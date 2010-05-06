Overall, this FBS review summarises the broker as credible for South African traders with very low spreads and commissions. FBS charges low stock and stock index CFD fees and offers 24/7, efficient online support.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000 🏦 Regulators: FSC, ASIC, CySEC Start Trading Read Review

Quick Answer: Is FBS a Good Broker for South Africans? FBS may suit South African traders looking for a low minimum deposit, MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and straightforward account options. It also offers high leverage and a broad range of payment methods, although traders should understand the added risk that comes with leveraged trading. FBS is not regulated by South Africa’s Financial Sector Conduct Authority, so South African clients should confirm which international entity will hold their account before depositing.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Is FBS regulated by trustworthy authorities?

Yes. FBS holds licenses from CySEC (EU), ASIC (Australia), IFSC/FSC (Belize), and FSCA (South Africa), ensuring strong oversight, regular audits, and compliance with international financial standards.

🔍 Feature 💰Minimum Deposit From $5 / 90 ZAR 🎁Sign-Up Bonus Occasionally available 💸Fees No trading commissions on standard accounts commissions apply on Zero ($20/lot) and ECN ($6/lot) 📉Spreads & Commissions Spreads from 0.5–0.7 pips for forex Zero/ECN offer raw/zero spreads + commission 💳Deposit & Withdrawals 200+ methods no FBS fees charges only from payment providers 🖥️Platforms MetaTrader 4/5 (desktop/web/mobile), plus proprietary FBS Trader mobile portal 🛡️Regulation FSC, CySEC, ASIC, FSCA segregated accounts, SSL protection 🔐Trust Score High reputation global broker since 2009, regulated, negative-balance protection ⏱️Payout Schedule Instant automated withdrawals for many methods typical processing within a day 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

CFD Risk Warning for South African Traders

Risk warning: Forex and CFD trading is risky. These are leveraged products, which means a small move in the market can create a much bigger gain or loss in your account. You can lose money quickly, especially if you trade with high leverage, hold positions overnight, or trade during major news events.

Forex and CFD trading is risky. These are leveraged products, which means a small move in the market can create a much bigger gain or loss in your account. You can lose money quickly, especially if you trade with high leverage, hold positions overnight, or trade during major news events. FBS states that forex trading with leverage carries a high degree of risk and may not suit every trader. It also warns that there is always the possibility of partial or total loss of the initial investment.

FBS is not confirmed as FSCA-regulated in South Africa from the official FBS documents checked for this review. South African traders should check which FBS entity they are opening an account with, which regulator covers that entity, what leverage applies, and what protection is available if there is a dispute or withdrawal issue.

Do not trade with rent money, school fees, loan money, or money you cannot afford to lose.

FBS Trust Score

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌Cons FBS usually offers a variety of bonuses and promotional deals FBS reduced its previous number of accounts to a single retail account FBS delivers market analysis and updates regularly Withdrawals may incur fees depending on the payment type used There is a low minimum deposit requirement of 90 ZAR to register an account There may be a conflict of interest in trade execution as a market maker The platform is compatible with automated trading techniques FBS does not offer a ZAR-denominated account for South Africans South Africans can deposit and withdraw in ZAR using local payment methods Certain FBS services and promotions may not be available in all countries There is a demo account available for 45 days FBS discontinued its CopyTrade in September Traders can personalise their trading experience by using the tools and settings offered on the MetaTrader platforms While high leverage might be advantageous, it also increases the danger of huge losses, especially for inexperienced traders FBS offers a Swap-Free Account to South African Muslim traders Floating spreads can widen in response to significant economic shocks or market volatility The FBS website is user-friendly The variety of features and complex platforms can be intimidating for beginners South Africans can contact FBS 24/7 through several communication channels FBS offers fewer in-depth research tools and insights than its competitors

Overview

FBS is a popular online forex and CFD broker th at is particularly enticing to South African traders due to its robust regulatory environment, which includes oversight by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC).

at is particularly enticing to South African traders due to its robust regulatory environment, which includes oversight by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC). FBS , founded in 2009, has targeted its offerings to beginner and seasoned traders.

, founded in 2009, has targeted its Its user-friendly interface stre amlines navigation through numerous trading instruments, such as forex pairs, commodities, equities, and cryptocurrencies .

such as and . FBS caters to various trading demands by offering a single trading account with flexible trading conditions, benefiting different trading styles and degrees of skill.

SA Shares Broker Safety Score: FBS

Safety Score: 6.5/10

FBS has been operating since 2009, offers recognised platforms, publishes legal documents, and is regulated through international entities such as Belize FSC and Seychelles FSA. FBS also references negative balance protection and segregated accounts on its site.

The score is lower for South African traders because FBS is not confirmed as FSCA-regulated from the official documents checked. Offshore regulation, very high leverage, and entity uncertainty should be explained before a reader clicks “Start Trading.”

Safety factor Score SA Shares view FSCA regulation 2/10 FBS is not confirmed as FSCA-regulated in South Africa from the official FBS documents checked. This should be stated near the first CTA. Belize regulation 6.5/10 FBS Markets Inc. is regulated by the Financial Services Commission of Belize under licence 4077102. Useful, but not the same as FSCA protection. Seychelles regulation 6.5/10 FBS Trading (Seychelles) Ltd is regulated by the Seychelles FSA under licence SD066. South African traders must check whether this entity applies. CySEC/ASIC group regulation 7.5/10 FBS has historically referenced CySEC and ASIC group regulation, but South Africans should not assume those protections apply to their account. Entity clarity 6/10 FBS uses several entities. The review should explain which entity South African traders are likely to contract with. Client fund handling 7/10 FBS states that it uses segregated accounts and payment-security measures. Protections still depend on the account entity. Negative balance protection 7.5/10 FBS says accounts include negative balance protection. Helpful, but it does not remove leverage risk. Risk disclosure 8/10 FBS clearly warns that leveraged forex trading carries a high degree of risk and can lead to partial or total loss. High leverage risk 5/10 Leverage up to 1:3000 is dangerous for beginners and should be called out clearly. South African fit 6/10 Useful for low-deposit trading and platform access, weaker for traders who want FSCA protection and a local complaint route.

FBS Scorecard for South African Traders

Category Score SA Shares view Fees 7.5/10 FBS can be competitive, especially for low-deposit traders. Check spreads, swaps, commissions, and withdrawal costs together before funding. Safety 6.5/10 International regulation through Belize and Seychelles entities, but no confirmed FSCA licence from the official documents checked. Platforms 8/10 MT4, MT5, FBS Trader, web and mobile access give traders enough choice. Education 8/10 FBS Academy and broker education are useful for beginners, especially around platform use and trading basics. Mobile 8/10 FBS Trader plus MetaTrader mobile apps make the broker practical for mobile trading and account management. Support 7.5/10 Support is accessible, but South African traders should test response quality on entity, withdrawals, and funding before depositing serious money.

FBS Safety and Security

FBS is regulated by several respected agencies, including the FSC, CySEC, and ASIC, which ensure high security and compliance for traders.

Global Regulations

🔎 Registered Entity 🌎 Country of Registration 📉 Regulatory Entity ⏩ Tier 1️⃣ FBS Markets, Inc. Belize FSC 3 2️⃣ Tradestone Ltd Cyprus CySEC 2 3️⃣ Intelligent Financial Markets Pty Ltd Australia ASIC 1

Protection of Client Funds

🔎 Security Measure ↪️ Information 🔒 Segregated Accounts Yes 🔏 Compensation Fund Member Yes 🔐 Compensation Amount 20,000 EUR or 90% of the claim (under CySEC regulation) 🔓 SSL Certificate Yes 🗝️ 2FA (Where Applicable) Yes 🔑 Privacy Policy in Place Yes 🔒 Risk Warning Provided Yes 🔏 Negative Balance Protection Yes 🔐 Guaranteed Stop-Loss Orders None

Security while Trading

FBS's safety and security features are critical considerations for South African traders who are choosing the platform for their forex and CFD trading requirements.

As a broker regulated by multiple financial institutions, FBS is committed to adhering to international and local regulatory standards.

This multi-jurisdictional regulation is especially encouraging for South African traders because it suggests that FBS operates under stringent norms and control, increasing the platform's credibility.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000 🏦 Regulators: FSC, ASIC, CySEC Start Trading Read Review

How does FBS protect my funds and data?

FBS safeguards client funds in segregated tier‑1 bank accounts, enforces negative‑balance protection, uses 128‑bit SSL encryption, PCI DSS compliance, external vulnerability scans (ASV), and offers optional 2FA to secure accounts.

FBS At a Glance

🔎Broker Company Information 📅Year Founded 2009 🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff 150+ 👩‍💻Amount of active traders 16 million+ 🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company) No Regulation and Security 🛡️Regulation FSC, ASIC, CySEC 🌎Country of regulation Belize, Cyprus 💻Account Segregation Yes 🪫Negative balance protection Yes 🔋Investor Protection Schemes ICF (for EU clients) Account Types and Features ➕Accounts cTrader, Raw Spread, standard 💳Institutional Accounts No 👨‍💼Managed Accounts Yes (PAMM) 📇Minor account currencies USD, EUR, GBP, THB 💰Minimum Deposit $5 USD Trading Conditions 🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time 15 minutes to 24 hours 🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee Varies based on payment method 📊Spreads from From 0.0 pips 💸Commissions From $6 per lot (ECN Account) 💱Number of base currencies supported 6 🚀Swap Fees Applicable (except Islamic accounts) 📈Leverage Up to 1:3000 📏Margin requirements Varies based on asset ☪️Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 💻Demo Account Yes ⌛Order Execution Time 0.2 seconds 📆VPS Hosting Yes Trading Instruments 🧾CFDs-Total Offered 200+ 🗠CFD Stock Indices 5 ⚖️CFD Commodities 6 📜CFD Shares 100+ Deposits and Withdrawals 💳Deposit Options Credit/Debit cards, Bank transfers, e-wallets 💵Withdrawal Options Credit/Debit cards, Bank transfers, e-wallets Trading Platforms and Tools 💻Trading Platforms MT4, MT5, FBS Trader App 👩‍💻OS Compatibility Windows, macOS, Android, iOS 🖥️Forex trading tools Economic calendar, market analysis, VPS, calculators Customer Support 🗣️Live chat availability Yes 📱Customer Support email address support@fbs.com 📞Customer Support Contact Number +357 25 313540 👾Social media Platforms Facebook, Instagram, x, YouTube 🗣️Languages supported on Website 18+ Languages Educational Resources and Support 🖺Forex course Yes 🧏‍♀️Webinars Yes 📚Educational Resources Articles, videos, tutorials, webinars Partnerships and Programs 🪪Affiliate program? Yes 👨‍🏫Amount of partners 18,000+ 📋IB Program Yes 🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams? Yes, the Qatar Economic Forum 2026 🪙Rebate program Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

FBS Account Types and Features

🔎 Live Account 💴 Minimum Dep. 📝Sign up 📈 Average Spread 💷 Average Trading Cost 🥇 Retail Account 90 ZAR/$5 👉 Open Account 0.7 pips 7 USD

Account

FBS provides a bespoke trading account for South African traders to accommodate various trading tastes and experience levels.

for South African traders to accommodate various trading tastes and experience levels. This account is famous for its simplicity and adaptability, making it an excellent alternative for beginner and experienced traders.

One of the most appealing aspects of the FBS retail account is its low entrance barrier. The first deposit requirement is set at a low level, starting from 90 ZAR / $5 .

. This low deposit threshold appeals to inexperienced traders or those wanting to begin trading with a smaller capital input, decreasing financial risk.

💵Minimum Deposit 90 ZAR ($5) 📈 Average spread Floating, from 0.7 pips 💷 Commission None; only the spread is charged 📉 Leverage Up to 1:3000 📊 Maximum opening positions 500 💹 Order volume Between 0.01 to 500 lots 📌 Market Execution From 0.1 seconds, STP 📍 Trading Platform FBS App MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 ↪️ Tradable Instruments Forex Metals Indices Energies Stock CFDs Crypto CFDs ☪️ Swap-Free Islamic Option Yes 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Demo Account

FBS offers a diverse demo account that caters to different trading tastes. This account is very useful for both new and experienced traders in South Africa, allowing them to experiment with different trading environments and features.

that caters to different trading tastes. This account is very useful for both new and experienced traders in South Africa, allowing them to experiment with different trading environments and features. The demo account provides a risk-free platform for South African traders to improve their trading techniques and familiarize themselves with the platform's many tools and indicators. This boosts their ability to make informed trading decisions in live market conditions.

for South African traders to improve their trading techniques and familiarize themselves with the platform's many tools and indicators. This boosts their ability to make informed trading decisions in live market conditions. Continuous access to the demo account guarantees that traders may continue to hone their trading skills and study the platform's potential without risking their money.

Islamic Account

An Islamic, or swap-free, trading account is one that is allowed by Islamic Sharia law. These accounts are based on the Islamic principle where interest is not applied to positions that are held open for longer than a trading day after the trading day has concluded.

Islamic Accounts are provided by brokers who serve Middle Eastern clients, along with clients from other jurisdictions, and offer certain features that are in line with Sharia law, which prohibits the accrual of interest on funds deposited into the account.

The other important feature of an Islamic Account is that transactions must be settled immediately, requiring that currencies be transferred from one account to the other right after the transaction has been completed and therefore paid for in full.

Riba is the prohibition of generating money from money, which in this case specifically refers to interest, which is not allowed according to Sharia law. This type of interest is seen as both unjust and exploitative gains pertaining to trade or business.

There are two key elements of Islamic law that relate specifically to trading accounts, and these elements are:

Riba

Gharar

🚫 Prohibited Activity 📋 Description 📖 Sharia Law Reason 🌙 Overnight Rollovers Involves earning or paying swap interest for positions held open overnight. Interest (Riba) is prohibited. 💰 Margin Deposits & Interest Interest earned on funds deposited into trading accounts. Riba (unjust interest) is forbidden. 🏦 Loans Borrowing funds from banks or financial institutions that involve interest. Involves Riba, which is not allowed. 📉 Trading on Margin Borrowing money from brokers to trade stocks or other assets on margin. Results in interest payments (Riba). 🔁 Short Sales Borrowing assets (like shares) to sell with the intention of buying them back later at a lower price. Considered speculative and involves Riba. 📆 Forward & Futures Contracts Trading contracts based on the future price of assets agreed upon today. Contains elements of speculation (Gharar) and interest.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000 🏦 Regulators: FSC, ASIC, CySEC Start Trading Read Review

What account types does FBS offer?

FBS provides six main account types: Cent, Micro, Standard, Zero Spread, Pro (Unlimited), and ECN, each suited to different trading styles from low‑cost cent trading to a raw‑spread ECN account with commission.

Are Islamic (swap‑free) accounts available?

Yes. FBS offers swap‑free Islamic accounts across all account types, including Cent and Standard, to comply with Sharia principles and avoid overnight swap charges.

How to Open an FBS Account step by step

To open an account with FBS, South Africans can follow these steps:

Step 1 - Select the Open Account Option

On the FBS website, navigate to Financials and select "Open Account."

Step 2 - Complete Information

Provide an email address, a full name, and select ‘register as a trader.

Alternatively, to provide contact information, traders can select the option to register using Facebook, Google, or an Apple ID

Step 3 - Select Password

Select your own password or a temporary password and then click on Create password.

Step 4 - Email confirmation

Click on the link that was sent to your email. Then you will be on your dashboard.

To close a live trading account with FBS, South African traders can follow these steps: Before terminating your account, ensure that any remaining balance has been withdrawn. To withdraw funds, navigate to your account's 'Withdrawal' section and follow the instructions.

Close all open positions.

The customer support department at FBS generally attends to requests to close an account. They are reachable by telephone, live messaging, and email. The contact information is available on the FBS website.

Communicate your intention to terminate your account to the customer service agent. You might be requested to explain a component of their feedback procedure.

You might be required to provide identification for security purposes. This is a customary process implemented to verify the legitimacy of the request.

After processing your request, FBS will confirm that your account has been closed. Ensure that a confirmation is sent to you via email or their customer service department.

Once your account has been terminated, you can uninstall any FBS trading platforms that have been installed.

FBS Base Account Currencies and Basic Order Types

The base account currencies available to South Africans include the following: EUR, USD

FBS Basic Order Types include:

A market order can be either a buy or a sell order that executes at the current market price displayed on your price chart. If you place a market order, you will be immediately entered at the best available price.

that executes at the current market price displayed on your price chart. If you place a market order, you will be immediately entered at the best available price. Market orders are most effective when a trading opportunity requires prompt action. Click buy/sell at the market to enter the trade immediately.

A stop order can be either a buy or a sell stop, depending on whether you wish to purchase above or below the market price.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000 🏦 Regulators: FSC, ASIC, CySEC Start Trading Read Review

FBS Trading Platforms

🛠️ Platform 📱 Device Compatibility ⚡ Key Features 🌟 Best For ✅ User Rating 💻 MetaTrader 4 (MT4) Desktop, Mobile, Web FSC 9 timeframes Expert Advisors (EAs) One-click trading Beginners & EA Traders ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ 💻 MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Desktop, Mobile, Web 21 timeframes Economic calendar Market Depth Advanced & Professional Traders ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ 📲 FBS App iOS, Android User-friendly design Account management Integrated trading tools Mobile-first & Casual Traders ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆

MetaTrader 4

MT4 's dependability and user-friendliness make it a favored option among numerous traders in South Africa, from novices to seasoned professionals. Its compatibility with FBS's trading environment is notable.

's dependability and user-friendliness make it a favored option among numerous traders in South Africa, from novices to seasoned professionals. Its compatibility with FBS's trading environment is notable. By utilizing the platform's sophisticated charting functionalities and an extensive collection of technical indicators, one can effectively capitalize on FBS's fluctuating spreads, which start from a minimal 0.7 pips.

This integration enables traders from South Africa to perform accurate market analyses, which is essential for capitalizing on FBS's competitive trading conditions.

MetaTrader 5

By incorporating more advanced tools and features, MT5 enhances the trading experience for South African traders. This aligns with FBS's diverse product portfolio, allowing traders to deal in equities, indices, commodities, and forex.

enhances the trading experience for South African traders. This aligns with FBS's diverse product portfolio, allowing traders to deal in equities, indices, commodities, and forex. In addition to FBS's favorable trading conditions, MT5's augmented analytical capabilities include a wider range of technical indicators and graphical objects that offer deeper insights into market trends.

A significant advantage of this platform is its ability to process larger orders while offering an extended time frame analysis feature, which allows it to adapt to fluctuating markets using different strategies.

FBS APP

Users can access the user-friendly FBS Trading App for their forex and CFD trading needs.

for their forex and CFD trading needs. The application provides users with a problem-free trading platform through real-time price monitoring alongside quick order handling and access to multiple trading instruments that cover forex pairs, stocks, and commodities.

The platform provides both a demo education account and premium market conditions for its user base, spanning from novices to pros.

FBS provides a reliable mobile trading solution for traders through its user-friendly interface that connects to MetaTrader platforms.

FBS app reviews

📱 App Platform ⭐ Rating (out of 5) 🗣️ Review Count 📝 South Africa Highlights 📲Google Play 4.4 ⭐ 104,000 reviews Users praise its user‑friendly trading interface and built‑in TradingView charts some mention limited custom indicator settings 🏆 App Store (global) 4,3 ⭐ - Regarded as intuitive and reliable globally specifics for South African reviews aren’t publicly available, though positive sentiment and strong support is noted

Which trading platforms does FBS support?

FBS supports MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), and its proprietary FBS Trader mobile app. These are available across desktop (Windows, macOS), web, iOS, and Android.

Can I trade directly from my web browser?

Yes. FBS offers web versions of both MT4 and MT5, allowing traders to access their accounts and trade directly without installing any software.

Which Markets Can You Trade with FBS?

South African traders can expect the following range of markets from FBS:

📊 Instrument Type 🔎 Examples 💡 Trader Benefit 💱 Forex Pairs Majors (EUR/USD, GBP/USD), Minors (AUD/CAD), Exotics (USD/TRY, EUR/ZAR) Access to global currencies with high liquidity 🪙 Metals Gold (XAU/USD), Silver (XAG/USD), Platinum, Palladium Safe-haven assets for portfolio diversification ⚡ Energies Crude Oil (WTI, Brent), Natural Gas Hedge against inflation and trade market volatility 📈 Indices S&P 500, Dow Jones, NASDAQ, Nikkei 225, DAX 40 Exposure to entire economies with one trade 🏦 Stocks & Shares Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, Microsoft Benefit from global corporate performance trends 📦 Commodities Coffee, Cocoa, Wheat, Corn Diversify with soft commodities and global demand cycles 🔗 Cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple, Polkadot Capture opportunities in fast-moving digital assets 🌐 Total Offering 550+ instruments across asset classes Maximize choice and build diversified strategies

Financial Instruments and Leverage offered by FBS

🔎 Instrument 🅰️ Number of Assets Offered 🅱️ Max Leverage Offered 📈 Forex 72 1:3000 💎 Precious Metals 8 1:333 📉 Indices 11 1:33 💡 Energies 3 1:100 📊 Stocks 474 1:5 🪙 Cryptocurrencies 5 1:33

Broker Comparison for a Range of Markets

🔎 Broker 📈 Forex Yes Yes Yes 🪙 Precious Metals Yes Yes Yes 📉 ETFs None Yes None 📊 CFDs Yes Yes Yes 💹 Indices Yes Yes Yes 📌 Stocks Yes Yes Yes 🪙 Cryptocurrency Yes Yes Yes 📍 Options None None None 💡 Energies Yes None Yes 🗂️ Bonds None None Yes 📝Sign up 👉Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉Open Account

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000 🏦 Regulators: FSC, ASIC, CySEC Start Trading Read Review

What asset classes are offered by FBS?

FBS supports a wide range: 75+ forex pairs (majors, minors, exotics), CFDs on metals, energies, global indices, shares, and cryptocurrencies, over 550 instruments.

Does FBS offer cryptocurrency trading?

Yes. FBS provides crypto CFDs on popular tokens like Bitcoin and Ethereum, without requiring ownership of the underlying assets.

FBS Deposit and Withdrawal

FBS Deposit Currencies, Deposit and Withdrawal Processing Times

🔎 Payment Method 💰 Deposit Currencies ⏰ Deposit Processing ⏱️ Withdrawal Processing 💴 EFT to South African Banks ZAR 15 – 20 minutes Up to 7 days 💵 Cryptocurrencies USDC, USDT (ERC20), USDT (TRC20), BTC, LTC, BCH, ETH 15 – 20 minutes 15 minutes – 72 hours 💶 Credit Cards USD, EUR Instant Up to 7 days 💷 Debit Card USD, EUR Instant Up to 7 days 💴 Skrill USD Instant 48 hours 💵 Perfect Money USD Instant 48 hours 💶 Neteller USD Instant 48 hours 💷 Sticpay USD Instant 48 hours 📝Sign up 👉Open Account 👉Open Account 👉Open Account

Broker Comparison - Deposits and Withdrawals

🔎 Broker 📈 Minimum Withdrawal Time 15 minutes (e-wallets, cards) 1 working day (standard) 1 business day (depends on method) 📉 Maximum Estimated Withdrawal Time Up to 7 days (bank wires) Up to 7 working days (some methods) 2–7 business days (bank transfers) 📊 Instant Deposits and Instant Withdrawals Instant deposits only None (no instant) Instant deposits only 📝Sign up 👉Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉Open Account

Deposit Methods:

To deposit funds into an account with FBS, South African traders can follow these steps:

Enter your account information to access your Area on the FBS website.

Go to your Trader Area's "Finances" section.

To begin the deposit procedure, select the "Deposit" option.

You can choose a payment option that is convenient for you, such as bank transfers, credit/debit cards, or electronic payment systems.

Withdrawal methods:

To withdraw funds from an account with FBS, South African traders can follow these steps:

You can access your FBS Personal Area via their website.

Navigate to your Personal Area's "Finances" section.

To begin a withdrawal, click the "Withdrawal" button.

Select your desired withdrawal method, including bank transfers, e-wallets, crypto wallets, or debit/credit cards.

FBS offers South African traders the following deposit and withdrawal methods:

💰 Aspect 💳 Deposit Methods Bank cards (Visa, MasterCard, Maestro, Visa Electron), e‑wallets (Skrill, Neteller, Rapid), bank transfer, crypto, local systems — 200+ options ⌛ Deposit Time Instant for cards/e‑wallets bank transfers typically 2–3 business days 🏧 Deposit Fees No FBS commission third-party charges possible (currency conversion, banks 💳 Withdrawal Methods Same as deposits: cards, e‑wallets (Skrill, Neteller, Rapid), bank transfers, local pay systems ⏱️ Withdrawal Time E‑wallets/cards: 15–20 minutes (up to 48 h) bank transfers 1–3 business days (up to 7 days) 💸 Withdrawal Fees Generally free; some methods may incur small fees or up to 5% in special cases 🔒 Security Measures Funds in segregated tier‑1 bank accounts, SSL, OTP, PCI DSS & 3D Secure card payments 🔁 LIFO Rule Withdrawals use the Last-In, First-Out system must first withdraw via the most recent deposit method ✅ Min Withdrawal As low as $1 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000 🏦 Regulators: FSC, ASIC, CySEC Start Trading Read Review

How do I make deposits and withdrawals with FBS?

Use any funding method via your Personal Area cards, e-wallets, bank transfers, or exchangers. Withdrawals follow the same methods and are proportionally distributed among them.

Does FBS charge any fees for transactions?

No. FBS itself charges no fees for deposits or withdrawals; clients may incur fees from third-party providers like banks or payment systems.

FBS Sign Up Bonus

Key-Details

The FBS Deposit Bonus gives 100% extra funds on your first deposit, and then up to a 60% bonus on each subsequent deposit over $100. The total bonus limit across all your accounts is $25,000. The bonus funds themselves cannot be withdrawn, but any profits made from trading with the bonus can be withdrawn (provided you meet the conditions).

To get the bonus:

(1) Register & verify your account.

(2) Choose your payment method and deposit.

(3) The bonus is credited automatically.

FBS does not offer a no-deposit bonus.

The bonus is available for select regions (e.g., South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria) and depends on local regulatory rules.

Partnership Program

The FBS partnership program provides South Africans with an excellent opportunity to start their own business with no initial investment.

provides South Africans with an excellent opportunity to start their own business with no initial investment. By becoming a partner, you can earn significant income by referring new clients to FBS. The more these customers trade, the more money you can make.

The first step in this fantastic adventure is to open a Partner account. FBS offers partners some of the best conditions in the market.

offers partners some of the best conditions in the market. You can earn large commissions on your clients' trading activities, potentially earning up to 43% of the spread, making it one of the most profitable payment systems.

The FBS affiliate program distinguishes itself by its convenience. Daily commissions are credited to your Partner account, providing consistent income.

How to Open an Affiliate Account with FBS

To register an Affiliate Account, South African traders can follow these steps:

Opening an affiliate account with FBS is simple. It is meant to assist traders, particularly those in South Africa, to increase their revenue.

To open an affiliate account, navigate to the official FBS website using your chosen web browser.

Navigate to the "Partners" area on the homepage's main menu.

Locate and click on the "Become a Partner" link in the "Partners" section.

You will begin the affiliate program registration procedure by clicking this link.

You will be presented with a registration form in which you must enter personal information such as your name, email address, and phone number.

After completing the form, press the "Submit" or "Register" button to submit your application.

After you submit your application, FBS will review it as soon as possible.

If your application is accepted, you will receive email instructions on accessing and managing your affiliate account.

The approval procedure is often quick, allowing you to begin your affiliate adventure immediately.

Being an FBS affiliate provides various benefits, making it a profitable possibility for South African traders.

provides various benefits, making it a profitable possibility for South African traders. Affiliates benefit from attractive commission rates, a wide range of marketing materials, and personalized support from the FBS team.

Does FBS have an affiliate or IB program?

Yes. FBS offers referral programs such as the Affiliate, IB, and Rebate programs, where partners earn bonuses or commissions based on client activity.

Are there restrictions for partners based on region?

Partner availability may vary by region due to regulatory or internal policies, but FBS lists a broad global affiliate network with over 700,000 registered partners.

FBS vs XTB vs Tickmill - A Comparison

🔎 Broker 📈 Regulation FSC, CySEC, ASIC FCA, ACPR, BaFin, DFSA, KNP, FSCA, CySEC, IFSC Seychelles FSA, FCA, CySEC, Labuan FSA, FSCA, DFSA 📉 Trading Platform FBS App MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 xStation 5 xStation Mobile MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 Tickmill App 📊 Withdrawal Fee Yes Yes None 🆓 Demo Account Yes Yes Yes 💴 Min Deposit 90 ZAR / $5 0 ZAR 1,900 ZAR / $100 📌 Leverage Up to 1:3000 1:500 1:500 📍 Spread From 0.7 pips From 0.5 pips Variable, from 0.0 pips 💷 Commissions $0 None on most instruments $1 per side per 100,000 traded ⛔ Margin Call/Stop-Out 30%/ 10% 100%/50% 100%/30% ▶️ Order Execution Market Market Market 🎁 No-Deposit Bonus None None Yes 🪙 Cent Accounts Yes None None ↪️ Account Types Standard Account Standard Account Swap-Free Account Pro Account Classic Account VIP Account 📌 FSCA Regulation None Yes Yes 💷 ZAR Deposits Yes Yes Yes 💶 ZAR Account None None Yes ⏰ Customer Service Hours 24/7 24/5 24/5 🔟 Retail Investor Accounts 1 2 3 ☪️ Islamic Account Yes Yes Yes 📈 Minimum Trade Size 0.01 lots 0.01 lots 0.01 lots 📉 Maximum Trade Size 500 lots Not indicated 100 lots ⏱️ Minimum Withdrawal Time 15 minutes 1 Working Day 1 Business Day ⏲️ Maximum Estimated Withdrawal Time Up to 7 days 7 Working Days 2 to 7 Business Days ⌚ Instant Deposits and Instant Withdrawals Deposits None Instant Deposits 📝Sign up 👉Open Account 👉Open Account 👉Open Account

Education and Research

FBS offers the following Educational Materials to South African traders:

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FBS also offers South African traders the following additional Research and Trading Tools:

Forex News Feed

Daily Market Analysis

VIP Analytics

Economic Calendar

Forex Calculators

Currency Converter

Research and Trading Tool Comparison

🔎 Broker 📈 Economic Calendar Yes Yes Yes 📉 VPS Yes None Yes 📊 AutoChartist None None Yes 💹 Trading View None None None 📈 Trading Central None None None 📉 Market Analysis Yes Yes Yes 📊 News Feed Yes Yes Yes 💹 Blog Yes Yes Yes

FBS Current Expansion Focus

FBS is currently expanding across South America, Asia, and Africa.

Countries not accepted by FBS.

FBS does not offer financial services to residents of certain jurisdictions, including, but not limited to, the USA, the EU, the UK, Israel, the Islamic Republic of Iran, and Myanmar.

Popularity among South African traders who choose FBS

FBS is one of the Top 10 forex and CFD brokers for South African traders.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000 🏦 Regulators: FSC, ASIC, CySEC Start Trading Read Review

What educational resources does FBS provide?

FBS features a robust learning center with webinars, seminars, video lessons, blog articles, and a forex guidebook, covering everything from basics to technical strategy.

What market tools help with research?

FBS offers an economic calendar, forex calculators, a currency converter, Forex TV news feed, daily market analysis, and VIP analytics via email or Telegram.

Corporate Social Responsibility

FBS is deeply devoted to corporate social responsibility (CSR), actively participating in various activities and programs to positively impact society and improve community well-being.

(CSR), actively participating in various activities and programs to positively impact society and improve community well-being. These activities are in line with the purpose of long-term development, ensuring FBS's future, and having a beneficial societal impact.

Importantly, FBS's CSR efforts help to develop a positive brand image and reputation, attracting new customers and increasing revenue.

FBS VPS Review

FBS provides a valuable Virtual Private Server (VPS) solution to help South African traders enhance their trading experience.

(VPS) solution to help South African traders enhance their trading experience. Furthermore, a one-time deposit of at least $450 is necessary to gain access to this service for free during the first month.

This initial contribution can be made easily through your area.

The VPS service charges $33 monthly beginning with the second month.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000 🏦 Regulators: FSC, ASIC, CySEC Start Trading Read Review

FBS News & Analytics

🏷️ Section 📋 What It Includes / Activities 🎯 Purpose / Benefit / Value 📰 FBS News Hub / Company News Updates on brand events, product updates, social impact, awards, market hours & notices. Keeps users informed about the broker’s latest developments and credibility signals. 📊 Market Analytics / Daily Market Analysis Technical + fundamental analysis for currencies, commodities, trend forecasts. Helps traders stay updated on market direction and trading ideas. 🔔 Breaking News / Alerts Timely market news that can move prices (e.g. data releases, macro shifts) Allows traders to react quickly to important events. ✉️ VIP Analytics / Reports Expert-delivered market reports, trade ideas, sent via email, Monday to Friday. Saves time and offers curated insights to enhance trading strategy. 📣 Analyst Publications / Commentary Deeper pieces like “liquidity trends in crypto,” political impacts, etc. Provides thought leadership and differentiated insight beyond daily analysis. 📱 Social & Community Channels FBS Analytics on X / Telegram for updates, live streams, trade ideas. Reaches a wider audience, engages community, and gives real-time snippets.

Partnership between FBS and Leicester City

The partnership between FBS and Leicester City F.C. is a strategic sports sponsorship designed to boost global brand visibility and engagement. Announced in 2021 as a principal partnership, the deal saw FBS become the club’s main shirt sponsor, with its logo featured prominently during Premier League matches and across digital and media platforms.

This collaboration leveraged Leicester City’s worldwide fanbase built on its historic 2015/16 Premier League triumph to help FBS expand its international reach through televised games, social media, and club-related promotions.

Over time, the partnership evolved, with FBS transitioning into roles such as Official Partner and Training Wear Partner, maintaining a strong brand presence at training sessions and club events.

Overall, the alliance highlights how financial trading brands use elite football sponsorships to enhance credibility, audience trust, and global exposure in competitive markets.

Quick Strengths and Weaknesses

What FBS does well

FBS is easy to start with. The low minimum deposit, MT4, MT5, FBS Trader, copy trading, education, fast withdrawals, and large payment-method list make it attractive to beginners and small-account traders.

The education side is also better than many offshore brokers. FBS gives newer traders enough material to understand the platform, basic trading terms, and leverage mechanics.

Where FBS falls short

FBS is not confirmed as FSCA-regulated from the official documents checked for this review. That is the main issue for South African traders.

The second issue is leverage. FBS promotes leverage up to 1:3000. That can make a small account feel bigger than it is, but it can also wipe the account out quickly. Beginners should not treat high leverage as a benefit. It is a risk tool, and most new traders use it badly.

Customer Support

🔎 Customer Support 🥇 FBS Customer Support ⏰ Operating Hours 24/7 📌 Support Languages English, Portuguese, South African, Malay, Vietnamese, Arabic, Hindi, Chinese, and more 🗣️Live Chat Yes 📧Email Address Yes ☎️ Telephonic Support Yes 5️⃣ The overall quality of FBS Support 4/5

Is FBS a Good Choice for South African Traders? Yes, FBS may suit South African traders who want a low minimum deposit, MT4, MT5, FBS Trader, copy trading, fast withdrawals, and leverage up to 1:3000. The trade-off is regulation. FBS is not confirmed as FSCA-regulated, and South Africans may trade under offshore entities. Good for small-account testing. Less ideal for local regulatory protection.

Best for: South African traders who want low-deposit forex and CFD trading, MetaTrader platforms, FBS Trader, flexible leverage, copy trading, local and global payment methods, and a simple account setup.

Not best for: Traders who want confirmed FSCA-regulated protection, direct JSE share investing, low leverage by default, a ZAR-first local account, or the strongest South African complaint route if something goes wrong.

References

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Disclosure

FBS Risk Warning and Disclaimer for Traders:

Trading in financial markets has significant risks, including losing your invested cash. Leverage, which can magnify gains and losses, necessitates a thorough understanding of these risks. South African traders must understand that FBS's financial offerings may not be suitable for everyone, particularly those unfamiliar with complex financial instruments. Before trading, traders are urged to talk to an independent financial advisor and ensure they understand all the dangers. In addition, it is crucial to note that trading is not for everyone. Therefore, it is critical to understand the risks and the appropriate legislation in South Africa.

Our Review Methodology: For each of our broker evaluations, we investigate, evaluate, analyze, and compare what we feel to be the most crucial criteria to consider when selecting a broker. Based on our findings, this evaluation comprises positives, disadvantages, and an overall score. We want to assist you in locating the ideal broker for your requirements. Our broker review should not be considered financial advice. However, traders are urged to seek professional financial advice before making investment decisions.

Addendum/Disclosure: No matter how diligently we strive to maintain accuracy, the forex market is volatile and may change anytime, even if the information supplied is correct when going live.

Investor Warning: Foreign currency trading on margin is associated with an elevated risk and may not be appropriate for all South African investors. Before engaging in foreign currency or Contract for Difference (CFD) trading, you must evaluate your investing goals, expertise, appetite for risk, and willingness to be exposed to risk. In addition, you should not start investing capital you cannot afford to lose because you could lose part of your original investment.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is FBS regulated?

Yes, FBS is regulated by several authorities, including the IFSC (Belize) and CySEC (Cyprus), providing different levels of protection depending on your region. Always check which entity you’re registered under when opening an account.

What account types does FBS offer?

FBS offers multiple account types, including Standard, Cent, Micro, Zero Spread, and ECN. Each account is tailored for different traders' needs, with various spreads, commissions, and minimum deposit requirements.

What is the minimum deposit at FBS?

The minimum deposit at FBS varies by account type. For example, the Cent account requires just $1, while ECN accounts start from $1000. This flexibility makes FBS accessible for all trader levels.

Does FBS offer Islamic accounts?

Yes, FBS provides swap-free Islamic accounts for Muslim traders. These accounts comply with Sharia law by eliminating overnight interest fees on open positions.

What trading platforms does FBS support?

FBS supports MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and its own mobile trading platform, FBS Trader. These platforms offer powerful trading tools, charts, indicators, and automated trading features for enhanced performance.

Is a demo account available with FBS?

Yes, FBS offers a free demo account that lets traders practice in real-time market conditions using virtual funds. It’s perfect for beginners or anyone testing new strategies risk-free.

What instruments can I trade with FBS?

FBS allows trading in over 100 instruments, including forex pairs, metals, energies, indices, stocks, and cryptocurrencies, offering plenty of opportunities for portfolio diversification.

How do I deposit and withdraw funds?

FBS supports deposits and withdrawals through bank transfers, cards, and e-wallets like Skrill and Neteller. Processing times vary by method, but deposits are usually instant, and withdrawals take 1–2 business days.

Does FBS provide customer support?

Yes, FBS offers 24/7 multilingual customer support via live chat, email, and social media. The support team helps with technical issues, account questions, and trading assistance whenever needed.