The 10 Best CFD Brokers in South Africa are PrimeXBT, AvaTrade, Octa, FXTM, XTB, FP Markets, XM, Pepperstone, Exness and IC Markets.

A CFD, or Contract for Difference, lets you trade the price movement of a market without owning the underlying asset.

So if you trade a gold CFD, for example, you are not buying physical gold. You are simply speculating on whether the price will move up or down.

The same applies to share CFDs, index CFDs, forex CFDs and many crypto CFDs.

That makes CFDs flexible, but it also means you need to understand the leverage, financing costs and legal entity behind the account before you start trading.

What are CFD Brokers?

CFD brokers are financial firms that allow traders to trade Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on various underlying assets, such as stocks, commodities, indices, currencies, and more.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

What should I consider when choosing CFD trading brokers?

Factors to consider when choosing CFD trading brokers include Regulation and Reputation, Security and Safety, Trading instruments and Asset selection, Functionality and stability, Fees and Commissions, Customer support, Educational resources, Research tools, the option of Demo accounts, What account types are available, and the Minimum deposit offered.

10 Best CFD Brokers - A Comparison

10 Best CFD Brokers (2026)

PrimeXBT — Best Low-Fee CFD Broker AvaTrade — Best Overall CFD Trading Platform Octa — Best Beginner-Friendly CFD Broker FXTM — Best Multi-Asset CFD Trading Experience XTB — Best Proprietary CFD Trading Platform FP Markets — Best FSCA-Regulated CFD Broker for Beginners XM — Best CFD Broker for Multi-Asset MT5 Trading Pepperstone — Best Multi-Platform CFD Broker Exness — Best CFD Broker for Fast Order Execution IC Markets — Best Raw-Pricing MT4/MT5 CFD Broker

1. PrimeXBT

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: 0.001BTC 📈 Leverage: Up to 100x 🏦 Regulators: FSA, FSCA, FSC Start Trading Read Review

PrimeXBT offers access to over 100 global CFD markets, including Forex, commodities, indices, shares, and cryptocurrencies, all within a single account

This broad offering allows traders to speculate on price movements without owning the underlying assets, offering flexibility to go long or short with leverage In terms of trading conditions.

PrimeXBT provides highly competitive terms, with spreads starting as low as 0.1 pips, no hidden fees, and zero trading costs on certain markets such as indices, commodities, and Forex. The platform boasts a global user base exceeding 1 million clients and maintains a strong average rating of 4.6, backed by around-the-clock human support.

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🔎Broker Company Information 📅Year Founded 2018 🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff 200+ 👩‍💻Amount of active traders 1,000,000+ 🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company) No Regulation and Security 🛡️Regulation FSCA (SA 45697),

FSA (Seychelles SD162),

BCR

FSC (Mauritius GB24203383) 🌎Country of regulation Seychelles 💻Account Segregation Yes 🆔 ID Verification Required Yes 🪫Negative balance protection Yes 🔋Investor Protection Schemes No Account Types and Features ➕Accounts PXTrader

PXTrader 2.0

MT5 Pro

Standard/Unified Account

Copy Trading

Cent Account

Demo Account

Islamic (Swap-Free) 💳Institutional Accounts No 👨‍💼Managed Accounts No 📇Minor account currencies USD,

EUR,

BTC,

ETH,

USDT 💰Minimum Deposit $ 10 min deposit Network and payment processor limits may apply. Trading Conditions 🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time Within 1 hour 🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee Varies by asset 📊Spreads from 0.0 pips 💸Commissions Variable by market 💱Number of base currencies supported 5 🚀Swap Fees Yes 📈Leverage Up to 1:100 📏Margin requirements Depends on instrument ☪️Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 💻Demo Account Yes ⌛Order Execution Time Less than 7 ms 📆VPS Hosting Available Trading Instruments 📊 No. of Tradable Assets 300+ 🧾CFDs-Total Offered 30+ 🗠CFD Stock Indices 10+ ⚖️CFD Commodities 5+ 📜CFD Shares Not available Deposits and Withdrawals 💳Deposit Options BTC, ETH, USDT, USDC, credit card & debit card 💵Withdrawal Options BTC, ETH, USDT, USDC Trading Platforms and Tools 💻Trading Platforms MT5, Prime XBT Web, Prime XBT App 👩‍💻OS Compatibility Web, iOS, Android 🖥️Forex trading tools Advanced order types, charting Customer Support 🗣️Live chat availability Yes 📱Customer Support email address support@primexbt.com 📞Customer Support Contact Number Not available 👾Social media Platforms X, Facebook, Telegram 🗣️Languages supported on Website English, Chinese, Spanish, more Educational Resources and Support 🖺Forex course No 🧏‍♀️Webinars Yes, occasional 📚Educational Resources Limited Partnerships and Programs 🪪Affiliate program? Yes 👨‍🏫Amount of partners Over 50 📋IB Program Yes 🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams? Yes, partnerships vary 🪙Rebate program Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Trade crypto futures plus CFDs on forex, indices, commodities, and shares in one place. Not available in the US or Canada 0% commission on CFDs on PXTrader and MT5. Product and payment-method availability varies by region; some features may be limited in certain jurisdictions Deposits and withdrawals in crypto and fiat Little research options

What markets can I trade with PrimeXBT?

PrimeXBT offers over 100 CFD markets, including forex, cryptocurrencies, commodities, indices, and shares. Traders can go long or short with leverage, enjoying competitive spreads, fast execution, and access across web, mobile, and MT5 platforms.

Does PrimeXBT charge trading commissions?

PrimeXBT has zero commissions on certain CFDs like forex, commodities, and indices. Instead, costs are built into tight spreads starting from 0.1 pips. Cryptocurrency trades and other instruments may have small fees, clearly displayed before trade execution.

2. AvaTrade

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA Start Trading Read Review

Overall, AvaTrade is a safe and trustworthy broker with a user-friendly copy trading platform. AvaTrade provides access to over 250 trading instruments, encompassing various assets such as over 60 currency pairs, leading stock indices, cryptocurrencies, commodities, bonds, individual shares, and ETFs. The platform maintains a high level of regulation to ensure secure trading.

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🔎 Broker 📌 Year Founded 2006 👤 Amount of Staff Over 500 👥 Amount of Active Traders Over 300,000 📍 Publicly Traded Dublin and Australian Stock Exchanges 🏦 Regulation CySEC, ASIC, etc. 🌎 Country of Regulation Various, including South Africa ↪️ Account Segregation Yes 📈 Negative Balance Protection Yes 📉 Investor Protection Schemes Investor compensation schemes available in certain jurisdictions 🅰️ Institutional Accounts Yes 🅱️ Managed Accounts Yes 🪙 Minor Account Currencies Multiple, including EUR, GBP, JPY, AUD, and others 💴 Minimum Deposit 100 USD 💶 ZAR Deposit 1803 ZAR ⏰ Average Deposit/Withdrawal Processing Time 1-3 business days for withdrawals 💵 Fund Withdrawal Fee Generally free, but depends on payment method ⭐ Spreads From 0.0 pips (Raw Spread account) 💷 Commissions Varies based on account type and trading volume 🔢 Number of Base Currencies Supported Over 50 💳 Swap Fees Varies by instrument and account type 📈 Leverage Up to 1:400 📉 Margin Requirements Depends on the instrument and leverage ☪️ Islamic Account Yes 🆓 Demo Account Yes 🖇️ Order Execution Time Less than 1 second ⚙️ VPS Hosting Yes 📊 CFDs-Total Offered 1000+ 💹 CFD Stock Indices Major global indices available 🍎 CFD Commodities Includes commodities like gold, oil, and more 💱 CFD Shares Major international companies 💴 Deposit Options Credit/debit, bank transfers, e-wallets 💶 Withdrawal Options Credit/debit, bank transfers, e-wallets 🖥️ Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), AvaTradeGO 💻 OS Compatibility Windows, macOS, iOS, Android 🖱️ Forex Trading Tools Advanced charting tools, technical indicators, trading signals 🥰 Live Chat Availability Yes ☎️ Customer Support Contact Number Varies by region 📎 Social Media Platforms Facebook, X, LinkedIn, Instagram 💭 Languages Supported on AvaTrade Website Multiple 💡 Forex Course Yes ✏️ Webinars Yes 📔 Educational Resources Yes 📚 Affiliate Program Yes 📒 Amount of Partners Numerous global partners 📑 IB Program Yes ✈️ Do They Sponsor Any Notable Events or Teams Yes ⭐ Rebate Program Yes 🔖 Does AvaTrade Accept South African Traders Yes 🏷️ Is AvaTrade Regulated by the FSCA Yes ⚙️ Does AvaTrade Offer an Affiliate Program for South African Traders Yes 💰 Does AvaTrade Allow Opening Trading Accounts in ZAR Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌Cons Wide range of CFDs assets to trade - 1000+ You can’t buy stock or cryptocurrency Worldwide regulated (mention the regulation if necessay) Cryptocurrency deposit is not accepted Award winner Quarterly and annual inactivity fees Multiple platform – MT4, MT5, etc Costumer support is not available 24/7 Negative balance protection No bonus for EU based clients 20% welcome bonus No US clients accepted Education content Spread is higher then others brokers Beginners, friendly platform (webtrade) Imitated crypto assets– only the popular ones are offer

What CFD instruments can I trade with AvaTrade?

AvaTrade offers CFDs on forex, stocks, indices, cryptocurrencies, ETFs, and commodities. This broad selection allows traders to diversify their portfolio from one unified platform using MetaTrader, AvaTradeGO, or WebTrader.

Is AvaTrade a safe CFD broker?

Yes. AvaTrade is regulated by top-tier authorities, including the FSCA (South Africa) and ASIC. The broker also offers negative balance protection and segregated accounts for enhanced trader security and peace of mind.

3. Octa

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $25 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, MISA, FSCA, FSC Start Trading Read Review

Octa, a respected CFD broker, grants traders entry to the forex market and an assortment of CFDs across various assets, spanning indices and commodities. Renowned for its trader-friendly platforms, including MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and cTrader, the broker furnishes traders with adaptable avenues for executing trades. With Octa offering CFDs alongside other instruments, traders can profit from the 10 most popular indices, including Dow Jones, NASDAQ, Nikkei, and Eurostoxx 50.

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🏛️Broker Company Information 📅Year Founded 2011 🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff 694 👩‍💻Amount of active traders Over 1,000,000 🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company) No Regulation and Security 🛡️Regulation CySEC, MWALI, FSCA 🌎Country of regulation Cyprus, Union of the Comoros, South Africa 💻Account Segregation Yes 🪫Negative balance protection Yes 🔋Investor Protection Schemes Yes Account Types and Features ➕Accounts Standard, Micro 💳Institutional Accounts No 👨‍💼Managed Accounts No 📇Minor account currencies USD, EUR 💰Minimum Deposit $25 (Recommended: $100) Trading Conditions 🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time 1-3 business days 🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee No 📊Spreads from 0.6 pips 💸Commissions None 💱Number of base currencies supported 2 (USD, EUR) 🚀Swap Fees Yes 📈Leverage Up to 1:500 📏Margin requirements margin requirement of 50% ☪️Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 💻Demo Account Yes ⌛Order Execution Time In seconds 📆VPS Hosting Yes Trading Instruments 🧾CFDs-Total Offered Over 230 🗠CFD Stock Indices Yes ⚖️CFD Commodities Yes 📜CFD Shares Yes Deposits and Withdrawals 💳Deposit Options credit cards, debit cards, bank transfers, e-wallets (like Skrill, Neteller), and cryptocurrency 💵Withdrawal Options The same as deposit options Trading Platforms and Tools 💻Trading Platforms OctaTrader, MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5 👩‍💻OS Compatibility Web, Mobile (iOS and Android) 🖥️Forex trading tools Yes Customer Support 🗣️Live chat availability Yes, available 24/7 📱Customer Support email address support@octafx.com 📞Customer Support Contact Number N/A 👾Social media Platforms Facebook, X, Instagram 🗣️Languages supported on Website English, Arabic, Chinese, Indonesian, Malay, Thai, and Vietnamese Educational Resources and Support 🖺Forex course Yes 🧏‍♀️Webinars Yes 📚Educational Resources Yes Partnerships and Programs 🪪Affiliate program? Yes 👨‍🏫Amount of partners Over 4,600 📋IB Program Yes 🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams? Yes 🪙Rebate program Yes 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Regulated by SVGFSA Limited assets Unlimited demo account Low Crypto coverage Advanced technology No VPS Forex and CFDs offered No education tools on Forex More than 80 pairs to trade No clients from USA, Canada, Belgium, or others outside EU

What makes Octa an award-winning broker?

Octa is known for user-friendly platforms, zero commissions, and strong educational content. It has received multiple global awards for its service quality, fast order execution, and excellent mobile trading experience.

Can South Africans trade CFDs on Octa?

Yes. Octa supports CFD trading on forex, indices, and cryptocurrencies. South African traders can use local payment methods, benefit from tight spreads, and

access 24/7 multilingual support via its web or mobile trading platforms.

4. FXTM

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $30 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: FCA, FSC, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Overall, FXTM can be summarised as a trustworthy broker that provides Contracts for Difference (CFDs) and low spreads on 100+ trading instruments. FXTM is authorized and regulated in various jurisdictions. OctaFX has a trust score of 92 out of 100.

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🔎Broker 📅Year Founded 2011 🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff 700+ 👩‍💻Amount of active traders Over 3 million 🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company) No 🛡️Regulation FCA, FSCA, FSC 🌎Country of regulation UK, South Africa, Mauritius 💻Account Segregation Yes 🪫Negative balance protection Yes 🔋Investor Protection Schemes ICF (Investor Compensation Fund) Account Types and Features 💳Institutional Accounts Yes 👨‍💼Managed Accounts Yes (PAMM accounts) 📇Minor account currencies USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, ZAR 💰Minimum Deposit $200 / R3709 🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time 1-2 business days 🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee Varies by method 📊Spreads from 0.1 pips 💸Commissions From $4 per lot (on certain accounts) 💱Number of base currencies supported 7 🚀Swap Fees Applicable 📈Leverage Up to 1:2000 📏Margin requirements Varies based on leverage and asset ☪️Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 💻Demo Account Yes ⌛Order Execution Time 0.01 seconds 📆VPS Hosting Yes 🧾CFDs-Total Offered 250+ 🗠CFD Stock Indices 11 ⚖️CFD Commodities 6 📜CFD Shares 120+ 💳Deposit Options Credit/Debit cards, Bank transfers, e-wallets (Skrill, Neteller, etc.) 💵Withdrawal Options Credit/Debit cards, Bank transfers, e-wallets (Skrill, Neteller, etc.) 💻Trading Platforms MT4, MT5, FXTM Trader App 👩‍💻OS Compatibility Windows, macOS, Android, iOS 🖥️Forex trading tools Trading signals, VPS, economic calendar 🗣️Live chat availability Yes 📱Customer Support email address support@fxtm.com 📞Customer Support Contact Number +44 203 734 1071 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ PROS ❌ CONS Superb customer service High stock CFD fees Great educational tools Inactivity and withdrawal fees Digital and fast account opening Limited product portfolio Low fees for stock index CFDs High stock CFD fees Low EURCHF and EURGBP fees Most withdrawal options have a fee Credit/Debit card available No two-step (safer) login No deposit fee No price alerts

Why does FXTM offer one of the best online trading experiences?

FXTM provides fast execution, low spreads, and access to multiple platforms like MT4 and MT5. Its easy-to-use client portal, responsive support, and local deposit options enhance user experience significantly for South African clients.

What CFDs are available on FXTM?

FXTM offers CFDs on forex, indices, stocks, commodities, and cryptocurrencies. With flexible leverage and detailed market analysis, traders can manage risk

effectively while capitalizing on market movements.

5. XTB

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: FCA, CySEC, IFSC, KNF Start Trading Read Review

Overall, XTB is a well-established CFD broker that provides traders access to various financial markets, including forex, stocks, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies. XTB offers a powerful xStation 5 trading platform alongside MetaTrader 4 and AgenaTrader, catering to traders of different preferences. With regulation by the FCA (Financial Conduct Authority) and CySEC (Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission), XTB maintains a solid reputation for transparency and client protection.

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Company Information 📅Year Founded 2002 🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff 1,105 👩‍💻Amount of active traders 1,000,000+ 🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company) Yes Regulation and Security 🛡️Regulation FCA, CySEC, KNF, IFSC, FSCA 🌎Country of regulation UK 💻Account Segregation Yes 🪫Negative balance protection No 🔋Investor Protection Schemes FSCS (Financial Services Compensation Scheme) up to £85,000 per person. Account Types and Features ➕Accounts Standard Account (commission-free, floating spreads) 💳Institutional Accounts Not offered 👨‍💼Managed Accounts Not offered 📇Minor account currencies USD, EUR, GBP 💰Minimum Deposit $0 USD Trading Conditions 🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time 1-3 business days 🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee Free above 50 USD 📊Spreads from 0.5 pips 💸Commissions Free for CFDs, 0.2% min. 10 EUR for stocks (over 100,000 EUR monthly turnover) 💱Number of base currencies supported 5 🚀Swap Fees Overnight financing fees apply 📈Leverage Up to 1:500 (depending on instrument) 📏Margin requirements 50% ☪️Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 💻Demo Account Yes ⌛Order Execution Time Typically within milliseconds 📆VPS Hosting Yes Trading Instruments 🧾CFDs-Total Offered Over 1700+ 🗠CFD Stock Indices Yes ⚖️CFD Commodities Yes, Popular commodities (e.g., gold, oil, natural gas) 📜CFD Shares Yes Deposits and Withdrawals 💳Deposit Options Bank Transfer, Debit/Credit card, e- wallets (skrill, Pay safe etc) 💵Withdrawal Options Bank Transfer, Debit/Credit card, e- wallets (skrill, Pay safe etc) Trading Platforms and Tools 💻Trading Platforms xStation platform, mobile app and MT4 👩‍💻OS Compatibility Windows, macOS, iOS, Android 🖥️Forex trading tools Yes Customer Support 🗣️Live chat availability Yes 24/5 📱Customer Support email address sales_int@xtb.com 📞Customer Support Contact Number +357 257 25356 👾Social media Platforms Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, X 🗣️Languages supported on Website English, Malay, Portuguese, Swedish, Hungarian, Arabic, Indonesian, Vietnamese, Polish, Spanish Educational Resources and Support 🖺Forex course Yes 🧏‍♀️Webinars Yes 📚Educational Resources Yes Partnerships and Programs 🪪Affiliate program? Yes 👨‍🏫Amount of partners Not publicly known 📋IB Program Not offered in UK/EU. Affiliate program is offered instead. 🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams? Yes 🪙Rebate program Yes, commissions are offered through the affiliate program. South African Trader Specific Information Does XTB Accept South African Traders? Yes, XTB accepts South African traders. Is XTB regulated by the South African regulatory body (FSCA)? Yes, They are regulated by the South African Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) [XTB gains regulatory license in South Africa]. Does XTB offer an Affiliate Program for South African Traders? Yes, XTB offers an affiliate program, and South African traders can participate. Does XTB allow opening trading accounts in ZAR (South African Rand)? No 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Strong regulation in multiple regions (e.g., FCA, CySEC) Not available in the US or Canada Tight spreads and low commission accounts for certain regions Fees on stock CFDs can be higher compared to some competitors xStation 5 and MetaTrader 4 (MT4) for various trader levels Fewer account options compared to some brokers Offers comprehensive training materials and market analysis Does not offer MT5 platform, which some traders may prefer Reliable and fast order execution with no dealing desk intervention Lacks promotional bonuses or incentives Accessible to beginners as no minimum deposit is required Charges an inactivity fee after 12 months of no trading activity

How low are the CFD trading fees with XTB?

XTB offers competitive spreads starting from 0.1 pips with no commission on Standard accounts. Its xStation 5 platform also provides transparent cost breakdowns and fast execution for active CFD traders.

What trading tools does XTB offer for CFDs?

XTB’s xStation 5 includes charting tools, market sentiment indicators, and built-in economic calendars. It also offers CFD trading on over 2,100 instruments,

including shares, indices, forex, and commodities.

6. FP Markets

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

Overall, FP Markets is considered a low-risk and can be summarized as trustworthy and reliable. FP Markets is fully licensed and regulated by the Securities Commission of the Bahamas (SCB). The broker's IRESS platform provides direct market access (DMA) and advanced trading features, appealing to experienced traders.

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🔎Broker Company Information 📅Year Founded 2005 🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff 274 👩‍💻Amount of active traders Over 200,000 🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company) No Regulation and Security 🛡️Regulation ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA 🌎Country of regulation Australia, Cyprus 💻Account Segregation Yes 🪫Negative balance protection Yes 🔋Investor Protection Schemes Yes Account Types and Features ➕Accounts Standard, Raw ECN, and VIP accounts available 💳Institutional Accounts Yes, tailored solutions for institutional clients 👨‍💼Managed Accounts Yes, offered through third-party managed account services 📇Minor account currencies USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, JPY, and others 💰Minimum Deposit $100 / R1806 Trading Conditions 🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time Deposits are typically processed instantly; withdrawals usually within 1-2 business days 🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee Generally no fees for withdrawals; may vary based on method 📊Spreads from Spreads start from 0.0 pips on Raw ECN accounts 💸Commissions From $3.5 per side per lot on Raw ECN accounts 💱Number of base currencies supported Over 10 base currencies including USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, JPY, and others 🚀Swap Fees Swap fees apply; may vary depending on the position and account type 📈Leverage Up to 1:500 depending on the account type and instrument 📏Margin requirements typically 0.2% - 1% ☪️Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 💻Demo Account Yes ⌛Order Execution Time Typically 40-50 milliseconds on Raw ECN accounts 📆VPS Hosting Yes Trading Instruments 🧾CFDs-Total Offered Over 1,000 CFDs across various asset classes 🗠CFD Stock Indices Yes,Major global indices including S&P 500, NASDAQ, FTSE 100, DAX, and more ⚖️CFD Commodities Yes, Includes commodities such as Gold, Silver, Oil, Natural Gas, and more 📜CFD Shares Yes, A wide range of global stocks from major markets including US, UK, EU, and Asia Deposits and Withdrawals 💳Deposit Options Credit/Debit Cards, Bank Transfers, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, and other e-wallets 💵Withdrawal Options Bank Transfers, Credit/Debit Cards, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, and other e-wallets Trading Platforms and Tools 💻Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), IRESS, cTrader, WebTrader and TradingView 👩‍💻OS Compatibility Windows, Mac (via emulation), Android, iOS 🖥️Forex trading tools Yes Customer Support 🗣️Live chat availability Yes, available 24/7 📱Customer Support email address support@fpmarkets.com 📞Customer Support Contact Number +61 2 8252 6800 (Australia) or +44 20 8068 0760 (UK) 👾Social media Platforms Facebook, Twitter, Instagram 🗣️Languages supported on Website English, Chinese, Arabic, and other major languages Educational Resources and Support 🖺Forex course Yes 🧏‍♀️Webinars Yes 📚Educational Resources Yes Partnerships and Programs 🪪Affiliate program? Yes 👨‍🏫Amount of partners Over 100,000 affiliates 📋IB Program Yes 🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams? Yes 🪙Rebate program Yes 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Forex fees are low Stock CFD fees are high Accounts can be opened fast and easy Product portfolio are somewhat limited Deposit and withdrawal processes are quickly executed Web and desktop platform is somewhat outdated

Why is FP Markets ideal for beginners in CFD trading?

FP Markets offers intuitive trading platforms, educational webinars, and multilingual support. Its low minimum deposit and demo account options make it easy for beginners to learn and start trading CFDs confidently.

What platforms are supported for CFD trading?

Traders can use MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, or IRESS to access a wide range of CFD instruments, including forex, shares, metals, and indices. The platforms are

user-friendly and suitable for all experience levels.

7. XM

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA Start Trading Read Review

Overall, XM is considered a trustworthy broker with average risk and spreads as low as 0.6 pips. XM is a notable CFD broker offering various financial instruments, including forex and CFDs on commodities, indices, stocks, and cryptocurrencies.

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🔎 Broker 📌 Year Founded 2009 👤 Amount of Staff Over 500 👥 Amount of Active Traders Over 5 million worldwide 📍 Publicly Traded None 🚩 Regulation Regulated by multiple authorities including FCA, ASIC, and CySEC 🌎 Country of Regulation UK (FCA), Australia (ASIC), Cyprus (CySEC) 🔃 Account Segregation Yes 🚨 Negative Balance Protection Yes ⚙️ Investor Protection Schemes FSCS in the UK, Investor Compensation Fund in Cyprus, ASIC's financial compensation scheme 🅰️ Institutional Accounts Yes 🅱️ Managed Accounts Yes 💴 Minimum Deposit 5 USD/90 ZAR ⏰ Average Deposit/Withdrawal Processing Time Varies 💶 Fund Withdrawal Fee Generally no fee for withdrawals 📈 Spreads From 0 pips (for XM Zero accounts) 💵 Commissions Depends on account type; Zero commission on Standard accounts 🔢 Number of Base Currencies Supported Over 60 💷 Swap Fees Yes, applicable based on the account type and positions ↪️ Leverage Up to 1:888 📈 Margin Requirements Varies by account type and trading instrument ☪️ Islamic Account Yes 🆓 Demo Account Yes 📉 Order Execution Time Instant execution available 📊 VPS Hosting Available for accounts with a minimum deposit 💹 CFDs-Total Offered Over 1,000 💱 CFD Stock Indices Yes 🍎 CFD Commodities Yes ⚙️ CFD Shares Yes 💴 Deposit Options Credit/debit cards, bank transfer, e-wallets 💶 Withdrawal Options Credit/debit cards, bank transfer, e-wallets 🖥️ Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5) 💻 OS Compatibility Windows, MacOS, iOS, Android 🖱️ Forex Trading Tools Advanced charting tools, economic calendar, trading signals 🥰 Live Chat Availability Yes ☎️ Customer Support Contact Number +44 203 150 3000 ⭐ Social Media Platforms Facebook, X, LinkedIn 💭 Languages Supported on Website Multiple, including English, Afrikaans, and others ✏️ Forex Course Free educational resources and trading courses available 📔 Webinars Regularly hosted 📚 Educational Resources Articles, video tutorials, webinars, and trading guides 📒 Affiliate Program Yes 📑 IB Program Yes 🗃️ Do They Sponsor Any Notable Events or Teams Yes, various financial and sports events 🗄️ Rebate Program Yes 📇 Does XM Accept South African Traders Yes 📌 Is XM Regulated by the FSCA Yes 📍 Do XM Offer an Affiliate Program for South African Traders Yes ⚙️ Do XM Allow Opening Trading Accounts in ZAR Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Access to a wide range of flexible funding methods US clients are not accepted Supports several trading strategies and styles with innovative technical indicators that can be used Fixed spreads are not offered Negative balance protection is provided Inactivity fees are charged

What makes XM’s CFD product range the best?

XM offers CFDs on over 1,000 instruments across forex, stocks, indices, energies, and precious metals. This wide variety allows traders to diversify their strategies across multiple markets from a single account.

Are there any commission fees for CFD trading with XM?

Most of XM’s CFD products come with zero commissions, and spreads are competitive. XM also offers leverage up to 1:1000 and fast execution speeds to

enhance the trading experience.

8. Pepperstone

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 (1:30 for retail EEA/UK clients) 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, BAFIN, CMA, CySEC, DFSA, FCA, SCB Start Trading Read Review

Overall, Pepperstone can be summarised as a credible and trustworthy broker. Pepperstone is a prominent CFD broker known for its diverse range of trading instruments, which encompass forex, indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and more.

The broker offers a selection of popular trading platforms, including MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and cTrader, catering to traders' preferences.

Featured

Company Information 📅Year Founded 2010 🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff Over 500 👩‍💻Amount of active traders Over 200,000 🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company) No Regulation and Security 🛡️Regulation FCA (UK), ASIC (Australia) 🌎Country of regulation UK, Australia 💻Account Segregation Yes 🪫Negative balance protection Yes, retail clients 🔋Investor Protection Schemes Yes, depends on the jurisdiction Account Types and Features 💳Institutional Accounts Yes 👨‍💼Managed Accounts No 📇Minor account currencies 8 💰Minimum Deposit 10 USD / 161 ZAR Trading Conditions 🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time 1-3 business days 🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee No 📊Spreads from 0.0 pips 💸Commissions Variable, based on account type and trading volume 💱Number of base currencies supported 7 🚀Swap Fees Yes 📈Leverage Max leverage for EEA/UK clients is up to 1:30 📏Margin requirements Variable based on asset and leverage ☪️Islamic account (swap-free) Yes

(availability depends on the region and not available for EU-based audiences)



💻Demo Account Yes ⌛Order Execution Time 30-60 milliseconds 📆VPS Hosting Yes, for clients who meet the criteria Trading Instruments 🧾CFDs-Total Offered Over 1350 🗠CFD Stock Indices Yes ⚖️CFD Commodities Yes 📜CFD Shares Yes Deposits and Withdrawals 💳Deposit Options Bank Transfer, Credit/Debit Cards, PayPal, Skrill, and Neteller payment methods availability depends on the region 💵Withdrawal Options Bank Transfer, Credit/Debit Cards, PayPal, Skrill, and Neteller payment methods availability depends on the region Trading Platforms and Tools 💻Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader 👩‍💻OS Compatibility Windows, macOS, iOS, Android 🖥️Forex trading tools TradingView Customer Support 🗣️Live chat availability Yes 24/5 📱Customer Support email address support@pepperstone.com 📞Customer Support Contact Number +44 (0) 203 695 5811 👾Social media Platforms Facebook, X, LinkedIn, Instagram 🗣️Languages supported on Website English, Chinese, Arabic, German, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian Educational Resources and Support 🖺Forex course Yes 🧏‍♀️Webinars Yes 📚Educational Resources Trading guides, eBooks, market analysis Partnerships and Programs 🪪Affiliate program? Yes 👨‍🏫Amount of partners Not publicly disclosed 📋IB Program Yes 🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams? No 🪙Rebate program Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Account opening is fast and fully digital Only Forex, CFDs, and crypto Majority clients belong to a top-tier authority High bank withdrawal fee outside EU/Australia Low Forex and equity index CFD fees High financing rate for CFDs Low non-trading fees Basic news flow, no fundamental data

What CFD instruments can I trade with Pepperstone?

Pepperstone gives access to over 1,200 CFDs, including forex, indices, ETFs, shares, and cryptocurrencies. This diversity is suitable for both short-term traders and long-term investors looking for portfolio flexibility.

Does Pepperstone offer reliable execution for CFD trades?

Yes. Pepperstone is known for its ultra-fast execution and low latency. With no dealing desk and access to deep liquidity, orders are executed quickly and

transparently through platforms like MT4, MT5, and cTrader.

9. Exness

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

Overall, Exness can be summarised as a trustworthy and worthwhile broker that is very competitive regarding its trading fees (against major currency pairs). The spread is also very low and offers a sign-up bonus for 1st-time traders.

With Exness, traders can choose from a wide range of the world's most popular indices to trade CFDs on, including the FTSE 100, S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average, and many more.

Featured

🔎 Broker 📌 Year Founded 2008 👤 Amount of Staff Over 2,000 👥 Amount of Active Traders Over 150,000 📍 Publicly Traded None 🚩 Regulation Regulated by several authorities, including FCA, CySEC, and FSCA 🌎 Country of Regulation Various, including the UK, Cyprus, and South Africa (FSCA) ↪️ Account Segregation Yes 🚨 Negative Balance Protection Yes 🛡️ Investor Protection Schemes Yes 🅰️ Institutional Accounts Yes 🅱️ Managed Accounts Yes 🪙 Minor Account Currencies Multiple, including EUR, GBP, USD, ZAR 💰 Minimum Deposit None ⏰ Average Deposit/Withdrawal Processing Time 1-2 business days 💴 Fund Withdrawal Fee Typically free 📈 Spreads From 0.0 pips 💶 Commissions Varies 🔢 Number of Base Currencies Supported Over 100 🔃 Swap Fees Varies 📉 Leverage Up to 1:2000 📊 Margin Requirements Varies ☪️ Islamic Account Yes 🆓 Demo Account Yes 💹 Order Execution Time Less than 1 second 🖱️ VPS Hosting Yes 🔖 CFDs-Total Offered 1000+ 🏷️ CFD Stock Indices Major global indices 🍎 CFD Commodities Includes commodities like gold, oil, and more 🌐 CFD Shares Major international companies 💴 Deposit Options Credit/debit, bank transfers, e-wallets 💶 Withdrawal Options Credit/debit, bank transfers, e-wallets 🖥️ Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), Exness Trader 💻 OS Compatibility Windows, macOS, iOS, Android 📐 Forex Trading Tools Advanced charting tools, technical indicators, trading signals 🥰 Live Chat Availability Yes ☎️ Customer Support Contact Number Varies by region ⭐ Social Media Platforms Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram 📎 Languages Supported Multiple ✏️ Forex Course Yes 📔 Webinars Yes 📚 Educational Resources Yes 📒 Affiliate Program Yes 📑 Amount of Partners Numerous global partners 🗃️ IB Program Yes 🗄️ Do They Sponsor Any Notable Events or Teams Yes 📇 Rebate Program Available, details depend on account type and trading volume 🎖 Does Exness Accept South African Traders Yes 📌 Is Exness Regulated by the FSCA Yes 📍 Does Exness Offer an Affiliate Program for South African Traders Yes 📈 Does Exness Allow Opening Trading Accounts in ZAR Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Regulated by both CySEC and FCA No Multi-currency account available Customer support in many languages Inactivity and withdrawal fees Commission free trading High CFD fees Access to Forex ECN trading Not available in the US

How fast is Exness’ order execution for CFDs?

Exness provides lightning-fast execution, often under 25 milliseconds, which benefits scalpers and day traders. Their ECN-like environment ensures minimal slippage and real-time pricing for CFD trades.

What makes Exness suitable for CFD traders?

Exness offers tight spreads from 0.0 pips, unlimited leverage (with conditions), and CFDs on forex, indices, crypto, and commodities. It supports local deposits in

ZAR, making it accessible to South African traders.

10. IC

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: 1:5000 🏦 Regulators: FSA Start Trading Read Review

Overall, IC Markets is considered low-risk and can be summarised as trustworthy and reliable. The top-tier ASIC regulates IC Markets and is very competitive regarding its trading fees (against major currency pairs), with very low spreads.

IC Markets offers its clients flexible trading conditions across various CFDs covering Indices, Energies, Metals, Commodities, and more.

Featured

🔎Broker Company Information 📅Year Founded 2007 🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff Over 200 👩‍💻Amount of active traders Over 180,000 🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company) No Regulation and Security 🛡️Regulation ASIC (Australia), CySEC (Cyprus), FSA (Seychelles) 🌎Country of regulation Australia, Cyprus, Seychelles 💻Account Segregation Yes 🪫Negative balance protection Yes 🔋Investor Protection Schemes Yes, through regulatory bodies Account Types and Features 💳Institutional Accounts Yes 👨‍💼Managed Accounts No 📇Minor account currencies EUR, GBP, AUD, CAD, CHF, JPY, NZD, SGD, HKD 💰Minimum Deposit $200 / 3607 ZAR Trading Conditions 🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time 1-2 business days 🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee None for most methods 📊Spreads from 0.0 pips on Raw Spread accounts 💸Commissions $3.50 per lot per side on Raw Spread accounts 💱Number of base currencies supported 10 🚀Swap Fees Applicable 📈Leverage Up to 500:1 📏Margin requirements Variable based on asset and leverage ☪️Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 💻Demo Account Yes ⌛Order Execution Time Average 40 milliseconds 📆VPS Hosting Yes Trading Instruments 🧾CFDs-Total Offered Over 2300 🗠CFD Stock Indices Yes ⚖️CFD Commodities Yes 📜CFD Shares Yes Deposits and Withdrawals 💳Deposit Options Bank Transfer, Credit/Debit Cards, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, UnionPay, others 💵Withdrawal Options Bank Transfer, Credit/Debit Cards, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, UnionPay, others Trading Platforms and Tools 💻Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader, IC Markets WebTrader 👩‍💻OS Compatibility Web-based (All major browsers), Windows, macOS, iOS, Android 🖥️Forex trading tools Autochartist, Trading Central, ZuluTrade, Myfxbook, Advanced charting tools Customer Support 🗣️Live chat availability Yes 📱Customer Support email address support@icmarkets.com 📞Customer Support Contact Number +61 2 8014 4280 👾Social media Platforms Facebook, X, LinkedIn, YouTube 🗣️Languages supported on Website English, Chinese, Spanish, Italian, French, more Educational Resources and Support 🖺Forex course Yes 🧏‍♀️Webinars Yes 📚Educational Resources Video tutorials, Articles, Webinars, Market analysis Partnerships and Programs 🪪Affiliate program? Yes 👨‍🏫Amount of partners Not publicly disclosed 📋IB Program Yes 🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams? No 🪙Rebate program Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Low fees on Forex No investor protection Account opening is fast and hassle free No protection on negative balance Deposit and withdrawals are free of charge Lack of research tools

Why is IC Markets preferred for MT4 CFD trading?

IC Markets integrates MetaTrader 4 with raw spreads, fast execution, and powerful analysis tools. It’s ideal for algorithmic and discretionary traders looking to manage CFD positions efficiently across markets.

What CFD markets are available with IC Markets?

IC Markets offers CFDs on forex, indices, commodities, stocks, bonds, and cryptocurrencies. Their deep liquidity and competitive pricing make it a top choice for

retail and professional traders alike.

Are CFDs Legal in South Africa?

Yes. CFD trading is legal in South Africa, but the regulatory setup can differ from one broker to another.

The FSCA regulates financial services, while some South African OTC derivatives providers also need specific ODP authorisation, depending on how the product is structured.

Exness is a good example. Exness (SC) Ltd currently discloses both Seychelles FSA regulation and South African ODP authorisation from the FSCA.

PrimeXBT works differently.

PrimeXBT (Pty) Ltd, under FSP 45697, acts as an intermediary to external product suppliers rather than acting as the market maker itself.

That is why simply writing “FSCA regulated” next to every CFD broker does not tell the full story.

You still need to check which legal company holds the account and what role that company actually plays.

How We Selected the Best CFD Brokers

For this 2026 update, we looked at:

CFD market range

Spreads and commissions

Trading platforms

Execution

Risk-management tools

Minimum deposits

South African availability

FSCA and ODP relevance

Legal entity

Beginner suitability

Active-trader suitability

How clearly the broker explains its current products

We did not claim to run timed execution tests across all ten brokers ourselves.

Where a broker publishes its own spread minimums, execution figures or market counts, we treat those as broker-reported numbers, not independent measurements.

Conclusion

PrimeXBT takes our top spot for low-fee CFD trading in this 2026 comparison, while AvaTrade offers the stronger overall platform lineup.

PrimeXBT's current PXTrader pricing shows zero separate trading commission on a number of forex CFD instruments. Its South African company operates under FSP 45697 as an intermediary rather than as the product issuer.

AvaTrade gives traders more platform choice, including its own app, WebTrader, MT4 and MT5. South African users should still check the legal entity, though, because AvaTrade's current South African Help Centre says new accounts are registered under its BVI company.

FP Markets is especially relevant for South African traders through FSP 50926 and an advertised range of more than 10,000 instruments.

Pepperstone is another strong option if market range and platform choice matter, with more than 1,350 instruments currently advertised.

Exness also deserves a closer look because Exness (SC) Ltd now holds explicit FSCA ODP authorisation alongside its wider international regulatory structure.

The main thing I would check before depositing is the legal entity.

Do not choose a CFD broker just because the group displays an FSCA logo.

Look at the company named in your client agreement and check whether it is issuing the CFD, acting as an intermediary or handling execution.

Risk warning: CFDs use leverage and can lead to substantial losses. Spreads, commissions, financing costs and slippage can all affect your result. Check the legal entity, current trading conditions and regulatory status before depositing.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the largest CFD broker in South Africa?

The largest CFD Brokers in South Africa are AvaTrade, IG, FXTM, XTB, FP Markets, XM, Pepperstone, Exness, Octa, and IC Markets.

What is the Cost of a Contract for Difference Trading?

The cost of Contract for Difference (CFD) trading can vary depending on several factors, including the broker you choose, the specific markets you're trading, the trading platform you use, and your trading strategy.

What CFD Trading Platforms and software are available in South Africa?

MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5, cTrader, Plus500, IG Trading Platform, EasyEquities, SaxoTrader, AvaTradeGO, FP Markets, IRESS

How do CFD Brokers Make Money?

CFD brokers make money through several revenue streams associated with their services and the nature of CFD trading. Here are the primary ways CFD brokers generate revenue: Spreads, Commissions, Overnight Financing Costs, Leverage Interest, Inactivity Fees, Market Data Fees, Currency Conversion Fees, Premium Services, Spread Markups, Technology and Data Sales

What should I consider when choosing CFD trading brokers?

Factors to consider when choosing CFD trading brokers include Regulation and Reputation, Security and Safety, Trading instruments and Asset selection, Functionality and stability, Fees and Commissions, Customer support, Educational resources, Research tools, the option of Demo accounts, What account types are available, and the Minimum deposit offering.

Can I trade CFDs on multiple markets and asset classes with the same CFD broker?

Many CFD trading brokers and platforms allow traders to trade CFDs across multiple markets and asset classes using one trading account. This gives access to a diverse array of financial instruments in one account - depending on which broker and platform it's offered by, these may include but are likely Stocks, Indices (such as the S&P 500, FTSE 100, or DAX,) Commodities, Forex, and Cryptocurrencies.

Are there any regulations or licensing requirements for CFD trading platforms?

Yes, CFD trading platforms and brokers in several jurisdictions must comply with regulations and licensing requirements for trading platforms and brokers offering CFD products and services, while specific requirements can differ by country; some of the Regulatory frameworks include Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), Financial Conduct Authority (CySEC), Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (MiFID II), International Financial Services Commission (IFSC).

What risk management tools are offered by CFD trading platforms?

CFD trading platforms typically provide traders with risk management tools to mitigate potential losses and oversee their trading activity. Here are a few commonly available risk mitigation tools: Stop-Loss Orders, Take-Profit Orders, Trailing Stop Orders, Guaranteed Stop-Loss Orders, Margin Requirements and Margin Calls, Account Protection, Risk Warnings, and Education.