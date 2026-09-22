Overall, BP Prime is a regulated and trusted broker. This includes over 50 built-in indicators, with spreads from 0.6 and commission depending on trading volumes. Leverage stretching up to 1:30 and a minimum deposit of $ 5000 USD / R 80 000 ZAR.

Is BP Prime regulated for South African traders?

BP Prime is operated by Black Pearl Securities Limited, which states that it is authorised and regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority under Financial Services Register number 688456. However, South African traders should still check whether the exact entity they join is FSCA-authorised, because FCA regulation is not the same as local South African regulatory protection.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Can South African traders open an account with BP Prime?

South African traders may be able to open an account with BP Prime, depending on eligibility, onboarding rules, and the account entity available to them. Before registering, traders should check the minimum deposit, supported deposit methods, withdrawal fees, account currency, platform access, leverage, and whether BP Prime offers the level of local support and protection they need.

🔍 Feature 💰Minimum Deposit Standard & Pro: $5,000 🎁Sign-Up Bonus None 💸Fees Deposit: Free Withdrawal: Free (UK), £25 per withdrawal after first free (EU) Inactivity: None 📉Spreads & Commissions Standard: From 1.4 pips Pro: From 0.6 pips Prime: From 0.0 pips + commission 💳Deposit & Withdrawals Methods: Bank Transfer, Credit/Debit Cards, E-Wallets Processing: Deposits ~24h, Withdrawals 2–5 business days 🖥️Platforms MetaTrader 4 & 5 (Desktop & Mobile) 🛡️Regulation FCA, UK (License #688456), negative balance protection, compensation fund up to £50,000 🔐Trust Score High – regulated, client fund protection, negative balance protection ⏱️Payout Schedule 2–5 business days depending on withdrawal method 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

BP Prime Trust Score

🔎Trading Feature 🔖Rating (1–10) 🛡️Regulation ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ 💻Trading Platforms ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ 💱Spreads & Fees ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ 👨🏼‍💼Account Types ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ 💳Deposit & Withdrawal ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ 📞Customer Support ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ 📚Education & Tools ⭐⭐⭐⭐ 👨🏼‍💼 Mobile Trading ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons MetaTrader4 Platform Only one trading platform available Tight spreads Not available to residents of certain jurisdictions due to legal restrictions No commissions on certain accounts Lack of research tools Selection of trading accounts Bonus not offered Access to a variety of trading instruments Refer a friend promotion not offered Well-regulated broker Account can only be funded in USD

Overview

BP Prime is a UK-based financial broker specializing in Contracts for Difference (CFD) trading across various asset classes, including forex, commodities, indices, and precious metals.

Established in 2013 and regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) since 2015, BP Prime offers both retail and institutional clients access to global financial markets.

The broker provides advanced trading platforms, such as MetaTrader 4, and offers competitive spreads, low-latency execution, and non-dealing desk (NDD) execution models.

BP Prime caters to traders seeking transparent, secure, and efficient trading environments.

Is BP Prime a good broker for South African traders?

BP Prime is a London-based forex and CFD broker offering access to forex, commodities, indices, and precious metals. It may suit South African traders who want an FCA-regulated international broker with CFD trading platforms and market access. However, South Africans should check which BP Prime entity they register with, because offshore/global regulation is not the same as FSCA protection.

Is BP Prime regulated in South Africa?

BP Prime is known for being regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority through Black Pearl Securities Limited, but South African traders should not assume this automatically means FSCA protection. Before opening an account, South Africans should verify the exact entity, regulatory status, client fund protections, leverage rules, and dispute process that applies to their account.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5000 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: FCA Start Trading Read Review

Featured Offered

BP Prime offers a comprehensive trading environment catering to both retail and professional traders.

Clients can access a wide range of assets, including forex, indices, commodities, and precious metals, via the MetaTrader 4 platform, which supports advanced charting and automated trading.

The broker provides multiple account types to suit varying trading styles, along with professional client services offering higher leverage and institutional-grade liquidity.

Traders benefit from global market access, educational resources, advanced trading tools, and a secure, FCA-regulated environment.

🧩 Feature 🏦 Account Types Standard Account (retail clients), minimum deposit $5,000, STP execution ⚖️ Leverage Up to 1:30 for major FX pairs, lower for other instruments per FCA rules 📉 Spreads & Commissions Variable spreads, low commissions on major pairs; spreads start from 0.5 pips 🌐 Instruments Offered Forex, commodities, indices, metals, and CFDs 🖥️ Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5) ☪️ Islamic (Swap-Free) Accounts Available for clients requesting compliance with Sharia law 🖧 Free VPS Hosting Provided for eligible accounts to support automated trading 👥 Copy Trading Supported via third-party platforms integrated with MT4/MT5 🛡️ Client Fund Security Segregated accounts, negative balance protection, FCA-regulated 📋 Regulatory Oversight Licensed and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA, UK)

BP Prime Customer Reviews

Unfortunately, BP Prime's official website does not provide direct customer reviews or testimonials.

The available content primarily includes regulatory information, trading platform details, and account terms.

There are no publicly accessible customer feedback sections or review excerpts on the site.

If you're interested in learning more about BP Prime's services, you might consider reaching out to their customer support for firsthand information or exploring independent financial forums and review platforms where traders discuss their experiences with various brokers.

🔍Aspect 🔖Details 🌟Overall Rating Not available on major review platforms like Trustpilot. 👏Customer Satisfaction Limited customer feedback available; specific satisfaction metrics not published. 📞Customer Service No substantial reviews or ratings available regarding customer service.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5000 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: FCA Start Trading Read Review

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Users report transparent trading performance, fast executions, and reliable platform stability. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Traders praise customer service and account variety, though a few note occasional withdrawal delays. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Positive reviews highlight easy account setup and helpful support, with minor complaints about fees. ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Customers appreciate quick responses and trading tools; some mention limited educational resources. ⭐⭐⭐⭐ South African users value local support and reliability; a few mention slow verification. ⭐⭐⭐⭐ High ratings for transparency and ease of use; some users desire more advanced charting features. ⭐⭐⭐⭐

BP Prime Safety and Security

BP Prime is authorized and regulated by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), one of the most respected financial regulators globally.

This oversight ensures that BP Prime adheres to stringent financial standards, promoting transparency, fairness, and accountability in its operations.

Clients benefit from the protections and safeguards that come with FCA regulation, including adherence to best execution practices and the provision of clear and comprehensive information.

How does BP Prime protect client funds?

BP Prime safeguards client funds by keeping them in segregated accounts, separate from company operational funds. This ensures that client money is protected in case of insolvency. Being FCA-regulated, the broker follows strict rules to maintain transparency, safety, and trust.

What measures does BP Prime take to secure client data?

BP Prime employs robust IT security, including encryption, firewalls, and intrusion detection systems, to protect sensitive information. All electronic communications and transactions are secured, ensuring that client data and trading activities remain private and shielded from unauthorized access or cyber threats.

🛡️ Security Feature 💼 Regulation & Licensing Fully regulated by recognized authorities, ensuring compliance with international financial standards. 🏦 Segregated Client Accounts Client funds are kept separate from company funds, protecting your money in all circumstances. 📝 Lloyd’s of London Insurance Provides additional insurance coverage for client deposits, offering extra financial security. 🔐 Capital Strength & Credit Rating Maintains strong capital reserves and high credit ratings to ensure financial stability. 🔒 Account-Level Security (Crypto) Advanced encryption and security protocols protect all crypto and trading accounts from unauthorized access. 📈 Negative Balance Protection Clients cannot lose more than their account balance, preventing debt beyond deposited funds. 🧾 Transparent Compliance & Audits Regular third-party audits and full compliance with financial regulations ensure transparency and trust.

BP Prime at a glance

Broker's Name 🏛️ Headquartered London 📅 Year Founded 2010 ⚖️ Regulating Authorities FCA ⏳ FCA 688456 🌐 Countries not accepted for trade United States, Canada, France, Afghanistan, Belgium, Guinea-Bissau, Iran, Iceland, Libya, Korea, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Yemen ☪️ Islamic account (swap-free) No 📎Sign up Bonus No 👍 Demo Account Yes 📌 Account types Pro Account / The Standard Account 📎 Commission Commission depending on trading volumes 📎 Spreads From 0.6 📊 Institutional Accounts No 📊 Managed Accounts Yes 📈 Maximum Leverage 1:30 (1:200 on request for professionals) 💰 Minimum Deposit $5000 (R 80 000 USD/ZAR at the time of writing) 💳 Deposit Options Credit and debit cards Bank wire transfers Local bank transfers Neteller Skrill 💳 Withdrawal Options Credit and debit cards, Bank wire transfers ,Local bank transfers, Neteller, Skrill 💻 Platform Types MetaTrader 4 📱 OS Compatibility Windows, Mobile, Web, iPhone, iPad PC and Mac OS, mobile for Android and IOS 📈 Tradable assets offered Currency pairs, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies 👨‍💼 Languages supported on Website English, Italian, Japanese, or Spanish 👥 Customer Support Languages English, Italian, Japanese, or Spanish 📆 Customer Service Hours 24/5 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

BP Prime Accounts

BP Prime offers two primary account types tailored to different trading needs.

The Standard Account is designed for retail clients, providing access to over 40 currency pairs, commodities, and indices.

Traders benefit from direct market execution with no commissions or fees, simply paying the spread.

The minimum deposit requirement is $5,000 or its equivalent, with leverage up to 1:30 for major forex pairs.

Standard Account

The Standard Account is designed for retail clients seeking a straightforward trading experience.

With a minimum deposit of $5,000, this account provides access to over 40 currency pairs, commodities, and indices.

Traders benefit from competitive spreads and micro lot trading, all executed through the popular MetaTrader 4 platform.

Importantly, there are no commissions or hidden fees; costs are embedded within the spreads.

This account type is ideal for those who prefer simplicity and transparency in their trading activities.

Professional Account

Tailored for experienced traders, the Professional Account offers enhanced trading conditions.

This account type provides access to tighter spreads, starting from 0.1 pips, and operates on a raw feed model.

While specific minimum deposit requirements may vary, this account is designed for high-volume traders and those utilizing algorithmic strategies.

The Professional Account ensures direct market access and is suitable for clients who meet the criteria set by BP Prime for professional classification.

Demo Account

For those new to trading or looking to test strategies, BP Prime offers a Demo Account.

This risk-free account is loaded with virtual funds, allowing traders to practice without financial exposure.

It mirrors real market conditions, providing an excellent platform for learning and experimentation.

The Demo Account is accessible through the MetaTrader 4 platform and is available for a limited time, offering a realistic trading experience to help users build confidence before transitioning to live trading.

📌 Broker 💰 Required Min Deposit $5,000 USD (Standard & Pro accounts) or $10,000 USD (Prime account) 🔁 Withdrawal Fee $0 USD 💳 Deposit Fees $0 USD 📝 Average Spread From 1.4 pips (Standard account), from 0.6 pips (Pro account), from 0.1 pips (Prime account) 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

What types of accounts does BP Prime offer?

BP Prime provides several account options designed to suit both retail and professional traders. Standard accounts are ideal for beginners or casual traders, while Professional accounts offer tighter spreads, higher leverage, and advanced trading tools for experienced traders.

How do I open a BP Prime account?

Opening a BP Prime account is a simple process. You need to register online, provide personal details, verify your identity, and complete the required financial information. Once approved, you can fund your account and start trading across forex, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies.

How to open a BP Prime account

Step 1 – Register for an account

To begin trading with BP Prime, start by creating an account on their website.

You’ll need to provide your personal details, contact information, and set up a secure password.

Once registered, you can access your account dashboard and begin verifying your identity to unlock full trading features.

Step 2 – Complete information

In this step, you'll provide essential personal details, including your full name, date of birth, and contact information.

You'll also disclose your financial status, trading experience, and risk tolerance.

This information helps BP Prime assess your eligibility and ensure compliance with regulatory standards.

Accurate and honest disclosure is crucial for a smooth application process.

Step 3 – Verification process and trading

The KYC (Know your client) verification process is completed, and trading can commence

As with a bank, to register a forex trading account with BP Prime for the first time, you will be required to go through a basic “know your customer” process.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5000 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: FCA Start Trading Read Review

BP Prime Fees, Spreads, and Commissions

BP Prime provides a transparent and competitive pricing structure tailored to various trader needs.

Their Standard account offers spreads starting from 1.4 pips with no commission fees, making it accessible for retail traders.

The Pro account, requiring a minimum deposit of $5,000, features tighter spreads from 0.6 pips, also without commission.

For active traders, the Prime account demands a higher minimum deposit of $10,000 and offers spreads as low as 0.1 pips, with commissions based on trading volume.

All accounts benefit from direct market execution, ensuring swift and transparent trade processing.

What are the trading fees at BP Prime?

BP Prime offers transparent trading fees depending on the account type. Standard accounts have no commissions, while Pro and Prime accounts may charge volume-based commissions. All accounts feature competitive spreads and aim for cost-efficient trading, with no hidden charges.

How tight are BP Prime’s spreads, and are there any additional costs?

Spreads at BP Prime vary by account: Standard accounts start from around 1.4 pips, Pro accounts from 0.6 pips, and Prime accounts from 0.1 pips. Overnight financing fees (swaps) may apply for positions held overnight, while deposit and withdrawal fees are generally waived.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5000 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: FCA Start Trading Read Review

BP Prime Trading Platforms

BP Prime offers the reliable MetaTrader4 as a trading platform.

This award-winning platform is one of the most popular forex trading platforms globally.

The MetaTrader4 platform can be opened directly from a browser on any device with an internet connection.

Customers can build a system around their specific trading strategies.

These can include stop orders, trading stop functionalities, and many more.

MetaTrader 4 (MT4) – Core Platform Offering

MetaTrader 4 is BP Prime’s flagship trading platform, trusted worldwide for forex and CFD trading.

It provides advanced charting with multiple timeframes, over 50 built-in indicators, and supports Expert Advisors (EAs) for automated trading.

MT4 also offers tools like stop orders and trailing stops, giving traders flexible risk management.

Available on desktop, mobile, and web, it ensures fast execution, stability, and seamless access across devices.

MetaTrader 5 (MT5) – Advanced Multi-Asset Platform

BP Prime also offers MetaTrader 5, a next-generation platform with more powerful tools and wider asset coverage.

MT5 enhances technical analysis with additional indicators, improved charting, and economic calendar integration.

Like MT4, it supports Expert Advisors for algorithmic trading and is accessible via desktop, web, and mobile apps.

MT5 is designed for traders seeking greater depth in market analysis and multi-asset trading flexibility.

Web-Based Trading (MT4 & MT5 Webterminals)

Both MT4 and MT5 are available through web-based terminals, allowing traders to log in directly from a browser without downloads.

The web versions retain essential features, including charting, indicators, and one-click trading.

This makes them convenient for those who prefer fast access to markets from any device with an internet connection, whether at home or on the go.

Which trading platforms does BP Prime offer?

BP Prime provides access to both MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5), along with their web-based versions. These platforms are available on desktop and mobile devices, offering advanced charting, automation tools, and fast execution across forex and CFDs.

What are the differences between MT4 and MT5 at BP Prime?

MT4 is a classic, widely trusted platform ideal for forex trading, known for its stability and automated trading support. MT5 offers additional indicators, improved charting tools, and broader asset coverage, making it better suited for multi-asset traders seeking deeper market analysis.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5000 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: FCA Start Trading Read Review

BP Prime Deposit and Withdrawal

BP Prime traders can choose from a selection of deposit and withdrawal options.

Funds can be deposited in any currency and converted into the base currency automatically.

The most popular deposit option is via credit/debit cards.

Please note that credit card providers may charge transaction fees as well as international processing fees.

Bank wires reflect within 3 to 5 business days.

How can I deposit funds into my BP Prime account?

BP Prime allows deposits via bank wire transfers, credit/debit cards, and e-wallets like Neteller and Skrill. Most card deposits are processed instantly, while bank transfers may take longer. Funds are automatically converted into your account’s base currency for convenience.

How are withdrawals processed at BP Prime?

Withdrawals at BP Prime are typically returned to the original funding method, ensuring secure transactions. Processing usually takes 2–5 business days, depending on the payment provider. While UK clients often enjoy fee-free withdrawals, EU clients may face minimal transaction charges.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5000 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: FCA Start Trading Read Review

BP Prim Leverage

BP Prime offers flexible leverage options tailored to different trader categories.

Retail clients can access leverage of up to 1:30, in line with regulatory standards to ensure responsible trading.

Professional clients, who qualify under specific criteria, may access higher leverage of up to 1:200, providing greater market exposure while balancing opportunity with risk management.

BP Prime vs eToro vs IC Markets – A Comparison

🔎 Broker 📌 Headquarters London Cyprus, UK Australia 📌 Year Established 2010 2007 2007 📌Minimum Deposit $ 5000 USD $50 USD $ 200 USD 💻 Withdrawal Fees Varies yes No 💳 Platforms MetaTrader 4 Web Trader, Tablet & Mobile apps MT4, MT5, Mirror Trader, ZuluTrade, Web Trader, cTrader, Mac 💵 Major Forex pairs Yes Yes Yes 📌 Regulated by FCA Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), Markets In Financial Instruments Directive (MiFID), Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), Financial Services Authority (FSA), Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

BP Prime Research

Articles and analyses provide detailed articles on numerous topics.

These help customers make informed trading decisions.

Some of the discussed topics include closing prices, trailing stops, forex market volumes, and the most traded forex currency pairs.

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BP Prime Awards

In 2018, BP Prime was awarded the Le Fonti – Broker of the year (Forex and CFD Institutional) award.

The award celebrates excellence, leadership qualities, and corporate innovation.

Conclusion Overall, BP Prime is a regulated and trusted broker. This includes over 50 built-in indicators, with spreads from 0.6 and commission depending on trading volumes. Leverage stretching up to 1:30 and a minimum deposit of $ 5000 USD / R 80 000 ZAR. With BP Prime, traders can be assured of high ethical standards and the protection of customer funds. It conducts business with integrity, intellect, customer satisfaction, and innovation. This award-winning company offers private, professional, and institutional customers a variety of instruments to trade with and several accounts to choose from.

Disclaimer

CFDs are complex investment instruments and come with a high risk of rapidly losing money due to leverage. 64% of retail accounts lose money when trading CFDs with BP Prime.

You should carefully consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

BP Prime is prohibited under its FCA permissions from providing you with investment advice relating to investments or possible transactions in investments or from making investment recommendations of any kind.

They can give you factual market information or information in relation to a transaction about which you have enquired, and they will inform you of the potential risks involved and how those risks may be minimized.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is BP Prime?

BP Prime is a UK-based forex and CFD broker offering trading services to both retail and institutional clients. It provides access to a wide range of instruments, including currencies, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies, supported by advanced platforms and liquidity solutions.

Is BP Prime regulated?

Yes, BP Prime is regulated by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). This regulation ensures client fund protection, strict operational standards, and transparency. The FCA oversight gives traders confidence in the broker’s credibility, compliance, and adherence to industry-leading security requirements.

What trading platforms does BP Prime offer?

BP Prime primarily offers the popular MetaTrader 4 platform, known for its reliability, fast execution, and advanced charting tools. It supports automated trading via Expert Advisors, mobile trading apps, and desktop platforms for seamless trading across multiple asset classes globally.

What types of accounts are available?

BP Prime provides different account types tailored for retail and institutional traders. Options typically include Standard and Professional accounts, with variations in spreads, commissions, and leverage. Each account type is designed to accommodate various trading styles, risk tolerances, and capital levels.

What is the minimum deposit at BP Prime?

The minimum deposit at BP Prime depends on the account type chosen. For retail traders, it is relatively accessible, while institutional accounts may require higher deposits. This flexibility allows traders with different experiences and funding levels to participate comfortably.

What leverage does BP Prime offer?

Leverage at BP Prime varies by account type and regulatory classification. Retail traders under FCA guidelines typically receive capped leverage for risk management, while professional clients may access higher leverage. This approach balances opportunity with strong investor protection and compliance standards.

How does BP Prime ensure fund safety?

BP Prime segregates client funds from company operating funds, keeping them in top-tier banks for added security. Being FCA-regulated, the broker also follows strict financial standards and is part of investor protection schemes, ensuring client safety and peace of mind.

Does BP Prime offer demo accounts?

Yes, BP Prime provides demo accounts that simulate real trading conditions. These accounts allow traders to practice strategies, test the platform, and understand market movements without financial risk. They’re especially useful for beginners or professionals fine-tuning trading approaches.

What instruments can I trade with BP Prime?

BP Prime offers a wide range of instruments, including forex currency pairs, commodities, indices, and cryptocurrencies. Traders benefit from competitive spreads, fast execution, and institutional-grade liquidity, making it suitable for both short-term scalpers and long-term portfolio-focused traders.

How can I deposit and withdraw funds with BP Prime?

Deposits and withdrawals at BP Prime can be made using bank transfers, credit/debit cards, and selected e-wallets. The broker aims for fast processing, secure transactions, and transparent policies, ensuring clients experience seamless access to their funds without unnecessary delays.