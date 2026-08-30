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Satrix 40

 JSE: STX40 Index
110.68 ▲ +0.71 (+0.65%) Prices delayed ~15 min · Last fetched: 2026-08-30 03:45:58
Open
111.54
Day high
112.02
Day low
110.36
Prev close
109.97
Symbol
STX40.JO
Price performance
Loading chart…
Today's snapshot
Current110.68
Change +0.71
% Change +0.65%
Open111.54
High112.02
Low110.36
Prev close109.97
Today's range
110.36 112.02
110.68
JSE Indices Delayed ~15 min
Index Value Change % Change Open Prev close
JSE All Share 118,173.36 +1,367.36 +1.17% 116,806.20 116,806.00
Industrial Index 64,036.72 +0.00 +0.00% 64,036.72
Industrial 25 56,438.19 +0.00 +0.00% 56,438.19
Financial Index 64,051.11 +797.31 +1.26% 63,253.75 63,253.80
Financial 15 26,212.97 +339.17 +1.31% 25,873.79 25,873.80
Resource 10 139,153.20 +1,561.17 +1.13% 137,727.56 137,592.03
JSE Small Cap 106,567.66 +1,045.50 +0.99% 105,721.33 105,522.16
JSE Mid Cap 106,966.20 +1,229.20 +1.16% 105,737.20 105,737.00
Satrix 40 ETF ← 110.68 +0.71 +0.65% 111.54 109.97
JSE Top 40 110,675.48 +1,352.48 +1.24% 109,323.10 109,323.00
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