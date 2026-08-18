ZuluTrade gives forex traders another way to trade without having to research and place every position themselves.

You connect a compatible broker account, choose traders or strategies on the ZuluTrade network, and copy their trades into your own account.

Our 10 best ZuluTrade and compatible social-trading brokers for 2026 are AvaTrade, IC Markets, Tickmill, FXView, BlackBull Markets, FXTM, FXCM, Vantage, FBS and RoboForex.

But there’s an important detail here: not every broker connects to ZuluTrade in exactly the same way.

ZuluTrade works with integrated brokers, co-branded brokers and external broker accounts connected through supported trading platforms.

Its current user guide says traders can also connect existing MT4, MT5, ActTrader and X Open Hub accounts through the “Other Brokers” option, including accounts from brokers that don’t appear in ZuluTrade’s main broker list.

So a broker doesn’t necessarily need to have a dedicated ZuluTrade-branded account for you to use it. What matters is whether your specific account, platform, and broker entity can actually connect.

What does ZuluTrade mean?

ZuluTrade isn't a broker itself; it's a social and copy trading network. You connect it to a broker account you already have, then pick traders whose results you like and let their trades mirror into your own account automatically. It's been running since 2007, and ownership has shifted a few times over the years, most recently landing under the Finvasia group.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

How do I choose a forex broker through ZuluTrade?

Not every broker on ZuluTrade's network is worth your time; that's just the truth of it. Some are solid, well-regulated, and fast on execution. Others are barely holding things together. Start by checking regulation, then look at spreads, then check how quickly the broker actually fills copied trades, because slow execution is where copy trading quietly costs you money without you noticing.

Best ZuluTrade Forex Brokers in 2026 - A Comparison

10 Best ZuluTrade Forex Brokers (2026)

AvaTrade — Best ZuluTrade Broker for Beginners IC Markets — Best Overall Broker for Copy Trading Tickmill — Best Low-Cost Social Trading Broker FXView — Best Mobile-Friendly ZuluTrade Broker BlackBull Markets — Best Multi-Asset ZuluTrade Broker FXTM — Established Global Broker with Social Trading Options FXCM — Best Long-Standing ZuluTrade Partner Vantage — Best Regulated Broker with ZuluTrade Integration FBS — Competitive Broker with Social Trading Options RoboForex — Best for ZuluTrade and Multiple Copy-Trading Options

1. AvaTrade

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA Start Trading Read Review

AvaTrade has been around long enough that most traders have at least heard the name. It covers CFDs across FX, stocks, commodities, crypto, indices, and options, and runs both MT4 and MT5 alongside ZuluTrade, so beginners get a fairly easy on-ramp into copy trading without juggling separate platforms.

Featured

🔎 Broker 📜 Regulation ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA 💳 Minimum deposit $100 USD / R1816 ZAR 🚀Bonus Yes 🔥Trust Score 94% 🔥Live support 24/5 📱 MetaTrader 4 (MT4) Yes 📱 MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Yes 📱ZuluTrade Yes 📊Trading Islamic Account Yes 📊CFDs - Total Offered 1,200 CFDs 💰 Spreads 0,9 pips 💰 Withdrawal fee amount Zero 💰 Trading fees class Very Low ✔️ Scalping Allowed Yes 📈Products Offered Forex, Stocks (CFDs), Commodities (CFDs), Indices (CFDs), Cryptocurrencies (CFDs) 👥Account Types Standard accounts, Demo accounts, Islamic accounts, and professional accounts 📚Educational Resources Webinars, articles, tutorials 📍 Focus User-friendly platform for beginners and experienced traders ☎️Customer Support Multiple languages offered 📌Important Note AvaTrade does not offer direct trading on the Volatility 75 Index (VIX). 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Easy Account opening Limited product portfolio No withdrawal fee Administration fee Low trading fees Inactivity fee Negative balance protection Not listed on stock exchange

Is AvaTrade a good choice for ZuluTrade copy trading in South Africa?

It is, yeah. FSCA regulation, decent spreads, and the automated performance tracking actually work the way they're supposed to. For South African traders who want something more passive, this is one of the safer entry points into the whole copy trading thing.

What platforms are available with AvaTrade for ZuluTrade users?

ZuluTrade plugs straight into AvaTrade's MT4 and MT5 setup. Execution stays low-latency, and there's a decent library of educational material if you want to actually understand what you're copying instead of just blindly following numbers.

2. IC

IC Markets leans hard into the ECN side of things: raw spreads, fast fills, deep liquidity, which honestly matters more for copy trading than people realize. A slow broker can turn a winning signal into a losing trade just through bad timing. Alongside MT4, MT5, and WebTrader, it connects with the ZuluTrade Copy Trading platform directly.

Featured

🔎Broker Company Information 📅Year Founded 2007 🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff Over 200 👩‍💻Amount of active traders Over 180,000 🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company) No Regulation and Security 🛡️Regulation ASIC (Australia), CySEC (Cyprus), FSA (Seychelles) 🌎Country of regulation Australia, Cyprus, Seychelles 💻Account Segregation Yes 🪫Negative balance protection Yes 🔋Investor Protection Schemes Yes, through regulatory bodies Account Types and Features 💳Institutional Accounts Yes 👨‍💼Managed Accounts No 📇Minor account currencies EUR, GBP, AUD, CAD, CHF, JPY, NZD, SGD, HKD 💰Minimum Deposit $200 / 3607 ZAR Trading Conditions 🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time 1-2 business days 🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee None for most methods 📊Spreads from 0.0 pips on Raw Spread accounts 💸Commissions $3.50 per lot per side on Raw Spread accounts 💱Number of base currencies supported 10 🚀Swap Fees Applicable 📈Leverage Up to 500:1 📏Margin requirements Variable based on asset and leverage ☪️Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 💻Demo Account Yes ⌛Order Execution Time Average 40 milliseconds 📆VPS Hosting Yes Trading Instruments 🧾CFDs-Total Offered Over 2300 🗠CFD Stock Indices Yes ⚖️CFD Commodities Yes 📜CFD Shares Yes Deposits and Withdrawals 💳Deposit Options Bank Transfer, Credit/Debit Cards, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, UnionPay, others 💵Withdrawal Options Bank Transfer, Credit/Debit Cards, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, UnionPay, others Trading Platforms and Tools 💻Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader, IC Markets WebTrader 👩‍💻OS Compatibility Web-based (All major browsers), Windows, macOS, iOS, Android 🖥️Forex trading tools Autochartist, Trading Central, ZuluTrade, Myfxbook, Advanced charting tools Customer Support 🗣️Live chat availability Yes 📱Customer Support email address support@icmarkets.com 📞Customer Support Contact Number +61 2 8014 4280 👾Social media Platforms Facebook, X, LinkedIn, YouTube 🗣️Languages supported on Website English, Chinese, Spanish, Italian, French, more Educational Resources and Support 🖺Forex course Yes 🧏‍♀️Webinars Yes 📚Educational Resources Video tutorials, Articles, Webinars, Market analysis Partnerships and Programs 🪪Affiliate program? Yes 👨‍🏫Amount of partners Not publicly disclosed 📋IB Program Yes 🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams? No 🪙Rebate program Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Low Forex Fees Limited Product Selection Easy Account Opening Slow Chat Response

Does IC Markets support ZuluTrade for South African traders?

Yes. South African traders can follow and copy top-performing traders globally, and the ECN network behind it keeps spreads tight and execution quick, which is exactly what you want when copying someone else's strategy in real time.

What advantages does IC Markets offer ZuluTrade users?

Institutional-grade liquidity mostly. Low trading costs, fast fills, the kind of setup that suits people trying to replicate professional-level strategies rather than just dabbling.

3. Tickmill

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FCA, FSA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Tickmill connects to ZuluTrade with minimal friction, and the ECN environment behind it keeps slippage low when copying trades, which matters more than people give it credit for. Low spreads, solid regulation, a setup that doesn't feel like it's fighting you the whole way through.

Features

Company Information 📅Year Founded 2014 🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff 441 👩‍💻Amount of active traders Over 400 000 🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company) No Regulation and Security 🛡️Regulation FSA, FCA, CySEC, Labuan FSA, FSCA 🌎Country of regulation Seychelles, UK, Cyprus, Malaysia, South Africa 💻Account Segregation Yes 🪫Negative balance protection Yes 🔋Investor Protection Schemes Yes Account Types and Features ➕Accounts Plus account and Raw account 💳Institutional Accounts Yes 👨‍💼Managed Accounts Yes 📇Minor account currencies USD, EUR, GBP, ZAR 💰Minimum Deposit $100 USD Trading Conditions 🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time Instant to 1 business day 🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee Free, but may vary based on payment method and account type 📊Spreads from 0.0 pips 💸Commissions Varies by account type, often commission-free 💱Number of base currencies supported 4 🚀Swap Fees Overnight financing fees apply 📈Leverage Up to 1:1000 📏Margin requirements 50% ☪️Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 💻Demo Account Yes ⌛Order Execution Time Typically within milliseconds 📆VPS Hosting Yes, for an additional fee Trading Instruments 🧾CFDs-Total Offered Over 725 🗠CFD Stock Indices Yes ⚖️CFD Commodities Yes 📜CFD Shares Yes Deposits and Withdrawals 💳Deposit Options Credit/Debit Cards, Skrill, Neteller, FasaPay UnionPay, Bank Wire Transfer, Cryptocurrencies (BTC, ETH, USDT) 💵Withdrawal Options Credit/Debit Cards, Skrill, Neteller, FasaPay UnionPay, Bank Wire Transfer, Cryptocurrencies (BTC, ETH, USDT) Trading Platforms and Tools 💻Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), MetaTrader WebTrader, MetaTrader for Mac, Tickmill Mobile App 👩‍💻OS Compatibility Windows, macOS, iOS, Android 🖥️Forex trading tools Yes Customer Support 🗣️Live chat availability Yes 24/5 📱Customer Support email address support@tickmill.com 📞Customer Support Contact Number South Africa: +278 7250 0696

International: +852 5808 7849 👾Social media Platforms Facebook, X, Instagram 🗣️Languages supported on Website 17 Languages Educational Resources and Support 🖺Forex course Yes 🧏‍♀️Webinars Yes 📚Educational Resources Yes Partnerships and Programs 🪪Affiliate program? Yes 👨‍🏫Amount of partners 9000+ 📋IB Program Yes 🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams? Yes 🪙Rebate program Yes South African Trader Specific Information Does Tickmill Accept South African Traders? Yes Is Tickmill regulated by the South African regulatory body (FSCA)? Yes Does Tickmill offer an Affiliate Program for South African Traders? Yes Does Tickmill allow opening trading accounts in ZAR (South African Rand)? Yes 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅Pros ❌Cons Low spreads Limited asset selection Multi-jurisdiction regulation No cryptocurrencies Excellent Education No US clients Clean, direct Islamic account option without swap interest. Some CFDs still carry handling charges after prolonged holding.

Can I use ZuluTrade with Tickmill in South Africa?

You can, and FSCA oversight gives it a bit more credibility locally. Low spreads, easy account copying setup, nothing complicated about getting started.

What makes Tickmill a trusted ZuluTrade broker?

Mostly the regulation and the pricing transparency. Quick execution helps too, especially if you're following a trader who moves fast.

4. FXView

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Fxview launched in 2017 as part of the Finvasia group, and it's multi-regulated, with CySEC, the FSCA here in South Africa, and recognized by the FSC in Mauritius too. You get MT4, MT5, ZuluTrade, and their own ActTrader platform, all working across desktop, web, and mobile.

Features

🔎 Broker's Name 📍 Headquartered Limassol, Cyprus 📅 Year Founded 2017 ⚖️ Regulating Authorities CySEC, FSCA, FSA, SEBI 🌐 Countries not accepted for trade USA, North Korea, Iran, and other restricted jurisdictions ☪️ Islamic account (swap-free) Yes, available on request 👍 Demo Account Yes 📊 Institutional Accounts Yes 📊 Managed Accounts Not offered 📈 Maximum Leverage Up to 1:500 (varies by region and asset) 💰 Minimum Deposit $50 💳 Deposit Options Credit/Debit Cards, Bank Transfer, E-wallets, Cryptocurrency 💳 Withdrawal Options Same as deposit options 💻 Platform Types MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), ActTrader ZuluTrade 📱 OS Compatibility Windows, macOS, Android, iOS 📈 Tradable assets offered Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, Cryptocurrencies 👨‍💼 Languages supported on Website English, Spanish, Arabic, and more 👥 Customer Support Languages Multilingual (including English, Spanish, Arabic, Hindi, etc.) 📆 Customer Service Hours 24/5 (Monday to Friday) 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Low minimum deposit ($5) Limited educational resources Tight spreads from 0.0 pips No proprietary platform Regulated in multiple jurisdictions Bonuses not available in all regions Supports MT4, MT5, and ActTrader Fewer account types than some brokers Fast deposits & withdrawals No crypto trading on some accounts

Is FXView a regulated and trustworthy broker?

Yeah, it checks out. FXView is part of the Finvasia group, the same outfit behind a few other well-known brokers, and it holds licenses under CySEC in Europe, the FSCA here in South Africa, and recognition from the FSC in Mauritius too. That kind of multi-jurisdiction coverage isn't something fly-by-night brokers usually bother with, so it's a decent signal of legitimacy.

What platforms can I actually trade on with FXView?

You're not locked into just one option, which is nice. MT4 and MT5 cover the standard bases, ZuluTrade handles the copy trading side if that's what you're after, and there's also ActTrader, their own proprietary platform, for people who want something a bit different. All of it works across desktop, browser, and mobile, so you're not stuck trading from one device.

5. Blackbull Markets

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FMA, FSA Start Trading Read Review

BlackBull Markets started in Auckland back in 2014, and it's a multi-regulated ECN broker now. You can trade on MT4, MT5, cTrader, straight on TradingView, or use their own CopyTrader tool alongside ZuluTrade. Reviews tend to praise the tight ECN spreads and reliable withdrawals, though the educational side could still use some work.

Features

Company Information 📅Year Founded 2014 🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff 88 + 👩‍💻Amount of active traders 190 000+ 🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company) No Regulation and Security 🛡️Regulation FMA (New Zealand), FSA (Seychelles) 🌎Country of regulation New Zealand, Seychelles 💻Account Segregation Yes 🪫Negative balance protection Yes 🔋Investor Protection Schemes Yes Account Types and Features ➕Accounts Standard, Prime, Institutional 💳Institutional Accounts Yes 👨‍💼Managed Accounts No 📇Minor account currencies USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, NZD, AUD 💰Minimum Deposit $0 for Standard Account Trading Conditions 🕞Deposit/withdrawal processing Within 1-3 business days 🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee No fees for most methods 📊Spreads from From 0.0 pips (Prime Account) 💸Commissions From $3 per lot (Prime Account) 💱Number of base currencies 6 🚀Swap Fees Yes, for non-swap-free accounts 📈Leverage Up to 1:500 📏Margin requirements 75% ☪️Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 💻Demo Account Yes ⌛Order Execution Time Average < 200ms 📆VPS Hosting Yes, available for certain account types Trading Instruments 🧾CFDs-Total Offered 200+ 🗠CFD Stock Indices 14 ⚖️CFD Commodities 8 📜CFD Shares 100+ Deposits and Withdrawals 💳Deposit Options Bank Transfer, Credit Card, Skrill, Neteller, Crypto 💵Withdrawal Options Bank Transfer, Credit Card, Skrill, Neteller, Crypto Trading Platforms/Tools 💻Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5 👩‍💻OS Compatibility Windows, macOS, Android, iOS 🖥️Forex trading tools MT4/MT5 tools, Economic Calendar, VPS Customer Support 🗣️Live chat availability Yes 📱Customer Support email support@blackbullmarkets.com 📞Customer Support Contact Number +64 9-558 5142 👾Social media Platforms Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter 🗣️Languages supported English, Chinese, Spanish Educational Resources and Support 🖺Forex course Yes 🧏‍♀️Webinars Yes 📚Educational Resources Yes, blogs, articles, videos Partnerships and Programs 🪪Affiliate program? Yes 👨‍🏫Amount of partners 150+ 📋IB Program Yes 🚀Sponsorship Yes 🪙Rebate program. Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Fast Trade Execution A Commission Fee is Charged on selected Accounts Excellent Customer Support A Withdrawal Fee Applies Impressive Educational Resources The Prime Account has a extremely high Min. deposit

Can South African traders use ZuluTrade with BlackBull Markets?

Yes, and the execution quality here is genuinely good, institutional-grade stuff, which gives South African traders access to a wide global network of traders to follow.

What makes BlackBull Markets ideal for ZuluTrade users?

Low latency, decent leverage options, and deep liquidity. It's a strong pick if you're trying to follow expert traders without execution lag getting in the way.

6. FXTM

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $30 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: FCA, FSC, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

FXTM has been around a while, and ZuluTrade compatibility is just one piece of what it offers. Competitive spreads, several account types depending on what kind of trader you are, and execution that holds up whether you're a beginner or someone who's been copy trading for years.

Features

🔎 Broker 📜 Regulation Regulated by multiple authorities including FCA (UK) and FSCA (South Africa), FSC (Mauritius) — providing oversight and client protections. 💳 Minimum deposit Typically ~$200 USD depending on account type. 🚀 Bonus Offers promotional bonuses and loyalty programs during campaign periods (varies by region). 🔥 Trust Score Well-established with a multi-jurisdiction regulatory footprint and industry presence since 2011 — generally moderate to strong trust rating. 🔥 Live support 24/5 support via live chat, email, and phone in multiple languages. 📱 MetaTrader 4 (MT4) Supported — widely used for forex and CFDs. 📱 MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Supported — including access to stock CFDs. 📱 ZuluTrade FXTM does not natively integrate with ZuluTrade, but it supports its own copy trading program FXTM Invest. 📊 Trading Islamic Account Swap-free Islamic accounts available on eligible account types. 📊 CFDs – Total Offered Offers a range of CFDs including forex, indices, commodities, stocks, and crypto diverse but moderate compared with large brokers. 💰 Spreads Variable spreads; Advantage accounts can have 0.0 pips on majors. 💰 Withdrawal fee amount Some withdrawal methods may incur fees (e.g., card withdrawals ~$3 or ~$1 in ZAR for bank). 💰 Trading fees class Combination of spreads + commissions depending on account (e.g., commission on Advantage account). ✔️ Scalping Allowed Commonly allowed on standard MT4/MT5 accounts. 📈 Products Offered Forex, indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, stock CFDs. 👥 Account Types Advantage, Advantage Plus, Advantage Stocks, and others with varying spreads & commissions. 📚 Educational Resources Offers tutorials, webinars, articles, and market analysis tools for traders. 📍 Focus Retail forex and CFD trading with global market access. ☎️ Customer Support Multichannel support (live chat, email, phone) available globally. 📌 Important Note FXTM discontinued its older FXTM Invest service and does not integrate directly with ZuluTrade copy trading still available under FXTM’s own system. 📝 Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Strong regulation by top authorities (FCA, CySEC, FSCA) which enhances safety and client protection. Spreads can be wide on standard or commission‑free accounts, increasing trading costs. Multiple account types for beginners to advanced traders, offering flexibility. Inactivity fees apply after accounts remain dormant (e.g., ~$5 monthly). Access to MT4, MT5, and proprietary FXTM Trader app with upgrades. Some withdrawal methods incur fees, especially smaller or certain payment types. Excellent educational resources including webinars, tutorials, and market analysis. Regulatory availability is limited in some regions; not available in major markets like the US

Why is FXTM suitable for ZuluTrade copy trading?

The ZuluTrade integration lets you follow signal providers directly, and execution stays stable even when markets get choppy. Account flexibility means you're not locked into one rigid setup either.

What types of traders benefit most from FXTM?

Honestly, all of them. Beginners can start small and scale up slowly; more experienced traders get the account flexibility they need.

7. FXCM

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: FCA and FSCA Start Trading Read Review

FXCM has been in this game for over 20 years, regulated under the FCA, FSCA, CySEC, and ASIC, which is about as much regulatory coverage as you'll find on this list. ZuluTrade has been part of their offering for a long time, so this isn't some bolted-on feature; it's a proper long-standing partnership. Minimum deposit sits around $50, low enough that beginners don't need to commit much to test it out.

Features

🔎 Broker FXCM CTA logo 📜 Regulation FCA, ASIC, CySEC, FSCA 💳 Minimum deposit $50 USD 🚀 Bonus No (regulated entities restrict bonuses) 🔥 Trust Score 85% 🔥 Live support 24/5 📱 MetaTrader 4 (MT4) Yes 📱 MetaTrader 5 (MT5) No 📱 ZuluTrade Yes 📊 Trading Islamic Account Yes 📊 CFDs - Total Offered 400+ (varies by entity) 💰 Spreads From 0.2 pips (ECN) / ~1.3 pips (Standard) 💰 Withdrawal fee amount Zero (third-party/bank fees may apply) 💰 Trading fees class Medium ✔️ Scalping Allowed Yes 📈 Products Offered Forex, Stocks (CFDs), Indices (CFDs), Commodities (CFDs), Cryptocurrencies (CFDs) 👥 Account Types Standard, Active Trader, Swap-Free (Islamic), Professional accounts 📚 Educational Resources FXCM Plus research, live trading signals, education hub 📍 Focus Algorithmic and active traders, strong tier-1 regulation ☎️ Customer Support 24/5 via live chat, phone, email, 19+ languages 📌 Important Note FXCM does not accept US-based traders (CFDs not available in the USA) 📝 Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Strong multi-tier regulation (FCA, ASIC, CySEC, FSCA) No MetaTrader 5 support No deposit or withdrawal fees $50 inactivity fee after 12 months Long track record, operating since 1999 Limited instrument range on some entities Free live trading signals via FXCM Plus Not available to US-based traders

Is FXCM a reliable ZuluTrade partner for South African traders?

It is the regulatory backing alone that puts it ahead of a lot of offshore-only brokers. South African traders get access to the same ZuluTrade network everyone else does, just with stronger oversight behind the account.

What does FXCM bring to ZuluTrade copy trading?

Mostly liquidity and stability. Trading Station and MT4 both connect cleanly, spreads stay competitive on majors, and the broker's longevity says something about how it's run.

8. Vantage

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FCA, FSCA and ASIC Start Trading Read Review

Vantage is regulated under both the FCA and ASIC, which puts it in a fairly solid company. ZuluTrade integration here is straightforward, and the broker's leaned into making the whole copy trading process feel accessible, even for people who've never traded forex manually before.

Features

🔎 Broker Vantage CTA logo 📜 Regulation FCA, ASIC, FSCA, VFSC 💳 Minimum deposit $50 USD 🚀 Bonus No (regulated entities restrict bonuses) 🔥 Trust Score 86% 🔥 Live support 24/7 📱 MetaTrader 4 (MT4) Yes 📱 MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Yes 📱 ZuluTrade Yes 📊 Trading Islamic Account Yes (Swap-Free account) 📊 CFDs - Total Offered 1,000+ CFDs 💰 Spreads From 0.0 pips (Raw ECN) / ~1.0-1.4 pips (Standard) 💰 Withdrawal fee amount Zero (subsequent international bank withdrawals may incur a small fee) 💰 Trading fees class Low ✔️ Scalping Allowed Yes 📈 Products Offered Forex, Indices (CFDs), Commodities (CFDs), Cryptocurrencies (CFDs), Stock CFDs, ETF CFDs, Bond CFDs 👥 Account Types Standard STP, Raw ECN, Pro ECN, Swap-Free, Cent, Premium accounts 📚 Educational Resources Market research, webinars, economic calendar 📍 Focus Active and algorithmic traders, ECN pricing, multi-platform copy trading ☎️ Customer Support 24/7 via live chat, phone, email, Telegram bot 📌 Important Note Pro ECN account requires a $10,000 minimum deposit; most retail clients trade under an offshore entity 📝 Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Tier-1 regulation (FCA, ASIC) Pro ECN account requires $10,000 minimum deposit Raw ECN spreads from 0.0 pips Investor protection only applies to UK clients No inactivity, deposit, or withdrawal fees on most methods Most retail clients trade under an offshore entity Fast, fully digital account opening, under 5 minutes Email support response quality can be inconsistent

Is Vantage a good fit for beginners using ZuluTrade?

Pretty much, yeah. The platform's built to be approachable; finding and copying experienced traders doesn't take much digging around, which matters if you're new to this.

What's the regulatory situation with Vantage?

FCA and ASIC oversight, which are two of the stronger regulators out there. That dual coverage adds a layer of trust that some offshore-only brokers just can't offer.

9. FBS

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000 🏦 Regulators: FSC, ASIC, CySEC Start Trading Read Review

FBS covers ZuluTrade connectivity alongside a wide range of account types, so whether you're just starting out or you've been trading for years, there's an account structure here that fits. Flexible leverage and regular promotions sweeten the deal too.

Features

🔎 Feature 🧾 Broker FBS – global forex & CFD broker founded in 2009, serving traders worldwide. 📜 Regulation Regulated by FSCA (South Africa), CySEC (EU), ASIC (Australia), IFSC (Belize), providing tier‑1 & tier‑2 oversight. 💳 Minimum deposit $5 / 90 ZAR 🚀 Bonus Offers various promotional bonuses depending on region/offer; conditions vary by type. 🔥 Trust Score Generally high trust ratings with strong regulation and negative balance protection. 🔥 Live support 24/7 support available via live chat and email, multilingual support in many regions. 📱 MetaTrader 4 (MT4) Supported on desktop, web, and mobile. 📱 MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Supported on desktop, web, and mobile. 📱 ZuluTrade Not typically listed as a default offering; copy trading available via FBS proprietary solutions. 📊 Trading Islamic Account Swap‑free Islamic accounts available for most account types. 📊 CFDs – Total Offered Forex, metals, energies, indices, stocks; varies by platform and regulation. 💰 Spreads Floating spreads from ~0.7 pips on major pairs; some accounts offer 0 pip spreads with commission. 💰 Withdrawal fee amount Withdrawal fees depend on method; some methods (cards/e‑wallets) may incur small fees. 💰 Trading fees class Mostly spread‑only for Cent/Micro/Standard; Zero Spread & ECN accounts include commission. ✔️ Scalping Allowed Yes, scalping and automated strategies permitted. 📈 Products Offered Forex pairs, precious metals, indices, energies, shares/CFDs, crypto (varies by entity). 👥 Account Types Cent, Micro, Standard, Zero Spread, ECN (and demo/Islamic variants). 📚 Educational Resources Strong educational content including courses, tutorials, and daily market analysis. 📍 Focus Global FX & CFDs for retail and beginner traders with low entry barrier. ☎️ Customer Support 24/7 multilingual support via live chat, email, and callbacks. 📌 Important Note High leverage up to 1:3000 may significantly increase risk and is unsuitable for all traders. 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌Cons FBS usually offers a variety of bonuses and promotional deals FBS reduced its previous number of accounts to a single retail account FBS delivers market analysis and updates regularly Withdrawals may incur fees depending on the payment type used There is a low minimum deposit requirement of 90 ZAR to register an account There may be a conflict of interest in trade execution as a market maker The platform is compatible with automated trading techniques FBS does not offer a ZAR-denominated account for South Africans South Africans can deposit and withdraw in ZAR using local payment methods Certain FBS services and promotions may not be available in all countries There is a demo account available for 45 days FBS discontinued its CopyTrade in September Traders can personalise their trading experience by using the tools and settings offered on the MetaTrader platforms While high leverage might be advantageous, it also increases the danger of huge losses, especially for inexperienced traders FBS offers a Swap-Free Account to South African Muslim traders Floating spreads can widen in response to significant economic shocks or market volatility The FBS website is user-friendly The variety of features and complex platforms can be intimidating for beginners South Africans can contact FBS 24/7 through several communication channels FBS offers fewer in-depth research tools and insights than its competitors

How does FBS support ZuluTrade users?

You connect your account and let copying happen automatically from there. Spreads stay competitive, leverage is flexible, and there's enough account variety that most risk appetites get covered.

Is FBS suitable for small-capital traders?

Definitely. The low minimum deposit makes it easy for beginners to get into copy trading through ZuluTrade without putting much money on the line upfront.

10. RoboForex

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: FSC Start Trading Read Review

RoboForex supports ZuluTrade and a few other social trading platforms, with a wide asset range and execution that holds up well under pressure. Multiple account options mean you're not boxed into one rigid setup either.

Features

🔎 Broker RoboForex 📜 Regulation Regulated by Financial Services Commission (FSC) Belize; Member of Financial Commission with compensation scheme. 💳 Minimum deposit $10 on most accounts; $100 for R StocksTrader. 🚀 Bonus Welcome bonus and promotions available (e.g., deposit bonus and rebates). 🔥 Trust Score ~75/100 trust score (based on regulatory & transparency factors). 🔥 Live support 24/7 multilingual live support. 📱 MetaTrader 4 (MT4) Yes. 📱 MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Yes. 📱 ZuluTrade Not officially supported direct; offers CopyFX social trading. 📊 Trading Islamic Account Islamic (swap‑free) accounts available upon request. 📊 CFDs – Total Offered 12,000+ instruments including stocks, forex, indices, commodities, ETFs, cryptos. 💰 Spreads From 0.0 pips on ECN/Prime; higher on standard accounts. 💰 Withdrawal fee amount Free on select days; variable fees otherwise depending on payment method. 💰 Trading fees class Low to competitive with commission on ECN & Prime accounts; spread‑only on standard. ✔️ Scalping Allowed Yes. 📈 Products Offered Forex, stocks, indices, commodities, ETFs, metals, crypto. 👥 Account Types Pro, ProCent, ECN, Prime, R StocksTrader (and demo). 📚 Educational Resources Integrated market analysis and educational materials (via partners). 📍 Focus Multi‑asset global CFD broker with high leverage. ☎️ Customer Support 24/7 support by live chat, email and phone. 📌 Important Note Offshore regulated (Belize); broad instrument access but weaker oversight than Tier‑1 regulators. 📝 Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Tight spreads from 0 pips Not FSCA Regulated Fast order execution No fixed spread accounts 5 account currencies (EUR, USD, GOLD) Don't accept clients from US, Canada, Australia or Japan

What makes RoboForex strong for social trading?

Fast execution and competitive pricing mostly, plus access to enough instruments that diversifying across forex, indices, and other markets doesn't require juggling multiple brokers.

Who should consider RoboForex for copy trading?

Traders who want more advanced tools and broader market access. It works well for people who like combining automated copy strategies with some manual trading on the side.

What Should South African Traders Check?

Start with one question:

Which legal company will actually hold my account?

A broker group can have an FSCA-regulated company in South Africa and still open your ZuluTrade account under a different entity in another country.

Current South African examples in this ranking include:

Ava Capital Markets Pty — FSP 45984

Fxview South Africa — FSP 50410

Tickmill South Africa — FSP 49464

ThinkMarkets — FSP 49835

Vantage Markets (Pty) Ltd — FSP 51268

But the name that matters most is the one in your own account agreement.

After that, check:

Whether ZuluTrade is available through that specific entity

Minimum deposit

How much capital the copied strategy realistically needs

Spreads

Commissions

Leverage

Withdrawal rules

Overnight fees

Any copy-trading charges

How We Selected the Best ZuluTrade Brokers

For this 2026 update, we only kept brokers where we could find current evidence of an active ZuluTrade connection, whether through ZuluTrade’s broker directory, a direct integration, or a co-branded setup.

We compared:

Current ZuluTrade access

Broker-directory status

MT4 and MT5 compatibility

Spreads and commission

Minimum deposit

South African regulation

The legal entity behind the account

ZuluGuard and other risk controls

Ease of use for beginners

How practical the setup is for copy trading

We didn’t keep a broker just because it supported ZuluTrade years ago. And offering a different copy-trading tool wasn’t enough either.

Last reviewed: 18 August 2026.

Conclusion

AvaTrade is our top ZuluTrade broker for beginners in 2026, while IC Markets makes more sense for traders who care more about raw pricing.

Tickmill stays on the list because it still appears in ZuluTrade’s current broker directory. FXView is worth a closer look for South Africans because of its local regulatory connection, while BlackBull stands out for the risk controls built around its ZuluTrade setup.

ThinkMarkets replaces FXTM because we could verify a current ZuluTrade setup. FXCM keeps its place because its ZuluTrade connection is still active, and Vantage is one of the cheaper brokers here to get started with.

FXDD replaces FBS because its ZuluTrade-branded portal is still live. RoboForex completes the list with an active ZuluTrade setup and standard accounts that can start from $10.

The main thing to remember is this:

A broker offering copy trading does not automatically mean it supports ZuluTrade.

Before you connect an account, check that the ZuluTrade integration is actually live, confirm which legal entity will hold your account, and compare the real trading conditions.

Risk Warning: Copy trading can lose money quickly. A Leader’s past results tell you what happened before, not what will happen next. You are still taking the risk on every copied trade.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What exactly is ZuluTrade? It's a copy trading platform, basically. You pick traders whose performance you like, and your account mirrors their trades automatically. You're not the one pulling the trigger; someone else's strategy is. The brokers that plug into ZuluTrade just handle the execution side, the actual buying and selling, while ZuluTrade handles the signal feed and trader rankings. How do I pick the right ZuluTrade broker? Honestly, start with regulation. If a broker isn't licensed somewhere reputable, walk away. After that, look at spreads, because copy trading involves a lot of trades stacking up fees. Execution speed matters too; slippage on copied trades can eat into returns fast. A broker that ticks all three boxes is usually a safer long-term pick. Does ZuluTrade cost anything to use? The platform itself is free to join, with no subscription fee or anything like that. But you'll pay through the spreads and commissions your broker charges on every trade copied into your account. Some signal providers also take a performance fee if their strategy makes you money. So it's not "free" exactly; the cost just shows up somewhere else. Can you actually lose money with ZuluTrade? Yes, absolutely, and people forget this. You're copying real trades with real risk attached. If the trader you're following has a bad month, your account has a bad month too. There's no guarantee built into the system. Treat it like any other forex trading, because that's what it is, just with someone else making the calls. Which brokers actually support ZuluTrade? A decent handful of MT4/MT5 brokers integrate with it directly; you'll usually see this listed on the broker's account types page. Not every broker does, so it's worth checking before you sign up if ZuluTrade access matters to you. The integration usually means your trading account links straight to the ZuluTrade dashboard without extra steps. Is ZuluTrade itself regulated? ZuluTrade as a platform isn't a broker, so it doesn't hold trading licenses the way a broker does. What matters more is whether the broker you're trading through is properly regulated - FCA, ASIC, CySEC, that kind of thing. The platform layer connects you to traders, but your money sits with the broker, so their regulation is what actually protects you. Do I need trading experience to use it? Not really, that's the whole appeal, honestly. A lot of people use ZuluTrade specifically because they don't want to learn chart patterns or sit watching candles all day. That said, having some basic understanding helps you judge which signal providers look legit versus which ones are just on a lucky streak. Zero knowledge works, but it's riskier. How much money do you need to get started? Depends entirely on the broker; some let you open an account with as little as $100, others want more. The bigger question is whether that amount lets you copy trades properly. If a trader's strategy uses larger lot sizes, a tiny account might get wiped out fast just from one bad trade. More capital generally means more breathing room. Can you withdraw your money whenever you want? Generally, yes, ZuluTrade doesn't lock your funds in. Withdrawals go through your broker's normal process, so timing depends on them, not the platform. Just be aware that pulling money out mid-trade or during an open copied position can get messy, so most people wait until trades close before requesting a withdrawal. How is this different from a normal broker account? With a regular account, you're making every decision yourself: entries, exits, position sizing, all of it. With ZuluTrade, you're outsourcing those decisions to someone else's strategy while still using your own broker account and your own money. The risk is still yours. You're just not the one steering, which is either a relief or a worry depending on how you look at it.