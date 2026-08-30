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Satrix 40JSE: STX40 Index
110.68 ▲ +0.71 (+0.65%) Prices delayed ~15 min · Last fetched: 2026-08-30 03:45:58
Open
111.54
Day high
112.02
Day low
110.36
Prev close
109.97
Symbol
STX40.JO
Price performance
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Today's snapshot
Current110.68
Change +0.71
% Change +0.65%
Open111.54
High112.02
Low110.36
Prev close109.97
Today's range
110.36 112.02
110.68
JSE Indices Delayed ~15 min
|Index
|Value
|Change
|% Change
|Open
|Prev close
|JSE All Share
|118,173.36
|+1,367.36
|+1.17%
|116,806.20
|116,806.00
|Industrial Index
|64,036.72
|+0.00
|+0.00%
|—
|64,036.72
|Industrial 25
|56,438.19
|+0.00
|+0.00%
|—
|56,438.19
|Financial Index
|64,051.11
|+797.31
|+1.26%
|63,253.75
|63,253.80
|Financial 15
|26,212.97
|+339.17
|+1.31%
|25,873.79
|25,873.80
|Resource 10
|139,153.20
|+1,561.17
|+1.13%
|137,727.56
|137,592.03
|JSE Small Cap
|106,567.66
|+1,045.50
|+0.99%
|105,721.33
|105,522.16
|JSE Mid Cap
|106,966.20
|+1,229.20
|+1.16%
|105,737.20
|105,737.00
|Satrix 40 ETF ←
|110.68
|+0.71
|+0.65%
|111.54
|109.97
|JSE Top 40
|110,675.48
|+1,352.48
|+1.24%
|109,323.10
|109,323.00
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