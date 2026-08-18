You don’t need hundreds of dollars to open a live forex account.

In 2026, Exness, RoboForex, JustMarkets and NordFX all offer ways to get started with around $10. With Exness, the exact minimum can vary depending on where you live and which payment method you use.

For South African traders, $10 was worth about R163 on 18 August 2026.

That makes these accounts cheap to open, but there’s an important difference between having enough money to fund an account and having enough to trade it properly.

R160 can get you through the door. It doesn’t give you much room for normal market movement, margin requirements or a badly sized trade.

What are Forex Brokers with a $10 Minimum Deposit?

Forex brokers with a $10 minimum deposit are regulated trading platforms that let you open a live account and trade real currency pairs with just ten dollars. They're the sweet spot between the super-low $1-5 accounts and the institutional accounts that demand hundreds. You get real trading conditions, real spreads, real execution — but you're not locked into micro-trading forever. Most offer Cent accounts where your $10 becomes trading power equivalent to much larger accounts through denomination scaling. These brokers are built for two types of traders: beginners testing the waters before committing real capital, and experienced traders who want to verify a broker's execution quality before moving larger amounts. The $10 minimum removes the excuse. If you can afford it, you can trade.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Why Start with $10?

Money's tight. Or maybe you just want to know if forex is actually for you before dropping serious capital. Either way, $10 is real enough to teach you discipline and psychology without being so large it keeps you up at night. You'll feel real trades. Real losses. Real wins. Demo accounts are practice. $10 accounts are education with skin in the game.

4 Best Forex Brokers with a $10 Minimum Deposit - A Comparison

Broker Minimum Deposit Best For Platforms Regulatory Position Sign Up Exness From around $10* Advanced tools and withdrawals MT4, MT5, Exness Terminal, Exness Trade FSCA-authorised group entities Open Account RoboForex $10 Account choice and copy trading MT4, MT5, R StocksTrader and proprietary tools Belize FSC Open Account JustMarkets $10 Standard and Cent accounts MT4, MT5 FSCA-authorised South African group entity Open Account

NordFX $10 MT4 Pro High-leverage MT4 trading MT4 Seychelles/Mauritius-regulated group entities Open Account

4 Best Forex Brokers with a $10 Minimum Deposit (2026)

Exness — Best for Advanced Trading Tools and Automated Withdrawals RoboForex — Best for flexible account types and copy trading JustMarkets — Best $10 Standard and Cent accounts NordFX — Best $10 MT4 account with up to 1:1000 leverage

1. Exness

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

Exness is the world's largest retail forex broker by trading volume. They've built that reputation by making trading accessible — starting with a $10 minimum that actually works. No fine print. No surprise fees. You deposit $10, and you trade with real money the same day. They're regulated by FCA, CySEC, FSCA, and CMA Kenya, which means your funds are genuinely protected and segregated. Most traders skip straight to the features, but the real story here is execution. Exness processes withdrawals instantly. That matters when you're testing a broker with limited capital.

Who should choose Exness?

Exness is a good fit for traders who want to start with a small deposit without ending up on a stripped-down platform.

It also gives you room to move up later. A beginner can start with the Standard account, while more experienced traders can look at Pro, Zero or Raw Spread accounts if tighter pricing becomes more important.

Those Professional accounts are aimed more at scalpers, day traders and algorithmic traders, so they make more sense once you know what kind of trading setup you actually need.

Features of Exness

Feature Exness Minimum Deposit of $10 Yes Regulation FCA, CySEC, FSCA, CMA Kenya Account Types Standard, Standard Cent, Micro, Demo Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, Mobile, Web Terminal Spreads From 1 pip (variable) Maximum Leverage 1:888 Deposit Speed Instant (Most methods) Withdrawal Speed Instant (Crypto, E-wallet) Education Resources Academy, Webinars, Trading Guides Customer Support 24/7 Live Chat, Email, Phone Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Regulated by 4 top authorities (FCA, CySEC, FSCA, CMA) — maximum safety Spreads slightly wider than some competitors on standard accounts Instant withdrawals on crypto and e-wallets — fastest in the industry Account inactivity fee ($10/month) if no trading in 90 days World's largest retail broker by volume — 10M+ active traders trust it Leverage capped at 1:888 — not extreme compared to FBS Professional-grade trading tools even on $10 account KYC verification required before trading — slower account setup Comprehensive education academy with hundreds of resources Withdrawal fees on some payment methods (bank transfer)

Is Exness good for $10 traders?

Yes. They built the Standard Cent account specifically for this. Your $10 displays as 1,000 cents, giving you micro-lot flexibility. The execution is institutional. The education is thorough. And withdrawals hit your bank within hours, not days. If you're serious about testing a broker before scaling up, Exness is the obvious choice.

Can I upgrade from $10 to larger trades?

Instantly. Open a Standard or Ultra account whenever you're ready. No account transfer. Just deposit more and toggle account types. Exness doesn't trap you in the micro account. They expect you'll grow with them.

2. RoboForex

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: FSC Start Trading Read Review

RoboForex is the shape-shifter of the bunch. They offer five different account types, and almost all start at $10. ProCent, Pro, ECN, Prime — pick your style. The standout feature? Copy trading. If you're uncertain about your own strategy, you can literally copy trades from successful traders on the platform. The execution is solid. Spreads are competitive. And they've built features specifically for traders who start small but think big. RoboForex is regulated across multiple jurisdictions, so you're not taking on hidden risk.

Who should choose RoboForex?

RoboForex is a better fit for traders who want more account choice and don’t mind a slightly more complicated setup.

You can start with a small balance, stick with MetaTrader, move into ECN-style pricing or try copy trading as your approach develops.

The main reason we rank it below Exness is regulation. For South African traders, that should carry more weight than having a longer list of account types.

Features of RoboForex

Feature RoboForex Minimum Deposit of $10 Yes Regulation FSC (Seychelles), CySEC (Cyprus) Account Types Pro, ProCent, ECN, Prime, Demo Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader, Mobile Spreads From 0.6 pips Maximum Leverage 1:2000 Deposit Speed Instant (Card, E-wallet, Crypto) Withdrawal Speed 1-3 business days Education Resources Webinars, Market Analysis, Copy Trading Customer Support 24/7 Live Chat, Email, Phone Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Copy trading feature lets you mimic successful traders automatically Moderate regulation (FSC Seychelles) — not tier-one authority Five different account types (Pro, ProCent, ECN, Prime) — maximum flexibility Support response can be slower during peak trading hours Tight spreads (0.6 pips) even on small $10 accounts Withdrawal takes 1-3 days — not instant like some competitors Wide range of trading instruments (forex, stocks, crypto, indices) Less beginner-focused education compared to FXTM or FBS Regulated in multiple jurisdictions with segregated client funds Platform can feel overwhelming for brand-new traders

What makes RoboForex different for small accounts?

Copy trading. That feature alone changes the game for new traders. You're not forced to figure everything out solo. Watch what works. Copy what works. Learn from real traders with real money on the line. It's practice-adjacent but way more valuable than a demo.

Can I trade stocks on RoboForex with $10?

Not stocks directly on a $10 forex account. But they offer stock CFDs separately on their R StocksTrader account, which requires $100. Forex and metals stay accessible at $10.

3. JustMarkets

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000 🏦 Regulators: FSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC Start Trading Read Review

JustMarkets is one of the easier $10 forex brokers for beginners to get their heads around.

Both the Standard and Standard Cent accounts currently start with a $10 minimum deposit. Spreads on the Standard account start from 0.3 pips, there’s no trading commission on either account, and both work with MT4 and MT5.

Who should choose JustMarkets?

JustMarkets makes sense for someone who specifically wants to start with a $10 forex account without having to work through a complicated account lineup.

The Standard account is the more straightforward choice if you want a normal live-trading setup. Standard Cent is better suited to traders who want to practise position sizing with real money while keeping the amounts involved very small.

For South African traders, the Standard account also supports ZAR, which can make deposits, withdrawals and account values easier to manage without constantly converting back to US dollars.

Features of JustMarkets

Feature JustMarkets Minimum Deposit of $10 Yes — $10 on both the Standard and Standard Cent accounts. Pro and Raw Spread accounts currently require $200. Regulation The JustMarkets group includes Just Global Markets (PTY) Ltd — FSCA FSP 51114 in South Africa, plus regulated entities under the Seychelles FSA, Mauritius FSC, BVI FSC and CySEC. Traders should still confirm which legal entity applies to their account. Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 on both the Standard and Standard Cent accounts.

JustMarkets also offers its own mobile trading app. Spreads From 0.3 pips on Standard and Standard Cent accounts,

with no trading commission.

Pro spreads start from 0.1 pips and Raw Spread from 0 pips on higher-deposit accounts. Maximum Leverage Up to 1:3000 on Standard and Standard Cent accounts,

subject to account, instrument, and trading conditions. Deposit Speed JustMarkets says most deposits are processed instantly,

typically within one minute,

although the final timing depends on the payment method and provider. Withdrawal Speed Most withdrawals are also processed instantly,

typically within one minute by JustMarkets.

The payment provider can take additional time before funds reach the client. Education Resources Forex articles,

educational videos,

glossary,

beginner guides,

demo accounts and trading education covering platforms,

trading psychology and market basics. Customer Support 24/7 multilingual support in 7 languages, with Help Centre,

Support Hub/tickets, phone support,

live chat and messaging channels including WhatsApp.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Welcome bonus can help beginners start testing live markets Availability is region-dependent Beginner-friendly account options Bonus rules may require verification and trading conditions Supports popular trading platforms Not all countries may qualify Useful for new traders with low starting capital Bonus amount is limited Promotional terms may be straightforward where available Traders must confirm the exact active offer

Does JustMarkets have a $10 minimum deposit?

Yes. JustMarkets currently requires a $10 minimum deposit for both its Standard and Standard Cent accounts. The Standard account also supports ZAR as a base currency, which makes it especially relevant for South African traders.

Is JustMarkets regulated in South Africa?

Yes. Just Global Markets (PTY) Ltd is authorised by the FSCA under FSP 51114. Traders should still check which JustMarkets legal entity is named in their own account agreement.

4. NordFX

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: VFSC, FSC and FSA Start Trading Read Review

NordFX earns fourth place because its MT4 Pro account still has a clearly defined $10 minimum deposit.

The account offers market execution, a 0.01 minimum lot size, no FX commission on the listed specifications, and leverage of up to 1:1000.

Who should choose NordFX?

NordFX fits somebody who specifically wants MetaTrader 4, a $10 account, and high leverage.

If FSCA supervision or a newer platform such as MT5 matters more, JustMarkets or Exness is likely the better fit.

Features of NordFX

Feature NordFX Minimum Deposit of $10 Yes — $10 on the MT4 Pro account. Other NordFX accounts require more. Regulation NordFX Group includes Maximus Global Ltd — Seychelles FSA, licence SD065, and Nord Premium Ltd — Mauritius FSC, licence GB24204016. NordFX LTD itself is registered in Saint Lucia. No FSCA licence is currently disclosed. Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4 (MT4) on the $10 Pro account.

NordFX also offers MT5 on higher-deposit accounts. Spreads Floating spreads from 10 pips, as quoted by NordFX for MT4 Pro.

EUR/USD is currently listed with a minimum of 9 and a typical of 12 on its contract specification. Maximum Leverage Up to 1:1000 on MT4 Pro, subject to instrument and trading conditions. Deposit Speed Almost instant for Visa/Mastercard,

Skrill

and Neteller.

Cryptocurrency deposits depend on blockchain confirmation times. Withdrawal Speed Online-payment withdrawals are credited after NordFX processes the request.

Visa/Mastercard: 5–6 business days; bank transfer: around 3–5 business days.

Automatic crypto withdrawals may be processed by NordFX within seconds, with final arrival depending on blockchain confirmation. Education Resources Learning Centre,

Getting Started guides,

Trading Glossary,

Crypto Glossary,

educational articles,

How Trading Works and Gold Trading guides. Customer Support 24/5 support,

with telephone assistance and an online customer support contact form.

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons High leverage High spreads on the Fix Account Variety of account types NordFX does not provide a sign-up bonus to new traders Variety of trading assets There are no other bonuses given to either new or existing traders Demo account offered There are no rewards for loyal customers

Does NordFX have a $10 minimum deposit?

Yes, but specifically on the MT4 Pro account. NordFX’s other account types have higher minimum deposits, so the $10 entry point should always be tied to MT4 Pro.

Is NordFX regulated in South Africa?

No FSCA licence is currently disclosed for NordFX. Its group includes regulated entities in Seychelles and Mauritius, so South African traders would generally be dealing with an offshore regulatory structure rather than a locally authorised FSCA entity.

Is $10 Actually Enough to Trade Forex?

Technically, yes. Realistically, it’s very little money to trade with.

A $10 account can be useful if you want to see how live trading feels without putting a few hundred dollars on the line. But with such a small balance, even a modest losing trade can take a noticeable chunk out of the account.

High leverage doesn’t fix that. It only lets you open a much larger position with a small amount of margin.

And on a $10 account, that can go wrong very quickly.

I’d treat an account this size as practice money. Use it to get used to live execution, placing orders, managing positions, and dealing with the emotions that come with real profit and loss. It’s not a realistic starting point if your goal is to generate meaningful income.

What Should South Africans Check Before Depositing $10?

A $10 minimum deposit sounds harmless, but the amount you deposit is only one part of the decision.

Before opening an account, check which legal entity you’ll actually be trading with, who regulates it, what the spreads and commissions look like, which account currencies are available, how withdrawals work, and how much leverage you can use.

Exness and JustMarkets both have FSCA-authorised companies within their wider group structures. RoboForex currently lists a Belize-regulated entity, while NordFX discloses entities regulated in the Seychelles and Mauritius.

The important part is the company named in your client agreement. That matters more than seeing a regulator’s logo at the bottom of a broker’s website.

How We Selected These $10 Brokers

We kept the criteria fairly straightforward.

To make this 2026 list, a broker needed to offer a clearly published $10 account option. Exness is the exception: its Standard account can start from around $10, but the exact minimum depends on the payment method.

We also looked at:

Regulation

Relevance to South African traders

Account types

Trading platforms

Spreads and commissions

Minimum trade size

Deposits and withdrawals

Ease of use for beginners

Trading tools

Whether starting with just $10 is actually practical

We left out brokers whose minimum deposits have moved well above $10. We also didn’t fill the list with brokers better known for $0 or $5 minimums just to make the ranking longer.

Last reviewed: 18 August 2026.

Conclusion

Exness is our top low-deposit forex broker around the $10 mark for 2026. JustMarkets is the better fit if you specifically want a clearly defined $10 account with a South African regulatory connection.

Exness comes out ahead for the trading setup itself. Its own trading terminal includes solid charting and risk-management tools, and the broker says more than 98% of withdrawal requests are handled automatically.

The catch is the deposit requirement. Exness doesn’t have one universal $10 minimum. What you need to deposit can change depending on your location and payment method.

RoboForex is the stronger pick if account choice and copy trading matter to you. JustMarkets keeps things simpler with $10 Standard and Standard Cent accounts, ZAR support and an FSCA-authorised company within its South African group structure.

NordFX is more of a specialist option. Its Pro account starts at $10, runs on MT4 and offers leverage of up to 1:1000.

But the minimum deposit shouldn’t be the main reason you pick any of them.

Whether the account starts at $10 or $100 matters less than who regulates the company holding your money, what you’ll actually pay to trade and what protection you have if something goes wrong.

Risk Warning: Forex and CFD trading carries a high risk of loss because leverage magnifies market moves. A $10 minimum deposit doesn’t make the trading safer. With very high leverage, a small account can be wiped out quickly.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Can I really trade forex with just $10?

Yes, absolutely. All eight brokers on this list accept $10 deposits and let you trade live forex markets. Your position sizes will be small through micro-lots or cent accounts, but you're trading real market conditions with actual spreads, actual volatility, actual psychology. The advantage is low financial risk while you learn. The reality is, you won't get rich on $10, but you'll gain experience that demo accounts never teach you. $10 teaches discipline better than any course.

Which $10 broker is safest?

IC Markets under ASIC, Exness under FCA/CySEC, and FXTM under FCA are the most heavily regulated. ASIC and FCA are tier-one regulators. If safety is your priority, pick one of those three. All eight brokers are legitimate, but these three have the most oversight and strongest fund protection.

Can I withdraw my profits from a $10 account?

Yes. All eight brokers let you withdraw anytime without minimums. If you make a profit, you can take it. Processing times vary — Exness is fastest (instant), others take 1-5 business days — but you're not trapped.

Do I need to pay fees to open or maintain a $10 account?

No. None of these eight charge account opening fees. Most don't charge maintenance fees on $10 accounts. Some have inactivity fees if you don't trade for 90+ days, but as long as you're active, it's free.

Should I choose a $10 broker or go straight to $100?

$10 if you're testing the broker and learning. $100 if you're confident and want meaningful position sizes. $10 teaches discipline. $100 teaches real trading. If you can afford $100, maybe do that. But $10 is perfectly legitimate if that's your budget.

Can I upgrade from a $10 account to a larger account type?

Yes. All eight brokers let you open new account types whenever you deposit more capital. No transfer needed. Just deposit, open a new account, and trade. Your $10 stays in the Cent/Micro account if you want it there, or you move on.

How long does it take to verify and start trading on a $10 account?

Usually 24-48 hours from document upload to approval. Some brokers (like FBS) are faster. Deposits are instant on most payment methods (card, e-wallet). You can be trading within hours of signing up.

What's the difference between $10 accounts and $100+ accounts?

Minimum position sizes are smaller. Spreads might be slightly wider. Everything else is identical — same platforms, same execution, same markets. You're not second-class. You're just risking less capital.