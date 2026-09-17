About this index

JSE All Share Index - Introduction

Over 300 South African companies are currently listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. The JSE All Share Index, or ALSI, tracks most companies. ALSI gives traders a real-time view of the South African market to evaluate the trends, compare company performance, and see the trading opportunities available. Our guide goes in-depth into the JSE All Share Index, its composition, its role in South Africa, and how to invest in it. Here’s what you can expect:

What is The JSE All Share Index?

Essential Data on the JSE All Share Index

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) Overview

JSE Top 40 – Introduction and Information

Understanding FTSE/JSE All Share Index Rules

Closing Thoughts on the JSE All Share Index

JSE All Share Index FAQs and Answers

What is The JSE All Share Index?

The JSE All Share Index, or ALSI, is one of the most important benchmarks for the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE). All publicly listed companies in South Africa appear on this list. ALSI monitors the market performance of each company across large, mid, and small-cap stocks. Because of this, ALSI is one of the best indicators of the JSE’s overall health. ALSI represents about 99% of the total market capitalization of the JSE, giving investors a real-time, holistic view of stock market trends in South Africa as they change. ALSI is unlike sector-specific indices as it covers finance, mining, consumer goods, and technology industries. Each company listed on the index is weighted according to its market capitalization. This means that larger companies have more impact on how ALSI fluctuates. Updates to ALSI happen daily at the end of the trading day (5 pm South African Standard Time – SAST, Monday to Friday). These frequent updates help traders analyze price changes and overall market sentiment (investor mood and attitude towards the market or an asset). The FTSE Russell Group calculates and maintains the index to ensure that it adheres to global standards. The JSE All Share index is considered a measure of economic strength, and traders use it to track potential investment opportunities. ALSI has shown significant long-term growth potential, and many investors in South Africa use it to compare portfolio performance or as an overall benchmark for their investments.

Essential Data on the JSE All Share Index

📌Feature 🔖Description Index Name FTSE/JSE All Share Index Exchange Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) Symbol JALSH:JNB Type Market Capitalization Weighted Composition 99% of the full market capitalization of ordinary securities listed on the JSE main board (subject to liquidity and free float criteria) Rebalancing Quarterly Data Availability Uses Real-time and end-of-day Calculation Methodology Free-float adjusted, transparent, and rules-based Index Provider FTSE Russell

Global Market Performance The JSE All Share Index is influenced by global economic conditions and overall stock market sentiment. Strong performance in major international markets can lead to a rise in the JSE, while global downturns can cause it to fall. South African Economic Performance The health of the South African economy directly affects the profitability of companies listed on the JSE. Factors like GDP growth, unemployment rates, and interest rates can significantly impact the index. Currency Fluctuations The JSE All Share Index is denominated in South African Rand (ZAR). Fluctuations in the ZAR exchange rate relative to other major currencies can impact the value of the index for foreign investors. Sector Performance The JSE All Share Index is a broad-based index, but certain sectors hold a significant weight. Strong performance in dominant sectors like resources, financials, or industrials can drive the index up, while weakness in these sectors can bring it down. Company News and Events Major news announcements, mergers and acquisitions, or earnings reports from large companies listed on the JSE can significantly impact the index, depending on the specific company and its weighting within the index. Investor Confidence Investor sentiment towards the South African market plays a role. High confidence can lead to increased buying pressure, pushing the index up. Conversely, low confidence can trigger selling, causing the index to decline. Government Policies Government policies impacting businesses, such as taxation, regulations, or infrastructure spending, can influence the profitability of listed companies and ultimately affect the JSE All Share Index. Interest Rates Changes in South African interest rates can affect company valuations and investor risk appetite, impacting the JSE All Share Index.

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) Overview

A Brief History of the JSE

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange was founded in 1887 when South Africa experienced its first gold rush, making it one of the oldest exchanges globally. The JSE was started because there was a need for a structured marketplace where shares could be traded in a growing mining industry. The JSE evolved from a small exchange focused on mining to a recognized financial hub since the 1800s. In the early 1990s, the JSE faced a major point as the Internet became more widespread. In 1996, the JSE switched from an open outcry system to an electronic trading platform to improve both efficiency and investors' access to it. The FTSE/JSE Africa Index series was adopted in 2003, aligning the JSE’s indices with international standards. Another major development occurred in 2005 when the JSE demutualized to become a publicly listed company. At this point, most investors saw a boom in automated trading, regulatory reforms, and foreign investment access, making the JSE the largest stock exchange on the African continent. Today, the JSE features over 300 listed companies from all South African industries, and the index continuously adapts to global financial trends.

How the JSE Operates Today

The JSE is a regulated financial marketplace in South Africa where all types of investors and traders can buy and sell securities. Investors can trade shares, bonds, and derivatives from Monday, 9 am to Friday, 5 pm, South African Standard Time (SAST). The JSE is fully regulated by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA), one of the most reputable regulatory entities in the world. When you trade on the JSE, you follow a fully electronic order-driven system where trades are placed in real-time. Here are a few key functions of the JSE:

Listing Requirements: Companies can’t just join the JSE overnight—they must prove they’re financially stable, transparent about their earnings, and follow good business practices.

Market Regulation: The JSE has strict rules to prevent fraud, price manipulation, and insider trading to provide a level playing field for all investors.

Liquidity Provider: The JSE connects buyers and sellers, making it easy for investors to trade shares without struggling to find someone on the other side of the trade.

Investment Diversification: Investors aren’t limited to just stocks—they can also trade ETFs, bonds, and even commodities.

JSE Top 40 – Introduction and Information

What is the JSE Top 40 Index?

The JSE Top 40 Index provides investors with a snapshot of the largest, most traded companies in South Africa. These companies are the 40 largest based on their overall market value. They’re not just any businesses – they are companies that influence the market most, attract the most investment, and have the highest liquidity. The JSE Top 40 Index is a trimmed-down version of the ALSI, which covers all the companies listed on the exchange. The JSE Top 40 only focuses on the biggest players. Thus, its movements are a decent reflection of the direction in which the South African market is heading. The JSE Top 40 is updated once every three months, and during this process, companies are removed if they don’t meet the ranking and replaced by those that meet the criteria.

Why Does the JSE Top 40 Matter?

It’s a Market Benchmark – Investors use it to measure South African market performance.

It’s Made Up of Heavyweights – Companies in the index are the biggest drivers of stock market trends.

It’s Investable – Fund managers, ETFs, and institutional investors track it closely.

Because the JSE 40 focuses on the most valuable and liquid stocks, it’s a go-to for investors who want stabilities, growth, and opportunities within the South African market.

Companies Included in the JSE Top 40

So, we know that the JSE Top 40 has the biggest brands like banks, mining giants, telecom leaders, and retail powerhouses. But who are these exactly? Apart from keeping the South African economy going, their shares are traded more than other companies, attracting a large portion of local and global investor attention. Because the lineup changes every quarter and is based on market value and trading activity, you won’t always find the same names on the JSE Top 40. To date, here are some of the key sectors and companies represented in the index (subject to change):

📱Sector 🔖Examples of Companies Banking & Finance Standard Bank, FirstRand, Nedbank Mining & Resources Anglo American, BHP, Impala Platinum Consumer Goods Naspers, Shoprite, British American Tobacco Telecommunications MTN Group, Vodacom Industrial & Retail Richemont, Bidvest, Woolworths Holdings

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Understanding FTSE/JSE All Share Index Rules

Importantly, companies in the JSE Top 40 do more than just shape the South African market; they define it. The stock movements of these companies can impact pensions, ETFs, mutual funds, and private portfolios, making them ideal investment options for experienced traders and everyday investors.

The FTSE/JSE All Share Index (ALSI) is more than just a list of companies with all their metrics; it’s a structured system that gives you a real-time view of the overall South African stock market. FTSE/JSE or ALSI tracks nearly all the companies currently listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange from mining to telecommunication. However, remember, not every company gets in. Certain rules and criteria determine the stocks that qualify for listing, how they’re ranked, and how performance is calculated. Local and global traders use ALSI to measure and monitor market trends, compare stock performance, and gauge South Africa’s economic health. Larger companies inherently have large market capitalization, meaning they have a larger influence on the index’s movements. ALSI is also divided into sectors according to the Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB), which groups similar companies. If you’re an investor, you must understand ALSI’s rules, how it’s calculated and adjusted, why certain companies dominate the index, and how it could impact your investment strategies.

How the FTSE/JSE All Share Index is Structured and Calculated

We’ve already determined that the largest South African companies dominate the FTSE/JSE All Share Index because it follows a market capitalisation-weighted structure. ALSI aims to accurately reflect the market by including companies from South Africa’s major industries while complying with global classification standards. Let’s break it down:

Market Cap Weighting: The bigger the company (higher market cap), the more influence it has on the index.

Price Return vs. Total Return:

Price Return Index: Tracks only stock price movements.

Total Return Index: Includes stock price changes plus dividends reinvested.

Sector Classification: Companies are grouped under the Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB), categorizing them into finance, resources, consumer goods, etc.

Real-Time vs. End-of-Day Updates: The index is calculated during market hours and then finalized at the end of the trading day (5 pm, Mon-Fri).

Investing in the JSE All Share Index – Risk and Return Analysis

Many find investing in the ALSI rewarding. However, like any other market investment, there are pros and cons. Any market investment has a value that increases and decreases depending on:

Economic shifts

Political changes

Global trends

Thus, some years have stronger returns, while others can test the investor’s patience. According to research, one thing stood out when analyzing historical investment statistics from the past 50 years – the longer you hold a share, the lower the risk. Short-term trades are extremely unpredictable because of how quickly share values fluctuate, but history shows that investors who keep their ALSI investments have a better chance of seeing sustained growth. Overall, longer-term investments have historically outperformed traditional bank savings. However, because of market volatility, short-term investors must remain cautious. Market volatility risks are often countered when investors adopt diversification strategies that balance JSE stocks with other financial instruments like bonds, ETFs, cryptocurrencies, etc.

Where and How to Trade ALSI in South Africa

Where to Trade ALSI

Trading the ALSI isn’t as straightforward as trading global indices like the FTSE 100, Nasdaq 100, or S&P500. Unlike global indices that are widely available from most brokers, ALSI is not offered. If you want to trade ALSI, you must go through JSE-approved stockbrokers. The JSE is the primary venue where ALSI trading can occur, where traders can buy and sell shares of companies listed in the index. South Africa is known for its strictly regulated stockbroking environment, but a few stockbrokers are allowed to facilitate direct JSE trading. These stockbrokers offer South African traders the ability to trade shares within ALSI, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and other index-based investment products. Some brokers cater more towards institutional and high-net-worth trading, while others welcome retail investors. While you can’t trade ALSI directly with brokers like AvaTrade, Exness, XM, HFM, or others, a few options offer JSE Top 40 Index CFDs. The list isn’t long, but these brokers can expose you to ALSI performance without owning the assets.

How to Trade ALSI in South Africa

Just because you can’t just sign up with a broker and click “buy” to trade ALSI with typical international brokers doesn’t mean you’ll miss out. There are a few ways to trade ALSI; the right option depends on whether you’re looking at a long-term or short-term investment. Let’s break it down:

Buying Individual Stocks – The most direct way is to buy shares in companies listed on the JSE using a local stockbroker. Since ALSI includes a mix of large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap companies, you can build a portfolio that tracks the index by investing in top-performing stocks within ALSI.

Investing in ETFs – Instead of choosing individual stocks, you can buy an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that tracks ALSI. You basically invest in a basket of shares that mirror the index’s performance. You’ll find a few popular ALSI-tracking ETFs listed on the JSE.

Trading ALSI CFDs – If you’re more interested in short-term trading, brokers offer JSE Top 40 CFDs to trade ALSI without owning shares. When you trade CFDs, you only speculate whether the index’s price will increase or decrease without holding the stocks. Just remember that CFDs are leveraged. While you can increase your profit potential, you risk losing your invested capital if the market moves against your position.

Now we’ve covered the options you have to trade ALSI, here are the steps to get started:

Choose a Broker – There’s a list of approved stockbrokers on the JSE site. You can go through the list, evaluate the brokers, and decide on one that suits your trading strategy, budget, and financial goals the best.

Open and Fund Your Account – Regardless of your stockbroker or a CFD platform, you’ll need to register an account, verify your identity, and deposit funds before you can start trading.

Decide on Your Strategy – If investing long-term, look at company fundamentals and index performance. If trading CFDs, monitor market trends, technical analysis, and risk management.

Place Your Trade – If you’re buying shares or ETFs, you’ll place market or limit orders through your stockbroker. If you’re trading CFDs, you’ll open a position on ALSI CFD, deciding whether to go long (buy) or short (sell) based on market conditions.

Monitor and Adjust – Always monitor the market and adjust your positions when necessary. ALSI moves based on company earnings, economic data, and global trends, so you must stay informed.

Best South African Brokers for Trading ALSI

Unfortunately, South African Forex and CFD brokers don’t offer ALSI direct or CFD trading. So, if you want to trade local instruments, you have two options: JSE-approved stockbrokers that provide direct access to the JSE All Share Index stocks and ETFs or CFD brokers that offer trading on the JSE Top 40 as an index derivative.

JSE-Approved Stockbrokers

The list of JSE-Approved Stockbrokers is extensive, but some popular names are:

Absa Capital Securities (Pty) Ltd.

Absa Stockbrokers and Portfolio Management (Pty) Ltd.

Bank of America

FNB Stockbroking and Portfolio Management (Pty) Ltd.

Investec Markets (Pty) Ltd.

P. Morgan Equities South Africa (Pty) Ltd.

SA Stockbrokers (Pty) Ltd.

Brokers Offering JSE Top 40 CFDs

Only a few Forex and CFD brokers offer JSE Top 40 as an Index CFD. These brokers have unique trading conditions, fees, and leverage options. Here’s a look at what you can expect:

📌Broker Open Account 📱JSE 40 CFD 📉Spreads 🔖Commission Fees 📈Leverage (Max) 🥇IG Group 👉 Open Account South Africa 40 30+ pips Depends on the account type 1:10 🥈Tickmill 👉 Open Account AFRICA40 17+ pips $3 per lot/side 1:100 🥉Vantage Markets 👉 Open Account SA40 209+ pips Depends on the account type 1:200 🏅IC Markets 👉 Open Account SA40 15+ pips Depends on the account type 1:200 🥇Admirals 👉 Open Account South Africa 40 25+ pips Depends on the account type 1:30 🥈Pepperstone 👉 Open Account SA40 188+ pips Depends on the account type 1:200

Closing Thoughts on the JSE All Share Index

The JSE All Share Index (ALSI) shows a detailed picture of South Africa’s stock market. It tracks most listed companies across South Africa’s sectors and is a benchmark for anyone to gauge market trends, find opportunities, and compare portfolios. There’s a lot of long-term growth potential for investors who hold investments over time, but the market volatility can present a significant risk to short-term traders. That said, trading ALSI isn’t straightforward access means signing up with a local stockbroker approved by the JSE. ALSI is a worthy investment option for anyone serious about South African markets, but they should understand the risks involved and how the index works.

Frequently Asked Questions

How often is the JSE All Share Index updated?

The ALSI is updated when trading ends at 5 pm SAST, and updates are issued Monday through Friday.

How does the ALSI compare to other global indices?

Unlike other global indices, the ALSI has a mix of large, mid-, and small-cap stocks. It offers a detailed view of South Africa's economy instead of solely focusing on a single sector or major companies in one sector.

Are all JSE-listed companies included in the ALSI?

No. While most companies are included, only companies that meet the listing and liquidity criteria are added.

What's the difference between the JSE All Share Index and the JSE Top 40?

ALSI includes qualifying JSE-listed companies, while the JSE Top 40 exclusively measures the largest companies by market capitalization.

Why do investors track the JSE All Share Index?

The index gives investors insight into South African market patterns. With this, investors can evaluate South Africa's economic performance. ALSI is also a benchmark for comparing the results of individual shares and investment portfolios.

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