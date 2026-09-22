The FBS minimum deposit amount is $5 to register a live trading account. At the current exchange rate between the US dollar and the South African Rand, this minimum deposit is equivalent to R90 ZAR. The minimum deposit might vary based on the account type selected.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000 🏦 Regulators: FSC, ASIC, CySEC Start Trading Read Review

What is the minimum deposit for FBS?

For FBS, the minimum deposit to start a live trading account is very low, about $ (or roughly R16 ZAR) on the Cent account, making it accessible for beginners.

Other account types on FBS have higher minimums (for example, Standard from around $100, Zero Spread from about $500, and ECN from about $1000), and the exact minimum can also vary slightly by payment method (e.g., some e-wallets or cards require slightly higher amounts).

Category Details 📊 Account Types & Minimum Deposits Live Trading Accounts: FBS offers a range of account types (Cent, Standard, etc.) with very low minimum deposit thresholds depending on payment method and region. In South Africa: Minimum deposits can be as low as approximately ZAR 57 ($3) for card deposits, ZAR 100 for bank transfers, and higher minimums for some e-wallets (e.g., ZAR 188 for Neteller). These allow traders to start with modest capital while accessing FBS platforms. 💳 Deposit Methods Credit/Debit Cards (Visa/Mastercard): Instant funding with low minimums and no broker fees. Bank Transfers (Local): Accepted with modest minimums and generally free of broker charges; credited typically within a short period. E-wallets (Neteller, Skrill): Deposits credited instantly; minimums vary by provider. Crypto (where supported): Available with very low minimums in some regions; credited based on network confirmation times. 🕐 Processing Times (Deposits) Cards & E-wallets: Usually instant to within minutes once submitted (subject to provider). Bank Transfers: Often credited within 15–20 minutes to a few hours in South Africa though can vary by bank. Non-automatic/manual methods: May require additional processing by FBS’s financial team (up to several business days if not automated). 🇿🇦 South Africa‑Specific Notes ZAR Funding: South African traders can deposit in ZAR and funds are converted to the account currency, which may reduce currency conversion costs. Verification: Identity verification may be required (especially for card deposits) before certain payment methods can be used. Local Bank Timings: Bank transfers within South Africa typically reflect quicker (minutes to hours) compared with international wires, though this depends on the bank. Payment Provider Limits: Minimum/maximum limits vary by method (e.g., lower minimums for cards/e-wallets; higher for bank transfers). 💸 Withdrawal Rules & Timing Method-Matching Rule: FBS requires withdrawals to go back to the same payment method used for the deposit, following a Last-In-First-Out (LIFO) process for multiple deposits. Processing by FBS: Requests are typically processed within 1–2 business days internally. Receipt Time by Provider: E-wallets: Often minutes to 48 hours. Cards: Up to 3–7 business days via card networks/banks. Bank Transfers: May take a few days depending on banking systems. Fees: FBS generally does not levy deposit/withdrawal fees itself, but payment processors/banks may charge. 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

FBS minimum deposit requirements in South Africa

In South Africa, FBS’s minimum deposit requirements vary by account type and payment method, but you can generally start trading with a very low amount, around $5 (R85 ZAR) on the Cent account.

Larger account types like Standard, Zero Spread, and ECN require higher minimums (e.g., Standard ≈ $100, Zero Spread ≈ $500, ECN ≈ $1 000), and local payment methods may have specific minimums (for example, about R100 ZAR via bank transfer or higher for certain e-wallets).

Overview

FBS is a popular online forex and CFD broker th at is particularly enticing to South African traders due to its robust regulatory environment, which includes oversight by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC).

at is particularly enticing to South African traders due to its robust regulatory environment, which includes oversight by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC). FBS , founded in 2009, has targeted its offerings to beginner and seasoned traders.

, founded in 2009, has targeted its Its user-friendly interface stre amlines navigation through numerous trading instruments, such as forex pairs, commodities, equities, and cryptocurrencies .

such as and . FBS caters to various trading demands by offering a single trading account with flexible trading conditions, benefiting different trading styles and degrees of skill.

FBS Deposit and Withdrawal

FBS Deposit Currencies, Deposit and Withdrawal Processing Times

🔎 Payment Method 💰 Deposit Currencies ⏰ Deposit Processing ⏱️ Withdrawal Processing 💴 EFT to South African Banks ZAR 15 – 20 minutes Up to 7 days 💵 Cryptocurrencies USDC, USDT (ERC20), USDT (TRC20), BTC, LTC, BCH, ETH 15 – 20 minutes 15 minutes – 72 hours 💶 Credit Cards USD, EUR Instant Up to 7 days 💷 Debit Card USD, EUR Instant Up to 7 days 💴 Skrill USD Instant 48 hours 💵 Perfect Money USD Instant 48 hours 💶 Neteller USD Instant 48 hours 💷 Sticpay USD Instant 48 hours 📝Sign up 👉Open Account 👉Open Account 👉Open Account

Broker Comparison - Deposit and Withdrawals

🔎 Broker 📈 Minimum Withdrawal Time 15 minutes (e-wallets, cards) 1 working day (standard) 1 business day (depends on method) 📉 Maximum Estimated Withdrawal Time Up to 7 days (bank wires) Up to 7 working days (some methods) 2–7 business days (bank transfers) 📊 Instant Deposits and Instant Withdrawals Instant deposits only None (no instant) Instant deposits only 📝Sign up 👉Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉Open Account

Deposit Methods:

To deposit funds to an account with FBS, South African traders can follow these steps:

Enter your account information to access your Area on the FBS website.

Go to your Trader Area's "Finances" section.

To begin the deposit procedure, select the "Deposit" option.

You can choose a payment option that is convenient for you, such as bank transfers, credit/debit cards, or electronic payment systems.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000 🏦 Regulators: FSC, ASIC, CySEC Start Trading Read Review

How to make a deposit with FBS step-by-step

After traders have successfully registered a live trading account, they can follow these steps to deposit the minimum amount:

Step 1 - Log in

Log in to your dashboard with your login details or email.

Step 2 - Choose payment method

Choose your preferred payment method, online or offline, and select the ‘deposit’ tab.

Step 3 - Select the trading account

Select the trading account that traders wish to fund, should they have more than one, and enter the amount they wish to deposit.

Step 4 - Confirm the deposit

Confirm the deposits on the next page to finalize the deposit.

Please note: Deposits reflect in the trader's account either instantly or after a few days, depending on the payment method that the traders use.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000 🏦 Regulators: FSC, ASIC, CySEC Start Trading Read Review

Broker Comparison

🔖Features 💰 Minimum Deposit $5 / R82 ZAR $10 / 187 RZAR $100 / R1843 ZAR 👨‍💼Account Types Cent, Micro, Standard, Zero Spread, ECN Standard, Pro, Zero, Raw Spread, Cent Standard, Professional, Spread Betting (UK & Ireland only), Swap-Free (Islamic) 💳Deposit Methods Bank Transfer, Credit/Debit Card, E-Wallets, Local Payment Methods Bank transfer, credit/debit cards, e-wallets (Neteller, Skrill), cryptocurrency Bank Transfer, Credit/Debit Card, E-Wallets (Neteller, Skrill, etc.) 💶Currency Options Multiple (USD, EUR, GBP, etc.) Multiple currencies, including USD, EUR, ZAR, GBP Multiple (USD, EUR, GBP, ZAR, AUD, etc.) ⏱Deposit Processing Time Instant to 2 business days Instant for most methods Instant to 2 business days ⏰Withdrawal Processing Time 1-5 business days Instant to 5 business days 1-5 business days 💴Deposit Fees No fees from FBS, payment provider fees may apply No deposit fees No fees from AvaTrade, payment provider fees may apply 💵Withdrawal Fees No fees from FBS, payment provider fees may apply No withdrawal fees No fees from AvaTrade, payment provider fees may apply 🛡️Regulation IFSC, CySEC, ASIC IFSC, CySEC, ASIC ASIC, FSA, FFAJ, FSCA, Central Bank of Ireland ☪️Islamic (Swap-Free) Accounts Yes Yes Yes 📊Leverage Up to 3000:1 Up to 2000:1 Up to 400:1 👉Open an account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Customers Reviews

⭐ Trustworthy This broker has acquired my trust because it provides everything required for profitable trading. All of the critical services I want are readily available and work wonderfully. Notably, newcomers will also find all of their demands satisfied here. - Samuel Khoza ⭐ Exceeds Expectations My choice to deal with them originates mainly from their infrastructure, which matches my expectations and continuously exceeds them. - Chloe Du Plessis ⭐ Great! FBS broker hits an outstanding balance: it is pretty easy and beneficial. Isn't that a fantastic combination? I am sure of it. Extensive research isn't necessary because all information about their services is easily accessible on their website, and a lot of information about the brand is available online. - Luke Meyer

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

FBS At a Glance

🔎Broker Company Information 📅Year Founded 2009 🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff 150+ 👩‍💻Amount of active traders 16 million+ 🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company) No Regulation and Security 🛡️Regulation FSC, ASIC, CySEC 🌎Country of regulation Belize, Cyprus 💻Account Segregation Yes 🪫Negative balance protection Yes 🔋Investor Protection Schemes ICF (for EU clients) Account Types and Features ➕Accounts cTrader, Raw Spread, standard 💳Institutional Accounts No 👨‍💼Managed Accounts Yes (PAMM) 📇Minor account currencies USD, EUR, GBP, THB 💰Minimum Deposit $5 USD Trading Conditions 🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time 15 minutes to 24 hours 🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee Varies based on payment method 📊Spreads from From 0.0 pips 💸Commissions From $6 per lot (ECN Account) 💱Number of base currencies supported 6 🚀Swap Fees Applicable (except Islamic accounts) 📈Leverage Up to 1:3000 📏Margin requirements Varies based on asset ☪️Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 💻Demo Account Yes ⌛Order Execution Time 0.2 seconds 📆VPS Hosting Yes Trading Instruments 🧾CFDs-Total Offered 200+ 🗠CFD Stock Indices 5 ⚖️CFD Commodities 6 📜CFD Shares 100+ Deposits and Withdrawals 💳Deposit Options Credit/Debit cards, Bank transfers, e-wallets 💵Withdrawal Options Credit/Debit cards, Bank transfers, e-wallets Trading Platforms and Tools 💻Trading Platforms MT4, MT5, FBS Trader App 👩‍💻OS Compatibility Windows, macOS, Android, iOS 🖥️Forex trading tools Economic calendar, market analysis, VPS, calculators Customer Support 🗣️Live chat availability Yes 📱Customer Support email address support@fbs.com 📞Customer Support Contact Number +357 25 313540 👾Social media Platforms Facebook, Instagram, x, YouTube 🗣️Languages supported on Website 18+ Languages Educational Resources and Support 🖺Forex course Yes 🧏‍♀️Webinars Yes 📚Educational Resources Articles, videos, tutorials, webinars Partnerships and Programs 🪪Affiliate program? Yes 👨‍🏫Amount of partners 18,000+ 📋IB Program Yes 🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams? Yes, the Qatar Economic Forum 2026 🪙Rebate program Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Offers accounts with a very low minimum deposit High leverage can also increase risk Provides a wide range of account options Spreads can widen during market volatility Regular bonuses and promotions Lacks some advanced trading tools

Conclusion The FBS minimum deposit amount is $5 to register a live trading account. At the current exchange rate between the US dollar and the South African Rand, this minimum deposit is equivalent to R90 ZAR. The minimum deposit might vary based on the account type selected.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the minimum deposit for FBS?

FBS offers one of the lowest minimum deposits in the forex industry. Traders can start with as little as $5 on the Cent account, making FBS accessible for beginners and low-capital traders globally.

Does the FBS minimum deposit differ by account type?

Yes. The Cent account starts from $5, while Standard accounts usually require around $100. Zero Spread and ECN accounts have higher minimums, typically ranging from $500 to $1,000, depending on the payment method.

What is the minimum deposit for FBS in South Africa?

In South Africa, FBS allows deposits from approximately R100 to R200, depending on the payment method. Card and e-wallet deposits often have lower minimums than bank transfers.

Can I open an FBS account without depositing money?

Yes. You can open an FBS account and use a demo account without depositing funds. However, a minimum deposit is required to trade on a live account and access real market conditions.

Does the minimum deposit change by payment method at FBS?

Yes. Card and e-wallet deposits generally have lower minimum requirements, while bank transfers and some alternative payment methods may require higher minimum deposit amounts set by the provider.

Is the $5 minimum deposit available on all FBS accounts?

No. The $5 minimum deposit is only available on the Cent account. Other FBS account types, such as Standard or ECN, require significantly higher minimum deposits to activate trading.

Does FBS charge fees on minimum deposits?

FBS does not charge internal deposit fees, even on small deposits. However, payment providers or banks may apply transaction or conversion fees depending on the funding method and currency used.

Can I increase my deposit after starting with the minimum amount?

Yes. You can add funds to your FBS account at any time after starting with the minimum deposit. There is no restriction on increasing your balance as your trading experience or capital grows.

Is a low minimum deposit at FBS suitable for beginners?

Yes. The low minimum deposit allows beginners to trade with minimal financial risk while learning platform features, order execution, and market behavior using real trading conditions rather than simulations.

Does the FBS minimum deposit affect leverage or trading features?

No. The minimum deposit does not restrict leverage or platform access. However, smaller deposits may limit position sizes and margin availability, which can influence overall trading flexibility and risk management.