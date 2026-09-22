Overall, the FBS Fund Withdrawal Process is comprehensive in terms of its withdrawal methods, deposit options, and Withdrawal fees. It can be summarised as a trustworthy and regulated Forex Broker that is very competitive and comprehensive in terms of its withdrawal methods, deposit options, and Withdrawal fees.
FBS Fund Withdrawal Process - A Key Point Quick Overview
- ☑️Overview
- ☑️FBS Withdrawal Options
- ☑️FBS Deposit and Withdrawal
- ☑️FBS Withdrawal Options
- ☑️How to Withdraw Funds from FBS step by step
- ☑️FBS Detailed Withdrawal Information for Traders
- ☑️FBS Fund Withdrawal Terms and Conditions
- ☑️FBS At a Glance
- ☑️Pros and Cons
- ☑️Conclusion
- ☑️Frequently Asked Questions
Overview
- FBS is a popular online forex and CFD broker that is particularly enticing to South African traders due to its robust regulatory environment, which includes oversight by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC).
- FBS, founded in 2009, has targeted its offerings to beginner and seasoned traders.
- Its user-friendly interface streamlines navigation through numerous trading instruments, such as forex pairs, commodities, equities, and cryptocurrencies.
- FBS caters to various trading demands by offering a single trading account with flexible trading conditions, benefiting different trading styles and degrees of skill.
FBS Withdrawal Options
FBS offers South Africans the following withdrawal methods:
- Credit Card
- Debit Card
- Neteller
- Sticpay
- Skrill
- Perfect Money
- Electronic Funds Transfer
- Apple Pay
- Google Pay
|🔎 Payment Method
|📝Sign up
|🪙 Withdrawal Currencies
|⏰ Withdrawal Processing
|💴 Neteller
|👉 Open Account
|USD, EUR
|15 to 20 Minutes Maximum 48 hours
|💵 Sticpay
|👉 Open Account
|USD
|15 to 20 Minutes Maximum 48 hours
|💶 Skrill
|👉 Open Account
|USD, EUR
|15 to 20 Minutes Maximum 48 hours
|💷 Perfect Money
|👉 Open Account
|USD, EUR
|15 to 20 Minutes Maximum 48 hours
|💴 Electronic Funds Transfer
|👉 Open Account
|ZAR
|15 to 20 Minutes Maximum 48 hours
FBS Deposit and Withdrawal
FBS Deposit Currencies, Deposit and Withdrawal Processing Times
|🔎 Payment Method
|💰 Deposit Currencies
|⏰ Deposit Processing
|⏱️ Withdrawal Processing
|💴 EFT to South African Banks
|ZAR
|15 – 20 minutes
|Up to 7 days
|💵 Cryptocurrencies
|USDC, USDT (ERC20), USDT (TRC20), BTC, LTC, BCH, ETH
|15 – 20 minutes
|15 minutes – 72 hours
|💶 Credit Cards
|USD, EUR
|Instant
|Up to 7 days
|💷 Debit Card
|USD, EUR
|Instant
|Up to 7 days
|💴 Skrill
|USD
|Instant
|48 hours
|💵 Perfect Money
|USD
|Instant
|48 hours
|💶 Neteller
|USD
|Instant
|48 hours
|💷 Sticpay
|USD
|Instant
|48 hours
|📝Sign up
|👉Open Account
|👉Open Account
|👉Open Account
Broker Comparison - Deposit and Withdrawals
|🔎 Broker
|📈 Minimum Withdrawal Time
|15 minutes (e-wallets, cards)
|1 working day (standard)
|1 business day (depends on method)
|📉 Maximum Estimated Withdrawal Time
|Up to 7 days (bank wires)
|Up to 7 working days (some methods)
|2–7 business days (bank transfers)
|📊 Instant Deposits and Instant Withdrawals
|Instant deposits only
|None (no instant)
|Instant deposits only
|📝Sign up
|👉Open Account
|👉 Open Account
|👉Open Account
Deposit Methods:
To deposit funds to an account with FBS, South African traders can follow these steps:
- Enter your account information to access your Area on the FBS website.
- Go to your Trader Area's "Finances" section.
- To begin the deposit procedure, select the "Deposit" option.
- You can choose a payment option that is convenient for you, such as bank transfers, credit/debit cards, or electronic payment systems.
Withdrawal methods:
To withdraw funds from an account with FBS, South African traders can follow these steps:
- You can access your FBS Personal Area via their website.
- Navigate to your Personal Area's "Finances" section.
- To begin a withdrawal, click the "Withdrawal" button.
- Select your desired withdrawal method, including bank transfers, e-wallets, crypto wallets, or debit/credit cards.
FBS offers South African traders the following deposit and withdrawal methods:
|💰 Aspect
|💳 Deposit Methods
|Bank cards (Visa, MasterCard, Maestro, Visa Electron), e‑wallets (Skrill, Neteller, Rapid), bank transfer, crypto, local systems — 200+ options
|⌛ Deposit Time
|Instant for cards/e‑wallets bank transfers typically 2–3 business days
|🏧 Deposit Fees
|No FBS commission third-party charges possible (currency conversion, banks
|💳 Withdrawal Methods
|Same as deposits: cards, e‑wallets (Skrill, Neteller, Rapid), bank transfers, local pay systems
|⏱️ Withdrawal Time
|E‑wallets/cards: 15–20 minutes (up to 48 h) bank transfers 1–3 business days (up to 7 days)
|💸 Withdrawal Fees
|Generally free; some methods may incur small fees or up to 5% in special cases
|🔒 Security Measures
|Funds in segregated tier‑1 bank accounts, SSL, OTP, PCI DSS & 3D Secure card payments
|🔁 LIFO Rule
|Withdrawals use the Last-In, First-Out system must first withdraw via the most recent deposit method
|✅ Min Withdrawal
|As low as $1
|📝Sign up
|👉Open Account
How to Withdraw Funds from FBS step by step
South Africans who want to withdraw funds from their FBS trading account can follow the following steps:
Step 1: Log in
- Log in to your account from the FBS website.
Step 2: Click on Finances in the menu.
- Choose the Withdrawal option.
- Select a preferred payment method and click on it.
- Specify the trading account you want to withdraw from.
- Provide the requested information. For withdrawal via card, click on the + sign to upload the back and front sides of your card copy.
- Type the amount of money you want to withdraw.
- Click the Confirm withdrawal button.
- You can also withdraw funds in the FBS app.
Wait for your confirmation email from FBS.
FBS Detailed Withdrawal Information for Traders
|🔎 Payment Method
|🪙 Withdrawal Currencies
|⏰ Withdrawal Processing
|💴 Credit Card
|USD, EUR
|15 to 20 Minutes, maximum 2 days The bank process is between 5 to 7 days
|💵 Debit Card
|USD, EUR
|15 to 20 Minutes, maximum 2 days The bank process is between 5 to 7 days
|🪙 Neteller
|USD, EUR
|15 to 20 Minutes Maximum 48 hours
|💶 Sticpay
|USD
|15 to 20 Minutes Maximum 48 hours
|💷 Skrill
|USD, EUR
|15 to 20 Minutes Maximum 48 hours
|💴 Perfect Money
|USD, EUR
|15 to 20 Minutes Maximum 48 hours
|💵 Electronic Funds Transfer
|ZAR
|15 to 20 Minutes Maximum 48 hours
|🪙 Apple Pay
|EUR
|15 to 20 Minutes Maximum 48 hours
|💶 Google Pay
|EUR
|15 to 20 Minutes Maximum 48 hours
|💷 PIX
|N/A
|⚡1 – 3 hours
|💴 AstroPay
|USD, EUR
|15 to 20 Minutes Maximum 48 hours
|💵 Local Bank Transfers per region
|N/A
|15 to 20 Minutes Maximum 48 hours
FBS Fund Withdrawal Terms and Conditions
The following terms and conditions apply to FBS withdrawals:
- Some withdrawal amounts or methods could require the provision of verification paperwork.
- For EU inhabitants, EUR withdrawals are available. However, traders outside the EU have access to alternative currency options.
- Depending on the withdrawal method, the trader is usually responsible for any withdrawal fees.
- Withdrawal requests are processed within 48 hours, but only during business days.
Minimum withdrawal limits might apply according to the payment method
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FBS At a Glance
|🔎Broker
|Company Information
|📅Year Founded
|2009
|🧑🏻💻Amount of staff
|150+
|👩💻Amount of active traders
|16 million+
|🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company)
|No
|Regulation and Security
|🛡️Regulation
|FSC, ASIC, CySEC
|🌎Country of regulation
|Belize, Cyprus
|💻Account Segregation
|Yes
|🪫Negative balance protection
|Yes
|🔋Investor Protection Schemes
|ICF (for EU clients)
|Account Types and Features
|➕Accounts
|cTrader, Raw Spread, standard
|💳Institutional Accounts
|No
|👨💼Managed Accounts
|Yes (PAMM)
|📇Minor account currencies
|USD, EUR, GBP, THB
|💰Minimum Deposit
|$5 USD
|Trading Conditions
|🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time
|15 minutes to 24 hours
|🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee
|Varies based on payment method
|📊Spreads from
|From 0.0 pips
|💸Commissions
|From $6 per lot (ECN Account)
|💱Number of base currencies supported
|6
|🚀Swap Fees
|Applicable (except Islamic accounts)
|📈Leverage
|Up to 1:3000
|📏Margin requirements
|Varies based on asset
|☪️Islamic account (swap-free)
|Yes
|💻Demo Account
|Yes
|⌛Order Execution Time
|0.2 seconds
|📆VPS Hosting
|Yes
|Trading Instruments
|🧾CFDs-Total Offered
|200+
|🗠CFD Stock Indices
|5
|⚖️CFD Commodities
|6
|📜CFD Shares
|100+
|Deposits and Withdrawals
|💳Deposit Options
|Credit/Debit cards, Bank transfers, e-wallets
|💵Withdrawal Options
|Credit/Debit cards, Bank transfers, e-wallets
|Trading Platforms and Tools
|💻Trading Platforms
|MT4, MT5, FBS Trader App
|👩💻OS Compatibility
|Windows, macOS, Android, iOS
|🖥️Forex trading tools
|Economic calendar, market analysis, VPS, calculators
|Customer Support
|🗣️Live chat availability
|Yes
|📱Customer Support email address
|support@fbs.com
|📞Customer Support Contact Number
|+357 25 313540
|👾Social media Platforms
|Facebook, Instagram, x, YouTube
|🗣️Languages supported on Website
|18+ Languages
|Educational Resources and Support
|🖺Forex course
|Yes
|🧏♀️Webinars
|Yes
|📚Educational Resources
|Articles, videos, tutorials, webinars
|Partnerships and Programs
|🪪Affiliate program?
|Yes
|👨🏫Amount of partners
|18,000+
|📋IB Program
|Yes
|🏃♂️➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams?
|Yes, the Qatar Economic Forum 2026
|🪙Rebate program
|Yes
|📝Sign up
|👉 Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|FBS is well-regulated in Cyprus, Belize, and Australia
|FBS has withdrawal fees
|There are flexible withdrawal methods available to South Africans
|The verification process for some payment methods can be time-consuming
ConclusionFBS processes withdrawals within one business day. However, the processing time will depend on the payment method used for withdrawals. The minimum withdrawal quantity for FBS is $5 / 90 ZAR.
You might also like:FBS ReviewFBS Sign-Up BonusFBS Demo AccountFBS Account TypesFBS Islamic Account
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the minimum withdrawal amount for FBS in South Africa?
In South Africa, the minimum withdrawal quantity for FBS is $5.
How long does processing a withdrawal with FBS in South Africa take?
Typically, FBS processes withdrawals within one business day. However, the processing time will depend on the payment method used for withdrawals.
What payment methods are available for FBS withdrawals in South Africa?
FBS accepts several payment options, including Visa, MasterCard, Wire Transfer, Skrill, EFT, and Neteller.
How can I contact FBS customer support in South Africa regarding withdrawal queries?
FBS provides client support via multiple channels, including live chat, email, and phone.
Are there withdrawal fees when withdrawing funds from FBS?
FBS generally does not charge withdrawal fees for most payment methods. However, certain payment providers or banks may apply their own processing fees. Traders should check the conditions of their selected payment method before requesting a withdrawal.
Can South African traders withdraw profits from FBS?
Yes, traders in South Africa can withdraw their trading profits from FBS once their account verification is complete. Withdrawals can be made through supported payment methods, and funds are typically returned using the same method used for deposits.
Is account verification required before withdrawing from FBS?
Yes, FBS requires traders to complete account verification before processing withdrawals. This usually involves submitting identification documents and proof of address to comply with financial regulations and ensure the security of client funds.
Can I withdraw funds using a different payment method than my deposit?
In most cases, FBS requires traders to withdraw funds using the same payment method that was used for the initial deposit. This policy helps prevent fraud and complies with international financial regulations and anti-money laundering rules.
What should I do if my FBS withdrawal is delayed?
If a withdrawal takes longer than expected, traders should first check the processing time of their selected payment method. If the delay continues, they should contact FBS customer support to verify the withdrawal status and resolve any issues.
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