The 10 Best Copy Trading Brokers in South Africa are AvaTrade, HFM, Exness, Pepperstone, FP Markets, FXTM, IC Markets, RoboForex, Vantage, and Tickmill.

They don't all handle copy trading in the same way. Some have their own copy-trading system. Others connect your trading account to platforms such as cTrader Copy or MetaTrader signals.

That difference is worth checking before you deposit money.

What is Copy Trading in South Africa?

Copy trading is growing rapidly in South Africa, enabling investors to replicate the trades of experienced traders in real time automatically. This hands-off approach offers market access, learning opportunities, and simplified participation without requiring extensive trading knowledge or active management.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Are Copy Trading brokers suited to beginner traders?

Yes. Copy trading brokers are well suited to beginner traders because they allow users to replicate the strategies of experienced investors automatically. Both novice and seasoned traders can benefit from simplified market access, diversification opportunities, and reduced time commitments.

Best Copy Trading Platforms and Brokers - a Comparison

10 Best Copy Trading Brokers (2026)

AvaTrade - Best for traders who want access to several copy trading platforms. HFM - A solid choice for traders who want copy trading. Exness - Suits traders looking for a low entry point. Pepperstone - Strong option for traders who want a dedicated copy trading setup. FP Markets - Good for traders who want to compare strategies. FXTM - Makes it easy to browse Strategy Managers. IC - Best suited to traders who want low trading costs. RoboForex - Offers a flexible Copy Trading Service. Vantage - Gives traders a straightforward way to follow and copy signals. Tickmill - Uses Tickmill Social to let traders follow Strategy Providers.

1. Avatrade

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA Start Trading Read Review

AvaTrade offers South Africans an immersive copy trading experience through its AvaSocial platform. South Africans can trade forex, stocks, cryptocurrencies, and other asset classes through AvaTrade, exposing them to several trading opportunities. AvaSocial also integrates performance tracking tools and has several risk management features.

Featured

Category Details ⭐ Features Forex, CFDs, Crypto, Social copy trading, AvaProtect risk tool 🏛️ Regulation FSCA (SA) ASIC (AU) CySEC (EU) CBI (Ireland) ADGM (UAE) 💰 Minimum Deposit $100 / ZAR 1,800 📊 Average Spreads From ~0.9 pips (EUR/USD) 💹 Commissions From Zero on standard accounts 💳 Deposit/Withdrawal Fees No broker fees — payment fees may apply 📊 Maximum Leverage Up to 1:400–500:1 (offshore) 🔥 Bonus Welcome bonus (region dependent) Referral Bonus No-deposit Bonus ☎️ Customer Support 24/5 live chat Email Local phone 👥 Account Types Standard, Islamic, Options, Social Trading 📈 Leverage Up to 1:500 (depends on entity) 🔘 Products Offered Forex, Commodities, Indices, Crypto, ETFs, 👍 Demo Account Yes, free 💵 Account Currencies USD, ZAR (SDG by conversion) 📙 Education eBooks, Webinars, Video tutorials 💳 Deposit/Withdrawal Options Bank cards, Skrill, Neteller, Wire 🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts Yes 📝 Sign Up 👉 Open Account





Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Easy Account opening Limited product portfolio No withdrawal fee Administration fee Low trading fees Inactivity fee Negative balance protection Not listed on stock exchange

Does AvaTrade offer copy trading on mobile?

Yes, AvaTrade supports copy trading via its mobile-friendly platforms, such as DupliTrade and AvaSocial, allowing users to follow expert traders on the go with full transparency and risk-control features.

Is AvaTrade FSCA-regulated in South Africa?

Yes, AvaTrade is fully regulated by the FSCA, ensuring copy trading is done within a secure and compliant trading environment tailored for South African traders.

2. HFM

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSC, CMA, and FCA Start Trading Read Review

South Africans can participate in copy trading using HFM’s native HFCopy platform. Unlike third-party platforms, HFCopy is built directly into HFM’s ecosystem to integrate with eligible accounts seamlessly. HFM is FSCA-regulated, offers ZAR-denominated accounts, and supports local deposit and withdrawal methods. HFM allows traders to become Followers and experienced traders to become Strategy Providers.

Featured

Category HFM 🏛️ Regulation Regulated by FSCA (South Africa), CySEC (Cyprus), FCA (UK), FSA (Seychelles) 💰 Minimum Deposit $0 / 0 ZAR (Zero Account) $5 / 89.11 ZAR Micro Account 📈 Maximum Leverage Up to 1:1000 📊 Average Spreads From RAW: 0.0 Pips Cent: 1.2 pips Premium: 1.2 pips Pro: 0.5 pips Pro Plus: ~0.2 pips 💹 Commissions From Zero Spread: from $3 per lot (round-turn $6) Pro Plus: spreads from 0.2 pips No commission 🔥 Bonus Welcome bonuses and regular promotions; Check latest offers on HFM website 👥 Account Types Micro, Premium, Zero Spread, Auto, PAMM, HFCopy 💳 Deposit / Withdrawal Fees No fees charged by HFM; third-party fees may apply 💳 Payment Methods Bank transfer, Credit/debit cards, Skrill, Neteller, Instant EFT, Mobile payments 💰 Spreads Zero Spread Account: from 0.0 pips (raw spreads on Forex & Gold ☎️ Support 24/5 multilingual support via live chat, Phone, Email 📙 Education Webinars, Video tutorials, Trading guides, Market analysis ☎️ South African Telephone Number +27 21 794 3006 (Cape Town office) 📝 Sign Up 👉 Open Account





Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons FSCA Regulated US clients not accepted Fast and easy account opening High bank withdrawal fees Low trading fees Inactivity fee after one year

How does copy trading work on HFM?

HFM offers its HFCopy platform, where traders can follow strategy providers and copy trades automatically. You choose who to follow, set your risk, and monitor performance in real-time.

Can South Africans use HFM for copy trading?

Yes, HFM is FSCA-regulated, and South African traders can legally and safely use its copy trading platform to access professional strategies and signals.

3. Exness

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

Exness offers South Africans a proprietary platform to participate in social and copy trading. Exness’ platform simplifies copy trading and lets traders take control of their risk management. Using Exness’ platform, South Africans can mirror advanced strategies in real-time, adjust settings, and mitigate risks.

Featured

Category 🏛️ Regulation FSCA FCA CySEC FSA 💰 Minimum Deposit $10 / ZAR 180 📊 Average Spreads From Standard / Standard Cent: from 0.3–0.7 pips Raw Spread: fixed 0.0 pips + commission Zero Account: from 0.0 pips on 30+ pairs most of the day Pro: from 0.1 pips 💹 Commissions From Standard / Cent / Pro: No commission Raw Spread: $3.50 per side ($7 round trip) per lot Zero Account: from $0.20 per lot per side (varies by instrument) 💳 Deposit/Withdrawal Fees Zero fees 📊 Maximum Leverage Up to unlimited (conditions apply for balances under $5,000) 🔥 Bonus Occasional promotions ☎️ Customer Support 24/7 multilingual support Live chat Email Phone 👥 Account Types Standard Standard Cent Raw Spread Zero Pro 📈 Leverage Flexible Tiered up to unlimited 🔘 Products Offered Forex Metals Crypto Energies Indices Stocks 👍 Demo/Practice Account Yes 💰 Spreads Standard: ~0.3–0.7 pips, no commission Raw Spread: fixed 0.0 pips + $7/lot round trip Zero Account: 0.0 pips most of the day, low commission Pro: from 0.1 pips, no commission 🚀 Bonus No Traditional Bonuses 💵 Account Currencies USD ZAR EUR GBP 📙 Education Webinars Market news Analysis Trading tools 💳 Withdrawal & Deposit Options Instant local bank transfer Cards E-wallets Crypto Regional methods 🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts Yes, ZAR accounts available ☎️ South African Telephone Number +35725030959 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Segregates client funds Limited range of instruments Established in 2008 Not FCA Regulated

What makes Exness copy trading attractive?

Exness offers tight spreads, fast execution, and zero commissions on many instruments, making it cost-effective and accessible for traders replicating strategies through its dedicated copy trading app.

Is Exness copy trading beginner-friendly?

Yes, Exness provides a user-friendly platform where new traders can view detailed stats of strategy providers and start copying with a low minimum investment.

4. Pepperstone

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 (1:30 for retail EEA/UK clients) 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, BAFIN, CMA, CySEC, DFSA, FCA, SCB Start Trading Read Review

Pepperstone lets South Africans participate in copy trading through platform integrations, including cTrader Copy, DupliTrade, and MetaTrader Signals. South Africans can expect fast execution speeds across accounts and markets.

Featured

Category Pepperstone ⭐ Features Razor & Standard accounts MT4/MT5 cTrader TradingView Social/copy trading (DupliTrade) Fast execution 🏛️ Regulation ASIC FCA CySEC DFSA CMA Kenya SCB 💰 Minimum Deposit (ZAR/USD) Standard: $0 Razor: AU$200 / ZAR 2,500 📊 Average Spreads From Standard: 1.0 pips Razor: from 0.0–0.3 pips (EUR/USD 0.1 pips) 💹 Commissions From Standard: None Razor: $3.50 per lot per side (AU$7 round‑turn) 💳 Deposit/Withdrawal Fees Free via card PayPal Skrill Neteller $20 USD bank withdrawal fee $1 for some e-wallets 📊 Maximum Leverage South Africa: up to 1:400 International Pro: up to 1:500 🔥 Bonus Occasional Active Trader rebates No standard bonuses ☎️ Customer Support 24/5 live chat Email 👥 Account Types Standard Razor Islamic (Razor only) Demo 🔘 Products Offered Forex CFDs (indices, commodities, shares, cryptos) 1,200+ instruments 👍 Demo Account 30-day demo (extendable) $50k virtual funds 💳 Account Currencies USD GBP EUR AUD NZD JPY CHF CAD SGD HKD ZAR not offered 📙 Education Webinars MT4 courses Webinars Economic insights 💳 Deposit & Withdrawal Options Bank transfer Credit/debit card PayPal Skrill Neteller 🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts Not available 📝 Sign-up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Fast Account Opening Mostly CFDs Offered Excellent Customer Support Basic MetaTrader Platform Negative Balance Protection No Managed Accounts

Which platforms support copy trading on Pepperstone?

Pepperstone supports copy trading through Myfxbook AutoTrade, DupliTrade, and MetaTrader Signals, offering flexibility across advanced ECN infrastructure.

Is Pepperstone good for experienced copy traders?

Yes, thanks to ECN pricing and advanced tools, Pepperstone is ideal for experienced copy traders seeking precision, transparency, and low trading costs.

5. FP Markets

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

FP Markets has a few copy trading solutions for South Africans through Myfxbook AutoTrade. South Africans can also access MAM/PAMM accounts where money managers oversee investment portfolios.

Featured

Category FP Markets ⭐ Features True ECN pricing STP/ECN execution MT4/MT5 IRESS VPS AutoChartist VPS hosting 🏛️ Regulation ASIC CySEC FSCA SCB 💰 Minimum Deposit (ZAR/USD) $100 / ZAR 1,950 📊 Average Spreads From Raw account from 0.0 pips (EUR/USD) Standard from 1.0 pips 💹 Commissions From Raw: $3 USD per side (≈ R58.50) Standard: commission-free 💳 Deposit / Withdrawal Fees No fees on deposits Withdrawals may carry bank charges (typically small) 📊 Maximum Leverage Up to 1:500 (regional/regulatory caps may apply) 🔥 Bonus Occasional deposit bonuses/promos for new clients ☎️ Customer Support 24/5 support via phone Live chat Email 👥 Account Types Standard Raw ECN IRESS (for advanced traders/investors) 📈 Leverage Forex up to 500:1 CFDs lower by asset type (e.g. indices 20:1) 🔘 Products Offered Forex (60+ pairs) Indices Commodities Shares Crypto CFDs 👍 Demo / Practice Account Unlimited MT4/MT5 demo with virtual funds 💵 Account Currencies USD EUR GBP AUD CAD NZD SGD ZAR 📙 Education Webinars eBooks Video tutorials Market research 💳 Withdrawal & Deposit Options Bank transfer, credit/debit cards Skrill Neteller 🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts Yes, trading accounts in ZAR available ☎️ SA Telephone Number Not Available 📝 Sign-up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Easy and fast account opening Limited product portfolio Low trading fees High CFD fees Fast execution of trades High minimum deposit Low Forex fees High fee for international bank withdrawal

Can I use MT4 for copy trading on FP Markets?

Yes, FP Markets allows copy trading via MT4 through tools like Myfxbook AutoTrade and MAM/PAMM accounts, ideal for strategy automation.

Is FP Markets suitable for advanced traders?

Definitely, FP Markets combines deep liquidity and tight spreads, making it perfect for experienced traders using algorithmic or manual copy trading models.

6. FXTM

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $30 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: FCA, FSC, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

South Africans can use FXTM Invest to copy the trades of more experienced traders. There’s a structured approach towards copy trading, where South Africans can choose from a list of verified Strategy Managers. FXTM ensures fast order execution and has a tiered commission structure that promotes cost-efficient trading, especially for high-volume South African traders.

Featured

Category Details 🏛️ Regulation CySEC FCA FSCA FSC 💰 Minimum Deposit $10 / ZAR 177.85 - Micro Accounts From $200 / ZAR 3,555 - Advantage / Advantage Plus 📊 Average Spreads From From 1.5 pips (Standard account) 💹 Commissions From $0 on Standard account From $0.40 per 100k on Advantage 💳 Deposit / Withdrawal Fees No deposit fees Some withdrawal methods may have small charges 📊 Maximum Leverage Up to 1:2000 (depends on region & account type) 🔥 Bonus 30% deposit bonus (available under certain conditions) ☎️ Customer Support 24/5 multilingual support via phone email live chat 👥 Account Types Micro Advantage, Advantage Plus 📈 Leverage Flexible, up to 1:2000 🔘 Products Offered Forex Commodities Indices Stocks 👍 Demo / Practice Account Available with full platform access 💰 Spreads From 0.0 pips on Advantage 1.5 pips on Micro 🚀 Bonus Ongoing promotions & trading contests 💵 Account Currencies USD EUR GBP NGN ZAR 📙 Education Free webinars eBooks Trading tools & analytics 💳 Withdrawal and Deposit Options Bank wire Cards Skrill Neteller Local payment agents 🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts Supported (via FSCA regulation) ☎️ South African Telephone Number +27 12 428 8000 📝 Sign Up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Strong regulation by top authorities (FCA, CySEC, FSCA) which enhances safety and client protection. Spreads can be wide on standard or commission‑free accounts, increasing trading costs. Multiple account types for beginners to advanced traders, offering flexibility. Inactivity fees apply after accounts remain dormant (e.g., ~$5 monthly). Access to MT4, MT5, and proprietary FXTM Trader app with upgrades. Some withdrawal methods incur fees, especially smaller or certain payment types. Excellent educational resources including webinars, tutorials, and market analysis. Regulatory availability is limited in some regions; not available in major markets like the US

What copy trading platform does FXTM use?

FXTM offers its proprietary FXTM Invest platform, enabling investors to follow strategy managers and allocate capital according to performance and risk preferences.

Is FXTM safe for copy trading in South Africa?

Yes, FXTM is FSCA-regulated, offering secure copy trading services with transparency, detailed performance data, and strong client fund protection.

7. IC

IC Markets is known for its ECN environment and range of copy trading solutions. South Africans can copy trades using IC Social, ZuluTrade, and Signal Start. South Africans benefit from fast execution speeds, tight spreads, and a safe, transparent trading environment.

Featured

Category IC Markets ⭐ Features True ECN broker Tight spreads Institutional-grade liquidity Fast execution Supports scalping & hedging 🏛️ Regulation ASIC CySEC FSA 💰 Minimum Deposit $200 / ZAR 3,540 📊 Average Spreads From From 0.0 pips (Raw Spread Account) 💹 Commissions From $3.50 per lot per side (Raw Spread Account) 💳 Deposit / Withdrawal Fees No deposit fees Some payment providers may charge for withdrawals 📊 Maximum Leverage Up to 1:500 🔥 Bonus No standard bonus, IC Markets focuses on tight pricing rather than promotions ☎️ Customer Support 24/7 live chat Email Phone 👥 Account Types Standard, Raw Spread (cTrader/MT4/MT5) 📈 Leverage Up to 1:500 🔘 Products Offered Forex Commodities Indices Bonds Stocks Futures Cryptocurrencies 👍 Demo / Practice Account Free unlimited demo accounts 💰 Spreads Raw spreads from 0.0 pips, Standard spreads from 0.6 pips 🚀 Bonus No deposit or trading bonuses offered 💵 Account Currencies USD EUR GBP AUD 📙 Education Webinars Tutorials Trading guides Market analysis 💳 Withdrawal and Deposit Options Bank transfer Visa/Mastercard Skrill Neteller PayPal Crypto wallets 🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts ZAR deposits converted to USD or other supported base currencies ☎️ South African Telephone Number Not direct, but global 24/7 phone support 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Raw spreads from 0.0 pips Higher minimum deposit than some competitors Deep institutional liquidity Limited proprietary trading tools Excellent for high-frequency and algorithmic trading Educational resources are relatively basic Supports MT4, MT5, cTrader, and TradingView Customer support not available 24/7

Our Findings

IC Markets delivers a compelling copy trading experience through integrations with cTrader Copy, MetaTrader Signals, and Myfxbook AutoTrade. Competitive spreads, deep liquidity, and fast execution make it particularly attractive to cost-conscious and high-volume traders.

Does IC Markets support copy trading?

Yes, IC Markets integrates with Myfxbook AutoTrade, ZuluTrade, and MetaTrader Signals, offering wide access to expert strategies with institutional-grade execution.

Why choose IC Markets for copy trading?

IC Markets provides low spreads, fast execution, and multiple copy trading platforms, making it a trusted choice for both novice and advanced copy traders.

8. RoboForex

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: FSC Start Trading Read Review

RoboForex offers copy trading through its proprietary CopyFX platform, which allows investors to automatically replicate the strategies of experienced traders across multiple account types. Users can evaluate strategy providers using detailed performance statistics, including profitability, drawdown levels, trading history, and risk metrics. CopyFX also offers flexible investment settings, enabling traders to customise allocation sizes, commission structures, and risk parameters according to their individual trading goals.

Featured

Category Roboforex ⭐ Features Cent & Standard accounts, STP/ECN execution, Copy trading, Tight spreads, Automated trading options 🏛️ Regulation IFSC (Belize) 💰 Minimum Deposit ZAR 180 / $10 📊 Average Spreads From 0.0 pips (ECN) Standard from 1.3 pips 💹 Commissions From $0 on standard, from $2/lot on ECN 💳 Deposit/Withdrawal Fees Zero fees for most methods 📊 Maximum Leverage Up to 1:2000 🔥 Bonus Up to 120% deposit bonus, $30 Welcome Bonus on new accounts Cashback rebates ☎️ Customer Support 24/7 live chat Email Multi-language support 👥 Account Types Cent Standard ECN Prime, CopyFX 📈 Leverage Flexible up to 1:2000 🔘 Products Offered Forex Indices Stocks ETFs Commodities Crypto 👍 Demo / Practice Account Yes 💰 Spreads Floating spreads from 0.0 pips (ECN) 🚀 Bonus 50%–120% deposit bonus + loyalty rebates 💵 Account Currencies USD ZAR EUR 📙 Education Free webinars Analysis Trading tips 💳 Withdrawal & Deposit Options Bank cards Skrill Neteller Crypto Local bank transfers 🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts Available 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Very low minimum deposit for ProCent / Micro accounts Regulated in offshore jurisdiction (less secure than Tier-1) Supports micro-lot trading (small-scale) Spreads on some accounts may be wider or variable Multiple platforms: MT4, MT5, cTrader Promotions / bonus schemes may encourage excessive risk Good support for automated trading (EAs) No local branch in many regions, possibly slower service

Our Findings

RoboForex differentiates itself with its proprietary CopyFX platform, offering flexible copying conditions and customisable risk settings. The broker provides extensive trader statistics, low entry barriers, and multiple account types suitable for diverse trading strategies.

What is RoboForex CopyFX?

RoboForex CopyFX is the broker's proprietary copy trading platform that enables investors to automatically replicate experienced traders. Users can review performance metrics, customise risk settings, and choose from various commission models.

What is the minimum deposit for RoboForex copy trading?

The minimum deposit for most RoboForex trading accounts starts at $10, but CopyFX participants generally require at least $100. The exact amount depends on the selected strategy provider and account type.

9. Vantage

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FCA, FSCA and ASIC Start Trading Read Review

Vantage offers a comprehensive copy trading experience through its proprietary Vantage Copy Trading app, enabling investors to automatically replicate the strategies of experienced traders in real time. The platform provides access to detailed performance metrics, including historical returns, risk scores, drawdown levels, and trader rankings, helping users make informed investment decisions. Vantage also supports MetaTrader integrations, competitive spreads, and flexible account options, making it suitable for both beginner and experienced copy traders seeking a user-friendly and cost-effective social trading environment.

Featured

Category Vantage ⭐ Features 1,000+ instruments Negative balance protection MT4/MT5/TradingView platforms Copy trading Trading Central tools 🏛️ Regulation ASIC FSCA VFSC CIMA 💰 Minimum Deposit (ZAR / $) $50 / ZAR 900 (Standard STP & Raw ECN), $10,000 / ZAR 180,000 (Pro ECN) 📊 Average Spreads From Standard STP: ~1.0–1.1 pips Raw ECN: from 0.0 pips Pro ECN: from 0.0 pips 💹 Commissions From Standard STP: $0 Raw ECN: $3 per side ($6 round trip) Pro ECN: $1.50 per side ($3 round trip) 💳 Deposit / Withdrawal Fees No broker fees Third-party provider fees may apply 📊 Maximum Leverage Up to 1:500 (varies by region & instrument) 🔥 Bonus Vantage Club rebates Occasional deposit promotions ☎️ Customer Support 24/5 Live chat Email Phone 👥 Account Types Standard STP Raw ECN Pro ECN Cent Swap-Free Premium Perpetual (crypto) 📈 Leverage Flexible up to 1:500 🔘 Products Offered Forex Indices Commodities Shares ETFs Metals Bonds Crypto CFDs 👍 Demo / Practice Account Yes, unlimited with $100k virtual balance 💰 Spreads Standard STP: ~1.0–1.1 pips (no commission) Raw ECN: 0.0 pips + $6/lot round trip Pro ECN: 0.0 pips + $3/lot round trip 🚀 Bonus Vantage Club loyalty program Trading contests 💵 Account Currencies USD EUR GBP AUD CAD JPY NZD SGD 📙 Education Webinars Tutorials Trading guides Market analysis 💳 Withdrawal and Deposit Options Credit/Debit cards Bank wire Skrill Neteller Crypto payments 🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts Not available ☎️ South African Telephone Number Yes – FSCA-regulated local office 📝 Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Supports Neteller for fast deposits/withdrawals Neteller availability may vary by region Competitive spreads on ECN accounts Commission applies on Raw/Pro ECN accounts Multiple platforms (MT4 & MT5) Some instruments may have higher fees Strong execution and deep liquidity No fully native copy trading feature 24/7 multilingual customer support Leverage and terms vary by jurisdiction

Our Findings

Vantage offers an intuitive copy trading platform with detailed trader analytics, risk metrics, and flexible allocation options. Its low entry requirements, competitive pricing, and user-friendly interface make it suitable for both beginners and experienced investors.

How does Vantage copy trading work?

Vantage allows investors to automatically mirror the trades of experienced strategy providers through its proprietary Copy Trading app. Users can allocate capital, monitor performance, and adjust risk settings in real time.

Is Vantage suitable for beginner copy traders?

Yes. Vantage offers an intuitive interface, low minimum deposit requirements, transparent trader statistics, and flexible allocation options. These features make it accessible to beginners while still supporting experienced copy traders.

10. Tickmill

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FCA, FSA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Tickmill supports copy trading through established third-party platforms, including MetaTrader Signals and Myfxbook AutoTrade. Traders can automatically follow experienced strategy providers while benefiting from Tickmill's low spreads, competitive commissions, and fast execution speeds. The broker's reliable infrastructure and transparent pricing make it an attractive choice for active traders seeking cost-effective copy trading opportunities across multiple financial markets.

Featured

Category Tickmill ⭐ Features Ultra- Low Speed pips Fast ECN Execution Multi-Platform 🏛️ Regulation FCA CySEC FSCA FSA 💰 Minimum Deposit $100 / ZAR 1817.50 📊 Average Spreads From Raw / Pro 0.0 - 0.3 pips 💹 Commissions From Pro $3-$4 lot per side 💳 Deposit / Withdrawal Fees No Broker Fees 📊 Maximum Leverage Up to 1:500 🔥 Bonus Welcome Bonus $30 ☎️ Customer Support 24/5 live chat Email Phone Support 👥 Account Types Classic Pro VIP Islamic 📈 Leverage Adjustable 1:1–1:500 🔘 Products Offered 60+ forex pairs Major indices Commodities Bonds Stocks & ETFs 👍 Demo / Practice Account Free 💰 Spreads Raw 0:0 pips, Classic 1.6 pips 💵 Account Currencies USD EUR GBP ZAR 📙 Education Webinars E-Books Video Tutorials 💳 Withdrawal and Deposit Options Bank Wire Card E-Wallet Crypto 🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts Supported ☎️ South African Telephone Number +27 87 250 0696 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Raw spreads from 0.0 pips with low commissions, ideal for active and algorithmic traders No individual stock CFDs, cent accounts, or copy-trading service Strong Tier-1 regulation through FCA and CySEC, plus FSCA, FSA, and Labuan licenses Customer support only available weekdays, no 24/7 coverage Direct TradingView integration with 400+ indicators and 110+ drawing tools South African clients are onboarded via the Seychelles entity, offering less protection than the FSCA license alone implies

Our Findings

Tickmill supports copy trading through MetaTrader Signals and Myfxbook AutoTrade, combining low spreads with reliable execution. Its transparent pricing structure and strong trading infrastructure make it an excellent choice for cost-focused copy traders.

Which copy trading platforms does Tickmill support?

Tickmill supports copy trading through third-party services, including MetaTrader Signals and Myfxbook AutoTrade. These integrations enable traders to follow experienced investors while benefiting from Tickmill's competitive pricing.

Is Tickmill good for copy trading?

Tickmill is well suited to copy trading because it offers low spreads, fast execution speeds, and transparent commissions. Combined with reliable third-party integrations, it provides a cost-effective environment for followers.

Can You Copy Trade in South Africa

Yes. South Africans can use copy-trading services, but the important part is who is actually providing the service and under which regulatory licence.

The FSCA has repeatedly warned South African investors about unauthorised businesses and individuals promoting copy trading, forex signals and automated trading services. In November 2025, for example, the regulator issued a warning involving a provider that was allegedly offering copy-trading services without the required authorisation.

That is why an FSP number should never be taken at face value. A website, Telegram channel or Instagram profile can claim to be “FSCA regulated”, but traders should still check the number themselves.

The FSCA recommends confirming that the company or individual is authorised, that the licence covers the financial service being offered, and that the FSP number genuinely belongs to the business using it.

How We Selected the Best Copy Trading Brokers

We did not rank a broker simply because the words “social trading” appear somewhere on its website.

We looked at how the copy-trading service actually works, whether South African traders can access it, how clearly the broker explains fees and risk controls, what information is available about Strategy Providers, the account requirements, and the broker's regulatory position.

More weight went to brokers where the current copy-trading system could be verified directly through the broker's own website rather than relying on old reviews or third-party descriptions.

We also checked whether product names and platform claims were still current. That matters because these services change. RoboForex, for example, is now better described under its Copy Trading Service rather than the older CopyFX branding, while Tickmill's current offering is presented as Tickmill Social.

This comparison is based on information published by the brokers and relevant regulators. It does not mean SA Shares deposited money with every Strategy Provider, copied live trades across all ten platforms, or independently verified every performance figure shown inside those systems.

How to Choose a Copy Trading Broker

Start by checking the broker. Then look at the trader or Strategy Provider you want to copy.

That order matters.

A provider showing a 300% return can look exceptional at first glance. But the number means much less if the account has suffered an 80% drawdown, has only been trading for six weeks, or achieved those returns by taking extreme levels of risk.

Look beyond the headline performance figure. Check how long the strategy has been running, its maximum drawdown, typical position size, use of leverage, number of simultaneous trades, and whether the trader's behaviour changed dramatically after a losing period.

Pay attention to open positions as well. A strategy can show an impressive closed-trade history while still carrying substantial unrealised losses.

Then check how your own position sizes will be calculated.

If a Strategy Provider with a $50,000 account opens one standard lot, that does not mean the same one-lot position should automatically appear in a $500 account. A sensible copy-trading platform should give you some control over allocation, copy size, maximum exposure, and when copying stops.

That risk control is usually more important than finding the trader with the highest percentage return.

Conclusion

AvaTrade is our best overall copy trading broker for South African traders in 2026, mainly because it gives you more than one way to approach copy trading rather than locking you into a single system.

HFM also has a strong integrated setup, while Pepperstone has improved a lot with its own CopyTrading app and web platform. FP Markets stands out for its clear strategy rankings, and IC Markets remains a strong option for traders who specifically prefer cTrader Copy.

That said, the platform is only half the decision.

Spend more time looking at the trader you plan to copy than at the broker’s headline marketing figures. Maximum drawdown, leverage, consistency and the length of the trading history usually tell you far more than one eye-catching percentage return.

A trader showing huge gains over a few weeks can look impressive, but that result means very little if it came with extreme leverage or a drawdown you would never be comfortable sitting through yourself.

Risk warning: Forex and CFDs are leveraged products, and you can lose your deposited capital. Copying another trader does not remove the underlying market risk. Broker entities, fees, platform availability and Strategy Provider requirements can change, so always confirm the latest terms before funding an account.

You might also like:

Frequently Asked Questions

Is copy trading legal in South Africa?

Yes. Copy trading is legal in South Africa when conducted through reputable brokers that comply with applicable regulations. Traders should choose brokers authorised by the FSCA or recognised international regulators to ensure greater transparency and investor protection.

Can beginners make money with copy trading?

Yes, beginners can potentially profit from copy trading by following experienced strategy providers. However, profitability depends on market conditions, trader selection, diversification, risk management, and ongoing portfolio monitoring. Past performance does not guarantee future returns.

How much money do I need to start copy trading?

Minimum deposit requirements vary by broker and platform. Some providers allow traders to start with as little as $10 to $100, while others require larger investments. Always allocate capital you can afford to lose.

Which platform is best for copy trading?

The best copy trading platform depends on your goals, budget, and preferred markets. Popular options include AvaTrade, HFM, Pepperstone, IC Markets, and Vantage, each offering different features, costs, and social trading integrations.

How do I choose a trader to copy?

Evaluate strategy providers based on long-term performance consistency, maximum drawdown, risk scores, trading history, number of followers, and preferred asset classes. Avoid selecting traders solely because they achieved high short-term returns.

Is copy trading profitable?

Copy trading can be profitable, but success is never guaranteed. Results depend on the traders you follow, market conditions, fees, and your risk management strategy. Diversification and realistic return expectations are essential for long-term success.

What are the risks of copy trading?

Copy trading carries risks including market volatility, poor trader selection, excessive leverage, strategy changes, and overconcentration. Investors should use stop-loss tools, diversify across multiple traders, and monitor performance regularly to reduce potential losses.

Are there any fees associated with copy trading?

Yes. Depending on the platform, traders may incur spreads, commissions, overnight financing charges, subscription fees, performance fees, or profit-sharing costs. Review the broker's fee schedule carefully before allocating funds to any strategy provider.

Can I stop copying a trader at any time?

Most copy trading platforms allow users to pause or stop copying traders instantly. Investors can usually close existing positions manually, adjust allocations, or switch strategy providers without significant restrictions, depending on platform policies.

How do I start copy trading?

Begin by selecting a regulated broker that offers copy trading services. Open and verify your account, deposit funds, review available strategy providers, assess their performance metrics and risk profiles, then allocate capital to start copying trades.