JustMarkets is a trustworthy broker offering 0% deposit and withdrawal fees, low spreads, and a sign-up bonus to first-time traders. The broker has a trust score of 90 out of 99.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000 🏦 Regulators: FSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC Start Trading Read Review

Quick Answer: Is JustMarkets a good broker for South Africans? Yes, JustMarkets makes sense for South African traders looking for a low starting deposit, ZAR-denominated accounts and access to MetaTrader 4 or MetaTrader 5.



The Standard and Standard Cent accounts start at USD 10. You will need USD 200 for either the Pro or Raw Spread account.



Just Global Markets (Pty) Ltd is authorised by the FSCA under FSP 51114. However, the South African company acts as an intermediary. Your actual CFD account is opened with Just Global Markets Ltd in the Seychelles.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

What features make JustMarkets stand out for traders?

JustMarkets offers flexible account types, competitive spreads from 0.0 pips, high leverage up to 1:3000, and no requotes. It also provides market analysis and a user-friendly client portal suitable for beginners and pros.

JustMarkets Trust Score

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Wide Range of Payments US Traders are not accepted Swap-Free Accounts Limited variety of instruments Multiple Account Types Lacks a top-tier regulatory license Leverage up to 1:3000 Inactivity Fee

Overview

JustMarkets is a globally recognized online forex and CFD broker offering flexible trading conditions for beginners and professionals.

Regulated by FSA, CySEC, FSCA, and FSC, it provides access to forex, indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and shares.

Traders can use MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 platforms, enjoy low spreads, multiple account types, and leverage up to 1:3000.

The broker also supports various deposit currencies, competitive bonuses, and Islamic swap-free options, making it appealing to a wide international audience.

🔍 Feature 💰Minimum Deposit $10 / 160 ZAR 🎁Sign-Up Bonus 50% deposit bonus on amounts over $10 sometimes a no‑deposit bonus available 💸Fees Standard/Pro: no commissions Raw Spread: $3 per side per lot 📉Spreads & Commissions Spreads start from 0.3 pips (Standard), 0.1 pips (Pro), 0 pips (Raw Spread) clear fee structure 💳Deposit & Withdrawals No fees from JustMarkets methods include cards, e‑wallets, crypto, and bank transfers mostly instant to 1 day 🖥️Platforms MetaTrader 4 & 5 on desktop, web, iOS & Android plus proprietary app 🛡️Regulation FSA (Seychelles), CySEC (EU), FSCA (South Africa), and FSC (Mauritius) 🔐Trust Score Multi‑regulated, strong security (segregated accounts, negative‑balance protection, SSL) ⏱️Payout Schedule Withdrawals: e‑wallets/cards 1–2 hours, crypto 2 hours, bank wires up to 1 day or more 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Features Offered

Every trader has a feature that perfectly fits their needs, regardless of experience.

Competitive Spreads starting from 0.0 pips, Various Account Types for Different Trading Needs, and leverage as high as 1:3000 are only some of what JustMarkets offers.

They have excellent trading platforms, among them MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, for seamless execution and advanced analysis

💱Currency Pairs Offers a wide range of forex pairs, including major, minor, and exotic currency pairs. 📊Stock index CFDs Provides CFDs on global stock indices, allowing traders to speculate on market movements. 🏦Stock CFDs Access to individual company stocks as CFDs from various global exchanges. 📈ETF CFDs Trade CFDs on Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), covering diverse sectors and industries. ⛏️Commodity CFDs Includes popular commodities like gold, silver, oil, and agricultural products. 🏛️Bond CFDs Allows trading on government and corporate bond CFDs for diversified portfolios ₿Cryptos Supports trading of major cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and others, via CFDs.

JustMarkets Customer Reviews

JustMarkets gets reviewed positively mostly by its customers due to its really good and engaging trading conditions that include a lower spread rate, a high level of leverage, as well as a diverse range of accounts suitable for different classes of traders.

They also note the ease of navigation and the speed of execution of trades, as well as the quality of customer support provided in different languages.

It is also important to state that a portion of users have pointed out that the level of regulatory supervision is lower than in other jurisdictions with a higher profile, and this can create an issue of trust.

🔍Aspect 🔖Details 🌟Overall Rating Generally positive, with solid ratings on review platforms like Trustpilot for reliability and features. 👏Customer Satisfaction High satisfaction among users for competitive spreads, flexible account types, and platform usability. 📞Customer Service Praised for responsive and multilingual support through live chat, email, and phone.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000 🏦 Regulators: FSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC Start Trading Read Review

Customers Rating

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Generally positive feedback users appreciate competitive spreads, high leverage, and a variety of trading instruments. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Mixed reviews some users commend the broker's services and support. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ Generally positive users highlight the platform's user-friendly interface and efficient customer support. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ mixed reviews about JustMarkets. Some users praised their user-friendly platform, competitive spreads, and reliable customer support. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ Generally positive reviews users praise the broker's reliability, competitive spreads, and prompt customer service. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

JustMarkets Safety and Security

JustMarkets is regulated by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) as Just Global Markets (Pty) Ltd under FSP 51114. Furthermore, their global regulations are listed in the table below.

Global Regulations

🔎 Registered Entity 🌎 Country of Registration 📈 Regulatory Entity 📉 Tier 1️⃣ JustMarkets Ltd Cyprus CySEC 2 2️⃣ Just Global Markets (Pty) Ltd South Africa FSCA 2 3️⃣ Just Global Markets Ltd Seychelles FSA 3 4️⃣ Just Global Markets (MU) Limited Mauritius FSC 3

Protection of Client Funds

🔎 Security Measure ℹ️ Information 🔒 Segregated Accounts Yes 🔏 Compensation Fund Member None 🔐 Compensation Amount None 🔓 SSL Certificate Yes 🔒 2FA (Where Applicable) Yes 🔏 Privacy Policy in Place Yes 🔐 Risk Warning Provided Yes 🔓 Negative Balance Protection Yes 🔒 Guaranteed Stop-Loss Orders None

Security while Trading

Through its extensive regulatory compliance, the broker has developed a solid framework for safety and security, particularly for South African traders.

The broker is regulated by the Seychelles Financial Services Authority ( FSA ) , the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission ( CySEC ), the Financial Sector Conduct Authority ( FSCA ) in South Africa, and the Financial Services Commission ( FSC ) in Mauritius .

. This multi-jurisdictional regulation ensures that the broker follows strict international and local financial practices and transparency norms.

Direct oversight by the FSCA adds an extra layer of protection for South African traders, guaranteeing that they meet specific regulatory standards in South Africa.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000 🏦 Regulators: FSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC Start Trading Read Review

Is JustMarkets safe and regulated?

Yes, JustMarkets is regulated by the Financial Services Authority (FSA) of Seychelles and employs strong client fund segregation, encryption protocols, and negative balance protection to safeguard clients' funds and personal data.

How does JustMarkets protect client funds?

Client funds are stored in segregated accounts with top-tier banks, ensuring they remain separate from the broker’s operational funds. JustMarkets also uses advanced encryption to secure transactions and personal information.

JustMarkets at a Glance

🔎 Broker 🗓Year Founded 2012 👥Amount of Staff Information not publicly disclosed 🧑🏽‍🤝‍🧑🏽Amount of Active Traders Information not publicly disclosed 📌Publicly Traded (Listed Company) No Regulation and Security 🛡️Regulation Regulated by multiple authorities 🏦Country of Regulation Cyprus, Seychelles 💴Account Segregation Yes 🔑Negative Balance Protection Yes 📑Investor Protection Schemes Not specified Account Types and Features 👤Institutional Accounts No 📒Managed Accounts No 📋Minor Account Currencies Multiple including USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, AUD, etc. 🪙Minimum Deposit USD 10 / 180 ZAR Trading Conditions 💷Average Deposit/Withdrawal Processing Time 1-3 business days for withdrawals 💵Fund Withdrawal Fee Varies by payment method and region 📉Spreads From 0.0 pips 📈Commissions Varies by account type and instrument 💹Number of Base Currencies Supported 20+ 📊Swap Fees Varies by instrument and account type ↪️Leverage Up to 1:3000 📌Margin Requirements Varies by instrument and account type ☪️Islamic Account (Swap-Free) Yes 🆓Demo Account Yes ⏰Order Execution Time 0.1-0.3 seconds 📲VPS Hosting Available upon request Trading Instruments 📍CFDs-Total Offered 1,000+ 📍CFD Stock Indices Yes 📍CFD Commodities Yes 📍CFD Shares Yes Deposits and Withdrawals 💳Deposit Options Bank transfer, credit/debit cards, e-wallets 🪙Withdrawal Options Bank transfer, credit/debit cards, e-wallets Trading Platforms and Tools 🖥️Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5) 📱OS Compatibility Windows, macOS, iOS, Android ⚙️Forex Trading Tools Economic calendar, trading calculators, charting tools Customer Support 🗣️Live Chat Availability Yes 📧Customer Support Email Address support@justmarkets.com 📞Customer Support Contact Number Varies by region 🖥Social Media Platforms Facebook, X, LinkedIn, Instagram 🔖Languages Supported on JustMarkets Website 10+ Educational Resources and Support 📜Forex Course No 🖥Webinars Yes 📚Educational Resources Articles, guides, and videos Partnerships and Programs 🤝Affiliate Program Yes 👥Amount of Partners Varies 🗂IB Program Yes ❓Do They Sponsor Any Notable Events or Teams? Not specified ✅Rebate Program No 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

JustMarkets Account Types and Features

🔎 Live Account 💴 Minimum Dep. 📝Sign up 💵 Commissions 💶 Average Trading Cost 🥇 MT4 Standard Cent 190 ZAR 👉 Open Account None 3 USD 🥈 MT4 Standard 190 ZAR 👉 Open Account None 3 USD 🥉 MT4 Pro 1,900 ZAR 👉 Open Account None 1 USD 🏅 MT4 Raw Spread 1,900 ZAR 👉 Open Account $6 per turn 6 USD 🎖️ MT5 Standard 190 ZAR 👉 Open Account None 3 USD 🏆 MT5 Pro 1,900 ZAR 👉 Open Account None 1 USD 🥇 MT5 Raw Spread 1,900 ZAR 👉 Open Account $6 per turn 6 USD

MetaTrader 4 Standard Cent Account

This account is excellent for South African novices. It allows trading in micro-lots and uses pennies as the foundation currency, lowering risk dramatically.

The MT4 Standard Cent account is ideal for new forex traders because it allows them to play with lower sums and study market dynamics without taking on significant risk.

🔎 Account Feature ↪️ Value 💴 Minimum Deposit 190 ZAR 💵 Account Base Currency USC 📈 Maximum leverage up to 1:3000 💶 Commission charges None Swap-free option Yes 📉 Average spreads from 0.3 pips 📊 Minimum order size 0.01 cent lot 💹 Maximum order size 1,000 cent lots 📌 Maximum orders 100 📍 Margin Call 40% ⛔ Stop-Out 20% ▶️ Trade Execution Method Market Execution ⏩ Pricing Format Fifth Decimal Pricing 📑 Contract Size 1 lot = 1,000 base currency units 📇 Trading Instruments Available 33 Forex Pairs 4 Metals 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

MetaTrader 4 Standard Account

The MT4 Standard account is appropriate for all levels of traders, from novice to experienced.

is appropriate for all levels of traders, from novice to experienced. It has cheap spreads and no commissions and supports a wide range of trading products.

This account type is ideal for South African traders who want to blend low-cost trading with access to higher trade volumes.

🔎 Account Feature ↪️ Value 💴 Minimum Deposit 190 ZAR 💵 Account Base Currency USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, MYR, ZAR, THB, VND, KWD, CNY, ZAR 📈 Maximum leverage up to 1:3000 💶 Commission charges None ☪️ Swap-free option Yes 📉 Average spreads from 0.3 pips 📊 Minimum order size 0.01 lot 💹 Maximum order size 100 lots 📌 Maximum orders Unlimited 📍 Margin Call 40% ⛔ Stop-Out 20% 🖥️ Trade Execution Method Market Execution 💱 Pricing Format Fifth Decimal Pricing 📑 Contract Size 1 lot = 100,000 base currency units 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

MetaTrader 4 Pro Account

The MT4 Pro account is designed for experienced traders, offering tighter spreads and a commission per trade.

is designed for experienced traders, offering tighter spreads and a commission per trade. This account is intended for South African high-volume traders who want more competitive pricing and faster execution speeds.

It is suited for scalping and high-frequency trading tactics.

🔎 Account Feature ↪️ Value 💴 Minimum Deposit 1,900 ZAR 💵 Account Base Currency USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, MYR, ZAR, THB, VND, KWD, CNY, ZAR 📈 Maximum leverage up to 1:3000 💶 Commission charges None ☪️ Swap-free option Yes 📉 Average spreads from 0.1 pips 📊 Minimum order size 0.01 lot 💹 Maximum order size 100 lots 📌 Maximum orders Unlimited 📍 Margin Call 40% ⛔ Stop-Out 20% 💻 Trade Execution Method Market Execution 💰 Pricing Format Fifth Decimal Pricing ⏩ Contract Size 1 lot = 100,000 base currency units 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

MetaTrader 4 Raw Spread Account

The MT4 Raw Spread account is ideal for professional traders who demand the tightest spreads and are willing to pay a commission for every trade.

is ideal for professional traders who demand the tightest spreads and are willing to pay a commission for every trade. This account type is especially advantageous for South African day traders and scalpers who rely on modest price swings and speedy execution.

🔎 Account Feature ↪️ Value 💴 Minimum Deposit 1,900 ZAR 💵 Account Base Currency USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, MYR, ZAR, THB, VND, KWD, CNY, ZAR ➕ Maximum leverage up to 1:3000 💶 Commission charges 3 units of the base currency per lot/per side ☪️ Swap-free option Yes 📈 Average spreads from 0.0 pips 📉 Minimum order size 0.01 lot 📊 Maximum order size 100 lots 💹 Maximum orders Unlimited ⏩ Margin Call 40% ⛔ Stop-Out 20% 🖥️ Trade Execution Method Market Execution 💳 Pricing Format Fifth Decimal Pricing 📌 Contract Size 1 lot = 100,000 base currency units 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

MetaTrader 5 Standard Account

The MT5 Standard account , like the MT4 Standard, provides a varied trading experience on the more powerful MetaTrader 5 platform.

, like the MT4 Standard, provides a varied trading experience on the more powerful platform. This account is appropriate for South African traders searching for a greater range of trading instruments who value the advanced capabilities of MT5.

🔎 Account Feature ↪️ Value 💴 Minimum Deposit 190 ZAR 💵 Account Base Currency USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, MYR, ZAR, THB, VND, KWD, CNY, ZAR 📈 Maximum leverage up to 1:3000 💶 Commission charges None ☪️ Swap-free option Yes 📉 Average spreads from 0.3 pips 📊 Minimum order size 0.01 lot 💹 Maximum order size 100 lots 💱 Maximum orders Unlimited 🖱️ Margin Call 40% ⛔ Stop-Out 20% 💻 Trade Execution Method Market Execution 💰 Pricing Format Fifth Decimal Pricing 📌 Contract Size 1 lot = 100,000 base currency units 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

MetaTrader 5 Pro Account

Like its MT4 predecessor, the MT5 Pro account is designed for experienced traders. It has lower spreads and a commission-based structure.

predecessor, the is designed for experienced traders. It has lower spreads and a commission-based structure. It is perfect for expert South African traders who prefer MT5's advanced features, such as more in-depth market analysis tools and algorithmic trading.

🔎 Account Feature ↪️ Value 💴 Minimum Deposit 1,900 ZAR 💵 Account Base Currency USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, MYR, ZAR, THB, VND, KWD, CNY, ZAR 📈 Maximum leverage up to 1:3000 💶 Commission charges None ☪️ Swap-free option Yes 📉 Average spreads from 0.1 pips 📊 Minimum order size 0.01 lot 💹 Maximum order size 100 lots 📌 Maximum orders Unlimited 📍 Margin Call 40% ⛔ Stop-Out 20% 🖱️ Trade Execution Method Market Execution 💳 Pricing Format Fifth Decimal Pricing ▶️ Contract Size 1 lot = 100,000 base currency units 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

MetaTrader 5 Raw Spread Account

This account has the lowest spreads available on the MT5 platform and is ideal for experienced traders requiring the best trading conditions.

The MT5 Raw Spread account is ideal for high-volume, experienced South African traders who use sophisticated trading methods and want the fastest execution speeds.

🔎 Account Feature ↪️ Value 💴 Minimum Deposit 1,900 ZAR 💵 Account Base Currency USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, MYR, ZAR, THB, VND, KWD, CNY, ZAR ⏩ Maximum leverage up to 1:3000 💶 Commission charges 3 units of the base currency per lot/per side 📈 Swap-free option Yes 📉 Average spreads from 0.0 pips 📊 Minimum order size 0.01 lot 💹 Maximum order size 100 lots 📌 Maximum orders Unlimited 📍 Margin Call 40% ⛔ Stop-Out 20% 🖱️ Trade Execution Method Market Execution 💱 Pricing Format Fifth Decimal Pricing ▶️ Contract Size 1 lot = 100,000 base currency units 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Demo Account

A demo account is a virtual trading environment designed specifically for South African traders, allowing them to trade with simulated funds.

is a virtual trading environment designed specifically for South African traders, allowing them to trade with simulated funds. This feature allows traders to actively participate in live market activity without risking their money.

While trading in financial markets is inherently risky, JustMarkets provides a secure environment where South African users can polish their abilities and experiment with various trading techniques without financial risk.

Islamic Account

Opening an Islamic account with JustMarkets is easy for South African traders who want to align their trading activity with their religious convictions .

. One key benefit of a swap-free Islamic account is the flexibility it provides traders. It eliminates the need to constantly check currency discount rates, streamlining the trading process and allowing traders to concentrate on their strategies rather than financial complexities.

allowing traders to concentrate on their strategies rather than financial complexities. Converting your existing Standard Cent, Standard, Pro, or Raw Spread account to a swap-free account is simple .

How to Open a JustMarkets Account

To open an account with JustMarkets, South Africans can follow these steps:

Step 1: Register

Locate the registration section by visiting the JustMarkets website.

Step 2: Register and open an account

The registration process is fast and secure. The Pro account is automatically opened, but you can open other accounts anytime.

Complete the registration form by providing personal information, including your name, email address, and phone number.

Step 3: Fund an account

JustMarkets offers a variety of payment methods, making the depositing process quick and simple.

JustMarkets will send you an email containing a verification link; select that link to validate your email address.

Include additional personal information and submit supporting documentation to verify your identity and place of residence.

Once verification is complete, select your preferred trading platform (MT4 or MT5) and the type of trading account (e.g., Cent, Standard, Pro, Raw Spread).

Next, funds can be deposited using one of the payment methods accessible to South African traders.

Step 4: Download a platform

You can choose between MT4 and MT5 trading platforms. You can also go web, desktop, or mobile; it’s up to you.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000 🏦 Regulators: FSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC Start Trading Read Review

How to Close a JustMarkets Account To close a live trading account with JustMarkets, South African traders can follow these steps: Close all open positions associated with your account.

Transfer or withdraw any outstanding funds from your account.

Contact JustMarkets customer support via email, live chat, or phone to request an account closure.

Provide the customer support team with your account number and any additional information that may be requested.

Comply with any additional requirements or procedures specified by JustMarkets' customer service. To close a live trading account with JustMarkets, South African traders can follow these steps:

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000 🏦 Regulators: FSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC Start Trading Read Review

JustMarkets Fees, Spreads, and Commissions

The spread is minimal when you trade financial instruments using a JustMarkets account.

However, it fluctuates depending on multiple factors, such as the type of account used, the instruments being traded, and overall market conditions at that particular point in time.

Commissions

South African traders can select from seven diverse retail accounts provided by JustMarkets.

Five accounts do not incur commissions, but a spread markup compensates for the broker’s fee. Traders can also opt for Raw spread accounts.

These accounts have zero-pip spreads, but commissions are charged as follows:

MetaTrader 4 Raw Spread Account – 3 units of the base currency per lot/per side

MetaTrader 5 Raw Spread Account – 3 units of the base currency per lot/per side

Overnight Fees

Traders from South Africa may face extra charges if they keep their positions open beyond 24 hours.

The overnight costs depend on various factors, including the trader's current position, the type of financial instrument utilized, and whether they have a long or short stance towards underlying assets.

Below are some of the typical overnight fees traders can expect:

🔎 Instrument ↪️ Long (Buy) Swap ➡️ Short (Sell) Swap 💴 EUR/USD 5 to −7 pips 0 pips 💵 XAG/USD, XAU/USD Large negative (e.g. 39 pips for XAU) 0.0 pips 💷 Crypto 20% 20% 💴 Brent Crude 6 % to 3 % Similar negatives 💶US100/Shares 1 % to 3 % 1 % to 3 %

Deposit and Withdrawal Fees

JustMarkets does not impose deposit or withdrawal fees. Nonetheless, South African traders who make payments through cryptocurrency should anticipate incurring blockchain fees.

Inactivity Fees

Inactive accounts that have been inactive for more than 150 days will incur an administrative fee. Once the account has been inactive for over a year, a $5 monthly charge will be applied.

Currency Conversion Fees

When depositing or withdrawing in a currency not included in the permitted list of account currencies, traders can anticipate being charged currency conversion fees.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000 🏦 Regulators: FSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC Start Trading Read Review

Are JustMarkets’ trading fees competitive?

Yes, JustMarkets offers tight spreads from 0.0 pips on Raw accounts and competitive commission fees. Standard accounts have zero commission with slightly wider spreads, making the broker cost-effective for both active and casual traders.

How does JustMarkets compare on spreads?

JustMarkets’ spreads are among the most competitive, especially on the Raw Spread account. Major pairs like EUR/USD often start from 0.0 pips, which benefits scalpers and high-volume traders.

JustMarkets Minimum Deposit

🔎 Live Account 💴 Minimum Dep. 🥇 MT4 Standard Cent 190 ZAR / $10 🥈 MT4 Standard 190 ZAR / $10 🥉 MT4 Pro 1,900 ZAR / $100 🏅 MT4 Raw Spread 1,900 ZAR / $100 🎖️ MT5 Standard 190 ZAR / $10 🏆 MT5 Pro 1,900 ZAR / $100 🥇MT5 Raw Spread 1,900 ZAR / $100

Base Account Currencies and Basic Order Types

The base account currencies available to South Africans include the following, per the account types.

📈 JustMarkets MT4 Standard Cent Account US Cents 📉 JustMarkets MT4/5 Standard Account, JustMarkets MT4/5 Pro Account, JustMarkets MT4/5 Raw Spread Account USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, MYR, ZAR, THB, VND, KWD, CNY, ZAR

JustMarkets Basic Order Types include:

A market order can be either a buy or a sell order that executes at the current market price displayed on your price chart.

If you place a market order, you will be immediately entered at the best available price.

Market orders are most effective when a trading opportunity requires prompt action. Click buy/sell at the market to enter the trade immediately.

A stop order can be either a buy or a sell stop, depending on whether you wish to purchase above or below the market.

Alternatively, if you believe the price will reverse when it reaches a specific price, you can place a limit order.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000 🏦 Regulators: FSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC Start Trading Read Review

What is the minimum deposit at JustMarkets?

JustMarkets requires a minimum deposit of just $10 for the Cent and Standard accounts, making it highly accessible for new traders or those looking to start with a low investment.

Can I start trading with a small deposit?

Absolutely. With just $10, you can open a Cent account and access live market trading. This low entry barrier allows you to test the platform without a significant financial commitment.

MAM / PAMM Features

JustMarkets caters to the demands of South African investors by providing a powerful Multi-Account Manager (MAM) solution customized for fund, money, and portfolio managers.

fund, money, and portfolio managers. This specialized software enables administrators to handle several trading accounts simultaneously, utilizing a single master account.

One of the primary benefits of JustMarkets' MAM software is that it is centralized and server-based. This architecture allows for managing several accounts with exceptional ease and speed, ensuring quick asset allocation across portfolios.

Social Trading

JustMarkets' social trading platform allows South African investors to follow and mimic the methods of experienced signal providers. Signal providers are graded according to characteristics such as trading period, drawdowns, best trades, and profit factors, making it simple to select the finest ones.

allows South African investors to follow and mimic the methods of experienced signal providers. Signal providers are graded according to characteristics such as trading period, drawdowns, best trades, and profit factors, making it simple to select the finest ones. This service is great for novice traders who want to learn from expert traders while saving time on market research and analysis. Seasoned traders can also benefit by becoming trade leaders and attracting subscribers for additional income.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000 🏦 Regulators: FSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC Start Trading Read Review

JustMarkets Trading Platforms and Tools

🛠️ Platform/Tool 📱 Device Compatibility ⚡ Key Features ✅ User Experience 💻 MetaTrader 4 (MT4) US Traders are not accepted Real-time charts 9 timeframes Expert Advisors Reliable & Fast 💻 MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Only Offshore Regulation 21 timeframes Economic calendar Depth of Market Advanced & Modern 📊 WebTrader Limited variety of instruments Instant access All standard tools MT4/MT5 support Convenient & Flexible 📱 Mobile Trading Apps Lacks a top-tier regulatory license Full-featured mobile trading Alerts & notifications Trade Anytime, Anywhere 🧪 Analytical Tools Inactivity Fee Built-in indicators Graphical tools Strategy testing Powerful for Analysis ⚙️ Auto Trading / EAs 💼 MT4 / MT5 Algorithmic trading Custom script support Efficient & Customizable 🌐 VPS Hosting (Optional) ☁️ Cloud-based Reduced latency 24/7 uptime Ideal for Algo Traders 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

MetaTrader 4

JustMarkets' MetaTrader 4 has been specifically tailored to the needs of South African traders. It features a user-friendly interface and robust capabilities.

A key feature that makes JustMarkets’ MT4 particularly appealing is its seamless integration with the broker's trading conditions. It offers dependable execution rates and swift performance.

particularly appealing is its seamless integration with the broker's trading conditions. It offers dependable execution rates and swift performance. With high-leverage options and multiple account types provided by JustMarkets alongside competitive spreads, this platform delivers comprehensive charting tools complemented by an extensive range of technical indicators - ideally suited to those who highly value technical analysis in their trading activities.

MetaTrader 5

JustMarkets offers the MetaTrader 5 platform, renowned for its vast functionality and suitability for trading strategies.

platform, renowned for its vast functionality and suitability for trading strategies. MT5 on JustMarkets allows South African traders access to diverse markets such as equities, commodities, and currency trading. Additionally, incorporating competitive spreads and leverage options sets MT5 apart from other platforms offered by brokers like JustMarkets in South Africa.

MT5 provides robust charting tools and economic calendars that allow algorithmic trading capabilities, catering to both experienced & novice users.

JustMarkets App

The JustMarkets application is a unique service that caters to South African traders' mobile trading requirements.

is a unique service that caters to South African traders' mobile trading requirements. This software boasts an innovative, easy-to-use interface incorporating JustMarkets’ trading conditions.

In addition, the app's layout has been streamlined to provide hassle-free trade management and quick access to account functions, making it highly beneficial for South Africa-based traders who value efficiency.

Advanced Trading Tools and Features

JustMarkets offers a range of advanced trading tools designed to enhance the trading experience for both beginners and experienced traders.

The platform’s MetaTrader 5 supports 21 timeframes, over 80 pre-installed indicators, advanced charting, and integrates economic calendars to help traders make informed decisions.

TradingView integration provides interactive charts with 7 chart types, 50+ drawing tools, and over 100 indicators for detailed market analysis.

Additionally, automated trading allows traders to implement algorithmic strategies, making systematic and disciplined trading more accessible.

🛠️ Tool ⚙️ Features 🎯 Benefits 📱MetaTrader 5 21 timeframes, 80+ indicators, advanced charting, economic calendar integration Comprehensive market analysis, better decision-making 🖱️TradingView Integration 7 chart types, 50+ drawing tools, 100+ indicators Interactive charts, customizable analysis, precise trading insights 📊Automated Trading Algorithmic trading, strategy automation Enables systematic trading, reduces emotional bias, improves efficiency

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000 🏦 Regulators: FSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC Start Trading Read Review

What trading platforms does JustMarkets support?

JustMarkets supports MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, providing advanced charting tools, automated trading capabilities, and multi-device compatibility for professional-grade trading experiences.

Are trading tools included with the platforms?

Yes, the platforms come with analytical tools, indicators, and Expert Advisors (EAs). Traders also get access to economic calendars, calculators, and trading signals to enhance decision-making.

Mobile Use of JustMarkets

The mobile trading experience offered by JustMarkets, powered by the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5) apps for iOS and Android, delivers full account access for trading, analysis, and management.

offered by JustMarkets, powered by the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5) apps for iOS and Android, delivers full account access for trading, analysis, and management. The apps include real-time price updates, advanced charting, various order types, and custom alerts. Features like a user-friendly interface, fast execution, and secure login add convenience and reliability. Multilingual support and in-app customer service further enhance usability.

Feature Description 📱Platform Availability Available on desktop, web, and mobile platforms, including MT4 and MT5 apps. 👍User-Friendly Interface Intuitive and easy-to-navigate interface designed for traders of all levels. 📊Real-Time Charts Provides live price updates with advanced charting tools and technical indicators. 🖱️One-Click Trading Enables quick trade execution with a single click directly from charts. 💼Account Management Offers seamless account access for deposits, withdrawals, and trading history. 📞Customer Support 24/5 multilingual customer support via live chat, email, and phone. 🔒Secure Access Features two-factor authentication (2FA) and encrypted data for safe trading. 🗣️Multilingual Support Supports multiple languages to cater to a global audience.

JustMarkets AI Integration

JustMarkets employs AI technology to enhance its trading platform, offering advanced market analysis, automated strategies, and real-time risk management.

These tools help traders navigate the fast-paced financial markets effectively. AI-powered chat support and personalized recommendations create a seamless experience for all users, from beginners to experts.

This approach demonstrates JustMarkets' focus on leveraging technology to empower traders with smarter tools for better decision-making and trading success.

Feature Description 🤖AI-Powered Market Analysis Provides real-time insights, trend forecasting, and data-driven market predictions. ⚙️Automated Trading Strategies Facilitates algorithmic trading with AI for efficiency and consistency. 🛡️Risk Management Solutions AI tools monitor trading risks, offering alerts and mitigation strategies. 🧠Personalized Trading Insights Tailors recommendations and strategies based on trading patterns and user preferences. 💬AI-Powered Chat Support Delivers instant, accurate responses to customer queries 24/7. 📡Market Sentiment Analysis Uses AI to analyze news and social sentiment for better market predictions. 🔒Fraud Detection Monitors and flags suspicious activity to ensure secure trading.

JustMarkets app reviews

📱 App Platform ⭐ Rating (out of 5) 🗣️ Review Count 📝 South Africa Highlights 📲Google Play 4.45/5 2.9 thousand ratings Supports ZAR accounts, MT4/MT5 integration, fast withdrawals via EFTaccessible to South African clients via FSA-regulated entity 🏆 App Store (global) 4.4/5 3–4 thousand reviews Ultra-tight spreads, swap‑free options, multilingual support, but mixed feedback on South African account support and withdrawal delays

Can I trade with JustMarkets on mobile?

Yes, JustMarkets offers mobile apps for MT4 and MT5, allowing traders to monitor markets, execute trades, and manage accounts on the go using smartphones or tablets.

Are the mobile apps user-friendly?

Definitely. The apps are intuitive, responsive, and equipped with most desktop functionalities, including charting tools, real-time price feeds, and one-click trading—perfect for mobile trading convenience.

Forex Trading Guides

JustMarkets' Forex trading guide is extensive. Need to empower traders with knowledge and skills for the best that financial markets can offer.

is extensive. Need to empower traders with knowledge and skills for the best that financial markets can offer. Forex trading guides cover a whole lot of topics, from the very basics of Forex trading for a beginner, right up to the more advanced strategies adopted by the more seasoned traders.

The content includes definitions of some of the fundamental trading concepts, methods in technical and fundamental analysis, risk management practices, and practical tips for navigating the Forex market.

Does JustMarkets offer forex trading guides?

Yes, JustMarkets provides a wide range of educational materials, including forex basics, strategies, glossary, and market analysis to help beginners and experienced traders expand their knowledge.

Are the guides suitable for beginners?

Yes, the guides are well-structured and easy to understand. Topics cover everything from basic forex concepts to technical and fundamental analysis—ideal for building foundational skills.

JustMarkets Range of Markets

South African traders can expect the following range of markets from JustMarkets:

Indices

Energies

Forex

Metals

Cryptocurrencies

Shares

Financial Instruments and Leverage offered by JustMarkets

🔎 Instrument 🅰️ Number of Assets Offered 🅱️ Max Leverage Offered 📈 Forex 61+ pairs Up to 1:3000 on low-equity "Professional" or retail under certain promotions. For retail: up to 1:30 generally; professional tiers eligible for 1:300. Leverage adjusts with account equity 🍎 Commodities (metals, energies, etc) 10 Metals up to 1:3000 (e.g. XAUUSD), energies typically 1:200 (e.g. Gold vs Oil) 📉 Indices 13 Standard indices leverage 1:200; major US indices (US30, US500, US100) allowed 1:500 🪙 Cryptocurrency 14 crypto CFDs Much lower leverage: typically around 1:10 (crypto), if offered at all and often only for professional clients or limited instruments

Broker Comparison for a Range of Markets

🔎 Broker 📈 Forex Yes Yes Yes 💎 Precious Metals Yes Yes Yes 📉 ETFs None Yes Yes 📊 CFDs Yes Yes Yes 💹 Indices Yes Yes Yes 💱 Stocks Yes Yes Yes 🪙 Cryptocurrency Yes Yes None 📌 Options None Yes None 💡 Energies Yes Yes Yes 📍 Bonds None Yes None

Stable and reliable pricing

🗂️ Category 📈 Symbol 🧾 Description 🎛️ Leverage 📊 Avg. Spread (pips) 🛡️ Swap-free 🛢️ Commodities XAUUSD Gold vs US Dollar 1:3000 3.5 Available 💱 Forex EURUSD Euro vs US Dollar 1:3000 0.8 Available 🚀 Crypto BTCUSD Bitcoin vs US Dollar 1:500 115.5 Available 🛢️ Commodities BRENT Brent Crude Oil CFD 1:200 0.1 Swap applied 📊 Indices US30 Dow Jones 30 Index 1:500 1.8 Available 📉 Stocks AAPL Apple Inc 1:20 1.2 Available

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000 🏦 Regulators: FSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC Start Trading Read Review

What instruments can I trade on JustMarkets?

JustMarkets offers over 170 instruments, including forex pairs, indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and stocks, giving traders plenty of diversification options.

Does JustMarkets offer cryptocurrency trading?

Yes, JustMarkets allows cryptocurrency CFD trading, enabling users to speculate on popular cryptos like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin without owning the underlying assets.

JustMarkets Deposits and Withdrawals

JustMarkets offers South African traders the following deposit and withdrawal methods:

Debit Card

Credit Card

FasaPay

Skrill

Neteller

Perfect Money

Sticpay

AirTM

Cryptocurrencies

Local Bank Transfers

Cards,

Mobile Money

Local Wallets

Broker Comparison: Deposits and Withdrawals

🔎 Broker 📈 Minimum Withdrawal Time 1 – 3 hours 24 to 48 Hours Instant 📉 Maximum Estimated Withdrawal Time Up to 6 banking days Up to 10 days Up to 15 working days 📊 Instant Deposits and Instant Withdrawals Yes None Yes

What deposit methods does JustMarkets support?

JustMarkets supports multiple payment options, including bank cards, e-wallets, cryptocurrencies, and local transfer systems, ensuring fast and convenient funding.

How long do withdrawals take?

Withdrawals are typically processed within 1 to 2 business days. Some methods, like e-wallets, may offer near-instant transactions, while others may depend on the payment provider.

How to Make a JustMarkets Deposit

To deposit funds into an account with JustMarkets, South African traders can follow these steps:

Step 1: Log in to the Client Portal

Access your JustMarkets account via their website or app. Log in to your account.

Step 2: 'Deposit' area

In your account dashboard, go to the 'Deposit' area.

Choose your desired mode of deposit. South African traders can save time by using local bank transfers.

Enter the amount you want to deposit, ensuring it is in ZAR to avoid currency conversion.

To finish the deposit process, follow the on-screen instructions, which may include signing into your online banking platform for bank transfers.

Wait for the funds to appear in your JustMarkets account after you confirm the transaction.

How to Withdraw from JustMarkets

To withdraw funds from an account with JustMarkets, South African traders can follow these steps:

Step 1: Log in to your Area

Visit their website and log in to your Personal Area using your credentials. Navigate to the 'Withdrawal' area of your JustMarkets account.

Navigate to Funding -> Withdrawal: On the left menu, select Funds and then choose Withdrawal.

Select your trading account: Choose the trading account from which you wish to withdraw funds.

Choose Withdrawal Method: Tap the “Withdrawal Method” field and select one of the preferred methods listed. Make sure to fill in all necessary details accurately.

Confirm Withdrawal Amount: The amount available for withdrawal will be displayed under the Amount area.

Initiate Withdrawal: Once all details are filled in, click the Withdrawal button. Their Finance Department will process your withdrawal request.

Cashback Rebates Features and Conditions

The commission levels for various account categories are as follows:

Standard Cent accounts: Up to 10 USC percent lot traded.

Up to 10 USC percent lot traded. Standard accounts: Up to 10 USD per lot traded.

Up to 10 USD per lot traded. Pro accounts: Up to 8 USD per lot traded.

Up to 8 USD per lot traded. Raw Spread accounts for up to 3 USD per lot traded.

Trading Signals

JustMarkets provides South African traders with a lucrative opportunity to become signal suppliers. Successful traders can increase their profits by setting subscription prices proportional to the number of subscribers.

This venture offers multiple benefits, including unlimited profit potential, competitive trading conditions (0.0 pips spread, swift order execution, no requotes), and the ability to use a variety of trading tactics.

The MQL5 signals service is fully integrated into the JustMarkets Back Office for enhanced convenience. Traders can increase their income by becoming JustMarkets Introducing Brokers and earning money from their subscribers through their partner links.

VPS Review

JustMarkets offers South African traders a specialized Virtual Private Server (VPS) solution. This hosting service provides users with access to a virtual dedicated server designed explicitly for Forex operations.

(VPS) solution. This hosting service provides users with access to a virtual dedicated server designed explicitly for Forex operations. JustMarkets' VPS provides traders with a remote desktop environment to install trading platforms, providing continuous, 24-hour trading possibilities. This service is invaluable for traders who use trading advisors since it ensures the trading terminal's continuous and stable operation.

Even manual traders profit from VPS since it enables features such as trailing stops, which require the terminal to remain active.

Sign-Up Bonus

JustMarkets provides a 50% Welcome Bonus . This bonus allows new traders to begin trading without making an initial deposit, effectively allowing them to learn and trade without risk.

This bonus allows new traders to begin trading without making an initial deposit, effectively allowing them to learn and trade without risk. In addition, traders must trade at least 5 lots in 30 days with a profit or loss of at least 6 pips per transaction. Profits can then be moved to Standard Cent, Standard, Pro, or Raw Spread accounts.

🔎 Feature ↪️ Information 🎁 Bonus 50% 📌 Applicable Account Welcome Account 📍 Withdrawal Conditions Only Profits can be withdrawn 📈 Eligible Trading Instruments Forex, Metals 📉 Minimum Order Volume 0.01 lot 📊 Maximum Open Positions 5 lots ⏩ Are EAs allowed with the Sign-Up Bonus None 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Does JustMarkets offer a sign-up bonus?

Occasionally, JustMarkets runs welcome bonus promotions for new clients, such as risk-free trading credits or no-deposit bonuses, though availability depends on region and time.

How do I claim the bonus?

To claim, register an account and follow the bonus campaign steps in the client area. Ensure your country is eligible and meets the trading conditions to withdraw bonus-related profits.

Bonus Offers and Promotions

JustMarkets offers South African traders the following bonuses and promotions:

Traders can benefit from a fantastic 50% deposit bonus with no maximum limit. This promotion considerably increases traders' money, allowing them to take larger positions and profit more.

with no maximum limit. This promotion considerably increases traders' money, allowing them to take larger positions and profit more. JustMarkets waives deposit and withdrawal fees to improve the trading experience. South African traders can confidently manage their finances, knowing they will not suffer additional costs while trading.

to improve the trading experience. South African traders can confidently manage their finances, knowing they will not suffer additional costs while trading. Thanks to the "Just Invite Friends" bonus, South African traders can earn up to $10 for each lot traded by their referred friends. This community-building effort rewards traders who help JustMarkets grow.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000 🏦 Regulators: FSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC Start Trading Read Review

What other promotions does JustMarkets provide?

JustMarkets frequently runs cashback, deposit bonuses, and trading contests. These promotions vary seasonally and are designed to reward both new and loyal traders.

Are there any conditions for bonuses?

Yes, each bonus has terms, including minimum trading volume and withdrawal restrictions. It’s important to read the terms to fully benefit from the offers.

How to Get a JustMarkets Sign Up Bonus - Step by Step

Step 1: Register

You can start the process by registering for a live trading account, which will grant you access to the "back office."

Step 2: Open a JustMarkets Welcome Account

To open an account, the applicant must provide a phone number.

Step 3: Start Trading

The account holder must trade at least 5 lots within 30 days, and the profit or loss of a transaction must be at least 6 pips (60 points).

Step 4: Transfer Profit

The account holder can now transfer their profit from the welcome account to their Standard Cent, Standard, Pro, or Raw Spread account.

JustMarkets Partnerships

Affiliate Programs

The Affiliate Programs have been created for the partners by the partners.

have been created for the partners by the partners. The Affiliate Programs do not require the partner to have deep knowledge of the Forex market, which makes it possible for anyone to join.

To reach the best results, the applicant can choose the program that suits their needs best. Platforms on offer include:

Revenue Share

The partner will receive profits every time an attracted client makes a trade.

Benefits include:

Up to 65%

Easy Withdrawal Process

Exclusive Loyalty Program

A Personal Affiliate Manager

Automatic Rebates

A Multi-Level Program

Lifetime Revenue Share

CPA

The Partners bring a client to JustMarkets and Profit.

Benefits include:

up to $ 1500

A dedicated affiliate manager

High conversion rates

Transparent reporting stats

Advanced marketing tools

Fast payments

Best CPA

Introducing Broker (IB)

Applicants can earn unlimited commissions and build their business as one of JustMarket's introducing brokers.

The more engaged a client’s trading activities are, the more the applicant will earn from the spread.

IB Rewards Program

The goal of the IB Rewards Program is to attract new clients and increase the trading activity of existing ones.

By focusing on these two goals, the applicant can multiply their income and receive additional profits every month.

How to Open an Affiliate Account with JustMarkets

To register an Affiliate Account, South African traders can follow these steps:

Step 1: "Partnership"

To access the JustMarkets website, enter its URL into the browser.

Navigate to the "Partnership" section of the website's menu and select it.

Step 2: "Affiliates"

Select "Affiliates" from the Partnership section and click "Join Now" to begin the registration process.

You will be prompted to enter your required personal information; therefore, ensure that the details you provide are accurate.

Click the "Register" option to finalize the registration process.

After successfully registering, you can access your newly created Affiliate Account.

Compare Forex Brokers - JustMarkets vs AvaTrade vs FXPesa

🔎 Broker 📈 Regulation CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC Central Bank of Ireland (CBI), BVI FSC, ASIC, FSCA, JFSA, FFAJ, ADGM, CySEC, ISA, KNF, IIROC FCA, CMA 📉 Withdrawal Fee None None Yes 📊 Demo Account Yes Yes Yes 💴 Min Deposit 190 ZAR 1,900 ZAR 94 ZAR 💹 Spread From 0.0 pips Fixed, from 0.9 pips 0.0 pips 💵 Commissions $6 per lot traded None $7 📌 Order Execution Market Instant Market 💶 No-Deposit Bonus Yes None None 💷 Cent Accounts Yes None None 📍 FSCA Regulation Yes Yes None 💰 ZAR Deposits Yes Yes None 🪙 ZAR Account Yes Yes None ⏰ Customer Service Hours 24/7 24/5 24/6 🔟 Retail Investor Accounts 7 1 2 ☪️ Islamic Account Yes Yes Yes 🅰️ Minimum Trade Size 0.01 lots 0.01 pips 0.01 lots 🅱️ Maximum Trade Size 100 lots Unlimited 150 lots ⏲️ Minimum Withdrawal Time 1 – 3 hours 24 to 48 Hours Instant ⌚ Maximum Estimated Withdrawal Time 6 banking days Up to 10 days Up to 15 working days ↪️ Instant Deposits and Instant Withdrawals Yes None Yes 👥Account Types MT4 Standard Cent, MT4 Standard, MT4 Pro, MT4 Raw Spread, MT5 Standard, MT5 Pro, MT5 Raw Spread Standard, Professional, Options, Spread Betting Classic, Executive, Premier 🖥️Trading Platforms MT4, MT5 MT4, MT5, AvaTradeGO, WebTrader MT4, MT5 📊Leverage Up to 1:3000 Up to 1:400 (retail), up to 1:30 (EU) Up to 1:400 💹Instruments Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, Cryptocurrencies Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, Bonds, Cryptocurrencies Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares 💳Deposit Methods Bank transfer, Credit/Debit cards, E-wallets Bank transfer, Credit/Debit cards, E-wallets Bank transfer, Credit/Debit cards, E-wallets 💳Withdrawal Methods Bank transfer, Credit/Debit cards, E-wallets Bank transfer, Credit/Debit cards, E-wallets Bank transfer, Credit/Debit cards, E-wallets ☎️Customer Support 24/7 support 24/5 support 24/5 support 📚Education & Research Webinars, Tutorials, Market Analysis Analysis Webinars, Tutorials, Market Analysis, Economic Calendar Webinars, Tutorials, Market Analysis 🎁Bonuses/Promotions Yes (varies by region) Yes (varies by region) Yes (varies by region) 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Education and Research

The broker offers the following Educational Materials to South African traders:

Quick Start

Online Training Webinars Bookings for future webinars

Forex Articles

Forex Glossary

Educational Videos

Currencies

The broker also offers South African traders the following additional Research and Trading Tools:

Market Overview

Daily Forecasts

Market News

Economic Calendar

📚 Educational Resource 🎓 Trading Tutorials Covers forex basics, strategies, and platform navigation 🎥 Video Lessons Step-by-step guides for beginners and advanced traders 🎙️ Live Webinars Regular expert-led sessions on market trends and strategies 📊 Market Analysis Daily insights, technical analysis, and economic updates 🛠 Trading Tools & Guides Includes eBooks, glossaries, and platform manuals 🏆 Demo Account Risk-free practice trading with virtual funds

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000 🏦 Regulators: FSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC Start Trading Read Review

What educational resources does JustMarkets offer?

Traders have access to webinars, articles, trading strategies, and daily market overviews, providing a solid knowledge base for learning and decision-making.

Does JustMarkets offer market research?

Yes, JustMarkets delivers up-to-date market analysis, economic news, and technical insights to help traders stay informed and plan effectively.

JustMarkets Company News

📅 Date 📰 Headline / Title ✨ Key Highlights / Notes 🏢 Source 2026.08.28 Trading Schedule Changes in September 2026 JustMarkets notifies clients about upcoming changes to the trading schedule. JustMarkets 2026.08.11 Trading Schedule Changes in August 2026 Announcement of modifications to trading hours or sessions. JustMarkets 2026.08.06 Join Us at Money Expo India 2026! JustMarkets will participate in MEI 2026 as an exhibitor / speaker. JustMarkets 2026.06.27 Trading Schedule Changes in July 2026 Another update about trading hours for the upcoming month. JustMarkets 2026.06.11 JustMarkets Launches the Great Rewards Contest for Partners They introduced a contest for partners / affiliates to incentivize engagement. JustMarkets 2026.06.05 Important Announcement Updates to the Client Agreement and Introducing Broker Agreement. JustMarkets 2026.06.05 Trading Schedule Changes in June 2026 Changes in trading schedule, similar to the pattern of monthly updates. JustMarkets 2026.04.29 Trading Schedule Changes in May 2026 Advance notice of changes to trading sessions / availability. JustMarkets 2026.04.28 JustMarkets Launches Improved IB Program Enhancement / upgrade of their Introducing Broker (IB) program. JustMarkets 2026.04.25 Best Trading Conditions Award JustMarkets won an award at Money Expo Abu Dhabi 2026. JustMarkets

Customer Support

🔎 Customer Support JustMarkets Customer Support ⏰ Operating Hours 24/7 📌 Support Languages English, South African, Malaysian, Spanish, Portuguese 📍 Live Chat Yes 💌 Email Address support@justmarkets.com ☎️ Telephonic Support Yes 5️⃣ The overall quality of JustMarkets Support 4/5

JustMarkets complaints and compliments from traders

Public feedback is mixed.

Many reviewers say deposits and withdrawals were quick and that live-chat agents were helpful. Other users report delayed payments, extended account checks, copy-trading errors, or dissatisfaction with the outcome of an execution complaint.

Trustpilot currently says the JustMarkets rating is unavailable because of a breach of its guidelines. It also says a number of fake reviews were removed.

The profile still contains thousands of reviews, but the headline score should not be treated as a reliable trust measure on its own.

Five common compliments

Compliment What traders commonly say Fast withdrawals Positive reviewers often say approved withdrawals arrived quickly in their bank, card or wallet Helpful live-chat agents Traders mention agents who explained account and payment steps clearly Low starting deposit The USD 10 Standard and Cent accounts make small live deposits possible Competitive account pricing Active traders often mention the Pro account and Raw Spread pricing from 0.0 pips ZAR account support South Africans can keep Standard, Pro and Raw Spread balances in rand

Five common complaints

Complaint What traders commonly report Delayed deposits or withdrawals Some transactions remained pending while the broker or payment provider investigated Generic or inconsistent support replies Some complainants report repeated template answers or changing explanations Platform and copy-trading incidents Users have alleged missed copied trades, outages or execution problems during volatile periods Slippage and margin disputes Market execution and High Margin Requirements can lead to results that differ from the expected price Verification and AML delays Withdrawals may require proof of payment ownership, account verification or a return through the original funding method

JustMarkets Review Methodology

We based this JustMarkets review on the broker’s official South African website, legal documents, account specifications, fee schedules and support information.

We also checked the roles of the two companies involved in South African accounts:

Just Global Markets (Pty) Ltd in South Africa

Just Global Markets Ltd in the Seychelles

This matters because the South African company acts as the local intermediary, while the Seychelles company provides the CFD account and acts as the trading counterparty.

We reviewed the areas South African traders are most likely to care about, including:

FSCA authorisation and the company named in the client agreement

Minimum deposits and account options

Spreads, commissions, swaps and inactivity fees

ZAR account availability and possible conversion costs

MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5 and mobile trading

Deposit and withdrawal methods

Published payment-processing times

Leverage, margin rules and negative balance protection

Islamic and demo accounts

Customer support and complaints procedures

Recurring compliments and complaints in public customer reviews

Where different JustMarkets pages showed different figures or conditions, we relied on the most recent legal or account document we could find. We also pointed out the difference rather than quietly choosing the more attractive number.

We did not open or fund a live account. We did not place trades or test a withdrawal, so this review does not claim first-hand trading experience.

Before depositing, check the legal company, fees, and payment limits shown during registration. These details can differ by country, account type and payment method, and they may change over time.

Is JustMarkets a Good Choice for South African Traders? Yes, JustMarkets can be a good choice for South African traders, especially those looking for competitive trading conditions and a user-friendly experience. The broker offers a variety of account types, including ECN and Raw Spread options, catering to both beginners and more advanced traders. South Africans can benefit from tight spreads, high leverage, and a decent range of trading instruments, including forex, commodities, and indices. JustMarkets also supports MetaTrader 4 and 5, popular platforms known for reliability. While it is not FSCA-regulated, it does operate under international oversight, and local traders have access to flexible deposit methods and 24/7 support, making it a practical and accessible option.

Sources and Fact-Checking

We checked this review against JustMarkets’ official South African website, legal disclosures, account pages and Help Centre.

The main sources included:

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is JustMarkets SA?

JustMarkets SA is a regulated forex and CFD broker offering trading services to South African clients. It provides access to global financial markets, including forex, commodities, indices, and cryptocurrencies, through user-friendly platforms like MetaTrader 4 and 5.

Is JustMarkets SA regulated?

Yes, JustMarkets SA operates under regulatory oversight to ensure client protection and transparency. It complies with local and international financial laws to provide a secure trading environment for South African traders.

What trading platforms does JustMarkets offer?

JustMarkets offers MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 platforms. These industry-leading platforms provide advanced charting tools and fast execution and are available on desktop, web, and mobile devices for convenient trading anytime, anywhere.

What account types are available?

JustMarkets SA provides various account types such as Standard, Pro, Raw Spread, and Cent accounts. Each account type suits different traders' needs, offering varied spreads, commission structures, and minimum deposit requirements.

What is the minimum deposit at JustMarkets SA?

The minimum deposit depends on the account type. For Standard and Cent accounts, it starts from as low as $10, making it accessible for beginners and small-scale traders in South Africa.

Are Islamic (swap-free) accounts available?

Yes, JustMarkets SA offers Islamic swap-free accounts for traders who follow Sharia law. These accounts do not charge overnight interest, complying with Islamic finance principles.

How can I deposit and withdraw funds?

JustMarkets SA supports multiple payment methods, including bank transfer, credit/debit cards, and e-wallets like Skrill and Neteller. Withdrawals are typically processed within 1–2 business days, depending on the method used.

Does JustMarkets SA offer a demo account?

Yes, JustMarkets provides free demo accounts with virtual funds. It's ideal for beginners to practice trading and for experienced traders to test strategies in a risk-free environment.

What trading instruments are available?

JustMarkets SA offers over 170 trading instruments, including forex pairs, commodities, indices, metals, energies, and cryptocurrencies, allowing traders to diversify their portfolios and manage risk effectively.

Is customer support available in South Africa?

Yes, JustMarkets offers responsive customer support for South African clients through live chat, email, and phone. Support is available 24/7 to assist with technical issues, account queries, and platform help.