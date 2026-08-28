Netflix Inc Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Netflix Inc performance charts and historical graph data track notable long-term growth, supporting an optimistic consensus prediction and price forecast. The ordinary price today in dollars sits at $79.84 per share. Whether scanning for sale listings to execute a buy or sell action, ordinary investors can weigh the acquisition cost against any ordinary dividend or fixed preferred shares payout. For beginners wondering how to buy via the ticker symbol NFLX, opening an online trading account with an approved brokerage handles the entire trading lifecycle instantly.

Netflix Inc Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Netflix Inc (NFLX) Exchange NASDAQ Currency USD ($) Current Price $79.84 Previous Close $79.84 Day's Range $79.28 – $81.15 Opening Price $81.07 Volume 27005171 shares Daily Change -1.62 (-1.99%) 52-Week High $1267.1 52-Week Low $65.08 Data as of 8/27/2026 12:00:00 AM

Netflix Inc Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price $79.84 — reflecting a daily change of -1.62 (-1.99%). Day's Range $79.28 – $81.15 — indicating a tight intraday band. 52-Week Range $65.08 – $1267.1 — showing where price today sits within the yearly range. Volume vs 90-Day Average 27005171 against 41523638 — pointing to below average trading activity. Momentum -1.99% — highlighting negative short-term momentum and moderate volatility.

Netflix Inc Limited Forecast Insights

Given the recent -1.99% shift and positioning near the 52-week low, a bearish outlook could prevail if the shares decline towards support at $65.08. However, a reversal above the tight intraday range may suggest impending bullish momentum. Diligent monitoring of price movements is essential for strategic traders.

FAQ on Netflix Inc Shares

Q1: What are Netflix Inc shares?

Answer: Netflix Inc shares represent ownership in the company, which aims to provide streaming services worldwide and are traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker NFLX.

Q2: How can I buy Netflix Inc shares?

Answer: To buy Netflix Inc shares, you need a trading account with an online brokerage such as Fidelity or E*TRADE. Look for the ticker symbol NFLX, decide the quantity, and place a market or limit order based on your preference.

Q3: What affects the price of Netflix Inc shares?

Answer: Several factors impact Netflix Inc share prices, including market sentiment, economic indicators, earnings reports, and industry news, as well as current economic conditions like interest rates and inflation.

Q4: Does Netflix Inc pay dividends?

Answer: Netflix Inc does not provide a specific dividend payout in this data. Investors should check brokerage platforms or company filings for detailed dividend information.

Q5: How can I track my Netflix Inc shares and dividends?

Answer: Track shares and potential dividends through your brokerage's online platform, which provides real-time data on holdings, market movement, and company announcements.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Netflix Inc share price?

Answer: Factors influencing Netflix Inc share price include recent negative momentum (-1.99%), market supply-demand dynamics, and quarterly earnings along with sector trends.

Q7: Is Netflix Inc a good share to buy?

Answer: With the current price below the 90-day average volume and near the 52-week low, careful assessment of market conditions and strategic opportunity guides investment decisions in Netflix Inc.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Netflix Inc shares today?

Answer: Due to the recent daily change of -1.99%, prudent investors might wait for signs of positive momentum or approach with a cautious buying strategy.

Q9: How much does one Netflix Inc share cost?

Answer: The price per share today is $79.84.

Q10: How to sell Netflix Inc shares?

Answer: To sell Netflix Inc shares, use a trading account with an online brokerage like Robinhood. Search for the ticker NFLX, decide on quantity, and place a sell order to execute.

How to Buy Netflix Inc Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE trading account with a US brokerage such as Fidelity, Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, or Robinhood. Verify your account via email or phone number. Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication). Complete KYC identity verification. Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard. Deposit funds via ACH transfer, debit card, or wire. Search the ticker NFLX, then place a market or limit order to invest and trade the shares you want in your portfolio.

Netflix Inc Actionable Financial Advice

Given Netflix Inc's current performance, investors should SELL the shares if prices move BELOW the key technical levels near $65.08. Monitor macroeconomic developments — interest-rate speculation, inflation trends, and Fed data — alongside the company's own sector conditions to refine your strategy.