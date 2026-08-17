The best currency pairs for beginners in 2026 are USD/ZAR, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, and NZD/USD.

If you're just starting out, EUR/USD is probably the best pair to learn first.

It is one of the most heavily traded markets in the world, spreads are usually competitive, and there is no shortage of economic data, analysis, and news to help you understand what is moving the price.

Once you're comfortable with pips, position sizing, stop losses and basic market structure, USD/JPY and GBP/USD are sensible pairs to add to your watchlist.

The latest Bank for International Settlements survey shows just how concentrated the forex market still is around the major currencies. Global OTC foreign-exchange turnover reached US$9.6 trillion per day in April 2025, with the US dollar involved in 89% of reported turnover.

That matters for beginners.

Pairs with deep liquidity usually come with tighter spreads and more consistent trading activity than exotic pairs. That doesn't make them easy to trade, but it does mean you are less likely to be dealing with the wider costs and thinner liquidity that can come with more obscure currency pairs.

Important: USD/ZAR is ranked first here because this page is written for South African traders, not because it is the easiest forex pair for a beginner. USD/ZAR is ranked first here because this page is written for South African traders, not because it is the easiest forex pair for a beginner. If you're learning with real money, USD/JPY is usually an easier place to start. Both have much deeper liquidity and typically tighter spreads than USD/ZAR. Current IG South Africa pricing, for example, shows minimum spreads starting at around 0.7 points on USD/JPY. USD/ZAR still deserves a place near the top for South Africans because the rand is familiar and local news directly affects the pair. Just don't confuse local relevance with easier trading conditions.

What are Currency Pairs?

When trading the forex market, participants deal with two different currencies as currency pairs that face each other for exchange. A currency pair works as a pricing scale in which currencies evaluate their worth against each other. When you engage in USD/ZAR, you guess the direction of movement between the US dollar and South African rand.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Why should South African traders concentrate on USD/ZAR?

USD/ZAR is directly tied to the local economy and has great liquidity, making it an excellent choice for beginners

Best Currency Pairs to Trade for Beginners - A Comparison

🪙 Currency Pair 📈Liquidity 📉Volatility 📍Key Considerations 🥇USD/ZAR Moderate High Political and commodity-driven fluctuations 🥈EUR/USD High Moderate Tight spreads, widely analyzed 🥉GBP/USD High High Requires constant monitoring 🏅USD/JPY High Low Influenced by central bank policies 🥇USD/CAD High Moderate Oil prices impact movement 🥈AUD/USD High Moderate Correlation with gold, iron ore 🥉NZD/USD Moderate Moderate Affected by dairy exports and weather

7 Best Currency Pairs to Trade for Beginners (2026)

USD/ZAR - U.S. Dollar (USD / South African Rand (ZAR). EUR/USD - Euro (EUR) / Dollar (USD). GBP/USD - British Pound Sterling (GBP) / U.S. Dollar (USD). USD/JPY - U.S. Dollar (USD) / Japanese Yen (JPY). USD/CAD - U.S. Dollar (USD) / Canadian Dollar (CAD). AUD/USD - Australian Dollar (AUD) / United States Dollar (USD). NZD/USD - New Zealand Dollar (NZD) / United States Dollar (USD).

1. USD/ZAR

The USD/ZAR is significant for South African traders as it directly involves the local currency. It’s a familiar pair with easier access to relevant economic information.

The USD/ZAR is known for its liquidity. USD/ZAR is influenced by commodity prices, especially gold and platinum, both major exports of South Africa.

Features

🧾 Feature 📌 Details 🌍 Region North America / Africa 📈 Volatility High (can be unpredictable) 🕰️ Best Session London & New York (9:00 AM – 6:00 PM SAST) 🎯 Suitable For Beginners in South Africa seeking local exposure ⚠️ Risk Level Moderate to High due to emerging market dynamics

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Familiarity with local economic factors Susceptibility to political instability Potential for significant profits Exposure to global commodity price fluctuations High liquidity High volatility Access to local news and data Wider spreads compared to major pairs

2. EUR/USD

The EUR/USD exposes South Africans to international markets, with movements influenced by economic indicators from both the Eurozone and the United States.

Features

🧾 Feature 📌 Details 🌍 Region Europe / North America 📈 Volatility Moderate (high liquidity) 🕰️ Best Session London/New York Overlap (3:00 PM – 6:00 PM SAST) 🎯 Suitable For All beginners – most traded pair ⚠️ Risk Level Low to Moderate (stable price behavior)

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Most traded currency pair High volatility during major news events Tight spreads Heavily influenced by central bank policies (ECB & Fed) Strong market analysis availability Can be unpredictable due to geopolitical events Lower slippage due to high liquidity Lower interest rate differential (less carry trade potential) Widely available across all brokers Strong correlations with other major pairs, limiting diversification

3. GBP/USD

GBP/USD is one of the most volatile forex pairs that offers high profit potential.

South Africans can benefit from trading GBP/USD by staying updated on U.S. and UK developments.

Traders must also understand how such developments will affect the pair’s movements.

Features

🧾 Feature 📌 Details 🌍 Region UK / North America 📈 Volatility Moderate to High 🕰️ Best Session London & New York Sessions 🎯 Suitable For Beginners with some risk tolerance ⚠️ Risk Level Medium (sensitive to UK news)

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons High liquidity High volatility, especially during news events Tight spreads Heavily influenced by UK & US economic data Good for short-term and long-term traders Brexit-related uncertainties can impact the pair Available on most forex brokers Strong price fluctuations can lead to stop-loss hits Correlates with EUR/USD for trend insights Sensitive to Bank of England (BoE) and Federal Reserve policies

4. USD/JPY

USD/JPY is a liquid pair with low spreads (depending on your broker). USD/JPY exposes South Africans to the Asian Markets, where economic policies from the Bank of Japan and the Federal Reserve influence movements.

Features

🧾 Feature 📌 Details 🌍 Region North America / Asia 📈 Volatility Low to Moderate 🕰️ Best Session Asian & U.S. Sessions (2:00 AM – 11:00 AM & 3:00 PM – 12:00 AM SAST) 🎯 Suitable For Beginners seeking stable movement ⚠️ Risk Level Low (safe haven behavior)

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons High liquidity Sensitive to geopolitical tensions in Asia Tight spreads Can be volatile during Japan's economic reports Popular for carry trades Affected by U.S. Federal Reserve policies Good for trend-following strategies Risk of sudden price swings due to market sentiment Available on most forex brokers Fluctuates with global risk sentiment and market stability

5. USD/CAD

Canada’s economy is heavily influenced by its natural resources, particularly oil exports. USD/CAD exposes South Africans to commodity-driven market dynamics.

Features

🧾 Feature 📌 Details 🌍 Region North America 📈 Volatility Moderate (commodity-linked) 🕰️ Best Session New York Session (3:00 PM – 12:00 AM SAST) 🎯 Suitable For Beginners trading oil-sensitive currencies ⚠️ Risk Level Medium (oil price influence)

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons High liquidity, widely traded in North America Sensitive to global oil price fluctuations Tight spreads, especially during active trading Can have wider spreads in low liquidity hours Correlated with global oil market, Canadian exports Sensitive to U.S. Federal Reserve and Bank of Canada policy

6. AUD/USD

AUD/USD is influenced by commodity prices, especially gold and iron ore, as Australia is a major exporter of these resources. South African traders might find AUD/USD appealing due to similar economic structures, as South Africa and Australia are large-scale commodity exporters.

Features

🧾 Feature 📌 Details 🌍 Region Australia / North America 📈 Volatility Moderate 🕰️ Best Session Asian Session (2:00 AM – 11:00 AM SAST) 🎯 Suitable For Beginners trading during early hours ⚠️ Risk Level Low to Medium (commodity-driven)

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons High liquidity Sensitive to commodity price changes Tight spreads Can be volatile during Australian economic reports Influenced by global risk sentiment Affected by U.S. Federal Reserve policies Popular for carry trades Not as volatile as some other major currency pairs

7. NZD/USD

New Zealand’s economy is significantly influenced by its agricultural exports, especially dairy products. NZD/USD exposes South Africans to a market driven by commodities, albeit different from those influencing the ZAR.

Features

🧾 Feature 📌 Details 🌍 Region New Zealand / North America 📈 Volatility Moderate 🕰️ Best Session Asian Session (2:00 AM – 11:00 AM SAST) 🎯 Suitable For Beginners seeking low-spread pairs ⚠️ Risk Level Low to Medium

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Clear technical patterns Impact from New Zealand’s Economic Data Potential for diversification Sensitivity to global risk sentiment Opportunities during South African trading hours Lower liquidity compared to major pairs Influenced by global agricultural trends Vulnerability to weather-related disruptions

The Best Currency to Trade Right Now

In 2026, South African traders face a complex global economic landscape influenced by recent geopolitical tensions and policy shifts. The United States has imposed sanctions on South Africa, including halting financial aid and threatening to revoke tariff-free market access under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA). These actions have increased volatility in the USD/ZAR currency pair, making it a focal point for traders.

Benefits:

Familiarity: Trading a pair that includes your home currency allows you to leverage your knowledge of local economic events and news, making it easier to anticipate market movements.

High Volatility: The USD/ZAR pair offers significant price movements, presenting opportunities for substantial gains.

Market Accessibility: Active trading sessions align with South African business hours, facilitating timely market participation.

Economic Indicators: Regular economic data releases from both countries provide traders with actionable insights.

Key Considerations:

Political Climate: Ongoing geopolitical tensions can lead to unpredictable market reactions.

Liquidity Concerns: While volatility can be advantageous, it may also result in wider spreads and potential slippage.

Risk Management: Implementing robust risk management strategies is essential to navigate potential market downturns.

Given the current economic and political environment, the USD/ZAR currency pair stands out as a compelling option for South African beginners who want to capitalize on market volatility but also want something they’re familiar with.

Cheapest Forex Pairs to Trade in South Africa

To maximize your profitability as a South African trader, you must focus on affordable currency pairs, given the exchange rate between the South African Rand and others like the EUR, USD, GBP, etc.

Affordability in forex can be determined by evaluating the spreads (the difference between the buy and sell price of a currency pair) and the commissions (a flat fee you pay per trade The lower the spreads, the more likely you are to pay a commission fee, and vice versa.

In 2026, several currency pairs are cost-effective options for South African traders.

Below is a table detailing the average spreads for selected currency pairs and their approximate costs translated into South African Rand (ZAR), based on a standard lot size of 100,000 units. Please note that spreads can vary depending on the broker and market conditions.

🌍Currency Pair 💱Current Exchange Rate (2026) 📉Average Spread (Pips) 🇿🇦Approximate Cost in ZAR 💡Why It’s the Cheapest Right Now 💵EUR/USD 1.05 USD 0.6 pips R110.52 High liquidity leads to tight spreads, reducing trading costs 💵GBP/USD 1.26 USD 0.8 pips R147.36 Significant trading volume ensures competitive spreads 💵USD/CHF 0.90 Swiss Franc 1.5 pips R276.30 Stability of CHF maintains steady demand and narrow spreads 💵AUD/USD 0.64 USD 0.7 pips R128.94 Commodity-driven stability results in consistent and low spreads 💵USD/ZAR 18.42 ZAR 20 pips R200 Direct involvement of ZAR eliminates currency conversion fees

Here’s a simple calculation to help you determine your trading costs (commission fees depend on your broker and will need to be calculated once you get trading costs in ZAR):

Spread Cost in ZAR = (Pip Value per Standard Lot) × (Average Spread in Pips) × (Exchange Rate to ZAR)

Which Currency Pair is Most Profitable in Forex?

In 2026, the EUR/USD pair is the most profitable for South African traders. Its high liquidity often results in spreads from 0.0 to 0.1 pips (depending on the broker), which can minimize trading costs for beginners. There are ample opportunities for profiting as the average daily volatility is around 80 pips. Lastly, EUR/USD is available as a tradable CFD instrument from most South African brokers, and they provide in-depth analysis and resources for beginners to study the pair and create various strategies.

The Best Forex Pairs to Trade During Each Session

🕒 Trading Session 🕰️ Time (SAST) 💱 Best Pairs 🔍 Why Trade These Pairs 🌏 Asian Session 2:00 AM – 11:00 AM 🇺🇸/🇯🇵 USD/JPY 🇦🇺/🇯🇵 AUD/JPY Active Tokyo hours. Moves with Japan & Australia’s economic news. 💼 London Session 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM 🇪🇺/🇺🇸 EUR/USD 🇬🇧/🇺🇸 GBP/USD High liquidity & volatility. Core European financial markets are active. 🗽 New York Session 3:00 PM – 12:00 AM 🇺🇸/🇨🇦 USD/CAD 🇬🇧/🇺🇸 GBP/USD U.S. and Canadian data releases. Strong U.S. dollar movement. 🔄 London/New York Overlap 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM 🇪🇺/🇺🇸 EUR/USD 🇺🇸/🇨🇭 USD/CHF Peak market liquidity. Best time for volatility and quick trades.

Best Currency Pairs to Trade with a Small Account

A small forex account is a trading account with limited capital, starting with minimal deposits. If you want to start trading with a lower minimum deposit, you must choose forex pairs with low spreads and manageable volatility.

EUR/USD: Ideal due to its high liquidity and tight spreads.

USD/JPY: Known for low spreads and stable movements, providing predictable trading opportunities.

AUD/USD: Features relatively low spreads and is influenced by commodity markets, offering diversification.

Best Currency Pairs to Trade in The Morning

The forex market’s morning hours in South Africa (9:00 AM to 12:00 PM SAST) coincide with the opening of the London session, known for high liquidity and volatility. This overlap offers traders opportunities to engage with active markets, which can lead to more favorable trading conditions. Here are the top three currencies for morning trading:

EUR/USD: High liquidity and tight spreads during the London session.

GBP/USD: Increased volatility with the UK market opening.

USD/JPY: Active trading as European markets influence currency movements.

Best Currency Pairs to Trade at Night

Night trading in South Africa (9:00 PM to 5:00 AM SAST) aligns with the Asian session, where market activity is lower than in the London and New York sessions. Despite this, some currency pairs show increased activity, offering some trading opportunities to South Africans. These are:

AUD/JPY: Active due to economic activities in Australia and Japan.

NZD/USD: Influenced by economic developments in New Zealand and the U.S.

USD/JPY: Continues to show movement with ongoing activity in the Japanese market.

Conclusion

For a new forex trader in 2026, EUR/USD is the best pair to learn first.

USD/JPY is a strong second choice, particularly for understanding interest-rate-driven markets.

GBP/USD provides more movement once a trader is comfortable managing risk, while AUD/USD, USD/CAD and USD/CHF provide useful ways to expand into different economic drivers.

South African traders should absolutely understand USD/ZAR, but local relevance does not make it the easiest starting pair. Its higher volatility and typically wider spreads make it better suited to traders who already understand the mechanics of major forex markets.

Start small.

One or two pairs are enough.

Learn how they behave, what moves them, what they cost to trade, and where your trade is wrong before expanding the watchlist.

Reviewed and fact-checked: 17 August 2026.

Methodology: Currency pairs were assessed according to liquidity, typical spread competitiveness, market coverage, volatility, ease of understanding and relevance to South African traders. The ranking is educational and does not imply that any forex pair is safe or suitable for every trader.

Risk warning: Forex and CFD trading involves leverage and carries a substantial risk of loss. A liquid or beginner-friendly currency pair can still move sharply and cause losses.

You might also like:

Frequently Asked Questions

How do beginners start trading forex in South Africa?

Beginners in South Africa should choose a reputable local broker with a low minimum deposit, ZAR deposit and withdrawal options, local customer support, and a good reputation.

Which currency pairings have the tightest spreads for beginners?

EUR/USD and USD/JPY have tight spreads, making them excellent for beginners. Low spreads decrease trading expenses, helping beginners to manage their investments better. What are the most commonly traded currency pairs in South Africa? South Africa’s most traded currency pairings are USD/ZAR, EUR/USD, and GBP/USD.

What are the best forex trading apps for beginners in South Africa?

MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5) are popular because they feature user-friendly interfaces and several tools to help traders with market analysis.

Who are the best forex brokers in South Africa?

Exness, FBS, AvaTrade, Tickmill, XM, and HFM are among the best. These brokers charge competitively low spreads, offer reliable trading platforms, and provide local support to beginners.

What are the best currency pairs that beginners should consider?

For beginners, EUR/USD, USD/JPY, and GBP/USD are great. They have ample market data to help with trading decisions and strong liquidity with tighter spreads.

What is the best currency pair for beginners to trade?

The EUR/USD pair is often considered the best choice for beginners because it has high liquidity, tight spreads, and plenty of market information available. Its relatively stable price movements make it easier for new traders to analyze and manage risk.

Why should beginners focus on major currency pairs?

Major currency pairs, such as EUR/USD, GBP/USD, and USD/JPY, typically have higher trading volumes and lower transaction costs. They are also less volatile than many exotic pairs, making them more suitable for traders who are still learning the basics.

How many currency pairs should a beginner trade?

Beginners should start by focusing on one or two currency pairs. This allows them to understand the behavior, economic drivers, and trading patterns of those pairs without becoming overwhelmed by too much market information.

What factors affect currency pair prices?

Currency pair prices are influenced by several factors, including interest rates, economic data releases, inflation, employment reports, geopolitical events, and central bank decisions. Understanding these factors can help traders make more informed decisions.

Can beginners make money trading currency pairs?

Yes, beginners can potentially make money trading forex, but success requires education, practice, risk management, and discipline. Most new traders benefit from using a demo account first to develop their skills before risking real money.

What is the best currency pair for beginners to trade?

The EUR/USD pair is often considered the best choice for beginners because it has high liquidity, tight spreads, and plenty of market information available. Its relatively stable price movements make it easier for new traders to analyze and manage risk.