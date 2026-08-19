The 10 Best Futures Forex Brokers in South Africa include a mix of brokers offering genuine exchange-traded futures and brokers providing CFDs or forward CFDs that follow futures markets. That difference matters. A futures CFD can give you exposure to movements in oil, gold, stock indices or other futures markets, but you are not actually buying or selling the exchange-traded futures contract.

For South African traders wanting direct futures access, Interactive Brokers stands out for its global market coverage, while Saxo and TradeStation are stronger choices for experienced traders who want professional exchange-traded derivatives platforms. Traders who prefer CFDs have alternatives such as IG, FXCM, Pepperstone, Plus500 and XM.

What is Forex Futures?

Forex futures are standardized futures contracts to buy or sell currency at a set date, time, and contract size. Unlike forwards, futures contracts are publicly traded, non-customizable, and guaranteed against credit losses by an intermediary.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

What's the difference between forex and futures trading?

Forex trading happens over-the-counter (OTC) with real-time currency pairs, while futures trading involves standardized contracts traded on exchanges. Forex offers 24/5 access and high liquidity; futures provide set expiries, more regulation, and contract-based trading on broader assets.

Best Futures Forex Brokers in South Africa

🔎 Provider 📝 Best For 🚀 Open an Account 💶 Min. Deposit (USD) 💼Futures Exposure Direct Futures Trading 👉 Open Account $0 USD / 0 ZAR Exchange-traded futures Low-Cost Futures-Style CFD Trading 👉 Open Account $100 USD / 1806 ZAR Direct futures through Tickmill UK; CFDs through other entities Desktop Futures Trading Platform 👉 Open Account $0 USD / 0 ZAR Futures CFDs CFDs tracking futures instruments 👉 Open Account $100 USD / 1806 ZAR CFDs plus separate AvaFutures service Competitive Futures CFD Pricing 👉 Open Account $50 USD / 912 ZAR Futures-linked CFDs Institutional-Grade Global Futures Access 👉 Open Account $0 USD / 0 ZAR Exchange-traded futures Index & Commodity Futures-Style CFDs 👉 Open Account $0 USD / 0 ZAR Futures-linked forward CFDs User-Friendly Proprietary CFD Platform 👉 Open Account $100 USD / 1806 ZAR Futures-linked CFDs

Broad Futures CFD Instrument Selection 👉 Open Account $5 USD / 90 ZAR CFDs referencing futures markets Advanced Futures & Options Trading 👉 Open Account $0 USD / 0 ZAR Exchange-traded futures

10 Best Futures Forex Brokers in South Africa

Interactive Brokers – Best Direct Futures Broker in South Africa Tickmill – Best for Low-Cost Futures Trading IG – Best Desktop Futures CFD Trading Platform AvaTrade – Best Mobile Futures-Related CFD Trading FXCM – Competitive Pricing for Futures CFDs Saxo Bank – Best for Institutional-Grade Futures Access Pepperstone – Best Futures-Style CFD Forward Trading Plus500 – Best Simple Commission-Free Futures-Linked CFD Trading XM – Futures-Like Market Exposure Through CFDs TradeStation – Best Professional Exchange-Traded Futures Platform

1. Interactive Brokers

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: CFTC, NFA, IIROC, FCA, CBI, ASIC, SFC, MNB, CSSF Start Trading Read Review

Interactive Brokers is a leading broker that offers access to low commissions for futures traders with the ability to trade commodity futures and futures options globally on 30+ market centers. Interactive Brokers additionally offers industry-low margin rates, powerful futures trading tools, and educational material for beginner futures traders.

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Company Information 📅Year Founded 1977 🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff 2,950+ 👩‍💻Amount of active traders 2.1 mil 🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company) Yes (Ticker Symbol: IBKR) Regulation and Security 🛡️Regulation CFTC, NFA, IIROC, FCA, CBI, ASIC, SFC, MNB, CSSF, FSCA 🌎Country of regulation United States, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) - Canada: Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC), Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF) 💻Account Segregation Yes 🪫Negative balance protection Not offered 🔋Investor Protection Schemes US: SIPC (Securities Investor Protection Corporation) offers limited protection for cash and securities in case of brokerage failure (up to $500,000, including $250,000 for cash claims). - Canada: CIPF (Canadian Investor Protection Fund) offers similar protection (up to $1 million). - Coverage may vary depending on account type and country. Account Types and Features ➕Accounts Individual, Joint, Trust, IRA and UGMA/UTMA Accounts, Non-Professional Advisor Accounts, Family Office Accounts, Small Business Accounts, Advisor Accounts 💳Institutional Accounts Yes 👨‍💼Managed Accounts Yes 📇Minor account currencies USD, AED, AUD, CAD, CHF, CNH, CZK, DKK, EUR, GBP, HKD, HUF, ILS, JPY, MXN, NOK, NZD, PLN, SAR, SEK, SGD, TRY, ZAR and KRW 💰Minimum Deposit From $0 USD Trading Conditions 🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time Bank Wire Transfer and PayPal. Bank Wire Transfer US Automated Clearing House (ACH) Transfer Initiated at Interactive Brokers Cheques Direct Debit/Electronic Money Transfer Canadian Electronic Funds Transfer, or EFT Single Euro Payment Area (SEPA) BACS/GIRO/ACH 🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee Generally free, but may apply for certain methods or inactive accounts 📊Spreads from From 0.1 pips DMA 💸Commissions Spreads from 0.1 pips, commissions from 0.10% 💱Number of base currencies supported Over 20 base currencies supported 🚀Swap Fees Overnight financing fees apply 📈Leverage 1:5 to 1:400 (ASIC Regulations) 📏Margin requirements From 0.5% for forex, 5% for shares and margin factor for indices ☪️Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 💻Demo Account Yes ⌛Order Execution Time Typically fast (seconds) 📆VPS Hosting Not offered Trading Instruments 🧾CFDs-Total Offered IBKR offers CFD trading on around 5,200 markets including 100 forex pairs, 20 commodities, 13 indices, and thousands of international stocks. 🗠CFD Stock Indices Yes ⚖️CFD Commodities Yes 📜CFD Shares Yes Deposits and Withdrawals 💳Deposit Options Bank Wire Transfer and PayPal. 💵Withdrawal Options Bank Wire Transfer US Automated Clearing House (ACH) Transfer Initiated at Interactive Brokers Cheques Direct Debit/Electronic Money Transfer Canadian Electronic Funds Transfer, or EFT Single Euro Payment Area (SEPA) BACS/GIRO/ACH Trading Platforms and Tools 💻Trading Platforms Interactive Brokers’ Client Portal Desktop TWS IBKR Mobile IBot IBKR WebTrader (Only for IBKR Pro Accounts) IBKR APIs (Only for IBKR Pro Accounts) 👩‍💻OS Compatibility Web browsers, Windows, MacOS, Linux, Android, iPhone, tablets, iPads 🖥️Forex trading tools Advanced Charts: A range of technical indicators and drawing tools for in-depth market analysis. * Market News & Analysis: Stay informed with breaking news and expert analysis from IG on various markets. * Economic Calendar: Track key economic data releases that can impact forex markets. * Risk Management Tools: Stop-loss and take-profit orders to help manage your risk exposure. Customer Support 🗣️Live chat availability Yes, for existing customers through the Help & Support Hub on the IG desktop or mobile trading platform. 📱Customer Support email address Not supported 📞Customer Support Contact Number 010 500 8624 👾Social media Platforms Twitter 🗣️Languages supported on Website English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Russian, Simplified and Traditional Chinese, Japanese Educational Resources and Support 🖺Forex course Yes 🧏‍♀️Webinars Yes, Interactive Brokers offers free trader webinars through Traders' University on a variety of topics including using their platforms, specific products (like options), and general market information. Live and recorded webinars are available. 📚Educational Resources Yes, A wide range of educational resources are available through Traders' Academy including: * Featured video courses (e.g. TWS for Beginners, Introduction to Stocks) * Users' guides * Cheat sheets * QuickStart guides * FAQs * Articles and other content These resources can help you learn about the financial markets, Interactive Brokers' platform, and different investment products. Partnerships and Programs 🪪Affiliate program? Yes, Interactive Brokers offers two affiliate programs: Influencer Program and CPC Publisher Program. 👨‍🏫Amount of partners Not publicly advertised 📋IB Program Yes, Interactive Brokers offers a program for introducing brokers called "Introducing Brokers". This program allows other brokers to leverage Interactive Brokers' platform for their clients. 🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams? There is no publicly available information about Interactive Brokers sponsoring notable events or teams. 🪙Rebate program Interactive Brokers does not offer a traditional rebate program. However, they do offer commission-free trading for stocks and ETFs. 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Wide range of products Limited Funding and Withdrawal Options Highly regulated Best suited to experienced traders Trades on 80+ exchanges Commission structure benefits high volume trades

What futures contracts are available with Interactive Brokers?

Traders can access a broad range of futures, including indices, commodities, currencies, and interest rates from CME, ICE, Eurex, and more, directly routed with full transparency and depth-of-market tools via the Trader Workstation (TWS).

Why is Interactive Brokers ideal for direct futures trading in South Africa?

Interactive Brokers offers unmatched global futures access, ultra-low commissions, and direct market routing. South African traders benefit from institutional-grade tools, over 30 exchanges, and the advanced TWS platform for precision in futures execution and margin control.

2. Tickmill

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FCA, FSA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Tickmill offers traders the opportunity to invest in several futures exchanges with leverage up to 1:500, all whilst using exclusive analysis items and trading tools. Tickmill offers access to some of the most popular futures, including an S&P 500 micro e-mini, NASDAQ 100 micro e-mini, and micro Bitcoin futures.

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Company Information 📅Year Founded 2014 🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff 441 👩‍💻Amount of active traders Over 400 000 🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company) No Regulation and Security 🛡️Regulation FSA, FCA, CySEC, Labuan FSA, FSCA 🌎Country of regulation Seychelles, UK, Cyprus, Malaysia, South Africa 💻Account Segregation Yes 🪫Negative balance protection Yes 🔋Investor Protection Schemes Yes Account Types and Features ➕Accounts Plus account and Raw account 💳Institutional Accounts Yes 👨‍💼Managed Accounts Yes 📇Minor account currencies USD, EUR, GBP, ZAR 💰Minimum Deposit $100 USD Trading Conditions 🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time Instant to 1 business day 🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee Free, but may vary based on payment method and account type 📊Spreads from 0.0 pips 💸Commissions Varies by account type, often commission-free 💱Number of base currencies supported 4 🚀Swap Fees Overnight financing fees apply 📈Leverage Up to 1:1000 📏Margin requirements 50% ☪️Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 💻Demo Account Yes ⌛Order Execution Time Typically within milliseconds 📆VPS Hosting Yes, for an additional fee Trading Instruments 🧾CFDs-Total Offered Over 725 🗠CFD Stock Indices Yes ⚖️CFD Commodities Yes 📜CFD Shares Yes Deposits and Withdrawals 💳Deposit Options Credit/Debit Cards, Skrill, Neteller, FasaPay UnionPay, Bank Wire Transfer, Cryptocurrencies (BTC, ETH, USDT) 💵Withdrawal Options Credit/Debit Cards, Skrill, Neteller, FasaPay UnionPay, Bank Wire Transfer, Cryptocurrencies (BTC, ETH, USDT) Trading Platforms and Tools 💻Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), MetaTrader WebTrader, MetaTrader for Mac, Tickmill Mobile App 👩‍💻OS Compatibility Windows, macOS, iOS, Android 🖥️Forex trading tools Yes Customer Support 🗣️Live chat availability Yes 24/5 📱Customer Support email address support@tickmill.com 📞Customer Support Contact Number South Africa: +278 7250 0696

International: +852 5808 7849 👾Social media Platforms Facebook, X, Instagram 🗣️Languages supported on Website 17 Languages Educational Resources and Support 🖺Forex course Yes 🧏‍♀️Webinars Yes 📚Educational Resources Yes Partnerships and Programs 🪪Affiliate program? Yes 👨‍🏫Amount of partners 9000+ 📋IB Program Yes 🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams? Yes 🪙Rebate program Yes South African Trader Specific Information Does Tickmill Accept South African Traders? Yes Is Tickmill regulated by the South African regulatory body (FSCA)? Yes Does Tickmill offer an Affiliate Program for South African Traders? Yes Does Tickmill allow opening trading accounts in ZAR (South African Rand)? Yes 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Tickmill offers robust trading platforms and innovative mobile trading Currency conversion fees will apply for some deposits Tickmill has a very high trust score and is known for its competitive trading conditions There are no fixed spread accounts offered There are several convenient funding options available including Skrill, Neteller, and others The spreads are not the tightest

Does Tickmill offer futures trading for South African clients?

Tickmill doesn’t provide exchange-traded futures, but South Africans can trade CFDs on indices, oil, and bonds. It's ideal for speculative futures-style trading without owning contracts or paying exchange fees.

What makes Tickmill good for futures-style traders?

With raw spreads, fast ECN execution, and low commissions, Tickmill appeals to CFD traders who mimic futures markets, especially in forex and commodities. FSCA regulation also adds peace of mind for South African traders.

3. IG

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: FCA, BAFIN, FINMA, DFSA, MAS, ASIC, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

The Futures Forex broker IG stands among the best options because it gives traders extensive access to forex, indices, and commodities futures markets with excellent spreads combined with tight market liquidity. The trading platforms created by IG allow traders to take advantage of fast execution through built-in charting tools provided by both MetaTrader 4 and their proprietary web platform. Future traders should consider IG as their first choice because its flexible leverage system, robust risk management tools, and broad market accessibility provide them with reliable trading confidence.

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🔎Broker Company Information 📅Year Founded 1974 🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff Over 1,000 👩‍💻Amount of active traders Over 239,000 🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company) Yes, listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) Regulation and Security 🛡️Regulation Regulated by multiple financial authorities including FCA (UK), ASIC (Australia), and others 🌎Country of regulation South Africa, United States, UK 💻Account Segregation Yes 🪫Negative balance protection Yes 🔋Investor Protection Schemes Yes (under FCA and ASIC regulations) Account Types and Features ➕Accounts Institutional and Retail corporate clients 💳Institutional Accounts Yes 👨‍💼Managed Accounts No 📇Minor account currencies USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, CAD, JPY, and others 💰Minimum Deposit $0 USD Trading Conditions 🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time 1-3 business days 🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee No 📊Spreads from 0.6 pips 💸Commissions Variable 💱Number of base currencies supported Over 50 🚀Swap Fees Yes (varies by account type) 📈Leverage Up to 200:1 📏Margin requirements From 0.5% for forex, 5% for shares and margin factor for indices ☪️Islamic account (swap-free) No 💻Demo Account Yes ⌛Order Execution Time < 1 second 📆VPS Hosting No Trading Instruments 🧾CFDs-Total Offered 16000+ 🗠CFD Stock Indices Yes ⚖️CFD Commodities Yes 📜CFD Shares Yes Deposits and Withdrawals 💳Deposit Options Bank transfer, credit/debit cards, e-wallets 💵Withdrawal Options Bank transfer, credit/debit cards, e-wallets Trading Platforms and Tools 💻Trading Platforms IG Trading Platform, MetaTrader 4, 👩‍💻OS Compatibility Windows, macOS, Web, Mobile (Android, iOS) 🖥️Forex trading tools Trading signals, economic calendar, charting tools Customer Support 🗣️Live chat availability Yes 📱Customer Support email address newaccounts.za@ig.com. 📞Customer Support Contact Number 010 500 8624 👾Social media Platforms Facebook, Twitter, Instagram 🗣️Languages supported on Website English, Spanish, Chinese, and others Educational Resources and Support 🖺Forex course Yes 🧏‍♀️Webinars Yes 📚Educational Resources Trading Academy, webinars, market analysis Partnerships and Programs 🪪Affiliate program? Yes 👨‍🏫Amount of partners Not specified 📋IB Program Yes 🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams? Yes 🪙Rebate program No 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌Cons The FCA enforces strict regulatory standards, ensuring IG follows best practices in client fund protection, data security, and transparency. The FCA imposes leverage limits (up to 1:30 for retail traders), which may limit profit potential for traders who prefer higher leverage options. Segregated Client Accounts Strict Regulatory Requirements Fair Trading Environment Slower Account Processes

What futures markets does IG offer to South African traders?

IG provides futures CFDs on global indices, forex, commodities, and bonds. South African traders can speculate on future price movements with no expiry contracts and built-in leverage via a regulated, FSCA-compliant platform.

Is IG a reliable broker for futures-style trading?

Yes, IG has decades of global reputation, FSCA regulation, and a user-friendly platform. Futures CFDs are executed with competitive spreads, and no direct exchange access is required, making it accessible and flexible.

4, AvaTrade

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA Start Trading Read Review

Among all Forex brokers, AvaTrade takes a leading position through its secure platform, which provides extensive features. A reliable platform for Forex indices and commodity futures trading exists under the supervision of the FSCA in South Africa as part of its regulated trading operations. AvaTrade offers traders access to competitive spreads in addition to leverage and operates through platforms such as MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and AvaTradeGO. Advanced futures traders plus beginners can find a perfect trading solution at the broker because it provides robust risk management systems alongside educational resources and non-stop customer support.

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Company Information 📅Year Founded 2006 🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff 614 👩‍💻Amount of active traders 300,000 🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company) No Regulation and Security 🛡️Regulation CBI, BVI FSC, ASIC, FSCA, ADGM, FRSA, ISA 🌎Country of regulation Ireland, Australia, Japan, South Africa, Abu Dhabi, British Virgin Islands, European Union, Polish Branch. 💻Account Segregation Yes 🪫Negative balance protection Yes 🔋Investor Protection Schemes Yes, Up to €20,000 under CySEC Investor Compensation Fund (ICF) (for EU clients) | * Up to AUD$250,000 under ASIC Client Money Protection Scheme (CMPS) (for Australian clients) | Account Types and Features ➕Accounts Standard Account, Retail Islamic account, Professional account 💳Institutional Accounts Yes 👨‍💼Managed Accounts AvaTrade offers copy trading (AvaSocial) but doesn't directly manage accounts. 📇Minor account currencies AUD, JPY, GBP, USD, EUR, CHF 💰Minimum Deposit $100 USD Trading Conditions 🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time 1-3 business days 🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee Free up to a certain amount 📊Spreads from 0.7 pips 💸Commissions No 💱Number of base currencies supported Over 50 🚀Swap Fees Overnight financing fees apply 📈Leverage Up to 400:1 📏Margin requirements 0.50% ☪️Islamic account (swap-free) Yes, available upon request 💻Demo Account Yes ⌛Order Execution Time Typically within milliseconds 📆VPS Hosting Yes Trading Instruments 🧾CFDs-Total Offered Over 1,250+ 🗠CFD Stock Indices Major global indices (e.g., US 30, FTSE 100, DAX 30) ⚖️CFD Commodities Precious metals (gold, silver), Energy (oil, gas), Agricultural (wheat, corn) 📜CFD Shares Thousands of shares from various global exchanges (US, Europe, Asia) Deposits and Withdrawals 💳Deposit Options Credit/debit cards, bank transfers, electronic wallets. 💵Withdrawal Options Must be sent via the same payment method used for deposit Trading Platforms and Tools 💻Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4 (MT4) MetaTrader 5 (MT5) AvaTrade WebTrader AvaTrade Mobile App AvaOptions DupliTrade & ZuluTrade 👩‍💻OS Compatibility Windows, macOS, Web, Mobile (Android, iOS) 🖥️Forex trading tools Yes Customer Support 🗣️Live chat availability Yes 24/7 📱Customer Support email address Online email on website 📞Customer Support Contact Number +447520644093 👾Social media Platforms Facebook, Twitter, Instagram 🗣️Languages supported on Website Over 14 languages, including English, Spanish, French, German, Italian, Arabic, Russian, Portuguese Educational Resources and Support 🖺Forex course Yes 🧏‍♀️Webinars Yes 📚Educational Resources Yes Partnerships and Programs 🪪Affiliate program? Yes 👨‍🏫Amount of partners 70 000 📋IB Program Yes 🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams? Yes 🪙Rebate program Yes South African Trader Specific Information Does AvaTrade Accept South African Traders? Yes Is AvaTrade regulated by the South African regulatory body (FSCA)? Yes Does AvaTrade offer an Affiliate Program for South African Traders? Yes Does AvaTrade allow opening trading accounts in ZAR (South African Rand)? Yes 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌Cons Wide range of CFDs assets to trade - 1000+ You can’t buy stock or cryptocurrency Worldwide regulated (mention the regulation if necessay) Cryptocurrency deposit is not accepted Award winner Quarterly and annual inactivity fees Multiple platform – MT4, MT5, etc Costumer support is not available 24/7 Negative balance protection No bonus for EU based clients 20% welcome bonus No US clients accepted Education content Spread is higher then others brokers Beginners, friendly platform (webtrade) Imitated crypto assets– only the popular ones are offer

Can I trade futures with AvaTrade in South Africa?

AvaTrade offers futures CFDs on indices, oil, and commodities. While not direct exchange-traded futures, these products give South African traders speculative exposure with fixed spreads and leveraged trading options on MT4/MT5 platforms.

What are the advantages of AvaTrade’s futures CFDs?

AvaTrade delivers fixed spreads, no commissions, and 24/5 access to key futures markets through CFDs. It's a solid entry point for South African traders wanting futures exposure without complex contract rollover or exchange fees.

5. FXCM

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: FCA and FSCA Start Trading Read Review

FXCM offers access to Futures Trading via NinjaTrader. NinjaTrader offers access to a trading platform that is suited to both beginner and advanced traders. NinjaTrader comes packed with a wide range of technical analysis tools, and traders will have access to charts, simulated trading, and market analysis, the essentials for futures trading.

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🥇Broker 📅Year Founded 1999 🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff Over 150 👩‍💻Amount of active traders Not publicly disclosed 🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company) No Regulation and Security 🛡️Regulation FCA (UK), ASIC (Australia), FSCA (South Africa), CySEC (Cyprus) 🌎Country of regulation UK, Australia, South Africa, Cyprus 💻Account Segregation Yes 🪫Negative balance protection Yes 🔋Investor Protection Schemes Yes, through regulatory bodies Account Types and Features 💳Institutional Accounts Yes 👨‍💼Managed Accounts No 📇Minor account currencies EUR, GBP, AUD, JPY, CAD 💰Minimum Deposit $50 USD Trading Conditions 🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time 1-2 business days 🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee Varies by method 📊Spreads from 1.3 pips on EUR/USD 💸Commissions None on standard accounts 💱Number of base currencies supported 4 🚀Swap Fees Applicable 📈Leverage Up to 30:1 📏Margin requirements Variable based on asset and leverage ☪️Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 💻Demo Account Yes ⌛Order Execution Time 20-30 milliseconds 📆VPS Hosting Yes Trading Instruments 🧾CFDs-Total Offered Over 350 🗠CFD Stock Indices Yes ⚖️CFD Commodities Yes 📜CFD Shares Yes Deposits and Withdrawals 💳Deposit Options Bank Transfer, Credit/Debit Cards, Skrill, Neteller, UnionPay, others 💵Withdrawal Options Bank Transfer, Credit/Debit Cards, Skrill, Neteller, UnionPay, others Trading Platforms and Tools 💻Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4, Trading Station, NinjaTrader, ZuluTrade 👩‍💻OS Compatibility Web-based (All major browsers), Windows, macOS, iOS, Android 🖥️Forex trading tools Trading signals, Market analysis tools, Automated trading Customer Support 🗣️Live chat availability Yes 📱Customer Support email address info@fxcm.com 📞Customer Support Contact Number +44 2073984050 👾Social media Platforms Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube 🗣️Languages supported on Website English, French, German, Chinese, Italian, Arabic, more Educational Resources and Support 🖺Forex course Yes 🧏‍♀️Webinars Yes 📚Educational Resources Video tutorials, Articles, Webinars, Market analysis Partnerships and Programs 🪪Affiliate program? Yes 👨‍🏫Amount of partners Not publicly disclosed 📋IB Program Yes 🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams? No 🪙Rebate program Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅Pros ❌Cons FXCM offers several resources to professional clients Professional traders are not protected by compensation or a negative balance

Does FXCM support futures trading for South Africans?

FXCM doesn’t offer exchange-traded futures but enables futures CFD trading, especially on popular indices and oil. South African clients can trade futures-like products with leverage and no expiry dates on a regulated platform.

What makes FXCM a good alternative for futures CFD trading?

FXCM provides competitive spreads, Trading Station and MT4 support, and access to futures-style CFD products with real-time market execution. It’s backed by FSCA oversight for South African clients seeking flexibility and safety.

6. Saxo Bank

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000 🏦 Regulators: FCA, FINMA, FSA, ASIC Start Trading Read Review

Saxo Bank is a Danish investment bank founded in 1992 and headquartered in Copenhagen, offering one of the most comprehensive multi‑asset trading environments worldwide. Futures trading is supported with spread orders, depth trader, and time & sales for institutional-grade transparency. Saxo is widely praised for platform design and multi‑asset access, but industry comparisons often note higher commission costs, especially for smaller futures contracts, and occasional user critiques around support responsiveness and pricing transparency.

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🔎Broker Company Information 📅Year Founded 1992 🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff 2,500 👩‍💻Amount of active traders 1,200,000+ 🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company) No Regulation and Security 🛡️Regulation FCA, Consob, Czech National Bank, Bank of the Netherlands, Monetary Authority of Singapore, FINMA, Bank of France, Central Bank of the UAE, FSA, Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong, ASIC 🌎Country of regulation Denmark, United Kingdom, Singapore, Netherlands, Hong Kong, Australia, UAE, France 💻Account Segregation Yes 🪫Negative balance protection Yes, Saxo Bank offers negative balance protection. 🔋Investor Protection Schemes Yes, investor protection is available at Saxo Account Types and Features ➕Accounts Saxo Account Joint account Corporate account Professional account Portfolio ased Margin account 💳Institutional Accounts Yes 👨‍💼Managed Accounts Yes 📇Minor account currencies Euro, the British pound or the Japanese yen. 💰Minimum Deposit $0 USD/ R 0 ZAR Trading Conditions 🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time 1 to 2 business days 🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee $0 📊Spreads from 0.0 pips 💸Commissions 0.10% 💱Number of base currencies supported 11 Different currencies 🚀Swap Fees Overnight financing fees apply 📈Leverage Max 1:3000 📏Margin requirements 4% ☪️Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 💻Demo Account Yes ⌛Order Execution Time Ultemately -fast (average under 1 second) 📆VPS Hosting Not offered Trading Instruments 🧾CFDs-Total Offered Over 8,800+ 🗠CFD Stock Indices Yes ⚖️CFD Commodities Yes 📜CFD Shares Yes Deposits and Withdrawals 💳Deposit Options Bank Transfer , Debit Card 💵Withdrawal Options Bank Transfer Trading Platforms and Tools 💻Trading Platforms SaxoTraderGO, SaxoTraderPRO 👩‍💻OS Compatibility Windows, Mac Web-based, Mobile (iOS & Android) 🖥️Forex trading tools Yes Customer Support 🗣️Live chat availability No, Ticket support is available 📱Customer Support email address digitalsalesuk@saxomarkets.com 📞Customer Support Contact Number tel:+44 (0)207 151 2100 👾Social media Platforms Facebook, Twitter, YouTube 🗣️Languages supported on Website English, Polish, Russian, and more Educational Resources and Support 🖺Forex course Yes 🧏‍♀️Webinars Yes 📚Educational Resources Yes, Saxo Bank provides a variety of educational resources including articles, videos, and glossaries. Partnerships and Programs 🪪Affiliate program? Yes 👨‍🏫Amount of partners Not publicly advertised 📋IB Program Not offered 🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams? Yes, XM sponsors various events and teams 🪙Rebate program Yes, When you trade above the threshold on the eligible products, you will automatically earn cash rebates. 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Well-regulated by several entities High minimum deposit There is no platform fee charged There is an inactivity fee is charged on dormant accounts

Can South Africans trade real futures with Saxo Bank?

Yes, Saxo Bank offers direct futures trading on global exchanges like CME, ICE, and Eurex. South African traders can trade real contracts, not CFDs, through advanced platforms like SaxoTraderGO and SaxoTraderPRO.

Why choose Saxo Bank for futures trading?

Saxo Bank is ideal for professional traders. It offers institutional-grade platforms, direct exchange access, and powerful margin tools. Although commission costs are higher, South African clients benefit from top-tier execution and global reach.

7. Pepperstone

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 (1:30 for retail EEA/UK clients) 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, BAFIN, CMA, CySEC, DFSA, FCA, SCB Start Trading Read Review

Pepperstone is a well-known global broker that provides access to a wide range of CFDs, including forex, indices, commodities, shares, and more via popular platforms like MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and cTrader. While it does not offer direct exchange-traded futures contracts, its CFD products enable traders to speculate on futures-like price movements in commodities and indices with competitive pricing, deep liquidity, and multiple execution tools. Pepperstone is recognized for tight spreads, low commission options on its Razor accounts, and fast trade execution, making it suitable for both novice and experienced CFD traders who want futures-style exposure without direct futures contracts.

Featured

Company Information 📅Year Founded 2010 🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff Over 500 👩‍💻Amount of active traders Over 200,000 🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company) No Regulation and Security 🛡️Regulation FCA (UK), ASIC (Australia) 🌎Country of regulation UK, Australia 💻Account Segregation Yes 🪫Negative balance protection Yes, retail clients 🔋Investor Protection Schemes Yes, depends on the jurisdiction Account Types and Features 💳Institutional Accounts Yes 👨‍💼Managed Accounts No 📇Minor account currencies 8 💰Minimum Deposit 10 USD / 161 ZAR Trading Conditions 🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time 1-3 business days 🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee No 📊Spreads from 0.0 pips 💸Commissions Variable, based on account type and trading volume 💱Number of base currencies supported 7 🚀Swap Fees Yes 📈Leverage Max leverage for EEA/UK clients is up to 1:30 📏Margin requirements Variable based on asset and leverage ☪️Islamic account (swap-free) Yes

(availability depends on the region and not available for EU-based audiences)



💻Demo Account Yes ⌛Order Execution Time 30-60 milliseconds 📆VPS Hosting Yes, for clients who meet the criteria Trading Instruments 🧾CFDs-Total Offered Over 1350 🗠CFD Stock Indices Yes ⚖️CFD Commodities Yes 📜CFD Shares Yes Deposits and Withdrawals 💳Deposit Options Bank Transfer, Credit/Debit Cards, PayPal, Skrill, and Neteller payment methods availability depends on the region 💵Withdrawal Options Bank Transfer, Credit/Debit Cards, PayPal, Skrill, and Neteller payment methods availability depends on the region Trading Platforms and Tools 💻Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader 👩‍💻OS Compatibility Windows, macOS, iOS, Android 🖥️Forex trading tools TradingView Customer Support 🗣️Live chat availability Yes 24/5 📱Customer Support email address support@pepperstone.com 📞Customer Support Contact Number +44 (0) 203 695 5811 👾Social media Platforms Facebook, X, LinkedIn, Instagram 🗣️Languages supported on Website English, Chinese, Arabic, German, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian Educational Resources and Support 🖺Forex course Yes 🧏‍♀️Webinars Yes 📚Educational Resources Trading guides, eBooks, market analysis Partnerships and Programs 🪪Affiliate program? Yes 👨‍🏫Amount of partners Not publicly disclosed 📋IB Program Yes 🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams? No 🪙Rebate program Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Pepperstone is a well-known and trusted broker in South Africa There are only two retail accounts offered Pepperstone accepts a variety of funding and withdrawal options Pepperstone is not regulated by the FSCA (according to the website, the application was withdrawn) South Africans can expect tight and competitive spreads on the Razor Account Pepperstone does not provide local telephone assistance in South Africa South Africans can contact Pepperstone 24/7 across various channels



Does Pepperstone offer real futures trading in South Africa?

No. Pepperstone does not provide direct access to exchange-traded futures. Instead, it offers futures-style exposure through CFDs on indices and commodities, allowing traders to speculate on price movements without owning futures contracts.

Is Pepperstone suitable for futures-style CFD traders?

Yes. Pepperstone is well-suited for futures-style CFD trading due to tight spreads, fast execution, and platforms like MT4, MT5, and cTrader, making it popular among active and algorithmic traders.

8. Plus500

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FCA, MAS, FSA, ASIC, FMA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Plus500 operates primarily as a CFD trading platform with a user-friendly proprietary interface designed for simplicity and accessibility. It provides access to a broad spectrum of CFD instruments, including indices, commodities, forex, and more, allowing traders to speculate on price movements that mirror futures behaviour, though it does not offer direct exchange-listed futures contracts. The platform is known for transparent, commission-free trading with variable spreads, risk management tools, and 24/7 support, appealing especially to beginner or intermediate CFD traders who prioritise ease of use over advanced execution features.

Featured

🔎Broker Company Information 📅Year Founded 2008 🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff 569 👩‍💻Amount of active traders 280,769 active users 🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company) Yes, on the London Stock Exchange's Main Market Regulation and Security 🛡️Regulation FCA, ASIC, CySEC, MAS, FSCA 🌎Country of regulation UK, Cyprus, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, Israel, Seychelles, Estonia, United Arab Emirates, Japan 💻Account Segregation Yes, client funds are held in segregated bank accounts 🪫Negative balance protection Yes, in some jurisdictions 🔋Investor Protection Schemes £85k to UK, €20k to EU clients, and $0 to other clients Account Types and Features ➕Accounts Retail Account 💳Institutional Accounts No 👨‍💼Managed Accounts No 📇Minor account currencies EUR/JPY, AUD/JPY, GBP/EUR 💰Minimum Deposit $100 / R1806 Trading Conditions 🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time 1-3 business days 🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee $0 📊Spreads from 0.8 pips 💸Commissions No commission is charged 💱Number of base currencies supported 48 🚀Swap Fees Yes, Charged on leveraged overnight positions 📈Leverage 1:30 📏Margin requirements Yes ☪️Islamic account (swap-free) No 💻Demo Account Yes ⌛Order Execution Time Typically fast (seconds) 📆VPS Hosting Not offered Trading Instruments 🧾CFDs-Total Offered Over 2800 financial instruments, including Shares, Forex, Indices, Commodities, ETFs and Options. 🗠CFD Stock Indices Yes, including FTSE 100 ⚖️CFD Commodities Yes 📜CFD Shares Yes Deposits and Withdrawals 💳Deposit Options Bank wires, credit/debit cards, Skrill, Neteller, and Paypal. 💵Withdrawal Options Bank wires, credit/debit cards, Skrill, Neteller, and Paypal. Trading Platforms and Tools 💻Trading Platforms User-friendly web and mobile platforms 👩‍💻OS Compatibility Windows, Mac, Web-based 🖥️Forex trading tools Cryptocurrencies, Forex, indices, commodities, shares, options, ETFs Customer Support 🗣️Live chat availability Yes 24/7 📱Customer Support Online Whatsapp Yes 24/7 📞Customer Support Contact Number +65 6320 1111 and +65 6320 1119. 👾Social media Platforms Yes (Facebook, X, etc.) 🗣️Languages supported on Plus500 Website 32 Languages Educational Resources and Support 🖺Forex course Not offered 🧏‍♀️Webinars Free Trading Webinars & Market Analyses 📚Educational Resources Free trading e-book, How to Videos etc. Partnerships and Programs 🪪Affiliate program? Yes 👨‍🏫Amount of partners 40 000+ 📋IB Program Yes 🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams? BSC Young Boys Super League, Italian Serie A club Atalanta and Polish Ekstraklasa team Legia Warsaw. 🪙Rebate program Yes South African Trader Specific Information Does Plus500 Accept South African Traders? Yes, offer full-trading package to South African traders. Is Plus500 regulated by the South African regulatory body (FSCA)? Yes, it is regulated and licensed by the FSCA. Do Plus500 offer an Affiliate Program for South African Traders? Yes, It offers an Affiliate program for most regions. Do Plus500 allow opening trading accounts in ZAR? The company supports having a base account currency in ZAR. 📝Sign up Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons User-friendly platform Lack of in-depth research tools Listed on the London Stock Exchange Only an average educational section Low trading fees Limited product range. Only CFD

Can you trade futures directly with Plus500?

No. Plus500 does not offer real futures contracts. It provides CFD instruments that track futures prices, allowing traders to speculate on market movements using leverage without accessing futures exchanges directly.

Who is Plus500 best suited for?

Plus500 is ideal for beginners and casual traders who want simple access to futures-style CFDs through a proprietary, easy-to-use platform with no commissions and built-in risk management tools.

9. XM

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA Start Trading Read Review

XM is a forex and CFD broker offering access to a large variety of global markets through MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 platforms. Traders can access forex pairs, indices, commodities, energies, and precious metals, including futures-based CFDs without owning the underlying asset, providing an indirect way to engage with futures-style price action. XM’s strength lies in its low minimum deposit requirements, competitive spreads, and broad instrument set, which make it particularly attractive to traders seeking diversified CFD exposure across markets from a single account.

Featured

Company Information 📅Year Founded 2009 🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff Over 450 👩‍💻Amount of active traders Over 5 million 🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company) No Regulation and Security 🛡️Regulation CySEC (Cyprus): Trading Point of Financial Instruments Ltd provides services in the EEA. ASIC (Australia): Trading Point of Financial Instruments Pty Ltd (AFSL 443670) oversees Australian operations. FCA (UK): XM UK provides regulated services in the UK. DFSA (Dubai): Trading Point MENA Limited covers the Middle East clients. IFSC/FSC (Belize): XM Global Limited services international clients.

FSCA in South Africa as a Financial Service Provider (FSP) with authorisation number 49976 🌎Country of regulation Cyprus, Australia, UK, Belize, Dubai 💻Account Segregation Yes 🪫Negative balance protection Yes 🔋Investor Protection Schemes Yes, through regulatory bodies Account Types and Features 💳Institutional Accounts No 👨‍💼Managed Accounts No 📇Minor account currencies EUR, GBP, AUD, CHF, JPY, HUF, PLN 💰Minimum Deposit $5 USD Trading Conditions 🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time 1-3 business days 🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee None 📊Spreads from 0.6 pips on major currency pairs 💸Commissions None on standard accounts 💱Number of base currencies supported 11 🚀Swap Fees Applicable 📈Leverage Up to 30:1 📏Margin requirements Variable based on asset and leverage ☪️Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 💻Demo Account Yes ⌛Order Execution Time Average of 1 second 📆VPS Hosting Yes Trading Instruments 🧾CFDs-Total Offered Over 1,000 🗠CFD Stock Indices Yes ⚖️CFD Commodities Yes 📜CFD Shares Yes Deposits and Withdrawals 💳Deposit Options Bank Transfer, Credit/Debit Cards, Skrill, Neteller, PayPal, others 💵Withdrawal Options Bank Transfer, Credit/Debit Cards, Skrill, Neteller, PayPal, others Trading Platforms and Tools 💻Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, XM WebTrader, XM Mobile App 👩‍💻OS Compatibility Web-based (All major browsers), Windows, macOS, iOS, Android 🖥️Forex trading tools Trading signals, market analysis tools, Expert Advisors (EAs) Customer Support 🗣️Live chat availability Yes 📱Customer Support email address support@xm.com 📞Customer Support Contact Number +357 25029933 👾Social media Platforms Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube 🗣️Languages supported on Website Over 20 languages, including English, Spanish, Chinese, Arabic, more Educational Resources and Support 🖺Forex course Yes 🧏‍♀️Webinars Yes 📚Educational Resources XM Education, Video tutorials, Market analysis Partnerships and Programs 🪪Affiliate program? Yes 👨‍🏫Amount of partners Not publicly disclosed 📋IB Program Yes 🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams? Yes, various sports sponsorships, including Formula 1 and rugby teams 🪙Rebate program Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Licensed and Regulated (FSC, CySEC, ASIC) No banking licence Tight spreads available Increased spreads on the Micro and Standard accounts 55+ Currency pairs to trade with No 24/7 Customer support

Does XM support futures trading?

XM does not offer direct futures trading. It provides futures-based CFDs on commodities, indices, and energies, enabling traders to gain futures-like exposure without trading exchange-listed contracts.

Why do traders choose XM for futures CFDs?

Traders choose XM for its very low minimum deposit, broad range of CFD instruments, reliable execution, and access to MetaTrader platforms, making it accessible for beginners seeking futures-style market exposure.

10. TradeStation

TradeStation is a traditional online brokerage that offers direct access to exchange-traded futures, alongside stocks, options, and ETFs. Its platforms include advanced tools designed for serious active traders, such as the specialized FuturesPlus interface and professional charting and analysis capabilities. Futures traders benefit from access to hundreds of futures products across global markets, competitive margin structures, and robust execution tools. While platform complexity and fee structures may be more suited to experienced traders rather than beginners, TradeStation remains a strong choice for those requiring true futures trading and professional-grade order management.

Featured

Broker's Name 📍 Headquartered Plantation, Florida 📅 Year Founded 1982 ⚖️ Regulating Authorities FINRA, SEC 🌐 Countries not accepted for trade None ☪️ Islamic account (swap-free) No 👍 Demo Account No 📊 Institutional Accounts Yes 📊 Managed Accounts Yes 🚀 Sign up bonus Yes 📈 Maximum Leverage Leverage is often mentioned but no ratio is ever indicated 💰 Minimum Deposit $0 💳 Deposit Options Only wire transfer 💳 Withdrawal Options Only wire transfer 💻 Platform Types Desktop platform, web trading platform. 📱 OS Compatibility Mac, Windows, Linux, Web, Mobile Android, iPhone, iPad. 📈 Tradable assets offered Stocks, Bonds, Mutual funds, Exchange-traded funds (ETFs), Options, Futures, Cryptocurrencies. 👨‍💼 Languages supported on Website English 👥 Customer Support Languages English 📆 Customer Service Hours Monday – Friday 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons EasyLanguage for custom scripting Limited international market access Great backtesting environment Platform interface looks dated

Is TradeStation a real futures broker?

Yes. TradeStation offers direct access to exchange-traded futures on major global markets, including CME and ICE, making it suitable for traders who want genuine futures contracts rather than CFDs.

Who should use TradeStation for futures trading?

TradeStation is best for experienced traders who need advanced charting, professional order execution, and access to real futures and options, rather than beginners looking for simple CFD-based trading.

Which Futures Broker Is Best in South Africa?

If you want to trade actual exchange-traded futures, Interactive Brokers is one of the better options for South African traders. It accepts South African residents and gives clients access to futures across more than 30 market centres.

Saxo and TradeStation are also worth looking at if you're an experienced trader and want a more professional futures setup. Tickmill can be another option, although its direct futures offering depends on which Tickmill entity is available to you.

If you don't need direct exchange access, CFDs are simpler. IG, FXCM, Pepperstone, Plus500 and XM all offer ways to trade markets linked to futures prices without buying or selling the actual futures contract.

Can You Trade Futures in South Africa?

Yes. South Africans can trade both local and international futures markets.

Locally, the Johannesburg Stock Exchange has a derivatives market covering products such as index futures, single-stock futures and options.

You can also use international brokers to access exchanges such as CME, CBOT, NYMEX, COMEX and Eurex, provided the broker accepts South African clients and your account is eligible for those products.

One thing to check carefully: what does the broker mean by "futures"?

Some brokers offer the actual exchange-traded contract. Others offer an OTC CFD based on the price of that futures market. They can look similar on a trading platform, but they are two different products.

How We Selected the Best Futures Brokers

We looked at what each broker actually offers rather than simply counting how many times the word "futures" appears on its website.

That included the type of product, available markets, trading platforms, pricing information, regulation, availability to South African clients and how clearly the broker explains whether you're trading an exchange-listed contract or a CFD.

Brokers offering real futures contracts received more weight because they're the closest match for someone specifically searching for a futures broker.

We still included CFD brokers because plenty of South African traders use futures-based CFDs to trade oil, gold, indices and other international markets.

The comparison uses information published by brokers, exchanges and regulators. SA Shares did not place live futures trades with every broker or run its own execution-speed tests across every platform.

How to Choose a Futures Broker in South Africa

First, work out what you actually need.

If you want to trade contracts listed on CME, Eurex or another futures exchange, look for a broker with direct exchange access. Interactive Brokers, Saxo and TradeStation are much closer to what you're looking for than a broker that only offers CFDs.

If you mainly want to trade the price of oil, gold, stock indices or similar markets, a futures-based CFD may be enough. Then you'll want to pay closer attention to spreads, overnight financing, rollover rules and which legal entity holds your account.

Don't ignore the account currency either.

If your income and bank account are in rand but your trading account is funded in USD, EUR or GBP, currency conversion becomes part of your trading cost. Cross-border deposits and withdrawals can also add fees or extra admin.

Risks of Futures Trading

Futures are leveraged. Futures CFDs are too.

That means a relatively small move in the market can have a much bigger effect on your account balance. A position that looks manageable at entry can become expensive very quickly if the market moves against you.

With direct futures, you also need to understand exchange margin, contract expiry and settlement. Some contracts are cash-settled. Others can have more complicated settlement rules, depending on the market and how your broker handles expiry.

CFDs work differently. You're trading an OTC contract with the broker rather than placing the trade directly on a futures exchange.

And don't make the mistake of treating a low margin requirement as low risk. It usually means you're putting up less cash to control the same size position. The market risk hasn't disappeared.

Conclusion

Interactive Brokers is our first pick for South African traders who want to trade real exchange-listed futures rather than CFDs that track futures prices. It accepts South African residents and gives traders access to a wide range of international futures exchanges.

Saxo and TradeStation make more sense for experienced futures traders who want more advanced trading tools. Tickmill is another option worth checking, especially on cost, but its direct futures offering depends on which Tickmill entity you can open an account with.

If you're trading CFDs instead, the shortlist looks different. IG has a solid desktop platform, FXCM offers futures-related CFDs and has a South African regulatory presence, while Pepperstone uses a CFD Forward structure for some markets. Plus500 and XM are simpler options if you don't need a more complex futures setup.

The main thing is to check exactly what you're trading before you open the position. A futures CFD is not the same thing as an exchange-traded futures contract. One is an OTC product with the broker; the other is traded on a futures exchange.

Risk warning: Futures and CFDs use leverage, so losses can build quickly when the market moves against you. Fees, margin requirements, available products and the legal entity holding your account can also change. Check the current terms before depositing money or placing a trade.

Last reviewed: 19 August 2026.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How do Forex futures work?

Forex futures are standardized contracts traded on exchanges, allowing you to buy or sell a specific currency pair at a predetermined price and date. They offer transparency, leverage, and a regulated environment, ideal for hedging or speculation.

Which is better to trade, futures or forex?

Forex offers fast execution, tight spreads, and 24-hour liquidity, which suits active traders. Futures provide access to more instruments and centralized pricing but come with expiration dates and often higher margin requirements. The better option depends on the strategy.

How many types of futures are there?

There are several types of futures: equity futures, commodity futures, index futures, currency futures, interest rate futures, energy futures, and VIX futures. Each allows speculation or hedging on different asset classes with standardized contract terms and expirations.

Can Beginners Trade Futures?

Yes, beginners can trade futures, but it’s essential to understand contract sizes, margin requirements, and expiry dates. Many brokers offer educational tools and demo accounts to help new traders learn futures trading before risking real capital.

Which futures forex broker is best in South Africa?

The best broker depends on your trading goals, experience, and budget. Leading choices often include brokers with competitive spreads, strong regulation, advanced trading platforms, and access to both forex and futures markets for diverse trading opportunities.

Is futures and forex trading legal in South Africa?

Yes, futures and forex trading are legal in South Africa. Traders should choose brokers regulated by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) or reputable international regulators to ensure greater transparency, client fund protection, and regulatory compliance.

What is the minimum deposit required to start trading?

Minimum deposits vary by broker and account type. Some brokers allow traders to start with as little as $10, while others require $100 or more. Lower deposits can help beginners gain experience before committing larger amounts.

Which trading platforms do top brokers offer?

Most leading futures and forex brokers provide MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), and proprietary platforms. These platforms offer advanced charting tools, technical indicators, automated trading features, and mobile applications for convenient trading on the go.

Can beginners trade futures and forex successfully?

Yes, beginners can start trading with proper education and risk management. Many brokers offer demo accounts, webinars, tutorials, and market analysis tools that help new traders learn strategies and gain confidence before trading real funds.

What should I consider when choosing a futures forex broker?

Look for regulation, trading costs, available markets, execution speed, platform quality, customer support, and deposit methods. Comparing these factors helps traders select a broker that aligns with their objectives, experience level, and overall trading requirements.