FBS Withdrawal Process

  Overall, the FBS Fund Withdrawal Process is comprehensive in terms of its withdrawal methods, deposit options, and Withdrawal fees. It can be summarised as a trustworthy and regulated Forex Broker that is very competitive and comprehensive in terms of its withdrawal methods, deposit options, and Withdrawal fees.  

💰 Min Deposit: $5
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000
🏦 Regulators: FSC, ASIC, CySEC
Start Trading Read Review
 

FBS Fund Withdrawal Process - A Key Point Quick Overview

  1. ☑️Overview
  2. ☑️FBS Withdrawal Options
  3. ☑️FBS Deposit and Withdrawal
  4. ☑️FBS Withdrawal Options
  5. ☑️How to Withdraw Funds from FBS step by step
  6. ☑️FBS Detailed Withdrawal Information for Traders
  7. ☑️FBS Fund Withdrawal Terms and Conditions
  8. ☑️FBS At a Glance
  9. ☑️Pros and Cons
  10. ☑️Conclusion
  11. ☑️Frequently Asked Questions

 

Overview

  • FBS is a popular online forex and CFD broker that is particularly enticing to South African traders due to its robust regulatory environment, which includes oversight by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC).
  • FBS, founded in 2009, has targeted its offerings to beginner and seasoned traders.
  • Its user-friendly interface streamlines navigation through numerous trading instruments, such as forex pairs, commodities, equities, and cryptocurrencies.
  • FBS caters to various trading demands by offering a single trading account with flexible trading conditions, benefiting different trading styles and degrees of skill.

   

FBS Withdrawal Options

FBS Withdrawal Options Fund Withdrawal Process

  FBS offers South Africans the following withdrawal methods:

  • Credit Card
  • Debit Card
  • Neteller
  • Sticpay
  • Skrill
  • Perfect Money
  • Electronic Funds Transfer
  • Apple Pay
  • Google Pay

 

🔎 Payment Method📝Sign up🪙 Withdrawal Currencies⏰ Withdrawal Processing
💴 Neteller👉 Open AccountUSD, EUR15 to 20 Minutes Maximum 48 hours
💵 Sticpay👉 Open AccountUSD15 to 20 Minutes Maximum 48 hours
💶 Skrill👉 Open AccountUSD, EUR15 to 20 Minutes Maximum 48 hours
💷 Perfect Money👉 Open AccountUSD, EUR15 to 20 Minutes Maximum 48 hours
💴 Electronic Funds Transfer👉 Open AccountZAR15 to 20 Minutes Maximum 48 hours
 

FBS Deposit and Withdrawal

FBS Deposit and Withdrawal Fund Withdrawal Process

 

FBS Deposit Currencies, Deposit and Withdrawal Processing Times

🔎 Payment Method💰 Deposit Currencies⏰ Deposit Processing⏱️ Withdrawal Processing
💴 EFT to South African BanksZAR15 – 20 minutesUp to 7 days
💵 CryptocurrenciesUSDC, USDT (ERC20), USDT (TRC20), BTC, LTC, BCH, ETH15 – 20 minutes15 minutes – 72 hours
💶 Credit CardsUSD, EURInstantUp to 7 days
💷 Debit CardUSD, EURInstantUp to 7 days
💴 SkrillUSDInstant48 hours
💵 Perfect MoneyUSDInstant48 hours
💶 NetellerUSDInstant48 hours
💷 SticpayUSDInstant48 hours
📝Sign up👉Open Account👉Open Account👉Open Account
 

Broker Comparison - Deposit and Withdrawals

🔎 Broker
FBS CTA logo
XTB CTA logo
Tickmill_logo_300x128 1
📈 Minimum Withdrawal Time15 minutes (e-wallets, cards)1 working day (standard)1 business day (depends on method)
📉 Maximum Estimated Withdrawal TimeUp to 7 days (bank wires)Up to 7 working days (some methods)2–7 business days (bank transfers)
📊 Instant Deposits and Instant WithdrawalsInstant deposits onlyNone (no instant) Instant deposits only
📝Sign up👉Open Account👉 Open Account👉Open Account
 

Deposit  Methods:

To deposit funds to an account with FBS, South African traders can follow these steps:

  • Enter your account information to access your Area on the FBS website.
  • Go to your Trader Area's "Finances" section.
  • To begin the deposit procedure, select the "Deposit" option.
  • You can choose a payment option that is convenient for you, such as bank transfers, credit/debit cards, or electronic payment systems.

 

Withdrawal methods:

To withdraw funds from an account with FBS, South African traders can follow these steps:

  • You can access your FBS Personal Area via their website.
  • Navigate to your Personal Area's "Finances" section.
  • To begin a withdrawal, click the "Withdrawal" button.
  • Select your desired withdrawal method, including bank transfers, e-wallets, crypto wallets, or debit/credit cards.

 

FBS offers South African traders the following deposit and withdrawal methods:

💰 AspectFBS CTA logo
💳 Deposit MethodsBank cards (Visa, MasterCard, Maestro, Visa Electron), e‑wallets (Skrill, Neteller, Rapid), bank transfer, crypto, local systems — 200+ options
⌛ Deposit TimeInstant for cards/e‑wallets bank transfers typically 2–3 business days
🏧 Deposit FeesNo FBS commission third-party charges possible (currency conversion, banks
💳 Withdrawal MethodsSame as deposits: cards, e‑wallets (Skrill, Neteller, Rapid), bank transfers, local pay systems
⏱️ Withdrawal TimeE‑wallets/cards: 15–20 minutes (up to 48 h) bank transfers 1–3 business days (up to 7 days)
💸 Withdrawal FeesGenerally free; some methods may incur small fees or up to 5% in special cases
🔒 Security MeasuresFunds in segregated tier‑1 bank accounts, SSL, OTP, PCI DSS & 3D Secure card payments
🔁 LIFO RuleWithdrawals use the Last-In, First-Out system must first withdraw via the most recent deposit method
✅ Min WithdrawalAs low as $1
📝Sign up👉Open Account
 
💰 Min Deposit: $5
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000
🏦 Regulators: FSC, ASIC, CySEC
Start Trading Read Review
 

How to Withdraw Funds from FBS step by step

South Africans who want to withdraw funds from their FBS trading account can follow the following steps:  

Step 1: Log in

  • Log in to your account from the FBS website.

  How to Withdraw Funds from FBS step 1  

Step 2: Click on Finances in the menu.

  • Choose the Withdrawal option.
  • Select a preferred payment method and click on it.
  • Specify the trading account you want to withdraw from.
  • Provide the requested information. For withdrawal via card, click on the + sign to upload the back and front sides of your card copy.
  • Type the amount of money you want to withdraw.
  • Click the Confirm withdrawal button.
  • You can also withdraw funds in the FBS app.

  Wait for your confirmation email from FBS.   How to Withdraw Funds from FBS step 2  

FBS Detailed Withdrawal Information for Traders

FBS Detailed Withdrawal Information for Traders

 

🔎 Payment Method🪙 Withdrawal Currencies⏰ Withdrawal Processing
💴 Credit CardUSD, EUR15 to 20 Minutes, maximum 2 days The bank process is between 5 to 7 days
💵 Debit CardUSD, EUR15 to 20 Minutes, maximum 2 days The bank process is between 5 to 7 days
🪙 NetellerUSD, EUR15 to 20 Minutes Maximum 48 hours
💶 SticpayUSD15 to 20 Minutes Maximum 48 hours
💷 SkrillUSD, EUR15 to 20 Minutes Maximum 48 hours
💴 Perfect MoneyUSD, EUR15 to 20 Minutes Maximum 48 hours
💵 Electronic Funds TransferZAR15 to 20 Minutes Maximum 48 hours
🪙 Apple PayEUR15 to 20 Minutes Maximum 48 hours
💶 Google PayEUR15 to 20 Minutes Maximum 48 hours
💷 PIXN/A⚡1 – 3 hours
💴 AstroPayUSD, EUR15 to 20 Minutes Maximum 48 hours
💵 Local Bank Transfers per regionN/A15 to 20 Minutes Maximum 48 hours
 

FBS Fund Withdrawal Terms and Conditions

  The following terms and conditions apply to FBS withdrawals:

  • Some withdrawal amounts or methods could require the provision of verification paperwork.
  • For EU inhabitants, EUR withdrawals are available. However, traders outside the EU have access to alternative currency options.
  • Depending on the withdrawal method, the trader is usually responsible for any withdrawal fees.
  • Withdrawal requests are processed within 48 hours, but only during business days.

  Minimum withdrawal limits might apply according to the payment method  

AVA Top 10 Top

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JustMarkets Top 10 Bottom
 

FBS At a Glance

🔎BrokerFBS CTA logo
Company Information
📅Year Founded2009
🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff150+
👩‍💻Amount of active traders16 million+
🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company)No
Regulation and Security
🛡️RegulationFSC, ASIC, CySEC
🌎Country of regulationBelize, Cyprus
💻Account SegregationYes
🪫Negative balance protectionYes
🔋Investor Protection SchemesICF (for EU clients)
Account Types and Features
➕AccountscTrader, Raw Spread, standard
💳Institutional AccountsNo
👨‍💼Managed AccountsYes (PAMM)
📇Minor account currenciesUSD, EUR, GBP, THB
💰Minimum Deposit$5 USD
Trading Conditions
🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time15 minutes to 24 hours
🪙Fund Withdrawal FeeVaries based on payment method
📊Spreads fromFrom 0.0 pips
💸CommissionsFrom $6 per lot (ECN Account)
💱Number of base currencies supported6
🚀Swap FeesApplicable (except Islamic accounts)
📈LeverageUp to 1:3000
📏Margin requirementsVaries based on asset
☪️Islamic account (swap-free)Yes
💻Demo AccountYes
⌛Order Execution Time0.2 seconds
📆VPS HostingYes
Trading Instruments
🧾CFDs-Total Offered200+
🗠CFD Stock Indices5
⚖️CFD Commodities6
📜CFD Shares100+
Deposits and Withdrawals
💳Deposit OptionsCredit/Debit cards, Bank transfers, e-wallets
💵Withdrawal OptionsCredit/Debit cards, Bank transfers, e-wallets
Trading Platforms and Tools
💻Trading PlatformsMT4, MT5, FBS Trader App
👩‍💻OS CompatibilityWindows, macOS, Android, iOS
🖥️Forex trading toolsEconomic calendar, market analysis, VPS, calculators
Customer Support
🗣️Live chat availabilityYes
📱Customer Support email addresssupport@fbs.com
📞Customer Support Contact Number+357 25 313540
👾Social media PlatformsFacebook, Instagram, x, YouTube
🗣️Languages supported on Website18+ Languages
Educational Resources and Support
🖺Forex courseYes
🧏‍♀️WebinarsYes
📚Educational ResourcesArticles, videos, tutorials, webinars
Partnerships and Programs
🪪Affiliate program?Yes
👨‍🏫Amount of partners18,000+
📋IB ProgramYes
🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams?Yes, the Qatar Economic Forum 2026
🪙Rebate programYes
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
 

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
FBS is well-regulated in Cyprus, Belize, and AustraliaFBS has withdrawal fees
There are flexible withdrawal methods available to South AfricansThe verification process for some payment methods can be time-consuming
 

Conclusion

FBS processes withdrawals within one business day. However, the processing time will depend on the payment method used for withdrawals. The minimum withdrawal quantity for FBS is $5 / 90 ZAR.

 

You might also like:

FBS ReviewFBS Sign-Up BonusFBS Demo AccountFBS Account TypesFBS Islamic Account

 

Frequently Asked Questions

 

What is the minimum withdrawal amount for FBS in South Africa?

In South Africa, the minimum withdrawal quantity for FBS is $5.  

How long does processing a withdrawal with FBS in South Africa take?

Typically, FBS processes withdrawals within one business day. However, the processing time will depend on the payment method used for withdrawals.  

What payment methods are available for FBS withdrawals in South Africa?

FBS accepts several payment options, including Visa, MasterCard, Wire Transfer, Skrill, EFT, and Neteller.  

How can I contact FBS customer support in South Africa regarding withdrawal queries?

FBS provides client support via multiple channels, including live chat, email, and phone.  

Are there withdrawal fees when withdrawing funds from FBS?

FBS generally does not charge withdrawal fees for most payment methods. However, certain payment providers or banks may apply their own processing fees. Traders should check the conditions of their selected payment method before requesting a withdrawal.  

Can South African traders withdraw profits from FBS?

Yes, traders in South Africa can withdraw their trading profits from FBS once their account verification is complete. Withdrawals can be made through supported payment methods, and funds are typically returned using the same method used for deposits.  

Is account verification required before withdrawing from FBS?

Yes, FBS requires traders to complete account verification before processing withdrawals. This usually involves submitting identification documents and proof of address to comply with financial regulations and ensure the security of client funds.  

Can I withdraw funds using a different payment method than my deposit?

In most cases, FBS requires traders to withdraw funds using the same payment method that was used for the initial deposit. This policy helps prevent fraud and complies with international financial regulations and anti-money laundering rules.  

What should I do if my FBS withdrawal is delayed?

If a withdrawal takes longer than expected, traders should first check the processing time of their selected payment method. If the delay continues, they should contact FBS customer support to verify the withdrawal status and resolve any issues.  

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