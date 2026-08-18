Best ZuluTrade Forex Brokers - Main Banner

ZuluTrade gives forex traders another way to trade without having to research and place every position themselves.

You connect a compatible broker account, choose traders or strategies on the ZuluTrade network, and copy their trades into your own account.

Our 10 best ZuluTrade and compatible social-trading brokers for 2026 are AvaTrade, IC Markets, Tickmill, FXView, BlackBull Markets, FXTM, FXCM, Vantage, FBS and RoboForex.

But there’s an important detail here: not every broker connects to ZuluTrade in exactly the same way.

ZuluTrade works with integrated brokers, co-branded brokers and external broker accounts connected through supported trading platforms.

Its current user guide says traders can also connect existing MT4, MT5, ActTrader and X Open Hub accounts through the “Other Brokers” option, including accounts from brokers that don’t appear in ZuluTrade’s main broker list.

So a broker doesn’t necessarily need to have a dedicated ZuluTrade-branded account for you to use it. What matters is whether your specific account, platform, and broker entity can actually connect.

What does ZuluTrade mean?

ZuluTrade isn't a broker itself; it's a social and copy trading network. You connect it to a broker account you already have, then pick traders whose results you like and let their trades mirror into your own account automatically. It's been running since 2007, and ownership has shifted a few times over the years, most recently landing under the Finvasia group.

AVA Top 10 Top

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

RankBrokerBroker ReviewRegulatorsMinimum DepositVisit Broker
🥇 Read ReviewASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA$100Visit Now
🥈Read ReviewFSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA$0Visit Now
🥉 Read ReviewCySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA$5Visit Now
4 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB$0Visit Now
5 Read ReviewFSA, FSCA$250Visit Now
6 Read ReviewFSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA$20Visit Now
7 Read ReviewCBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA$10Visit Now
8 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA$100Visit Now
9 Read ReviewCySEC, MWALI, FSCA$25Visit Now
10 Read ReviewFSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC$10Visit Now
JustMarkets Top 10 Bottom

How do I choose a forex broker through ZuluTrade?

Not every broker on ZuluTrade's network is worth your time; that's just the truth of it. Some are solid, well-regulated, and fast on execution. Others are barely holding things together. Start by checking regulation, then look at spreads, then check how quickly the broker actually fills copied trades, because slow execution is where copy trading quietly costs you money without you noticing.

Best ZuluTrade Forex Brokers in 2026 - A Comparison

🔎 Broker⚙️ ZuluTrade Support🚀 Open an Account💰 Minimum Deposit📱 Platforms
Avatrade CTA logoYes👉 Open Account$100 / 1843 ZARMT4, MT5, AvaTradeGO, ZuluTrade
IC-Markets-CTA-logo.pngYes👉 Open Account$200 / 3607 ZARMT4, MT5, cTrader, ZuluTrade
Tickmill CTA LogoYes👉 Open Account$100 / 1843 ZARMT4, MT5, ZuluTrade
FxView CTA LogoYes👉 Open Account$50 / 885 ZARMT4, MT5, ActTrader, ZuluTrade
BlackBull Markets ReviewYes👉 Open Account$0 / 0 ZARMT4, MT5, TradingView, ZuluTrade
FXTM CTA logoYes👉 Open Account$200 / 3548 ZARMT4, MT5, WebTrader, proprietary FXTM Trader mobile app
HFM-CTA-logo.pngYes👉 Open Account$0 / 0 ZARMT4, MT5, WebTrader, HFM App supports MT4 MultiTerminal
Octa CTA logoYes👉 Open Account$25OctaTrader (proprietary), MetaTrader 4 & 5, web, desktop, mobile
FBS CTA logoYes👉 Open Account$5 / 90 ZARMetaTrader 4/5 (desktop/web/mobile), plus proprietary FBS Trader mobile portal
RoboForex CTA logoYes👉 Open Account$10 / 160 ZARMetaTrader 4/5 (desktop, web, mobile), R StocksTrader (web + mobile), economic calendar, analytical tools, VPS hosting
 

10 Best ZuluTrade Forex Brokers (2026)

  1. AvaTrade — Best ZuluTrade Broker for Beginners
  2. IC Markets — Best Overall Broker for Copy Trading
  3. Tickmill — Best Low-Cost Social Trading Broker
  4. FXView — Best Mobile-Friendly ZuluTrade Broker
  5. BlackBull Markets — Best Multi-Asset ZuluTrade Broker
  6. FXTM — Established Global Broker with Social Trading Options
  7. FXCM — Best Long-Standing ZuluTrade Partner
  8. Vantage — Best Regulated Broker with ZuluTrade Integration
  9. FBS — Competitive Broker with Social Trading Options
  10. RoboForex — Best for ZuluTrade and Multiple Copy-Trading Options

1. AvaTrade

💰 Min Deposit: $100
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400
🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA
Start Trading Read Review
 

AvaTrade has been around long enough that most traders have at least heard the name. It covers CFDs across FX, stocks, commodities, crypto, indices, and options, and runs both MT4 and MT5 alongside ZuluTrade, so beginners get a fairly easy on-ramp into copy trading without juggling separate platforms.

Featured

🔎 BrokerAvatrade CTA logo
📜 RegulationASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA
💳 Minimum deposit$100 USD / R1816 ZAR
🚀BonusYes
🔥Trust Score94%
🔥Live support24/5
📱 MetaTrader 4 (MT4)Yes
📱 MetaTrader 5 (MT5)Yes
📱ZuluTrade Yes
📊Trading Islamic AccountYes
📊CFDs - Total Offered1,200 CFDs
💰 Spreads0,9 pips
💰 Withdrawal fee amountZero
💰 Trading fees classVery Low
✔️ Scalping AllowedYes
📈Products OfferedForex, Stocks (CFDs), Commodities (CFDs), Indices (CFDs), Cryptocurrencies (CFDs)
👥Account TypesStandard accounts, Demo accounts, Islamic accounts, and professional accounts
📚Educational ResourcesWebinars, articles, tutorials
📍 FocusUser-friendly platform for beginners and experienced traders
☎️Customer SupportMultiple languages offered
📌Important NoteAvaTrade does not offer direct trading on the Volatility 75 Index (VIX).
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
  

avatrade zulutrade  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Easy Account openingLimited product portfolio
No withdrawal feeAdministration fee
Low trading feesInactivity fee
Negative balance protectionNot listed on stock exchange
 

Is AvaTrade a good choice for ZuluTrade copy trading in South Africa?

It is, yeah. FSCA regulation, decent spreads, and the automated performance tracking actually work the way they're supposed to. For South African traders who want something more passive, this is one of the safer entry points into the whole copy trading thing.

What platforms are available with AvaTrade for ZuluTrade users?

ZuluTrade plugs straight into AvaTrade's MT4 and MT5 setup. Execution stays low-latency, and there's a decent library of educational material if you want to actually understand what you're copying instead of just blindly following numbers.

2. IC

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: 1:5000
🏦 Regulators: FSA
Start Trading Read Review
 

IC Markets leans hard into the ECN side of things: raw spreads, fast fills, deep liquidity, which honestly matters more for copy trading than people realize. A slow broker can turn a winning signal into a losing trade just through bad timing. Alongside MT4, MT5, and WebTrader, it connects with the ZuluTrade Copy Trading platform directly.

Featured

🔎BrokerIC Markets CTA logo
Company Information
📅Year Founded2007
🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staffOver 200
👩‍💻Amount of active tradersOver 180,000
🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company)No
Regulation and Security
🛡️RegulationASIC (Australia), CySEC (Cyprus), FSA (Seychelles)
🌎Country of regulationAustralia, Cyprus, Seychelles
💻Account SegregationYes
🪫Negative balance protectionYes
🔋Investor Protection SchemesYes, through regulatory bodies
Account Types and Features
💳Institutional AccountsYes
👨‍💼Managed AccountsNo
📇Minor account currenciesEUR, GBP, AUD, CAD, CHF, JPY, NZD, SGD, HKD
💰Minimum Deposit$200 / 3607 ZAR
Trading Conditions
🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time1-2 business days
🪙Fund Withdrawal FeeNone for most methods
📊Spreads from0.0 pips on Raw Spread accounts
💸Commissions$3.50 per lot per side on Raw Spread accounts
💱Number of base currencies supported10
🚀Swap FeesApplicable
📈LeverageUp to 500:1
📏Margin requirementsVariable based on asset and leverage
☪️Islamic account (swap-free)Yes
💻Demo AccountYes
⌛Order Execution TimeAverage 40 milliseconds
📆VPS HostingYes
Trading Instruments
🧾CFDs-Total OfferedOver 2300
🗠CFD Stock IndicesYes
⚖️CFD CommoditiesYes
📜CFD SharesYes
Deposits and Withdrawals
💳Deposit OptionsBank Transfer, Credit/Debit Cards, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, UnionPay, others
💵Withdrawal OptionsBank Transfer, Credit/Debit Cards, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, UnionPay, others
Trading Platforms and Tools
💻Trading PlatformsMetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader, IC Markets WebTrader
👩‍💻OS CompatibilityWeb-based (All major browsers), Windows, macOS, iOS, Android
🖥️Forex trading toolsAutochartist, Trading Central, ZuluTrade, Myfxbook, Advanced charting tools
Customer Support
🗣️Live chat availabilityYes
📱Customer Support email addresssupport@icmarkets.com
📞Customer Support Contact Number+61 2 8014 4280
👾Social media PlatformsFacebook, X, LinkedIn, YouTube
🗣️Languages supported on WebsiteEnglish, Chinese, Spanish, Italian, French, more
Educational Resources and Support
🖺Forex courseYes
🧏‍♀️WebinarsYes
📚Educational ResourcesVideo tutorials, Articles, Webinars, Market analysis
Partnerships and Programs
🪪Affiliate program?Yes
👨‍🏫Amount of partnersNot publicly disclosed
📋IB ProgramYes
🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams?No
🪙Rebate programYes
📝Sign up👉 Open Account

   IC Markets zulutrade  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Low Forex FeesLimited Product Selection
Easy Account OpeningSlow Chat Response
 

Does IC Markets support ZuluTrade for South African traders?

Yes. South African traders can follow and copy top-performing traders globally, and the ECN network behind it keeps spreads tight and execution quick, which is exactly what you want when copying someone else's strategy in real time.

What advantages does IC Markets offer ZuluTrade users?

Institutional-grade liquidity mostly. Low trading costs, fast fills, the kind of setup that suits people trying to replicate professional-level strategies rather than just dabbling.

3. Tickmill

💰 Min Deposit: $100
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000
🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FCA, FSA, FSCA
Start Trading Read Review
 

Tickmill connects to ZuluTrade with minimal friction, and the ECN environment behind it keeps slippage low when copying trades, which matters more than people give it credit for. Low spreads, solid regulation, a setup that doesn't feel like it's fighting you the whole way through.

Features

Company InformationTickmill CTA Logo
📅Year Founded2014
🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff441
👩‍💻Amount of active tradersOver 400 000
🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company)No
Regulation and Security
🛡️RegulationFSA, FCA, CySEC, Labuan FSA, FSCA
🌎Country of regulationSeychelles, UK, Cyprus, Malaysia, South Africa
💻Account SegregationYes
🪫Negative balance protectionYes
🔋Investor Protection SchemesYes
Account Types and Features
➕AccountsPlus account and Raw account
💳Institutional AccountsYes
👨‍💼Managed AccountsYes
📇Minor account currenciesUSD, EUR, GBP, ZAR
💰Minimum Deposit$100 USD
Trading Conditions
🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing timeInstant to 1 business day
🪙Fund Withdrawal FeeFree, but may vary based on payment method and account type
📊Spreads from0.0 pips
💸CommissionsVaries by account type, often commission-free
💱Number of base currencies supported4
🚀Swap FeesOvernight financing fees apply
📈LeverageUp to 1:1000
📏Margin requirements50%
☪️Islamic account (swap-free)Yes
💻Demo AccountYes
⌛Order Execution TimeTypically within milliseconds
📆VPS HostingYes, for an additional fee
Trading Instruments
🧾CFDs-Total OfferedOver 725
🗠CFD Stock IndicesYes
⚖️CFD CommoditiesYes
📜CFD SharesYes
Deposits and Withdrawals
💳Deposit OptionsCredit/Debit Cards, Skrill, Neteller, FasaPay UnionPay, Bank Wire Transfer, Cryptocurrencies (BTC, ETH, USDT)
💵Withdrawal OptionsCredit/Debit Cards, Skrill, Neteller, FasaPay UnionPay, Bank Wire Transfer, Cryptocurrencies (BTC, ETH, USDT)
Trading Platforms and Tools
💻Trading PlatformsMetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), MetaTrader WebTrader, MetaTrader for Mac, Tickmill Mobile App
👩‍💻OS CompatibilityWindows, macOS, iOS, Android
🖥️Forex trading toolsYes
Customer Support
🗣️Live chat availabilityYes 24/5
📱Customer Support email addresssupport@tickmill.com
📞Customer Support Contact NumberSouth Africa: +278 7250 0696
International: +852 5808 7849
👾Social media PlatformsFacebook, X, Instagram
🗣️Languages supported on Website17 Languages
Educational Resources and Support
🖺Forex courseYes
🧏‍♀️WebinarsYes
📚Educational ResourcesYes
Partnerships and Programs
🪪Affiliate program?Yes
👨‍🏫Amount of partners9000+
📋IB ProgramYes
🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams?Yes
🪙Rebate programYes
South African Trader Specific Information
Does Tickmill Accept South African Traders?Yes
Is Tickmill regulated by the South African regulatory body (FSCA)?Yes
Does Tickmill offer an Affiliate Program for South African Traders?Yes
Does Tickmill allow opening trading accounts in ZAR (South African Rand)?Yes
📝Sign up👉Open Account
   

Tickmill

Pros and Cons

✅Pros❌Cons
Low spreadsLimited asset selection
Multi-jurisdiction regulationNo cryptocurrencies
Excellent EducationNo US clients
Clean, direct Islamic account option without swap interest.Some CFDs still carry handling charges after prolonged holding.
 

Can I use ZuluTrade with Tickmill in South Africa?

You can, and FSCA oversight gives it a bit more credibility locally. Low spreads, easy account copying setup, nothing complicated about getting started.

What makes Tickmill a trusted ZuluTrade broker?

Mostly the regulation and the pricing transparency. Quick execution helps too, especially if you're following a trader who moves fast.

4. FXView

💰 Min Deposit: $50
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FSCA
Start Trading Read Review
 

Fxview launched in 2017 as part of the Finvasia group, and it's multi-regulated, with CySEC, the FSCA here in South Africa, and recognized by the FSC in Mauritius too. You get MT4, MT5, ZuluTrade, and their own ActTrader platform, all working across desktop, web, and mobile.

Features

🔎 Broker's NameFxView CTA Logo
📍 HeadquarteredLimassol, Cyprus
📅 Year Founded2017
⚖️ Regulating AuthoritiesCySEC, FSCA, FSA, SEBI
🌐 Countries not accepted for tradeUSA, North Korea, Iran, and other restricted jurisdictions
☪️ Islamic account (swap-free)Yes, available on request
👍 Demo AccountYes
📊 Institutional AccountsYes
📊 Managed AccountsNot offered
📈 Maximum LeverageUp to 1:500 (varies by region and asset)
💰 Minimum Deposit$50
💳 Deposit OptionsCredit/Debit Cards, Bank Transfer, E-wallets, Cryptocurrency
💳 Withdrawal OptionsSame as deposit options
💻 Platform TypesMetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), ActTrader ZuluTrade
📱 OS CompatibilityWindows, macOS, Android, iOS
📈 Tradable assets offeredForex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, Cryptocurrencies
👨‍💼 Languages supported on WebsiteEnglish, Spanish, Arabic, and more
👥 Customer Support LanguagesMultilingual (including English, Spanish, Arabic, Hindi, etc.)
📆 Customer Service Hours24/5 (Monday to Friday)
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
  

FXView ZuluTrade  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Low minimum deposit ($5)Limited educational resources
Tight spreads from 0.0 pipsNo proprietary platform
Regulated in multiple jurisdictionsBonuses not available in all regions
Supports MT4, MT5, and ActTraderFewer account types than some brokers
Fast deposits & withdrawalsNo crypto trading on some accounts
 

Is FXView a regulated and trustworthy broker?

Yeah, it checks out. FXView is part of the Finvasia group, the same outfit behind a few other well-known brokers, and it holds licenses under CySEC in Europe, the FSCA here in South Africa, and recognition from the FSC in Mauritius too. That kind of multi-jurisdiction coverage isn't something fly-by-night brokers usually bother with, so it's a decent signal of legitimacy.

What platforms can I actually trade on with FXView?

You're not locked into just one option, which is nice. MT4 and MT5 cover the standard bases, ZuluTrade handles the copy trading side if that's what you're after, and there's also ActTrader, their own proprietary platform, for people who want something a bit different. All of it works across desktop, browser, and mobile, so you're not stuck trading from one device.

5. Blackbull Markets

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: FMA, FSA
Start Trading Read Review
 

BlackBull Markets started in Auckland back in 2014, and it's a multi-regulated ECN broker now. You can trade on MT4, MT5, cTrader, straight on TradingView, or use their own CopyTrader tool alongside ZuluTrade. Reviews tend to praise the tight ECN spreads and reliable withdrawals, though the educational side could still use some work.

Features

Company InformationBlackBull Markets Review
📅Year Founded2014
🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff88 +
👩‍💻Amount of active traders190 000+
🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company)No
Regulation and Security
🛡️RegulationFMA (New Zealand), FSA (Seychelles)
🌎Country of regulationNew Zealand, Seychelles
💻Account SegregationYes
🪫Negative balance protectionYes
🔋Investor Protection SchemesYes
Account Types and Features
➕AccountsStandard, Prime, Institutional
💳Institutional AccountsYes
👨‍💼Managed AccountsNo
📇Minor account currenciesUSD, EUR, GBP, JPY, NZD, AUD
💰Minimum Deposit$0 for Standard Account
Trading Conditions
🕞Deposit/withdrawal processingWithin 1-3 business days
🪙Fund Withdrawal FeeNo fees for most methods
📊Spreads fromFrom 0.0 pips (Prime Account)
💸CommissionsFrom $3 per lot (Prime Account)
💱Number of base currencies6
🚀Swap FeesYes, for non-swap-free accounts
📈LeverageUp to 1:500
📏Margin requirements75%
☪️Islamic account (swap-free)Yes
💻Demo AccountYes
⌛Order Execution TimeAverage < 200ms
📆VPS HostingYes, available for certain account types
Trading Instruments
🧾CFDs-Total Offered200+
🗠CFD Stock Indices14
⚖️CFD Commodities8
📜CFD Shares100+
Deposits and Withdrawals
💳Deposit OptionsBank Transfer, Credit Card, Skrill, Neteller, Crypto
💵Withdrawal OptionsBank Transfer, Credit Card, Skrill, Neteller, Crypto
Trading Platforms/Tools
💻Trading PlatformsMetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5
👩‍💻OS CompatibilityWindows, macOS, Android, iOS
🖥️Forex trading toolsMT4/MT5 tools, Economic Calendar, VPS
Customer Support
🗣️Live chat availabilityYes
📱Customer Support  emailsupport@blackbullmarkets.com
📞Customer Support Contact Number+64 9-558 5142
👾Social media PlatformsFacebook, LinkedIn, Twitter
🗣️Languages supportedEnglish, Chinese, Spanish
Educational Resources and Support
🖺Forex courseYes
🧏‍♀️WebinarsYes
📚Educational ResourcesYes, blogs, articles, videos
Partnerships and Programs
🪪Affiliate program?Yes
👨‍🏫Amount of partners150+
📋IB ProgramYes
🚀SponsorshipYes
🪙Rebate program.Yes
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
 

  Blackbull Markets  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons
Fast Trade ExecutionA Commission Fee is Charged on selected Accounts
Excellent Customer SupportA Withdrawal Fee Applies
Impressive Educational ResourcesThe Prime Account has a extremely high Min. deposit
 

Can South African traders use ZuluTrade with BlackBull Markets?

Yes, and the execution quality here is genuinely good, institutional-grade stuff, which gives South African traders access to a wide global network of traders to follow.

What makes BlackBull Markets ideal for ZuluTrade users?

Low latency, decent leverage options, and deep liquidity. It's a strong pick if you're trying to follow expert traders without execution lag getting in the way.

6. FXTM

💰 Min Deposit: $30
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000
🏦 Regulators: FCA, FSC, FSCA
Start Trading Read Review
 

FXTM has been around a while, and ZuluTrade compatibility is just one piece of what it offers. Competitive spreads, several account types depending on what kind of trader you are, and execution that holds up whether you're a beginner or someone who's been copy trading for years.

Features

🔎 BrokerFXTM CTA logo
📜 RegulationRegulated by multiple authorities including FCA (UK) and FSCA (South Africa), FSC (Mauritius) — providing oversight and client protections.
💳 Minimum depositTypically ~$200 USD depending on account type.
🚀 BonusOffers promotional bonuses and loyalty programs during campaign periods (varies by region).
🔥 Trust ScoreWell-established with a multi-jurisdiction regulatory footprint and industry presence since 2011 — generally moderate to strong trust rating.
🔥 Live support24/5 support via live chat, email, and phone in multiple languages.
📱 MetaTrader 4 (MT4)Supported — widely used for forex and CFDs.
📱 MetaTrader 5 (MT5)Supported — including access to stock CFDs.
📱 ZuluTradeFXTM does not natively integrate with ZuluTrade, but it supports its own copy trading program FXTM Invest.
📊 Trading Islamic AccountSwap-free Islamic accounts available on eligible account types.
📊 CFDs – Total OfferedOffers a range of CFDs including forex, indices, commodities, stocks, and crypto diverse but moderate compared with large brokers.
💰 SpreadsVariable spreads; Advantage accounts can have 0.0 pips on majors.
💰 Withdrawal fee amountSome withdrawal methods may incur fees (e.g., card withdrawals ~$3 or ~$1 in ZAR for bank).
💰 Trading fees classCombination of spreads + commissions depending on account (e.g., commission on Advantage account).
✔️ Scalping AllowedCommonly allowed on standard MT4/MT5 accounts.
📈 Products OfferedForex, indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, stock CFDs.
👥 Account TypesAdvantage, Advantage Plus, Advantage Stocks, and others with varying spreads & commissions.
📚 Educational ResourcesOffers tutorials, webinars, articles, and market analysis tools for traders.
📍 FocusRetail forex and CFD trading with global market access.
☎️ Customer SupportMultichannel support (live chat, email, phone) available globally.
📌 Important NoteFXTM discontinued its older FXTM Invest service and does not integrate directly with ZuluTrade copy trading still available under FXTM’s own system.
📝 Sign up👉 Open Account

   FXTM  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Strong regulation by top authorities (FCA, CySEC, FSCA) which enhances safety and client protection.Spreads can be wide on standard or commission‑free accounts, increasing trading costs.
Multiple account types for beginners to advanced traders, offering flexibility.Inactivity fees apply after accounts remain dormant (e.g., ~$5 monthly).
Access to MT4, MT5, and proprietary FXTM Trader app with upgrades.Some withdrawal methods incur fees, especially smaller or certain payment types.
Excellent educational resources including webinars, tutorials, and market analysis.Regulatory availability is limited in some regions; not available in major markets like the US
 

Why is FXTM suitable for ZuluTrade copy trading?

The ZuluTrade integration lets you follow signal providers directly, and execution stays stable even when markets get choppy. Account flexibility means you're not locked into one rigid setup either.

What types of traders benefit most from FXTM?

Honestly, all of them. Beginners can start small and scale up slowly; more experienced traders get the account flexibility they need. 

7. FXCM

 

💰 Min Deposit: $50
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30
🏦 Regulators: FCA and FSCA
Start Trading Read Review
  

FXCM has been in this game for over 20 years, regulated under the FCA, FSCA, CySEC, and ASIC, which is about as much regulatory coverage as you'll find on this list. ZuluTrade has been part of their offering for a long time, so this isn't some bolted-on feature; it's a proper long-standing partnership. Minimum deposit sits around $50, low enough that beginners don't need to commit much to test it out.

Features

🔎 BrokerFXCM CTA logo
📜 RegulationFCA, ASIC, CySEC, FSCA
💳 Minimum deposit$50 USD
🚀 BonusNo (regulated entities restrict bonuses)
🔥 Trust Score85%
🔥 Live support24/5
📱 MetaTrader 4 (MT4)Yes
📱 MetaTrader 5 (MT5)No
📱 ZuluTradeYes
📊 Trading Islamic AccountYes
📊 CFDs - Total Offered400+ (varies by entity)
💰 SpreadsFrom 0.2 pips (ECN) / ~1.3 pips (Standard)
💰 Withdrawal fee amountZero (third-party/bank fees may apply)
💰 Trading fees classMedium
✔️ Scalping AllowedYes
📈 Products OfferedForex, Stocks (CFDs), Indices (CFDs), Commodities (CFDs), Cryptocurrencies (CFDs)
👥 Account TypesStandard, Active Trader, Swap-Free (Islamic), Professional accounts
📚 Educational ResourcesFXCM Plus research, live trading signals, education hub
📍 FocusAlgorithmic and active traders, strong tier-1 regulation
☎️ Customer Support24/5 via live chat, phone, email, 19+ languages
📌 Important NoteFXCM does not accept US-based traders (CFDs not available in the USA)
📝 Sign up👉 Open Account

FXCM

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Strong multi-tier regulation (FCA, ASIC, CySEC, FSCA)No MetaTrader 5 support
No deposit or withdrawal fees$50 inactivity fee after 12 months
Long track record, operating since 1999Limited instrument range on some entities
Free live trading signals via FXCM PlusNot available to US-based traders

Is FXCM a reliable ZuluTrade partner for South African traders?

It is the regulatory backing alone that puts it ahead of a lot of offshore-only brokers. South African traders get access to the same ZuluTrade network everyone else does, just with stronger oversight behind the account.

What does FXCM bring to ZuluTrade copy trading?

Mostly liquidity and stability. Trading Station and MT4 both connect cleanly, spreads stay competitive on majors, and the broker's longevity says something about how it's run.

8. Vantage

💰 Min Deposit: $50
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: FCA, FSCA and ASIC
Start Trading Read Review
  

Vantage is regulated under both the FCA and ASIC, which puts it in a fairly solid company. ZuluTrade integration here is straightforward, and the broker's leaned into making the whole copy trading process feel accessible, even for people who've never traded forex manually before.

Features

🔎 BrokerVantage CTA logo
📜 RegulationFCA, ASIC, FSCA, VFSC
💳 Minimum deposit$50 USD
🚀 BonusNo (regulated entities restrict bonuses)
🔥 Trust Score86%
🔥 Live support24/7
📱 MetaTrader 4 (MT4)Yes
📱 MetaTrader 5 (MT5)Yes
📱 ZuluTradeYes
📊 Trading Islamic AccountYes (Swap-Free account)
📊 CFDs - Total Offered1,000+ CFDs
💰 SpreadsFrom 0.0 pips (Raw ECN) / ~1.0-1.4 pips (Standard)
💰 Withdrawal fee amountZero (subsequent international bank withdrawals may incur a small fee)
💰 Trading fees classLow
✔️ Scalping AllowedYes
📈 Products OfferedForex, Indices (CFDs), Commodities (CFDs), Cryptocurrencies (CFDs), Stock CFDs, ETF CFDs, Bond CFDs
👥 Account TypesStandard STP, Raw ECN, Pro ECN, Swap-Free, Cent, Premium accounts
📚 Educational ResourcesMarket research, webinars, economic calendar
📍 FocusActive and algorithmic traders, ECN pricing, multi-platform copy trading
☎️ Customer Support24/7 via live chat, phone, email, Telegram bot
📌 Important NotePro ECN account requires a $10,000 minimum deposit; most retail clients trade under an offshore entity
📝 Sign up👉 Open Account

Vantage

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Tier-1 regulation (FCA, ASIC)Pro ECN account requires $10,000 minimum deposit
Raw ECN spreads from 0.0 pipsInvestor protection only applies to UK clients
No inactivity, deposit, or withdrawal fees on most methodsMost retail clients trade under an offshore entity
Fast, fully digital account opening, under 5 minutesEmail support response quality can be inconsistent

Is Vantage a good fit for beginners using ZuluTrade?

Pretty much, yeah. The platform's built to be approachable; finding and copying experienced traders doesn't take much digging around, which matters if you're new to this.

What's the regulatory situation with Vantage?

FCA and ASIC oversight, which are two of the stronger regulators out there. That dual coverage adds a layer of trust that some offshore-only brokers just can't offer.

9. FBS

💰 Min Deposit: $5
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000
🏦 Regulators: FSC, ASIC, CySEC
Start Trading Read Review
 

FBS covers ZuluTrade connectivity alongside a wide range of account types, so whether you're just starting out or you've been trading for years, there's an account structure here that fits. Flexible leverage and regular promotions sweeten the deal too.

Features

🔎 FeatureFBS CTA logo
🧾 BrokerFBS – global forex & CFD broker founded in 2009, serving traders worldwide.
📜 RegulationRegulated by FSCA (South Africa), CySEC (EU), ASIC (Australia), IFSC (Belize), providing tier‑1 & tier‑2 oversight.
💳 Minimum deposit$5 / 90 ZAR
🚀 BonusOffers various promotional bonuses depending on region/offer; conditions vary by type.
🔥 Trust ScoreGenerally high trust ratings with strong regulation and negative balance protection.
🔥 Live support24/7 support available via live chat and email, multilingual support in many regions.
📱 MetaTrader 4 (MT4)Supported on desktop, web, and mobile.
📱 MetaTrader 5 (MT5)Supported on desktop, web, and mobile.
📱 ZuluTradeNot typically listed as a default offering; copy trading available via FBS proprietary solutions.
📊 Trading Islamic AccountSwap‑free Islamic accounts available for most account types.
📊 CFDs – Total OfferedForex, metals, energies, indices, stocks; varies by platform and regulation.
💰 SpreadsFloating spreads from ~0.7 pips on major pairs; some accounts offer 0 pip spreads with commission.
💰 Withdrawal fee amountWithdrawal fees depend on method; some methods (cards/e‑wallets) may incur small fees.
💰 Trading fees classMostly spread‑only for Cent/Micro/Standard; Zero Spread & ECN accounts include commission.
✔️ Scalping AllowedYes, scalping and automated strategies permitted.
📈 Products OfferedForex pairs, precious metals, indices, energies, shares/CFDs, crypto (varies by entity).
👥 Account TypesCent, Micro, Standard, Zero Spread, ECN (and demo/Islamic variants).
📚 Educational ResourcesStrong educational content including courses, tutorials, and daily market analysis.
📍 FocusGlobal FX & CFDs for retail and beginner traders with low entry barrier.
☎️ Customer Support24/7 multilingual support via live chat, email, and callbacks.
📌 Important NoteHigh leverage up to 1:3000 may significantly increase risk and is unsuitable for all traders.
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
 

  FBS ZulaTrade  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌Cons
FBS usually offers a variety of bonuses and promotional dealsFBS reduced its previous number of accounts to a single retail account
FBS delivers market analysis and updates regularlyWithdrawals may incur fees depending on the payment type used
There is a low minimum deposit requirement of 90 ZAR to register an accountThere may be a conflict of interest in trade execution as a market maker
The platform is compatible with automated trading techniquesFBS does not offer a ZAR-denominated account for South Africans
South Africans can deposit and withdraw in ZAR using local payment methodsCertain FBS services and promotions may not be available in all countries
There is a demo account available for 45 daysFBS discontinued its CopyTrade in September
Traders can personalise their trading experience by using the tools and settings offered on the MetaTrader platformsWhile high leverage might be advantageous, it also increases the danger of huge losses, especially for inexperienced traders
FBS offers a Swap-Free Account to South African Muslim tradersFloating spreads can widen in response to significant economic shocks or market volatility
The FBS website is user-friendlyThe variety of features and complex platforms can be intimidating for beginners
South Africans can contact FBS 24/7 through several communication channelsFBS offers fewer in-depth research tools and insights than its competitors
 

How does FBS support ZuluTrade users?

You connect your account and let copying happen automatically from there. Spreads stay competitive, leverage is flexible, and there's enough account variety that most risk appetites get covered.

Is FBS suitable for small-capital traders?

Definitely. The low minimum deposit makes it easy for beginners to get into copy trading through ZuluTrade without putting much money on the line upfront. 

10. RoboForex

💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000
🏦 Regulators: FSC
Start Trading Read Review
 

RoboForex supports ZuluTrade and a few other social trading platforms, with a wide asset range and execution that holds up well under pressure. Multiple account options mean you're not boxed into one rigid setup either.

Features

🔎 BrokerRoboForex
📜 RegulationRegulated by Financial Services Commission (FSC) Belize; Member of Financial Commission with compensation scheme.
💳 Minimum deposit$10 on most accounts; $100 for R StocksTrader.
🚀 BonusWelcome bonus and promotions available (e.g., deposit bonus and rebates).
🔥 Trust Score~75/100 trust score (based on regulatory & transparency factors).
🔥 Live support24/7 multilingual live support.
📱 MetaTrader 4 (MT4)Yes.
📱 MetaTrader 5 (MT5)Yes.
📱 ZuluTradeNot officially supported direct; offers CopyFX social trading.
📊 Trading Islamic AccountIslamic (swap‑free) accounts available upon request.
📊 CFDs – Total Offered12,000+ instruments including stocks, forex, indices, commodities, ETFs, cryptos.
💰 SpreadsFrom 0.0 pips on ECN/Prime; higher on standard accounts.
💰 Withdrawal fee amountFree on select days; variable fees otherwise depending on payment method.
💰 Trading fees classLow to competitive with commission on ECN & Prime accounts; spread‑only on standard.
✔️ Scalping AllowedYes.
📈 Products OfferedForex, stocks, indices, commodities, ETFs, metals, crypto.
👥 Account TypesPro, ProCent, ECN, Prime, R StocksTrader (and demo).
📚 Educational ResourcesIntegrated market analysis and educational materials (via partners).
📍 FocusMulti‑asset global CFD broker with high leverage.
☎️ Customer Support24/7 support by live chat, email and phone.
📌 Important NoteOffshore regulated (Belize); broad instrument access but weaker oversight than Tier‑1 regulators.
📝 Sign up👉 Open Account
  

RoboForex ZulaTrade  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Tight spreads from 0 pipsNot FSCA Regulated
Fast order executionNo fixed spread accounts
5 account currencies (EUR, USD, GOLD)Don't accept clients from US, Canada, Australia or Japan
 

What makes RoboForex strong for social trading?

Fast execution and competitive pricing mostly, plus access to enough instruments that diversifying across forex, indices, and other markets doesn't require juggling multiple brokers.

Who should consider RoboForex for copy trading?

Traders who want more advanced tools and broader market access. It works well for people who like combining automated copy strategies with some manual trading on the side.

What Should South African Traders Check?

Start with one question:

Which legal company will actually hold my account?

A broker group can have an FSCA-regulated company in South Africa and still open your ZuluTrade account under a different entity in another country.

Current South African examples in this ranking include:

  • Ava Capital Markets Pty — FSP 45984
  • Fxview South Africa — FSP 50410
  • Tickmill South Africa — FSP 49464
  • ThinkMarkets — FSP 49835
  • Vantage Markets (Pty) Ltd — FSP 51268

But the name that matters most is the one in your own account agreement.

After that, check:

  • Whether ZuluTrade is available through that specific entity
  • Minimum deposit
  • How much capital the copied strategy realistically needs
  • Spreads
  • Commissions
  • Leverage
  • Withdrawal rules
  • Overnight fees
  • Any copy-trading charges

How We Selected the Best ZuluTrade Brokers

For this 2026 update, we only kept brokers where we could find current evidence of an active ZuluTrade connection, whether through ZuluTrade’s broker directory, a direct integration, or a co-branded setup.

We compared:

  • Current ZuluTrade access
  • Broker-directory status
  • MT4 and MT5 compatibility
  • Spreads and commission
  • Minimum deposit
  • South African regulation
  • The legal entity behind the account
  • ZuluGuard and other risk controls
  • Ease of use for beginners
  • How practical the setup is for copy trading

We didn’t keep a broker just because it supported ZuluTrade years ago. And offering a different copy-trading tool wasn’t enough either.

Last reviewed: 18 August 2026.

Conclusion

AvaTrade is our top ZuluTrade broker for beginners in 2026, while IC Markets makes more sense for traders who care more about raw pricing.

Tickmill stays on the list because it still appears in ZuluTrade’s current broker directory. FXView is worth a closer look for South Africans because of its local regulatory connection, while BlackBull stands out for the risk controls built around its ZuluTrade setup.

ThinkMarkets replaces FXTM because we could verify a current ZuluTrade setup. FXCM keeps its place because its ZuluTrade connection is still active, and Vantage is one of the cheaper brokers here to get started with.

FXDD replaces FBS because its ZuluTrade-branded portal is still live. RoboForex completes the list with an active ZuluTrade setup and standard accounts that can start from $10.

The main thing to remember is this:

A broker offering copy trading does not automatically mean it supports ZuluTrade.

Before you connect an account, check that the ZuluTrade integration is actually live, confirm which legal entity will hold your account, and compare the real trading conditions.

Risk Warning: Copy trading can lose money quickly. A Leader’s past results tell you what happened before, not what will happen next. You are still taking the risk on every copied trade.

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Frequently Asked Questions

 

What exactly is ZuluTrade?

It's a copy trading platform, basically. You pick traders whose performance you like, and your account mirrors their trades automatically. You're not the one pulling the trigger; someone else's strategy is. The brokers that plug into ZuluTrade just handle the execution side, the actual buying and selling, while ZuluTrade handles the signal feed and trader rankings.

How do I pick the right ZuluTrade broker?

Honestly, start with regulation. If a broker isn't licensed somewhere reputable, walk away. After that, look at spreads, because copy trading involves a lot of trades stacking up fees. Execution speed matters too; slippage on copied trades can eat into returns fast. A broker that ticks all three boxes is usually a safer long-term pick.

Does ZuluTrade cost anything to use?

The platform itself is free to join, with no subscription fee or anything like that. But you'll pay through the spreads and commissions your broker charges on every trade copied into your account. Some signal providers also take a performance fee if their strategy makes you money. So it's not "free" exactly; the cost just shows up somewhere else.

Can you actually lose money with ZuluTrade?

Yes, absolutely, and people forget this. You're copying real trades with real risk attached. If the trader you're following has a bad month, your account has a bad month too. There's no guarantee built into the system. Treat it like any other forex trading, because that's what it is, just with someone else making the calls.

Which brokers actually support ZuluTrade?

A decent handful of MT4/MT5 brokers integrate with it directly; you'll usually see this listed on the broker's account types page. Not every broker does, so it's worth checking before you sign up if ZuluTrade access matters to you. The integration usually means your trading account links straight to the ZuluTrade dashboard without extra steps.

Is ZuluTrade itself regulated?

ZuluTrade as a platform isn't a broker, so it doesn't hold trading licenses the way a broker does. What matters more is whether the broker you're trading through is properly regulated - FCA, ASIC, CySEC, that kind of thing. The platform layer connects you to traders, but your money sits with the broker, so their regulation is what actually protects you.

Do I need trading experience to use it?

Not really, that's the whole appeal, honestly. A lot of people use ZuluTrade specifically because they don't want to learn chart patterns or sit watching candles all day. That said, having some basic understanding helps you judge which signal providers look legit versus which ones are just on a lucky streak. Zero knowledge works, but it's riskier.

How much money do you need to get started?

Depends entirely on the broker; some let you open an account with as little as $100, others want more. The bigger question is whether that amount lets you copy trades properly. If a trader's strategy uses larger lot sizes, a tiny account might get wiped out fast just from one bad trade. More capital generally means more breathing room.

Can you withdraw your money whenever you want?

Generally, yes, ZuluTrade doesn't lock your funds in. Withdrawals go through your broker's normal process, so timing depends on them, not the platform. Just be aware that pulling money out mid-trade or during an open copied position can get messy, so most people wait until trades close before requesting a withdrawal.

How is this different from a normal broker account?

With a regular account, you're making every decision yourself: entries, exits, position sizing, all of it. With ZuluTrade, you're outsourcing those decisions to someone else's strategy while still using your own broker account and your own money. The risk is still yours. You're just not the one steering, which is either a relief or a worry depending on how you look at it.

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