Standard Bank announced that all resolutions at its 2026 annual general meeting held on 8 June 2026 were approved by shareholders. Key resolutions included the re-election of directors, appointment of auditors, and approval of share issuance and fees, with most receiving over 89% support. Shareholders also approved non-binding remuneration policies and the authority to acquire shares. Additionally, Jacko Maree, Geraldine Fraser-Moleketi, Nomgando Matyumza, and Lwazi Bam retired or resigned as directors.

In the five months to 31 May 2026 (5M26 or current period), despite the uncertain global and regional operating environment, Standard Bank Group recorded a resilient performance. The group continued to benefit from its scale and diversification. In 5M26, compared to the five months to 31 May 2025 (5M25), earnings growth was underpinned by ongoing franchise momentum which drove balance sheet and revenue growth and a disciplined approach to costs and credit risk. 2026 outlook The uncertainty brought about by the Middle East conflict, and the subsequent inflation and related monetary policy actions, has temporarily weighed on our clients' confidence to transact, invest, and borrow. Should the recent positive developments hold, we would expect confidence and momentum to return in the second half of the year. At this stage, the group's guidance for the year ended 31 December 2026, as provided in March 2026, remains unchanged. This will be reviewed as part of the interim results process. An update will be provided when the group reports its financial results for the six months to 30 June 2026, on 13 August 2026. Investor call Standard Bank Group will host an investor call at 17h00 (South Africa time) on 22 June 2026. To register for the call, please use the link below: Standard Bank Group Pre-Close Call - June 2026

Total net income increased by 4% to R99.0 billion (R94.8 billion) and net income before non-trading and capital related items went up by 8% to R41.5 billion (R38.3 billion). Profit for the period attributable to ordinary shareholders came in 10% higher at R26.2 billion (R23.8 billion). Additionally, headline earnings per share was up 10% to 1 610 cents per share (1 458 cents per share). Declaration of interim dividends Shareholders of Standard Bank Group Ltd. (the company) were advised of the following dividend declarations out of income reserves in respect of ordinary shares and preference shares. Ordinary shares Ordinary shareholders are advised that the board has resolved to declare an interim gross cash dividend No. 113 of 902.00 cents per ordinary share (the cash dividend) to ordinary shareholders recorded in the register of the company at the close of business on Friday, 11 September 2026. Preference shares Preference shareholders are advised that the board has resolved to declare the following interim dividends: *6.5% first cumulative preference shares (first preference shares) dividend No. 114 of 3.25 cents (gross) per first preference share, payable on Monday, 7 September 2026. *Non-redeemable, non-cumulative, non-participating preference shares (second preference shares) dividend No. 44 of 393.12192 cents (gross) per second preference share, payable on Monday, 7 September 2026. Company prospects Macroeconomic outlook As at July 2026, the IMF expects global real GDP growth of 3.0% in 2026 and 3.4% in 2027. Tailwinds from technology investment and accommodative macroeconomic conditions are expected to partially offset the effects of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, higher and more volatile energy and food prices, and increasing trade fragmentation. Global headline inflation is projected to rise from 4.1% in 2025 to 4.7% in 2026, as energy and food price shocks feed through the global economy, before moderating to 3.9% in 2027. In sub-Saharan Africa, economic growth is expected to remain resilient at approximately 4.3% in 2026 and improve to 4.5% in 2027. This outlook is supported by ongoing macroeconomic stabilisation and reform efforts in key markets, including Angola, Ghana, Nigeria and Zambia, alongside strengthening policy frameworks and favourable terms of trade in commodity-exporting countries. While elevated energy and food costs remain a challenge, inflationary pressures are expected to gradually ease over time. In South Africa, average inflation is forecast at 4.3% in 2026 and to decline to 3.3% in 2027. Interest rates are expected to decline by a cumulative 100 basis points by the end of 2027 (Nov-26: 25 basis points, 2027: 75 basis points). Real GDP growth is projected at 1.3% in 2026, improving to 1.7% in 2027 (Standard Bank Research). Group 2026 guidance unchanged Against this backdrop, the group’s diversified and well-positioned franchise is expected to benefit from resilient macroeconomic conditions and increased economic activity across its markets. These developments should support continued balance sheet growth, higher client activity and sustained earnings momentum, notwithstanding ongoing geopolitical risks, elevated energy and food prices and increasing trade fragmentation. For the 12 months to 31 December 2026, our guidance remains unchanged. We expect: *Banking revenue growth of mid-to-high single digits, supported by continued business momentum across our franchise; *Cost-to-income ratio to decline slightly as we apply our ?save to invest’ approach to fund targeted strategic investments; *Credit loss ratio slightly higher than FY25 but remain within the lower half of the through-the-cycle target range of 70 to 100 basis points; and *ROE to be higher than in the prior year. Group 2028 targets We remain confident that the group’s diversified portfolio will remain resilient and continue to grow, supported by disciplined execution and risk management. We remain committed to delivering our 2028 targets, as outlined at our Capital Markets Day in March 2026, and will continue to allocate capital and resources in line with these strategic priorities. The group’s key 2026-2028 financial targets are: *Headline earnings per share compound annual growth of 8% to 12%. *ROE within the target range of 18% to 22%. We remain guided by our purpose: Africa is our home, we drive her growth. The structural opportunities across the continent remain significant and continue to underpin our confidence in the long-term growth prospects of our franchise. These include Africa's rapid economic growth, substantial infrastructure needs, growing and diversified trade and capital flows, and an evolving financial services landscape with significant room for deeper financial inclusion. At the same time, we remain mindful of an increasingly competitive landscape, evolving regulatory requirements and the accelerating impact of artificial intelligence and other advanced technologies on financial services.

Shareholders were advised of the following changes to directors' responsibilities, as approved by the Standard Bank Group Ltd. Board, with effect from 12 August 2026: -Trix Kennealy has been appointed as a member of the Group Model Approval Committee; and -Heather Berrange has been appointed as a member of the Group Social, Ethics and Sustainability Committee.

Standard Bank Group Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Standard Bank Group Ltd. price forecast signals a steady tone today, with dividend support, charts and historical graph readings still pointing to underlying growth rather than disorderly weakness. The price today in rands is R317.18, leaving traders weighing buy or sell decisions against the cost of entry, while preference shares and payout expectations remain part of the wider discussion. For those checking for sale opportunities, the share code SBK sits on the JSE with data that can be reviewed online before setting up a trading account and deciding how to buy. That makes the current trading setup more of a measured trade than a speculative rush, with prediction models leaning on clear price action, not noise.

Standard Bank Group Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Standard Bank Group Ltd. (SBK) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Financial Services / Banks Current Price 317.18 Market Capitalization 521.43bn P/E Ratio 9.97 Dividend Yield 5.62 Trading Volume (Live Data) 76 690 Recent Price Change 0.15 Data Timestamp Data as of 2026-08-28 09:54:39

Standard Bank Group Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price 317.18, reflecting a 0.15 move from the previous close. Market Cap 521.43bn, indicating a large market presence. P/E Ratio 9.97, suggesting potential undervaluation. Dividend Yield 5.62, attractive for income-focused investors. Volatility Moderate volatility, supported by active daily trading volume of 76 690 shares.

Standard Bank Group Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish bias remains modestly intact while SBK holds above the current R317 area, helped by its sub-10 P/E and a dividend yield that can attract longer-term buyers. A break in nearby support or softer banking-sector sentiment on the JSE would weaken that setup quickly.

FAQ on Standard Bank Group Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Standard Bank Group Ltd. shares?

Answer: Standard Bank Group Ltd. shares are equity instruments in a large JSE-listed financial services group. With a market capitalization of 521.43bn and a current price of 317.18, SBK represents a sizeable banking exposure for investors tracking price per share moves and dividend income.

Q2: How can I buy Standard Bank Group Ltd. shares?

Answer: You can buy Standard Bank Group Ltd. shares through a JSE-supported trading account using the ticker SBK. The live price is 317.18, so purchase decisions should consider the current cost, trading volume of 76 690, and whether your platform supports market orders.

Q3: What affects the price of Standard Bank Group Ltd. shares?

Answer: The price of SBK is influenced by banking-sector conditions, market capitalization, liquidity, and valuation metrics like the 9.97 P/E ratio. Today’s 317.18 level and 0.15 change suggest modest movement, while the 76 690 volume shows active participation.

Q4: Does Standard Bank Group Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, the current dividend yield is 5.62, which indicates SBK does pay dividends and remains relevant for income-focused holders. At a price of 317.18 and market cap of 521.43bn, the dividend profile is a key part of the share’s appeal.

Q5: How can I track my Standard Bank Group Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track SBK by watching the live price of 317.18, the 0.15 recent change, and the 76 690 trading volume. Dividend tracking is straightforward with the 5.62 yield, while your broker’s JSE portfolio dashboard should show share-level performance and payout history.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Standard Bank Group Ltd. share price?

Answer: Today’s share price is shaped by SBK’s 9.97 P/E ratio, its 521.43bn market capitalization, and its role in the JSE financial services sector. A live price of 317.18 with a 0.15 move and 76 690 volume points to steady market interest.

Q7: Is Standard Bank Group Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: Based on today’s data, SBK may suit investors seeking a large-cap banking share with a 5.62 dividend yield and a 9.97 P/E ratio. The price at 317.18 and market cap of 521.43bn suggest a mature, liquid buy candidate rather than a speculative trade.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Standard Bank Group Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Today’s 317.18 price and small 0.15 move indicate a relatively stable setup, but timing still depends on your entry strategy. With 76 690 shares traded and a 5.62 dividend yield, some investors may view it as reasonable to buy, while others may wait.

Q9: How much does one Standard Bank Group Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One Standard Bank Group Ltd. share costs R317.18 today. That price per share sits alongside a market capitalization of 521.43bn, a P/E ratio of 9.97, and a dividend yield of 5.62, giving investors a clear snapshot of valuation.

Q10: How to sell Standard Bank Group Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell SBK, use your broker’s JSE trading platform and place a sell order against the live market price, which is 317.18 today. The 76 690 volume suggests active liquidity, making it easier to trade, though execution depends on your trading account.

How to Buy Standard Bank Group Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a JSE-accessible broker.

Verify your account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for account security.

Complete KYC verification to activate trading.

Review the trading dashboard and quote tools.

Deposit fiat into your trading account.

Search for SBK and purchase shares at your chosen price per share.

Monitor the position, dividend updates, and exit when your trade plan is met.

Standard Bank Group Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Standard Bank Group Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.