The company has issued a statement regarding an interest in shares.

The company disclosed information about dealings in securities on behalf of a Share Incentive Scheme.

Woolworths reported a 4.3% increase in group turnover for the 52 weeks ending 28 June 2026, despite a challenging second half impacted by higher fuel prices, inflation, and global conflicts. Woolworths SA achieved 5.4% sales growth, with Food sales up 5.7%, supported by product quality and online growth of 7.3%. The Fashion, Beauty, and Home segment faced softer demand, especially in the last quarter. The Country Road Group saw a 1.0% sales increase, returning to profitability amid a tough retail environment. The company expects EPS to be between 246.1 and 273.4 cents and HEPS to be between 274.8 to 288.2 cents. A share buyback of 9.7 million shares was completed. The year-end results are expected around 2 September 2026. The Group also announced that Sam Ngumeni was appointed as a member of the Treasury Committee with effect from 1 August 2026 following his Group CEO appointment.

The company has issued a statement regarding an interest in shares.

Woolworths Holdings Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Woolworths Holdings Ltd. price forecast leans constructive as the charts and historical graph point to steady growth, while the current data keeps the buy or sell debate grounded in today’s price today in rands at R44.42. The dividend profile, along with any payout considerations and even reference points such as preference shares, gives investors a clearer view of the cost of entry. For those checking how to buy on the jse, the share code WHL remains for sale through a regulated online trading account, and the latest trading activity supports a measured prediction rather than an aggressive call.

Woolworths Holdings Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Data as of 2026-08-28 10:01:56 Share Name & Ticker Woolworths Holdings Ltd. (WHL) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Consumer Staples / Broadline Retail Current Price R44.42 Market Capitalization R42.67bn P/E Ratio 15.42 Dividend Yield 4.57% Trading Volume 242 300 Recent Price Change +1.9

Woolworths Holdings Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price R44.42, up 1.9 from the previous close Market Cap R42.67bn, indicating a large market presence P/E Ratio 15.42, suggesting fair valuation Dividend Yield 4.57%, attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Moderate, based on the latest price move and trading volume

Woolworths Holdings Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish bias remains modest if WHL holds above R44.00 and volume stays supportive. The 15.42 earnings multiple and 4.57% dividend yield suggest the market is paying for stability rather than rapid growth, so any near-term upside is more likely to be gradual than explosive. A slip below the current range would weaken momentum quickly.

FAQ on Woolworths Holdings Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Woolworths Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: Woolworths Holdings Ltd. shares are JSE-listed equity in a large consumer staples and broadline retail group. At R44.42 today, the market values the business at R42.67bn, with the share code WHL reflecting its trading identity on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

Q2: How can I buy Woolworths Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: To buy WHL shares, open a JSE-enabled trading account, complete verification, fund the account, and search for share code WHL. With the price today at R44.42, investors can place a purchase order through an online platform and monitor execution closely.

Q3: What affects the price of Woolworths Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: The price per share is influenced by trading volume, valuation, and sentiment around the retail sector. With WHL at R44.42, a P/E of 15.42, and market cap of R42.67bn, the current move of 1.9 suggests active but measured demand.

Q4: Does Woolworths Holdings Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 4.57%, which indicates Woolworths Holdings Ltd. does pay a dividend. At R44.42 per share and a market cap of R42.67bn, income-focused investors may view the payout as part of the total return profile.

Q5: How can I track my Woolworths Holdings Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: You can track WHL shares and dividend updates through your brokerage dashboard or JSE-linked account. Use the share code WHL, watch the current price of R44.42, and compare changes against the 4.57% dividend yield and volume of 242 300 shares traded.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Woolworths Holdings Ltd. share price?

Answer: The main factors are valuation, income yield, and market liquidity. WHL’s R44.42 price, 15.42 P/E ratio, 4.57% dividend yield, and 242 300 trading volume suggest investors are balancing growth expectations with defensive retail characteristics in a large-cap JSE name.

Q7: Is Woolworths Holdings Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: Based on the live numbers, WHL looks like a measured buy rather than a high-growth story. The R44.42 price, fair 15.42 P/E, R42.67bn market cap, and 4.57% dividend yield support a selective purchase for investors seeking stability and income.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Woolworths Holdings Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Today, the data supports a cautious buy only if you’re comfortable with a moderate-risk retail name. At R44.42, with 1.9 positive price change and 242 300 volume, the share looks tradable, but investors should still align any purchase with their dividend and valuation targets.

Q9: How much does one Woolworths Holdings Ltd. share cost?

Answer: The price per share today is R44.42. That level comes with a market cap of R42.67bn, a P/E of 15.42, and a dividend yield of 4.57%, giving traders and investors a clear reference point for buy or sell decisions.

Q10: How to sell Woolworths Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell WHL shares, log in to your trading account, enter the share code WHL, choose the number of shares for sale, and place a sell order near the R44.42 price. Monitor volume, dividend timing, and execution costs before trading.

How to Buy Woolworths Holdings Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE trading account with a regulated JSE broker.

Verify your account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for added security.

Complete KYC verification.

Review the dashboard and order types.

Deposit funds into your trading account.

Search for WHL and place your buy order.

Woolworths Holdings Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Woolworths Holdings Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.