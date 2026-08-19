The 2 Best Forex Brokers with $1 Minimum Deposits in South Africa are InstaForex and Weltrade.

A $1 minimum sounds ideal if you want to try live trading without putting much money into the account.

But there’s one detail worth checking first.

A broker can advertise a $1 account minimum while your actual payment method requires more.

Banks, cards, and e-wallets can all have their own transaction limits.

Weltrade is a good example. Its Cent account currently shows a $1 minimum deposit, but the broker also states that deposits are subject to a $10 minimum through the payment system.

Our Verdict: InstaForex is our strongest verified choice for traders looking for a forex broker with a $1 USD minimum deposit. The low entry requirement makes it easy to open a live account, but $1 is not enough to trade comfortably or manage risk properly. South African traders should also check the legal entity, regulation, leverage, trading costs, and withdrawal terms before depositing.

What are $1 Minimum Deposit Forex Brokers?

These are brokers that let you open a live trading account with just $1. Not a demo. Not a practice account. A real account where you trade real money. Usually they offer cent accounts (trading in cents instead of dollars) or micro accounts (tiny position sizes). The advantage? You test a broker's platforms, customer service, and execution quality without risking big money. You learn real trading psychology. You experience actual slippage and spreads. You don't blow your whole bankroll on a bad first trade. The catch? Position sizes are tiny. Your profits will be small. But the learning value is massive. Most serious traders started here.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Why Start with $1 in South Africa?

South African traders face reality. Salaries don't always allow big forex accounts. But you still want to participate. A $1 broker lets you do that. Test your strategy with real money. See if this broker is trustworthy before depositing more. Learn platform mechanics. Build confidence. Some traders use $1 accounts to run multiple strategies simultaneously. Diversify risk across different brokers. Others use them for pure education. Trade one micro-lot. Control emotions. Understand position management. Whatever your reason, starting small makes sense. You keep risk low while gaining experience that's worth thousands.

2 Best Forex Brokers with $1 Minimum Deposit - A Comparison

Broker Published Account Minimum Actual Funding Qualification Relevant Account Platform Sign up InstaForex $1 Payment method should be checked Insta.Standard / Cent.Standard MT4 / MT5 Open Account Weltrade $1 Current payment-system minimum is $10 Cent MT5 Open Account

2 Best Forex Brokers with $1 Minimum Deposit (2026)

InstaForex — Best Overall $1 Minimum Deposit Forex Broker Weltrade — Best $1 MT5 Cent Account

1. InstaForex

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $1 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FSC Start Trading Read Review

InstaForex operates globally. Seven million clients. They accept $1 deposits on cent accounts. Focus on education. Copy trading available. You can mirror professional traders automatically. Support is responsive. Platforms stable. Good for traders wanting to learn while trading alongside professionals. Community active.

Features

Feature Details Account Type Cent Account Minimum Deposit $1 USD Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, Mobile App Maximum Leverage 1:1000 Average Spreads 1.8 pips (Majors) Execution Type Market Execution Copy Trading Yes, PAMM and Copy Trading Available Sign Up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ $1 minimum deposit with cent accounts Regulation not as strong as some competitors Copy trading and PAMM available Spreads slightly wider on majors Multiple platforms including mobile app Customer support response times vary High leverage up to 1:1000 Marketing-heavy approach may not suit all traders Seven million users globally Bonus terms can be restrictive Good educational content provided Withdrawal process slower than some brokers

Does InstaForex Really Have a $1 Minimum Deposit?

Yes. InstaForex currently lists a minimum deposit starting from $1.

That is worth checking carefully because some brokers labelled online as “$1 minimum deposit brokers” do not actually let you open or fund the trading account with $1. In some cases, $1 is only the minimum amount accepted by a payment method, while the trading account itself requires more.

What trading platforms does InstaForex offer?

MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and proprietary mobile apps. Multiple platform choices let you work on what suits you. MT4 is stable, MT5 is more advanced, mobile app is convenient for on-the-go trading.

2. Weltrade

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $25 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: Not Regulated Start Trading Read Review

Weltrade probably has the most interesting account in this ranking, but there’s an important catch around that $1 minimum.

Its current Cent account officially starts from $1 and runs on MetaTrader 5. The balance is displayed in cents, spreads start from around 1.5 pips, there is no trading commission, and leverage can go as high as 1:2000.

The cent structure is easy to understand. Deposit $10, for example, and your MT5 balance will show 1,000 cents.

You still only have $10 in the account. The bigger-looking balance simply makes it easier to work with much smaller position sizes.

Features

🔍 Category 📌 Details 🏛 Regulation and Licensing SVG FSA, FSCA 💰 Trading Fees Swaps from 1.5 pips; commissions from 1.5 pips; swaps apply on overnight positions 💳 Deposit and Withdrawal Methods Credit/Debit Card, Skrill, Neteller, Crypto, Perfect Money, Indonesian Local Bank, Fasapay 💵 Minimum Deposit Requirement 1 USD 📊 Available Trading Instruments Forex, Shares, Indices, Cryptocurrencies, Metals, Energies 🖥 Trading Platforms Weltrade, MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5 ⚡ Execution Speed and Order Types Fast; market execution 📈 Leverage and Margin Requirements 1:1000; margin call 20% - 40%, Stop-Out 10% - 20% 🔄 Account Types Micro, Universe, Premium, Pro, Digital, ZuluTrade 🗣 Customer Support Availability and Languages 24/7, multilingual 📱 Mobile Trading Capabilities MT4 and MT5 apps 🎓 Educational Resources and Market Analysis Tools Training, Seminars, Economic Calendar, Market Analysis, etc. 🎁 Bonuses and Promotions Trading Contests, Bonuses 👥 Copy Trading and Social Trading Features ZuluTrade 👉Open an Account Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Low minimum deposit starting from $25 Limited top-tier regulatory oversight (only FSC Belize) Wide range of account types for different traders Educational resources are not as comprehensive Supports MetaTrader 4 & MetaTrader 5 platforms Some withdrawal methods may incur fees Supports MetaTrader 4 & MetaTrader 5 platforms Limited availability of advanced trading tools

What is the minimum deposit for Weltrade?

Weltrade's Cent account currently lists a $1 minimum initial deposit. However, the broker's Help Centre also states that deposits are subject to a $10 minimum through the payment system, so the amount you can actually send may be higher than the account minimum.

Is Weltrade's Cent account suitable for beginners?

It can be useful for beginners because the account balance is displayed in cents and allows smaller live positions. For example, a $10 deposit appears as 1,000 cents in MT5. The main thing to watch is leverage, which can go up to 1:2000. A small account can still take on very large risk if the position size is too large.

How We Selected These $1 Minimum Deposit Brokers

We didn't keep brokers on this list just because an old comparison page once said they accepted $1 deposits.

For this update, we checked the brokers' current account specifications and funding rules.

InstaForex still publishes a $1 minimum for its Insta. Standard and Cent.Standard accounts.

Weltrade also advertises a $1 minimum on its Cent account. But its Help Centre currently says deposits are subject to a $10 payment-system minimum.

That's why this page only includes two brokers.

I'd rather keep the list short and current than force it to ten with outdated $1 claims that no longer match the brokers' own terms.

SA Shares did not personally deposit, trade, and withdraw from all three accounts. The comparison is based on the brokers' current published account and funding information.

Conclusion

Starting with $1 isn't a shortcut to riches. It's a gateway to experience. Test platforms. Learn execution. Build discipline. Experience slippage and spreads in real conditions. Most $1 traders eventually deposit more once they find a broker they trust and understand their own psychology. This 1-broker lets you do that without risk. Trade one micro-lot. Learn the platform. Understand your broker's execution. After 30 days, you'll know if you fit together. Then scale up or switch. That's the $1 trader's path. Smart. Safe. Effective.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is $1 really enough to start forex trading?

Technically yes, you can start trading. Position sizes though? Genuinely tiny. You'll make cents, not dollars, in actual profit. But that's not even the point here. The real value is learning everything properly. Testing execution quality. Understanding how your specific broker actually behaves. Building genuine trading psychology in real market conditions with real money invested. Think of it as tuition.

Can I withdraw profits from a $1 account?

Yes, absolutely you can withdraw anytime. Every legitimate broker lets you withdraw profits whenever earned. But here's the catch—check minimum withdrawal amounts carefully beforehand. Some require ten dollars, others fifty dollars minimum to withdraw. A few charge withdrawal fees. Always verify critical details before depositing your money. Better knowing upfront than waiting weeks unable to access earnings. Most straightforward here.

Why would anyone start with just $1?

Multiple solid reasons exist, absolutely. First, avoid massive risk while learning forex trading basics properly. Test broker execution and customer support without pressure. Second, experience raw market psychology—real fear, real excitement mixed together. Third, build confidence before risking bigger amounts later on. For traders in emerging markets, one dollar is accessible when a hundred dollars isn't realistic ever. Strategic entry point.

What's the catch with $1 brokers?

No hidden trick exists really here. They profit from spreads and consistent trading volume. High leverage gets offered aggressively, increasing your risk exponentially fast. Position sizes stay tiny so profits are limited initially. Execution varies wildly due to fierce competition everywhere. Some use cent accounts as loss leaders—get you profitable, then push bigger deposits. It's the business model reality.

Can I use automated trading on $1 accounts?

Yes, absolutely permitted generally here always. Most brokers allow expert advisors on cent accounts freely. Run your bot with single micro-lots only. Test your strategy live, not just backtests. See real slippage, real spreads, actual conditions. Refine your logic based on actual results. Scale up position sizes once consistent profitability proves the system genuinely works. Test algorithms effectively.

Can I trade forex with only $1 at InstaForex?

Technically, yes. InstaForex lists a $1 minimum deposit for eligible accounts, although the payment method you use may have its own minimum.

In practice, $1 leaves almost no room for spreads, margin use, or normal price movement. It may be enough to meet the account minimum, but it is not the same as having enough capital to trade comfortably.

Does InstaForex support MT4 and MT5?

Yes. InstaForex supports both MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, along with web-based trading options.

This gives traders a choice between the familiar MetaTrader platforms and browser-based access without installing desktop software.

Does InstaForex offer copy trading?

Yes. InstaForex offers ForexCopy, which allows participating followers to copy trades from selected traders automatically.

Copy trading still carries normal market risk. Following another trader does not guarantee that their future trades will be profitable.

Is InstaForex good for beginners?

InstaForex is easy to access because of its $1 minimum deposit, cent-account option, and demo trading.

The trade-off is its offshore regulatory setup and access to very high leverage. Beginners should look at those points just as carefully as the low minimum deposit before deciding whether the account suits them.

How long should I trade on a $1 account before depositing more?

Minimum thirty days is the minimum baseline. Better approach? Sixty to ninety days actually. Long enough to experience varied market conditions—trending, ranging sideways, volatility spikes. Watch strategy performance under real pressure. See psychology during actual losses. Different conditions hit differently always. After three months, you'll genuinely understand if this broker and approach work together. Patience pays dividends.

Should I use both brokers or pick one?

Start with one broker only here. Master one platform completely. Learn one broker's specific quirks—execution, withdrawal process, support response. Once comfortable, test the other if diversifying. Multiple accounts simultaneously fracture focus and dangerously confuse data. Better dominating one than dabbling in two. Beginners benefit from singular focus. Master one. Scale later. This works faster for genuine skill development always happening.

What's the most common mistake $1 traders make?

Over-leveraging immediately and aggressively happens fast. They open dollar accounts, immediately use 1:500 leverage. Blow it in two trades. Devastating. Start with 1:50 or 1:100 leverage instead. Learn position sizing first. Understand money management before risking everything. Compound profits slowly and methodically. That's winning. Speed kills accounts. Patience builds them successfully. This discipline separates winners from quick losers forever.