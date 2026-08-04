FxPro is a well-capitalized, trustworthy broker offering multiple platform options and trade execution methods. With the $100 / 1700 ZAR minimum deposit and intuitive proprietary platform, FxPro is a good place for first-time traders to start. FxPro has a high trust score of 92 out of 99.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FCA, SCB, and FSA Start Trading Read Review

Quick Answer: Is FxPro a Good Broker for South Africans? FxPro may suit South African traders looking for MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader, TradingView and access to a broad range of forex and CFD markets. ZAR is also available as an account currency in certain jurisdictions. However, FxPro’s current licence page does not list an FSCA-regulated South African entity, so traders should confirm which international company will hold their account and what regulatory protection applies before depositing.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

What trading platforms does FxPro offer?

FxPro provides MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), cTrader, and its proprietary FxPro Trading Platform, catering to traders with different experience levels and platform preferences.

CFD Risk Warning for South African Traders

Risk warning: Forex and CFD trading is risky. CFDs are leveraged products, which means a small market move can create a much bigger gain or loss in your account. You can lose money quickly, especially if you trade with high leverage, hold positions overnight, or trade during major news events.

Forex and CFD trading is risky. CFDs are leveraged products, which means a small market move can create a much bigger gain or loss in your account. You can lose money quickly, especially if you trade with high leverage, hold positions overnight, or trade during major news events. FxPro states that CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. FxPro’s current risk warning says that 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider.

FxPro is regulated through several global entities, including CySEC and FCA-regulated companies. South African traders should confirm which FxPro entity they are opening an account with, whether FSCA protection applies, what leverage is offered, and what complaint route is available before depositing.

Do not trade with rent money, school fees, loan money, or money you cannot afford to lose.

🔍 Feature 💰Minimum Deposit $100 / 1778 ZAR 🎁Sign-Up Bonus No welcome or deposit bonus currently offered. 💸Fees No deposit/withdrawal fees from FxPro, but inactivity fee of USD 10/month after 6 months of no activity. 📉Spreads & Commissions Spreads from 1.5 pips on major pairs (MT4), lower on cTrader with a commission of USD 3.50/lot. 💳Deposit & Withdrawals Instant deposits via card/e-wallets. Local bank transfers: 1–3 days. Withdrawals: 24 hrs–3 days. No fees from FxPro. 🖥️Platforms MT4, MT5, cTrader, and proprietary FxPro Edge (web-based with smart tools). 🛡️Regulation FSCA (South Africa), FCA (UK), 🔐Trust Score 9/10 – Trusted with strong reviews some minor complaints on withdrawals & technical issues. ⏱️Payout Schedule E-wallets: within 24 hours. Bank/card: 1–3 business days. Faster if account is active. 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

FxPro Trust Score

Overview

FxPro offers access to Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on 6 asset classes, top-tier liquidity, and advanced trade execution with no dealing desk intervention.

Furthermore, FXPro offers various account types with excellent trading conditions and ultra-fast execution.

FXPro is available to South African traders.

It was founded in 2006 and has gained popularity with traders because of its access to different markets, including forex, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies.

SA Shares Broker Safety Score: FxPro

Safety Score: 8/10

FxPro scores well because it is a long-running global broker with major regulation, segregated client-fund claims, negative balance protection, audited financial reporting, and strong platform infrastructure.

The score is not higher for South African traders because the account entity needs to be checked carefully. FxPro’s main official licence page lists CySEC and FCA regulation. Before saying FxPro is FSCA-regulated for South Africans, confirm the exact South African entity and FSP number against the FSCA register.

Safety factor Score SA Shares view South African FSCA confirmation 5/10 SA Shares should verify the exact FSCA entity and FSP number before making a local regulation claim. Global regulation 9/10 FxPro lists major regulated entities, including CySEC and FCA-regulated companies. Entity clarity 7/10 FxPro has multiple entities. South African traders need to know which one holds their account. Client fund handling 8.5/10 FxPro states that client funds are segregated and held separately from company funds. Negative balance protection 8.5/10 FxPro states that negative balance protection applies to clients under its client agreement. Risk disclosure 8.5/10 FxPro publishes a clear CFD risk warning, including the 76% retail-loss figure on its official pages. Platform maturity 9/10 MT4, MT5, cTrader, WebTrader, and the FxPro app give traders a strong platform setup. Fee transparency 7.5/10 Pricing is detailed, but traders should compare platform, spread, commission, swap, and inactivity costs together. South African fit 7.5/10 Good for experienced CFD traders, but South Africans should confirm entity, funding, and local protection before depositing.

FxPro Scorecard for South African Traders

Category Score SA Shares view Fees 7.5/10 FxPro is competitive, but not always the cheapest. Compare spreads, cTrader commissions, swaps, and inactivity fees before choosing an account. Safety 8/10 Strong global regulation and client-fund safeguards, but South African entity confirmation needs to be clear. Platforms 9.5/10 Excellent platform choice: MT4, MT5, cTrader, FxPro WebTrader, and the FxPro mobile app. Education 8/10 Good education, webinars, calculators, market news, Trading Central tools, and trading guides. Mobile 8.5/10 FxPro’s app plus MT4, MT5, and cTrader mobile access give traders strong mobile coverage. Support 8/10 24/5 multilingual support is useful. South African traders should test support on entity, withdrawals, and funding before depositing larger amounts.

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Segregates client funds Not ASIC Regulated Highly Regulated (FCA, SCB) High trading fees Low Minimum Deposit Inactivity Fee User-Friendly account registration Only CFDs and Forex Fast Trade Execution (Ultra-low latency) No Bonuses or Promotions Multiple Trading Platforms (MT4, MT5, cTrader, FxPro Edge) Limited Range of Tradable Assets (No direct stocks or ETFs) No Deposit Fees Higher Spreads on Some Accounts 24/5 Multilingual Support No Social Trading Features

Features Offered

Having over 2,100 instruments for trading from forex, shares, indices, cryptocurrencies, and commodities provides wide coverage in the market from this broker.

The state-of-the-art platforms that this broker provides include MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader, and its proprietary FxPro Edge, each having advanced tools for technical and fundamental analysis.

This broker is well known for its competitive spreads, fast execution of orders, and the absence of a dealing desk, which guarantees a transparent trading environment.

Other features include well-built educational resources, multilingual customer care, and advanced risk management tools, making FxPro a suitable option for all trader levels.

💱Currency Pairs Trade in forex with a variety of major, minor, and exotic currency pairs.and exotic pairs. 📊Stock index CFDs Access global indices like S&P 500, NASDAQ, and FTSE through CFDs. 🏦Stock CFDs Trade shares of popular companies such as Apple, Google, and Amazon via CFDs. 📈ETF CFDs Diversify investments with exchange-traded funds available for trading. ⛏️Commodity CFDs Trade on commodities like gold, silver, oil, and agricultural products. 🏛️Bond CFDs Gain exposure to government bonds from various countries via CFDs. ₿Cryptos Trade popular cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FCA, SCB, and FSA Start Trading Read Review

FxPro Customer Reviews

FxPro, as observed, has collected reviews and ratings that have been mostly good by customers on different platforms, giving it a good reliability and professional impression.

Among the tools available to users are MetaTrader platforms, proprietary trading applications, and complete risk management.

Constantly praised attributes regarding the broker include fast order execution and multilingual customer service.

Nonetheless, some customers often complain that withdrawals appear to take longer than average, plus charges are somewhat higher than those of competitors.

Aspect Feedback Rating (Out of 5) ⭐Overall Rating Generally positive feedback from users ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ 💬 Positive Feedback Reliable trading platforms, fast execution, multilingual support. ⭐⭐⭐⭐ 😟 Common Complaints Withdrawal delays, slightly higher fees. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ 📊 User Experience Smooth interface, excellent trading tools, and responsive customer service. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ 📱 Mobile App Reviews Highly rated for usability, but occasional lag reported. ⭐⭐⭐⭐ 🌍 Global Appeal Widely trusted across multiple regions, with strong international presence. ⭐⭐⭐ 💵 Value for Money Good for advanced traders, but fees could be more competitive for beginners. ⭐⭐⭐ 🕒 Response Time Quick live chat responses; email responses may take longer during peak hours. ⭐⭐⭐⭐ 🌟 Customer Satisfaction High overall, with the majority of users recommending FxPro for a secure trading experience. ⭐⭐⭐

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Mixed reviews some users appreciate the platform's features, while others express concerns about spreads and execution speed. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ Mixed feedback some traders commend the broker's reliability, while others raise issues about customer support and withdrawal processes. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ Reviewers praise the broker's advanced trading platforms, competitive spreads, and reliable customer support. However, some users mention difficulties with account verification and withdrawals ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Generally positive users highlight the platform's user-friendliness and efficient customer service. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ FxPro appears to be a well-regarded online trading platform. Users have praised the broker for its competitive spreads, fast execution speeds, and reliable customer support. However, some reviewers have noted issues with platform crashes, slippage, and inconsistent trading conditions. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ Predominantly positive reviews users praise the broker's transparency, fast execution, and responsive support. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

FxPro Safety and Security

Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) FxPro UK Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (registration number 509956).

The Financial Conduct Authority is a financial regulatory body in the United Kingdom, but operates independently of the UK Government, and is financed by charging fees to members of the financial services industry.

Securities Commission of The Bahamas (SCB) FxPro Global Markets Limited is authorised and regulated by the Securities Commission of The Bahamas (license no. SIA-F184).

Financial Services Authority of Seychelles (FSA) Financial Services Authority of Seychelles (FSA) Invemonde Trading Ltd, in partnership with FxPro Global Markets Ltd, is authorised and regulated as an Investment Dealer by the Seychelles Financial Services Authority (Licence no. SD120)

🌍 Jurisdiction 🏛️ Regulatory Authority 📄 License Number 🛡️ Entity Regulated 🇬🇧 United Kingdom Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) 509956 FxPro UK Limited 🇿🇦 South Africa Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) 45052 FxPro Financial Services Ltd 🇧🇸 The Bahamas Securities Commission of The Bahamas (SCB) SIA-F184 FxPro Global Markets Ltd 🇸🇨 Seychelles Financial Services Authority (FSA) SD120 Invemonde Trading Ltd (partnered entity)

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FCA, SCB, and FSA Start Trading Read Review

FxPro at a Glance

🔎 Broker ⚖️Regulation FCA (United Kingdom), SCB (Bahamas) 💶 Minimum Deposit $100 USD / 1700 ZAR 💳 Funding Fees 0% 📉 Micro Lot Trading 0.01 ⚙️ Instruments 2100+ ➡️ Ultra-fast Execution <13ms 📈 Leverage Offers various leverage levels based on account type and regulatory requirements. 🔍 Asset Classes 6 📌 Forex Yes 📍 Shares Yes ©️ cTrader Yes 🆓 Demo Account Yes 👥Account Types Offers a variety of account types to suit different trading styles, including Standard, MT4, MT5, and ECN accounts. 💻Trading Platforms Provides access to popular trading platforms such as MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5). 📊Spreads Competitive spreads on a wide range of instruments. 📐Market Instruments Offers forex, CFDs on indices, commodities, shares, and cryptocurrencies. 💳Deposit/Withdrawal Methods Supports various deposit and withdrawal methods, including credit/debit cards, wire transfers, and electronic payment systems. 👍PAMM Accounts Yes 🫶 Affiliate Program Yes 🇿🇦 Offers USD/ZAR currency pair Yes 🎥FxPro Webinars Yes 📌Research Tools Economic Calendar, Market Analysis, Autochartist 🎖Awards Yes ☎️Customer Support Provides multi-lingual customer support through various channels, including live chat, email, and phone. 🗺 Supported Languages over 30 languages 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

FxPro Account Types

FxPro offers several different types of accounts to accommodate various types of traders.

The Standard Account requires a minimum deposit of $100 / 1700 ZAR, and its spreads are quite low. Its maximum leverage can go as high as 500:1.

On the other hand, a cTrader account is meant for more sophisticated traders who want to use advanced technical analysis on the financial markets.

There is also an MT5 account specifically for those who want to trade through this platform with at least a $500 / 9100 deposit and a 500 times margin.

🔎 Account 🏅 Standard 🥉 Pro 🥈 Raw+ 🥇 Elite 💰 Minimum Deposit $100 USD $1000 USD $1000 USD $30'000 USD 🔁 Spreads from 1.2 Pips 0.6 Pips 0 Pips 0 Pips 📉 Leverage 1:500 1:500 1:500 1:500 💻 Trading Platforms MT4 / MT5 MT4 MT4 MT4 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Standard Account

The Standard Account at FxPro is designed for beginners and casual traders who prefer a simple pricing structure.

It offers commission-free trading, with costs built into slightly wider spreads starting from around 1.2 pips.

This account supports micro-lot trading and is available on both MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, making it accessible and easy to use for those new to forex trading.

Raw+ Account

The Raw+ Account is tailored for more experienced or active traders who require tighter spreads and more precise pricing.

It provides raw spreads starting from 0.0 pips, combined with a low commission (around $3.50 per lot per side).

This structure reduces overall trading costs for high-frequency traders and scalpers, making it a popular choice for those prioritizing execution efficiency and cost control.

Elite Account

The Elite Account is a premium option aimed at high-volume traders seeking additional benefits.

It offers the same zero-spread environment as the Raw+ account, but includes rebates on trading commissions (up to around 21%), effectively lowering trading costs further.

This account is ideal for professional traders or institutions looking for VIP-style conditions and enhanced profitability through volume-based incentives.

cTrader Account

The cTrader Account is designed for traders who prefer the cTrader platform and ECN-style execution.

It features ultra-low spreads from around 0.2 pips and a competitive commission structure.

This account is particularly suited for algorithmic traders, scalpers, and advanced users, offering depth of market (DOM), fast execution, and advanced order types not typically available on standard MetaTrader accounts.

Islamic Account

The broker offers Islamic swap-free trading at a standard trading account level.

trading at a standard trading account level. FxPro offers Extended Swap-free status by default to all applicable trading accounts created by clients in non-Islamic countries.

🔎 Broker ☪️ Islamic Account Yes 🔁 Swap-Free Yes 📍 Registration Via Customer Support 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Demo Account

The broker does offer a free demo trading account for beginners to practice forex trading in a 100% risk-free environment.

The FxPro demo account expires after 180 days.

🔎 Broker 🪙 Pricing Real-Time 💳 Virtual Funds 100K 💵 Base Currencies 8 ⚙️ Life Span 180 Days 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FCA, SCB, and FSA Start Trading Read Review

FxPro’s Pro Trading

FxPro’s Pro Trading Conditions page highlights a set of professional-grade execution and risk features designed to support efficient CFD trading: it emphasises low and stable spreads, very low stop-limit levels (as little as 1 pip on MT4/MT5 and 0 pips on cTrader), and negative balance protection so clients cannot lose more than they deposited.

The conditions include ultra-fast order execution (under ~8 milliseconds), robust risk management safeguards, and a secure, reliable infrastructure powered by London Equinix servers, backed by a broker with over 27 years’ industry experience and significant capital.

These features, along with award-winning platforms, 24/5 multilingual support, cutting-edge technology, and deep liquidity, aim to provide traders with professional-level trading conditions that enhance execution and stability across markets.

📌 Category 🧾 Details 🔎 Notes 💱 Low & Stable Spreads Competitive, consistent spreads Designed to reduce cost of trading. 🚫 Low Stop-Limit Levels As low as 1 pip on MT4/MT5, 0 pips on cTrader Helps set stops/take-profits closer to market. 🧮 Negative Balance Protection Prevents losses exceeding deposited funds Protects traders from going into negative equity. ⚡ Ultra-Fast Order Execution Execution in under ~8–12 ms Helps capture fast moves in markets. 📊 Unparalleled Risk Management Capital risk controls and safeguards Reduces market exposure risk. 🔒 Reliable & Secure Infrastructure 27+ years experience + strong capital base Institutional-calibre reliability 🌐 Server Power (Equinix LD4) Low-latency hosting in London Improves speed & connectivity. 🏆 Award-Winning Platform Recognition across industry Supports serious traders. 🌍 24/5 Multilingual Support Global support availability Helps traders worldwide 🧠 Cutting-Edge Technology Advanced platform features & tools Designed for pro-level execution. 💧 Unmatched Liquidity Deep market liquidity Reduces slippage & improves fills. 🪪 Regulated & Licensed 8+ global licences Enhances trust and governance.

How to Open a FxPro Account - A Step-By-Step Guide

Step 1: Start the FxPro Account Registration.

To register an account with FxPro, the applicant can click on the gold "Register" button at the top of the webpage.

Step 2: Complete Personal Details

The Second step in the registration process is to select the country of residence and enter an email plus a password.

Step 3: Complete the FxPro Account Registration

To complete the account registration, the applicant must provide personal information such as First and Last Name, Date of Birth, and contact details.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FCA, SCB, and FSA Start Trading Read Review

FXPro Fees, Spreads, and Commission

🔎 Fee Type 💳 Deposit Fees No deposit fees for most payment methods. 💸 Withdrawal Fees Fees may apply depending on the withdrawal method, with third-party charges possible. ⏳ Inactivity Fees No inactivity fees if the account is not used for an extended period. 🔄 Spread Variable spreads depending on the account type and market conditions. 📉 Commission Commission fees apply on certain account types, such as the RAW account.

Fees

Many consider FxPro to be transparent because it charges no concealed fees . You won’t find withdrawal or deposit fees at the broker, nor is there a maintenance cost.

. You won’t find withdrawal or deposit fees at the broker, nor is there a maintenance cost. Still, traders should know that they may face fees charged by payment companies and banks. Brokers usually charge inactivity fees when an account has gone unused for an extended time.

Spreads

Variable spreads are available with FxPro, and you can begin with 0.0 pips on the cTrader platform.

For the main currency pairs on MetaTrader 4 and 5, the starting spread is usually close to 1.2 pips.

Due to market fluctuations and available liquidity, prices are made competitive for the majority of traders.

Commission

The commission setup on FxPro depends on the platform being used. With MT4 and MT5, trading is free of commission, but the spread includes the costs.

On cTrader, FxPro lets traders have raw spreads from 0.0 pips, and for each round turn, it charges a commission of $9.

The model meets the requirements of traders seeking transparent and narrower spreads.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FCA, SCB, and FSA Start Trading Read Review

FxPro Trading Platforms and Tools

The broker offers access to various platforms, including cTrader, MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and an FxPro proprietary solution.

A market trading intermediary, FxPro, is a platform that enables investors to access global financial markets.

The various platforms involved here include MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader , and an institution-developed proprietary FxPro Edge platform.

, and an institution-developed proprietary FxPro Edge platform. In this regard, MetaTrader platforms are used more for technical analysis and automated trading, while cTrader is popular with currency traders. Alternatively,

🔎 Trading Platform 🥇 FxPro Platform 🥈 MetaTrader 4 🥉 MetaTrader 5 🏅 cTrader 📈 EA Trading No Yes Yes Yes 📉 Chart Trading Yes Yes Yes Yes 📊 Depth of Market No No Yes Yes 📌 Indicators 50+ 50+ 35+ 55+ 📍 Pending order types 4 4 6 6 ⛔ Trailing stop No Yes Yes Yes ⏰ Chart time frames 15 9 21 26+ 📝Sign up 👉Open Account 👉Open Account 👉Open Account 👉Open Account

Mobile Use of FxPro

FxPro is committed to enhancing mobile trading , thanks to its easy-to-use FxPro Trading Application developed for iOS and Android devices.

, thanks to its easy-to-use FxPro Trading Application developed for iOS and Android devices. It gives access to a broad array of instruments such as forex, commodities, indices, and shares, delivered with live information and detailed charting tools.

It accepts multiple orders at lightning-fast speeds and has user-friendly alerts set so that the trader can react very quickly to changes in the market.

📍Feature 📱 Mobile App Name FxPro Trading App 🛠️ Developer FxPro 📅 Release Year Available for both iOS and Android 💻 OS Compatibility iOS and Android 🌐 Languages Supported Multilingual 📈 Trading Instruments Forex, commodities, indices, shares 🔄 Real-Time Data Yes 🛠️ Charting Tools Advanced tools with customization options 📊 Order Types Supported Multiple order types 🚀 Order Execution Speed Lightning-fast 🔔 Custom Alerts Real-time customizable notifications 🤝 Beginner-Friendly Yes, with intuitive interface 🔐 Security Features Advanced security protocols 🖥️ Synchronization Seamless across mobile, desktop, and web platforms 💰 Deposit and Withdrawal Secure in-app transactions 📝 Account Types Accessible All FxPro account types 🔄 Switch Accounts Easy account switching 💬 In-App Support 24/5 customer support via live chat 📚 Educational Resources Integrated guides, tutorials, and insights 🎯 Watchlist Customizable with favorite trading instruments 🌙 Dark Mode Available 🌐 Social Trading Integrated options for connected trading experiences 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

FxPro AI Integration

FxPro has embraced AI integration to further its trading platform to a whole new level with the most advanced tools for smarter trading.

to further its trading platform to a whole new level with the most advanced tools for smarter trading. Through AI-powered market analysis, traders will enjoy real-time data, predictive insights, and advanced forecasting to help them make the right call.

The website also offers automated trading solutions where the seamless execution of strategies is done with absolute precision and at high speed.

Category Description 🤖AI Market Analysis Real-time insights and advanced forecasting powered by AI. 📈Predictive Insights AI-driven tools to anticipate market trends for better decision-making. ⚙️Automated Trading Solutions Seamless execution of strategies with AI precision. 📊Risk Management Tools AI-powered features to monitor and reduce trading risks. 💬AI Chat Support Intelligent chatbots providing 24/7 assistance for users. 🖥️Enhanced User Experience Simplified, intuitive interface boosted by AI capabilities. 🚀Innovation and Efficiency Commitment to leveraging AI for advanced and efficient trading solutions.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FCA, SCB, and FSA Start Trading Read Review

FxPro Prime Brokerage — Key Points

Institutional-grade liquidity & execution platform built for professional firms and institutions.

Offers sub-millisecond trade execution and deep market access.

Ideal for entities such as hedge funds, brokerages, prop trading firms, asset managers, and algorithmic traders.

Core Connectivity Solutions (The 3 Pillars)

Direct MT5 Connectivity via Ultency — an ultra-low-latency bridge integrated with MetaTrader.

FIX API Protocol via PrimeXM (XCore) — an institution-standard API for automated/high-frequency trading.

cTrader Connectivity via cBroker API — dedicated FIX access for cTrader users.

Core Advantages

Deep liquidity pool from multiple Tier-1 banks & providers.

Best-in-class execution, backed by an in-house price aggregator (Quotix).

Customisable infrastructure for high-volume, automated or bespoke strategies.

Tailored & transparent service, including bespoke pricing and execution conditions.

Who It’s For

Financial institutions & brokerages

Proprietary trading firms

Money managers & family offices

Introducing brokers (IBs) & white label partners

Hedge funds & asset managers

High-frequency & algorithmic trading operations

Technical & Market Specs

Sub-millisecond execution speeds via co-located servers.

Multiple protocol options (FIX, MT5 bridge, cTrader API).

Access to FX, metals, indices, commodities & crypto markets.

Tailored pricing models based on client needs.

Institutional Credentials

Long-established broker with ~27 years in the markets.

1B+ orders executed globally.

Multiple industry awards, including Financial Times recognition.

🧩 Feature 📍 Details 🔗 Connectivity Options Direct MT5, FIX API, cTrader API 💧 Liquidity Tier-1 aggregated pools ⚡ Execution Sub-millisecond speed 🛠️ Infrastructure Customisable & scalable 📊 Markets Covered FX, metals, indices, commodities, crypto 🏢 Target Clients Institutional firms, IBs, hedge funds 📈 Track Record 27 years; 1B+ orders; industry awards

Forex Trading Guides

FxPro offers elaborate guides on foreign exchange trading for almost all sections of the market so that traders acquire the knowledge and skills necessary to perform well in the market.

These guides bring everything from forex basics to market terminology and advanced market strategies down to risk management techniques.

To make this information available to all, FxPro ensures various means of delivery, such as articles, e-books, videos, and webinars.

In addition, the guides cover some critical areas, such as technical and fundamental analysis, which provide practical insight into the decision-making process.

FxPro Deposit and Withdrawal

The deposit and withdrawal system at FxPro is designed to be efficient, secure, and user-friendly, centered around the FxPro Wallet for seamless fund management.

Traders can deposit funds instantly using cards or e-wallets, with no internal fees charged by the broker.

Withdrawals are typically processed within one business day, although the final timing depends on the selected payment method.

FxPro follows strict anti-money laundering (AML) policies, meaning withdrawals are usually returned to the original funding source first.

With multiple payment options, fast processing, and strong security measures such as fund segregation and encryption, FxPro offers a reliable and transparent funding experience suitable for both beginners and professional traders.

🔍 Details 🔄 Broker-to-Broker Transfer ⏱️ Deposit Time Instant 3–5 business days Within 10 minutes Within 10 minutes Within 10 minutes Within 10 minutes Varies ⏱️ Withdrawal Time 1–10 business days 3–5 business days Same day Same day Same day 1 business day 3–5 business days 💰 Fees None May vary (bank charges) None None None None None 💱 Currencies USD, EUR, GBP, CHF, JPY, PLN, AUD USD, EUR, GBP, CHF, JPY, PLN, AUD, ZAR USD, EUR, GBP, CHF, JPY, PLN NoneUSD, EUR, GBP, CHF, JPY, PLN USD, EUR, GBP Varies by country USD, EUR, GBP, CHF, JPY, PLN, AUD, ZAR 📌 Notes May take up to 10 business days to withdraw FxPro does not charge, but intermediary fees may apply Available in select countries Available in select countries Available in select countries Times and currencies depend on the local bank Subject to processing time of the sending broker

FXPro Range of Markets

FxPro offers access to various markets, including Forex, Futures, Indices, Shares, Metals, and Energy.

FxPro is a recognized online trading intermediary that offers trading in various financial sectors. Their package includes Forex, Spot Metals, Equity Indices, Cryptocurrencies, and CFDs.

With FxPro, traders can access numerous underlying assets, including major and minor currency pairs, precious metals, indices, and cryptocurrencies.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FCA, SCB, and FSA Start Trading Read Review

Sign-Up Bonus

FxPro does not offer a sign-up bonus, a welcome or deposit bonus, or the advantage of a no-deposit bonus when traders register a real account for the first time.

🔎 Broker 🎉 Sign-Up Bonus No 🎀 Welcome Bonus No 🎁 No Deposit Bonus No 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

FxPro Partners

The FxPro Partners program is a performance-based partnership ecosystem designed for individuals and businesses looking to earn by referring clients to the broker.

It offers flexible models such as affiliate (CPA) and introducer (revenue share), allowing partners to earn up to $1,100 per client or up to 55% of trading revenue, depending on the structure.

Partners receive access to dedicated account managers, marketing tools, tracking systems, and real-time reporting, enabling them to scale their referral business efficiently.

With monthly payouts reaching millions and customizable partnership plans, FxPro positions its program as a high-potential income stream for marketers, traders, and financial influencers.

Compare Forex Brokers - FxPro vs. Forex.com vs IG

🔎 Broker ⚖️Regulation FCA, SCB CFTC, NFA, FCA, ASIC, IIROC FCA, ASIC, NFA, BaFin, FINMA, MAS, FSA 💰 Min. Deposit $100 USD $100 USD £250 GBP 4️⃣ MT4 Yes Yes Yes ⚙️ Tradeable Symbols 2249 5500 19537 📍 Forex Pairs 70 91 100 🔁 Average Spread 1.51 1.0 0.86 👥Account Types MT4, MT5, cTrader, FXPro Markets Standard, Commission, Direct Market Access (DMA) Spread Betting, CFD, Share Dealing ☪️Islamic Account Yes Yes Yes 🆓Demo Account Yes Yes Yes 💴Deposit Methods Bank transfer, Credit/Debit cards, E-wallets Bank transfer, Credit/Debit cards, E-wallets Bank transfer, Credit/Debit cards, PayPal 💴Withdrawal Methods Bank transfer, Credit/Debit cards, E-wallets Bank transfer, Credit/Debit cards, E-wallet Bank transfer, Credit/Debit cards, PayPal 📉Forex Spreads From 0.6 pips From 0.8 pips From 0.6 pips 📊CFDs - Indices Spreads From 0.9 points From 1 point From 0.4 points 📈CFDs - Stocks Spreads From 0.3% From 1 cent From 0.1% 📌CFDs - Commodities Spreads From 3 points (Gold) From 4 points (Gold) From 0.3 points (Gold) 🪙CFDs - Cryptocurrencies Spreads From 0.5% (Bitcoin) From 1.5% (Bitcoin) From 0.6% (Bitcoin) 📰Education & Research Webinars, Tutorials, Market Analysis Webinars, Tutorials, Market Analysis, Economic Calendar Webinars, Tutorials, Market Analysis, Economic Calendar 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FCA, SCB, and FSA Start Trading Read Review

Education and Research

Brokers Education and Research is an all-inclusive resource that provides excellent study and research documents for traders and investors.

is an all-inclusive resource that provides excellent study and research documents for traders and investors. The website offers various forms of content, such as webinars, videos, articles, and e-books, all focused on forex trading, technical analysis, and market trends.

Whether you're a novice or a veteran trader, FxPro Education and Research will broaden your perception of markets while improving your trading abilities.

🔎 Resource 🚀 Description 🎓 Webinars Regularly hosted live sessions with experts covering trading strategies and market analysis. 📚 Tutorials Step-by-step guides for beginners and advanced traders, focusing on platform usage and trading basics. 📝 Guides Comprehensive written materials on trading tools, techniques, and market analysis. 📹 Video Lessons On-demand video content covering various trading concepts, strategies, and platform features. 💬 Market Analysis Weekly or daily reports, articles, and analyses on market trends to assist traders in decision-making.

Quick Strengths and Weaknesses

What FxPro does well

FxPro is strong on platforms. MT4, MT5, cTrader, WebTrader, and the FxPro app give traders real choice. That matters if you trade actively and already know which platform fits your setup.

The broker also has a long track record, strong global regulation, negative balance protection, segregated client-fund claims, and a broad product range. It is not a thin offshore broker with one basic web platform.

Where FxPro falls short

The South African entity needs checking. FxPro is globally regulated, but South African traders should confirm which company they are signing with and whether FSCA protection applies.

FxPro is also still a CFD broker. You are not buying JSE shares directly. You are trading leveraged contracts. That is fine for short-term trading, but it is not the same as building a long-term local share portfolio.

Fees also need comparing. FxPro has several platforms and pricing models, so the cheapest setup depends on what you trade and how often you trade.

FxPro makes dedicated customer support available via live chat, call-back requests, and email - 24/5.

🔎 Customer Support FxPro Customer Support ⏰ Operating Hours 24/5 📈 Support Languages multilingual support 🥰 Live Chat Yes 💌 Email Address Yes ☎️ Telephonic Support Yes 5️⃣ The overall quality of FxPro Support 3/5

References

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Conclusion FxPro is a strong fit for South African traders who want MT4, MT5, cTrader, the FxPro platform, fast execution, 2,100+ instruments, and a long-established global broker. The weak point is entity clarity. South Africans should confirm which FxPro company holds the account and whether FSCA protection applies before funding. Good broker. Do the paperwork first. Best for: South African forex and CFD traders who want multiple platforms, strong execution, broad market access, no-dealing-desk-style execution, and a broker with a long global track record. Not best for: Traders who want direct JSE share investing, guaranteed local FSCA protection without entity checks, the lowest possible raw-spread pricing, social trading, or a simple long-term investment portfolio.

Disclaimer

Traders need to understand and remember that CFDs are leveraged, complex products that may be accompanied by the risk of incurring losses that may exceed the trader's initial deposit. Traders need to ensure that they understand their risk exposure and determine whether the risk involved is suited to them before making trading decisions that could result in a loss of capital.

Investor Warning: Foreign currency trading on margin is associated with an elevated risk and may not be appropriate for all investors. Before engaging in foreign currency or Contract for Difference (CFD) trading, you must evaluate your investing goals, expertise, appetite for risk, and willingness to be exposed to risk. You should not start investing capital you cannot afford to lose because you could incur a loss of part of your original investment.

Our Review Methodology: For each of our broker evaluations, we investigate, evaluate, analyze, and compare what we feel to be the most crucial criteria to consider when selecting a broker. Based on our findings, this evaluation comprises positives, disadvantages, and an overall score. We want to assist you in locating the ideal broker for your requirements. Our broker review should not be considered financial advice, and traders are urged to seek professional financial advice before making investment or trading decisions. This was our approach for this FXPro review.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does FxPro charge commissions?

FxPro charges commissions only on the cTrader platform $4.50 per lot per side. MT4 and MT5 accounts are commission-free, with trading costs included in the spread.

What is the minimum deposit at FxPro?

The recommended minimum deposit at FxPro is $100 or equivalent. However, you can deposit less depending on the funding method, although a sufficient balance is needed to open trades.

Does FxPro offer a demo account?

Yes, FxPro offers free demo accounts across all platforms (MT4, MT5, cTrader) with virtual funds, allowing traders to practice and test strategies risk-free.

Is FxPro suitable for beginners?

FxPro is beginner-friendly, offering user-friendly platforms, educational resources, and demo accounts. However, beginners should start cautiously, as trading still involves significant risk.

What leverage does FxPro offer?

FxPro offers leverage up to 1:200 for most clients, but this varies depending on the entity and regulatory jurisdiction. Clients under FCA may be limited to 1:30.

How can I withdraw funds from FxPro?

Withdrawals can be made through bank transfer, credit/debit cards, PayPal, Skrill, and Neteller. Requests are typically processed within one business day, but time may vary by method.

Does FxPro offer Islamic accounts?

Yes, FxPro provides swap-free Islamic accounts upon request for clients who cannot receive or pay interest due to religious beliefs.

Are there inactivity fees with FxPro?

Yes, if your FxPro account remains inactive for over 6 months, an inactivity fee may apply. It's best to review their terms for current charges.

What instruments can I trade with FxPro?

FxPro offers CFDs on Forex, indices, shares, metals, energies, and cryptocurrencies, giving traders a wide range of global market exposure.

Can I hedge positions on FxPro?

Yes, hedging is allowed on FxPro platforms. Traders can open opposing positions on the same instrument without restrictions.

Is negative balance protection available?

Yes, FxPro offers negative balance protection, ensuring clients never lose more than their account balance during volatile market conditions.

Does FxPro support automated trading?

Absolutely. FxPro supports Expert Advisors (EAs) on MT4/MT5 and algorithmic trading on cTrader, suitable for both custom and prebuilt trading bots.

How can I contact FxPro support?

FxPro offers 24/5 multilingual customer support via live chat, email, and phone. Their team is responsive and can assist with technical, account, or platform issues.