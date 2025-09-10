Today's Verdict
Today's verdict: Old Mutual Ltd. price forecast signals a measured stance as charts and historical graph data point to stable growth rather than a sharp breakout. At a price today in rands of R12.72, the buy or sell decision looks balanced for investors comparing dividend appeal, payout consistency, and preference shares interest against current cost. For those seeking how to buy online, the share code OMU and a funded trading account on the JSE make the trading process straightforward. The data support cautious optimism, but the best entry remains price-sensitive, with for sale opportunities easier to judge once the graph confirms momentum.
Live Share Data
|Label
|Value
|Share Name & Ticker
|Old Mutual Ltd. (OMU)
|Exchange
|JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange)
|Sector & Industry
|Financial Services / Life Insurance
|Current Price
|R12.72
|Market Capitalization
|57.22bn
|P/E Ratio
|6.31
|Dividend Yield
|7.31%
|Trading Volume (Live Data)
|332 803
|Recent Price Change
|0
|Data as of
|2026-08-28 10:03:21
Old Mutual Ltd. Key Highlights
|Label
|Value
|Current Price
|R12.72, unchanged from the previous close
|Market Cap
|57.22bn, reflecting a large market presence
|P/E Ratio
|6.31, suggesting potential undervaluation
|Dividend Yield
|7.31%, attractive for income-focused investors
|Volatility
|Moderate, based on flat recent price action and active turnover
Old Mutual Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights
The near-term setup looks neutral to mildly constructive. A flat daily change, solid dividend yield, and a low P/E ratio can support dips, but the lack of price expansion suggests traders should wait for stronger confirmation. A sustained move above the current range would improve the bullish case.
FAQ on Old Mutual Ltd. Shares
Q1: What are Old Mutual Ltd. shares?
Answer: Old Mutual Ltd. shares are listed OMU securities on the JSE in the financial services and life insurance sector. At R12.72, they represent ownership in a large-cap company with a market value of 57.22bn, a P/E ratio of 6.31, and a 7.31% dividend yield.
Q2: How can I buy Old Mutual Ltd. shares?
Answer: You can buy OMU through a JSE-registered broker using a trading account. With the share priced at R12.72, investors typically place a purchase order through a platform that supports live pricing, then monitor execution, volume, and dividend details.
Q3: What affects the price of Old Mutual Ltd. shares?
Answer: The price of OMU is influenced by financial sector sentiment, valuation levels, trading volume, and dividend expectations. Today’s data show a flat move at R12.72, a P/E of 6.31, and volume of 332 803, which can all shape short-term pricing.
Q4: Does Old Mutual Ltd. pay dividends?
Answer: Yes. The live data show a dividend yield of 7.31%, which indicates that OMU distributes returns to shareholders. At a current price of R12.72, that yield remains a key feature for investors focused on income rather than only capital gains.
Q5: How can I track my Old Mutual Ltd. shares and dividends?
Answer: Track OMU shares and dividends through your broker’s portfolio dashboard or JSE-linked account tools. The current price is R12.72, the ticker is OMU, and the listed dividend yield is 7.31%, making it easy to review holdings, income, and market value.
Q6: What factors are affecting the Old Mutual Ltd. share price?
Answer: OMU’s share price is being shaped by its unchanged move today, active volume of 332 803, and low valuation at a P/E of 6.31. The financial services sector backdrop and the 7.31% dividend yield also help define market sentiment.
Q7: Is Old Mutual Ltd. a good share to buy?
Answer: Based on the live data, OMU may appeal to investors seeking income and value characteristics. The current price of R12.72, market cap of 57.22bn, and dividend yield of 7.31% support that view, though the flat session calls for discipline.
Q8: Is it advisable to buy Old Mutual Ltd. shares today?
Answer: Today’s data suggest a cautious approach. OMU is unchanged at R12.72, so a purchase may suit investors looking for yield and value, but buyers should weigh the 6.31 P/E, 7.31% dividend yield, and live trading volume before committing.
Q9: How much does one Old Mutual Ltd. share cost?
Answer: One OMU share costs R12.72 today. That price per share sits alongside a 57.22bn market capitalization, a P/E ratio of 6.31, and a dividend yield of 7.31%, giving investors a clear snapshot of current valuation and income potential.
Q10: How to sell Old Mutual Ltd. shares?
Answer: To sell OMU shares, log into your trading account, select the JSE-listed share code OMU, and place a sell order at the market or your chosen price. With the share at R12.72 and volume at 332 803, execution conditions remain active.
How to Buy Old Mutual Ltd. Shares Step by Step
Open a free trading account with a regulated broker.
Verify your account via email or phone number.
Set up 2FA for added security.
Complete KYC verification.
Review the trading dashboard and order types.
Deposit fiat into your trading account.
Buy or trade OMU shares on the JSE using the live price.
Old Mutual Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice
Given Old Mutual Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.