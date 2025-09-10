Performance overview: strong growth and improved solvency • Strong Life APE sales growth of 28%. Excluding a large risk deal in Old Mutual Corporate, Life APE sales was up by 15%, indicating sales momentum across most clusters • Strong recovery in the value of new business margin to 1.6%, supported by the large risk deal and margin improvement in Wealth Management • Continued improvement in gross flows, driven by exceptional inflows in Old Mutual Investments • Old Mutual Insure reported a strong net underwriting margin exceeding the medium-term target range • OMLACSA's regulatory solvency ratio increased to 186%, within the target range of 165% to 200%. Improved Group solvency remained well within the target range of 155% to 185% • Completed R3 billion share buyback, demonstrating our commitment to disciplined capital allocation and unlocking shareholder value • Solid progress on the integration of Old Mutual Finance and OM Bank, while customer acquisition and deposits growth continue to gain traction Investor engagement Investors are invited to participate in a conference call to address matters related to this voluntary operating update on 8 June 2026 at 16:00 pm, SAST.

The voting results for the AGM of Old Mutual, held as an in-person meeting, and simultaneously by way of electronic participation, on Friday, 05 June 2026, were all resolutions were passed except for Ordinary Resolution 5.1: Non-binding advisory vote on the Company's Remuneration Policy and Ordinary Resolution 5.2: Non-binding advisory vote on the Company's Remuneration Implementation Report. The Ordinary Resolutions for approval of the Remuneration Policy and Remuneration Implementation Report each received support from a majority of shareholders. However, neither achieved the 75% shareholder support threshold applicable under the non-binding advisory voting framework in place at the time of distribution of the Notice of AGM. Consequently the board of directors of Old Mutual, through its Remuneration Committee, will engage with shareholders to better understand concerns raised. Further details will be announced on the Stock Exchange News Service of the JSE Ltd. in due course regarding an invitation to dissenting shareholders to engage with Old Mutual and the manner and timing of such engagement.

Shareholders were advised of the migration of Old Mutual's secondary listing in Zimbabwe from the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) to the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange (VFEX), subject to the requisite regulatory approvals.

Shareholders were referred to the announcement relating to the results of the voting at the Company's Annual General Meeting released on Friday, 05 June 2026. Ordinary Resolution 5.1 (Remuneration Policy) and Ordinary Resolution 5.2 (Remuneration Implementation Report) each received support from a majority of shareholders. However, neither achieved the 75% shareholder support threshold applicable under the non-binding advisory voting framework, with the voting outcomes for these ordinary resolutions at 68.39% and 70.72%, respectively. Accordingly, shareholders were invited to engage with the Company on this matter via a virtual call at 15:30 (South African time) on Wednesday, 29 July 2026.

Old Mutual announced that the Migration has been approved and that trading in Old Mutual's shares on the VFEX will commence on Wednesday, 12 August 2026.

Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Old Mutual Ltd. price forecast signals a measured stance as charts and historical graph data point to stable growth rather than a sharp breakout. At a price today in rands of R12.72, the buy or sell decision looks balanced for investors comparing dividend appeal, payout consistency, and preference shares interest against current cost. For those seeking how to buy online, the share code OMU and a funded trading account on the JSE make the trading process straightforward. The data support cautious optimism, but the best entry remains price-sensitive, with for sale opportunities easier to judge once the graph confirms momentum.

Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Old Mutual Ltd. (OMU) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Financial Services / Life Insurance Current Price R12.72 Market Capitalization 57.22bn P/E Ratio 6.31 Dividend Yield 7.31% Trading Volume (Live Data) 332 803 Recent Price Change 0 Data as of 2026-08-28 10:03:21

Old Mutual Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price R12.72, unchanged from the previous close Market Cap 57.22bn, reflecting a large market presence P/E Ratio 6.31, suggesting potential undervaluation Dividend Yield 7.31%, attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Moderate, based on flat recent price action and active turnover

Old Mutual Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

The near-term setup looks neutral to mildly constructive. A flat daily change, solid dividend yield, and a low P/E ratio can support dips, but the lack of price expansion suggests traders should wait for stronger confirmation. A sustained move above the current range would improve the bullish case.

FAQ on Old Mutual Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Old Mutual Ltd. shares?

Answer: Old Mutual Ltd. shares are listed OMU securities on the JSE in the financial services and life insurance sector. At R12.72, they represent ownership in a large-cap company with a market value of 57.22bn, a P/E ratio of 6.31, and a 7.31% dividend yield.

Q2: How can I buy Old Mutual Ltd. shares?

Answer: You can buy OMU through a JSE-registered broker using a trading account. With the share priced at R12.72, investors typically place a purchase order through a platform that supports live pricing, then monitor execution, volume, and dividend details.

Q3: What affects the price of Old Mutual Ltd. shares?

Answer: The price of OMU is influenced by financial sector sentiment, valuation levels, trading volume, and dividend expectations. Today’s data show a flat move at R12.72, a P/E of 6.31, and volume of 332 803, which can all shape short-term pricing.

Q4: Does Old Mutual Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes. The live data show a dividend yield of 7.31%, which indicates that OMU distributes returns to shareholders. At a current price of R12.72, that yield remains a key feature for investors focused on income rather than only capital gains.

Q5: How can I track my Old Mutual Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track OMU shares and dividends through your broker’s portfolio dashboard or JSE-linked account tools. The current price is R12.72, the ticker is OMU, and the listed dividend yield is 7.31%, making it easy to review holdings, income, and market value.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Old Mutual Ltd. share price?

Answer: OMU’s share price is being shaped by its unchanged move today, active volume of 332 803, and low valuation at a P/E of 6.31. The financial services sector backdrop and the 7.31% dividend yield also help define market sentiment.

Q7: Is Old Mutual Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: Based on the live data, OMU may appeal to investors seeking income and value characteristics. The current price of R12.72, market cap of 57.22bn, and dividend yield of 7.31% support that view, though the flat session calls for discipline.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Old Mutual Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Today’s data suggest a cautious approach. OMU is unchanged at R12.72, so a purchase may suit investors looking for yield and value, but buyers should weigh the 6.31 P/E, 7.31% dividend yield, and live trading volume before committing.

Q9: How much does one Old Mutual Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One OMU share costs R12.72 today. That price per share sits alongside a 57.22bn market capitalization, a P/E ratio of 6.31, and a dividend yield of 7.31%, giving investors a clear snapshot of current valuation and income potential.

Q10: How to sell Old Mutual Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell OMU shares, log into your trading account, select the JSE-listed share code OMU, and place a sell order at the market or your chosen price. With the share at R12.72 and volume at 332 803, execution conditions remain active.

How to Buy Old Mutual Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a regulated broker.

Verify your account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for added security.

Complete KYC verification.

Review the trading dashboard and order types.

Deposit fiat into your trading account.

Buy or trade OMU shares on the JSE using the live price.

Old Mutual Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Old Mutual Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.