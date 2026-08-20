The 10 Best NDD Forex Brokers in South Africa are FP Markets, Pepperstone, IC Markets, Tickmill, FxPro, Exness, FXTM, BlackBull Markets, XM and PrimeXBT.

No Dealing Desk, or NDD, is popular with traders who want faster execution, tighter spreads and less manual intervention between sending an order and getting it filled.

But there’s an important catch. NDD does not automatically mean every order is passed straight to an external bank or liquidity provider.

Some brokers use a genuine no-dealing-desk setup. Others combine external liquidity with their own internal risk management. Some use hybrid STP models. And a few brokers often get grouped into NDD comparisons simply because they offer fast market execution, even though they technically operate as market makers.

What is an NDD Forex Broker?

An NDD Forex Broker (No Dealing Desk Forex Broker) is a type of forex broker that provides direct access to the interbank market without passing orders through a dealing desk. This model allows for more transparent and faster trade execution.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Are NDD Forex Brokers better for scalping?

Yes. NDD brokers are popular among scalpers because they typically offer lower spreads, fast execution speeds, and fewer requotes during volatile market conditions.

10 Best NDD Forex Brokers

10 Best NDD Forex Brokers(2026)

FP Markets — Overall Best NDD Trading Experience Pepperstone — Best MT5 and Multi-Platform NDD Broker IC Markets — Best Raw-Pricing NDD Broker Tickmill — Best Hybrid STP/NDD-Style Broker FxPro — Best Documented NDD Execution Exness — Best High-Speed Market-Maker Alternative FXTM — Best Market-Execution Broker with Deep Liquidity BlackBull Markets — Best True ECN/NDD Broker XM — Best Fast-Execution NDD Alternative PrimeXBT — Best South African Intermediary NDD-Style Structure

1. FP Markets

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

The established NDD (No Dealing Desk) broker FP Markets delivers competitive trading conditions and transparent services to clients. The competitive spreads at FP Markets begin between 0.0 and 0.0 pips through the Raw account platform and charge a $6 per round-turn commission. Customers at FP Markets can trade through more than 10,000 trading products and use the MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and IRESS platforms to execute CFDs, Forex, and commodity orders.

Features

Company Information 📅Year Founded 2005 🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff 274 👩‍💻Amount of active traders Over 200,000 🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company) No Regulation and Security 🛡️Regulation ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA 🌎Country of regulation Australia, Cyprus 💻Account Segregation Yes 🪫Negative balance protection Yes 🔋Investor Protection Schemes Yes Account Types and Features ➕Accounts Standard, Raw ECN, and VIP accounts available 💳Institutional Accounts Yes, tailored solutions for institutional clients 👨‍💼Managed Accounts Yes, offered through third-party managed account services 📇Minor account currencies USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, JPY 💰Minimum Deposit $100 / R1806 Trading Conditions 🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time Deposits are typically processed instantly withdrawals usually within 1-2 business days 🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee Generally no fees for withdrawals may vary based on method 📊Spreads from Spreads start from 0.0 pips on Raw ECN accounts 💸Commissions From $3.5 per side per lot on Raw ECN accounts 💱Number of base currencies supported Over 10 base currencies including USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, JPY, and others 🚀Swap Fees Swap fees apply may vary depending on the position and account type 📈Leverage Up to 1:500 depending on the account type and instrument 📏Margin requirements typically 0.2% - 1% ☪️Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 💻Demo Account Yes ⌛Order Execution Time Typically 40-50 milliseconds on Raw ECN accounts 📆VPS Hosting Yes Trading Instruments 🧾CFDs-Total Offered Over 1,000 CFDs across various asset classes 🗠CFD Stock Indices Yes,Major global indices including S&P 500, NASDAQ, FTSE 100, DAX, and more ⚖️CFD Commodities Yes, Includes commodities such as Gold, Silver, Oil, Natural Gas, and more 📜CFD Shares Yes, A wide range of global stocks from major markets including US, UK, EU, and Asia Deposits and Withdrawals 💳Deposit Options Credit/Debit Cards, Bank Transfers, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, and other e-wallets 💵Withdrawal Options Bank Transfers, Credit/Debit Cards, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, and other e-wallets Trading Platforms and Tools 💻Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), IRESS, cTrader, WebTrader and TradingView 👩‍💻OS Compatibility Windows, Mac (via emulation), Android, iOS 🖥️Forex trading tools Yes Customer Support 🗣️Live chat availability Yes, available 24/7 📱Customer Support email address support@fpmarkets.com 📞Customer Support Contact Number +61 2 8252 6800 (Australia) or +44 20 8068 0760 (UK) 👾Social media Platforms Facebook, Twitter, Instagram 🗣️Languages supported on Website English, Chinese, Arabic, and other major languages Educational Resources and Support 🖺Forex course Yes 🧏‍♀️Webinars Yes 📚Educational Resources Yes Partnerships and Programs 🪪Affiliate program? Yes 👨‍🏫Amount of partners Over 100,000 affiliates 📋IB Program Yes 🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams? Yes 🪙Rebate program Yes 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅Pros ❌Cons Great educational tools Limited portfolio Excellent customer service Web Platform needs to be updated a bit Large product offering High fee for international bank withdrawal Easy and quick account opening

What makes FP Markets stand out for traders?

FP Markets delivers fast execution via STP/ECN, tight spreads, and a wide range of platforms, including MT4/MT5 and Iress. Their comprehensive research tools, reliable customer service, and competitive pricing make it an outstanding all-around trading experience.

Are commissions at FP Markets affordable for high-volume traders?

Yes, FP Markets offers very competitive commissions, especially on their ECN accounts with tight raw spreads. This combination significantly lowers trading costs for high-volume traders, while still providing full market access and transparent pricing for scalping or frequent trading.

2. Pepperstone

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 (1:30 for retail EEA/UK clients) 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, BAFIN, CMA, CySEC, DFSA, FCA, SCB Start Trading Read Review

No Dealing Desk broker Pepperstone provides professional-grade execution along with fast speed, transparent pricing, and clear conditions to its trading clients. Its Razor account spreads begin at 0.0 pips, together with trading commissions set at $7 per round turn, which appeals to cost-effective traders. Authors who choose Pepperstone can access three trading platforms: MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and cTrader, which provide powerful analysis and automation tools.

Features

Company Information 📅Year Founded 2010 🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff Over 500 👩‍💻Amount of active traders Over 200,000 🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company) No Regulation and Security 🛡️Regulation FCA (UK), ASIC (Australia) 🌎Country of regulation UK, Australia 💻Account Segregation Yes 🪫Negative balance protection Yes, retail clients 🔋Investor Protection Schemes Yes, depends on the jurisdiction Account Types and Features 💳Institutional Accounts Yes 👨‍💼Managed Accounts No 📇Minor account currencies 8 💰Minimum Deposit 10 USD / 161 ZAR Trading Conditions 🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time 1-3 business days 🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee No 📊Spreads from 0.0 pips 💸Commissions Variable, based on account type and trading volume 💱Number of base currencies supported 7 🚀Swap Fees Yes 📈Leverage Max leverage for EEA/UK clients is up to 1:30 📏Margin requirements Variable based on asset and leverage ☪️Islamic account (swap-free) Yes

(availability depends on the region and not available for EU-based audiences)



💻Demo Account Yes ⌛Order Execution Time 30-60 milliseconds 📆VPS Hosting Yes, for clients who meet the criteria Trading Instruments 🧾CFDs-Total Offered Over 1350 🗠CFD Stock Indices Yes ⚖️CFD Commodities Yes 📜CFD Shares Yes Deposits and Withdrawals 💳Deposit Options Bank Transfer, Credit/Debit Cards, PayPal, Skrill, and Neteller payment methods availability depends on the region 💵Withdrawal Options Bank Transfer, Credit/Debit Cards, PayPal, Skrill, and Neteller payment methods availability depends on the region Trading Platforms and Tools 💻Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader 👩‍💻OS Compatibility Windows, macOS, iOS, Android 🖥️Forex trading tools TradingView Customer Support 🗣️Live chat availability Yes 24/5 📱Customer Support email address support@pepperstone.com 📞Customer Support Contact Number +44 (0) 203 695 5811 👾Social media Platforms Facebook, X, LinkedIn, Instagram 🗣️Languages supported on Website English, Chinese, Arabic, German, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian Educational Resources and Support 🖺Forex course Yes 🧏‍♀️Webinars Yes 📚Educational Resources Trading guides, eBooks, market analysis Partnerships and Programs 🪪Affiliate program? Yes 👨‍🏫Amount of partners Not publicly disclosed 📋IB Program Yes 🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams? No 🪙Rebate program Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅Pros ❌Cons Free withdrawals and deposits Limited product portfolio of CFD, Forex and Crypto Great customer service No fundamental data Low minimum deposit The quality of its news feeds is poor Low Forex fees No investor protection for non-EU clients No Minimum deposit

Why is Pepperstone ideal for MetaTrader 5 crypto trading?

Pepperstone integrates cryptocurrency CFDs seamlessly on MT5, offering real-time pricing, deep liquidity, and fast order execution. Traders can use MT5’s advanced charting tools, custom indicators, and automated strategies to optimize crypto trading effectively on a trusted NDD platform.

What regulatory protections does Pepperstone offer?

Pepperstone is regulated by top-tier authorities like ASIC and FCA, providing segregated client funds and negative balance protection. This high regulatory oversight ensures Pepperstone upholds strong standards for transparency, financial security, and overall client protection.

3. IC Markets

IC Markets stands as a well-known NDD (No Dealing Desk) broker that provides traders with straight market access without price manipulation or requotes. IC Markets attracts traders who perform scalping activities and high-frequency trading through its exceptional Raw Spread account, which offers a 0.0 pips spread combined with $6 per round-turn commission fees. Through its Equinix NY4 server, IC Markets delivers rapid trade execution to its users who can access the available platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and cTrader.

Features

🔎Broker Company Information 📅Year Founded 2007 🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff Over 200 👩‍💻Amount of active traders Over 180,000 🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company) No Regulation and Security 🛡️Regulation ASIC (Australia), CySEC (Cyprus), FSA (Seychelles) 🌎Country of regulation Australia, Cyprus, Seychelles 💻Account Segregation Yes 🪫Negative balance protection Yes 🔋Investor Protection Schemes Yes, through regulatory bodies Account Types and Features 💳Institutional Accounts Yes 👨‍💼Managed Accounts No 📇Minor account currencies EUR, GBP, AUD, CAD, CHF, JPY, NZD, SGD, HKD 💰Minimum Deposit $200 / 3607 ZAR Trading Conditions 🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time 1-2 business days 🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee None for most methods 📊Spreads from 0.0 pips on Raw Spread accounts 💸Commissions $3.50 per lot per side on Raw Spread accounts 💱Number of base currencies supported 10 🚀Swap Fees Applicable 📈Leverage Up to 500:1 📏Margin requirements Variable based on asset and leverage ☪️Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 💻Demo Account Yes ⌛Order Execution Time Average 40 milliseconds 📆VPS Hosting Yes Trading Instruments 🧾CFDs-Total Offered Over 2300 🗠CFD Stock Indices Yes ⚖️CFD Commodities Yes 📜CFD Shares Yes Deposits and Withdrawals 💳Deposit Options Bank Transfer, Credit/Debit Cards, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, UnionPay, others 💵Withdrawal Options Bank Transfer, Credit/Debit Cards, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, UnionPay, others Trading Platforms and Tools 💻Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader, IC Markets WebTrader 👩‍💻OS Compatibility Web-based (All major browsers), Windows, macOS, iOS, Android 🖥️Forex trading tools Autochartist, Trading Central, ZuluTrade, Myfxbook, Advanced charting tools Customer Support 🗣️Live chat availability Yes 📱Customer Support email address support@icmarkets.com 📞Customer Support Contact Number +61 2 8014 4280 👾Social media Platforms Facebook, X, LinkedIn, YouTube 🗣️Languages supported on Website English, Chinese, Spanish, Italian, French, more Educational Resources and Support 🖺Forex course Yes 🧏‍♀️Webinars Yes 📚Educational Resources Video tutorials, Articles, Webinars, Market analysis Partnerships and Programs 🪪Affiliate program? Yes 👨‍🏫Amount of partners Not publicly disclosed 📋IB Program Yes 🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams? No 🪙Rebate program Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅Pros ❌Cons Low Forex fees No negative balance protection Easy and fast account opening Only Forex, crypto and CFD trading Free deposit and withdrawal Low minimum deposit

How many cryptocurrency pairs does IC Markets offer?

IC Markets provides access to one of the industry’s most extensive cryptocurrency offerings, with a broad selection of both major and emerging crypto-cross pairs. This variety enables traders to diversify their digital asset portfolios efficiently on a single platform

Does IC Markets have low slippage and latency?

Yes, IC Markets runs ultra-low latency servers and connects directly with large liquidity providers. This structure ensures fast order execution and minimal slippage—even during high-volatility periods—benefiting scalpers and crypto traders seeking market efficiency.

4. Tickmill

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FCA, FSA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

The NDD provider Tickmill stands as a reliable broker that offers outstanding trading features through Pro and VIP plan spreads, which begin at zero pips. Current round-turn commission costs of $4 make Tickmill a preferred choice among scalping and professional trading professionals because of its affordable structure. Brokers operate at high speeds and use MetaTrader 4, which allows smooth trading philosophies.

Features

Company Information 📅Year Founded 2014 🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff 441 👩‍💻Amount of active traders Over 400 000 🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company) No Regulation and Security 🛡️Regulation FSA, FCA, CySEC, Labuan FSA, FSCA 🌎Country of regulation Seychelles, UK, Cyprus, Malaysia, South Africa 💻Account Segregation Yes 🪫Negative balance protection Yes 🔋Investor Protection Schemes Yes Account Types and Features ➕Accounts Plus account and Raw account 💳Institutional Accounts Yes 👨‍💼Managed Accounts Yes 📇Minor account currencies USD, EUR, GBP, ZAR 💰Minimum Deposit $100 USD Trading Conditions 🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time Instant to 1 business day 🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee Free, but may vary based on payment method and account type 📊Spreads from 0.0 pips 💸Commissions Varies by account type, often commission-free 💱Number of base currencies supported 4 🚀Swap Fees Overnight financing fees apply 📈Leverage Up to 1:1000 📏Margin requirements 50% ☪️Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 💻Demo Account Yes ⌛Order Execution Time Typically within milliseconds 📆VPS Hosting Yes, for an additional fee Trading Instruments 🧾CFDs-Total Offered Over 725 🗠CFD Stock Indices Yes ⚖️CFD Commodities Yes 📜CFD Shares Yes Deposits and Withdrawals 💳Deposit Options Credit/Debit Cards, Skrill, Neteller, FasaPay UnionPay, Bank Wire Transfer, Cryptocurrencies (BTC, ETH, USDT) 💵Withdrawal Options Credit/Debit Cards, Skrill, Neteller, FasaPay UnionPay, Bank Wire Transfer, Cryptocurrencies (BTC, ETH, USDT) Trading Platforms and Tools 💻Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), MetaTrader WebTrader, MetaTrader for Mac, Tickmill Mobile App 👩‍💻OS Compatibility Windows, macOS, iOS, Android 🖥️Forex trading tools Yes Customer Support 🗣️Live chat availability Yes 24/5 📱Customer Support email address support@tickmill.com 📞Customer Support Contact Number South Africa: +278 7250 0696

International: +852 5808 7849 👾Social media Platforms Facebook, X, Instagram 🗣️Languages supported on Website 17 Languages Educational Resources and Support 🖺Forex course Yes 🧏‍♀️Webinars Yes 📚Educational Resources Yes Partnerships and Programs 🪪Affiliate program? Yes 👨‍🏫Amount of partners 9000+ 📋IB Program Yes 🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams? Yes 🪙Rebate program Yes South African Trader Specific Information Does Tickmill Accept South African Traders? Yes Is Tickmill regulated by the South African regulatory body (FSCA)? Yes Does Tickmill offer an Affiliate Program for South African Traders? Yes Does Tickmill allow opening trading accounts in ZAR (South African Rand)? Yes 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅Pros ❌Cons Low spreads Limited asset selection Multi-jurisdiction regulation No cryptocurrencies Excellent Education No US clients Clean, direct Islamic account option without swap interest. Some CFDs still carry handling charges after prolonged holding.

Can Tickmill’s crypto CFDs support diverse trading strategies?

Tickmill offers a solid selection of crypto CFDs with competitive leverage and tight spreads. Combined with their ECN-style pricing, this allows traders to apply various strategies—scalping, day trading, or hedging digital assets—for greater market flexibility.

How robust is Tickmill’s trader support and education?

Tickmill provides comprehensive educational resources—webinars, market analysis, and tutorials—as well as responsive multilingual customer service. This support framework equips both new and experienced traders with the knowledge and assistance needed for confident crypto and forex trading.

5. FxPro

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FCA, SCB, and FSA Start Trading Read Review

FxPro stands as a well-known broker operating as an NDD (No Dealing Desk) firm that offers transparent markets along with cost-effective rates. FxPro enables trading with more than 260 instruments, like forex CFDs and commodities, and it provides spreads from 0.1 pips. The broker FxPro operates under the oversight of authorized financial bodies, including the FCA, CySEC, and FSCA, to provide traders with a secure trading platform.

Features

Company Information 🇬🇧 Regulation FCA, CySEC, FSCA ⏱️ Order Execution Time < 11ms 💰 Minimum Deposit $100 / 1700 ZAR 📉 Spreads from 0.0 pips ⏳ Average deposit/withdrawal processing time 1-2 business days 📊 Margin requirements 2% 🌍 Number of base currencies supported 7 🤝 Amount of partners 10,000+ 🌐 Languages supported on FxPro Website 18 languages 💬 Customer Support 24/5 support available 📅 Year Founded 2006 🔐 Two-step Authentication Available ☁️ VPS Hosting Available for high-frequency traders 👩‍💼👨‍💼 Current CEO Charalambos Psimolophitis 📊 Trading Conditions Competitive spreads, fast execution 🇿🇦 Regulatory Status in South Africa FSCA regulated 💳 Deposits and Withdrawals Credit/Debit cards, Bank Wire, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller 👀 Watch list Customizable 👩‍💼👨‍💼 Founder/s Denis Sukhotin 📱 Social Media Platforms Facebook, x, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn 📊 Trading Instruments Forex, Stocks, Indices, Metals, Energy 🏢 Company Information FxPro Group Limited 📸 Official Instagram Page FxProGlobal 💻 Trading Platforms and Tools MT4, MT5, cTrader, FxPro Edge 💳 Deposit Options Multiple methods supported 📈 Publicly Traded (Listed Company) No 📊 Managed Accounts No 🎁 Welcome Bonus No 🗨️ Community Forum No 💵 Fund Withdrawal Fee No fees on most methods 💸 Commissions On cTrader accounts (from $4.5) 👨‍💻 Amount of active traders Over 1.8 million 👥 Amount of staff Over 200 employees 📊 CFDs-Total Offered Over 2000 instruments 💸 Withdrawal Options Same as deposit methods 📋 Account Types and Features Standard, MT4, MT5, and cTrader accounts 🇬🇧 Regulation and Security Strong regulatory oversight 📧 Customer Support Email address support@fxpro.com 🤖 Expert Advisors Supported on MT4/MT5 🌍 Global Offices UK, Cyprus, Bahamas, Dubai 🇬🇧 Country of regulation UK, Cyprus, South Africa 📈 Leverage Up to 1:500 💱 Minor account currencies USD, EUR, GBP, ZAR 📚 Educational Resources and Support Webinars, articles, video tutorials 🖥️ OS Compatibility Windows, macOS, iOS, Android 🚫 Negative balance protection Yes 🏦 Institutional Accounts Yes 🌙 Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 👆 One-Click Trading Yes 🔔 Trade Alerts Yes 📈 Trading Stocks with GP Yes 📊 Trading Indices with GP Yes 🛠️ Swap on trading board Yes 🚦 Stop-loss Instrument Yes 👍 Beginners Trader friendly UX Yes 🖥️ Webinars Yes 🤝 Partnerships and Programs Yes 🤝 Affiliate program? Yes 📈 IB Program Yes 🇿🇦 Accept South Africa Traders? Yes 🏛️ Is FxPro regulated by the South Africa regulatory body (FSCA)? Yes 🤝 Does FxPro offer an Affiliate Program for South African Traders? Yes 💱 Does FxPro allow accounts to be opened in ZAR / Rands? Yes 📈 Swap Fees Yes, applicable on overnight trades 💼 Account Segregation Yes, funds are segregated 🛡️ Investor Protection Schemes Yes, under regulatory authorities 🎓 Demo Account Yes, unlimited 💬 Live chat availability Yes, 24/5 📚 Forex course Yes, basic to advanced 🛢️ CFD Commodities Yes, energy and metals 🔧 Forex trading tools Yes, extensive 💰 Rebate program Yes, for IBs 📉 CFD Shares Yes, large selection 📈 CFD Stock Indices Yes, major global indices ⚽ Do they sponsor any notable events or teams? Yes, McLaren F1 team 📖 Educational Resources Yes, rich library 🛡️ Investor Protection Schemes Yes, under regulatory bodies 📞 Customer Support Contact Number +44 (0) 203 151 5550 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅Pros ❌Cons Great customer service Temperamental website Quick transactions Minimum transaction size Access to multiple trading platforms

What defines FxPro’s online trading experience?

FxPro delivers a seamless, intuitive experience across platforms like MT4, MT5, cTrader, and their proprietary web interface. With transparent pricing, deep liquidity, excellent execution, and integrated research tools, it offers an all-inclusive, high-quality trading environment.

How does FxPro support risk management?

FxPro includes robust risk-management features like guaranteed stop-loss orders, negative balance protection, and custom alerts. These tools, combined with transparent pricing and efficient execution, help traders maintain control and protect capital in volatile conditions.

6. Exness

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

Exness operates as one of the leading NDD (No Dealing Desk) brokers, which provides trading customers with minimal costs, together with excellent trading platform features. The Raw Spread and Zero accounts from Exness deliver 0.0 pipelines and allow traders to use up to 1:2000 leverage, which adapts to different trading approaches and risk tolerance levels. Under the supervision of FSCA, CySEC, and FCA authorities, Exness provides a protected and clear trading platform to traders.

Features

Company Information 📅Year Founded 2008 🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff Over 2,100 👩‍💻Amount of active traders Over 320,000 🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company) No Regulation and Security 🛡️Regulation FSA, CBCS, FSC, FSC BVI, FSCA, CySEC, FCA, CMA 🌎Country of regulation Cyprus 💻Account Segregation Yes 🪫Negative balance protection Yes 🔋Investor Protection Schemes Yes Account Types and Features ➕Accounts Standard, Raw Spread, Standard Cent, Zero, Pro 💳Institutional Accounts Yes 👨‍💼Managed Accounts Yes 📇Minor account currencies EUR/USD & USD/JPY 💰Minimum Deposit $10 / R179 Trading Conditions 🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time Instant to 1 business day 🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee Free, but may vary based on payment method and account type 📊Spreads from 0.3 pips 💸Commissions Varies by account type, often commission-free 💱Number of base currencies supported +40 🚀Swap Fees Overnight financing fees apply 📈Leverage Up to 1:2000 📏Margin requirements 50% ☪️Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 💻Demo Account Yes ⌛Order Execution Time Typically within milliseconds 📆VPS Hosting Yes Trading Instruments 🧾CFDs-Total Offered Over 200 🗠CFD Stock Indices Yes ⚖️CFD Commodities Yes 📜CFD Shares Yes Deposits and Withdrawals 💳Deposit Options Credit/Debit Cards, Bank Transfers, E-Wallets (Skrill, Neteller, etc.), Cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Ethereum, etc.) 💵Withdrawal Options Credit/Debit Cards, Bank Transfers, E-Wallets (Skrill, Neteller, etc.), Cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Ethereum, etc.) Trading Platforms and Tools 💻Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), Exness Trade 👩‍💻OS Compatibility Windows, macOS, iOS, Android 🖥️Forex trading tools Yes Customer Support 🗣️Live chat availability Yes 24/7 📱Customer Support email address support@exness.com 📞Customer Support Contact Number +35725030959 👾Social media Platforms Facebook, Twitter, Instagram 🗣️Languages supported on Website 15 Languages Educational Resources and Support 🖺Forex course Yes 🧏‍♀️Webinars Yes 📚Educational Resources Yes Partnerships and Programs 🪪Affiliate program? Yes 👨‍🏫Amount of partners 64 000 📋IB Program Yes 🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams? Yes, sponsorship agreement with LALIGA, the top professional football division in Spain 🪙Rebate program Yes 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Exness is well-regulated and keeps all client funds in segregated accounts with top-tier institutions There is a limited portfolio of financial instruments offered Traders can choose between several retail investor accounts Exness offers a limited number of payment methods that can be used for deposits and withdrawals

Why does Exness receive a high user trust score?

Exness consistently earns high trust marks due to transparent pricing, strong regulatory oversight (CySEC, FCA), rapid withdrawals, and responsive customer service. Their clear policies and reliable execution build confidence among a diverse global trader base.

Is Exness suitable for both beginners and advanced traders?

Absolutely. Exness offers flexible account types, zero-spread, classic, and pro, and supports popular platforms like MT4 and MT5. Alongside competitive pricing and ample educational materials, this makes it ideal for traders at every experience level.

7. FXTM

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $30 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: FCA, FSC, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

FXTM is a long‑established global forex and CFD broker operating since 2011. It’s regulated by multiple recognised authorities worldwide (including FCA, CySEC, CMA, and others), and segregates client funds for safety. Offers a variety of account types, including ECN/STP accounts with tight spreads and low commissions, plus Standard accounts. Available on MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 platforms. Strong regulatory framework with fund segregation and discretionary negative balance protection.

Features

🔎Broker Company Information 📅Year Founded 2011 🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff 700+ 👩‍💻Amount of active traders Over 3 million 🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company) No Regulation and Security 🛡️Regulation FCA, FSCA, FSC 🌎Country of regulation UK, South Africa, Mauritius 💻Account Segregation Yes 🪫Negative balance protection Yes 🔋Investor Protection Schemes ICF (Investor Compensation Fund) Account Types and Features 💳Institutional Accounts Yes 👨‍💼Managed Accounts Yes (PAMM accounts) 📇Minor account currencies USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, ZAR 💰Minimum Deposit $200 / 3548 ZAR Trading Conditions 🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time 1-2 business days 🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee Varies by method 📊Spreads from 0.1 pips 💸Commissions From $4 per lot (on certain accounts) 💱Number of base currencies supported 7 🚀Swap Fees Applicable 📈Leverage Up to 1:2000 📏Margin requirements Varies based on leverage and asset ☪️Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 💻Demo Account Yes ⌛Order Execution Time 0.01 seconds 📆VPS Hosting Yes Trading Instruments 🧾CFDs-Total Offered 250+ 🗠CFD Stock Indices 11 ⚖️CFD Commodities 6 📜CFD Shares 120+ Deposits and Withdrawals 💳Deposit Options Credit/Debit cards, Bank transfers, e-wallets (Skrill, Neteller, etc.) 💵Withdrawal Options Credit/Debit cards, Bank transfers, e-wallets (Skrill, Neteller, etc.) Trading Platforms and Tools 💻Trading Platforms MT4, MT5, FXTM Trader App 👩‍💻OS Compatibility Windows, macOS, Android, iOS 🖥️Forex trading tools Trading signals, VPS, economic calendar Customer Support 🗣️Live chat availability Yes 📱Customer Support email address support@fxtm.com 📞Customer Support Contact Number +44 203 734 1071 👾Social media Platforms Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube 🗣️Languages supported on Website 15+ Educational Resources and Support 🖺Forex course Yes 🧏‍♀️Webinars Yes 📚Educational Resources Articles, tutorials, videos, webinars Partnerships and Programs 🪪Affiliate program? Yes 👨‍🏫Amount of partners 3,000+ 📋IB Program Yes 🪙Rebate program Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ PROS ❌ CONS Superb customer service High stock CFD fees Great educational tools Inactivity and withdrawal fees Digital and fast account opening Limited product portfolio Low fees for stock index CFDs High stock CFD fees Low EURCHF and EURGBP fees Most withdrawal options have a fee Credit/Debit card available No two-step (safer) login No deposit fee No price alerts

Which accounts at FXTM use NDD/STP execution?

FXTM offers ECN and ECN Zero accounts that use STP/NDD execution, routing trades directly to liquidity providers without a dealing desk. Standard accounts are market maker style, so execution depends on account type.

What are the main benefits of FXTM STP accounts?

STP/NDD accounts at FXTM provide tight spreads, direct market access, and faster execution, making them suitable for scalpers and high-frequency traders while reducing conflicts of interest with the broker.

8. BlackBull

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FMA, FSA Start Trading Read Review

BlackBull Markets is a New Zealand‑founded broker offering true ECN/NDD execution with direct market access, supporting MT4, MT5, and cTrader. It’s regulated by the FMA (New Zealand) and the FSA (Seychelles). Spreads start from ~0.8 pips on the Standard account and can tighten to ~0.0–0.1 pips on Prime/Institutional accounts with low commissions. Offers high leverage (up to ~500:1), Islamic accounts, and a range of instruments including forex, commodities, and indices.

Features

Company Information 📅Year Founded 2014 🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff 88 + 👩‍💻Amount of active traders 190 000+ 🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company) No Regulation and Security 🛡️Regulation FMA (New Zealand), FSA (Seychelles) 🌎Country of regulation New Zealand, Seychelles 💻Account Segregation Yes 🪫Negative balance protection Yes 🔋Investor Protection Schemes Yes Account Types and Features ➕Accounts Standard, Prime, Institutional 💳Institutional Accounts Yes 👨‍💼Managed Accounts No 📇Minor account currencies USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, NZD, AUD 💰Minimum Deposit $0 for Standard Account Trading Conditions 🕞Deposit/withdrawal processing Within 1-3 business days 🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee No fees for most methods 📊Spreads from From 0.0 pips (Prime Account) 💸Commissions From $3 per lot (Prime Account) 💱Number of base currencies 6 🚀Swap Fees Yes, for non-swap-free accounts 📈Leverage Up to 1:500 📏Margin requirements 75% ☪️Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 💻Demo Account Yes ⌛Order Execution Time Average < 200ms 📆VPS Hosting Yes, available for certain account types Trading Instruments 🧾CFDs-Total Offered 200+ 🗠CFD Stock Indices 14 ⚖️CFD Commodities 8 📜CFD Shares 100+ Deposits and Withdrawals 💳Deposit Options Bank Transfer, Credit Card, Skrill, Neteller, Crypto 💵Withdrawal Options Bank Transfer, Credit Card, Skrill, Neteller, Crypto Trading Platforms/Tools 💻Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5 👩‍💻OS Compatibility Windows, macOS, Android, iOS 🖥️Forex trading tools MT4/MT5 tools, Economic Calendar, VPS Customer Support 🗣️Live chat availability Yes 📱Customer Support email support@blackbullmarkets.com 📞Customer Support Contact Number +64 9-558 5142 👾Social media Platforms Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter 🗣️Languages supported English, Chinese, Spanish Educational Resources and Support 🖺Forex course Yes 🧏‍♀️Webinars Yes 📚Educational Resources Yes, blogs, articles, videos Partnerships and Programs 🪪Affiliate program? Yes 👨‍🏫Amount of partners 150+ 📋IB Program Yes 🚀Sponsorship Yes 🪙Rebate program. Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Fast Trade Execution A Commission Fee is Charged on selected Accounts Excellent Customer Support A Withdrawal Fee Applies Impressive Educational Resources The Prime Account has a extremely high Min. deposit

Which accounts at FXTM use NDD/STP execution?

FXTM offers ECN and ECN Zero accounts that use STP/NDD execution, routing trades directly to liquidity providers without a dealing desk. Standard accounts are market maker style, so execution depends on account type.

What are the main benefits of FXTM STP accounts?

STP/NDD accounts at FXTM provide tight spreads, direct market access, and faster execution, making them suitable for scalpers and high-frequency traders while reducing conflicts of interest with the broker.

9. XM

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA Start Trading Read Review

XM is a large, globally regulated broker (ASIC, CySEC, and others) with services to over 15 million traders. It’s also registered for South African clients under an FSP licence. Provides access to 1000+ instruments (forex, CFDs on stocks, indices, commodities, crypto) via MetaTrader 4/5. Spreads are competitive (starting around ~0.6–0.8 pips), and leverage can reach up to ~1:1000 where permitted. Very low minimum deposit (USD 5) and multiple account types suited for beginners and advanced traders.

Features

Company Information 📅Year Founded 2009 🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff Over 450 👩‍💻Amount of active traders Over 5 million 🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company) No Regulation and Security 🛡️Regulation CySEC (Cyprus): Trading Point of Financial Instruments Ltd provides services in the EEA. ASIC (Australia): Trading Point of Financial Instruments Pty Ltd (AFSL 443670) oversees Australian operations. FCA (UK): XM UK provides regulated services in the UK. DFSA (Dubai): Trading Point MENA Limited covers the Middle East clients. IFSC/FSC (Belize): XM Global Limited services international clients.

FSCA in South Africa as a Financial Service Provider (FSP) with authorisation number 49976 🌎Country of regulation Cyprus, Australia, UK, Belize, Dubai 💻Account Segregation Yes 🪫Negative balance protection Yes 🔋Investor Protection Schemes Yes, through regulatory bodies Account Types and Features 💳Institutional Accounts No 👨‍💼Managed Accounts No 📇Minor account currencies EUR, GBP, AUD, CHF, JPY, HUF, PLN 💰Minimum Deposit $5 USD Trading Conditions 🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time 1-3 business days 🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee None 📊Spreads from 0.6 pips on major currency pairs 💸Commissions None on standard accounts 💱Number of base currencies supported 11 🚀Swap Fees Applicable 📈Leverage Up to 30:1 📏Margin requirements Variable based on asset and leverage ☪️Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 💻Demo Account Yes ⌛Order Execution Time Average of 1 second 📆VPS Hosting Yes Trading Instruments 🧾CFDs-Total Offered Over 1,000 🗠CFD Stock Indices Yes ⚖️CFD Commodities Yes 📜CFD Shares Yes Deposits and Withdrawals 💳Deposit Options Bank Transfer, Credit/Debit Cards, Skrill, Neteller, PayPal, others 💵Withdrawal Options Bank Transfer, Credit/Debit Cards, Skrill, Neteller, PayPal, others Trading Platforms and Tools 💻Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, XM WebTrader, XM Mobile App 👩‍💻OS Compatibility Web-based (All major browsers), Windows, macOS, iOS, Android 🖥️Forex trading tools Trading signals, market analysis tools, Expert Advisors (EAs) Customer Support 🗣️Live chat availability Yes 📱Customer Support email address support@xm.com 📞Customer Support Contact Number +357 25029933 👾Social media Platforms Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube 🗣️Languages supported on Website Over 20 languages, including English, Spanish, Chinese, Arabic, more Educational Resources and Support 🖺Forex course Yes 🧏‍♀️Webinars Yes 📚Educational Resources XM Education, Video tutorials, Market analysis Partnerships and Programs 🪪Affiliate program? Yes 👨‍🏫Amount of partners Not publicly disclosed 📋IB Program Yes 🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams? Yes, various sports sponsorships, including Formula 1 and rugby teams 🪙Rebate program Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Licensed and Regulated (FSC, CySEC, ASIC) No banking licence Tight spreads available Increased spreads on the Micro and Standard accounts 55+ Currency pairs to trade with No 24/7 Customer support

Does XM offer NDD execution?

XM provides STP/NDD execution on all accounts, routing trades directly to liquidity providers without a dealing desk. No requotes or hidden fees ensure transparent and fair trading.

What account types are STP/NDD at XM?

All XM accounts, including Micro, Standard, and XM Zero, benefit from STP/NDD execution, offering competitive spreads, fast order execution, and support for scalping and automated trading strategies.

10. PrimeXBT

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: 0.001BTC 📈 Leverage: Up to 100x 🏦 Regulators: FSA, FSCA, FSC Start Trading Read Review

PrimeXBT is a multi‑asset broker that now operates with an FSCA licence in South Africa, offering regulated trading on forex, CFDs, crypto, indices, stocks, and commodities from one platform. Known for tight spreads (from 0.1 pips), zero‑fee trading on selected markets, and high leverage options. Supports MetaTrader 5 and its own platform, with local currency and crypto funding. Offers crypto access with regulated deposits/withdrawals, 100+ instruments, and bonuses/loyalty features for SA traders.

Features

🔎Broker Company Information 📅Year Founded 2018 🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff 200+ 👩‍💻Amount of active traders 1,000,000+ 🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company) No Regulation and Security 🛡️Regulation FSCA (SA 45697),

FSA (Seychelles SD162),

BCR

FSC (Mauritius GB24203383) 🌎Country of regulation Seychelles 💻Account Segregation Yes 🆔 ID Verification Required Yes 🪫Negative balance protection Yes 🔋Investor Protection Schemes No Account Types and Features ➕Accounts PXTrader

PXTrader 2.0

MT5 Pro

Standard/Unified Account

Copy Trading

Cent Account

Demo Account

Islamic (Swap-Free) 💳Institutional Accounts No 👨‍💼Managed Accounts No 📇Minor account currencies USD,

EUR,

BTC,

ETH,

USDT 💰Minimum Deposit $ 10 min deposit Network and payment processor limits may apply. Trading Conditions 🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time Within 1 hour 🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee Varies by asset 📊Spreads from 0.0 pips 💸Commissions Variable by market 💱Number of base currencies supported 5 🚀Swap Fees Yes 📈Leverage Up to 1:100 📏Margin requirements Depends on instrument ☪️Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 💻Demo Account Yes ⌛Order Execution Time Less than 7 ms 📆VPS Hosting Available Trading Instruments 📊 No. of Tradable Assets 300+ 🧾CFDs-Total Offered 30+ 🗠CFD Stock Indices 10+ ⚖️CFD Commodities 5+ 📜CFD Shares Not available Deposits and Withdrawals 💳Deposit Options BTC, ETH, USDT, USDC, credit card & debit card 💵Withdrawal Options BTC, ETH, USDT, USDC Trading Platforms and Tools 💻Trading Platforms MT5, Prime XBT Web, Prime XBT App 👩‍💻OS Compatibility Web, iOS, Android 🖥️Forex trading tools Advanced order types, charting Customer Support 🗣️Live chat availability Yes 📱Customer Support email address support@primexbt.com 📞Customer Support Contact Number Not available 👾Social media Platforms X, Facebook, Telegram 🗣️Languages supported on Website English, Chinese, Spanish, more Educational Resources and Support 🖺Forex course No 🧏‍♀️Webinars Yes, occasional 📚Educational Resources Limited Partnerships and Programs 🪪Affiliate program? Yes 👨‍🏫Amount of partners Over 50 📋IB Program Yes 🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams? Yes, partnerships vary 🪙Rebate program Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Trade crypto futures plus CFDs on forex, indices, commodities, and shares in one place. Not available in the US or Canada 0% commission on CFDs on PXTrader and MT5. Product and payment-method availability varies by region; some features may be limited in certain jurisdictions Deposits and withdrawals in crypto and fiat Little research options

How does PrimeXBT execute trades?

PrimeXBT uses STP/NDD-style execution, routing all trades through aggregated liquidity providers for transparent pricing, low latency, and no dealing desk intervention across forex, crypto, indices, and commodities.

What are the benefits of PrimeXBT STP accounts?

STP/NDD-style execution at PrimeXBT ensures tight spreads, fast execution, and reduced conflict of interest, making it ideal for high-leverage crypto trading, scalping, and professional CFD strategies.

Does NDD Mean the Broker Never Takes the Other Side?

No, that is one of the biggest misunderstandings around NDD trading.

FxPro is a good example. It uses NDD execution and STP technology, but it also matches a lot of order flow internally and can keep some residual exposure within set risk limits.

IC Markets works in a similar way. It pulls pricing from several external liquidity providers, but that does not mean every single client position is automatically hedged outside the company.

So NDD is mainly about how the order is processed. It does not mean the broker has zero exposure to the trade.

NDD vs Dealing Desk Broker

A traditional dealing-desk broker may handle more of the pricing and order flow internally.

An NDD-style setup usually relies more heavily on automated execution and prices coming from external liquidity providers or market feeds.

But “dealing desk” is not automatically a red flag.

What matters more is whether the broker is clear about how it operates.

Check:

How execution works

Whether pricing is competitive

How often orders are rejected or requoted

How positive and negative slippage are handled

Whether conflicts of interest are disclosed

Which regulator oversees the legal entity

A broker can call itself NDD and still be a poor choice. A dealing-desk broker can still offer fair pricing and solid execution.

How We Selected These NDD Brokers

We looked at how each broker actually handles orders rather than just taking the NDD label at face value.

The main things we checked were:

Execution model

Dealing-desk involvement

STP or ECN structure

Access to external liquidity

Raw spreads

Commission

Execution speed

Trading platforms

EA and automated-trading support

Regulation

Relevance for South African traders

Where a broker’s own documents said something different from the usual review-site description, we followed the broker’s current execution policy.

That is why Exness is described as a market maker, Tickmill as hybrid, XM as the principal execution venue, and BlackBull as an explicit NDD broker.

We also haven’t pretended to measure every broker’s execution ourselves or trace every trade through individual liquidity providers.

This comparison is based on current broker disclosures, execution policies and published trading conditions.

Conclusion

FP Markets takes our top spot for NDD-style forex trading in South Africa for 2026.

Its Raw accounts combine spreads from 0.0 pips, ECN-style pricing and current first-party confirmation that client trades are not handled through a traditional dealing desk or requoted.

Pepperstone is a strong fit if you want MT5 and a wider choice of platforms, while IC Markets makes more sense for raw pricing, scalping and automated strategies.

FxPro has some of the clearest NDD documentation in the group, and BlackBull Markets goes even further by describing itself as strictly non-dealing desk.

Tickmill is better described as hybrid because it combines STP and market-making. FXTM is more accurately positioned around market execution and access to deeper liquidity.

Exness and XM stay in this comparison, but I would not call either one a pure NDD broker. Exness identifies itself as a market maker, while XM remains the principal execution venue under its current policy.

PrimeXBT closes the list with a setup that is especially relevant to South African traders. Its FSCA-authorised local company acts as an intermediary, while the actual product comes from an external supplier and market maker.

The main point is simple:

No Dealing Desk describes how the order is handled. It does not automatically mean the broker never acts as counterparty or carries any market exposure.

Risk warning: Forex and CFDs use leverage and can lead to substantial losses. NDD, STP or ECN execution does not remove market risk, liquidity risk, slippage or counterparty risk. Check the broker’s current legal entity, execution policy and trading conditions before depositing.

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What exactly is an NDD Forex broker in South Africa?

An NDD broker routes your trades directly to liquidity providers (banks, ECNs) without internal intervention. This reduces potential conflicts of interest and typically results in tighter spreads and faster execution.

Which top NDD brokers are FSCA‑regulated?

Leading FSCA‑regulated NDD brokers include Tickmill, Exness, FxPro, FP Markets, and Pepperstone, ensuring local compliance and client fund protection under South African financial laws

Do NDD brokers in SA allow ZAR-based currency accounts?

Yes, brokers like FxPro and Exness offer ZAR-denominated accounts, enabling seamless deposits/withdrawals through local banks, avoiding forex conversion fees.

What are typical spreads and fees at SA NDD brokers?

NDD brokers like IC Markets and FP Markets offer raw spreads starting from 0.0–0.2 pips on EUR/USD, with small per‑lot commissions ideal for low‑cost trading.

Can I use local payment methods with these brokers?

Yes, Exness, FxPro, Tickmill, and FP Markets support local bank transfers in South Africa, with some offering fee-free ZAR withdrawals.

Are negative-balance protection and fund segregation provided?

FSCA‑regulated NDD brokers like Tickmill and Exness offer negative-balance protection and segregate client funds, ensuring safety during volatile markets.

How fast is order execution with SA NDD brokers?

Execution is extremely fast. FxPro typically executes orders within 12–13 milliseconds, while FP Markets and Pepperstone also offer ultra-low latency setups.

Do these brokers offer cryptocurrency CFDs?

Many do: FxPro, IC Markets, Pepperstone, and FP Markets include crypto CFD trading alongside forex, useful for traders seeking digital asset exposure.

Is there a minimum deposit requirement?

Minimum deposits vary: Exness and Pepperstone allow a $1–$0 entry, while Tickmill, FxPro, and FP Markets typically require $100–$200.

Which platform options are supported by these brokers?

They support industry‑standard platforms like MetaTrader 4/5, cTrader, and proprietary solutions, with IC Markets, Tickmill, and FxPro offering all major platform compatibilities.