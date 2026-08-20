Best CFD Brokers - Main Banner

The 10 Best CFD Brokers in South Africa are PrimeXBT, AvaTrade, Octa, FXTM, XTB, FP Markets, XM, Pepperstone, Exness and IC Markets.

A CFD, or Contract for Difference, lets you trade the price movement of a market without owning the underlying asset.

So if you trade a gold CFD, for example, you are not buying physical gold. You are simply speculating on whether the price will move up or down.

The same applies to share CFDs, index CFDs, forex CFDs and many crypto CFDs.

That makes CFDs flexible, but it also means you need to understand the leverage, financing costs and legal entity behind the account before you start trading.

What are CFD Brokers?

CFD brokers are financial firms that allow traders to trade Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on various underlying assets, such as stocks, commodities, indices, currencies, and more.  

AVA Top 10 Top

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

RankBrokerBroker ReviewRegulatorsMinimum DepositVisit Broker
🥇 Read ReviewASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA$100Visit Now
🥈Read ReviewFSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA$0Visit Now
🥉 Read ReviewCySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA$5Visit Now
4 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB$0Visit Now
5 Read ReviewFSA, FSCA$250Visit Now
6 Read ReviewFSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA$20Visit Now
7 Read ReviewCBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA$10Visit Now
8 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA$100Visit Now
9 Read ReviewCySEC, MWALI, FSCA$25Visit Now
10 Read ReviewFSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC$10Visit Now
JustMarkets Top 10 Bottom
  

What should I consider when choosing CFD trading brokers?

Factors to consider when choosing CFD trading brokers include Regulation and Reputation, Security and Safety, Trading instruments and Asset selection, Functionality and stability, Fees and Commissions, Customer support, Educational resources, Research tools, the option of Demo accounts, What account types are available, and the Minimum deposit offered.

10 Best CFD Brokers - A Comparison

🔎 Broker🚀 Open an Account💻 CFD Trading📈Leverage📉Spread
PrimeXBT CTA Logo
👉 Open AccountYesUp to 1:1000.0 pips
Avatrade CTA logo
👉 Open AccountYes1:4000.2 Pips
Octa CTA logo
👉 Open AccountYes1:5000.6 Pips
FXTM CTA logo
👉 Open AccountYes1:20000.0 Pips
XTB CTA logo
👉 Open AccountYes1:5000.7 Pips
FPMarkets CTA logo👉 Open AccountYes1:5000.0 Pips
XM Logo
👉 Open AccountYes1:10001 Pip
Pepperstone CTA logo
👉 Open AccountYes500:10.0 Pips
Exness-logo.png
👉 Open AccountYes1:20001 Pip
IC-Markets-CTA-logo.png
👉 Open AccountYes1:5000 Pips
 

10 Best CFD Brokers (2026)

  1. PrimeXBT — Best Low-Fee CFD Broker
  2. AvaTrade — Best Overall CFD Trading Platform
  3. Octa — Best Beginner-Friendly CFD Broker
  4. FXTM — Best Multi-Asset CFD Trading Experience
  5. XTB — Best Proprietary CFD Trading Platform
  6. FP Markets — Best FSCA-Regulated CFD Broker for Beginners
  7. XM — Best CFD Broker for Multi-Asset MT5 Trading
  8. Pepperstone — Best Multi-Platform CFD Broker
  9. Exness — Best CFD Broker for Fast Order Execution
  10. IC Markets — Best Raw-Pricing MT4/MT5 CFD Broker

1. PrimeXBT

💰 Min Deposit: 0.001BTC
📈 Leverage: Up to 100x
🏦 Regulators: FSA, FSCA, FSC
Start Trading Read Review
 

PrimeXBT offers access to over 100 global CFD markets, including Forex, commodities, indices, shares, and cryptocurrencies, all within a single account

This broad offering allows traders to speculate on price movements without owning the underlying assets, offering flexibility to go long or short with leverage In terms of trading conditions.

PrimeXBT provides highly competitive terms, with spreads starting as low as 0.1 pips, no hidden fees, and zero trading costs on certain markets such as indices, commodities, and Forex. The platform boasts a global user base exceeding 1 million clients and maintains a strong average rating of 4.6, backed by around-the-clock human support.  

Featured

🔎BrokerPrimeXBT CTA Logo
Company Information
📅Year Founded2018
🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff200+
👩‍💻Amount of active traders1,000,000+
🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company)No
Regulation and Security
🛡️RegulationFSCA (SA 45697),
FSA (Seychelles SD162),
BCR
FSC (Mauritius GB24203383)
🌎Country of regulationSeychelles
💻Account SegregationYes
🆔 ID Verification RequiredYes
🪫Negative balance protectionYes
🔋Investor Protection SchemesNo
Account Types and Features
➕AccountsPXTrader
PXTrader 2.0
MT5 Pro
Standard/Unified Account
Copy Trading
Cent Account
Demo Account
Islamic (Swap-Free)
💳Institutional AccountsNo
👨‍💼Managed AccountsNo
📇Minor account currenciesUSD,
 EUR,
 BTC,
 ETH,
 USDT
💰Minimum Deposit$ 10 min deposit Network and payment processor limits may apply.
Trading Conditions
🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing timeWithin 1 hour
🪙Fund Withdrawal FeeVaries by asset
📊Spreads from0.0 pips
💸CommissionsVariable by market
💱Number of base currencies supported5
🚀Swap FeesYes
📈LeverageUp to 1:100
📏Margin requirementsDepends on instrument
☪️Islamic account (swap-free)Yes
💻Demo AccountYes
⌛Order Execution TimeLess than 7 ms
📆VPS HostingAvailable
Trading Instruments
📊 No. of Tradable Assets300+
🧾CFDs-Total Offered30+
🗠CFD Stock Indices10+
⚖️CFD Commodities5+
📜CFD SharesNot available
Deposits and Withdrawals
💳Deposit OptionsBTC, ETH, USDT, USDC, credit card & debit card
💵Withdrawal OptionsBTC, ETH, USDT, USDC
Trading Platforms and Tools
💻Trading PlatformsMT5, Prime XBT Web, Prime XBT App
👩‍💻OS CompatibilityWeb, iOS, Android
🖥️Forex trading toolsAdvanced order types, charting
Customer Support
🗣️Live chat availabilityYes
📱Customer Support email addresssupport@primexbt.com
📞Customer Support Contact NumberNot available
👾Social media PlatformsX, Facebook, Telegram
🗣️Languages supported on WebsiteEnglish, Chinese, Spanish, more
Educational Resources and Support
🖺Forex courseNo
🧏‍♀️WebinarsYes, occasional
📚Educational ResourcesLimited
Partnerships and Programs
🪪Affiliate program?Yes
👨‍🏫Amount of partnersOver 50
📋IB ProgramYes
🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams?Yes, partnerships vary
🪙Rebate programYes
📝Sign up👉 Open Account

   PrimeXBT  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Trade crypto futures plus CFDs on forex, indices, commodities, and shares in one place.Not available in the US or Canada
0% commission on CFDs on PXTrader and MT5.Product and payment-method availability varies by region; some features may be limited in certain jurisdictions
Deposits and withdrawals in crypto and fiatLittle research options
 

What markets can I trade with PrimeXBT?

PrimeXBT offers over 100 CFD markets, including forex, cryptocurrencies, commodities, indices, and shares. Traders can go long or short with leverage, enjoying competitive spreads, fast execution, and access across web, mobile, and MT5 platforms.  

Does PrimeXBT charge trading commissions?

PrimeXBT has zero commissions on certain CFDs like forex, commodities, and indices. Instead, costs are built into tight spreads starting from 0.1 pips. Cryptocurrency trades and other instruments may have small fees, clearly displayed before trade execution.  

 

2. AvaTrade

💰 Min Deposit: $100
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400
🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA
Start Trading Read Review
 

Overall, AvaTrade is a safe and trustworthy broker with a user-friendly copy trading platform. AvaTrade provides access to over 250 trading instruments, encompassing various assets such as over 60 currency pairs, leading stock indices, cryptocurrencies, commodities, bonds, individual shares, and ETFs. The platform maintains a high level of regulation to ensure secure trading.  

Featured

🔎 BrokerAvatrade CTA logo
📌 Year Founded2006
👤 Amount of StaffOver 500
👥 Amount of Active TradersOver 300,000
📍 Publicly TradedDublin and Australian Stock Exchanges
🏦 RegulationCySEC, ASIC, etc.
🌎 Country of RegulationVarious, including South Africa
↪️ Account SegregationYes
📈 Negative Balance ProtectionYes
📉 Investor Protection SchemesInvestor compensation schemes available in certain jurisdictions
🅰️ Institutional AccountsYes
🅱️ Managed AccountsYes
🪙 Minor Account CurrenciesMultiple, including EUR, GBP, JPY, AUD, and others
💴 Minimum Deposit100 USD
💶 ZAR Deposit1803 ZAR
⏰ Average Deposit/Withdrawal Processing Time1-3 business days for withdrawals
💵 Fund Withdrawal FeeGenerally free, but depends on payment method
⭐ Spreads From0.0 pips (Raw Spread account)
💷 CommissionsVaries based on account type and trading volume
🔢 Number of Base Currencies SupportedOver 50
💳 Swap FeesVaries by instrument and account type
📈 LeverageUp to 1:400
📉 Margin RequirementsDepends on the instrument and leverage
☪️ Islamic AccountYes
🆓 Demo AccountYes
🖇️ Order Execution TimeLess than 1 second
⚙️ VPS HostingYes
📊 CFDs-Total Offered1000+
💹 CFD Stock IndicesMajor global indices available
🍎 CFD CommoditiesIncludes commodities like gold, oil, and more
💱 CFD SharesMajor international companies
💴 Deposit OptionsCredit/debit, bank transfers, e-wallets
💶 Withdrawal OptionsCredit/debit, bank transfers, e-wallets
🖥️ Trading PlatformsMetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), AvaTradeGO
💻 OS CompatibilityWindows, macOS, iOS, Android
🖱️ Forex Trading ToolsAdvanced charting tools, technical indicators, trading signals
🥰 Live Chat AvailabilityYes
☎️ Customer Support Contact NumberVaries by region
📎 Social Media PlatformsFacebook, X, LinkedIn, Instagram
💭 Languages Supported on AvaTrade WebsiteMultiple
💡 Forex CourseYes
✏️ WebinarsYes
📔 Educational ResourcesYes
📚 Affiliate ProgramYes
📒 Amount of PartnersNumerous global partners
📑 IB ProgramYes
✈️ Do They Sponsor Any Notable Events or TeamsYes
⭐ Rebate ProgramYes
🔖 Does AvaTrade Accept South African TradersYes
🏷️ Is AvaTrade Regulated by the FSCAYes
⚙️ Does AvaTrade Offer an Affiliate Program for South African TradersYes
💰 Does AvaTrade Allow Opening Trading Accounts in ZARYes
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
 

  AvaTrade Best CFD Brokers and Trading Platforms  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌Cons
Wide range of CFDs assets to trade - 1000+You can’t buy stock or cryptocurrency
Worldwide regulated (mention the regulation if necessay)Cryptocurrency deposit is not accepted
Award winnerQuarterly and annual inactivity fees
Multiple platform – MT4, MT5, etcCostumer support is not available 24/7
Negative balance protectionNo bonus for EU based clients
20% welcome bonusNo US clients accepted
Education contentSpread is higher then others brokers
Beginners, friendly platform (webtrade)Imitated crypto assets– only the popular ones are offer

What CFD instruments can I trade with AvaTrade?

AvaTrade offers CFDs on forex, stocks, indices, cryptocurrencies, ETFs, and commodities. This broad selection allows traders to diversify their portfolio from one unified platform using MetaTrader, AvaTradeGO, or WebTrader.  

Is AvaTrade a safe CFD broker?

Yes. AvaTrade is regulated by top-tier authorities, including the FSCA (South Africa) and ASIC. The broker also offers negative balance protection and segregated accounts for enhanced trader security and peace of mind.

     

3. Octa

💰 Min Deposit: $25
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000
🏦 Regulators: CySEC, MISA, FSCA, FSC
Start Trading Read Review
 

Octa, a respected CFD broker, grants traders entry to the forex market and an assortment of CFDs across various assets, spanning indices and commodities. Renowned for its trader-friendly platforms, including MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and cTrader, the broker furnishes traders with adaptable avenues for executing trades. With Octa offering CFDs alongside other instruments, traders can profit from the 10 most popular indices, including Dow Jones, NASDAQ, Nikkei, and Eurostoxx 50.  

Featured

🏛️BrokerOcta CTA logo
Company Information
📅Year Founded2011
🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff694
👩‍💻Amount of active tradersOver 1,000,000
🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company)No
Regulation and Security
🛡️RegulationCySEC, MWALI, FSCA
🌎Country of regulationCyprus, Union of the Comoros, South Africa
💻Account SegregationYes
🪫Negative balance protectionYes
🔋Investor Protection SchemesYes
Account Types and Features
➕AccountsStandard, Micro
💳Institutional AccountsNo
👨‍💼Managed AccountsNo
📇Minor account currenciesUSD, EUR
💰Minimum Deposit$25 (Recommended: $100)
Trading Conditions
🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time1-3 business days
🪙Fund Withdrawal FeeNo
📊Spreads from0.6 pips
💸CommissionsNone
💱Number of base currencies supported2 (USD, EUR)
🚀Swap FeesYes
📈LeverageUp to 1:500
📏Margin requirementsmargin requirement of 50%
☪️Islamic account (swap-free)Yes
💻Demo AccountYes
⌛Order Execution TimeIn seconds
📆VPS HostingYes
Trading Instruments
🧾CFDs-Total OfferedOver 230
🗠CFD Stock IndicesYes
⚖️CFD CommoditiesYes
📜CFD SharesYes
Deposits and Withdrawals
💳Deposit Optionscredit cards, debit cards, bank transfers, e-wallets (like Skrill, Neteller), and cryptocurrency
💵Withdrawal OptionsThe same as deposit options
Trading Platforms and Tools
💻Trading PlatformsOctaTrader, MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5
👩‍💻OS CompatibilityWeb, Mobile (iOS and Android)
🖥️Forex trading toolsYes
Customer Support
🗣️Live chat availabilityYes, available 24/7
📱Customer Support email addresssupport@octafx.com
📞Customer Support Contact NumberN/A
👾Social media PlatformsFacebook, X, Instagram
🗣️Languages supported on WebsiteEnglish, Arabic, Chinese, Indonesian, Malay, Thai, and Vietnamese
Educational Resources and Support
🖺Forex courseYes
🧏‍♀️WebinarsYes
📚Educational ResourcesYes
Partnerships and Programs
🪪Affiliate program?Yes
👨‍🏫Amount of partnersOver 4,600
📋IB ProgramYes
🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams?Yes
🪙Rebate programYes
📝Sign up👉Open Account
 

  Octa  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Regulated by SVGFSALimited assets
Unlimited demo accountLow Crypto coverage
Advanced technologyNo VPS
Forex and CFDs offeredNo education tools on Forex
More than 80 pairs to tradeNo clients from USA, Canada, Belgium, or others outside EU
 

What makes Octa an award-winning broker?

Octa is known for user-friendly platforms, zero commissions, and strong educational content. It has received multiple global awards for its service quality, fast order execution, and excellent mobile trading experience.  

Can South Africans trade CFDs on Octa?

Yes. Octa supports CFD trading on forex, indices, and cryptocurrencies. South African traders can use local payment methods, benefit from tight spreads, and

access 24/7 multilingual support via its web or mobile trading platforms.

     

4. FXTM

💰 Min Deposit: $30
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000
🏦 Regulators: FCA, FSC, FSCA
Start Trading Read Review
 

Overall, FXTM can be summarised as a trustworthy broker that provides Contracts for Difference (CFDs) and low spreads on 100+ trading instruments. FXTM is authorized and regulated in various jurisdictions. OctaFX has a trust score of 92 out of 100.  

Featured

🔎BrokerFXTM CTA logo
📅Year Founded2011
🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff700+
👩‍💻Amount of active tradersOver 3 million
🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company)No
🛡️RegulationFCA, FSCA, FSC
🌎Country of regulationUK, South Africa, Mauritius
💻Account SegregationYes
🪫Negative balance protectionYes
🔋Investor Protection SchemesICF (Investor Compensation Fund)
Account Types and Features
💳Institutional AccountsYes
👨‍💼Managed AccountsYes (PAMM accounts)
📇Minor account currenciesUSD, EUR, GBP, AUD, ZAR
💰Minimum Deposit$200 / R3709
🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time1-2 business days
🪙Fund Withdrawal FeeVaries by method
📊Spreads from0.1 pips
💸CommissionsFrom $4 per lot (on certain accounts)
💱Number of base currencies supported7
🚀Swap FeesApplicable
📈LeverageUp to 1:2000
📏Margin requirementsVaries based on leverage and asset
☪️Islamic account (swap-free)Yes
💻Demo AccountYes
⌛Order Execution Time0.01 seconds
📆VPS HostingYes
🧾CFDs-Total Offered250+
🗠CFD Stock Indices11
⚖️CFD Commodities6
📜CFD Shares120+
💳Deposit OptionsCredit/Debit cards, Bank transfers, e-wallets (Skrill, Neteller, etc.)
💵Withdrawal OptionsCredit/Debit cards, Bank transfers, e-wallets (Skrill, Neteller, etc.)
💻Trading PlatformsMT4, MT5, FXTM Trader App
👩‍💻OS CompatibilityWindows, macOS, Android, iOS
🖥️Forex trading toolsTrading signals, VPS, economic calendar
🗣️Live chat availabilityYes
📱Customer Support email addresssupport@fxtm.com
📞Customer Support Contact Number+44 203 734 1071
📝Sign up👉 Open Account

   FXTM  

Pros and Cons

✅ PROS❌ CONS
Superb customer serviceHigh stock CFD fees
Great educational toolsInactivity and withdrawal fees
Digital and fast account openingLimited product portfolio
Low fees for stock index CFDsHigh stock CFD fees
Low EURCHF and EURGBP feesMost withdrawal options have a fee
Credit/Debit card availableNo two-step (safer) login
No deposit feeNo price alerts
 

Why does FXTM offer one of the best online trading experiences?

FXTM provides fast execution, low spreads, and access to multiple platforms like MT4 and MT5. Its easy-to-use client portal, responsive support, and local deposit options enhance user experience significantly for South African clients.  

What CFDs are available on FXTM?

FXTM offers CFDs on forex, indices, stocks, commodities, and cryptocurrencies. With flexible leverage and detailed market analysis, traders can manage risk

effectively while capitalizing on market movements. 

     

5. XTB

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200
🏦 Regulators: FCA, CySEC, IFSC, KNF
Start Trading Read Review
 

Overall, XTB is a well-established CFD broker that provides traders access to various financial markets, including forex, stocks, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies. XTB offers a powerful xStation 5 trading platform alongside MetaTrader 4 and AgenaTrader, catering to traders of different preferences. With regulation by the FCA (Financial Conduct Authority) and CySEC (Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission), XTB maintains a solid reputation for transparency and client protection.  

Featured

Company InformationXTB CTA logo
📅Year Founded2002
🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff1,105
👩‍💻Amount of active traders1,000,000+
🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company)Yes
Regulation and Security
🛡️RegulationFCA, CySEC, KNF, IFSC, FSCA
🌎Country of regulationUK
💻Account SegregationYes
🪫Negative balance protectionNo
🔋Investor Protection SchemesFSCS (Financial Services Compensation Scheme) up to £85,000 per person.
Account Types and Features
➕AccountsStandard Account (commission-free, floating spreads)
💳Institutional AccountsNot offered
👨‍💼Managed AccountsNot offered
📇Minor account currenciesUSD, EUR, GBP
💰Minimum Deposit$0 USD
Trading Conditions
🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time1-3 business days
🪙Fund Withdrawal FeeFree above 50 USD
📊Spreads from0.5 pips
💸CommissionsFree for CFDs, 0.2% min. 10 EUR for stocks (over 100,000 EUR monthly turnover)
💱Number of base currencies supported5
🚀Swap FeesOvernight financing fees apply
📈LeverageUp to 1:500 (depending on instrument)
📏Margin requirements50%
☪️Islamic account (swap-free)Yes
💻Demo AccountYes
⌛Order Execution TimeTypically within milliseconds
📆VPS HostingYes
Trading Instruments
🧾CFDs-Total OfferedOver 1700+
🗠CFD Stock IndicesYes
⚖️CFD CommoditiesYes, Popular commodities (e.g., gold, oil, natural gas)
📜CFD SharesYes
Deposits and Withdrawals
💳Deposit OptionsBank Transfer, Debit/Credit card, e- wallets (skrill, Pay safe etc)
💵Withdrawal OptionsBank Transfer, Debit/Credit card, e- wallets (skrill, Pay safe etc)
Trading Platforms and Tools
💻Trading PlatformsxStation platform, mobile app and MT4
👩‍💻OS CompatibilityWindows, macOS, iOS, Android
🖥️Forex trading toolsYes
Customer Support
🗣️Live chat availabilityYes 24/5
📱Customer Support email addresssales_int@xtb.com
📞Customer Support Contact Number+357 257 25356
👾Social media PlatformsFacebook, YouTube, Instagram, X
🗣️Languages supported on WebsiteEnglish, Malay, Portuguese, Swedish, Hungarian, Arabic, Indonesian, Vietnamese, Polish, Spanish
Educational Resources and Support
🖺Forex courseYes
🧏‍♀️WebinarsYes
📚Educational ResourcesYes
Partnerships and Programs
🪪Affiliate program?Yes
👨‍🏫Amount of partnersNot publicly known
📋IB ProgramNot offered in UK/EU. Affiliate program is offered instead.
🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams?Yes
🪙Rebate programYes, commissions are offered through the affiliate program.
South African Trader Specific Information
Does XTB Accept South African Traders?Yes, XTB accepts South African traders.
Is XTB regulated by the South African regulatory body (FSCA)?Yes, They are regulated by the South African Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) [XTB gains regulatory license in South Africa].
Does XTB offer an Affiliate Program for South African Traders?Yes, XTB offers an affiliate program, and South African traders can participate.
Does XTB allow opening trading accounts in ZAR (South African Rand)?No
📝Sign up👉Open Account
  

XTB  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Strong regulation in multiple regions (e.g., FCA, CySEC)Not available in the US or Canada
Tight spreads and low commission accounts for certain regionsFees on stock CFDs can be higher compared to some competitors
xStation 5 and MetaTrader 4 (MT4) for various trader levelsFewer account options compared to some brokers
Offers comprehensive training materials and market analysisDoes not offer MT5 platform, which some traders may prefer
Reliable and fast order execution with no dealing desk interventionLacks promotional bonuses or incentives
Accessible to beginners as no minimum deposit is requiredCharges an inactivity fee after 12 months of no trading activity
 

How low are the CFD trading fees with XTB?

XTB offers competitive spreads starting from 0.1 pips with no commission on Standard accounts. Its xStation 5 platform also provides transparent cost breakdowns and fast execution for active CFD traders.  

What trading tools does XTB offer for CFDs?

XTB’s xStation 5 includes charting tools, market sentiment indicators, and built-in economic calendars. It also offers CFD trading on over 2,100 instruments, 

including shares, indices, forex, and commodities. 

 

6. FP Markets

💰 Min Deposit: $100
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, CMA
Start Trading Read Review
 

Overall, FP Markets is considered a low-risk and can be summarized as trustworthy and reliable. FP Markets is fully licensed and regulated by the Securities Commission of the Bahamas (SCB). The broker's IRESS platform provides direct market access (DMA) and advanced trading features, appealing to experienced traders.  

Featured

🔎BrokerFPMarkets CTA logo
Company Information
📅Year Founded2005
🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff274
👩‍💻Amount of active tradersOver 200,000
🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company)No
Regulation and Security
🛡️RegulationASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA
🌎Country of regulationAustralia, Cyprus
💻Account SegregationYes
🪫Negative balance protectionYes
🔋Investor Protection SchemesYes
Account Types and Features
➕AccountsStandard, Raw ECN, and VIP accounts available
💳Institutional AccountsYes, tailored solutions for institutional clients
👨‍💼Managed AccountsYes, offered through third-party managed account services
📇Minor account currenciesUSD, EUR, GBP, AUD, JPY, and others
💰Minimum Deposit$100 / R1806
Trading Conditions
🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing timeDeposits are typically processed instantly; withdrawals usually within 1-2 business days
🪙Fund Withdrawal FeeGenerally no fees for withdrawals; may vary based on method
📊Spreads fromSpreads start from 0.0 pips on Raw ECN accounts
💸CommissionsFrom $3.5 per side per lot on Raw ECN accounts
💱Number of base currencies supportedOver 10 base currencies including USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, JPY, and others
🚀Swap FeesSwap fees apply; may vary depending on the position and account type
📈LeverageUp to 1:500 depending on the account type and instrument
📏Margin requirementstypically 0.2% - 1%
☪️Islamic account (swap-free)Yes
💻Demo AccountYes
⌛Order Execution TimeTypically 40-50 milliseconds on Raw ECN accounts
📆VPS HostingYes
Trading Instruments
🧾CFDs-Total OfferedOver 1,000 CFDs across various asset classes
🗠CFD Stock IndicesYes,Major global indices including S&P 500, NASDAQ, FTSE 100, DAX, and more
⚖️CFD CommoditiesYes, Includes commodities such as Gold, Silver, Oil, Natural Gas, and more
📜CFD SharesYes, A wide range of global stocks from major markets including US, UK, EU, and Asia
Deposits and Withdrawals
💳Deposit OptionsCredit/Debit Cards, Bank Transfers, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, and other e-wallets
💵Withdrawal OptionsBank Transfers, Credit/Debit Cards, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, and other e-wallets
Trading Platforms and Tools
💻Trading PlatformsMetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), IRESS, cTrader, WebTrader and TradingView
👩‍💻OS CompatibilityWindows, Mac (via emulation), Android, iOS
🖥️Forex trading toolsYes
Customer Support
🗣️Live chat availabilityYes, available 24/7
📱Customer Support email addresssupport@fpmarkets.com
📞Customer Support Contact Number+61 2 8252 6800 (Australia) or +44 20 8068 0760 (UK)
👾Social media PlatformsFacebook, Twitter, Instagram
🗣️Languages supported on WebsiteEnglish, Chinese, Arabic, and other major languages
Educational Resources and Support
🖺Forex courseYes
🧏‍♀️WebinarsYes
📚Educational ResourcesYes
Partnerships and Programs
🪪Affiliate program?Yes
👨‍🏫Amount of partnersOver 100,000 affiliates
📋IB ProgramYes
🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams?Yes
🪙Rebate programYes
📝Sign up👉Open Account

   fpmarkets Best CFD Brokers and Trading Platforms  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Forex fees are lowStock CFD fees are high
Accounts can be opened fast and easyProduct portfolio are somewhat limited
Deposit and withdrawal processes are quickly executedWeb and desktop platform is somewhat outdated
 

Why is FP Markets ideal for beginners in CFD trading?

FP Markets offers intuitive trading platforms, educational webinars, and multilingual support. Its low minimum deposit and demo account options make it easy for beginners to learn and start trading CFDs confidently.  

What platforms are supported for CFD trading?

Traders can use MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, or IRESS to access a wide range of CFD instruments, including forex, shares, metals, and indices. The platforms are

user-friendly and suitable for all experience levels.

     

7. XM

💰 Min Deposit: $5
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000
🏦 Regulators: CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA
Start Trading Read Review
 

Overall, XM is considered a trustworthy broker with average risk and spreads as low as 0.6 pips. XM is a notable CFD broker offering various financial instruments, including forex and CFDs on commodities, indices, stocks, and cryptocurrencies.  

Featured

🔎 BrokerXM Logo
📌 Year Founded2009
👤 Amount of StaffOver 500
👥 Amount of Active TradersOver 5 million worldwide
📍 Publicly TradedNone
🚩 RegulationRegulated by multiple authorities including FCA, ASIC, and CySEC
🌎 Country of RegulationUK (FCA), Australia (ASIC), Cyprus (CySEC)
🔃 Account SegregationYes
🚨 Negative Balance ProtectionYes
⚙️ Investor Protection SchemesFSCS in the UK, Investor Compensation Fund in Cyprus, ASIC's financial compensation scheme
🅰️ Institutional AccountsYes
🅱️ Managed AccountsYes
💴 Minimum Deposit5 USD/90 ZAR
⏰ Average Deposit/Withdrawal Processing TimeVaries
💶 Fund Withdrawal FeeGenerally no fee for withdrawals
📈 Spreads From0 pips (for XM Zero accounts)
💵 CommissionsDepends on account type; Zero commission on Standard accounts
🔢 Number of Base Currencies SupportedOver 60
💷 Swap FeesYes, applicable based on the account type and positions
↪️ LeverageUp to 1:888
📈 Margin RequirementsVaries by account type and trading instrument
☪️ Islamic AccountYes
🆓 Demo AccountYes
📉 Order Execution TimeInstant execution available
📊 VPS HostingAvailable for accounts with a minimum deposit
💹 CFDs-Total OfferedOver 1,000
💱 CFD Stock IndicesYes
🍎 CFD CommoditiesYes
⚙️ CFD SharesYes
💴 Deposit OptionsCredit/debit cards, bank transfer, e-wallets
💶 Withdrawal OptionsCredit/debit cards, bank transfer, e-wallets
🖥️ Trading PlatformsMetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
💻 OS CompatibilityWindows, MacOS, iOS, Android
🖱️ Forex Trading ToolsAdvanced charting tools, economic calendar, trading signals
🥰 Live Chat AvailabilityYes
☎️ Customer Support Contact Number+44 203 150 3000
⭐ Social Media PlatformsFacebook, X, LinkedIn
💭 Languages Supported on WebsiteMultiple, including English, Afrikaans, and others
✏️ Forex CourseFree educational resources and trading courses available
📔 WebinarsRegularly hosted
📚 Educational ResourcesArticles, video tutorials, webinars, and trading guides
📒 Affiliate ProgramYes
📑 IB ProgramYes
🗃️ Do They Sponsor Any Notable Events or TeamsYes, various financial and sports events
🗄️ Rebate ProgramYes
📇 Does XM Accept South African TradersYes
📌 Is XM Regulated by the FSCAYes
📍 Do XM Offer an Affiliate Program for South African TradersYes
⚙️ Do XM Allow Opening Trading Accounts in ZARYes
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
 

  XM  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Access to a wide range of flexible funding methodsUS clients are not accepted
Supports several trading strategies and styles with innovative technical indicators that can be usedFixed spreads are not offered
Negative balance protection is providedInactivity fees are charged
 

What makes XM’s CFD product range the best?

XM offers CFDs on over 1,000 instruments across forex, stocks, indices, energies, and precious metals. This wide variety allows traders to diversify their strategies across multiple markets from a single account.  

Are there any commission fees for CFD trading with XM?

Most of XM’s CFD products come with zero commissions, and spreads are competitive. XM also offers leverage up to 1:1000 and fast execution speeds to

enhance the trading experience.  

   

8. Pepperstone

💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 (1:30 for retail EEA/UK clients)
🏦 Regulators: ASIC, BAFIN, CMA, CySEC, DFSA, FCA, SCB
Start Trading Read Review
  Overall, Pepperstone can be summarised as a credible and trustworthy broker. Pepperstone is a prominent CFD broker known for its diverse range of trading instruments, which encompass forex, indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and more.

The broker offers a selection of popular trading platforms, including MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and cTrader, catering to traders' preferences.  

Featured

Company InformationPepperstone logo
📅Year Founded2010
🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staffOver 500
👩‍💻Amount of active tradersOver 200,000
🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company)No
Regulation and Security
🛡️RegulationFCA (UK), ASIC (Australia)
🌎Country of regulationUK, Australia
💻Account SegregationYes
🪫Negative balance protectionYes, retail clients
🔋Investor Protection SchemesYes, depends on the jurisdiction
Account Types and Features
💳Institutional AccountsYes
👨‍💼Managed AccountsNo
📇Minor account currencies8
💰Minimum Deposit10 USD / 161 ZAR
Trading Conditions
🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time1-3 business days
🪙Fund Withdrawal FeeNo
📊Spreads from0.0 pips
💸CommissionsVariable, based on account type and trading volume
💱Number of base currencies supported7
🚀Swap FeesYes
📈LeverageMax leverage for EEA/UK clients is up to 1:30
📏Margin requirementsVariable based on asset and leverage
☪️Islamic account (swap-free)Yes
(availability depends on the region and not available for EU-based audiences)

💻Demo AccountYes
⌛Order Execution Time30-60 milliseconds
📆VPS HostingYes, for clients who meet the criteria
Trading Instruments
🧾CFDs-Total OfferedOver 1350
🗠CFD Stock IndicesYes
⚖️CFD CommoditiesYes
📜CFD SharesYes
Deposits and Withdrawals
💳Deposit OptionsBank Transfer, Credit/Debit Cards, PayPal, Skrill, and Neteller  payment methods availability depends on the region
💵Withdrawal OptionsBank Transfer, Credit/Debit Cards, PayPal, Skrill, and Neteller   payment methods availability depends on the region
Trading Platforms and Tools
💻Trading PlatformsMetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader
👩‍💻OS CompatibilityWindows, macOS, iOS, Android
🖥️Forex trading toolsTradingView
Customer Support
🗣️Live chat availabilityYes 24/5
📱Customer Support email addresssupport@pepperstone.com
📞Customer Support Contact Number+44 (0) 203 695 5811
👾Social media PlatformsFacebook, X, LinkedIn, Instagram
🗣️Languages supported on WebsiteEnglish, Chinese, Arabic, German, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian
Educational Resources and Support
🖺Forex courseYes
🧏‍♀️WebinarsYes
📚Educational ResourcesTrading guides, eBooks, market analysis
Partnerships and Programs
🪪Affiliate program?Yes
👨‍🏫Amount of partnersNot publicly disclosed
📋IB ProgramYes
🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams?No
🪙Rebate programYes
📝Sign up👉 Open Account

   Pepperstone  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Account opening is fast and fully digitalOnly Forex, CFDs, and crypto
Majority clients belong to a top-tier authorityHigh bank withdrawal fee outside EU/Australia
Low Forex and equity index CFD feesHigh financing rate for CFDs
Low non-trading feesBasic news flow, no fundamental data
 

What CFD instruments can I trade with Pepperstone?

Pepperstone gives access to over 1,200 CFDs, including forex, indices, ETFs, shares, and cryptocurrencies. This diversity is suitable for both short-term traders and long-term investors looking for portfolio flexibility.  

Does Pepperstone offer reliable execution for CFD trades?

Yes. Pepperstone is known for its ultra-fast execution and low latency. With no dealing desk and access to deep liquidity, orders are executed quickly and

transparently through platforms like MT4, MT5, and cTrader.  

   

9. Exness

💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000
🏦 Regulators: CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA
Start Trading Read Review
 

Overall, Exness can be summarised as a trustworthy and worthwhile broker that is very competitive regarding its trading fees (against major currency pairs). The spread is also very low and offers a sign-up bonus for 1st-time traders.

With Exness, traders can choose from a wide range of the world's most popular indices to trade CFDs on, including the FTSE 100, S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average, and many more.  

Featured

🔎 BrokerExness-logo.png
📌 Year Founded2008
👤 Amount of StaffOver 2,000
👥 Amount of Active TradersOver 150,000
📍 Publicly TradedNone
🚩 RegulationRegulated by several authorities, including FCA, CySEC, and FSCA
🌎 Country of RegulationVarious, including the UK, Cyprus, and South Africa (FSCA)
↪️ Account SegregationYes
🚨 Negative Balance ProtectionYes
🛡️ Investor Protection SchemesYes
🅰️ Institutional AccountsYes
🅱️ Managed AccountsYes
🪙 Minor Account CurrenciesMultiple, including EUR, GBP, USD, ZAR
💰 Minimum DepositNone
⏰ Average Deposit/Withdrawal Processing Time1-2 business days
💴 Fund Withdrawal FeeTypically free
📈 Spreads From0.0 pips
💶 CommissionsVaries
🔢 Number of Base Currencies SupportedOver 100
🔃 Swap FeesVaries
📉 LeverageUp to 1:2000
📊 Margin RequirementsVaries
☪️ Islamic AccountYes
🆓 Demo AccountYes
💹 Order Execution TimeLess than 1 second
🖱️ VPS HostingYes
🔖 CFDs-Total Offered1000+
🏷️ CFD Stock IndicesMajor global indices
🍎 CFD CommoditiesIncludes commodities like gold, oil, and more
🌐 CFD SharesMajor international companies
💴 Deposit OptionsCredit/debit, bank transfers, e-wallets
💶 Withdrawal OptionsCredit/debit, bank transfers, e-wallets
🖥️ Trading PlatformsMetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), Exness Trader
💻 OS CompatibilityWindows, macOS, iOS, Android
📐 Forex Trading ToolsAdvanced charting tools, technical indicators, trading signals
🥰 Live Chat AvailabilityYes
☎️ Customer Support Contact NumberVaries by region
⭐ Social Media PlatformsFacebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram
📎 Languages SupportedMultiple
✏️ Forex CourseYes
📔 WebinarsYes
📚 Educational ResourcesYes
📒 Affiliate ProgramYes
📑 Amount of PartnersNumerous global partners
🗃️ IB ProgramYes
🗄️ Do They Sponsor Any Notable Events or TeamsYes
📇 Rebate ProgramAvailable, details depend on account type and trading volume
🎖 Does Exness Accept South African TradersYes
📌 Is Exness Regulated by the FSCAYes
📍 Does Exness Offer an Affiliate Program for South African TradersYes
📈 Does Exness Allow Opening Trading Accounts in ZARYes
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
 

  Exness  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Regulated by both CySEC and FCANo Multi-currency account available
Customer support in many languagesInactivity and withdrawal fees
Commission free tradingHigh CFD fees
Access to Forex ECN tradingNot available in the US
 

How fast is Exness’ order execution for CFDs?

Exness provides lightning-fast execution, often under 25 milliseconds, which benefits scalpers and day traders. Their ECN-like environment ensures minimal slippage and real-time pricing for CFD trades.  

What makes Exness suitable for CFD traders?

Exness offers tight spreads from 0.0 pips, unlimited leverage (with conditions), and CFDs on forex, indices, crypto, and commodities. It supports local deposits in

ZAR, making it accessible to South African traders.

10. IC

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: 1:5000
🏦 Regulators: FSA
Start Trading Read Review

Overall, IC Markets is considered low-risk and can be summarised as trustworthy and reliable. The top-tier ASIC regulates IC Markets and is very competitive regarding its trading fees (against major currency pairs), with very low spreads.

IC Markets offers its clients flexible trading conditions across various CFDs covering Indices, Energies, Metals, Commodities, and more.  

Featured

🔎BrokerIC Markets CTA logo
Company Information
📅Year Founded2007
🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staffOver 200
👩‍💻Amount of active tradersOver 180,000
🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company)No
Regulation and Security
🛡️RegulationASIC (Australia), CySEC (Cyprus), FSA (Seychelles)
🌎Country of regulationAustralia, Cyprus, Seychelles
💻Account SegregationYes
🪫Negative balance protectionYes
🔋Investor Protection SchemesYes, through regulatory bodies
Account Types and Features
💳Institutional AccountsYes
👨‍💼Managed AccountsNo
📇Minor account currenciesEUR, GBP, AUD, CAD, CHF, JPY, NZD, SGD, HKD
💰Minimum Deposit$200 / 3607 ZAR
Trading Conditions
🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time1-2 business days
🪙Fund Withdrawal FeeNone for most methods
📊Spreads from0.0 pips on Raw Spread accounts
💸Commissions$3.50 per lot per side on Raw Spread accounts
💱Number of base currencies supported10
🚀Swap FeesApplicable
📈LeverageUp to 500:1
📏Margin requirementsVariable based on asset and leverage
☪️Islamic account (swap-free)Yes
💻Demo AccountYes
⌛Order Execution TimeAverage 40 milliseconds
📆VPS HostingYes
Trading Instruments
🧾CFDs-Total OfferedOver 2300
🗠CFD Stock IndicesYes
⚖️CFD CommoditiesYes
📜CFD SharesYes
Deposits and Withdrawals
💳Deposit OptionsBank Transfer, Credit/Debit Cards, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, UnionPay, others
💵Withdrawal OptionsBank Transfer, Credit/Debit Cards, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, UnionPay, others
Trading Platforms and Tools
💻Trading PlatformsMetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader, IC Markets WebTrader
👩‍💻OS CompatibilityWeb-based (All major browsers), Windows, macOS, iOS, Android
🖥️Forex trading toolsAutochartist, Trading Central, ZuluTrade, Myfxbook, Advanced charting tools
Customer Support
🗣️Live chat availabilityYes
📱Customer Support email addresssupport@icmarkets.com
📞Customer Support Contact Number+61 2 8014 4280
👾Social media PlatformsFacebook, X, LinkedIn, YouTube
🗣️Languages supported on WebsiteEnglish, Chinese, Spanish, Italian, French, more
Educational Resources and Support
🖺Forex courseYes
🧏‍♀️WebinarsYes
📚Educational ResourcesVideo tutorials, Articles, Webinars, Market analysis
Partnerships and Programs
🪪Affiliate program?Yes
👨‍🏫Amount of partnersNot publicly disclosed
📋IB ProgramYes
🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams?No
🪙Rebate programYes
📝Sign up👉 Open Account

  IC Markets CFD  

Pros and Cons 

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Low fees on ForexNo investor protection
Account opening is fast and hassle freeNo protection on negative balance
Deposit and withdrawals are free of chargeLack of research tools
 

Why is IC Markets preferred for MT4 CFD trading?

IC Markets integrates MetaTrader 4 with raw spreads, fast execution, and powerful analysis tools. It’s ideal for algorithmic and discretionary traders looking to manage CFD positions efficiently across markets.  

What CFD markets are available with IC Markets?

IC Markets offers CFDs on forex, indices, commodities, stocks, bonds, and cryptocurrencies. Their deep liquidity and competitive pricing make it a top choice for

retail and professional traders alike. 

    

Are CFDs Legal in South Africa?

Yes. CFD trading is legal in South Africa, but the regulatory setup can differ from one broker to another.

The FSCA regulates financial services, while some South African OTC derivatives providers also need specific ODP authorisation, depending on how the product is structured.

Exness is a good example. Exness (SC) Ltd currently discloses both Seychelles FSA regulation and South African ODP authorisation from the FSCA.

PrimeXBT works differently.

PrimeXBT (Pty) Ltd, under FSP 45697, acts as an intermediary to external product suppliers rather than acting as the market maker itself.

That is why simply writing “FSCA regulated” next to every CFD broker does not tell the full story.

You still need to check which legal company holds the account and what role that company actually plays.

How We Selected the Best CFD Brokers

For this 2026 update, we looked at:

  • CFD market range
  • Spreads and commissions
  • Trading platforms
  • Execution
  • Risk-management tools
  • Minimum deposits
  • South African availability
  • FSCA and ODP relevance
  • Legal entity
  • Beginner suitability
  • Active-trader suitability

How clearly the broker explains its current products

We did not claim to run timed execution tests across all ten brokers ourselves.

Where a broker publishes its own spread minimums, execution figures or market counts, we treat those as broker-reported numbers, not independent measurements.

Conclusion

PrimeXBT takes our top spot for low-fee CFD trading in this 2026 comparison, while AvaTrade offers the stronger overall platform lineup.

PrimeXBT's current PXTrader pricing shows zero separate trading commission on a number of forex CFD instruments. Its South African company operates under FSP 45697 as an intermediary rather than as the product issuer.

AvaTrade gives traders more platform choice, including its own app, WebTrader, MT4 and MT5. South African users should still check the legal entity, though, because AvaTrade's current South African Help Centre says new accounts are registered under its BVI company.

FP Markets is especially relevant for South African traders through FSP 50926 and an advertised range of more than 10,000 instruments.

Pepperstone is another strong option if market range and platform choice matter, with more than 1,350 instruments currently advertised.

Exness also deserves a closer look because Exness (SC) Ltd now holds explicit FSCA ODP authorisation alongside its wider international regulatory structure.

The main thing I would check before depositing is the legal entity.

Do not choose a CFD broker just because the group displays an FSCA logo.

Look at the company named in your client agreement and check whether it is issuing the CFD, acting as an intermediary or handling execution.

Risk warning: CFDs use leverage and can lead to substantial losses. Spreads, commissions, financing costs and slippage can all affect your result. Check the legal entity, current trading conditions and regulatory status before depositing.

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Frequently Asked Questions

 

Who is the largest CFD broker in South Africa?

The largest CFD Brokers in South Africa are AvaTrade, IG, FXTM, XTB, FP Markets, XM, Pepperstone, Exness, Octa, and IC Markets.  

What is the Cost of a Contract for Difference Trading?

The cost of Contract for Difference (CFD) trading can vary depending on several factors, including the broker you choose, the specific markets you're trading, the trading platform you use, and your trading strategy.  

What CFD Trading Platforms and software are available in South Africa?

MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5, cTrader, Plus500, IG Trading Platform, EasyEquities, SaxoTrader, AvaTradeGO, FP Markets, IRESS  

How do CFD Brokers Make Money?

CFD brokers make money through several revenue streams associated with their services and the nature of CFD trading. Here are the primary ways CFD brokers generate revenue: Spreads, Commissions, Overnight Financing Costs, Leverage Interest, Inactivity Fees, Market Data Fees, Currency Conversion Fees, Premium Services, Spread Markups, Technology and Data Sales  

What should I consider when choosing CFD trading brokers?

Factors to consider when choosing CFD trading brokers include Regulation and Reputation, Security and Safety, Trading instruments and Asset selection, Functionality and stability, Fees and Commissions, Customer support, Educational resources, Research tools, the option of Demo accounts, What account types are available, and the Minimum deposit offering.  

Can I trade CFDs on multiple markets and asset classes with the same CFD broker?

Many CFD trading brokers and platforms allow traders to trade CFDs across multiple markets and asset classes using one trading account. This gives access to a diverse array of financial instruments in one account - depending on which broker and platform it's offered by, these may include but are likely Stocks, Indices (such as the S&P 500, FTSE 100, or DAX,) Commodities, Forex, and Cryptocurrencies.  

Are there any regulations or licensing requirements for CFD trading platforms?

Yes, CFD trading platforms and brokers in several jurisdictions must comply with regulations and licensing requirements for trading platforms and brokers offering CFD products and services, while specific requirements can differ by country; some of the Regulatory frameworks include Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), Financial Conduct Authority (CySEC), Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (MiFID II), International Financial Services Commission (IFSC).  

What risk management tools are offered by CFD trading platforms?

CFD trading platforms typically provide traders with risk management tools to mitigate potential losses and oversee their trading activity. Here are a few commonly available risk mitigation tools: Stop-Loss Orders, Take-Profit Orders, Trailing Stop Orders, Guaranteed Stop-Loss Orders, Margin Requirements and Margin Calls, Account Protection, Risk Warnings, and Education.  

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