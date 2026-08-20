The 10 Best ETF Brokers for 2026 are AvaTrade, eToro, Plus500, FXTM, FXCM, XTB, Saxo, City Index, Admirals and Interactive Brokers.

Before comparing them, there’s one thing worth getting clear:

Buying an ETF is not the same as trading an ETF CFD.

If you buy an ETF through a broker such as Saxo or Interactive Brokers, you own units in the actual fund.

If you trade an ETF CFD through AvaTrade, Plus500, FXTM, FXCM or City Index, you are only trading the price movement. You do not own the ETF itself.

That difference matters a lot more if you’re investing for the long term.

With a real ETF, you’re buying into the underlying fund. With a CFD, you’re using a leveraged derivative that can also come with financing costs if you keep the position open.

What are ETF forex brokers?

An ETF is an investment fund that tracks underlying assets like indices, bonds, and commodities, and divides ownership of those assets into shares. ETFs are traded on an exchange, and their value shifts during the day due to buying and selling actions done by the traders.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Are ETFs good for beginners?

Trading ETFs is a perfect way for a beginner to become familiar with the markets and begin their trading career. This is because ETFs feature low costs, excellent liquidity, diversification, a broad choice of investments, and a low initial capital requirement.

10 Best ETF Forex Brokers

10 Best ETF Forex Brokers Revealed (2026)

AvaTrade — Best Overall ETF CFD Broker eToro — Best ETF Broker for Direct Investing and CFD Trading Plus500 — Best User-Friendly ETF CFD Platform FXTM — Best Broker for ETF CFD Variety FXCM — Best ETF CFD Broker with South African-Facing Support XTB — Best Broker for Low-Cost ETF Investing Saxo — Best ETF Broker for Global Exchange Access City Index — Best ETF CFD Broker for Multi-Market Trading Admirals — Best ETF Broker for MetaTrader Investors Interactive Brokers — Best Broker for Professional Global ETF Access

1. AvaTrade

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA Start Trading Read Review

AvaTrade has carved a reputation as a revolutionary leader in online trading by providing a reliable, user-oriented trading environment built on the most advanced platforms and regulated on five continents. The broker is regulated by numerous authorities and bodies worldwide, including the Central Bank of Ireland and the B.V.I. Financial Services Commission in the British Virgin Islands. The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) in South Africa, the Japanese Financial Services Agency (FSA), and the Financial Futures Association of Japan (FFAJ) are also included.

Features

🔍Fee Type 📈Commission Fee AvaTrade offers commission-free trading on stocks and ETFs, meaning no additional charges per trade. 💹Spread The cost is embedded in the spread, which varies depending on the stock or ETF being traded. ⬇️Inactivity Fee AvaTrade charges an inactivity fee of $50 per quarter after three months of inactivity. ✔️Overnight Fee Positions held overnight are subject to a swap fee, which is a financing charge applied daily. 📌Currency Conversion Fee If trading stocks or ETFs in a different currency than your account, a currency conversion fee may apply. 💳Deposit/Withdrawal Fees AvaTrade does not charge for deposits, but there may be withdrawal fees depending on the method used. 🔘Market Data Fees AvaTrade does not charge for market data; however, this can vary depending on specific stock exchanges. 🔑Regulatory Fees Any applicable regulatory fees, such as SEC fees for U.S. stocks, are passed on to the trader. 📱Platform Fees AvaTrade does not charge any platform fees for accessing its trading platforms. 📍Account Maintenance Fee AvaTrade does not impose an account maintenance fee, apart from the inactivity fee mentioned above. 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Regulated across 6 jurisdictions US clients are not accepted Wide variety of metal CFDs No raw spread account Excellent mobile trading app Limited crypto options Competitive leverage on gold/silver Some withdrawal fees apply

Why is AvaTrade considered the best ETF Forex broker?

AvaTrade offers commission-free ETF trading, a user-friendly platform, and strong global regulation. It supports a wide variety of ETFs, making it ideal for both beginner and experienced traders.

Does AvaTrade offer ETF education for traders?

Yes, AvaTrade provides educational resources, including ETF tutorials, webinars, and analysis tools, helping traders better understand ETF dynamics and trading strategies.

2. BDSwiss

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSC, FSA, and MISA. Start Trading Read Review

BDSwiss is a traditional online broker that offers a trading platform that can be used in several different ways. This particular broker's website supports CFDs, Binary Options, and Forex trading, and the website promises that traders can anticipate profits of up to 85% of their investments. Tight spreads, especially appealing to forex traders, and a minimal minimum deposit requirement make it accessible to a wide spectrum of investors.

Features

🔍Fee Type 📈Commission Fee BDSwiss charges a commission fee of 0.1% per trade for stocks and ETFs. 💹Spread The cost is embedded in the spread, which varies depending on the stock or ETF being traded. ⬇️Inactivity Fee BDSwiss charges an inactivity fee of €30 per month after 90 days of inactivity. ✔️Overnight Fee Positions held overnight are subject to a swap fee, which is a financing charge applied daily. 📌Currency Conversion Fee If trading stocks or ETFs in a different currency than your account, a currency conversion fee may apply. 💳Deposit/Withdrawal Fees BDSwiss does not charge for deposits, but there may be withdrawal fees depending on the method used. 🔘Market Data Fees BDSwiss does not charge for market data; however, this can vary depending on specific stock exchanges. 🔑Regulatory Fees Any applicable regulatory fees, such as SEC fees for U.S. stocks, are passed on to the trader. 📱Platform Fees BDSwiss does not charge any platform fees for accessing its trading platforms. 📍Account Maintenance Fee BDSwiss does not impose an account maintenance fee, apart from the inactivity fee mentioned above. 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons MetaTrader 4 and 5 are available Relatively high minimum deposit BDSwiss provides useful educational resources as well as market analysis As the platform caters to a global audience, some BDSwiss features and products may not be especially customised to the South African market South African traders benefit from the platform's multi-regulation. The primary focus of BDSwiss on CFDs and forex trading may not be compatible with the interests of investors seeking direct stock trading or long-term investments

Is BDSwiss trustworthy for ETF trading?

Yes, BDSwiss holds a high trader trust score due to transparent pricing, fast execution, and regulatory compliance. It offers reliable access to major ETFs globally.

What makes BDSwiss appealing for ETF traders?

BDSwiss combines low spreads with advanced charting tools, multi-platform access, and educational materials—ideal for ETF-focused traders seeking both performance and insight.

3. Plus500

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FCA, MAS, FSA, ASIC, FMA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Plus500 is a popular online platform for trading Contracts for Difference (CFD), and the platform is owned by a holding company that goes by the name Plus500 Ltd. A total of three separate subsidiaries are responsible for the day-to-day operations of the parent company, which is traded on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (LON: PLUS). Plus500 (or its subsidiaries) is regulated in several different jurisdictions across the world. Plus500 offers leveraged trading on some of the most well-known exchange-traded funds (ETFs), including VXX Volatility and SPDRUSA500, among others.

Features

🔍Fee Type 📈Commission Fee Plus500 does not charge a commission fee for trading stocks and ETFs. 💹Spread The cost is embedded in the spread, which varies depending on the stock or ETF being traded. ⬇️Inactivity Fee Plus500 charges an inactivity fee of $10 per month after three months of inactivity. ✔️Overnight Fee Positions held overnight are subject to a swap fee, which is a financing charge applied daily. 📌Currency Conversion Fee If trading stocks or ETFs in a different currency than your account, a currency conversion fee may apply. 💳Deposit/Withdrawal Fees Plus500 does not charge for most deposits and withdrawals, but there may be fees for certain withdrawal methods. 🔘Market Data Fees Plus500 does not charge for market data. 🔑Regulatory Fees Any applicable regulatory fees, such as SEC fees for U.S. stocks, are passed on to the trader. 📱Platform Fees Plus500 does not charge any platform fees for accessing its trading platforms. 📍Account Maintenance Fee Plus500 does not impose an account maintenance fee, apart from the inactivity fee mentioned above. 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account (CFD Service. Your capital is at risk)

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Wide range of market instruments Relatively limited research tools Competitive pricing Well regulated

Which ETFs can I trade with Plus500?

Plus500 provides access to top ETFs like SPY, QQQ, and VXX via CFDs, allowing traders to speculate on price movements without owning the underlying asset.

Is ETF trading secure on Plus500?

Yes, Plus500 is regulated by top-tier authorities and offers negative balance protection, ensuring a secure and transparent tradingenvironment for ETF investors.

4. FXTM

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $30 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: FCA, FSC, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

ForexTime is regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission, licensed by the Financial Services Board (FSB) of South Africa, and ForexTime UK Limited is registered with the Financial Conduct Authority of the UK. FXTM is a renowned global broker that provides traders with the opportunity to trade foreign exchange (Forex) and contracts for difference (CFDs). Andrey Dashin is the one who initiated the establishment of FXTM in the year 2011. You have the opportunity to invest in exchange-traded funds (ETFs), index futures, or index options when you use FXTM.

Features

⭐ Features 🏛️ Regulation CySEC, FCA, FSCA 💰 Minimum Deposit $100 USD / R1600 ZAR 📊 Average spreads from 0.9 pips 💹 Commissions from No commission 💳 Deposit / Withdrawal fees $3 / R48 ZAR 📊 Maximum leverage 1:500 on average 🔥 Bonus $300 / R4800 ZAR Trading Bonus ☎️ Customer support 24/5 💳 Institutional Accounts No 💰 Deposit and Withdrawal Options Bank Wire Transfer Local Transfers Credit/Debit Cards Neteller Skrill, and more 📉 Tradable Assets CFDs on commodities CFDs on indices Spot Metals Stock CFDs Stocks Forex 📲 OS Compatibility Web browsers, Windows, MacOS, Linux, Android, iPhone, tablets, iPads 💻 Platform Types MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, FXTM Trader 📒 Account Types Micro, Advantage, Advanatge Plus, Standard, ECN, ECN Zero, Cent, Shares, Pro Account 🇿🇦 ZAR accounts Yes ☎️ South African Telephone Number No 💰 Spreads 0.1 pips 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Great customer Service Inactivity and withdrawal fees Strong Educational tools for the beginner trader High CFD fees Fast account opening Limited product range

Why is FXTM known for ETF trading?

FXTM is an award-winning broker offering access to a growing list of ETF CFDs, with excellent educational tools, tight spreads, and responsive customer support.

What makes FXTM suitable for new ETF traders?

FXTM provides demo accounts, clear ETF guides, and webinars, helping beginners gain confidence while accessing diverse ETFmarkets with competitive trading conditions.

5. FXCM

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: FCA and FSCA Start Trading Read Review

FXCM is regulated by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), the Financial Sector Conduct Authority of South Africa (FSCA), and the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC). Furthermore, FXCM provides negative balance protection for retail clients under selected regulated entities. FXCM has offices in a wide variety of global locations, including Berlin and Sydney, with more than 130’000 customer accounts registered worldwide

Features

🔍Fee Type 📈Commission Fee FXCM charges a commission on stock and ETF trades, which varies depending on the account type. 💹Spread The cost is embedded in the spread, which varies depending on the stock or ETF being traded. ⬇️Inactivity Fee FXCM charges an inactivity fee of $50 after one year of inactivity. ✔️Overnight Fee Positions held overnight are subject to a swap fee, which is a financing charge applied daily. 📌Currency Conversion Fee If trading stocks or ETFs in a different currency than your account, a currency conversion fee may apply. 💳Deposit/Withdrawal Fees FXCM does not charge for most deposits and withdrawals, but there may be fees for certain withdrawal methods. 🔘Market Data Fees FXCM does not charge for market data. 🔑Regulatory Fees Any applicable regulatory fees, such as SEC fees for U.S. stocks, are passed on to the trader. 📱Platform Fees FXCM does not charge any platform fees for accessing its trading platforms. 📍Account Maintenance Fee FXCM does not impose an account maintenance fee, apart from the inactivity fee mentioned above. 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Excellent educational resources for beginner traders No Web Trader option available for trading platforms Low minimum deposit requirement Rudimentary mobile trading platform Advanced research tools Limited product portfolio Excellent customer support

Is FXCM a good choice for ETF CFD trading?

Yes, FXCM is a trusted broker in South Africa offering access to ETF CFDs, real-time data, and powerful platforms with advanced analysis tools.

What platform does FXCM offer for ETF trading?

FXCM provides its proprietary Trading Station and MetaTrader 4, both of which support ETF CFD trading with customizable layoutsand analytical features.

6. XTB

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: FCA, CySEC, IFSC, KNF Start Trading Read Review

XTB is regulated by the world’s biggest supervisory authorities, including the FCA, KNF, CySEC, and IFSC. Furthermore, XTB provides its clients with insurance purchased from Lloyd’s of London, with coverage of up to 1 million euros, GBP, or AUD. XTB is one of the largest, global stock exchange-listed FX & CFD brokers with more than 15 years of experience in the field. Using the xStation mobile app from XTB to trade ETFs can simplify the process. Simply pressing a button grants you access to more than one hundred different instruments in a matter of seconds.

Features

🔍Fee Type 📈Commission Fee XTB charges a commission on stock and ETF trades, typically starting at 0.08% of the trade value. 💹Spread The cost is embedded in the spread, which varies depending on the stock or ETF being traded. ⬇️Inactivity Fee XTB charges an inactivity fee of €10 per month after 12 months of inactivity. ✔️Overnight Fee Positions held overnight are subject to a swap fee, which is a financing charge applied daily. 📌Currency Conversion Fee If trading stocks or ETFs in a different currency than your account, a currency conversion fee may apply. 💳Deposit/Withdrawal Fees XTB does not charge for most deposits and withdrawals, but there may be fees for certain withdrawal methods. 🔘Market Data Fees XTB provides free market data for stocks and ETFs. 🔑Regulatory Fees Any applicable regulatory fees, such as SEC fees for U.S. stocks, are passed on to the trader. 📱Platform Fees XTB does not charge any platform fees for accessing its trading platforms. 📍Account Maintenance Fee XTB does not impose an account maintenance fee, apart from the inactivity fee mentioned above 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Excellent educational resources for beginner traders No Web Trader option available for trading platforms Low minimum deposit requirement Rudimentary mobile trading platform Advanced research tools Limited product portfolio Excellent customer support

Does XTB offer free ETF trading?

Yes, XTB allows commission-free ETF trading up to a monthly limit, making it highly cost-effective for investors who want to trade without extra fees.

What ETFs are available on XTB?

XTB offers a wide selection of ETFs across sectors like tech, energy, and healthcare—ideal for traders wanting diversified exposurethrough a single platform.

7. Saxo

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000 🏦 Regulators: FCA, FINMA, FSA, ASIC Start Trading Read Review

Traders with Saxo have access to more than 6,400 exchange-traded funds across 30 different exchanges located all over the world, which enables them to trade using a variety of devices for investments. Numerous monetary authorities from all over the world have granted Saxo Bank a license to operate. The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Swiss Federal Banking Commission, and the Bank of France are all examples of top-tier regulatory agencies.

Features

🔍Fee Type 📈Commission Fee Saxo Bank charges a commission on stock and ETF trades, which varies by market. For example, 0.10% for US stocks with a minimum fee of $10. 💹Spread The cost is included in the bid-ask spread, which varies depending on the stock or ETF being traded. ⬇️Inactivity Fee Saxo Bank charges an inactivity fee of $100 per quarter if no trades are made in that period. ✔️Overnight Fee Positions held overnight are subject to a financing charge, which is applied daily based on market rates. 📌Currency Conversion Fee Saxo Bank charges a currency conversion fee of 0.5% when trading stocks or ETFs in a different currency than your account. 💳Deposit/Withdrawal Fees Saxo Bank typically does not charge for deposits but may charge for certain withdrawal methods. 🔘Market Data Fees Saxo Bank charges for real-time market data for stocks and ETFs, with fees varying by exchange. 🔑Regulatory Fees Applicable regulatory fees, such as SEC fees for U.S. stocks, are passed on to the trader. 📱Platform Fees Saxo Bank does not charge platform fees for accessing its trading platforms. 📍Account Maintenance Fee Saxo Bank does not impose an account maintenance fee, other than the inactivity fee mentioned above. 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Segregates client funds Doesn’t allow hedging Established in 2012 Limited range of instruments Regulated by Financial Conduct Authority Not ASIC Regulated

How many ETFs does Saxo Bank offer?

Saxo Bank gives traders access to over 7,000 ETFs across global markets, covering nearly every sector, index, and theme imaginable.

Is Saxo Bank good for long-term ETF investing?

Yes, Saxo’s deep ETF offering, research tools, and tiered pricing structure make it perfect for long-term investors seeking depthand flexibility.

8. City Index

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: FCA Start Trading Read Review

City Index provides investors with access to a comprehensive selection of exchange-traded funds (ETFs). City Index is a supplier of foreign exchange (Forex) and contracts for difference (CFD) trading with headquarters in London, United Kingdom. City Index is an award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider that offers exceptional execution speed, a global presence, and Market-leading spreads on major indices.

Features

🔍Fee Type 📈Commission Fee City Index charges a commission on stock and ETF trades, which varies by market. For example, $0.015 per share for US stocks with a minimum fee of $15. 💹Spread The cost is included in the bid-ask spread, which varies depending on the stock or ETF being traded. ⬇️Inactivity Fee City Index charges an inactivity fee of $12 per month if no trades are made in a 12-month period. ✔️Overnight Fee Positions held overnight are subject to a financing charge, which is applied daily based on market rates. 📌Currency Conversion Fee City Index charges a currency conversion fee of 0.3% when trading stocks or ETFs in a different currency than your account. 💳Deposit/Withdrawal Fees City Index typically does not charge for deposits but may charge for certain withdrawal methods. 🔘Market Data Fees City Index offers free real-time market data for stocks and ETFs, but additional premium data services may incur fees. 🔑Regulatory Fees Applicable regulatory fees, such as SEC fees for U.S. stocks, are passed on to the trader. 📱Platform Fees City Index does not charge platform fees for accessing its trading platforms. 📍Account Maintenance Fee City Index does not impose an account maintenance fee, other than the inactivity fee mentioned above. 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Great customer support Could do with more research tools Popular platform No choices on trading platforms, the company has only one platform

Can you trade ETFs and forex with one account?

Yes, City Index lets you trade ETFs, forex, indices, and commodities from a single CFD account, streamlining your trading experience.

Is City Index good for ETF CFD trading?

City Index provides competitive spreads, advanced platforms, and in-depth research—ideal for active ETF CFD traders seekingmulti-asset functionality.

9. Admirals

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $25 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: FCA, CySEC Start Trading Read Review

Regulators include CySEC and FCA. Admirals offer trading platforms, teaching tools or resources, and other components necessary for online foreign exchange trading. Admirals operates under the Admiral's trademark. They are leading online trading service providers that offer investment services for trading with Forex and CFDs on indices, metals, energies, agriculture, stocks, ETFs, and bonds. Admiral Markets has an active presence in 130+ countries across the globe.

Features

🔍Fee Type 📈Commission Fee Admiral Markets charges a commission on stock and ETF trades, which varies by account type. For example, $0.02 per share for Invest.MT5 accounts with a minimum fee of $1.00. 💹Spread The cost is included in the bid-ask spread, which varies depending on the stock or ETF being traded. ⬇️Inactivity Fee Admiral Markets charges an inactivity fee of $10 per month if no trades are made in a 24-month period. ✔️Overnight Fee Positions held overnight are subject to a financing charge, which is applied daily based on market rates. 📌Currency Conversion Fee Admiral Markets charges a currency conversion fee of 0.3% when trading stocks or ETFs in a different currency than your account. 💳Deposit/Withdrawal Fees Admiral Markets typically does not charge for deposits but may charge for certain withdrawal methods. 🔘Market Data Fees Admiral Markets offers free real-time market data for stocks and ETFs, but additional premium data services may incur fees. 🔑Regulatory Fees Applicable regulatory fees, such as SEC fees for U.S. stocks, are passed on to the trader. 📱Platform Fees Admiral Markets does not charge platform fees for accessing its trading platforms. 📍Account Maintenance Fee Admiral Markets does not impose an account maintenance fee, other than the inactivity fee mentioned above. 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Segregated client accounts No fixed spread accounts Zero-pip spreads on certain accounts Fractional share trading is not offered Large range of financial instruments Inactivity fees apply MetaTrader 4 and 5 Limited Account Types for Beginners Comprehensive educational material Limited Customer Support

Why choose Admiral Markets for ETF trading?

Admiral Markets offers MetaTrader 5 with exclusive plug-ins, real-time market data, and educational content, making it great for ETF traders wanting an edge.

Are Admiral’s ETF offerings diverse?

Yes, Admiral Markets provides access to a wide range of global ETFs, including sector-based, index-tracking, and thematic funds for different trading styles.

10. Interactive Brokers

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: CFTC, NFA, IIROC, FCA, CBI, ASIC, SFC, MNB, CSSF Start Trading Read Review

Interactive Brokers (IBKR) is a large, well‑established global brokerage headquartered in the U.S., serving millions of institutional and retail clients in over 200 countries with deep access to stocks, options, futures, forex, bonds, and ETFs across 160+ global markets. It is publicly traded and highly capitalised, making it one of the world’s most robust brokers.

Features

Broker's Name 🏛️ Headquarters Connecticut, United States and Budapest, Hungary for Central and Eastern Europe 📅 Year Founded 1978 ⚖️ Regulating Authorities CFTC, NFA, IIROC, FCA, CBI, ASIC, SFC, MNB, CSSF 🌐 Countries not accepted for trade Afghanistan, Burundi, Iran, Iraq, Somalia, and several others. ☪️ Islamic account (swap-free) No 📒 Demo Account Yes ✴️ Institutional Accounts Yes 👨🏼‍💼 Managed Accounts Yes ⬆️ Maximum Leverage 1:5 to 1:400 💰 Minimum Deposit $0 💳 Deposit Options Bank Wire Transfer and PayPal 💳 Withdrawal Options Bank Wire Transfer US Automated Clearing House (ACH) Transfer Initiated at Interactive Brokers Cheques Direct Debit/Electronic Money Transfer Canadian Electronic Funds Transfer, or EFT Single Euro Payment Area (SEPA) BACS/GIRO/ACH 📊 Platform Types Client Portal Desktop TWS IBKR Mobile IBot IBKR WebTrader IBKR APIs 📶 OS Compatibility Web browsers, Windows, MacOS, Linux, Android, iPhone, tablets, iPads 📈 Tradable assets offered Stocks Options Futures Forex Metals Bonds ETFs Mutual Funds Hedge Funds Robo Portfolios 💬 Languages supported on Website English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Russian, Simplified and Traditional Chinese, Japanese 💬 Customer Support Languages Multi-lingual ⏲️ Customer Service Hours 24/5 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅Pros ❌Cons Wide range of products Withdrawals and funding by bank transfer only Highly regulated Better for experienced investors Trades on 80+ exchanges worldwide Commission structure benefits high volume trades

What ETF access does Interactive Brokers provide?

Interactive Brokers offers access to thousands of ETFs across 90+ global exchanges, including fractional shares and commission-free ETFs. This enables traders and investors to diversify globally while keeping costs low and maintaining professional-level portfolio management.

How secure and regulated is Interactive Brokers?

IBKR is highly regulated worldwide by authorities, including the SEC, CFTC, FINRA, FCA, MAS, and IIROC, ensuring client fund segregation, investor protection, and robust trading infrastructure, making it a safe choice for both retail and institutional investors.

ETF Investing vs ETF CFDs

This is the most important comparison on the page.

Feature Underlying ETF ETF CFD Own ETF units Yes No Long-term investing Suitable Usually less suitable Leverage Usually no Usually yes Short selling More difficult Usually easier Overnight CFD financing No Usually applies Dividend treatment Fund distribution Cash adjustment may apply Margin call No on unleveraged position Yes Counterparty risk Broker/custodian structure CFD provider

How We Selected the Best ETF Brokers

For this 2026 update, we looked at the things that actually matter when comparing ETF platforms:

Whether the broker offers real ETFs or ETF CFDs

Trading costs

Market and exchange coverage

Commissions

Platform quality

Regulation

South African availability

Trading and research tools

How clearly the broker explains what the client is actually buying

The biggest factor was ownership. If you buy an underlying ETF through XTB, Saxo, Admirals or Interactive Brokers, you are buying into the fund itself.

That is not the same as opening an ETF CFD with Plus500 or FXCM.

So I would not compare those brokers purely on spread figures. The product structure is different, and for long-term investors that difference matters far more than a small gap in trading cost.

Conclusion

AvaTrade keeps the top spot in this comparison for ETF CFD trading, mainly because it combines leveraged ETF exposure with a wider platform setup that includes MT4, MT5, and its own trading apps.

eToro moves into second place, replacing BDSwiss because BDSwiss currently excludes South African clients. eToro is also more flexible because eligible users can access both underlying ETFs and ETF CFDs.

XTB is one of the better low-cost choices if you want to invest in actual ETFs, with 0% commission available within its published monthly turnover limit.

Saxo gives investors access to ETFs across more than 30 exchanges, while Interactive Brokers has one of the broadest global ETF ranges, with access across more than 90 market centres.

Plus500, FXTM, FXCM and City Index are better treated as ETF CFD platforms rather than traditional ETF investment brokers.

Risk warning: ETFs can fall in value, and your capital is at risk. ETF CFDs add leverage, financing costs, margin requirements and the possibility of faster losses. Always check whether you are buying the underlying ETF or opening a CFD before you trade.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Which order type is best for ETFs?

Limit order: Gives you control, but may not be filled. A limit order is an order to buy or sell an ETF at a specified price. Unlike market orders, limit orders prioritize price over speed of execution. As their name implies, they enable investors to set a limit on the price of their purchase or sale.

What is a good ETF ratio?

A good rule of thumb is not to invest in any fund with an expense ratio higher than 1% since many ETFs have much lower expense ratios.

How long should you hold ETFs?

If you hold ETF shares for one year or less, then the gain is a short-term capital gain. If you hold ETF shares for more than one year, then the gain is a long-term capital gain.

Can an ETF go to zero?

For most standard, unleveraged ETFs that track an index, the maximum you can theoretically lose is the amount you invested, driving your investment value to zero.

How to invest in South Africa using ETFs

The easiest way to invest in the whole South African stock market is to invest in a broad market index. This can be done at a low cost by using ETFs.

What are ETF forex brokers?

The ETF is a type of investment fund that tracks underlying assets like indices, bonds, and commodities, and divides ownership of those assets into shares. ETFs are traded on an exchange, and their value shifts during the day due to buying and selling actions done by the traders.

Can you trade ETFs on MT4/MT5?

MetaTrader5 is the favorite choice for ETF traders around the globe.

What is the difference between ETF and CFD trading?

CFDs are financial derivatives that allow traders to speculate on the price movements of an underlying asset without actually owning the asset. ETFs, on the other hand, are investment funds that hold a basket of assets and are traded on stock exchanges like stocks.

Is the S&P 500 an ETF or CFD?

The S&P 500 is neither an ETF nor a CFD; it is an index that tracks the performance of the 500 largest publicly traded companies in the US stock market. However, some ETFs and CFDs track the performance of the S&P 500 index.

How does ETF trading work?

The popularity of trading ETFs can be attributed to the fact that it combines the benefits of stock trading with mutual funds’ diversification. How they are bought or sold resembles that of stocks; this makes them an efficient way to take advantage of broader trends in the market because they mirror the composition of some index or sector. Such an example is the US 500 index, which enables one to speculate on broader markets through ETFs.

Can you make money trading ETFs?

Because ETFs are bought and sold similarly to stocks or other asset classes, they can be used to make profits. However, they do not guarantee profits. A loss can be incurred from an ETF trade just as it can from any other type of trading. So it is important to understand the ETF you’re buying before investing.