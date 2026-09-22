FBS has 100% no-deposit and instant sign-up bonuses. FBS offers an appealing Deposit Bonus scheme designed to boost your trading capital from the get-go.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000 🏦 Regulators: FSC, ASIC, CySEC Start Trading Read Review

FBS Sign Up Bonus - key points, quick overview:

Overview

FBS is a popular online forex and CFD broker th at is particularly enticing to South African traders due to its robust regulatory environment, which includes oversight by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC).

at is particularly enticing to South African traders due to its robust regulatory environment, which includes oversight by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC). FBS , founded in 2009, has targeted its offerings to beginner and seasoned traders.

, founded in 2009, has targeted its Its user-friendly interface stre amlines navigation through numerous trading instruments, such as forex pairs, commodities, equities, and cryptocurrencies .

such as and . FBS caters to various trading demands by offering a single trading account with flexible trading conditions, benefiting different trading styles and degrees of skill.

FBS Sign Up Bonus

Upon making your first deposit, you’ll receive a 100% bonus, effectively doubling your trading balance. Following that, each subsequent deposit over $100 qualifies for additional bonuses of up to 60%, with a cumulative bonus cap of $25,000 across all your accounts. Once your account is verified, these bonuses are applied automatically and can be claimed more than once as you continue depositing. While the bonus funds themselves aren’t withdrawable, any profits generated from them are yours to withdraw freely.

🎁 Promotion / Bonus 💰 Bonus Amount 📋 Description 👤 Who Can Get It 💵 100% Deposit Bonus Up to 100% of deposit FBS matches your deposit amount, increasing your trading margin and allowing larger trading positions. New and existing traders 📈 60% Additional Deposit Bonus Up to 60% on future deposits Traders can receive extra trading credit on additional deposits of $100 or more. Existing traders making new deposits 🆓 Level Up Bonus Up to $140 Promotional no-deposit style bonus where traders receive free trading credit after opening and verifying an account. Only profits can be withdrawn after conditions. New traders 🏆 Trading Contests & Promotions Varies FBS regularly runs trading competitions with rewards such as cash bonuses, trading credit, or gadgets. All active traders 💰 Cashback / Rebate Programs Based on trading volume Traders receive part of the spread or commission back after executing trades through rebate partners. Active traders 🎉 Seasonal Promotions (e.g., Birthday Quest) Varies Limited-time promotions where traders complete tasks or trading activities to unlock rewards or bonus credits. All registered traders

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000 🏦 Regulators: FSC, ASIC, CySEC Start Trading Read Review

Partnership Program

The FBS partnership program provides South Africans with an excellent opportunity to start their own business with no initial investment.

provides South Africans with an excellent opportunity to start their own business with no initial investment. By becoming a partner, you can earn significant income by referring new clients to FBS. The more these customers trade, the more money you can make.

The first step in this fantastic adventure is to open a Partner account. FBS offers partners some of the best conditions in the market.

offers partners some of the best conditions in the market. You can earn large commissions on your clients' trading activities, potentially earning up to 43% of the spread, making it one of the most profitable payment systems.

The FBS affiliate program distinguishes itself by its convenience. Daily commissions are credited to your Partner account, providing consistent income.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000 🏦 Regulators: FSC, ASIC, CySEC Start Trading Read Review

How to open an Affiliate Account with FBS

To register an Affiliate Account, South African traders can follow these steps:

Opening an affiliate account with FBS is simple. It is meant to assist traders, particularly those in South Africa, to increase their revenue.

To open an affiliate account, navigate to the official FBS website using your chosen web browser.

Navigate to the "Partners" area on the homepage's main menu.

Locate and click on the "Become a Partner" link in the "Partners" section.

You will begin the affiliate program registration procedure by clicking this link.

You will be presented with a registration form in which you must enter personal information such as your name, email address, and phone number.

After completing the form, press the "Submit" or "Register" button to submit your application.

After you submit your application, FBS will review it as soon as possible.

If your application is accepted, you will receive email instructions on accessing and managing your affiliate account.

The approval procedure is often quick, allowing you to begin your affiliate adventure immediately.

Being an FBS affiliate provides various benefits, making it a profitable possibility for South African traders.

provides various benefits, making it a profitable possibility for South African traders. Affiliates benefit from attractive commission rates, a wide range of marketing materials, and personalized support from the FBS team.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

FBS At a Glance

🔎Broker Company Information 📅Year Founded 2009 🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff 150+ 👩‍💻Amount of active traders 16 million+ 🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company) No Regulation and Security 🛡️Regulation FSC, ASIC, CySEC 🌎Country of regulation Belize, Cyprus 💻Account Segregation Yes 🪫Negative balance protection Yes 🔋Investor Protection Schemes ICF (for EU clients) Account Types and Features ➕Accounts cTrader, Raw Spread, standard 💳Institutional Accounts No 👨‍💼Managed Accounts Yes (PAMM) 📇Minor account currencies USD, EUR, GBP, THB 💰Minimum Deposit $5 USD Trading Conditions 🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time 15 minutes to 24 hours 🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee Varies based on payment method 📊Spreads from From 0.0 pips 💸Commissions From $6 per lot (ECN Account) 💱Number of base currencies supported 6 🚀Swap Fees Applicable (except Islamic accounts) 📈Leverage Up to 1:3000 📏Margin requirements Varies based on asset ☪️Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 💻Demo Account Yes ⌛Order Execution Time 0.2 seconds 📆VPS Hosting Yes Trading Instruments 🧾CFDs-Total Offered 200+ 🗠CFD Stock Indices 5 ⚖️CFD Commodities 6 📜CFD Shares 100+ Deposits and Withdrawals 💳Deposit Options Credit/Debit cards, Bank transfers, e-wallets 💵Withdrawal Options Credit/Debit cards, Bank transfers, e-wallets Trading Platforms and Tools 💻Trading Platforms MT4, MT5, FBS Trader App 👩‍💻OS Compatibility Windows, macOS, Android, iOS 🖥️Forex trading tools Economic calendar, market analysis, VPS, calculators Customer Support 🗣️Live chat availability Yes 📱Customer Support email address support@fbs.com 📞Customer Support Contact Number +357 25 313540 👾Social media Platforms Facebook, Instagram, x, YouTube 🗣️Languages supported on Website 18+ Languages Educational Resources and Support 🖺Forex course Yes 🧏‍♀️Webinars Yes 📚Educational Resources Articles, videos, tutorials, webinars Partnerships and Programs 🪪Affiliate program? Yes 👨‍🏫Amount of partners 18,000+ 📋IB Program Yes 🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams? Yes, the Qatar Economic Forum 2026 🪙Rebate program Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Customers Reviews

⭐ Trustworthy This broker has acquired my trust because it provides everything required for profitable trading. All of the critical services I want are readily available and work wonderfully. Notably, newcomers will also find all of their demands satisfied here. - Samuel Khoza ⭐ Exceeds Expectations My choice to deal with them originates mainly from their infrastructure, which matches my expectations and continuously exceeds them. - Chloe Du Plessis ⭐ Great! FBS broker hits an outstanding balance: it is pretty easy and beneficial. Isn't that a fantastic combination? I am sure of it. Extensive research isn't necessary because all information about their services is easily accessible on their website, and a lot of information about the brand is available online. - Luke Meyer

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Reasonable terms and conditions on bonuses Demo account holders cannot qualify Sign-up bonus, welcome bonus, deposit bonus, and no deposit bonus offered Referral bonus not offered Trading bonus and broker bonus offered to loyal customers

Conclusion The FBS sign-up bonus and promotional offers can provide traders with additional trading capital and greater flexibility when starting their trading journey. Programs such as the 100% deposit bonus allow traders to increase their available margin and potentially open larger positions in the market. However, traders should remember that most bonuses are non-withdrawable trading credits, meaning the bonus itself cannot usually be withdrawn, although profits generated from it may be withdrawn after meeting trading requirements.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Does FBS offer a sign-up bonus to new traders?​

As of 2026, FBS does not provide a permanent sign-up or no-deposit bonus to all new traders. Instead, the broker runs rotating promotional campaigns, which may occasionally include welcome bonuses, risk-free trades, or limited-time no-deposit offers, depending on the region and promotion period.

​Are there any alternative promotions available for new FBS clients?​

Yes, FBS offers alternative promotions such as a 100% deposit bonus, allowing traders to double their initial deposit. Additionally, there are cashback programs where traders can earn rebates for their trading activity.

​How can I qualify for the 100% deposit bonus at FBS?​

To qualify for the 100% deposit bonus, you need to open a live trading account with FBS and make a deposit.

​Does FBS offer a referral bonus program?​

Yes, FBS has a referral bonus program where existing clients can earn rewards by referring new traders to the platform.

​Are there any region-specific bonuses offered by FBS?​

FBS occasionally offers region-specific promotions and bonuses.

​Where can I find the latest information on FBS promotions and bonuses?​

The most up-to-date information on FBS promotions and bonuses can be found on the official FBS website under the 'Promotions' section.

Can South African traders receive the FBS 100% deposit bonus?

Yes, South African traders may qualify for the FBS 100% deposit bonus depending on current promotional availability. After opening a live account and making a qualifying deposit, traders can receive bonus trading credit that increases their available margin for trading.

Can the FBS deposit bonus be withdrawn?

The FBS deposit bonus itself cannot usually be withdrawn directly. Instead, the bonus is provided as additional trading credit to increase margin. However, profits generated from trades made using the bonus funds may be withdrawn after meeting the platform’s requirements.

Does the FBS deposit bonus affect trading conditions?

The FBS deposit bonus does not change spreads, execution speed, or trading platforms. It simply increases the available margin in a trading account, allowing traders to open larger positions or manage risk more effectively while trading.

How long is the FBS deposit bonus valid?

The validity of the FBS deposit bonus depends on the specific promotion terms. In most cases, the bonus remains active while the trading account is active and trading conditions are met, but traders should review the official promotion rules.