Overall, the FBS Fund Withdrawal Process is comprehensive in terms of its withdrawal methods, deposit options, and Withdrawal fees. It can be summarised as a trustworthy and regulated Forex Broker that is very competitive and comprehensive in terms of its withdrawal methods, deposit options, and Withdrawal fees.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000 🏦 Regulators: FSC, ASIC, CySEC Start Trading Read Review

FBS Fund Withdrawal Process - A Key Point Quick Overview

Overview

FBS is a popular online forex and CFD broker th at is particularly enticing to South African traders due to its robust regulatory environment, which includes oversight by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC).

at is particularly enticing to South African traders due to its robust regulatory environment, which includes oversight by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC). FBS , founded in 2009, has targeted its offerings to beginner and seasoned traders.

, founded in 2009, has targeted its Its user-friendly interface stre amlines navigation through numerous trading instruments, such as forex pairs, commodities, equities, and cryptocurrencies .

such as and . FBS caters to various trading demands by offering a single trading account with flexible trading conditions, benefiting different trading styles and degrees of skill.

FBS Withdrawal Options

FBS offers South Africans the following withdrawal methods:

Credit Card

Debit Card

Neteller

Sticpay

Skrill

Perfect Money

Electronic Funds Transfer

Apple Pay

Google Pay

🔎 Payment Method 📝Sign up 🪙 Withdrawal Currencies ⏰ Withdrawal Processing 💴 Neteller 👉 Open Account USD, EUR 15 to 20 Minutes Maximum 48 hours 💵 Sticpay 👉 Open Account USD 15 to 20 Minutes Maximum 48 hours 💶 Skrill 👉 Open Account USD, EUR 15 to 20 Minutes Maximum 48 hours 💷 Perfect Money 👉 Open Account USD, EUR 15 to 20 Minutes Maximum 48 hours 💴 Electronic Funds Transfer 👉 Open Account ZAR 15 to 20 Minutes Maximum 48 hours

FBS Deposit and Withdrawal

FBS Deposit Currencies, Deposit and Withdrawal Processing Times

🔎 Payment Method 💰 Deposit Currencies ⏰ Deposit Processing ⏱️ Withdrawal Processing 💴 EFT to South African Banks ZAR 15 – 20 minutes Up to 7 days 💵 Cryptocurrencies USDC, USDT (ERC20), USDT (TRC20), BTC, LTC, BCH, ETH 15 – 20 minutes 15 minutes – 72 hours 💶 Credit Cards USD, EUR Instant Up to 7 days 💷 Debit Card USD, EUR Instant Up to 7 days 💴 Skrill USD Instant 48 hours 💵 Perfect Money USD Instant 48 hours 💶 Neteller USD Instant 48 hours 💷 Sticpay USD Instant 48 hours 📝Sign up 👉Open Account 👉Open Account 👉Open Account

Broker Comparison - Deposit and Withdrawals

🔎 Broker 📈 Minimum Withdrawal Time 15 minutes (e-wallets, cards) 1 working day (standard) 1 business day (depends on method) 📉 Maximum Estimated Withdrawal Time Up to 7 days (bank wires) Up to 7 working days (some methods) 2–7 business days (bank transfers) 📊 Instant Deposits and Instant Withdrawals Instant deposits only None (no instant) Instant deposits only 📝Sign up 👉Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉Open Account

Deposit Methods:

To deposit funds to an account with FBS, South African traders can follow these steps:

Enter your account information to access your Area on the FBS website.

Go to your Trader Area's "Finances" section.

To begin the deposit procedure, select the "Deposit" option.

You can choose a payment option that is convenient for you, such as bank transfers, credit/debit cards, or electronic payment systems.

Withdrawal methods:

To withdraw funds from an account with FBS, South African traders can follow these steps:

You can access your FBS Personal Area via their website.

Navigate to your Personal Area's "Finances" section.

To begin a withdrawal, click the "Withdrawal" button.

Select your desired withdrawal method, including bank transfers, e-wallets, crypto wallets, or debit/credit cards.

FBS offers South African traders the following deposit and withdrawal methods:

💰 Aspect 💳 Deposit Methods Bank cards (Visa, MasterCard, Maestro, Visa Electron), e‑wallets (Skrill, Neteller, Rapid), bank transfer, crypto, local systems — 200+ options ⌛ Deposit Time Instant for cards/e‑wallets bank transfers typically 2–3 business days 🏧 Deposit Fees No FBS commission third-party charges possible (currency conversion, banks 💳 Withdrawal Methods Same as deposits: cards, e‑wallets (Skrill, Neteller, Rapid), bank transfers, local pay systems ⏱️ Withdrawal Time E‑wallets/cards: 15–20 minutes (up to 48 h) bank transfers 1–3 business days (up to 7 days) 💸 Withdrawal Fees Generally free; some methods may incur small fees or up to 5% in special cases 🔒 Security Measures Funds in segregated tier‑1 bank accounts, SSL, OTP, PCI DSS & 3D Secure card payments 🔁 LIFO Rule Withdrawals use the Last-In, First-Out system must first withdraw via the most recent deposit method ✅ Min Withdrawal As low as $1 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000 🏦 Regulators: FSC, ASIC, CySEC Start Trading Read Review

How to Withdraw Funds from FBS step by step

South Africans who want to withdraw funds from their FBS trading account can follow the following steps:

Step 1: Log in

Log in to your account from the FBS website.

Step 2: Click on Finances in the menu.

Choose the Withdrawal option.

Select a preferred payment method and click on it.

Specify the trading account you want to withdraw from.

Provide the requested information. For withdrawal via card, click on the + sign to upload the back and front sides of your card copy.

Type the amount of money you want to withdraw.

Click the Confirm withdrawal button.

You can also withdraw funds in the FBS app.

Wait for your confirmation email from FBS.

FBS Detailed Withdrawal Information for Traders

🔎 Payment Method 🪙 Withdrawal Currencies ⏰ Withdrawal Processing 💴 Credit Card USD, EUR 15 to 20 Minutes, maximum 2 days The bank process is between 5 to 7 days 💵 Debit Card USD, EUR 15 to 20 Minutes, maximum 2 days The bank process is between 5 to 7 days 🪙 Neteller USD, EUR 15 to 20 Minutes Maximum 48 hours 💶 Sticpay USD 15 to 20 Minutes Maximum 48 hours 💷 Skrill USD, EUR 15 to 20 Minutes Maximum 48 hours 💴 Perfect Money USD, EUR 15 to 20 Minutes Maximum 48 hours 💵 Electronic Funds Transfer ZAR 15 to 20 Minutes Maximum 48 hours 🪙 Apple Pay EUR 15 to 20 Minutes Maximum 48 hours 💶 Google Pay EUR 15 to 20 Minutes Maximum 48 hours 💷 PIX N/A ⚡1 – 3 hours 💴 AstroPay USD, EUR 15 to 20 Minutes Maximum 48 hours 💵 Local Bank Transfers per region N/A 15 to 20 Minutes Maximum 48 hours

FBS Fund Withdrawal Terms and Conditions

The following terms and conditions apply to FBS withdrawals:

Some withdrawal amounts or methods could require the provision of verification paperwork.

For EU inhabitants, EUR withdrawals are available. However, traders outside the EU have access to alternative currency options.

Depending on the withdrawal method , the trader is usually responsible for any withdrawal fees.

, the trader is usually responsible for any withdrawal fees. Withdrawal requests are processed within 48 hours, but only during business days.

Minimum withdrawal limits might apply according to the payment method

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

FBS At a Glance

🔎Broker Company Information 📅Year Founded 2009 🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff 150+ 👩‍💻Amount of active traders 16 million+ 🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company) No Regulation and Security 🛡️Regulation FSC, ASIC, CySEC 🌎Country of regulation Belize, Cyprus 💻Account Segregation Yes 🪫Negative balance protection Yes 🔋Investor Protection Schemes ICF (for EU clients) Account Types and Features ➕Accounts cTrader, Raw Spread, standard 💳Institutional Accounts No 👨‍💼Managed Accounts Yes (PAMM) 📇Minor account currencies USD, EUR, GBP, THB 💰Minimum Deposit $5 USD Trading Conditions 🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time 15 minutes to 24 hours 🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee Varies based on payment method 📊Spreads from From 0.0 pips 💸Commissions From $6 per lot (ECN Account) 💱Number of base currencies supported 6 🚀Swap Fees Applicable (except Islamic accounts) 📈Leverage Up to 1:3000 📏Margin requirements Varies based on asset ☪️Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 💻Demo Account Yes ⌛Order Execution Time 0.2 seconds 📆VPS Hosting Yes Trading Instruments 🧾CFDs-Total Offered 200+ 🗠CFD Stock Indices 5 ⚖️CFD Commodities 6 📜CFD Shares 100+ Deposits and Withdrawals 💳Deposit Options Credit/Debit cards, Bank transfers, e-wallets 💵Withdrawal Options Credit/Debit cards, Bank transfers, e-wallets Trading Platforms and Tools 💻Trading Platforms MT4, MT5, FBS Trader App 👩‍💻OS Compatibility Windows, macOS, Android, iOS 🖥️Forex trading tools Economic calendar, market analysis, VPS, calculators Customer Support 🗣️Live chat availability Yes 📱Customer Support email address support@fbs.com 📞Customer Support Contact Number +357 25 313540 👾Social media Platforms Facebook, Instagram, x, YouTube 🗣️Languages supported on Website 18+ Languages Educational Resources and Support 🖺Forex course Yes 🧏‍♀️Webinars Yes 📚Educational Resources Articles, videos, tutorials, webinars Partnerships and Programs 🪪Affiliate program? Yes 👨‍🏫Amount of partners 18,000+ 📋IB Program Yes 🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams? Yes, the Qatar Economic Forum 2026 🪙Rebate program Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons FBS is well-regulated in Cyprus, Belize, and Australia FBS has withdrawal fees There are flexible withdrawal methods available to South Africans The verification process for some payment methods can be time-consuming

Conclusion FBS processes withdrawals within one business day. However, the processing time will depend on the payment method used for withdrawals. The minimum withdrawal quantity for FBS is $5 / 90 ZAR.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the minimum withdrawal amount for FBS in South Africa?

In South Africa, the minimum withdrawal quantity for FBS is $5.

How long does processing a withdrawal with FBS in South Africa take?

Typically, FBS processes withdrawals within one business day. However, the processing time will depend on the payment method used for withdrawals.

What payment methods are available for FBS withdrawals in South Africa?

FBS accepts several payment options, including Visa, MasterCard, Wire Transfer, Skrill, EFT, and Neteller.

How can I contact FBS customer support in South Africa regarding withdrawal queries?

FBS provides client support via multiple channels, including live chat, email, and phone.

Are there withdrawal fees when withdrawing funds from FBS?

FBS generally does not charge withdrawal fees for most payment methods. However, certain payment providers or banks may apply their own processing fees. Traders should check the conditions of their selected payment method before requesting a withdrawal.

Can South African traders withdraw profits from FBS?

Yes, traders in South Africa can withdraw their trading profits from FBS once their account verification is complete. Withdrawals can be made through supported payment methods, and funds are typically returned using the same method used for deposits.

Is account verification required before withdrawing from FBS?

Yes, FBS requires traders to complete account verification before processing withdrawals. This usually involves submitting identification documents and proof of address to comply with financial regulations and ensure the security of client funds.

Can I withdraw funds using a different payment method than my deposit?

In most cases, FBS requires traders to withdraw funds using the same payment method that was used for the initial deposit. This policy helps prevent fraud and complies with international financial regulations and anti-money laundering rules.

What should I do if my FBS withdrawal is delayed?

If a withdrawal takes longer than expected, traders should first check the processing time of their selected payment method. If the delay continues, they should contact FBS customer support to verify the withdrawal status and resolve any issues.