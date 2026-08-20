The 10 Best ASIC-Regulated Forex Brokers in 2026 are AvaTrade, FP Markets, IC Markets, Pepperstone, FBS, IG, XM, Vantage, PU Prime and IUX.

ASIC is one of the better-known regulators in forex and CFD trading, but South African traders need to keep one thing in mind.

ASIC regulates the Australian company behind the account. It does not automatically cover every client using the same broker brand.

A broker group can have one company in Australia, another in South Africa, and separate offshore entities for other regions.

So seeing an ASIC logo on the broker’s regulation page is only the starting point.

Check the legal company named in your client agreement. That’s the entity that tells you which regulator actually applies to your account.

What leverage limits do ASIC-regulated brokers apply?

ASIC caps retail leverage at 1:30 on major forex pairs, 1:20 on minor pairs, gold, and indices, 1:10 on commodities, and 1:5 on shares. These limits exist to stop overexposure, though traders who qualify as "wholesale" clients can sometimes access higher leverage outside the retail caps.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Is there a compensation scheme if an ASIC-regulated broker fails?

Not a guaranteed one. Unlike the UK's FSCS, ASIC doesn't run a statutory compensation fund for forex and CFD clients. Brokers must still keep client funds segregated, and disputes go through AFCA (Australian Financial Complaints Authority), which can award compensation case-by-case, but without a fixed payout limit.

10 Best ASIC Regulated Forex Brokers in 2026 – A Comparison

🔎 Broker 🚀 Open an Account 📌 ASIC Regulation 💰 Minimum Deposit 🇦🇺 ASIC Entity AFSL 👉 Open Account Yes USD 100 / ZAR 1806 Ava Capital Markets Australia Pty Ltd 406684 👉 Open Account Yes USD 100 / ZAR 1806 First Prudential Markets Pty Ltd 286354 👉 Open Account Yes USD 200 / ZAR 3694 International Capital Markets Pty Ltd 335692 👉 Open Account Yes USD 0 / ZAR 0 Pepperstone Group Limited 414530 👉 Open Account Yes USD 5 / ZAR 88 Intelligent Financial Markets Pty Ltd / FBS Oceania 426359 👉 Open Account Yes USD 0 / ZAR 0 IG Markets Limited 220440 👉 Open Account Yes USD 5 / ZAR 88 Trading Point of Financial Instruments Pty Ltd 443670 👉Open Account Yes $50 / ZAR 806 Vantage Global Prime Pty Ltd 428901 👉Open Account Yes $20 / ZAR 322 PU Prime Trading Pty Ltd 410681 👉Open Account Yes $50 / ZAR 806 IUX Markets AU Pty Ltd 529610

10 Best ASIC Regulated Forex Brokers (2026)

AvaTrade — Best Overall ASIC-Regulated Forex Broker FP Markets — Best ASIC Broker for Account Choice and Competitive Pricing IC — Best ASIC Broker for Raw Spreads and Technical Traders Pepperstone — Best Multi-Platform ASIC-Regulated Broker FBS — Best Beginner-Friendly ASIC-Regulated Broker IG — Best Established ASIC-Regulated CFD Broker XM — Best Established Multi-Account ASIC Broker Vantage — Best ASIC Broker with a South African Group Presence PU Prime — Best Flexible Multi-Jurisdiction ASIC Broker IUX — Best Emerging Low-Cost Broker Group with an ASIC Entity

1. AvaTrade

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA Start Trading Read Review

AvaTrade allows investors to trade CFDs on FX, Stocks, Commodities, Crypto, Indices & Options with tight spreads, low/no commissions, and instant execution. AvaTrade is an ASIC-regulated forex broker that is widely recognized for its strong regulatory framework and for offering different trading alternatives. Leverage on this ASIC-regulated entity is capped at 1:30 for retail clients in line with Australian rules. AvaTrade's other entities outside Australia offer higher leverage tiers, but those fall under different regulators.

Ava Capital Markets Australia Pty Ltd is regulated by ASIC under AFSL 406684. AvaTrade separately operates regulated companies in South Africa, Europe, Japan and other jurisdictions.

Overview

🔍Broker 📜 FSCA regulated Yes 🕖 Time to open an account 1 day 🗺️ Service Description CFD Regulated broker with +1000 financial instruments and multiple trading platforms, operating since 2006. 🚀Bonus Open a trading account in 1 minute and receive up to $10 000 Bonus. 🎁 Sign Up Bonus 20% welcome bonus accordingly to regulation 🥇Publicly Traded (Listed Company) No 🗺️ Country of regulation Ireland, Australia, Japan, South Africa, Abu Dhabi, British Virgin Islands, European Union, Polish Branch. 🔥Trust Score 97% 🔥Live support 24/5 📱 MetaTrader 4 (MT4) Yes 📱 MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Yes 📊Trading Islamic Account Yes, available 📈Tier-1 Licenses 3 📈Tier-2 Licenses 3 📈Tier-3 Licenses 3 💳 Deposit with credit card Yes 💳 Demo Trading Account Yes 💱 Number of base currencies supported 5 💰 Spreads 0,9 pips 💰Leverage 1:400, EU - 1:30 and 1:400 (Professional Accounts) 💰Currency Pairs (Total Forex pairs) 60 💰 Withdrawal fee amount Zero 💰 Trading fees class Very Low 💰 Minimum deposit $100,approximately R1,800 depending on the USD/ZAR exchange rate. 💰 Inactivity fee charged Yes 👛 Depositing with electronic wallet Yes 🎮 Demo account provided Yes ✔️Apple iOS App Yes ✔️Android App Yes 📅 Year of Foundation 2006 🔢 Number of Employees 300+ 🔢 Number of clients +400 000 clients 📙 Website Languages Arabic, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Dutch, English, Finnish 💵 Account currencies USD , EUR , AUD , CHF , CAD , GBP , ZAR , PLN 📙 PAMM MAM/Mirror (depending on GEO) ✔️ Scalping Allowed Yes ✔️ Scalping Millisecond trading 🗺️ Hedging Open Buy & Sell positions simultaneously 🥇 Instruments Offered 850+ 🥇 Trading Instruments Metals, Commodities, Stocks, FX Options, Oil, ETFs, Options, Crypto currencies 🥇 Total offered per instrument Real Account, Demo Account, Islamic Account Options Account ✔️Safety of Funds segregated accounts and negative balance protection 📙 Demo Account Description Free Demo Accounts with $100,000. No limitations on the number of demo accounts. 21 days limitation 📍Sponsorship Currently with Bolt 📍 Partnership Trading Central 📙 Education Sharp Trader, Videos, Articles, Webinars, eBook. 💰 Fees and Commissions Forex/CFD overnight interest, No margin interests, No commissions (unless stated otherwise) 📈 Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, AvaOptions, DupliTrade, ZuluTrade, WebTrader 📈 Mobile trading AvaTradeGO (only with MT4), MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, AvaProtect 📈Social Trading Yes, Ava social trading 📍 South African Office Address 2nd Floor, Nelson Mandela Square Office towers West, Sandton, Johannesburg, 2196 ☎️ South African Telephone Number 010 594 1353 ❌ Banned Countries US, North Korea, New Zealand, Iran, Belgium 💰 Average deposit/withdraw processing time Depends on the method used. - CC and e-payments is immediate. Bank wire can take up to 7 business days depending on the banking institution. 🇿🇦 ZAR accounts Yes, Avatrade offers ZAR trading accounts 🎓Affiliate Program Yes, up to 50% + commission 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Easy Account opening Limited product portfolio No withdrawal fee Administration fee Low trading fees Inactivity fee Negative balance protection Not listed on stock exchange

Is AvaTrade regulated by ASIC?

Yes, AvaTrade is fully regulated by ASIC in Australia. It operates under strict compliance, offering traders strong fund protection, transparency, and oversight by one of the world’s most trusted financial regulators.

What makes AvaTrade stand out under ASIC regulation?

AvaTrade offers fixed and floating spreads, diverse asset coverage, and advanced risk management tools. Its strong regulatory status, combined with an intuitive platform, makes it ideal for both new and experienced forex traders.

2. FP Markets

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

FP Markets is an Australian-based, multi-asset broker that offers access to CFDs across Forex, Shares, Indices, Commodities & Cryptocurrencies. FP Markets is one of the most reputable Forex brokers under ASIC regulation, and it's known for its extreme trading conditions and account options.

First Prudential Markets Pty Ltd is regulated by ASIC under AFSL 286354. The wider group also operates regulated entities in South Africa, Cyprus, Mauritius and other jurisdictions.

Overview

🔎Broker Company Information 📅Year Founded 2005 🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff 274 👩‍💻Amount of active traders Over 200,000 🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company) No Regulation and Security 🛡️Regulation ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA 🌎Country of regulation Australia, Cyprus 💻Account Segregation Yes 🪫Negative balance protection Yes 🔋Investor Protection Schemes Yes Account Types and Features ➕Accounts Standard, Raw ECN, and VIP accounts available 💳Institutional Accounts Yes, tailored solutions for institutional clients 👨‍💼Managed Accounts Yes, offered through third-party managed account services 📇Minor account currencies USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, JPY, and others 💰Minimum Deposit $100 / R1806 Trading Conditions 🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time Deposits are typically processed instantly; withdrawals usually within 1-2 business days 🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee Generally no fees for withdrawals; may vary based on method 📊Spreads from Spreads start from 0.0 pips on Raw ECN accounts 💸Commissions From $3.5 per side per lot on Raw ECN accounts 💱Number of base currencies supported Over 10 base currencies including USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, JPY, and others 🚀Swap Fees Swap fees apply; may vary depending on the position and account type 📈Leverage Up to 1:500 depending on the account type and instrument 📏Margin requirements typically 0.2% - 1% ☪️Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 💻Demo Account Yes ⌛Order Execution Time Typically 40-50 milliseconds on Raw ECN accounts 📆VPS Hosting Yes Trading Instruments 🧾CFDs-Total Offered Over 1,000 CFDs across various asset classes 🗠CFD Stock Indices Yes,Major global indices including S&P 500, NASDAQ, FTSE 100, DAX, and more ⚖️CFD Commodities Yes, Includes commodities such as Gold, Silver, Oil, Natural Gas, and more 📜CFD Shares Yes, A wide range of global stocks from major markets including US, UK, EU, and Asia Deposits and Withdrawals 💳Deposit Options Credit/Debit Cards, Bank Transfers, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, and other e-wallets 💵Withdrawal Options Bank Transfers, Credit/Debit Cards, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, and other e-wallets Trading Platforms and Tools 💻Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), IRESS, cTrader, WebTrader and TradingView 👩‍💻OS Compatibility Windows, Mac (via emulation), Android, iOS 🖥️Forex trading tools Yes Customer Support 🗣️Live chat availability Yes, available 24/7 📱Customer Support email address support@fpmarkets.com 📞Customer Support Contact Number +61 2 8252 6800 (Australia) or +44 20 8068 0760 (UK) 👾Social media Platforms Facebook, Twitter, Instagram 🗣️Languages supported on Website English, Chinese, Arabic, and other major languages Educational Resources and Support 🖺Forex course Yes 🧏‍♀️Webinars Yes 📚Educational Resources Yes Partnerships and Programs 🪪Affiliate program? Yes 👨‍🏫Amount of partners Over 100,000 affiliates 📋IB Program Yes 🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams? Yes 🪙Rebate program Yes 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Easy and fast account opening Limited product portfolio Low trading fees High CFD fees Fast execution of trades High minimum deposit Low Forex fees High fee for international bank withdrawal

Why is FP Markets considered highly trusted?

FP Markets has a strong reputation for transparency, fast execution, and competitive pricing. It’s ASIC-regulated and maintains strict fund segregation, earning high trust ratings from global traders and independent review platforms.

Does FP Markets offer ECN pricing under ASIC regulation?

Yes, FP Markets offers true ECN pricing with low spreads starting from 0.0 pips. This allows for fast execution and better market access, ideal for day traders and scalpers.

3. IC

IC Markets was founded in 2007 and is a well-known Forex and CFD broker known for its dedication to offering high-quality trading services to clients worldwide, including those in South Africa. IC Markets is authorized and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC). IC Markets is known for its commitment to transparency and security, providing a trusted trading environment with ultra-low spreads from 0.0 pips, fast execution, and the ECN trading model.

International Capital Markets Pty Ltd is regulated by ASIC under AFSL 335692.

Overview

🔎Broker 💰 Minimum Deposit $200 📈 Available Instruments Forex, Indices, Commodities, Bonds, Stocks, Futures, Crypto CFDs ⚖️ Leverage Options Up to 1:500 (retail clients) 🛡 Regulatory Bodies ASIC 🇦🇺, CySEC 🇨🇾, FSA 🇸🇨 🧾 Account Types Raw Spread, Standard, Islamic 📊 Spread Types Raw (0.0 pips) & variable 💸 Commission Structure Raw: $3.5 per lot per side; Standard: No commission 🔄 MT5 vs MT4 MT5 offers more instruments, better performance, more order types 🤖 Automated Trading Full EA, algorithmic, and VPS support 🧰 Trading Tools & Indicators 80+ indicators, Autochartist, Trading Central, economic calendar 🖥 User Interface MT5 + proprietary tools, multi-device sync, high customizability 🎓 Educational Resources Webinars, articles, tutorials, market insights 📞 Customer Service 24/7 multilingual live chat, email & phone 👶 Support for Beginners Yes – strong educational base & demo accounts 🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts Not directly offered (USD, EUR, AUD, etc.) 🧾 FSCA Compliance Not regulated by FSCA 🧑‍💼 Local Support (SA) No local office but global support is responsive 💳 Deposit/Withdrawal (SA) Bank transfer, cards, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, Crypto, Ozow 🛡 Negative Balance Protection Yes ⛔ Stop-Loss/Take-Profit Supported 📉 Margin Call Policy Margin call at 100%, stop-out at 50% 🔐 Data Encryption SSL 256-bit encryption 🔐 Two-Factor Auth Supported via secure client area 💼 Client Fund Protection Segregated client accounts with top-tier banks 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Low Forex Fees Limited Product Selection Easy Account Opening Slow Chat Response

What technical tools does IC Markets offer?

IC Markets provides access to MT4, MT5, and cTrader platforms, with advanced charting, market depth, algorithmic trading, and over 50 indicators—making it ideal for strategy-driven traders.

Is IC Markets safe for trading under ASIC?

Yes, IC Markets is ASIC-regulated and adheres to strict standards, including client fund segregation and financial reporting. It’s one of Australia’s most trusted forex brokers for technical traders.

4. Pepperstone

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 (1:30 for retail EEA/UK clients) 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, BAFIN, CMA, CySEC, DFSA, FCA, SCB Start Trading Read Review

Pepperstone is an Australian-based Forex service provider that offers access to Razor Sharp spreads, Fast execution, and 1200+ CFDs to trade. Pepperstone Group Limited ranks high as an ASIC-licensed forex broker and offers all its clients a safe and open working environment. Pepperstone is licensed and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the UK, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) in Australia, and the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) in the UAE.

International Capital Markets Pty Ltd is regulated by ASIC under AFSL 335692.

Overview

🔎Broker 📅Year Founded 2010 🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff 300+ 👩‍💻Amount of active traders 300,000+ 🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company) No 🛡️Regulation ASIC, BaFin, CMA, CySEC, DFSA, FCA, SCB 🌎Country of regulation Australia, UK, Dubai, Bahamas, Kenya 💻Account Segregation Yes 🪫Negative balance protection Yes 🔋Investor Protection Schemes FSCS (UK clients) 💳Institutional Accounts No 👨‍💼Managed Accounts Yes (MAM/PAMM) 📇Minor account currencies USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, JPY, CHF 💰Minimum Deposit $0 USD 🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time 1-3 business days 🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee No fees 📊Spreads from 0.0 pips 💸Commissions From $3.50 per lot (Razor Account) 💱Number of base currencies supported 10+ 🚀Swap Fees Applicable (except Islamic accounts) 📈Leverage Up to 1:500 📏Margin requirements Varies by asset ☪️Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 💻Demo Account Yes ⌛Order Execution Time 30ms 📆VPS Hosting Yes 🧾CFDs-Total Offered 1,200+ 🗠CFD Stock Indices 15+ ⚖️CFD Commodities 25+ 📜CFD Shares 900+ 💳Deposit Options Credit/Debit cards, Bank transfers, e-wallets (Skrill, Neteller, etc.) 💵Withdrawal Options Credit/Debit cards, Bank transfers, e-wallets (Skrill, Neteller, etc.) 💻Trading Platforms MT4, MT5, cTrader 👩‍💻OS Compatibility Windows, macOS, Android, iOS 🖥️Forex trading tools Smart Trader Tools, Autochartist, VPS 🗣️Live chat availability Yes 📱Customer Support email address support@pepperstone.com 📞Customer Support Contact Number +44 203 097 8755 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Fast Account Opening Mostly CFDs Offered Excellent Customer Support Basic MetaTrader Platform Negative Balance Protection No Managed Accounts

Why is Pepperstone ideal for MT4 users?

Pepperstone offers lightning-fast execution on MT4 with deep liquidity, low spreads from 0.0 pips, and full EA support. It’s tailored for both manual and automated traders using MetaTrader 4.

Does Pepperstone comply with ASIC regulations?

Yes, Pepperstone is regulated by ASIC, ensuring trader protection, operational transparency, and adherence to Australian financial standards. It’s a top choice for safe and efficient forex trading.

5. FBS

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000 🏦 Regulators: FSC, ASIC, CySEC Start Trading Read Review

As an Authorized Financial Institution regulated by ASIC, FBS assures its brokers of a sound and trustworthy trading atmosphere with accessibility and cost of entry at the forefront. FBS’s vast range of easy account openings with low capital guarantees its popularity among local and international traders regardless of their experience. FBS’s reputation for high levels of customer protection is due to ASIC regulations that control the way the broker operates and manages its clients’ funds.

The Australian FBS operation is provided by Intelligent Financial Markets Pty Ltd, trading as FBS Oceania, under AFSL 426359.

Overview

Broker's Name 📍 Headquartered Belize 📅 Year Founded 2009 ⚖️ Regulating Authorities IFSC, CySEC, ASIC, FSCA 🌐 Countries not accepted for trade US, UK, Japan, Israel, and others 💰 Minimum Deposit $5 👉 Sign Up Bonus $140 / R2240 ZAR 📈 Maximum Leverage 1:3000 ☪️ Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 👍 Demo Account Yes 📊 Institutional Accounts No 📊 Managed Accounts No 💳 Deposit Options Credit/Debit Card Neteller SticPay Skrill Perfect Money Local exchangers 💳 Withdrawal Options Credit/Debit Card Neteller SticPay Skrill Perfect Money Local exchangers 💻 Platform Types MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, FBS Trader 📱 OS Compatibility Windows, Linux, MacOS, web browsers, Android, iOS 📈 Tradable assets offered Forex Metals Indices Energies CFDs Stocks 👨‍💼 Languages supported on Website English, German, Spanish, French, Italian, Portuguese, Indonesian, Malaysian, Vietnamese, Turkish, and more 👥 Customer Support Languages Multilingual 📆 Customer Service Hours 24/7 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Offers accounts with a very low minimum deposit High leverage can also increase risk Provides a wide range of account options Spreads can widen during market volatility Regular bonuses and promotions Lacks some advanced trading tools

What makes FBS great for mobile trading?

FBS offers a proprietary mobile app that is easy to use, with integrated analytics, fast trade execution, and fund management. It’s optimized for both Android and iOS devices.

Is FBS regulated by ASIC in Australia?

Yes, FBS is regulated under ASIC and operates with full transparency. Traders benefit from regulatory protections, reliable mobile performance, and multilingual customer support.

6. IG Group

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: FCA, BAFIN, FINMA, DFSA, MAS, ASIC, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

IG is a leading online trading provider that offers access to the financial markets through intuitive platforms and apps. The foreign exchange market is controlled by ASIC, so the broker IG is reputable due to its strong regulatory environment and emphasis on protecting investors. IGM is regulated in Australia by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) under an Australian Financial Services Licence.

IG Markets Limited holds Australian Financial Services Licence 220440.

Overview

🔎Broker Company Information 📅 Year Founded 1974 Current CEO June Felix Founder/s Stuart Wheeler 🧑🏻‍💻 Amount of staff Over 1,500 👩‍💻 Amount of active traders Over 239,000 globally 🌐 Publicly Traded (Listed Company) Yes (London Stock Exchange - IGG) Regulation and Security 🛡️ Regulation FCA, ASIC, FSCA, MAS, CFTC 🌎 Country of regulation UK, Australia, South Africa, Singapore, USA 💻 Account Segregation Yes 🪫 Negative balance protection Yes Two-step Authentication Yes Stop-loss Instrument Yes 🔋 Investor Protection Schemes UK FSCS (up to £85,000) Account Types and Features ➕ Accounts Standard, Limited Risk, Share Trading, Spread Betting 💳 Institutional Accounts Yes 👨‍💼 Managed Accounts No 📇 Minor account currencies USD, GBP, EUR, ZAR, others 💰 Minimum Deposit $0 USD Trading Conditions 🕞 Average deposit/withdrawal processing time 1-3 business days 🪙 Fund Withdrawal Fee No fees 📊 Spreads from 0.6 pips on EUR/USD 💸 Commissions None on Forex (only spreads) 💱 Number of base currencies supported 6+ (USD, GBP, EUR, ZAR, etc.) 🚀 Swap Fees Yes (overnight fees) 📈 Leverage Up to 1:30 (retail clients) 📏 Margin requirements Depends on asset ☪️ Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 💻 Demo Account Yes ⌛ Order Execution Time 0.1 seconds (average) 📆 VPS Hosting No Trading Instruments 🧾 CFDs-Total Offered Over 17,000 🗠 CFD Stock Indices 80+ ⚖️ CFD Commodities 35+ 📜 CFD Shares 12,000+ Watch list Yes Trade Alerts Yes Trading Indices with GP Yes Trading Stocks with GP Yes Swap on trading board Yes Deposits and Withdrawals 💳 Deposit Options Credit/Debit card, Bank Transfer, PayPal 💵 Withdrawal Options Credit/Debit card, Bank Transfer, PayPal Welcome Bonus No Trading Platforms and Tools 💻 Trading Platforms IG Proprietary, MetaTrader 4, ProRealTime, L2 Dealer 👩‍💻 OS Compatibility Windows, macOS, iOS, Android 🖥️ Forex trading tools Charts, Indicators, Autochartist Customer Support 🗣️ Live chat availability Yes 📱 Customer Support email address helpdesk.uk@ig.com 📞 Customer Support Contact Number +44 20 7633 5430 👾 Social media Platforms Facebook, X, LinkedIn, Instagram 🗣️ Languages supported on Website English, Spanish, French, others Educational Resources and Support Beginners Trader friendly UX Yes 🖺 Forex course Yes 🧏‍♀️ Webinars Yes 📚 Educational Resources Yes Partnerships and Programs 🪪 Affiliate program? Yes 👨‍🏫 Amount of partners Not specified 📋 IB Program Yes 🏃‍♂️‍➡️ Do they sponsor any notable events or teams? No 🪙 Rebate program Yes Commission Fee Varies (based on the asset class) Social Platforms Official Facebook Page Yes Official Twitter Page Yes Official YouTube Channel Yes Official LinkedIn Page Yes Official Instagram Page Yes Official Website address www.ig.com 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Operates under top-tier regulators (FCA, ASIC, CFTC, etc.) Minimum deposit can be high, especially outside the UK Competitive spreads, especially for major pairs Charges an inactivity fee after two years of no activity Offers MetaTrader 4 (MT4), ProRealTime, and its proprietary platform Spreads can widen during volatile market conditions Includes Forex, stocks, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies Leverage limits are lower in regions like Europe and Australia due to regulations Extensive library of webinars, tutorials, and market analysis Cryptocurrency CFD trading is restricted in certain areas (like the UK)

Why is IG considered an award-winning broker?

IG has received multiple industry awards for its platform, tools, and service quality. As an ASIC-regulated broker, it delivers exceptional reliability, comprehensive asset selection, and strong investor protection.

What platforms does IG offer to Australian traders?

IG offers a powerful proprietary platform, MetaTrader 4, and advanced charting tools. These support multiple asset classes and suit both beginner and professional traders under ASIC regulation.

7. XM

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA Start Trading Read Review

XM is a globally recognized forex and CFD broker regulated by multiple authorities, including ASIC. It is known for low minimum deposits, fast order execution, and strong trader education. XM supports MetaTrader platforms and offers a wide range of instruments suitable for both beginners and experienced traders.

Its current 2026 Australian Product Disclosure Statement identifies Trading Point of Financial Instruments Pty Ltd under AFSL 443670.

Overview

Company Information 📅Year Founded 2009 🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff Over 450 👩‍💻Amount of active traders Over 5 million 🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company) No Regulation and Security 🛡️Regulation CySEC (Cyprus): Trading Point of Financial Instruments Ltd provides services in the EEA. ASIC (Australia): Trading Point of Financial Instruments Pty Ltd (AFSL 443670) oversees Australian operations. FCA (UK): XM UK provides regulated services in the UK. DFSA (Dubai): Trading Point MENA Limited covers the Middle East clients. IFSC/FSC (Belize): XM Global Limited services international clients.

FSCA in South Africa as a Financial Service Provider (FSP) with authorisation number 49976 🌎Country of regulation Cyprus, Australia, UK, Belize, Dubai 💻Account Segregation Yes 🪫Negative balance protection Yes 🔋Investor Protection Schemes Yes, through regulatory bodies Account Types and Features 💳Institutional Accounts No 👨‍💼Managed Accounts No 📇Minor account currencies EUR, GBP, AUD, CHF, JPY, HUF, PLN 💰Minimum Deposit $5 USD Trading Conditions 🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time 1-3 business days 🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee None 📊Spreads from 0.6 pips on major currency pairs 💸Commissions None on standard accounts 💱Number of base currencies supported 11 🚀Swap Fees Applicable 📈Leverage Up to 30:1 📏Margin requirements Variable based on asset and leverage ☪️Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 💻Demo Account Yes ⌛Order Execution Time Average of 1 second 📆VPS Hosting Yes Trading Instruments 🧾CFDs-Total Offered Over 1,000 🗠CFD Stock Indices Yes ⚖️CFD Commodities Yes 📜CFD Shares Yes Deposits and Withdrawals 💳Deposit Options Bank Transfer, Credit/Debit Cards, Skrill, Neteller, PayPal, others 💵Withdrawal Options Bank Transfer, Credit/Debit Cards, Skrill, Neteller, PayPal, others Trading Platforms and Tools 💻Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, XM WebTrader, XM Mobile App 👩‍💻OS Compatibility Web-based (All major browsers), Windows, macOS, iOS, Android 🖥️Forex trading tools Trading signals, market analysis tools, Expert Advisors (EAs) Customer Support 🗣️Live chat availability Yes 📱Customer Support email address support@xm.com 📞Customer Support Contact Number +357 25029933 👾Social media Platforms Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube 🗣️Languages supported on Website Over 20 languages, including English, Spanish, Chinese, Arabic, more Educational Resources and Support 🖺Forex course Yes 🧏‍♀️Webinars Yes 📚Educational Resources XM Education, Video tutorials, Market analysis Partnerships and Programs 🪪Affiliate program? Yes 👨‍🏫Amount of partners Not publicly disclosed 📋IB Program Yes 🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams? Yes, various sports sponsorships, including Formula 1 and rugby teams 🪙Rebate program Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Licensed and Regulated (FSC, CySEC, ASIC) No banking licence Tight spreads available Increased spreads on the Micro and Standard accounts 55+ Currency pairs to trade with No 24/7 Customer support

Is XM a regulated forex broker?

Yes, XM is regulated by ASIC and other top-tier authorities. Regulation ensures client fund segregation, transparent operations, and strict compliance standards, making XM a trusted choice for retail and professional traders globally.

What type of traders is XM best suited for?

XM is ideal for beginners and intermediate traders due to low minimum deposits, extensive educational resources, demo accounts, and a wide range of forex and CFD instruments available on MetaTrader platforms.

8. Vantage

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FCA, FSCA and ASIC Start Trading Read Review

Vantage is an ASIC-regulated forex and CFD broker offering tight spreads, fast ECN-style execution, and advanced trading tools. It supports MetaTrader platforms and caters to active traders, scalpers, and professionals seeking competitive pricing and reliable trade execution.

Vantage Global Prime Pty Ltd holds AFSL 428901

Overview

Broker's Name 📍 Headquartered George Town, Cayman Islands/Australia 📅 Year Founded 2009 ⚖️ Regulating Authorities Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA), Securities Investment Business Law (SIBL), Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) 🌐 Countries not accepted for trade Afghanistan, Belarus, Burma, Burundi, British Columbia, (Canada), Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Egypt, Eritrea, Iran, Iraq, ISIL (Da’esh) Al-Qaida, Lebanon, Japan, Libya, Mali, North Korea, Republic of Guinea, Bissau, Russia, Crimea, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, Ukraine, United States of America, Venezuela, Yemen, Zimbabwe ☪️ Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 👍 Demo Account Yes 📊 Institutional Accounts Yes 📊 Managed Accounts Yes 📈 Maximum Leverage 500:1 💰 Minimum Deposit $50 💳 Deposit Options Bank Wire, VISA, MasterCard, BPAY, FasaPay, MobilePay, Neteller, Poli, Skrill, Transfer from Existing Broker, UnionPay 💳 Withdrawal Options Bank Wire, VISA, MasterCard, FasaPay, Neteller, Skrill, UnionPay 💻 Platform Types MT4, MT5 📱 OS Compatibility PC, Mac, Android, iOS 📈 Tradable assets offered Currencies: (45+) Cryptocurrencies: (5+) Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum CFD: (135+) Gold, Silver, Stock Indexes, Oil, Other Commodities 👨‍💼 Languages supported on Website English, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Vietnamese, Chinese, Arabic, Portuguese, Bahasa, and a few more 👥 Customer Support Languages Same as on website 📆 Customer Service Hours 24 hours per day, 5 days of the week 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌Cons ASIC-Regulated in Australia No added value for experienced traders Attractive set of promotions Restrictive leverage caps kick in at $5,000 Appealing to newer traders Small range of tradable instruments

Is Vantage safe and regulated?

Vantage is regulated by ASIC and other global regulators, offering strong security measures such as segregated accounts, negative balance protection, and transparent trading conditions designed to protect retail traders.

What trading platforms does Vantage offer?

Vantage supports MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and additional advanced platforms, providing professional charting tools, fast execution speeds, and compatibility with automated and algorithmic trading strategies.

9. PU Prime

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $20 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: FSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC and CMA Start Trading Read Review

PU Prime is an ASIC-regulated broker providing forex, CFDs, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies. It offers flexible account types, competitive leverage, and MetaTrader support, making it suitable for traders looking for a balance between regulation, accessibility, and trading flexibility.

PU Prime Trading Pty Ltd is regulated by ASIC under AFSL 410681.

Overview

Category Details Company Information 🏷️ Company Name 📅 Year Established 2015 👤Number of staff 200 – 500 🌐 Number of active traders 300,000+ Regulation and Security 🛡️ Regulation FSA (Seychelles) , FSC (Mauritius) , FSCA (South Africa) ASIC (Australia) CMA (United Arab Emirates) ✔️ Country of Regulation Seychelles , Mauritius , South Africa 💼 Account Segregation Yes , in AA-rated banks 🪫 Negative balance protection Yes 🕵️‍♂️ Investor Protection Schemes Financial Commision compensation of up to €20,000 (applies mainly to European clients) , FSA (Seychelles ), FSC (Mauritius) , FSCA (South Africa) Account Types and Features ⚙️ Standard Account Yes 📊 ECN Account Yes 🌙 Islamic Account Yes, available for Cent, Standard, and Prime accounts 🎮 Demo Account Yes, expires after 60 days 💱 Minor account currencies USD, GBP, CAD, AUD, EUR, SGD, NZD, HKD, JPY 💵 Minimum Deposit $20 (Cent), $50 (Standard), $1,000 (Prime), $10,000 (ECN) 💼 Managed Accounts Yes, MAM and PAMM Trading Conditions 💲Average deposit/withdrawal processing time Deposits: Instant (most methods), 2-5 days (bank transfers) Withdrawals: Instant to 5 days, depending on method 🔢 Fund Withdrawal Fee None (third-party charges may apply) 🚀 Spreads from 0.0 pips (Prime, ECN) 1.3 pips (Standard, Cent) 📊 Commissions $1 per lot (ECN), $3.5 per lot (Prime), No commission (Standard, Cent, except ETFs: $12) 🔄Number of base currencies supported USD, GBP, CAD, AUD, EUR, SGD, NZD, HKD, JPY 📏 Margin Requirements Depends on asset class 50% margin call, 20% stop-out 🔀 Leverage Up to 1:1000 (varies by instrument and account balance) ⏹️ Order Execution Time Not specified 🌙 Swap Fees Yes, applies to all except Islamic accounts 🖧 VPS Hosting Yes Trading Instruments 💹 CFDs – Total Offered 1,000+ 🪙 CFD Stock Indices 29 📈 CFD Commodities 23 🌾 CFD Shares 800+ Deposits and Withdrawals 💳 Deposit Options Bank transfers, credit/debit cards, e-wallets, crypto 💵 Withdrawal Options Bank transfers, credit/debit cards, e-wallets, crypto Trading Platforms and Tools 💻Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, PU Web Trader, PU Prime App, Social and Copy Trading, API, Bridges 📱OS Compatibility Windows, macOS, iOS, Android 📈Forex trading tools Autochartist, Market Scanner, calculators, trading signals Customer Support 📞 Support Channels Live Chat, Email, Phone 🗨️ Live Chat Availability Yes, 24/7 📧Customer Support email address info@puprime.com 🌍 Customer Support Contact Number +248 4373 105 (Global) 📱Social Media Platforms Facebook, X, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok 👨‍💼 Languages supported on Website Polish, French, Italian, German, Russian, Spanish, Portuguese, Hindi, Arabic, Thai, Vietnamese, Malay, Indonesian, Korean, Japanese, and Simplified Chinese Educational Resources and Support 🎥 Webinars Yes 🏫Educational Resources Yes 📖 Forex Courses Yes Partnerships and Programs 📋 IB Program Yes 🪪 Affiliate Program Yes (CPA, IB, hybrid) 🎁 Number of partners Not specified 🏛️Do they sponsor any notable event or teams? Regional Sponsor of Argentine Football Association. 🤝Rebate program Yes South African Trader-Specific Information Does PU Prime Accept South African Traders? Yes Is PU Prime regulated by the South African regulatory body (FSCA)? Yes (FSP 52218) Does PU Prime offer an Affiliate Program for South African Traders? Yes Does PU Prime allow opening trading accounts in ZAR (South African Rand)? Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and WebTrader available No local South African indices Instant withdrawals on e-wallets and crypto No guaranteed stop-loss orders Cent account option with a $20 minimum deposit No fixed spread accounts No deposit fees on most payment methods No dedicated South African customer support Over 800 stock CFDs and 57 ETFs No investor protection scheme under FSCA

Is PU Prime ASIC regulated?

Yes, PU Prime holds ASIC regulation through its Australian entity, ensuring compliance with strict financial standards, client fund segregation, and enhanced transparency for traders operating under the ASIC framework.

What makes PU Prime suitable for traders?

PU Prime offers competitive spreads, flexible leverage, multiple account types, and access to forex, indices, commodities, and CFDs, making it suitable for both beginner and experienced traders.

10. IUX

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000 🏦 Regulators: ASIC (AU), FSCA (SA), FSC(MU) and FSA (SVG) Start Trading Read Review

IUX is an ASIC-regulated broker focused on low trading costs, high leverage, and modern trading platforms. It targets cost-conscious traders and supports fast execution with competitive spreads, appealing to both short-term traders and those seeking aggressive trading conditions. Note that IUX's Australian entity is not currently accepting new client registrations, so traders signing up today will be onboarded under one of IUX's other regulated entities rather than the ASIC one.

IUX Markets AU Pty Ltd is regulated by ASIC under licence 529610.

Overview

🔎Broker 📌Established Year 2016 📍Regulation and Licenses FSCA, FSA SVG ⭐Ease of Use Rating 7/10 🎁Bonuses Currently unavailable for now. ⏰Support Hours Support is 24/7 Live chat and Email. 🖱️Trading Platforms MT5, IUX WebTrader, and IUX Trade Mobile App 💻Account Types Standard, Raw, Pro accounts 💴Base Currencies Multiple including USD, but not limited to USD only 📈Spreads Raw from 0.0 pips, Pro from 0.1 pips, Standard from 0.2 pips 📉Leverage Up to 1:3000 for most clients 💶Currency Pairs Offers 90+ instruments across FX, indices, crypto, stocks not explicitly “63+ pairs” 💵Minimum Deposit $50 / 800 ZAR 💷Inactivity Fee Accounts $10 may be closed after prolonged dormancy 🥰Website Languages Supports multiple languages: English, Spanish (Español) Indonesian (Bahasa Indonesia) Portuguese (Português) Thai (ไทย) Vietnamese (Tiếng Việt) Chinese (中文) 💳Fees and Commissions Standard: spreads only Raw: $6 commission per lot per side Pro: zero commission, spread-only account 🤝Affiliate Program Yes, affiliate and cashback programs available ⛔Banned Countries None 📊Scalping Allowed execution speed (30 ms) supports scalp strategies 💹Hedging Hedging is permitted within the same account ⚙️Trading Instruments Offers Forex, Crypto CFDs, Commodities, Indices, Stock CFDs not direct stocks trading and Thematic indices 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Offers a 30 USD No-deposit bonus to all newly registered traders Limited regulations. There are over 250 instruments that can be traded Only supports USD as an account currency Traders can use powerful trading platforms spread across devices Lack of information regarding deposit and withdrawal options There are transparent trading and non-trading fees They currently do not have plans to offer services in other countries Deposits and withdrawals with IUX are free Doesn’t offer AutoChartist or VPS

Is IUX a legitimate and regulated broker?

Yes, IUX holds a genuine ASIC licence alongside regulation from the FSCA in South Africa and the FSC in Mauritius. Worth flagging though: the ASIC entity currently isn't onboarding new clients, so it's worth confirming which specific entity you'd be signing up under before opening an account.

Who should consider trading with IUX?

IUX is suitable for traders seeking low trading costs, high leverage options, and modern trading platforms, particularly those comfortable with online trading environments and limited educational resources.

ASIC vs FSCA Regulation

eature 🇦🇺 ASIC 🇿🇦 FSCA Jurisdiction Australia South Africa Licence identifier AFSL FSP number / ODP where applicable Local relevance Australian clients South African clients Retail major-FX leverage Up to 30:1 Depends on applicable product/entity Negative-balance protection Required for Australian retail CFD accounts Depends on account/entity structure Verification ASIC Professional Registers FSCA regulated-entity search

Which ASIC Broker Has the Lowest Minimum Deposit?

IG is one of the easiest to open from a funding perspective because there is no broker-level minimum just to open the Australian CFD account.

The payment method still matters, though.

Cards and PayPal currently require at least AUD100, while bank transfers do not have a stated minimum.

Pepperstone is similar. Australian domestic bank transfers currently have no minimum deposit, while most other funding methods start from around $10.

FBS Oceania starts its main accounts from 50 units of the account currency.

So the number to check is not just the broker's advertised minimum.

Look at the actual payment method you plan to use.

How We Selected the Best ASIC Forex Brokers

For this 2026 update, the first requirement was simple: the broker needed a current, identifiable Australian Financial Services Licence.

After that, we checked:

The current AFSL

The Australian legal company

Retail trading conditions

Platforms

Pricing

Account types

Broker disclosures

Regional restrictions

South African relevance

Whether offshore leverage had been incorrectly presented as ASIC leverage

Whether the Australian company actually serves the type of client being discussed

All ten broker groups in this ranking currently have an ASIC-regulated entity.

So the biggest update wasn't changing the names.

It was making the legal company and regional limitations much clearer.

A broker can genuinely hold an Australian licence while your own account is opened somewhere else in the group.

Conclusion

AvaTrade takes our top spot for ASIC-regulated brokers in 2026, with Ava Capital Markets Australia Pty Ltd operating under AFSL 406684.

FP Markets and IC Markets are better suited to traders who care about raw pricing and more advanced trading setups. IC Markets currently advertises Australian Raw spreads from 0.0 pips, while FP Markets offers both Standard and Raw account structures.

Pepperstone is a strong choice if platform variety matters to you, while FBS keeps its Australian account range fairly simple with Standard, Cent and Ultra options.

IG is one of the biggest names in the group and currently gives Australian CFD traders access to more than 18,000 markets.

XM, Vantage, PU Prime and IUX complete the top ten with current Australian licences.

For South African traders, though, there’s one point that matters more than the ranking:

A broker group can hold an ASIC licence without your South African account being ASIC regulated.

Check the legal company named in your client agreement before you deposit. That tells you which regulator actually applies to your account.

Risk warning: Forex and CFDs use leverage and can lead to substantial losses. ASIC regulation does not protect you from normal market losses. Legal entities, regional availability, spreads, leverage and deposit requirements can change. Check the current AFSL and the company holding your account before depositing.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is ASIC, and why is it important in forex trading?

ASIC (Australian Securities and Investments Commission) is Australia's top financial regulator. It ensures that forex brokers operate transparently, protect client funds, and comply with strict rules, making ASIC-regulated brokers a safe choice for retail traders.

Are ASIC-regulated forex brokers safe to trade with?

Yes. ASIC enforces strict capital requirements, client fund segregation, and fair trading practices. Brokers under ASIC oversight are less likely to engage in unethical behavior, offering peace of mind to both beginners and experienced traders.

What trading platforms do ASIC-regulated brokers offer?

Most ASIC-regulated brokers support popular platforms like MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), and cTrader. These platforms come with robust tools for analysis, automation, and risk management to support all trading strategies.

Do ASIC-regulated brokers offer leverage?

Yes, but ASIC limits leverage to 30:1 for retail forex traders. This is intended to protect clients from excessive risk. Professional traders may qualify for higher leverage under specific criteria set by the broker.

Can I open an account with an ASIC broker from South Africa?

Yes. Many ASIC-regulated forex brokers accept clients from South Africa. However, it’s essential to check each broker’s regional policy before signing up to ensure availability and compliance.

What fees should I expect with ASIC forex brokers?

ASIC-regulated brokers typically offer competitive spreads and transparent fee structures. Some charge a small commission per trade, while others are commission-free with slightly wider spreads. Always check the broker's fee page for clarity.

Do ASIC brokers offer demo accounts?

Yes, most ASIC-regulated brokers provide free demo accounts. These allow traders to practice strategies and explore platforms without risking real money, making them ideal for beginners and testing trading conditions.

How can I verify if a broker is truly ASIC-regulated?

You can check the broker’s license number on the official ASIC website. Reputable brokers will also display their ASIC license number and company details clearly in the footer or legal section of their website.

Do ASIC brokers offer investor protection or compensation schemes?

Unlike some regulators, ASIC does not offer a compensation scheme. However, its strict enforcement of segregation of funds and fair business conduct helps protect clients from broker insolvency or misconduct.

What makes ASIC-regulated brokers stand out globally?

ASIC brokers are known for high transparency, strong governance, and ethical trading standards. Many top-tier brokers operate under ASIC because of its international reputation for protecting retail traders and enforcing compliance.