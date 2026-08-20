Best NDD Forex Brokers - Main Banner

 

The 10 Best NDD Forex Brokers in South Africa are FP Markets, Pepperstone, IC Markets, Tickmill, FxPro, Exness, FXTM, BlackBull Markets, XM and PrimeXBT.

No Dealing Desk, or NDD, is popular with traders who want faster execution, tighter spreads and less manual intervention between sending an order and getting it filled.

But there’s an important catch. NDD does not automatically mean every order is passed straight to an external bank or liquidity provider.

Some brokers use a genuine no-dealing-desk setup. Others combine external liquidity with their own internal risk management. Some use hybrid STP models. And a few brokers often get grouped into NDD comparisons simply because they offer fast market execution, even though they technically operate as market makers.

What is an NDD Forex Broker?

An NDD Forex Broker (No Dealing Desk Forex Broker) is a type of forex broker that provides direct access to the interbank market without passing orders through a dealing desk. This model allows for more transparent and faster trade execution.  

AVA Top 10 Top

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

RankBrokerBroker ReviewRegulatorsMinimum DepositVisit Broker
🥇 Read ReviewASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA$100Visit Now
🥈Read ReviewFSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA$0Visit Now
🥉 Read ReviewCySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA$5Visit Now
4 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB$0Visit Now
5 Read ReviewFSA, FSCA$250Visit Now
6 Read ReviewFSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA$20Visit Now
7 Read ReviewCBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA$10Visit Now
8 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA$100Visit Now
9 Read ReviewCySEC, MWALI, FSCA$25Visit Now
10 Read ReviewFSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC$10Visit Now
JustMarkets Top 10 Bottom

Are NDD Forex Brokers better for scalping?

Yes. NDD brokers are popular among scalpers because they typically offer lower spreads, fast execution speeds, and fewer requotes during volatile market conditions. 

10 Best NDD Forex Brokers

🔎 Broker👉 Open an Account💱NDD Broker💰 Minimum Deposit
FPMarkets CTA logo
👉 Open AccountYesUSD 100 / R1806
Pepperstone CTA logo
👉 Open AccountYesUSD 0 / R 0
IC-Markets-CTA-logo.png
👉 Open AccountYesUSD 200 / R 3607
Tickmill CTA logo
👉 Open AccountYesUSD 100 / R1806
FxPro CTA logo
👉 Open AccountYesUSD 100 / R1806
Exness logo
👉 Open AccountYesUSD 10 / R179
FXTM CTA logo👉 Open AccountYesUSD 200 / R 3548
BlackBull Markets Review👉 Open AccountYesUSD 0 / R 0
XM-CTA-logo.png👉 Open AccountYesUSD 5 / R 90
PrimeXBT CTA Logo👉 Open AccountYesUSD 10 / R179
 

10 Best NDD Forex Brokers(2026)

  1. FP Markets — Overall Best NDD Trading Experience
  2. Pepperstone — Best MT5 and Multi-Platform NDD Broker
  3. IC Markets — Best Raw-Pricing NDD Broker
  4. Tickmill — Best Hybrid STP/NDD-Style Broker
  5. FxPro — Best Documented NDD Execution
  6. Exness — Best High-Speed Market-Maker Alternative
  7. FXTM — Best Market-Execution Broker with Deep Liquidity
  8. BlackBull Markets — Best True ECN/NDD Broker
  9. XM — Best Fast-Execution NDD Alternative
  10. PrimeXBT — Best South African Intermediary NDD-Style Structure

1. FP Markets

💰 Min Deposit: $100
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, CMA
Start Trading Read Review
 

The established NDD (No Dealing Desk) broker FP Markets delivers competitive trading conditions and transparent services to clients. The competitive spreads at FP Markets begin between 0.0 and 0.0 pips through the Raw account platform and charge a $6 per round-turn commission. Customers at FP Markets can trade through more than 10,000 trading products and use the MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and IRESS platforms to execute CFDs, Forex, and commodity orders.  

Features

Company InformationFPMarkets CTA logo
📅Year Founded2005
🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff274
👩‍💻Amount of active tradersOver 200,000
🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company)No
Regulation and Security
🛡️RegulationASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA
🌎Country of regulationAustralia, Cyprus
💻Account SegregationYes
🪫Negative balance protectionYes
🔋Investor Protection SchemesYes
Account Types and Features
➕AccountsStandard, Raw ECN, and VIP accounts available
💳Institutional AccountsYes, tailored solutions for institutional clients
👨‍💼Managed AccountsYes, offered through third-party managed account services
📇Minor account currenciesUSD, EUR, GBP, AUD, JPY
💰Minimum Deposit$100 / R1806
Trading Conditions
🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing timeDeposits are typically processed instantly withdrawals usually within 1-2 business days
🪙Fund Withdrawal FeeGenerally no fees for withdrawals may vary based on method
📊Spreads fromSpreads start from 0.0 pips on Raw ECN accounts
💸CommissionsFrom $3.5 per side per lot on Raw ECN accounts
💱Number of base currencies supportedOver 10 base currencies including USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, JPY, and others
🚀Swap FeesSwap fees apply may vary depending on the position and account type
📈LeverageUp to 1:500 depending on the account type and instrument
📏Margin requirementstypically 0.2% - 1%
☪️Islamic account (swap-free)Yes
💻Demo AccountYes
⌛Order Execution TimeTypically 40-50 milliseconds on Raw ECN accounts
📆VPS HostingYes
Trading Instruments
🧾CFDs-Total OfferedOver 1,000 CFDs across various asset classes
🗠CFD Stock IndicesYes,Major global indices including S&P 500, NASDAQ, FTSE 100, DAX, and more
⚖️CFD CommoditiesYes, Includes commodities such as Gold, Silver, Oil, Natural Gas, and more
📜CFD SharesYes, A wide range of global stocks from major markets including US, UK, EU, and Asia
Deposits and Withdrawals
💳Deposit OptionsCredit/Debit Cards, Bank Transfers, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, and other e-wallets
💵Withdrawal OptionsBank Transfers, Credit/Debit Cards, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, and other e-wallets
Trading Platforms and Tools
💻Trading PlatformsMetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), IRESS, cTrader, WebTrader and TradingView
👩‍💻OS CompatibilityWindows, Mac (via emulation), Android, iOS
🖥️Forex trading toolsYes
Customer Support
🗣️Live chat availabilityYes, available 24/7
📱Customer Support email addresssupport@fpmarkets.com
📞Customer Support Contact Number+61 2 8252 6800 (Australia) or +44 20 8068 0760 (UK)
👾Social media PlatformsFacebook, Twitter, Instagram
🗣️Languages supported on WebsiteEnglish, Chinese, Arabic, and other major languages
Educational Resources and Support
🖺Forex courseYes
🧏‍♀️WebinarsYes
📚Educational ResourcesYes
Partnerships and Programs
🪪Affiliate program?Yes
👨‍🏫Amount of partnersOver 100,000 affiliates
📋IB ProgramYes
🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams?Yes
🪙Rebate programYes
📝Sign up👉Open Account

  FP Markets  

Pros and Cons

✅Pros❌Cons
Great educational toolsLimited portfolio
Excellent customer serviceWeb Platform needs to be updated a bit
Large product offeringHigh fee for international bank withdrawal
Easy and quick account opening
 

What makes FP Markets stand out for traders?

FP Markets delivers fast execution via STP/ECN, tight spreads, and a wide range of platforms, including MT4/MT5 and Iress. Their comprehensive research tools, reliable customer service, and competitive pricing make it an outstanding all-around trading experience.  

Are commissions at FP Markets affordable for high-volume traders?

Yes, FP Markets offers very competitive commissions, especially on their ECN accounts with tight raw spreads. This combination significantly lowers trading costs for high-volume traders, while still providing full market access and transparent pricing for scalping or frequent trading.

     

2. Pepperstone

💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 (1:30 for retail EEA/UK clients)
🏦 Regulators: ASIC, BAFIN, CMA, CySEC, DFSA, FCA, SCB
Start Trading Read Review
 

No Dealing Desk broker Pepperstone provides professional-grade execution along with fast speed, transparent pricing, and clear conditions to its trading clients. Its Razor account spreads begin at 0.0 pips, together with trading commissions set at $7 per round turn, which appeals to cost-effective traders. Authors who choose Pepperstone can access three trading platforms: MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and cTrader, which provide powerful analysis and automation tools.  

Features

Company InformationPepperstone logo
📅Year Founded2010
🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staffOver 500
👩‍💻Amount of active tradersOver 200,000
🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company)No
Regulation and Security
🛡️RegulationFCA (UK), ASIC (Australia)
🌎Country of regulationUK, Australia
💻Account SegregationYes
🪫Negative balance protectionYes, retail clients
🔋Investor Protection SchemesYes, depends on the jurisdiction
Account Types and Features
💳Institutional AccountsYes
👨‍💼Managed AccountsNo
📇Minor account currencies8
💰Minimum Deposit10 USD / 161 ZAR
Trading Conditions
🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time1-3 business days
🪙Fund Withdrawal FeeNo
📊Spreads from0.0 pips
💸CommissionsVariable, based on account type and trading volume
💱Number of base currencies supported7
🚀Swap FeesYes
📈LeverageMax leverage for EEA/UK clients is up to 1:30
📏Margin requirementsVariable based on asset and leverage
☪️Islamic account (swap-free)Yes
(availability depends on the region and not available for EU-based audiences)

💻Demo AccountYes
⌛Order Execution Time30-60 milliseconds
📆VPS HostingYes, for clients who meet the criteria
Trading Instruments
🧾CFDs-Total OfferedOver 1350
🗠CFD Stock IndicesYes
⚖️CFD CommoditiesYes
📜CFD SharesYes
Deposits and Withdrawals
💳Deposit OptionsBank Transfer, Credit/Debit Cards, PayPal, Skrill, and Neteller  payment methods availability depends on the region
💵Withdrawal OptionsBank Transfer, Credit/Debit Cards, PayPal, Skrill, and Neteller   payment methods availability depends on the region
Trading Platforms and Tools
💻Trading PlatformsMetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader
👩‍💻OS CompatibilityWindows, macOS, iOS, Android
🖥️Forex trading toolsTradingView
Customer Support
🗣️Live chat availabilityYes 24/5
📱Customer Support email addresssupport@pepperstone.com
📞Customer Support Contact Number+44 (0) 203 695 5811
👾Social media PlatformsFacebook, X, LinkedIn, Instagram
🗣️Languages supported on WebsiteEnglish, Chinese, Arabic, German, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian
Educational Resources and Support
🖺Forex courseYes
🧏‍♀️WebinarsYes
📚Educational ResourcesTrading guides, eBooks, market analysis
Partnerships and Programs
🪪Affiliate program?Yes
👨‍🏫Amount of partnersNot publicly disclosed
📋IB ProgramYes
🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams?No
🪙Rebate programYes
📝Sign up👉 Open Account

  Pepperstone NDD Forex Brokers  

Pros and Cons

✅Pros❌Cons
Free withdrawals and depositsLimited product portfolio of CFD, Forex and Crypto
Great customer serviceNo fundamental data
Low minimum depositThe quality of its news feeds is poor
Low Forex feesNo investor protection for non-EU clients
No Minimum deposit
 

Why is Pepperstone ideal for MetaTrader 5 crypto trading?

Pepperstone integrates cryptocurrency CFDs seamlessly on MT5, offering real-time pricing, deep liquidity, and fast order execution. Traders can use MT5’s advanced charting tools, custom indicators, and automated strategies to optimize crypto trading effectively on a trusted NDD platform.  

What regulatory protections does Pepperstone offer?

Pepperstone is regulated by top-tier authorities like ASIC and FCA, providing segregated client funds and negative balance protection. This high regulatory oversight ensures Pepperstone upholds strong standards for transparency, financial security, and overall client protection.

   

3. IC Markets

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: 1:5000
🏦 Regulators: FSA
Start Trading Read Review
 

IC Markets stands as a well-known NDD (No Dealing Desk) broker that provides traders with straight market access without price manipulation or requotes. IC Markets attracts traders who perform scalping activities and high-frequency trading through its exceptional Raw Spread account, which offers a 0.0 pips spread combined with $6 per round-turn commission fees. Through its Equinix NY4 server, IC Markets delivers rapid trade execution to its users who can access the available platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and cTrader.  

Features

🔎BrokerIC Markets CTA logo
Company Information
📅Year Founded2007
🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staffOver 200
👩‍💻Amount of active tradersOver 180,000
🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company)No
Regulation and Security
🛡️RegulationASIC (Australia), CySEC (Cyprus), FSA (Seychelles)
🌎Country of regulationAustralia, Cyprus, Seychelles
💻Account SegregationYes
🪫Negative balance protectionYes
🔋Investor Protection SchemesYes, through regulatory bodies
Account Types and Features
💳Institutional AccountsYes
👨‍💼Managed AccountsNo
📇Minor account currenciesEUR, GBP, AUD, CAD, CHF, JPY, NZD, SGD, HKD
💰Minimum Deposit$200 / 3607 ZAR
Trading Conditions
🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time1-2 business days
🪙Fund Withdrawal FeeNone for most methods
📊Spreads from0.0 pips on Raw Spread accounts
💸Commissions$3.50 per lot per side on Raw Spread accounts
💱Number of base currencies supported10
🚀Swap FeesApplicable
📈LeverageUp to 500:1
📏Margin requirementsVariable based on asset and leverage
☪️Islamic account (swap-free)Yes
💻Demo AccountYes
⌛Order Execution TimeAverage 40 milliseconds
📆VPS HostingYes
Trading Instruments
🧾CFDs-Total OfferedOver 2300
🗠CFD Stock IndicesYes
⚖️CFD CommoditiesYes
📜CFD SharesYes
Deposits and Withdrawals
💳Deposit OptionsBank Transfer, Credit/Debit Cards, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, UnionPay, others
💵Withdrawal OptionsBank Transfer, Credit/Debit Cards, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, UnionPay, others
Trading Platforms and Tools
💻Trading PlatformsMetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader, IC Markets WebTrader
👩‍💻OS CompatibilityWeb-based (All major browsers), Windows, macOS, iOS, Android
🖥️Forex trading toolsAutochartist, Trading Central, ZuluTrade, Myfxbook, Advanced charting tools
Customer Support
🗣️Live chat availabilityYes
📱Customer Support email addresssupport@icmarkets.com
📞Customer Support Contact Number+61 2 8014 4280
👾Social media PlatformsFacebook, X, LinkedIn, YouTube
🗣️Languages supported on WebsiteEnglish, Chinese, Spanish, Italian, French, more
Educational Resources and Support
🖺Forex courseYes
🧏‍♀️WebinarsYes
📚Educational ResourcesVideo tutorials, Articles, Webinars, Market analysis
Partnerships and Programs
🪪Affiliate program?Yes
👨‍🏫Amount of partnersNot publicly disclosed
📋IB ProgramYes
🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams?No
🪙Rebate programYes
📝Sign up👉 Open Account

  IC Markets NDD Broker  

Pros and Cons

✅Pros❌Cons
Low Forex feesNo negative balance protection
Easy and fast account openingOnly Forex, crypto and CFD trading
Free deposit and withdrawal
Low minimum deposit

How many cryptocurrency pairs does IC Markets offer?

IC Markets provides access to one of the industry’s most extensive cryptocurrency offerings, with a broad selection of both major and emerging crypto-cross pairs. This variety enables traders to diversify their digital asset portfolios efficiently on a single platform  

Does IC Markets have low slippage and latency?

Yes, IC Markets runs ultra-low latency servers and connects directly with large liquidity providers. This structure ensures fast order execution and minimal slippage—even during high-volatility periods—benefiting scalpers and crypto traders seeking market efficiency.  

   

4. Tickmill

💰 Min Deposit: $100
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000
🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FCA, FSA, FSCA
Start Trading Read Review
 

The NDD provider Tickmill stands as a reliable broker that offers outstanding trading features through Pro and VIP plan spreads, which begin at zero pips. Current round-turn commission costs of $4 make Tickmill a preferred choice among scalping and professional trading professionals because of its affordable structure. Brokers operate at high speeds and use MetaTrader 4, which allows smooth trading philosophies.  

Features

Company InformationTickmill CTA Logo
📅Year Founded2014
🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff441
👩‍💻Amount of active tradersOver 400 000
🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company)No
Regulation and Security
🛡️RegulationFSA, FCA, CySEC, Labuan FSA, FSCA
🌎Country of regulationSeychelles, UK, Cyprus, Malaysia, South Africa
💻Account SegregationYes
🪫Negative balance protectionYes
🔋Investor Protection SchemesYes
Account Types and Features
➕AccountsPlus account and Raw account
💳Institutional AccountsYes
👨‍💼Managed AccountsYes
📇Minor account currenciesUSD, EUR, GBP, ZAR
💰Minimum Deposit$100 USD
Trading Conditions
🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing timeInstant to 1 business day
🪙Fund Withdrawal FeeFree, but may vary based on payment method and account type
📊Spreads from0.0 pips
💸CommissionsVaries by account type, often commission-free
💱Number of base currencies supported4
🚀Swap FeesOvernight financing fees apply
📈LeverageUp to 1:1000
📏Margin requirements50%
☪️Islamic account (swap-free)Yes
💻Demo AccountYes
⌛Order Execution TimeTypically within milliseconds
📆VPS HostingYes, for an additional fee
Trading Instruments
🧾CFDs-Total OfferedOver 725
🗠CFD Stock IndicesYes
⚖️CFD CommoditiesYes
📜CFD SharesYes
Deposits and Withdrawals
💳Deposit OptionsCredit/Debit Cards, Skrill, Neteller, FasaPay UnionPay, Bank Wire Transfer, Cryptocurrencies (BTC, ETH, USDT)
💵Withdrawal OptionsCredit/Debit Cards, Skrill, Neteller, FasaPay UnionPay, Bank Wire Transfer, Cryptocurrencies (BTC, ETH, USDT)
Trading Platforms and Tools
💻Trading PlatformsMetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), MetaTrader WebTrader, MetaTrader for Mac, Tickmill Mobile App
👩‍💻OS CompatibilityWindows, macOS, iOS, Android
🖥️Forex trading toolsYes
Customer Support
🗣️Live chat availabilityYes 24/5
📱Customer Support email addresssupport@tickmill.com
📞Customer Support Contact NumberSouth Africa: +278 7250 0696
International: +852 5808 7849
👾Social media PlatformsFacebook, X, Instagram
🗣️Languages supported on Website17 Languages
Educational Resources and Support
🖺Forex courseYes
🧏‍♀️WebinarsYes
📚Educational ResourcesYes
Partnerships and Programs
🪪Affiliate program?Yes
👨‍🏫Amount of partners9000+
📋IB ProgramYes
🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams?Yes
🪙Rebate programYes
South African Trader Specific Information
Does Tickmill Accept South African Traders?Yes
Is Tickmill regulated by the South African regulatory body (FSCA)?Yes
Does Tickmill offer an Affiliate Program for South African Traders?Yes
Does Tickmill allow opening trading accounts in ZAR (South African Rand)?Yes
📝Sign up👉Open Account

  Tickmill NDD Broker  

Pros and Cons

✅Pros❌Cons
Low spreadsLimited asset selection
Multi-jurisdiction regulationNo cryptocurrencies
Excellent EducationNo US clients
Clean, direct Islamic account option without swap interest.Some CFDs still carry handling charges after prolonged holding.
 

Can Tickmill’s crypto CFDs support diverse trading strategies?

Tickmill offers a solid selection of crypto CFDs with competitive leverage and tight spreads. Combined with their ECN-style pricing, this allows traders to apply various strategies—scalping, day trading, or hedging digital assets—for greater market flexibility.  

How robust is Tickmill’s trader support and education?

Tickmill provides comprehensive educational resources—webinars, market analysis, and tutorials—as well as responsive multilingual customer service. This support framework equips both new and experienced traders with the knowledge and assistance needed for confident crypto and forex trading.

   

5. FxPro

💰 Min Deposit: $100
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: FCA, SCB, and FSA
Start Trading Read Review
 

FxPro stands as a well-known broker operating as an NDD (No Dealing Desk) firm that offers transparent markets along with cost-effective rates. FxPro enables trading with more than 260 instruments, like forex CFDs and commodities, and it provides spreads from 0.1 pips. The broker FxPro operates under the oversight of authorized financial bodies, including the FCA, CySEC, and FSCA, to provide traders with a secure trading platform.  

Features

Company InformationFxPro CTA logo
🇬🇧 RegulationFCA, CySEC, FSCA
⏱️ Order Execution Time< 11ms
💰 Minimum Deposit$100 / 1700 ZAR
📉 Spreads from0.0 pips
⏳ Average deposit/withdrawal processing time1-2 business days
📊 Margin requirements2%
🌍 Number of base currencies supported7
🤝 Amount of partners10,000+
🌐 Languages supported on FxPro Website18 languages
💬 Customer Support24/5 support available
📅 Year Founded 2006
🔐 Two-step AuthenticationAvailable
☁️ VPS HostingAvailable for high-frequency traders
👩‍💼👨‍💼 Current CEOCharalambos Psimolophitis
📊 Trading ConditionsCompetitive spreads, fast execution
🇿🇦 Regulatory Status in South AfricaFSCA regulated
💳 Deposits and WithdrawalsCredit/Debit cards, Bank Wire, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller
👀 Watch listCustomizable
👩‍💼👨‍💼 Founder/sDenis Sukhotin
📱 Social Media PlatformsFacebook, x, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn
📊 Trading InstrumentsForex, Stocks, Indices, Metals, Energy
🏢 Company InformationFxPro Group Limited
📸 Official Instagram PageFxProGlobal
💻 Trading Platforms and ToolsMT4, MT5, cTrader, FxPro Edge
💳 Deposit OptionsMultiple methods supported
📈 Publicly Traded (Listed Company)No
📊 Managed AccountsNo
🎁 Welcome BonusNo
🗨️ Community ForumNo
💵 Fund Withdrawal FeeNo fees on most methods
💸 CommissionsOn cTrader accounts (from $4.5)
👨‍💻 Amount of active tradersOver 1.8 million
👥 Amount of staffOver 200 employees
📊 CFDs-Total OfferedOver 2000 instruments
💸 Withdrawal OptionsSame as deposit methods
📋 Account Types and FeaturesStandard, MT4, MT5, and cTrader accounts
🇬🇧 Regulation and SecurityStrong regulatory oversight
📧 Customer Support Email addresssupport@fxpro.com
🤖 Expert AdvisorsSupported on MT4/MT5
🌍 Global OfficesUK, Cyprus, Bahamas, Dubai
🇬🇧 Country of regulationUK, Cyprus, South Africa
📈 LeverageUp to 1:500
💱 Minor account currenciesUSD, EUR, GBP, ZAR
📚 Educational Resources and SupportWebinars, articles, video tutorials
🖥️ OS CompatibilityWindows, macOS, iOS, Android
🚫 Negative balance protectionYes
🏦 Institutional AccountsYes
🌙 Islamic account (swap-free)Yes
👆 One-Click TradingYes
🔔 Trade AlertsYes
📈 Trading Stocks with GPYes
📊 Trading Indices with GPYes
🛠️ Swap on trading boardYes
🚦 Stop-loss InstrumentYes
👍 Beginners Trader friendly UXYes
🖥️ WebinarsYes
🤝 Partnerships and ProgramsYes
🤝 Affiliate program?Yes
📈 IB ProgramYes
🇿🇦 Accept South Africa Traders?Yes
🏛️ Is FxPro regulated by the South Africa regulatory body (FSCA)?Yes
🤝 Does FxPro offer an Affiliate Program for South African Traders?Yes
💱 Does FxPro allow accounts to be opened in ZAR / Rands?Yes
📈 Swap FeesYes, applicable on overnight trades
💼 Account SegregationYes, funds are segregated
🛡️ Investor Protection SchemesYes, under regulatory authorities
🎓 Demo AccountYes, unlimited
💬 Live chat availabilityYes, 24/5
📚 Forex courseYes, basic to advanced
🛢️ CFD CommoditiesYes, energy and metals
🔧 Forex trading toolsYes, extensive
💰 Rebate programYes, for IBs
📉 CFD SharesYes, large selection
📈 CFD Stock IndicesYes, major global indices
⚽ Do they sponsor any notable events or teams?Yes, McLaren F1 team
📖 Educational ResourcesYes, rich library
🛡️ Investor Protection SchemesYes, under regulatory bodies
📞 Customer Support Contact Number+44 (0) 203 151 5550
📝Sign up👉 Open Account

  FxPro NDD Broker  

Pros and Cons

✅Pros❌Cons
Great customer serviceTemperamental website
Quick transactions Minimum transaction size
Access to multiple trading platforms
 

What defines FxPro’s online trading experience?

FxPro delivers a seamless, intuitive experience across platforms like MT4, MT5, cTrader, and their proprietary web interface. With transparent pricing, deep liquidity, excellent execution, and integrated research tools, it offers an all-inclusive, high-quality trading environment.  

How does FxPro support risk management?

FxPro includes robust risk-management features like guaranteed stop-loss orders, negative balance protection, and custom alerts. These tools, combined with transparent pricing and efficient execution, help traders maintain control and protect capital in volatile conditions.

     

6. Exness

💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000
🏦 Regulators: CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA
Start Trading Read Review
 

Exness operates as one of the leading NDD (No Dealing Desk) brokers, which provides trading customers with minimal costs, together with excellent trading platform features. The Raw Spread and Zero accounts from Exness deliver 0.0 pipelines and allow traders to use up to 1:2000 leverage, which adapts to different trading approaches and risk tolerance levels. Under the supervision of FSCA, CySEC, and FCA authorities,  Exness provides a protected and clear trading platform to traders.  

Features

Company InformationExness logo
📅Year Founded2008
🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staffOver 2,100
👩‍💻Amount of active tradersOver 320,000
🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company)No
Regulation and Security
🛡️RegulationFSA, CBCS, FSC, FSC BVI, FSCA, CySEC, FCA, CMA
🌎Country of regulationCyprus
💻Account SegregationYes
🪫Negative balance protectionYes
🔋Investor Protection SchemesYes
Account Types and Features
➕AccountsStandard, Raw Spread, Standard Cent, Zero, Pro
💳Institutional AccountsYes
👨‍💼Managed AccountsYes
📇Minor account currenciesEUR/USD & USD/JPY
💰Minimum Deposit$10 / R179
Trading Conditions
🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing timeInstant to 1 business day
🪙Fund Withdrawal FeeFree, but may vary based on payment method and account type
📊Spreads from0.3 pips
💸CommissionsVaries by account type, often commission-free
💱Number of base currencies supported+40
🚀Swap FeesOvernight financing fees apply
📈LeverageUp to 1:2000
📏Margin requirements50%
☪️Islamic account (swap-free)Yes
💻Demo AccountYes
⌛Order Execution TimeTypically within milliseconds
📆VPS HostingYes
Trading Instruments
🧾CFDs-Total OfferedOver 200
🗠CFD Stock IndicesYes
⚖️CFD CommoditiesYes
📜CFD SharesYes
Deposits and Withdrawals
💳Deposit OptionsCredit/Debit Cards, Bank Transfers, E-Wallets (Skrill, Neteller, etc.), Cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Ethereum, etc.)
💵Withdrawal OptionsCredit/Debit Cards, Bank Transfers, E-Wallets (Skrill, Neteller, etc.), Cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Ethereum, etc.)
Trading Platforms and Tools
💻Trading PlatformsMetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), Exness Trade
👩‍💻OS CompatibilityWindows, macOS, iOS, Android
🖥️Forex trading toolsYes
Customer Support
🗣️Live chat availabilityYes 24/7
📱Customer Support email addresssupport@exness.com
📞Customer Support Contact Number+35725030959
👾Social media PlatformsFacebook, Twitter, Instagram
🗣️Languages supported on Website15 Languages
Educational Resources and Support
🖺Forex courseYes
🧏‍♀️WebinarsYes
📚Educational ResourcesYes
Partnerships and Programs
🪪Affiliate program?Yes
👨‍🏫Amount of partners64 000
📋IB ProgramYes
🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams?Yes, sponsorship agreement with LALIGA, the top professional football division in Spain
🪙Rebate programYes
📝Sign up👉Open Account

  Exness NDD Broker  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Exness is well-regulated and keeps all client funds in segregated accounts with top-tier institutionsThere is a limited portfolio of financial instruments offered
Traders can choose between several retail investor accountsExness offers a limited number of payment methods that can be used for deposits and withdrawals
 

Why does Exness receive a high user trust score?

Exness consistently earns high trust marks due to transparent pricing, strong regulatory oversight (CySEC, FCA), rapid withdrawals, and responsive customer service. Their clear policies and reliable execution build confidence among a diverse global trader base.  

Is Exness suitable for both beginners and advanced traders?

Absolutely. Exness offers flexible account types, zero-spread, classic, and pro, and supports popular platforms like MT4 and MT5. Alongside competitive pricing and ample educational materials, this makes it ideal for traders at every experience level.

   

7. FXTM

💰 Min Deposit: $30
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000
🏦 Regulators: FCA, FSC, FSCA
Start Trading Read Review
 

FXTM is a long‑established global forex and CFD broker operating since 2011. It’s regulated by multiple recognised authorities worldwide (including FCA, CySEC, CMA, and others), and segregates client funds for safety. Offers a variety of account types, including ECN/STP accounts with tight spreads and low commissions, plus Standard accounts. Available on MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 platforms. Strong regulatory framework with fund segregation and discretionary negative balance protection.  

Features

🔎BrokerFXTM CTA logo
Company Information
📅Year Founded2011
🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff700+
👩‍💻Amount of active tradersOver 3 million
🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company)No
Regulation and Security
🛡️RegulationFCA, FSCA, FSC
🌎Country of regulationUK, South Africa, Mauritius
💻Account SegregationYes
🪫Negative balance protectionYes
🔋Investor Protection SchemesICF (Investor Compensation Fund)
Account Types and Features
💳Institutional AccountsYes
👨‍💼Managed AccountsYes (PAMM accounts)
📇Minor account currenciesUSD, EUR, GBP, AUD, ZAR
💰Minimum Deposit$200 / 3548 ZAR
Trading Conditions
🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time1-2 business days
🪙Fund Withdrawal FeeVaries by method
📊Spreads from0.1 pips
💸CommissionsFrom $4 per lot (on certain accounts)
💱Number of base currencies supported7
🚀Swap FeesApplicable
📈LeverageUp to 1:2000
📏Margin requirementsVaries based on leverage and asset
☪️Islamic account (swap-free)Yes
💻Demo AccountYes
⌛Order Execution Time0.01 seconds
📆VPS HostingYes
Trading Instruments
🧾CFDs-Total Offered250+
🗠CFD Stock Indices11
⚖️CFD Commodities6
📜CFD Shares120+
Deposits and Withdrawals
💳Deposit OptionsCredit/Debit cards, Bank transfers, e-wallets (Skrill, Neteller, etc.)
💵Withdrawal OptionsCredit/Debit cards, Bank transfers, e-wallets (Skrill, Neteller, etc.)
Trading Platforms and Tools
💻Trading PlatformsMT4, MT5, FXTM Trader App
👩‍💻OS CompatibilityWindows, macOS, Android, iOS
🖥️Forex trading toolsTrading signals, VPS, economic calendar
Customer Support
🗣️Live chat availabilityYes
📱Customer Support email addresssupport@fxtm.com
📞Customer Support Contact Number+44 203 734 1071
👾Social media PlatformsFacebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube
🗣️Languages supported on Website15+
Educational Resources and Support
🖺Forex courseYes
🧏‍♀️WebinarsYes
📚Educational ResourcesArticles, tutorials, videos, webinars
Partnerships and Programs
🪪Affiliate program?Yes
👨‍🏫Amount of partners3,000+
📋IB ProgramYes
🪙Rebate programYes
📝Sign up👉 Open Account

  FXTM NDD  

Pros and Cons

✅ PROS❌ CONS
Superb customer serviceHigh stock CFD fees
Great educational toolsInactivity and withdrawal fees
Digital and fast account openingLimited product portfolio
Low fees for stock index CFDsHigh stock CFD fees
Low EURCHF and EURGBP feesMost withdrawal options have a fee
Credit/Debit card availableNo two-step (safer) login
No deposit feeNo price alerts
 

Which accounts at FXTM use NDD/STP execution?

FXTM offers ECN and ECN Zero accounts that use STP/NDD execution, routing trades directly to liquidity providers without a dealing desk. Standard accounts are market maker style, so execution depends on account type.  

What are the main benefits of FXTM STP accounts?

STP/NDD accounts at FXTM provide tight spreads, direct market access, and faster execution, making them suitable for scalpers and high-frequency traders while reducing conflicts of interest with the broker.

   

8. BlackBull

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: FMA, FSA
Start Trading Read Review
 

BlackBull Markets is a New Zealand‑founded broker offering true ECN/NDD execution with direct market access, supporting MT4, MT5, and cTrader. It’s regulated by the FMA (New Zealand) and the FSA (Seychelles). Spreads start from ~0.8 pips on the Standard account and can tighten to ~0.0–0.1 pips on Prime/Institutional accounts with low commissions. Offers high leverage (up to ~500:1), Islamic accounts, and a range of instruments including forex, commodities, and indices.  

Features

Company InformationBlackBull Markets Review
📅Year Founded2014
🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff88 +
👩‍💻Amount of active traders190 000+
🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company)No
Regulation and Security
🛡️RegulationFMA (New Zealand), FSA (Seychelles)
🌎Country of regulationNew Zealand, Seychelles
💻Account SegregationYes
🪫Negative balance protectionYes
🔋Investor Protection SchemesYes
Account Types and Features
➕AccountsStandard, Prime, Institutional
💳Institutional AccountsYes
👨‍💼Managed AccountsNo
📇Minor account currenciesUSD, EUR, GBP, JPY, NZD, AUD
💰Minimum Deposit$0 for Standard Account
Trading Conditions
🕞Deposit/withdrawal processingWithin 1-3 business days
🪙Fund Withdrawal FeeNo fees for most methods
📊Spreads fromFrom 0.0 pips (Prime Account)
💸CommissionsFrom $3 per lot (Prime Account)
💱Number of base currencies6
🚀Swap FeesYes, for non-swap-free accounts
📈LeverageUp to 1:500
📏Margin requirements75%
☪️Islamic account (swap-free)Yes
💻Demo AccountYes
⌛Order Execution TimeAverage < 200ms
📆VPS HostingYes, available for certain account types
Trading Instruments
🧾CFDs-Total Offered200+
🗠CFD Stock Indices14
⚖️CFD Commodities8
📜CFD Shares100+
Deposits and Withdrawals
💳Deposit OptionsBank Transfer, Credit Card, Skrill, Neteller, Crypto
💵Withdrawal OptionsBank Transfer, Credit Card, Skrill, Neteller, Crypto
Trading Platforms/Tools
💻Trading PlatformsMetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5
👩‍💻OS CompatibilityWindows, macOS, Android, iOS
🖥️Forex trading toolsMT4/MT5 tools, Economic Calendar, VPS
Customer Support
🗣️Live chat availabilityYes
📱Customer Support  emailsupport@blackbullmarkets.com
📞Customer Support Contact Number+64 9-558 5142
👾Social media PlatformsFacebook, LinkedIn, Twitter
🗣️Languages supportedEnglish, Chinese, Spanish
Educational Resources and Support
🖺Forex courseYes
🧏‍♀️WebinarsYes
📚Educational ResourcesYes, blogs, articles, videos
Partnerships and Programs
🪪Affiliate program?Yes
👨‍🏫Amount of partners150+
📋IB ProgramYes
🚀SponsorshipYes
🪙Rebate program.Yes
📝Sign up👉 Open Account

  BlackBull Markets  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons
Fast Trade ExecutionA Commission Fee is Charged on selected Accounts
Excellent Customer SupportA Withdrawal Fee Applies
Impressive Educational ResourcesThe Prime Account has a extremely high Min. deposit
 

Which accounts at FXTM use NDD/STP execution?

FXTM offers ECN and ECN Zero accounts that use STP/NDD execution, routing trades directly to liquidity providers without a dealing desk. Standard accounts are market maker style, so execution depends on account type.  

What are the main benefits of FXTM STP accounts?

STP/NDD accounts at FXTM provide tight spreads, direct market access, and faster execution, making them suitable for scalpers and high-frequency traders while reducing conflicts of interest with the broker.

   

9. XM

💰 Min Deposit: $5
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000
🏦 Regulators: CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA
Start Trading Read Review
 

XM is a large, globally regulated broker (ASIC, CySEC, and others) with services to over 15 million traders. It’s also registered for South African clients under an FSP licence. Provides access to 1000+ instruments (forex, CFDs on stocks, indices, commodities, crypto) via MetaTrader 4/5. Spreads are competitive (starting around ~0.6–0.8 pips), and leverage can reach up to ~1:1000 where permitted. Very low minimum deposit (USD 5) and multiple account types suited for beginners and advanced traders.  

Features

Company InformationXM Logo
📅Year Founded2009
🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staffOver 450
👩‍💻Amount of active tradersOver 5 million
🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company)No
Regulation and Security
🛡️RegulationCySEC (Cyprus): Trading Point of Financial Instruments Ltd provides services in the EEA. ASIC (Australia): Trading Point of Financial Instruments Pty Ltd (AFSL 443670) oversees Australian operations. FCA (UK): XM UK provides regulated services in the UK. DFSA (Dubai): Trading Point MENA Limited covers the Middle East clients. IFSC/FSC (Belize): XM Global Limited services international clients.
FSCA in South Africa as a Financial Service Provider (FSP) with authorisation number 49976
🌎Country of regulationCyprus, Australia, UK, Belize, Dubai
💻Account SegregationYes
🪫Negative balance protectionYes
🔋Investor Protection SchemesYes, through regulatory bodies
Account Types and Features
💳Institutional AccountsNo
👨‍💼Managed AccountsNo
📇Minor account currenciesEUR, GBP, AUD, CHF, JPY, HUF, PLN
💰Minimum Deposit$5 USD
Trading Conditions
🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time1-3 business days
🪙Fund Withdrawal FeeNone
📊Spreads from0.6 pips on major currency pairs
💸CommissionsNone on standard accounts
💱Number of base currencies supported11
🚀Swap FeesApplicable
📈LeverageUp to 30:1
📏Margin requirementsVariable based on asset and leverage
☪️Islamic account (swap-free)Yes
💻Demo AccountYes
⌛Order Execution TimeAverage of 1 second
📆VPS HostingYes
Trading Instruments
🧾CFDs-Total OfferedOver 1,000
🗠CFD Stock IndicesYes
⚖️CFD CommoditiesYes
📜CFD SharesYes
Deposits and Withdrawals
💳Deposit OptionsBank Transfer, Credit/Debit Cards, Skrill, Neteller, PayPal, others
💵Withdrawal OptionsBank Transfer, Credit/Debit Cards, Skrill, Neteller, PayPal, others
Trading Platforms and Tools
💻Trading PlatformsMetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, XM WebTrader, XM Mobile App
👩‍💻OS CompatibilityWeb-based (All major browsers), Windows, macOS, iOS, Android
🖥️Forex trading toolsTrading signals, market analysis tools, Expert Advisors (EAs)
Customer Support
🗣️Live chat availabilityYes
📱Customer Support email addresssupport@xm.com
📞Customer Support Contact Number+357 25029933
👾Social media PlatformsFacebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube
🗣️Languages supported on WebsiteOver 20 languages, including English, Spanish, Chinese, Arabic, more
Educational Resources and Support
🖺Forex courseYes
🧏‍♀️WebinarsYes
📚Educational ResourcesXM Education, Video tutorials, Market analysis
Partnerships and Programs
🪪Affiliate program?Yes
👨‍🏫Amount of partnersNot publicly disclosed
📋IB ProgramYes
🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams?Yes, various sports sponsorships, including Formula 1 and rugby teams
🪙Rebate programYes
📝Sign up👉 Open Account

  XM  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Licensed and Regulated (FSC, CySEC, ASIC)No banking licence
Tight spreads availableIncreased spreads on the Micro and Standard accounts
55+ Currency pairs to trade withNo 24/7 Customer support
 

Does XM offer NDD execution?

XM provides STP/NDD execution on all accounts, routing trades directly to liquidity providers without a dealing desk. No requotes or hidden fees ensure transparent and fair trading.  

What account types are STP/NDD at XM?

All XM accounts, including Micro, Standard, and XM Zero, benefit from STP/NDD execution, offering competitive spreads, fast order execution, and support for scalping and automated trading strategies.

   

10. PrimeXBT

💰 Min Deposit: 0.001BTC
📈 Leverage: Up to 100x
🏦 Regulators: FSA, FSCA, FSC
Start Trading Read Review
 

PrimeXBT is a multi‑asset broker that now operates with an FSCA licence in South Africa, offering regulated trading on forex, CFDs, crypto, indices, stocks, and commodities from one platform. Known for tight spreads (from 0.1 pips), zero‑fee trading on selected markets, and high leverage options. Supports MetaTrader 5 and its own platform, with local currency and crypto funding. Offers crypto access with regulated deposits/withdrawals, 100+ instruments, and bonuses/loyalty features for SA traders.  

Features

🔎BrokerPrimeXBT CTA Logo
Company Information
📅Year Founded2018
🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff200+
👩‍💻Amount of active traders1,000,000+
🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company)No
Regulation and Security
🛡️RegulationFSCA (SA 45697),
FSA (Seychelles SD162),
BCR
FSC (Mauritius GB24203383)
🌎Country of regulationSeychelles
💻Account SegregationYes
🆔 ID Verification RequiredYes
🪫Negative balance protectionYes
🔋Investor Protection SchemesNo
Account Types and Features
➕AccountsPXTrader
PXTrader 2.0
MT5 Pro
Standard/Unified Account
Copy Trading
Cent Account
Demo Account
Islamic (Swap-Free)
💳Institutional AccountsNo
👨‍💼Managed AccountsNo
📇Minor account currenciesUSD,
 EUR,
 BTC,
 ETH,
 USDT
💰Minimum Deposit$ 10 min deposit Network and payment processor limits may apply.
Trading Conditions
🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing timeWithin 1 hour
🪙Fund Withdrawal FeeVaries by asset
📊Spreads from0.0 pips
💸CommissionsVariable by market
💱Number of base currencies supported5
🚀Swap FeesYes
📈LeverageUp to 1:100
📏Margin requirementsDepends on instrument
☪️Islamic account (swap-free)Yes
💻Demo AccountYes
⌛Order Execution TimeLess than 7 ms
📆VPS HostingAvailable
Trading Instruments
📊 No. of Tradable Assets300+
🧾CFDs-Total Offered30+
🗠CFD Stock Indices10+
⚖️CFD Commodities5+
📜CFD SharesNot available
Deposits and Withdrawals
💳Deposit OptionsBTC, ETH, USDT, USDC, credit card & debit card
💵Withdrawal OptionsBTC, ETH, USDT, USDC
Trading Platforms and Tools
💻Trading PlatformsMT5, Prime XBT Web, Prime XBT App
👩‍💻OS CompatibilityWeb, iOS, Android
🖥️Forex trading toolsAdvanced order types, charting
Customer Support
🗣️Live chat availabilityYes
📱Customer Support email addresssupport@primexbt.com
📞Customer Support Contact NumberNot available
👾Social media PlatformsX, Facebook, Telegram
🗣️Languages supported on WebsiteEnglish, Chinese, Spanish, more
Educational Resources and Support
🖺Forex courseNo
🧏‍♀️WebinarsYes, occasional
📚Educational ResourcesLimited
Partnerships and Programs
🪪Affiliate program?Yes
👨‍🏫Amount of partnersOver 50
📋IB ProgramYes
🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams?Yes, partnerships vary
🪙Rebate programYes
📝Sign up👉 Open Account

  PrimeXBT  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Trade crypto futures plus CFDs on forex, indices, commodities, and shares in one place.Not available in the US or Canada
0% commission on CFDs on PXTrader and MT5.Product and payment-method availability varies by region; some features may be limited in certain jurisdictions
Deposits and withdrawals in crypto and fiatLittle research options
 

How does PrimeXBT execute trades?

PrimeXBT uses STP/NDD-style execution, routing all trades through aggregated liquidity providers for transparent pricing, low latency, and no dealing desk intervention across forex, crypto, indices, and commodities.  

What are the benefits of PrimeXBT STP accounts?

STP/NDD-style execution at PrimeXBT ensures tight spreads, fast execution, and reduced conflict of interest, making it ideal for high-leverage crypto trading, scalping, and professional CFD strategies.

 

Does NDD Mean the Broker Never Takes the Other Side?

No, that is one of the biggest misunderstandings around NDD trading.

FxPro is a good example. It uses NDD execution and STP technology, but it also matches a lot of order flow internally and can keep some residual exposure within set risk limits.

IC Markets works in a similar way. It pulls pricing from several external liquidity providers, but that does not mean every single client position is automatically hedged outside the company.

So NDD is mainly about how the order is processed. It does not mean the broker has zero exposure to the trade.

NDD vs Dealing Desk Broker

A traditional dealing-desk broker may handle more of the pricing and order flow internally.

An NDD-style setup usually relies more heavily on automated execution and prices coming from external liquidity providers or market feeds.

But “dealing desk” is not automatically a red flag.

What matters more is whether the broker is clear about how it operates.

Check:

  • How execution works
  • Whether pricing is competitive
  • How often orders are rejected or requoted
  • How positive and negative slippage are handled
  • Whether conflicts of interest are disclosed
  • Which regulator oversees the legal entity

A broker can call itself NDD and still be a poor choice. A dealing-desk broker can still offer fair pricing and solid execution.

How We Selected These NDD Brokers

We looked at how each broker actually handles orders rather than just taking the NDD label at face value.

The main things we checked were:

  • Execution model
  • Dealing-desk involvement
  • STP or ECN structure
  • Access to external liquidity
  • Raw spreads
  • Commission
  • Execution speed
  • Trading platforms
  • EA and automated-trading support
  • Regulation
  • Relevance for South African traders

Where a broker’s own documents said something different from the usual review-site description, we followed the broker’s current execution policy.

That is why Exness is described as a market maker, Tickmill as hybrid, XM as the principal execution venue, and BlackBull as an explicit NDD broker.

We also haven’t pretended to measure every broker’s execution ourselves or trace every trade through individual liquidity providers.

This comparison is based on current broker disclosures, execution policies and published trading conditions.

Conclusion

FP Markets takes our top spot for NDD-style forex trading in South Africa for 2026.

Its Raw accounts combine spreads from 0.0 pips, ECN-style pricing and current first-party confirmation that client trades are not handled through a traditional dealing desk or requoted.

Pepperstone is a strong fit if you want MT5 and a wider choice of platforms, while IC Markets makes more sense for raw pricing, scalping and automated strategies.

FxPro has some of the clearest NDD documentation in the group, and BlackBull Markets goes even further by describing itself as strictly non-dealing desk.

Tickmill is better described as hybrid because it combines STP and market-making. FXTM is more accurately positioned around market execution and access to deeper liquidity.

Exness and XM stay in this comparison, but I would not call either one a pure NDD broker. Exness identifies itself as a market maker, while XM remains the principal execution venue under its current policy.

PrimeXBT closes the list with a setup that is especially relevant to South African traders. Its FSCA-authorised local company acts as an intermediary, while the actual product comes from an external supplier and market maker.

The main point is simple:

No Dealing Desk describes how the order is handled. It does not automatically mean the broker never acts as counterparty or carries any market exposure.

Risk warning: Forex and CFDs use leverage and can lead to substantial losses. NDD, STP or ECN execution does not remove market risk, liquidity risk, slippage or counterparty risk. Check the broker’s current legal entity, execution policy and trading conditions before depositing.

You might also like:

Frequently Asked Questions

 

What exactly is an NDD Forex broker in South Africa?

An NDD broker routes your trades directly to liquidity providers (banks, ECNs) without internal intervention. This reduces potential conflicts of interest and typically results in tighter spreads and faster execution.  

Which top NDD brokers are FSCA‑regulated?

Leading FSCA‑regulated NDD brokers include Tickmill, Exness, FxPro, FP Markets, and Pepperstone, ensuring local compliance and client fund protection under South African financial laws  

Do NDD brokers in SA allow ZAR-based currency accounts?

Yes,  brokers like FxPro and Exness offer ZAR-denominated accounts, enabling seamless deposits/withdrawals through local banks, avoiding forex conversion fees.

What are typical spreads and fees at SA NDD brokers?

NDD brokers like IC Markets and FP Markets offer raw spreads starting from 0.0–0.2 pips on EUR/USD, with small per‑lot commissions ideal for low‑cost trading.  

Can I use local payment methods with these brokers?

Yes, Exness, FxPro, Tickmill, and FP Markets support local bank transfers in South Africa, with some offering fee-free ZAR withdrawals.  

Are negative-balance protection and fund segregation provided?

FSCA‑regulated NDD brokers like Tickmill and Exness offer negative-balance protection and segregate client funds, ensuring safety during volatile markets.  

How fast is order execution with SA NDD brokers?

Execution is extremely fast. FxPro typically executes orders within 12–13 milliseconds, while FP Markets and Pepperstone also offer ultra-low latency setups.  

Do these brokers offer cryptocurrency CFDs?

Many do: FxPro, IC Markets, Pepperstone, and FP Markets include crypto CFD trading alongside forex, useful for traders seeking digital asset exposure.  

Is there a minimum deposit requirement?

Minimum deposits vary: Exness and Pepperstone allow a $1–$0 entry, while Tickmill, FxPro, and FP Markets typically require $100–$200.  

Which platform options are supported by these brokers?

They support industry‑standard platforms like MetaTrader 4/5, cTrader, and proprietary solutions, with IC Markets, Tickmill, and FxPro offering all major platform compatibilities.  

You Might Also Like

Forex Trading in South Africa: Beginners Guide
Forex Trading in South Africa: Beginners Guide
10 Best Forex Trading Apps in South Africa
10 Best Forex Trading Apps in South Africa
XM Footer

Recommended brokers

AvaTrade
HFM – HF Markets
XM
IC Markets
CM Trading
PU Prime
Spec Markets
FP Markets
Octa
JustMarkets
IC Markets Footer