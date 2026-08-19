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 The 10 Best Futures Forex Brokers in South Africa include a mix of brokers offering genuine exchange-traded futures and brokers providing CFDs or forward CFDs that follow futures markets. That difference matters. A futures CFD can give you exposure to movements in oil, gold, stock indices or other futures markets, but you are not actually buying or selling the exchange-traded futures contract.

For South African traders wanting direct futures access, Interactive Brokers stands out for its global market coverage, while Saxo and TradeStation are stronger choices for experienced traders who want professional exchange-traded derivatives platforms. Traders who prefer CFDs have alternatives such as IG, FXCM, Pepperstone, Plus500 and XM.

What is Forex Futures?

Forex futures are standardized futures contracts to buy or sell currency at a set date, time, and contract size. Unlike forwards, futures contracts are publicly traded, non-customizable, and guaranteed against credit losses by an intermediary.

 

AVA Top 10 Top

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

RankBrokerBroker ReviewRegulatorsMinimum DepositVisit Broker
🥇 Read ReviewASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA$100Visit Now
🥈Read ReviewFSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA$0Visit Now
🥉 Read ReviewCySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA$5Visit Now
4 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB$0Visit Now
5 Read ReviewFSA, FSCA$250Visit Now
6 Read ReviewFSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA$20Visit Now
7 Read ReviewCBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA$10Visit Now
8 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA$100Visit Now
9 Read ReviewCySEC, MWALI, FSCA$25Visit Now
10 Read ReviewFSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC$10Visit Now
JustMarkets Top 10 Bottom

What's the difference between forex and futures trading?

Forex trading happens over-the-counter (OTC) with real-time currency pairs, while futures trading involves standardized contracts traded on exchanges. Forex offers 24/5 access and high liquidity; futures provide set expiries, more regulation, and contract-based trading on broader assets.

Best Futures Forex Brokers in South Africa

🔎 Provider📝 Best For🚀 Open an Account💶 Min. Deposit (USD)💼Futures Exposure
A review about Interactive BrokersDirect Futures Trading👉 Open Account$0 USD / 0 ZARExchange-traded futures
Tickmill CTA LogoLow-Cost Futures-Style CFD Trading👉 Open Account$100 USD / 1806 ZARDirect futures through Tickmill UK; CFDs through other entities
IG CTA logoDesktop Futures Trading Platform👉 Open Account$0 USD / 0 ZARFutures CFDs
Avatrade CTA logoCFDs tracking futures instruments👉 Open Account$100 USD / 1806 ZARCFDs plus separate AvaFutures service
FXCM CTA logoCompetitive Futures CFD Pricing👉 Open Account$50 USD / 912 ZARFutures-linked CFDs
Saxo CTA logoInstitutional-Grade Global Futures Access👉 Open Account$0 USD / 0 ZARExchange-traded futures
Pepperstone CTA logoIndex & Commodity Futures-Style CFDs👉 Open Account$0 USD / 0 ZARFutures-linked forward CFDs
Plus500 CTA logoUser-Friendly Proprietary CFD Platform👉 Open Account$100 USD / 1806 ZARFutures-linked CFDs
XM Logo

Broad Futures CFD Instrument Selection👉 Open Account$5 USD / 90 ZARCFDs referencing futures markets
TradeStation CTA LogoAdvanced Futures & Options Trading👉 Open Account$0 USD / 0 ZARExchange-traded futures
 

10 Best Futures Forex Brokers in South Africa

  1. Interactive Brokers – Best Direct Futures Broker in South Africa
  2. Tickmill – Best for Low-Cost Futures Trading
  3. IG – Best Desktop Futures CFD Trading Platform
  4. AvaTrade – Best Mobile Futures-Related CFD Trading
  5. FXCM – Competitive Pricing for Futures CFDs
  6. Saxo Bank – Best for Institutional-Grade Futures Access
  7. Pepperstone – Best Futures-Style CFD Forward Trading
  8. Plus500 – Best Simple Commission-Free Futures-Linked CFD Trading
  9. XM – Futures-Like Market Exposure Through CFDs
  10. TradeStation – Best Professional Exchange-Traded Futures Platform

1. Interactive Brokers

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400
🏦 Regulators: CFTC, NFA, IIROC, FCA, CBI, ASIC, SFC, MNB, CSSF
Start Trading Read Review
 

Interactive Brokers is a leading broker that offers access to low commissions for futures traders with the ability to trade commodity futures and futures options globally on 30+ market centers. Interactive Brokers additionally offers industry-low margin rates, powerful futures trading tools, and educational material for beginner futures traders.  

Featured

Company InformationA review about Interactive Brokers
📅Year Founded1977
🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff2,950+
👩‍💻Amount of active traders2.1 mil
🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company)Yes (Ticker Symbol: IBKR)
Regulation and Security
🛡️RegulationCFTC, NFA, IIROC, FCA, CBI, ASIC, SFC, MNB, CSSF, FSCA
🌎Country of regulationUnited States, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) - Canada: Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC), Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF)
💻Account SegregationYes
🪫Negative balance protectionNot offered
🔋Investor Protection SchemesUS: SIPC (Securities Investor Protection Corporation) offers limited protection for cash and securities in case of brokerage failure (up to $500,000, including $250,000 for cash claims). - Canada: CIPF (Canadian Investor Protection Fund) offers similar protection (up to $1 million). - Coverage may vary depending on account type and country.
Account Types and Features
➕AccountsIndividual, Joint, Trust, IRA and UGMA/UTMA Accounts, Non-Professional Advisor Accounts, Family Office Accounts, Small Business Accounts, Advisor Accounts
💳Institutional AccountsYes
👨‍💼Managed AccountsYes
📇Minor account currenciesUSD, AED, AUD, CAD, CHF, CNH, CZK, DKK, EUR, GBP, HKD, HUF, ILS, JPY, MXN, NOK, NZD, PLN, SAR, SEK, SGD, TRY, ZAR and KRW
💰Minimum DepositFrom $0 USD
Trading Conditions
🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing timeBank Wire Transfer and PayPal. Bank Wire Transfer US Automated Clearing House (ACH) Transfer Initiated at Interactive Brokers Cheques Direct Debit/Electronic Money Transfer Canadian Electronic Funds Transfer, or EFT Single Euro Payment Area (SEPA) BACS/GIRO/ACH
🪙Fund Withdrawal FeeGenerally free, but may apply for certain methods or inactive accounts
📊Spreads fromFrom 0.1 pips DMA
💸CommissionsSpreads from 0.1 pips, commissions from 0.10%
💱Number of base currencies supportedOver 20 base currencies supported
🚀Swap FeesOvernight financing fees apply
📈Leverage1:5 to 1:400 (ASIC Regulations)
📏Margin requirementsFrom 0.5% for forex, 5% for shares and margin factor for indices
☪️Islamic account (swap-free)Yes
💻Demo AccountYes
⌛Order Execution TimeTypically fast (seconds)
📆VPS HostingNot offered
Trading Instruments
🧾CFDs-Total OfferedIBKR offers CFD trading on around 5,200 markets including 100 forex pairs, 20 commodities, 13 indices, and thousands of international stocks.
🗠CFD Stock IndicesYes
⚖️CFD CommoditiesYes
📜CFD SharesYes
Deposits and Withdrawals
💳Deposit OptionsBank Wire Transfer and PayPal.
💵Withdrawal OptionsBank Wire Transfer US Automated Clearing House (ACH) Transfer Initiated at Interactive Brokers Cheques Direct Debit/Electronic Money Transfer Canadian Electronic Funds Transfer, or EFT Single Euro Payment Area (SEPA) BACS/GIRO/ACH
Trading Platforms and Tools
💻Trading PlatformsInteractive Brokers’ Client Portal Desktop TWS IBKR Mobile IBot IBKR WebTrader (Only for IBKR Pro Accounts) IBKR APIs (Only for IBKR Pro Accounts)
👩‍💻OS CompatibilityWeb browsers, Windows, MacOS, Linux, Android, iPhone, tablets, iPads
🖥️Forex trading toolsAdvanced Charts: A range of technical indicators and drawing tools for in-depth market analysis. * Market News & Analysis: Stay informed with breaking news and expert analysis from IG on various markets. * Economic Calendar: Track key economic data releases that can impact forex markets. * Risk Management Tools: Stop-loss and take-profit orders to help manage your risk exposure.
Customer Support
🗣️Live chat availabilityYes, for existing customers through the Help & Support Hub on the IG desktop or mobile trading platform.
📱Customer Support email addressNot supported
📞Customer Support Contact Number010 500 8624
👾Social media PlatformsTwitter
🗣️Languages supported on WebsiteEnglish, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Russian, Simplified and Traditional Chinese, Japanese
Educational Resources and Support
🖺Forex courseYes
🧏‍♀️WebinarsYes, Interactive Brokers offers free trader webinars through Traders' University on a variety of topics including using their platforms, specific products (like options), and general market information. Live and recorded webinars are available.
📚Educational ResourcesYes, A wide range of educational resources are available through Traders' Academy including: * Featured video courses (e.g. TWS for Beginners, Introduction to Stocks) * Users' guides * Cheat sheets * QuickStart guides * FAQs * Articles and other content These resources can help you learn about the financial markets, Interactive Brokers' platform, and different investment products.
Partnerships and Programs
🪪Affiliate program?Yes, Interactive Brokers offers two affiliate programs: Influencer Program and CPC Publisher Program.
👨‍🏫Amount of partnersNot publicly advertised
📋IB ProgramYes, Interactive Brokers offers a program for introducing brokers called "Introducing Brokers". This program allows other brokers to leverage Interactive Brokers' platform for their clients.
🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams?There is no publicly available information about Interactive Brokers sponsoring notable events or teams.
🪙Rebate programInteractive Brokers does not offer a traditional rebate program. However, they do offer commission-free trading for stocks and ETFs.
📝Sign up👉Open Account

  Interactive Brokers  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Wide range of productsLimited Funding and Withdrawal Options
Highly regulatedBest suited to experienced traders
Trades on 80+ exchangesCommission structure benefits high volume trades
 

What futures contracts are available with Interactive Brokers?

Traders can access a broad range of futures, including indices, commodities, currencies, and interest rates from CME, ICE, Eurex, and more, directly routed with full transparency and depth-of-market tools via the Trader Workstation (TWS).  

Why is Interactive Brokers ideal for direct futures trading in South Africa?

Interactive Brokers offers unmatched global futures access, ultra-low commissions, and direct market routing. South African traders benefit from institutional-grade tools, over 30 exchanges, and the advanced TWS platform for precision in futures execution and margin control.

     

2. Tickmill

💰 Min Deposit: $100
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000
🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FCA, FSA, FSCA
Start Trading Read Review
 

Tickmill offers traders the opportunity to invest in several futures exchanges with leverage up to 1:500, all whilst using exclusive analysis items and trading tools. Tickmill offers access to some of the most popular futures, including an S&P 500 micro e-mini, NASDAQ 100 micro e-mini, and micro Bitcoin futures.  

Featured

Company InformationTickmill CTA Logo
📅Year Founded2014
🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff441
👩‍💻Amount of active tradersOver 400 000
🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company)No
Regulation and Security
🛡️RegulationFSA, FCA, CySEC, Labuan FSA, FSCA
🌎Country of regulationSeychelles, UK, Cyprus, Malaysia, South Africa
💻Account SegregationYes
🪫Negative balance protectionYes
🔋Investor Protection SchemesYes
Account Types and Features
➕AccountsPlus account and Raw account
💳Institutional AccountsYes
👨‍💼Managed AccountsYes
📇Minor account currenciesUSD, EUR, GBP, ZAR
💰Minimum Deposit$100 USD
Trading Conditions
🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing timeInstant to 1 business day
🪙Fund Withdrawal FeeFree, but may vary based on payment method and account type
📊Spreads from0.0 pips
💸CommissionsVaries by account type, often commission-free
💱Number of base currencies supported4
🚀Swap FeesOvernight financing fees apply
📈LeverageUp to 1:1000
📏Margin requirements50%
☪️Islamic account (swap-free)Yes
💻Demo AccountYes
⌛Order Execution TimeTypically within milliseconds
📆VPS HostingYes, for an additional fee
Trading Instruments
🧾CFDs-Total OfferedOver 725
🗠CFD Stock IndicesYes
⚖️CFD CommoditiesYes
📜CFD SharesYes
Deposits and Withdrawals
💳Deposit OptionsCredit/Debit Cards, Skrill, Neteller, FasaPay UnionPay, Bank Wire Transfer, Cryptocurrencies (BTC, ETH, USDT)
💵Withdrawal OptionsCredit/Debit Cards, Skrill, Neteller, FasaPay UnionPay, Bank Wire Transfer, Cryptocurrencies (BTC, ETH, USDT)
Trading Platforms and Tools
💻Trading PlatformsMetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), MetaTrader WebTrader, MetaTrader for Mac, Tickmill Mobile App
👩‍💻OS CompatibilityWindows, macOS, iOS, Android
🖥️Forex trading toolsYes
Customer Support
🗣️Live chat availabilityYes 24/5
📱Customer Support email addresssupport@tickmill.com
📞Customer Support Contact NumberSouth Africa: +278 7250 0696
International: +852 5808 7849
👾Social media PlatformsFacebook, X, Instagram
🗣️Languages supported on Website17 Languages
Educational Resources and Support
🖺Forex courseYes
🧏‍♀️WebinarsYes
📚Educational ResourcesYes
Partnerships and Programs
🪪Affiliate program?Yes
👨‍🏫Amount of partners9000+
📋IB ProgramYes
🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams?Yes
🪙Rebate programYes
South African Trader Specific Information
Does Tickmill Accept South African Traders?Yes
Is Tickmill regulated by the South African regulatory body (FSCA)?Yes
Does Tickmill offer an Affiliate Program for South African Traders?Yes
Does Tickmill allow opening trading accounts in ZAR (South African Rand)?Yes
📝Sign up👉Open Account
 

Tickmill Futures Forex 

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Tickmill offers robust trading platforms and innovative mobile tradingCurrency conversion fees will apply for some deposits
Tickmill has a very high trust score and is known for its competitive trading conditionsThere are no fixed spread accounts offered
There are several convenient funding options available including Skrill, Neteller, and othersThe spreads are not the tightest
 

Does Tickmill offer futures trading for South African clients?

Tickmill doesn’t provide exchange-traded futures, but South Africans can trade CFDs on indices, oil, and bonds. It's ideal for speculative futures-style trading without owning contracts or paying exchange fees.  

What makes Tickmill good for futures-style traders?

With raw spreads, fast ECN execution, and low commissions, Tickmill appeals to CFD traders who mimic futures markets, especially in forex and commodities. FSCA regulation also adds peace of mind for South African traders.

   

3. IG

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200
🏦 Regulators: FCA, BAFIN, FINMA, DFSA, MAS, ASIC, FSCA
Start Trading Read Review
 

The Futures Forex broker IG stands among the best options because it gives traders extensive access to forex, indices, and commodities futures markets with excellent spreads combined with tight market liquidity. The trading platforms created by IG allow traders to take advantage of fast execution through built-in charting tools provided by both MetaTrader 4 and their proprietary web platform. Future traders should consider IG as their first choice because its flexible leverage system, robust risk management tools, and broad market accessibility provide them with reliable trading confidence.  

Featured

🔎BrokerIG CTA logo
Company Information
📅Year Founded1974
🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staffOver 1,000
👩‍💻Amount of active tradersOver 239,000
🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company)Yes, listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE)
Regulation and Security
🛡️RegulationRegulated by multiple financial authorities including FCA (UK), ASIC (Australia), and others
🌎Country of regulationSouth Africa, United States, UK
💻Account SegregationYes
🪫Negative balance protectionYes
🔋Investor Protection SchemesYes (under FCA and ASIC regulations)
Account Types and Features
➕AccountsInstitutional and Retail corporate clients
💳Institutional AccountsYes
👨‍💼Managed AccountsNo
📇Minor account currenciesUSD, EUR, GBP, AUD, CAD, JPY, and others
💰Minimum Deposit$0 USD
Trading Conditions
🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time1-3 business days
🪙Fund Withdrawal FeeNo
📊Spreads from0.6 pips
💸CommissionsVariable
💱Number of base currencies supportedOver 50
🚀Swap FeesYes (varies by account type)
📈LeverageUp to 200:1
📏Margin requirementsFrom 0.5% for forex, 5% for shares and margin factor for indices
☪️Islamic account (swap-free)No
💻Demo AccountYes
⌛Order Execution Time< 1 second
📆VPS HostingNo
Trading Instruments
🧾CFDs-Total Offered16000+
🗠CFD Stock IndicesYes
⚖️CFD CommoditiesYes
📜CFD SharesYes
Deposits and Withdrawals
💳Deposit OptionsBank transfer, credit/debit cards, e-wallets
💵Withdrawal OptionsBank transfer, credit/debit cards, e-wallets
Trading Platforms and Tools
💻Trading PlatformsIG Trading Platform, MetaTrader 4,
👩‍💻OS CompatibilityWindows, macOS, Web, Mobile (Android, iOS)
🖥️Forex trading toolsTrading signals, economic calendar, charting tools
Customer Support
🗣️Live chat availabilityYes
📱Customer Support email addressnewaccounts.za@ig.com.
📞Customer Support Contact Number010 500 8624
👾Social media PlatformsFacebook, Twitter, Instagram
🗣️Languages supported on WebsiteEnglish, Spanish, Chinese, and others
Educational Resources and Support
🖺Forex courseYes
🧏‍♀️WebinarsYes
📚Educational ResourcesTrading Academy, webinars, market analysis
Partnerships and Programs
🪪Affiliate program?Yes
👨‍🏫Amount of partnersNot specified
📋IB ProgramYes
🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams?Yes
🪙Rebate programNo
📝Sign up👉 Open Account

 

IG

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌Cons
The FCA enforces strict regulatory standards, ensuring IG follows best practices in client fund protection, data security, and transparency.The FCA imposes leverage limits (up to 1:30 for retail traders), which may limit profit potential for traders who prefer higher leverage options.
Segregated Client AccountsStrict Regulatory Requirements
Fair Trading EnvironmentSlower Account Processes
 

What futures markets does IG offer to South African traders?

IG provides futures CFDs on global indices, forex, commodities, and bonds. South African traders can speculate on future price movements with no expiry contracts and built-in leverage via a regulated, FSCA-compliant platform.  

Is IG a reliable broker for futures-style trading?

Yes, IG has decades of global reputation, FSCA regulation, and a user-friendly platform. Futures CFDs are executed with competitive spreads, and no direct exchange access is required, making it accessible and flexible.

   

4, AvaTrade

💰 Min Deposit: $100
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400
🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA
Start Trading Read Review

Among all Forex brokers, AvaTrade takes a leading position through its secure platform, which provides extensive features. A reliable platform for Forex indices and commodity futures trading exists under the supervision of the FSCA in South Africa as part of its regulated trading operations. AvaTrade offers traders access to competitive spreads in addition to leverage and operates through platforms such as MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and AvaTradeGO. Advanced futures traders plus beginners can find a perfect trading solution at the broker because it provides robust risk management systems alongside educational resources and non-stop customer support.  

Featured

Company InformationAvatrade CTA logo
📅Year Founded2006
🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff614
👩‍💻Amount of active traders300,000
🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company)No
Regulation and Security
🛡️RegulationCBI, BVI FSC, ASIC, FSCA, ADGM, FRSA, ISA
🌎Country of regulationIreland, Australia, Japan, South Africa, Abu Dhabi, British Virgin Islands, European Union, Polish Branch.
💻Account SegregationYes
🪫Negative balance protectionYes
🔋Investor Protection SchemesYes, Up to €20,000 under CySEC Investor Compensation Fund (ICF) (for EU clients) | * Up to AUD$250,000 under ASIC Client Money Protection Scheme (CMPS) (for Australian clients) |
Account Types and Features
➕AccountsStandard Account, Retail Islamic account, Professional account
💳Institutional AccountsYes
👨‍💼Managed AccountsAvaTrade offers copy trading (AvaSocial) but doesn't directly manage accounts.
📇Minor account currenciesAUD, JPY, GBP, USD, EUR, CHF
💰Minimum Deposit$100 USD
Trading Conditions
🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time1-3 business days
🪙Fund Withdrawal FeeFree up to a certain amount
📊Spreads from0.7 pips
💸CommissionsNo
💱Number of base currencies supportedOver 50
🚀Swap FeesOvernight financing fees apply
📈LeverageUp to 400:1
📏Margin requirements0.50%
☪️Islamic account (swap-free)Yes, available upon request
💻Demo AccountYes
⌛Order Execution TimeTypically within milliseconds
📆VPS HostingYes
Trading Instruments
🧾CFDs-Total OfferedOver 1,250+
🗠CFD Stock IndicesMajor global indices (e.g., US 30, FTSE 100, DAX 30)
⚖️CFD CommoditiesPrecious metals (gold, silver), Energy (oil, gas), Agricultural (wheat, corn)
📜CFD SharesThousands of shares from various global exchanges (US, Europe, Asia)
Deposits and Withdrawals
💳Deposit OptionsCredit/debit cards, bank transfers, electronic wallets.
💵Withdrawal OptionsMust be sent via the same payment method used for deposit
Trading Platforms and Tools
💻Trading PlatformsMetaTrader 4 (MT4) MetaTrader 5 (MT5) AvaTrade WebTrader AvaTrade Mobile App AvaOptions DupliTrade & ZuluTrade
👩‍💻OS CompatibilityWindows, macOS, Web, Mobile (Android, iOS)
🖥️Forex trading toolsYes
Customer Support
🗣️Live chat availabilityYes 24/7
📱Customer Support email addressOnline email on website
📞Customer Support Contact Number+447520644093
👾Social media PlatformsFacebook, Twitter, Instagram
🗣️Languages supported on WebsiteOver 14 languages, including English, Spanish, French, German, Italian, Arabic, Russian, Portuguese
Educational Resources and Support
🖺Forex courseYes
🧏‍♀️WebinarsYes
📚Educational ResourcesYes
Partnerships and Programs
🪪Affiliate program?Yes
👨‍🏫Amount of partners70 000
📋IB ProgramYes
🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams?Yes
🪙Rebate programYes
South African Trader Specific Information
Does AvaTrade Accept South African Traders?Yes
Is AvaTrade regulated by the South African regulatory body (FSCA)?Yes
Does AvaTrade offer an Affiliate Program for South African Traders?Yes
Does AvaTrade allow opening trading accounts in ZAR (South African Rand)?Yes
📝Sign up👉Open Account

  AvaTrade Future  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌Cons
Wide range of CFDs assets to trade - 1000+You can’t buy stock or cryptocurrency
Worldwide regulated (mention the regulation if necessay)Cryptocurrency deposit is not accepted
Award winnerQuarterly and annual inactivity fees
Multiple platform – MT4, MT5, etcCostumer support is not available 24/7
Negative balance protectionNo bonus for EU based clients
20% welcome bonusNo US clients accepted
Education contentSpread is higher then others brokers
Beginners, friendly platform (webtrade)Imitated crypto assets– only the popular ones are offer
 

Can I trade futures with AvaTrade in South Africa?

AvaTrade offers futures CFDs on indices, oil, and commodities. While not direct exchange-traded futures, these products give South African traders speculative exposure with fixed spreads and leveraged trading options on MT4/MT5 platforms.  

What are the advantages of AvaTrade’s futures CFDs?

AvaTrade delivers fixed spreads, no commissions, and 24/5 access to key futures markets through CFDs. It's a solid entry point for South African traders wanting futures exposure without complex contract rollover or exchange fees.

   

5. FXCM

💰 Min Deposit: $50
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30
🏦 Regulators: FCA and FSCA
Start Trading Read Review
 

FXCM offers access to Futures Trading via NinjaTrader. NinjaTrader offers access to a trading platform that is suited to both beginner and advanced traders. NinjaTrader comes packed with a wide range of technical analysis tools, and traders will have access to charts, simulated trading, and market analysis, the essentials for futures trading.  

Featured

🥇BrokerFXCM CTA logo
📅Year Founded1999
🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staffOver 150
👩‍💻Amount of active tradersNot publicly disclosed
🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company)No
Regulation and Security
🛡️RegulationFCA (UK), ASIC (Australia), FSCA (South Africa), CySEC (Cyprus)
🌎Country of regulationUK, Australia, South Africa, Cyprus
💻Account SegregationYes
🪫Negative balance protectionYes
🔋Investor Protection SchemesYes, through regulatory bodies
Account Types and Features
💳Institutional AccountsYes
👨‍💼Managed AccountsNo
📇Minor account currenciesEUR, GBP, AUD, JPY, CAD
💰Minimum Deposit$50 USD
Trading Conditions
🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time1-2 business days
🪙Fund Withdrawal FeeVaries by method
📊Spreads from1.3 pips on EUR/USD
💸CommissionsNone on standard accounts
💱Number of base currencies supported4
🚀Swap FeesApplicable
📈LeverageUp to 30:1
📏Margin requirementsVariable based on asset and leverage
☪️Islamic account (swap-free)Yes
💻Demo AccountYes
⌛Order Execution Time20-30 milliseconds
📆VPS HostingYes
Trading Instruments
🧾CFDs-Total OfferedOver 350
🗠CFD Stock IndicesYes
⚖️CFD CommoditiesYes
📜CFD SharesYes
Deposits and Withdrawals
💳Deposit OptionsBank Transfer, Credit/Debit Cards, Skrill, Neteller, UnionPay, others
💵Withdrawal OptionsBank Transfer, Credit/Debit Cards, Skrill, Neteller, UnionPay, others
Trading Platforms and Tools
💻Trading PlatformsMetaTrader 4, Trading Station, NinjaTrader, ZuluTrade
👩‍💻OS CompatibilityWeb-based (All major browsers), Windows, macOS, iOS, Android
🖥️Forex trading toolsTrading signals, Market analysis tools, Automated trading
Customer Support
🗣️Live chat availabilityYes
📱Customer Support email addressinfo@fxcm.com
📞Customer Support Contact Number+44 2073984050
👾Social media PlatformsFacebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube
🗣️Languages supported on WebsiteEnglish, French, German, Chinese, Italian, Arabic, more
Educational Resources and Support
🖺Forex courseYes
🧏‍♀️WebinarsYes
📚Educational ResourcesVideo tutorials, Articles, Webinars, Market analysis
Partnerships and Programs
🪪Affiliate program?Yes
👨‍🏫Amount of partnersNot publicly disclosed
📋IB ProgramYes
🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams?No
🪙Rebate programYes
📝Sign up👉 Open Account

  FXCM  

Pros and Cons

✅Pros❌Cons
FXCM offers several resources to professional clientsProfessional traders are not protected by compensation or a negative balance
 

Does FXCM support futures trading for South Africans?

FXCM doesn’t offer exchange-traded futures but enables futures CFD trading, especially on popular indices and oil. South African clients can trade futures-like products with leverage and no expiry dates on a regulated platform.  

What makes FXCM a good alternative for futures CFD trading?

FXCM provides competitive spreads, Trading Station and MT4 support, and access to futures-style CFD products with real-time market execution. It’s backed by FSCA oversight for South African clients seeking flexibility and safety.

   

6. Saxo Bank

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000
🏦 Regulators: FCA, FINMA, FSA, ASIC
Start Trading Read Review
 

Saxo Bank is a Danish investment bank founded in 1992 and headquartered in Copenhagen, offering one of the most comprehensive multi‑asset trading environments worldwide. Futures trading is supported with spread orders, depth trader, and time & sales for institutional-grade transparency. Saxo is widely praised for platform design and multi‑asset access, but industry comparisons often note higher commission costs, especially for smaller futures contracts, and occasional user critiques around support responsiveness and pricing transparency.  

Featured

🔎BrokerSaxo CTA logo
Company Information
📅Year Founded1992
🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff2,500
👩‍💻Amount of active traders1,200,000+
🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company)No
Regulation and Security
🛡️RegulationFCA, Consob, Czech National Bank, Bank of the Netherlands, Monetary Authority of Singapore, FINMA, Bank of France, Central Bank of the UAE, FSA, Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong, ASIC
🌎Country of regulationDenmark, United Kingdom, Singapore, Netherlands, Hong Kong, Australia, UAE, France
💻Account SegregationYes
🪫Negative balance protectionYes, Saxo Bank offers negative balance protection.
🔋Investor Protection SchemesYes, investor protection is available at Saxo
Account Types and Features
➕AccountsSaxo Account Joint account Corporate account Professional account Portfolio ased Margin account
💳Institutional AccountsYes
👨‍💼Managed AccountsYes
📇Minor account currenciesEuro, the British pound or the Japanese yen.
💰Minimum Deposit$0 USD/ R 0 ZAR
Trading Conditions
🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time1 to 2 business days
🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee$0
📊Spreads from0.0 pips
💸Commissions0.10%
💱Number of base currencies supported11 Different currencies
🚀Swap FeesOvernight financing fees apply
📈LeverageMax 1:3000
📏Margin requirements4%
☪️Islamic account (swap-free)Yes
💻Demo AccountYes
⌛Order Execution TimeUltemately -fast (average under 1 second)
📆VPS HostingNot offered
Trading Instruments
🧾CFDs-Total OfferedOver 8,800+
🗠CFD Stock IndicesYes
⚖️CFD CommoditiesYes
📜CFD SharesYes
Deposits and Withdrawals
💳Deposit OptionsBank Transfer , Debit Card
💵Withdrawal OptionsBank Transfer
Trading Platforms and Tools
💻Trading PlatformsSaxoTraderGO, SaxoTraderPRO
👩‍💻OS CompatibilityWindows, Mac Web-based, Mobile (iOS & Android)
🖥️Forex trading toolsYes
Customer Support
🗣️Live chat availabilityNo, Ticket support is available
📱Customer Support email addressdigitalsalesuk@saxomarkets.com
📞Customer Support Contact Numbertel:+44 (0)207 151 2100
👾Social media PlatformsFacebook, Twitter, YouTube
🗣️Languages supported on WebsiteEnglish, Polish, Russian, and more
Educational Resources and Support
🖺Forex courseYes
🧏‍♀️WebinarsYes
📚Educational ResourcesYes, Saxo Bank provides a variety of educational resources including articles, videos, and glossaries.
Partnerships and Programs
🪪Affiliate program?Yes
👨‍🏫Amount of partnersNot publicly advertised
📋IB ProgramNot offered
🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams?Yes, XM sponsors various events and teams
🪙Rebate programYes, When you trade above the threshold on the eligible products, you will automatically earn cash rebates.
📝Sign up👉Open Account

  Saxo Bank  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Well-regulated by several entitiesHigh minimum deposit
There is no platform fee chargedThere is an inactivity fee is charged on dormant accounts
 

Can South Africans trade real futures with Saxo Bank?

Yes, Saxo Bank offers direct futures trading on global exchanges like CME, ICE, and Eurex. South African traders can trade real contracts, not CFDs, through advanced platforms like SaxoTraderGO and SaxoTraderPRO.  

Why choose Saxo Bank for futures trading?

Saxo Bank is ideal for professional traders. It offers institutional-grade platforms, direct exchange access, and powerful margin tools. Although commission costs are higher, South African clients benefit from top-tier execution and global reach.

   

7. Pepperstone

💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 (1:30 for retail EEA/UK clients)
🏦 Regulators: ASIC, BAFIN, CMA, CySEC, DFSA, FCA, SCB
Start Trading Read Review
 

Pepperstone is a well-known global broker that provides access to a wide range of CFDs, including forex, indices, commodities, shares, and more via popular platforms like MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and cTrader. While it does not offer direct exchange-traded futures contracts, its CFD products enable traders to speculate on futures-like price movements in commodities and indices with competitive pricing, deep liquidity, and multiple execution tools. Pepperstone is recognized for tight spreads, low commission options on its Razor accounts, and fast trade execution, making it suitable for both novice and experienced CFD traders who want futures-style exposure without direct futures contracts.  

Featured

Company InformationPepperstone logo
📅Year Founded2010
🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staffOver 500
👩‍💻Amount of active tradersOver 200,000
🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company)No
Regulation and Security
🛡️RegulationFCA (UK), ASIC (Australia)
🌎Country of regulationUK, Australia
💻Account SegregationYes
🪫Negative balance protectionYes, retail clients
🔋Investor Protection SchemesYes, depends on the jurisdiction
Account Types and Features
💳Institutional AccountsYes
👨‍💼Managed AccountsNo
📇Minor account currencies8
💰Minimum Deposit10 USD / 161 ZAR
Trading Conditions
🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time1-3 business days
🪙Fund Withdrawal FeeNo
📊Spreads from0.0 pips
💸CommissionsVariable, based on account type and trading volume
💱Number of base currencies supported7
🚀Swap FeesYes
📈LeverageMax leverage for EEA/UK clients is up to 1:30
📏Margin requirementsVariable based on asset and leverage
☪️Islamic account (swap-free)Yes
(availability depends on the region and not available for EU-based audiences)

💻Demo AccountYes
⌛Order Execution Time30-60 milliseconds
📆VPS HostingYes, for clients who meet the criteria
Trading Instruments
🧾CFDs-Total OfferedOver 1350
🗠CFD Stock IndicesYes
⚖️CFD CommoditiesYes
📜CFD SharesYes
Deposits and Withdrawals
💳Deposit OptionsBank Transfer, Credit/Debit Cards, PayPal, Skrill, and Neteller  payment methods availability depends on the region
💵Withdrawal OptionsBank Transfer, Credit/Debit Cards, PayPal, Skrill, and Neteller   payment methods availability depends on the region
Trading Platforms and Tools
💻Trading PlatformsMetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader
👩‍💻OS CompatibilityWindows, macOS, iOS, Android
🖥️Forex trading toolsTradingView
Customer Support
🗣️Live chat availabilityYes 24/5
📱Customer Support email addresssupport@pepperstone.com
📞Customer Support Contact Number+44 (0) 203 695 5811
👾Social media PlatformsFacebook, X, LinkedIn, Instagram
🗣️Languages supported on WebsiteEnglish, Chinese, Arabic, German, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian
Educational Resources and Support
🖺Forex courseYes
🧏‍♀️WebinarsYes
📚Educational ResourcesTrading guides, eBooks, market analysis
Partnerships and Programs
🪪Affiliate program?Yes
👨‍🏫Amount of partnersNot publicly disclosed
📋IB ProgramYes
🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams?No
🪙Rebate programYes
📝Sign up👉 Open Account

  Pepperstone Futures Forex  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Pepperstone is a well-known and trusted broker in South AfricaThere are only two retail accounts offered
Pepperstone accepts a variety of funding and withdrawal optionsPepperstone is not regulated by the FSCA (according to the website, the application was withdrawn)
South Africans can expect tight and competitive spreads on the Razor AccountPepperstone does not provide local telephone assistance in South Africa
South Africans can contact Pepperstone 24/7 across various channels
 

Does Pepperstone offer real futures trading in South Africa?

No. Pepperstone does not provide direct access to exchange-traded futures. Instead, it offers futures-style exposure through CFDs on indices and commodities, allowing traders to speculate on price movements without owning futures contracts.  

Is Pepperstone suitable for futures-style CFD traders?

Yes. Pepperstone is well-suited for futures-style CFD trading due to tight spreads, fast execution, and platforms like MT4, MT5, and cTrader, making it popular among active and algorithmic traders.

   

8. Plus500

💰 Min Deposit: $100
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30
🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FCA, MAS, FSA, ASIC, FMA, FSCA
Start Trading Read Review
 

Plus500 operates primarily as a CFD trading platform with a user-friendly proprietary interface designed for simplicity and accessibility. It provides access to a broad spectrum of CFD instruments, including indices, commodities, forex, and more, allowing traders to speculate on price movements that mirror futures behaviour, though it does not offer direct exchange-listed futures contracts. The platform is known for transparent, commission-free trading with variable spreads, risk management tools, and 24/7 support, appealing especially to beginner or intermediate CFD traders who prioritise ease of use over advanced execution features.  

Featured

🔎BrokerPlus500 CTA logo
Company Information
📅Year Founded2008
🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff569
👩‍💻Amount of active traders280,769 active users
🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company)Yes, on the London Stock Exchange's Main Market
Regulation and Security
🛡️RegulationFCA, ASIC, CySEC, MAS, FSCA
🌎Country of regulationUK, Cyprus, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, Israel, Seychelles, Estonia, United Arab Emirates, Japan
💻Account SegregationYes, client funds are held in segregated bank accounts
🪫Negative balance protectionYes, in some jurisdictions
🔋Investor Protection Schemes£85k to UK, €20k to EU clients, and $0 to other clients
Account Types and Features
➕AccountsRetail Account
💳Institutional AccountsNo
👨‍💼Managed AccountsNo
📇Minor account currenciesEUR/JPY, AUD/JPY, GBP/EUR
💰Minimum Deposit$100 / R1806
Trading Conditions
🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time1-3 business days
🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee$0
📊Spreads from0.8 pips
💸CommissionsNo commission is charged
💱Number of base currencies supported48
🚀Swap FeesYes, Charged on leveraged overnight positions
📈Leverage1:30
📏Margin requirementsYes
☪️Islamic account (swap-free)No
💻Demo AccountYes
⌛Order Execution TimeTypically fast (seconds)
📆VPS HostingNot offered
Trading Instruments
🧾CFDs-Total OfferedOver 2800 financial instruments, including Shares, Forex, Indices, Commodities, ETFs and Options.
🗠CFD Stock IndicesYes, including FTSE 100
⚖️CFD CommoditiesYes
📜CFD SharesYes
Deposits and Withdrawals
💳Deposit OptionsBank wires, credit/debit cards, Skrill, Neteller, and Paypal.
💵Withdrawal OptionsBank wires, credit/debit cards, Skrill, Neteller, and Paypal.
Trading Platforms and Tools
💻Trading PlatformsUser-friendly web and mobile platforms
👩‍💻OS CompatibilityWindows, Mac, Web-based
🖥️Forex trading toolsCryptocurrencies, Forex, indices, commodities, shares, options, ETFs
Customer Support
🗣️Live chat availabilityYes 24/7
📱Customer Support Online WhatsappYes 24/7
📞Customer Support Contact Number+65 6320 1111 and +65 6320 1119.
👾Social media PlatformsYes (Facebook, X, etc.)
🗣️Languages supported on Plus500 Website32 Languages
Educational Resources and Support
🖺Forex courseNot offered
🧏‍♀️WebinarsFree Trading Webinars & Market Analyses
📚Educational ResourcesFree trading e-book, How to Videos etc.
Partnerships and Programs
🪪Affiliate program?Yes
👨‍🏫Amount of partners40 000+
📋IB ProgramYes
🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams?BSC Young Boys Super League, Italian Serie A club Atalanta and Polish Ekstraklasa team Legia Warsaw.
🪙Rebate programYes
South African Trader Specific Information
Does Plus500 Accept South African Traders?Yes, offer full-trading package to South African traders.
Is Plus500 regulated by the South African regulatory body (FSCA)?Yes, it is regulated and licensed by the FSCA.
Do Plus500 offer an Affiliate Program for South African Traders?Yes, It offers an Affiliate program for most regions.
Do Plus500 allow opening trading accounts in ZAR?The company supports having a base account currency in ZAR.
📝Sign upOpen Account

  Plus500 Futures Forex  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
User-friendly platformLack of in-depth research tools
Listed on the London Stock ExchangeOnly an average educational section
Low trading feesLimited product range.  Only CFD
 

Can you trade futures directly with Plus500?

No. Plus500 does not offer real futures contracts. It provides CFD instruments that track futures prices, allowing traders to speculate on market movements using leverage without accessing futures exchanges directly.  

Who is Plus500 best suited for?

Plus500 is ideal for beginners and casual traders who want simple access to futures-style CFDs through a proprietary, easy-to-use platform with no commissions and built-in risk management tools.    

9. XM

💰 Min Deposit: $5
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000
🏦 Regulators: CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA
Start Trading Read Review
 

XM is a forex and CFD broker offering access to a large variety of global markets through MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 platforms. Traders can access forex pairs, indices, commodities, energies, and precious metals, including futures-based CFDs without owning the underlying asset, providing an indirect way to engage with futures-style price action. XM’s strength lies in its low minimum deposit requirements, competitive spreads, and broad instrument set, which make it particularly attractive to traders seeking diversified CFD exposure across markets from a single account.  

Featured

Company InformationXM Logo
📅Year Founded2009
🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staffOver 450
👩‍💻Amount of active tradersOver 5 million
🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company)No
Regulation and Security
🛡️RegulationCySEC (Cyprus): Trading Point of Financial Instruments Ltd provides services in the EEA. ASIC (Australia): Trading Point of Financial Instruments Pty Ltd (AFSL 443670) oversees Australian operations. FCA (UK): XM UK provides regulated services in the UK. DFSA (Dubai): Trading Point MENA Limited covers the Middle East clients. IFSC/FSC (Belize): XM Global Limited services international clients.
FSCA in South Africa as a Financial Service Provider (FSP) with authorisation number 49976
🌎Country of regulationCyprus, Australia, UK, Belize, Dubai
💻Account SegregationYes
🪫Negative balance protectionYes
🔋Investor Protection SchemesYes, through regulatory bodies
Account Types and Features
💳Institutional AccountsNo
👨‍💼Managed AccountsNo
📇Minor account currenciesEUR, GBP, AUD, CHF, JPY, HUF, PLN
💰Minimum Deposit$5 USD
Trading Conditions
🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time1-3 business days
🪙Fund Withdrawal FeeNone
📊Spreads from0.6 pips on major currency pairs
💸CommissionsNone on standard accounts
💱Number of base currencies supported11
🚀Swap FeesApplicable
📈LeverageUp to 30:1
📏Margin requirementsVariable based on asset and leverage
☪️Islamic account (swap-free)Yes
💻Demo AccountYes
⌛Order Execution TimeAverage of 1 second
📆VPS HostingYes
Trading Instruments
🧾CFDs-Total OfferedOver 1,000
🗠CFD Stock IndicesYes
⚖️CFD CommoditiesYes
📜CFD SharesYes
Deposits and Withdrawals
💳Deposit OptionsBank Transfer, Credit/Debit Cards, Skrill, Neteller, PayPal, others
💵Withdrawal OptionsBank Transfer, Credit/Debit Cards, Skrill, Neteller, PayPal, others
Trading Platforms and Tools
💻Trading PlatformsMetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, XM WebTrader, XM Mobile App
👩‍💻OS CompatibilityWeb-based (All major browsers), Windows, macOS, iOS, Android
🖥️Forex trading toolsTrading signals, market analysis tools, Expert Advisors (EAs)
Customer Support
🗣️Live chat availabilityYes
📱Customer Support email addresssupport@xm.com
📞Customer Support Contact Number+357 25029933
👾Social media PlatformsFacebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube
🗣️Languages supported on WebsiteOver 20 languages, including English, Spanish, Chinese, Arabic, more
Educational Resources and Support
🖺Forex courseYes
🧏‍♀️WebinarsYes
📚Educational ResourcesXM Education, Video tutorials, Market analysis
Partnerships and Programs
🪪Affiliate program?Yes
👨‍🏫Amount of partnersNot publicly disclosed
📋IB ProgramYes
🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams?Yes, various sports sponsorships, including Formula 1 and rugby teams
🪙Rebate programYes
📝Sign up👉 Open Account

  XM  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Licensed and Regulated (FSC, CySEC, ASIC)No banking licence
Tight spreads availableIncreased spreads on the Micro and Standard accounts
55+ Currency pairs to trade withNo 24/7 Customer support
 

Does XM support futures trading?

XM does not offer direct futures trading. It provides futures-based CFDs on commodities, indices, and energies, enabling traders to gain futures-like exposure without trading exchange-listed contracts.  

Why do traders choose XM for futures CFDs?

Traders choose XM for its very low minimum deposit, broad range of CFD instruments, reliable execution, and access to MetaTrader platforms, making it accessible for beginners seeking futures-style market exposure.    

10. TradeStation

💰 Min Deposit: $0
🏦 Regulators: FINRA, SEC
Start Trading Read Review
 

TradeStation is a traditional online brokerage that offers direct access to exchange-traded futures, alongside stocks, options, and ETFs. Its platforms include advanced tools designed for serious active traders, such as the specialized FuturesPlus interface and professional charting and analysis capabilities. Futures traders benefit from access to hundreds of futures products across global markets, competitive margin structures, and robust execution tools. While platform complexity and fee structures may be more suited to experienced traders rather than beginners, TradeStation remains a strong choice for those requiring true futures trading and professional-grade order management.  

Featured

Broker's NameTradeStation CTA Logo
📍 HeadquarteredPlantation, Florida
📅 Year Founded1982
⚖️ Regulating AuthoritiesFINRA, SEC
🌐 Countries not accepted for tradeNone
☪️ Islamic account (swap-free)No
👍 Demo AccountNo
📊 Institutional AccountsYes
📊 Managed AccountsYes
🚀 Sign up bonusYes
📈 Maximum LeverageLeverage is often mentioned but no ratio is ever indicated
💰 Minimum Deposit$0
💳 Deposit OptionsOnly wire transfer
💳 Withdrawal OptionsOnly wire transfer
💻 Platform TypesDesktop platform, web trading platform.
📱 OS CompatibilityMac, Windows, Linux, Web, Mobile Android, iPhone, iPad.
📈 Tradable assets offeredStocks, Bonds, Mutual funds, Exchange-traded funds (ETFs), Options, Futures, Cryptocurrencies.
👨‍💼 Languages supported on WebsiteEnglish
👥 Customer Support LanguagesEnglish
📆 Customer Service HoursMonday – Friday 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET
📝Sign up👉 Open Account

  TradeStation  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
EasyLanguage for custom scriptingLimited international market access
Great backtesting environmentPlatform interface looks dated
 

Is TradeStation a real futures broker?

Yes. TradeStation offers direct access to exchange-traded futures on major global markets, including CME and ICE, making it suitable for traders who want genuine futures contracts rather than CFDs.  

Who should use TradeStation for futures trading?

TradeStation is best for experienced traders who need advanced charting, professional order execution, and access to real futures and options, rather than beginners looking for simple CFD-based trading.  

Which Futures Broker Is Best in South Africa?

If you want to trade actual exchange-traded futures, Interactive Brokers is one of the better options for South African traders. It accepts South African residents and gives clients access to futures across more than 30 market centres.

Saxo and TradeStation are also worth looking at if you're an experienced trader and want a more professional futures setup. Tickmill can be another option, although its direct futures offering depends on which Tickmill entity is available to you.

If you don't need direct exchange access, CFDs are simpler. IG, FXCM, Pepperstone, Plus500 and XM all offer ways to trade markets linked to futures prices without buying or selling the actual futures contract.

Can You Trade Futures in South Africa?

Yes. South Africans can trade both local and international futures markets.

Locally, the Johannesburg Stock Exchange has a derivatives market covering products such as index futures, single-stock futures and options.

You can also use international brokers to access exchanges such as CME, CBOT, NYMEX, COMEX and Eurex, provided the broker accepts South African clients and your account is eligible for those products.

One thing to check carefully: what does the broker mean by "futures"?

Some brokers offer the actual exchange-traded contract. Others offer an OTC CFD based on the price of that futures market. They can look similar on a trading platform, but they are two different products.

How We Selected the Best Futures Brokers

We looked at what each broker actually offers rather than simply counting how many times the word "futures" appears on its website.

That included the type of product, available markets, trading platforms, pricing information, regulation, availability to South African clients and how clearly the broker explains whether you're trading an exchange-listed contract or a CFD.

Brokers offering real futures contracts received more weight because they're the closest match for someone specifically searching for a futures broker.

We still included CFD brokers because plenty of South African traders use futures-based CFDs to trade oil, gold, indices and other international markets.

The comparison uses information published by brokers, exchanges and regulators. SA Shares did not place live futures trades with every broker or run its own execution-speed tests across every platform.

How to Choose a Futures Broker in South Africa

First, work out what you actually need.

If you want to trade contracts listed on CME, Eurex or another futures exchange, look for a broker with direct exchange access. Interactive Brokers, Saxo and TradeStation are much closer to what you're looking for than a broker that only offers CFDs.

If you mainly want to trade the price of oil, gold, stock indices or similar markets, a futures-based CFD may be enough. Then you'll want to pay closer attention to spreads, overnight financing, rollover rules and which legal entity holds your account.

Don't ignore the account currency either.

If your income and bank account are in rand but your trading account is funded in USD, EUR or GBP, currency conversion becomes part of your trading cost. Cross-border deposits and withdrawals can also add fees or extra admin.

Risks of Futures Trading

Futures are leveraged. Futures CFDs are too.

That means a relatively small move in the market can have a much bigger effect on your account balance. A position that looks manageable at entry can become expensive very quickly if the market moves against you.

With direct futures, you also need to understand exchange margin, contract expiry and settlement. Some contracts are cash-settled. Others can have more complicated settlement rules, depending on the market and how your broker handles expiry.

CFDs work differently. You're trading an OTC contract with the broker rather than placing the trade directly on a futures exchange.

And don't make the mistake of treating a low margin requirement as low risk. It usually means you're putting up less cash to control the same size position. The market risk hasn't disappeared.

Conclusion

Interactive Brokers is our first pick for South African traders who want to trade real exchange-listed futures rather than CFDs that track futures prices. It accepts South African residents and gives traders access to a wide range of international futures exchanges.

Saxo and TradeStation make more sense for experienced futures traders who want more advanced trading tools. Tickmill is another option worth checking, especially on cost, but its direct futures offering depends on which Tickmill entity you can open an account with.

If you're trading CFDs instead, the shortlist looks different. IG has a solid desktop platform, FXCM offers futures-related CFDs and has a South African regulatory presence, while Pepperstone uses a CFD Forward structure for some markets. Plus500 and XM are simpler options if you don't need a more complex futures setup.

The main thing is to check exactly what you're trading before you open the position. A futures CFD is not the same thing as an exchange-traded futures contract. One is an OTC product with the broker; the other is traded on a futures exchange.

Risk warning: Futures and CFDs use leverage, so losses can build quickly when the market moves against you. Fees, margin requirements, available products and the legal entity holding your account can also change. Check the current terms before depositing money or placing a trade.

Last reviewed: 19 August 2026.

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Frequently Asked Questions

 

How do Forex futures work?

Forex futures are standardized contracts traded on exchanges, allowing you to buy or sell a specific currency pair at a predetermined price and date. They offer transparency, leverage, and a regulated environment, ideal for hedging or speculation.  

Which is better to trade, futures or forex?

Forex offers fast execution, tight spreads, and 24-hour liquidity, which suits active traders. Futures provide access to more instruments and centralized pricing but come with expiration dates and often higher margin requirements. The better option depends on the strategy.  

How many types of futures are there?

There are several types of futures: equity futures, commodity futures, index futures, currency futures, interest rate futures, energy futures, and VIX futures. Each allows speculation or hedging on different asset classes with standardized contract terms and expirations.  

Can Beginners Trade Futures?

Yes, beginners can trade futures, but it’s essential to understand contract sizes, margin requirements, and expiry dates. Many brokers offer educational tools and demo accounts to help new traders learn futures trading before risking real capital.

Which futures forex broker is best in South Africa?

The best broker depends on your trading goals, experience, and budget. Leading choices often include brokers with competitive spreads, strong regulation, advanced trading platforms, and access to both forex and futures markets for diverse trading opportunities.

Is futures and forex trading legal in South Africa?

Yes, futures and forex trading are legal in South Africa. Traders should choose brokers regulated by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) or reputable international regulators to ensure greater transparency, client fund protection, and regulatory compliance.

What is the minimum deposit required to start trading?

Minimum deposits vary by broker and account type. Some brokers allow traders to start with as little as $10, while others require $100 or more. Lower deposits can help beginners gain experience before committing larger amounts.

Which trading platforms do top brokers offer?

Most leading futures and forex brokers provide MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), and proprietary platforms. These platforms offer advanced charting tools, technical indicators, automated trading features, and mobile applications for convenient trading on the go.

Can beginners trade futures and forex successfully?

Yes, beginners can start trading with proper education and risk management. Many brokers offer demo accounts, webinars, tutorials, and market analysis tools that help new traders learn strategies and gain confidence before trading real funds.

What should I consider when choosing a futures forex broker?

Look for regulation, trading costs, available markets, execution speed, platform quality, customer support, and deposit methods. Comparing these factors helps traders select a broker that aligns with their objectives, experience level, and overall trading requirements.

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