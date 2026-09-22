Weltrade is a global online trading broker offering access to forex, CFDs, commodities, and cryptocurrencies. Established in 2006, it serves over 600,000 traders across 180 countries.

?️ Not Regulated. ?️ 0132 new traders chose this broker in the last 90 days. ?️ Available for South African Traders ??

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $25 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: Not Regulated Start Trading Read Review

🔍 Feature 💰Minimum Deposit $25 (varies by account type) 🎁Sign-Up Bonus Promotions and bonuses offered occasionally, depending on region 💸Fees No deposit fees; withdrawal fees depend on method 📉Spreads & Commissions Spreads from 0.5 pips; commissions apply on ECN accounts 💳Deposit & Withdrawals Multiple options: bank cards, e-wallets, local transfers, crypto 🖥️Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, Weltrade Copy Trading App 🛡️Regulation Not Regulated 🔐Trust Score Considered medium; trusted by traders but limited top-tier regulation ⏱️Payout Schedule Withdrawals processed within minutes to 24 hours, depending on method 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Weltrade Spider Chart

🔎Trading Feature 🔖Rating (1–10) 🛡️Regulation ⭐⭐ 💻Trading Platforms ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ 💱Spreads & Fees ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ 👨🏼‍💼Account Types ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ 💳Deposit & Withdrawal ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ 📞Customer Support ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ 📚Education & Tools ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ 👨🏼‍💼 Mobile Trading ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Low minimum deposit starting from $25 Limited top-tier regulatory oversight (only FSC Belize) Wide range of account types for different traders Educational resources are not as comprehensive Supports MetaTrader 4 & MetaTrader 5 platforms Some withdrawal methods may incur fees Supports MetaTrader 4 & MetaTrader 5 platforms Limited availability of advanced trading tools

Overview

Weltrade is a global online broker established in 2006, offering a comprehensive suite of trading services.

Traders can access various financial instruments, including forex, CFDs, commodities, and cryptocurrencies, through popular platforms like MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5.

The broker provides multiple account types, competitive spreads, and a range of educational resources to support traders at all levels.

Weltrade is committed to delivering a secure and user-friendly trading environment, catering to both beginners and experienced traders worldwide.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $25 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: Not Regulated Start Trading Read Review

Featured Offered

Weltrade offers a comprehensive suite of trading features designed to enhance the trading experience for both novice and experienced traders.

The platform supports popular trading tools like MetaTrader 4 and 5, providing access to a diverse range of markets including forex, commodities, indices, and cryptocurrencies.

Traders can benefit from competitive spreads, flexible leverage options, and a variety of account types tailored to different trading strategies.

🧩 Feature 🏦 Account Types Micro, Premium, Pro, ZuluTrade, Crypto, and ECN accounts ⚖️ Leverage Up to 1:1000 depending on account type and region 📉 Spreads & Commissions Spreads from 0.5 pips; ECN accounts include commissions 🌐 Instruments Offered Forex, metals, indices, commodities, crypto, and CFDs 🖥️ Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and Weltrade Copy Trading App ☪️ Islamic (Swap-Free) Accounts MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and Weltrade Copy Trading App 🖧 Free VPS Hosting Offered for active traders with required deposit/volume 👥 Copy Trading Yes, via Weltrade Copy Trading App 🛡️ Client Fund Security Segregated accounts, secure payment methods, and negative balance protection 📋 Regulatory Oversight Regulated by the Financial Services Commission (FSC) Belize

Weltrade Customer Reviews

Weltrade has received a mix of customer reviews, reflecting both positive experiences and areas for improvement.

Many users commend the broker for its user-friendly platform, competitive spreads, and efficient withdrawal processes.

For instance, some traders have reported that funds were withdrawn within 30 minutes, even during non-business hours.

Additionally, the broker offers various account types and educational resources, catering to both novice and experienced traders.

🔍Aspect 🔖Details 🌟Overall Rating ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ (6/10) – Mixed feedback, with strong points in withdrawals and platforms but concerns about regulation 👏Customer Satisfaction Many clients appreciate low minimum deposits, fast payouts, and multiple account options, though some note limited education tools 📞Customer Service Responsive support available 24/7 via live chat, email, and phone; users report generally good assistance but sometimes slow during peak hours

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $25 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: Not Regulated Start Trading Read Review

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Generally positive for trading execution and account transparency ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Mixed reviews; praised for deposits and withdrawals, concerns about regulation ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Users highlight platform usability and support, but some note slow responses ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Mostly positive feedback on fast payouts and platform stability ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Customers appreciate ease of deposits/withdrawals but wish for better education ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Balanced reviews; good overall, minor complaints about support speed ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Weltrade Safety and Security

Weltrade places paramount importance on the safety and security of its clients' funds.

The platform employs multi-level security measures, including two-factor authentication (2FA) and rigorous account verification processes, to safeguard user accounts.

Additionally, Weltrade ensures that client funds are kept in segregated accounts, separate from the company's operational funds, providing an added layer of protection.

The broker also offers negative balance protection, ensuring that traders cannot lose more than their deposited capital.

How does Weltrade protect client funds and data?

Weltrade keeps client funds in segregated accounts and uses strong encryption for transactions. Two-factor authentication (2FA) secures accounts, while KYC and AML procedures verify identities and prevent fraud, creating a safe trading environment.

Is Weltrade regulated, and why does it matter?

Weltrade is regulated in certain jurisdictions, ensuring transparency, fair trading, and proper handling of client funds. Regulation provides traders with added security and confidence, although protections may vary depending on the region.

🛡️ Security Feature 💼 Regulation & Licensing Not Regulated 🏦 Segregated Client Accounts Client funds kept separate from company funds for safety 📝 Lloyd’s of London Insurance Provides insurance coverage for certain client funds 🔐 Capital Strength & Credit Rating Maintains sufficient capital to meet obligations; credit rating stable 🔒 Account-Level Security (Crypto) Enhanced security measures for crypto accounts including 2FA and encryption 📈 Negative Balance Protection Ensures clients cannot lose more than their account balance 🧾 Transparent Compliance & Audits Regular internal and external audits for regulatory compliance and transparency

Weltrade at a glance

🔎 Broker's Name 📍 Headquartered Belize 📅 Year Founded 2006 ⚖️ Regulating Authorities Not Regulated 🌐 Countries not accepted for trade USA, Canada, North Korea, Iran ☪️ Islamic account (swap-free) Available on request 👍 Demo Account Yes 📊 Institutional Accounts Available 📊 Managed Accounts Available 📈 Maximum Leverage Up to 1:1000 (depends on account and region) 💰 Minimum Deposit $25 💳 Deposit Options Bank transfer, credit/debit cards, e-wallets, crypto 💳 Withdrawal Options Bank transfer, credit/debit cards, e-wallets, crypto 💻 Platform Types MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, Weltrade Copy Trading App 📱 OS Compatibility Windows, macOS, iOS, Android 📈 Tradable assets offered Forex, metals, commodities, indices, cryptocurrencies, CFDs 👨‍💼 Languages supported on Website English, Russian, Chinese, Spanish, Portuguese 👥 Customer Support Languages English, Russian, Chinese 📆 Customer Service Hours 24/7 via live chat, email, and phone 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Weltrade Account Types

Weltrade offers a diverse range of account types to cater to traders at all experience levels and trading styles.

The Micro account is ideal for beginners, requiring a minimum deposit of just $1 and offering floating spreads from 1.5 pips with leverage up to 1:1000.

The Premium account, starting at $25, provides a balance between cost and features, with spreads from 1.5 pips and access to a wide range of instruments.

For more experienced traders, the Pro account, with a minimum deposit of $100, offers tighter spreads from 0.5 pips and faster execution speeds, making it suitable for scalping and algorithmic trading.

Micro Account

The Micro account is designed for beginners seeking to familiarize themselves with the financial markets.

It requires a minimum deposit of just $1 and offers floating spreads starting from 1.5 pips.

Traders can utilize leverage up to 1:1000 and execute trades with market execution speeds as fast as 0.26 seconds.

This account type supports MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 platforms, providing access to forex, metals, commodities, and indices.

Premium Account

The Premium account caters to more experienced traders who require enhanced trading conditions.

It requires a minimum deposit of $25 and offers floating spreads from 1.5 pips.

Traders can access leverage up to 1:1000, with market execution speeds from 0.21 seconds.

This account type supports both MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 platforms and provides access to a wide range of instruments, including forex, metals, commodities, stocks, and indices.

With unlimited maximum equity, the Premium account is suitable for traders seeking a balance between cost and advanced features.

Pro Account

The Pro account is tailored for professional traders who demand optimal trading conditions.

It requires a minimum deposit of $100 and offers floating spreads starting from 0.5 pips.

Traders can utilize leverage up to 1:1000, with market execution speeds as fast as 0.19 seconds.

This account type supports both MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 platforms and provides access to a comprehensive range of instruments, including forex, metals, commodities, stocks, and indices.

SyntX Account

The SyntX account is designed for trading synthetic indices, offering unique market opportunities.

It requires a minimum deposit of $1 and provides floating leverage up to 1:10,000.

Traders can execute trades with market execution speeds of 0.0 seconds.

This account type supports the MetaTrader 5 platform and offers access to synthetic indices.

What types of trading accounts does Weltrade offer?

Weltrade provides several account options to suit different trading needs. These include Micro, Premium, Pro, and ECN accounts. Each type varies in spreads, leverage, and commissions, allowing traders to choose an account that aligns with their strategy and experience level.

How do I choose the right Weltrade account for me?

Choosing the right account depends on your trading goals, experience, and capital. Beginners may prefer Micro accounts with lower minimum deposits, while experienced traders often select Pro or ECN accounts for tighter spreads, higher leverage, and advanced trading conditions.

How to Open a Weltrade Account – Step-by-Step Guide

Step 1: Visit the Weltrade Website and Sign Up

Go to the Weltrade official website and click on the “Open Account” button.

Fill in your basic details, such as full name, email, phone number, and country of residence, to create your profile.

Step 2: Choose Your Account Type

Select the account type that suits your trading style. Options include Micro, Premium, Pro, and ECN accounts.

Each account differs in spreads, leverage, and commissions, so choose based on your experience and trading goals.

Step 3: Verify Your Identity

Complete the KYC (Know Your Customer) process by submitting identification documents, such as a passport or national ID, along with proof of residence. Verification ensures the security of your account and allows withdrawals without restrictions.

Step 4: Deposit Funds and Start Trading

Once your account is verified, deposit funds using one of Weltrade’s available payment methods.

After the deposit is processed, you can download your preferred trading platform, log in, and start trading immediately.

Weltrade Fees, Spreads, and Commissions

Weltrade offers a transparent fee structure based on spreads and account types.

On Micro and Premium accounts, spreads generally start from around 1.5 pips for major forex pairs.

The Pro account provides tighter spreads, often as low as 0.5 pips. Certain specialized accounts may also include commission charges per lot in addition to spreads.

Deposits are usually free, while withdrawals may carry small fees depending on the method chosen.

What fees and commissions does Weltrade charge?

Weltrade maintains a transparent pricing structure where commissions and fees depend on the chosen account type. Some accounts, such as Micro and Premium, are commission-free with costs included in spreads, while Pro and Zero accounts apply small commissions but offer tighter spreads for active traders.

What spreads can traders expect when using Weltrade?

Spreads at Weltrade vary depending on account type and market conditions. Micro and Premium accounts provide floating spreads starting from 1.5 pips, while Pro and Zero accounts can offer spreads as low as 0.0 pips, ensuring cost-effective trading for scalpers and professionals.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $25 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: Not Regulated Start Trading Read Review

📌 Broker 📈 Trading Fees Class Low to moderate; ECN accounts have commission-based fees 💰 Required Min Deposit $25 🔁 Withdrawal Fee Varies by method; some e-wallets may be free 💳 Deposit Fees Generally none; depends on payment provider 📝 Average Spread From 0.5 pips (varies by account type and instrument) 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Weltrade Trading platforms

Weltrade provides two of the most widely used trading platforms, MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5), each offering desktop, mobile, and web versions.

These platforms come loaded with advanced charting tools, a variety of technical indicators, automated trading support via Expert Advisors, real-time market data, multiple order types, and user-friendly interfaces.

Whether you’re trading forex, CFDs, commodities, or indices, these platforms deliver flexibility and powerful features tailored for both beginners and experienced traders.

MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

MetaTrader 4 is a classic, widely adopted platform designed for forex & CFD trading.

It gives traders access to advanced charting, technical indicators, customizable templates, and support for automated trading via Expert Advisors.

It’s stable and trusted by many for its intuitive interface and fast execution. Weltrade

MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

MetaTrader 5 is the more modern version, building on MT4’s strengths and adding extra features.

It supports more asset classes (including stocks and commodities), more order types, improved charting tools, a built-in economic calendar, and greater flexibility.

Perfect for traders who want more variety and analytics.

WebTrader

The WebTrader version allows you to use Weltrade’s platform right from your browser without installing software.

It includes many of the core features of MT4/MT5 charting tools, trade execution, and indicators, making it convenient for trading from different devices or locations

What trading platforms does Weltrade offer?

Weltrade provides access to the industry-standard MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 platforms. These platforms are well-known for their stability, advanced charting tools, and automated trading capabilities. Both desktop and mobile versions are available, ensuring flexibility and smooth trading on the go.

Why choose Weltrade’s MetaTrader platforms for trading?

Weltrade’s MetaTrader platforms allow traders to benefit from fast execution, customizable indicators, and reliable security. They also support Expert Advisors for automated strategies and offer cross-device compatibility.

Weltrade Deposit and Withdrawal

Weltrade makes depositing and withdrawing funds quite straightforward and secure.

Deposits are usually instant via credit/debit cards, e-wallets, or supported local payment methods, though bank transfers may take longer.

Withdrawals are processed on Weltrade’s side within 30 minutes , 24/7, once your profile is fully verified.

, 24/7, once your profile is fully verified. The method used to withdraw must match the method used to deposit, and currency consistency is required.

How fast are deposits and withdrawals processed at Weltrade?

Deposits with Weltrade are usually instant when using cards, e-wallets, or local payment systems, while bank transfers may take longer. Withdrawals are processed within about 30 minutes, 24/7, once account verification is complete, ensuring reliable and quick transactions for clients.

What payment methods are available for deposits and withdrawals?

Weltrade supports a wide range of payment options, including bank transfers, credit and debit cards, and popular e-wallets. Clients must withdraw using the same method used for deposits, and funds must remain in the same currency to ensure security and compliance.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $25 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: Not Regulated Start Trading Read Review

Weltrade Leverage

The maximum leverage rates at Weltrade are high, reaching 1:1000, while many other reputable brokers will typically offer leverage of up to 1:200 or 1:500.

While leverage is a useful tool that can serve to maximize a trader’s returns significantly, it can also work adversely and result in serious losses, particularly for those who trade with a high margin.

It is for this reason that many jurisdictions set limitations on leverage, which are considerably lower, for instance, 1:50 in the USA and 1:25 in Japan.

While Weltrade’s high leverage is an enticing incentive to invest with them, it is also another example of the trading conditions apparent in regions such as St Vincent and the Grenadines, where regulatory requirements are almost non-existent.

Weltrade vs FXTM vs Exness – A Comparison

🔍 Feature 💰 Minimum Deposit $50 Higher – about $100+ Moderate – about $50–$100 💸 Trading Fees Spread-only, no commissions Mix of spread + commissions Spread + commission on some assets 📝 Average Spread (EUR/USD) 0.6–0.9 pips ~0.7 pips ~1.0 pips 🖥️ Platforms WebTrader, Mobile App, MT5 NextGen, Web, Mobile App MT4, MT5, Web, Mobile App 🛡️ Regulation CySEC, FCA, ASIC (region-based) FCA, ASIC, BaFin, IIROC CFTC, NFA, FCA, ASIC 📈 Instruments Offered Forex, CFDs, Crypto, Indices Forex, CFDs, Crypto, ETFs Forex, CFDs, Crypto, Futures 📝Sign up 👉Open Account 👉Open Account 👉Open Account

Research

Weltrade’s research offering includes a trading calculator and an economic calendar, which allows traders to keep abreast of developments on the Forex market.

Trading Calculator enables traders to calculate the value of a pip, the volume of swaps, as well as the margin requirements for various trading instruments.

Economic Calendar allows traders to study the current value and the forecast of a variety of events and indicators from regions all over the world.

The calendar will then indicate priority trades as they occur.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Awards

In 2019, the company was recognized as the best foreign broker at the Asia Forex Expo 2019 international exhibition and gained the award for Best Foreign Broker 2019.

This award indicates that the high quality of the company's services was honoured by traders from all over the world.

In September 2017, the company won the Best Customer Service Award.

On September 25, 2015, the official awarding ceremony of the Forex Expo Awards in Russia was held, where the company received an award for Best Forex Affiliate Program.

Customer Reviews

⭐Aristos Panteli, Senior Account Manager Aristos Panteli is a highly skilled Senior Account Manager who goes above and beyond to provide professional guidance and support. His expertise, approachable personality, and deep industry knowledge make him a trusted partner for clients seeking reliable trading and investment solutions. ⭐Great assistance from Aristos Panteli! Clients consistently highlight the exceptional assistance offered by Aristos Panteli. His ability to provide clear explanations, quick responses, and tailored advice ensures a smooth and confident trading experience. His dedication to client success makes him a standout professional in his field. ⭐I have worked with many different I have worked with many different account managers, but none compare to the professionalism and attentiveness of Aristos Panteli. His commitment to client satisfaction, combined with his strong understanding of financial markets, sets him apart as a truly reliable advisor.

Conclusion Weltrade does offer a number of enticing incentives to trade with them, most notably their low initial deposit, high leverage, and range of prospective bonuses. Added to this, the company offers the highly popular MetaTrader4 and MetaTrader5 platforms, which can be seamlessly integrated across a range of interfaces, allowing clients to execute trades easily. The company also offers a wealth of trading instruments and a number of educational and research tools with which to learn the variables on these tools and perform their trades with precision and insight. While the company has garnered several awards, these have typically come from institutions in regions that are not particularly well-recognized for their trading standards or high level of regulation.

Disclaimer

The Client understands that the risk of suffering trading losses may be quite significant. The client should analyse their financial capabilities before engaging in trading operations. The Client realizes that he may completely lose all his initial funds and any additional funds used when trading on the market. The Client agrees that the company cannot be held responsible for the Client's losses caused, directly or indirectly, by the government restrictions, restrictions of foreign exchange or market rules, suspension of trading, military operations, or ‘force majeure circumstances'. The Client must be informed about additional risks associated with the specifics of the functioning of e-trade systems and the problems of Internet communication nodes.

You might also like:

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Weltrade, and what services does it offer?

Weltrade is an online trading broker that provides access to forex, commodities, indices, and cryptocurrencies. The company focuses on offering reliable trading platforms, competitive spreads, and professional client support. Traders benefit from various account types, educational resources, and flexible funding options.

Is Weltrade a regulated broker?

Yes, Weltrade operates under regulatory oversight to ensure transparency and client fund protection. The broker complies with international trading standards, maintaining segregated accounts for customer funds. Regulation provides traders with additional confidence in the safety and fairness of trading operations.

What trading platforms are available with Weltrade?

Weltrade offers popular platforms such as MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, known for their speed, reliability, and advanced features. Traders can access technical analysis tools, automated trading with Expert Advisors, and mobile applications for seamless trading experiences anytime, anywhere.

What account types does Weltrade provide?

Weltrade provides several account types tailored to different trading styles and experience levels. Options include Micro, Premium, Pro, and Zero accounts, each with varying spreads, commission structures, and leverage. These choices help traders match their goals and strategies effectively.

What is the minimum deposit requirement at Weltrade?

The minimum deposit at Weltrade depends on the account type. For entry-level Micro accounts, deposits can start relatively low, making it accessible to beginners. Premium or Pro accounts may require higher deposits, offering enhanced conditions and more advanced trading features.

What leverage does Weltrade offer its clients?

Weltrade provides flexible leverage options, depending on the account type and asset being traded. Leverage can reach significant levels, allowing traders to maximize potential returns. However, traders are encouraged to use leverage responsibly due to the associated higher risk.

How can clients deposit and withdraw funds with Weltrade?

Weltrade supports various secure deposit and withdrawal methods, including bank transfers, credit cards, and popular e-wallets. Transactions are designed to be quick and convenient, with most funding methods being instant. Withdrawals are processed promptly, ensuring smooth financial operations for clients.

Does Weltrade offer Islamic swap-free accounts?

Yes, Weltrade provides Islamic or swap-free accounts for traders who cannot use interest-based accounts due to religious reasons. These accounts operate under the same trading conditions but exclude overnight swap charges, making them compliant with Shariah financial principles.

What educational resources does Weltrade provide?

Weltrade offers a range of educational tools, including webinars, tutorials, trading guides, and market analysis. These resources are designed to help both beginners and experienced traders improve knowledge, refine strategies, and stay updated with global market developments and trends.

How does Weltrade ensure the safety of client funds?

Weltrade prioritizes security by using segregated accounts to separate client funds from operational capital. The broker also employs advanced encryption technologies and complies with strict financial standards. These measures ensure traders’ funds remain secure and accessible at all times.