommissionsAU$7 per lot (Razor), None (Standard)
📊 Swap FeesYes, Varies by asset (calculated Daily swap charge / credit = (Trade size x (basis* +/- Pepperstone charge)
⚖️ Leverage on CommoditiesUp to 1:200
🔢 Margin Requirements (Commodities)Varies by asset
💻 Trading PlatformsMetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader, TradingView, Pepperstone Platform
🛠Forex trading toolsTechnical analysis, algorithmic trading, VPS
🎓 Educational ResourcesTrading guides, videos, webinars
🇿🇦 South African-Specific CommoditiesGold, Platinum, Brent, etc.
💳 Offers a ZAR Account?No
✅ Regulated by the FSCA?No
🏢 Local Office in South Africa?No
🤝 Affiliate Program for South Africans?No
📝Sign up👉 Open Account

Pepperstone Commodities Trading

Pros and Cons

Pros ✅Cons ❌
17+ commodities availableHigher minimum deposit required
ECN execution model tight spreadsComplex for beginners
Razor Account with rebatesLeverage options limited
Low-latency execution fastNo ZAR account support
MetaTrader 4 and 5 supportCustomer support limited hours

Are commodities available on Pepperstone?

Yes. Solid range of commodity CFDs. Gold, silver, oil, natural gas. Well-known for a low-cost trading environment.

Can I trade commodities with MetaTrader on Pepperstone?

Absolutely. MetaTrader 4 and 5 support. Advanced charting tools. Indicators. Everything for in-depth commodity market analysis.

9. IC

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: 1:5000
🏦 Regulators: FSA
Start Trading Read Review

IC Markets is a leading forex service provider. Access to over 22 commodity CFDs. Trade across MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and cTrader. Market-leading platforms. Low-latency connectivity. Superior liquidity. Built for active day traders and scalpers. Execution speed matters here. You're getting it.

Features

🏷 CategoryIC-Markets-CTA-logo.png
📅 Year Founded2007
🏛 RegulationASIC (Australia), CySEC (Cyprus), FSA (Seychelles)
👤 AccountsStandard, Raw Spread, cTrader Raw Spread
🏋️‍♂️ Demo Account for Practicing Commodity Trading?Yes
🕌 Can I Trade Commodities on the Islamic Account?Yes (Raw Spread and Standard accounts, holding fee applies to commodities)
💱 Minor Account CurrenciesEUR, GBP, AUD, NZD, JPY, SGD, CAD
💵 Minimum Deposit$200 USD / R3557 ZAR
📉 Spreads on CommoditiesFrom 0.020 pips (Raw Spread account, Brent)
💰 CommissionsFrom $3.5 per lot per side
📊 Swap FeesYes
⚖️ Leverage on CommoditiesVaries, overall maximum is 1:1000
🔢 Margin Requirements (Commodities)0.20%
💻 Trading PlatformsMetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader, TradingView, IC Social, ZuluTrade, Signal Start
🛠Forex trading toolsAutoChartist, Trading Central, Forex calculators, VPS
🎓 Educational ResourcesBlog, eBooks, Video Tutorials, Market Analysis, Economic Calendar, etc.
🇿🇦 South African-Specific CommoditiesBrent, Gold, Corn
💳 Offers a ZAR Account?No information available
✅ Regulated by the FSCA?No
🏢 Local Office in South Africa?No
🤝 Affiliate Program for South Africans?Yes (CPA Affiliate Program)
📝Sign up👉 Open Account

IC Markets Commodities Trading

Pros and Cons

Pros ✅Cons ❌
22+ commodities CFDsHigher minimum deposit required
Low-latency connectivityComplex interface for beginners
Low spreads and commissionsLimited educational content
Multiple platforms MT4, MT5, cTraderNo ZAR account available
Ideal for algorithmic tradersCustomer support limited hours

Which commodities can I trade with IC Markets?

Gold, silver, oil, agricultural products. Known for low spreads. Fast execution. Ideal for high-volume traders.

Does IC Markets support algorithmic trading in commodities?

Yes. Popular among algorithmic traders. MetaTrader and cTrader support. Suitable for automated strategies in commodity markets.

10. XM

💰 Min Deposit: $5
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000
🏦 Regulators: CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA
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XM is fair, trustworthy, and dependable. Access to a wide range of markets. Forex, cryptocurrency, commodities, stocks, metals, energy. Trade forex, cryptos, individual stocks, commodities, precious metals, energies, equity indices. Everything on one platform. No account hopping. That's convenient for diversified traders.

Features

🏷 Category
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📅 Year Founded2009
🏛 RegulationFSCA, IFSC, ASIC, CySEC, DFSA, FCA
👤 AccountsMicro, Standard, XM Ultra-Low, Shares
🏋️‍♂️ Demo Account for Practicing Commodity Trading?Yes
🕌 Can I Trade Commodities on the Islamic Account?Yes (Restrictions on eligible instruments)
💱 Minor Account CurrenciesUSD, EUR, GBP, JPY, CHF, AUD, HUF, PLN, SGD, ZAR
💵 Minimum Deposit$5 USD / R88 ZAR
📉 Spreads on CommoditiesFrom 1.6 (Ultra-Low Spread Account, Gold)
💰 CommissionsNone on most accounts; $1 per share for Shares Account
📊 Swap FeesYes
⚖️ Leverage on CommoditiesUp to 1:1000
🔢 Margin Requirements (Commodities)Based on leverage and account balance
💻 Trading PlatformsMetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, XM App
🛠Forex trading toolsEconomic Calendar, Trading Signals, Market Analysis
🎓 Educational ResourcesEducational Videos, Platform Tutorials, Forex Seminars, Market Analysis
🇿🇦 South African-Specific CommoditiesCorn, Gold
💳 Offers a ZAR Account?Yes (but not for commodity trading)
✅ Regulated by the FSCA?Yes (License No. 49976)
🏢 Local Office in South Africa?Not specified
🤝 Affiliate Program for South Africans?Yes
📝Sign up👉 Open Account

XM Commodity Trading

Pros and Cons

Pros ✅Cons ❌
Wide variety of commoditiesSpreads wider than competitors
Micro-lot trading availableComplex platform options
Multiple asset classes one accountHigher leverage risky
Decent educational resourcesLimited ZAR support
High leverage options up to 1:888Execution quality inconsistent

What commodities are offered on XM?

Gold, silver, crude oil, cocoa, more. For short-term and long-term commodity traders. Accessibility across trading styles.

Is there a minimum trade size for commodities at XM?

Yes. Micro-lot trading in commodities. Accessible for beginners. Traders who prefer smaller positions start here.

Best Commodity Brokers by Trading Style

The "best" broker changes once you know what you actually want to trade.

Trading NeedBroker to Compare First
Best overall commodity brokerAvaTrade
Best commodity researchXTB
Gold and energy tradingExness
Largest broad commodity selectionIG
Easy-to-use commodity platformPlus500
Mixed commodity and forex tradingHFM
Active MetaTrader commodity tradingTickmill
Wide choice plus multiple platformsPepperstone
Raw-pricing-style tradingIC
Soft commodity CFDsXM

How Does Commodity Trading Work in South Africa?

Most retail brokers in South Africa give you access to commodities through CFDs, not the physical asset.

So if you trade gold, you're not buying a gold bar. If you trade Brent or WTI crude, nobody is delivering oil to your driveway. You're trading the price.

Think gold is going higher? You can open a long position. Think it's due for a drop? You can usually go short.

Your profit or loss comes from the difference between your entry and exit price, multiplied by your position size. Then you still need to account for trading costs such as the spread, commission where applicable, and overnight financing if you keep a leveraged CFD position open.

That last part matters. A trade can move in your favour and still cost more than expected if you hold it for several days.

How We Selected the Best Commodity Brokers

A broker didn't make the list just because it has a "commodities" section on its website. We looked at what South African traders can actually trade, what it costs, and how usable the broker is day to day.

For each broker, we checked:

  • the number and type of metals, energy products and agricultural commodities available
  • trading conditions on popular markets such as gold and oil
  • spreads, commissions and other trading costs
  • platform choice
  • charting and research tools
  • order types and execution features
  • regulation
  • whether South African traders can open and use the account without unnecessary friction
  • demo account availability
  • risk-management tools
  • how easy the platform and account are to use

We also paid attention to the details that can make a real difference once you start trading, such as whether a broker has a decent range beyond gold and oil and whether the platform gives you enough control over entries, stops and exits.

One thing to keep in mind: commodity lists, spreads and contract specifications can change. Check the instrument details inside the broker's platform before you place a trade, especially for margin requirements, contract size and trading hours.

Conclusion

There isn't one commodity broker that wins every category.

AvaTrade takes our overall position because it combines a useful commodity range with MT4, MT5 and proprietary trading platforms in a package that can work for both newer and experienced traders.

XTB is particularly strong for traders who value research. Exness is better suited to traders concentrating on precious metals and energy. IG has one of the most impressive broad commodity offerings, while Pepperstone stands out with 40 commodity markets and an unusually strong choice of platforms.

For simpler trading, Plus500 is worth considering. More active MetaTrader traders may prefer Tickmill or IC, while HFM and XM are worth comparing if commodities form part of a broader forex and CFD portfolio.

The key is to match the broker to the market you actually trade.

Gold traders should compare gold conditions. Oil traders should compare oil contracts. Soft-commodity traders need to check the agricultural instrument list.

And before depositing anything, confirm exactly which regulated legal entity will hold your account.

Fact-checking note: Broker ranges, spreads, margin requirements and contracting entities can change. Instrument-level conditions should be confirmed on the broker's official website and trading platform before opening an account.

Risk warning: Commodity CFDs are leveraged products and can result in rapid losses. This page is for general information and comparison purposes and does not constitute personal financial advice.

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Frequently Asked Questions

 

Which commodities can be traded with top brokers?

Leading brokers provide gold, silver, crude oil, natural gas, agricultural products, and industrial metals. Usually via CFDs, sometimes futures or spot contracts. Depends on the broker's trading model. Most retail traders use CFDs because they're simple—no physical delivery, no contracts to roll. Just buy or sell the price movement and close when you want.

Are commodity trading brokers regulated?

The best ones are. FCA, ASIC, CySEC, CFTC oversight. Client fund protection. Fair trading practices. Transparency. Compliance with international financial and risk management standards. Regulation matters. It's the difference between a real broker and a gambling operation.

What trading platforms are best for commodities?

MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader, proprietary platforms. Advanced charting tools. Indicators. Automated trading capability. Fast execution. Volatile commodity markets need platforms that don't lag. Test the platform before committing capital. Execution quality varies.

How much capital is needed to trade commodities?

Minimum deposits range from $10 to several hundred dollars. Depends on the broker. But sufficient capital matters more than the minimum. You need enough to manage margin requirements, handle price volatility, and control risk exposure. Small accounts get blown up fast in commodities if you're not careful with leverage.

Do brokers offer leverage for commodity trading?

Yes. Most brokers provide leverage, though limits depend on regulation. 1:50, 1:100, 1:500, even 1:2000 on some accounts. Leverage increases market exposure but magnifies risk too. Proper risk management is essential. High leverage kills accounts. Low leverage builds them slowly.

Are spreads and commissions important in commodity trading?

Absolutely. They directly affect trading costs. Best brokers offer competitive spreads, low commissions, and transparent pricing. Crucial for both short-term traders and long-term commodity investors. A broker with 5-pip spreads on gold kills your profit potential faster than one with 0.5-pip spreads.

Can beginners trade commodities with online brokers?

Yes. Many brokers are beginner-friendly. Demo accounts. Educational materials. Market analysis. Risk management tools. New traders should understand commodities before trading real capital. Demo accounts are free. Use them. Backtest your ideas there first.

What risk management tools do commodity brokers provide?

Stop-loss orders. Take-profit levels. Margin alerts. Negative balance protection. Hedging options. Quality brokers give you control. You set your maximum loss before opening a position. You define your profit target. The trade executes automatically when prices hit those levels. Discipline built into the platform.

How do I choose the best commodity trading broker?

Compare regulation, trading costs, platform quality, available commodities, leverage, customer support, and educational resources. Choosing well-regulated brokers with transparent conditions is key. Don't chase the broker with the highest leverage. Chase the broker with the best execution and support. That matters more long-term.

What's the most common mistake commodity traders make?

Over-leveraging immediately. Opening positions with extreme leverage before understanding position sizing. One bad trade wipes them out. Start with conservative leverage—1:50 or 1:100. Learn how your account responds to price moves. Understand commodity volatility. Then gradually increase leverage as you prove consistent profitability. Speed kills. Patience builds.

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