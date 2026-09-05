Samtrade FX, now branded mainly as S.A.M. Trade, is an offshore forex and CFD broker that receives a SA Shares Trust Score of 40/100. The broker continues to publish live trading accounts, MetaTrader 4 access, CopySam copy trading and CFDs on forex, indices, commodities and cryptocurrencies.

There are serious limitations, though. Samtrade FX is incorporated in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and is registered with FINTRAC in Canada as a Money Services Business, but neither status should be confused with a recognised retail forex or CFD broker licence. Its former Australian financial-services licence was cancelled in 2022, its Financial Commission membership ended in March 2022, and its current website explicitly lists South Africa as a restricted jurisdiction.

Quick Verdict Samtrade FX is not a broker we recommend for South African traders in 2026. The decision is straightforward because the broker itself currently states that it does not provide services to residents of South Africa. Beyond availability, its regulatory position is considerably weaker than the old SA Shares page suggested. FINTRAC registration relates to money-services activity, while the Saint Vincent company registration does not amount to prudential CFD regulation. There is also a significant enforcement history involving Samtrade FX and related entities in Singapore. Best suited to: Eligible traders outside restricted jurisdictions who understand offshore broker risk and deliberately choose MT4 or CopySam. Not suited to: South Africans, traders seeking FSCA regulation, or anyone who prioritises strong statutory investor protection and Tier-1 brokerage oversight.

Is Samtrade FX Regulated and Safe?

Samtrade FX does not currently have the regulatory profile we would expect from a strongly regulated retail forex and CFD broker.

Samtrade FX Ltd operates under the S.A.M. Trade brand and states that it is incorporated in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines under company number 25290 IBC 2019.

It also states that it is registered with Canada's Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre, FINTRAC, as a Money Services Business under registration number M19977589.

That needs context. A FINTRAC MSB registration primarily relates to Canada's anti-money-laundering and money-services framework. It should not be presented as equivalent to an investment-dealer, securities or leveraged CFD broker licence.

Likewise, registration of a company in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines establishes the corporate entity. It does not by itself provide the same prudential supervision, client-money protection or conduct regulation associated with authorities such as the FSCA, FCA or ASIC.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Is Samtrade FX Regulated by the FSCA?

No FSCA-authorised Samtrade FX entity was identified for South African retail trading. More importantly, Samtrade FX's own current website explicitly lists South Africa among the jurisdictions where it does not provide services.

This means the previous SA Shares statement saying Samtrade FX is "available for South African traders" should be removed completely.

Samtrade FX Trust Score

Samtrade FX receives a SA Shares Trust Score of 40/100. The score reflects a functioning public website, identifiable corporate structure, published legal documents, MT4 support and transparent current account specifications.

It is pulled down significantly by regulatory and enforcement concerns. The Australian licence connected with S.A.M. Financial Group (Australia) Pty Ltd was cancelled in October 2022 after a liquidator was appointed. Samtrade FX also withdrew from the Financial Commission in March 2022, so clients no longer receive that organisation's complaint-resolution or compensation-fund benefits.

The Singapore history is more serious. Singapore Police and MAS announced an investigation into Samtrade FX and related entities in January 2022. In December 2025, three individuals who had held senior positions at Samtrade FX were charged with alleged fraudulent practices and money laundering connected with the platform's copy-trading activities. Those criminal allegations have not been treated in this review as convictions.

Trust Factor Assessment Why It Matters FSCA Regulation None Identified South Africans do not receive an FSCA-regulated Samtrade account. FINTRAC MSB Registration Useful AML registration, but not equivalent to retail CFD regulation. Saint Vincent Registration Company Registration Does not provide conventional prudential broker supervision. Australian Regulation Former Licence Cancelled ASIC cancelled S.A.M. Financial Group (Australia) Pty Ltd's AFS licence in October 2022. Financial Commission No Longer a Member Membership ended in March 2022. Singapore Material Enforcement History MAS and police investigated the platform; three former senior figures were charged in December 2025. South African Availability Restricted South Africa is explicitly excluded on the current website. Overall Trust Score 40/100 Operational transparency exists, but regulatory and enforcement risks remain substantial.

Why the Trust Score Is Limited

No FSCA-regulated entity was identified.

South African residents are explicitly excluded from the current service.

FINTRAC MSB registration should not be presented as a CFD broker licence.

Saint Vincent incorporation is not equivalent to Tier-1 broker regulation.

The related Australian AFS licence was cancelled in October 2022.

Financial Commission membership ended in March 2022.

Samtrade FX and related Singapore companies were investigated by MAS and Singapore Police.

Three former senior Samtrade FX figures were criminally charged in December 2025; those allegations remain subject to the court process.

Samtrade FX Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons MT4 platform remains available South African residents are restricted Standard accounts start from USD 10 No FSCA regulation Four clear live account types No current Tier-1 retail CFD licence identified for core offshore service CopySam copy-trading functionality Significant Singapore enforcement history Bank transfer, cards and USDT funding Former Australian licence cancelled Negative balance protection advertised Financial Commission protection no longer applies

Samtrade FX Overview

Samtrade FX was founded in 2015 and today operates mainly under the stylised S.A.M. Trade brand. The core offshore company is Samtrade FX Ltd, incorporated in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

The broker offers CFD trading across forex, indices, commodities and cryptocurrencies. MetaTrader 4 remains the primary trading platform, while CopySam provides a copy-trading service.

The current website is active and continues to publish live market charts, accounts, educational content and funding information. That operational status is worth noting because Samtrade experienced a major interruption following Singapore enforcement action in late 2021 and 2022.

What Happened to Samtrade FX?

Singapore's Commercial Affairs Department and Monetary Authority of Singapore began jointly investigating Samtrade FX and related Singapore entities in December 2021. Authorities said the entities were not licensed by MAS and had been placed on the MAS Investor Alert List.

Samtrade subsequently announced that business operations, account changes, settlements and payments had been suspended while restrictions imposed by the authorities were in place.

The matter did not disappear. On 17 December 2025, Singapore Police announced that three former senior Samtrade FX figures had been charged with alleged fraudulent practices and money laundering. The allegations relate in part to trades copied from 11 "Ultimate Trader" accounts during 2021.

These are criminal charges rather than final findings of guilt. Any discussion of the case should preserve that distinction.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: FCA, FINTRAC, FSA Start Trading Read Review

Samtrade FX Features Offered

Feature Current Samtrade FX Position Brand S.A.M. Trade / Samtrade FX Founded 2015 Core Company Samtrade FX Ltd Company Registration 25290 IBC 2019, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines FINTRAC Registration M19977589 - Money Services Business FSCA Regulation No South African Availability Restricted Markets Forex, indices, commodities and cryptocurrency CFDs Primary Platform MetaTrader 4 Copy Trading CopySam Minimum Live Account Funding From USD 10 depending on account Deposit Methods Bank transfer, Visa/MasterCard and USDT 📝 Sign up 👉 Open Account

Samtrade FX Customer Reviews

Public customer feedback about Samtrade FX should be interpreted against the broker's regulatory and enforcement history rather than viewed in isolation.

Historical positive feedback frequently mentioned MT4, account support, copy trading and low entry deposits. Negative reports have focused much more heavily on access to funds, withdrawals and the disruption surrounding the Singapore investigation.

The old SA Shares page included unrelated testimonials about an individual named Aristos Panteli. Those testimonials should be removed. They do not provide credible evidence about the Samtrade FX customer experience.

Review Area Assessment Platform Usability MT4 remains familiar to experienced forex traders Account Accessibility Low minimum on eligible accounts Regulatory Confidence Low South African Accessibility Not available Enforcement History Significant concern Overall Trust 40/100

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: FCA, FINTRAC, FSA Start Trading Read Review

Samtrade FX Safety and Security

Samtrade FX states that it uses measures such as data security controls and negative balance protection. It also publishes legal documents covering risk disclosure, anti-money-laundering requirements, trading rules, margin calls and withdrawals.

Those policies are useful, but they cannot replace strong prudential regulation. Broker-promised fund protection is materially different from client-money requirements enforced by a major financial regulator.

Samtrade FX Regulatory Position

Authority / Framework Status What It Means FSCA - South Africa No Samtrade FX authorisation identified South African clients do not receive local broker supervision. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Company incorporated Corporate registration should not be described as a retail CFD licence. FINTRAC - Canada MSB registration M19977589 Relevant to money-services and AML obligations, not equivalent to securities-broker regulation. ASIC - Australia Former related licence cancelled in 2022 The old page should not describe ASIC regulation as current. MAS - Singapore Not licensed Samtrade itself currently states that it is not licensed or regulated by MAS. Financial Commission Membership withdrawn in March 2022 New complaints and Compensation Fund protection are not available through that membership.

Samtrade FX at a Glance

Category Current Details Broker Samtrade FX / S.A.M. Trade Founded 2015 Company Samtrade FX Ltd Registration 25290 IBC 2019 Trust Score 40/100 FSCA Regulated No South African Clients Restricted by broker Account Types Standard, VIP, ECN, Islamic and Demo Minimum Account Funding USD 10 for Standard, VIP and Islamic; USD 100 ECN Platform MetaTrader 4 Copy Trading CopySam Markets Forex, indices, commodities and crypto CFDs Account Base Currency USD on currently published account table 📝 Sign up Open Account



Samtrade FX Account Types

Samtrade FX currently presents four main live account types: Standard, VIP, ECN and Islamic. A demo environment is also available.

Account Minimum Funding Published Leverage Spread Model Commission 📝 Sign up Standard USD 10 Up to 1:1000, subject to terms/internal approval Floating standard spreads None 👉 Open Account VIP USD 10 Up to 1:1000, subject to terms/internal approval Floating tighter spreads None 👉 Open Account ECN USD 100 Up to 1:200 Best available floating spreads USD 5 published on main account page 👉 Open Account Islamic USD 10 Up to 1:500 Floating standard spreads None 👉 Open Account

There is one inconsistency worth flagging. Some Samtrade FX FAQ versions currently show zero commission for ECN, while the broker's main account page publishes a USD 5 ECN commission. Because those official pages conflict, traders should confirm the exact commission inside the client portal before trading.

Standard Account

The Standard Account is the normal entry-level account. It starts from USD 10, uses floating spreads and does not have a separately published trading commission.

The headline account page advertises leverage of up to 1:1000, although Samtrade FX's leverage FAQ says ratios above 1:200 are subject to internal review. The maximum therefore should not be treated as automatically available to every account.

VIP Account

VIP also starts at USD 10 according to the broker's current account page. The main advertised differences are tighter floating spreads and priority customer support.

No separate trading commission is listed on the current public account page.

ECN Account

The ECN Account currently requires USD 100, not USD 100,000 as claimed in one section of the old review.

Leverage is listed at up to 1:200 and the main account page publishes a USD 5 commission. This account is designed for traders prioritising tighter pricing.

Islamic Account

The Islamic Account starts from USD 10 and is marketed as swap-free. Maximum headline leverage is 1:500, with floating spreads and no separately listed commission.

As always with swap-free accounts, traders should check whether administration charges or holding-period restrictions apply to particular instruments.

Demo Account

The Samtrade FX demo account provides simulated funds and MT4 access for platform practice and strategy testing.

A demo account can help with learning execution and position sizing, but it cannot test withdrawal reliability, counterparty risk or the emotional pressure of trading real money.

Which Samtrade FX Account Is Best?

For eligible traders, Standard is the simplest starting point. VIP is aimed at traders wanting tighter pricing and priority support. ECN is the more specialised spread-focused account, while Islamic is designed for traders who specifically require swap-free terms.

For South Africans this decision is academic in 2026 because Samtrade FX currently lists South Africa as a restricted jurisdiction.

How to Open a Samtrade FX Account

The following process applies only to traders who live in a jurisdiction Samtrade FX currently serves.

Step 1: Check Country Eligibility

Check the broker's current restricted-country list before entering personal information. South African residents should not attempt to bypass the restriction by supplying another address or residency status.

Step 2: Register Your Account

Eligible traders can create a profile and select the desired live account type.

Step 3: Verify Your Identity

Complete the required KYC process using valid identification and address information.

Step 4: Choose Your Leverage

Select a leverage ratio appropriate for your risk tolerance. Samtrade FX publishes standard selectable ratios from 1:25 through 1:200, while requests above 1:200 can be subject to internal review.

Step 5: Fund the Account

Current funding options include bank transfer, Visa/MasterCard and Tether. Funding minimums can differ from the minimum amount required to qualify for a specific account.

Step 6: Trade Through MT4

Once approved and funded, use the supplied MetaTrader 4 credentials to access the live account.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: FCA, FINTRAC, FSA Start Trading Read Review

Samtrade FX Fees, Spreads and Commissions

Samtrade FX uses variable spreads and account-dependent commission pricing. Standard, VIP and Islamic accounts do not currently show a separate commission on the main account comparison page.

The ECN commission requires a little more caution because official Samtrade pages currently conflict. The main account page lists USD 5, while some regional FAQ tables show USD 0. We would use the main account page as the stronger current product source but advise traders to verify the live portal.

Cost Current Position Standard Commission No separate commission published VIP Commission No separate commission published ECN Commission Main account page lists USD 5; verify because another official FAQ conflicts Islamic Commission No separate commission published Spreads Variable by account and market conditions Overnight Costs Apply to applicable non-Islamic positions Currency Conversion Deposits in other currencies are converted to USD at the broker's applicable rate

What Are Typical Samtrade FX Spreads?

Samtrade FX publishes variable spreads rather than guaranteeing a fixed spread. Historical public product data has shown EUR/USD averages around the upper 1-pip range, but spreads can widen materially around low liquidity, major news releases and market opens or closes.

Live platform pricing should therefore be used for any current cost comparison.

Samtrade FX Trading Platforms

MetaTrader 4 remains the main trading platform currently documented by Samtrade FX. The old FAQ claim that Samtrade FX primarily offers both MT4 and MT5 should be removed because the broker's current platform FAQ specifically identifies MT4.

MetaTrader 4

MT4 provides technical indicators, charting, multiple order types and Expert Advisor automation. It remains widely used by currency traders despite being an older platform.

CopySam

CopySam is Samtrade FX's copy-trading programme. The broker currently states that the minimum to begin copy trading is USD 100.

A profit-sharing arrangement of between 10% and 40% can apply. Master trader leverage can range between 1:10 and 1:500 depending on the account, with an automatic leverage adjustment if aggregate copied assets reach certain levels.

Copy trading deserves additional caution because the December 2025 Singapore charges relate specifically to alleged practices involving historical Samtrade FX copy-trading accounts. The allegations remain before the courts.

Web and Mobile Access

MT4 provides mobile and compatible web-based access alongside the normal desktop terminal. Traders can monitor positions, review charts and execute orders away from a desktop computer.

Platform / Service Best For Important Point 📝 Sign up MetaTrader 4 Self-directed forex and CFD trading Main current trading platform Open Account

CopySam Copy trading Profit sharing of 10%-40% can apply Open Account

Mobile Trading away from desktop MT4 mobile functionality Open Account

MT5 Not presented as main current platform Remove unsupported blanket MT5 claims from old review Open Account



What Can You Trade with Samtrade FX?

Samtrade FX's current product pages divide the CFD range into four main categories.

Market Available Forex Yes Indices Yes Commodities Yes Cryptocurrency CFDs Yes Direct Share Ownership Not presented as core product

Cryptocurrency CFDs include instruments referencing major digital assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. Clients trade price exposure rather than taking ownership of the underlying cryptocurrency.

Samtrade FX Deposits and Withdrawals

Samtrade FX currently lists bank transfer, Visa/MasterCard and Tether as its primary funding and withdrawal options.

The public funding FAQ currently states that the minimum deposit/withdrawal is USD 20 for conventional currency payments or USDT 50 for Tether. These payment minimums are separate from the USD 10 minimum funding requirement shown for some live account types.

Method Deposit Minimum Indicative Deposit Processing Indicative Withdrawal Processing Bank Transfer USD 20 1-4 business days Typically 1-4 business days after processing Visa / MasterCard USD 20 or equivalent Within about one hour on business days according to current schedule Typically 1-4 business days Tether - USDT USDT 50 Up to one business day Up to one business day subject to processing

Samtrade states that funding-related charges are generally borne by the client. Card withdrawals can also be limited to the amount originally deposited by card, with excess proceeds returned by bank transfer.

South Africans should not attempt to use these methods because South Africa is currently on the broker's restricted-country list.

Samtrade FX Leverage

The public leverage information requires qualification because different Samtrade pages describe different limits.

The broker's dedicated leverage page lists standard selectable leverage ratios from 1:25 to 1:200. Its FAQ says requests above 1:200 require internal review.

The account comparison page nevertheless advertises headline maximums of 1:1000 for Standard and VIP, 1:500 for Islamic and 1:200 for ECN. We therefore treat the higher figures as conditional maximums rather than leverage automatically granted to every trader.

Account Headline Maximum Important Qualification 📝 Sign up Standard Up to 1:1000 Ratios above 1:200 may require internal approval 👉 Open Account VIP Up to 1:1000 Ratios above 1:200 may require internal approval 👉 Open Account ECN 1:200 Within normal published range 👉 Open Account Islamic Up to 1:500 Higher than normal published selectable range 👉 Open Account

Leverage of 1:500 or 1:1000 is extremely aggressive. A trader can lose available margin after a very small adverse price movement when position size is too large.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: FCA, FINTRAC, FSA Start Trading Read Review

Samtrade FX vs FXGlobe vs XM

Feature Samtrade FX FXGlobe XM South African Availability Restricted Check current regional eligibility Availability depends on current entity FSCA Entity No Check contracting entity Check current South African contracting structure Main Platform MT4 MetaTrader offering MT4 and MT5 Minimum Samtrade Account Funding From USD 10 Depends on account Depends on account and entity Copy Trading CopySam Product dependent Product/entity dependent Main Concern Weak regulatory profile and enforcement history Verify regulatory entity before funding Protections vary by contracting entity 📝 Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Samtrade FX Research and Education

Samtrade FX provides educational content through its S.A.M. Academy and trading resources. The website also includes market information and account tools.

Forex and CFD educational material.

Trading terminology and platform guidance.

Market and economic information.

MT4 education.

CopySam guidance.

SamRewards and account tools.

The research offering is useful as supplementary material, but it is not a substitute for independent research, particularly where copy trading or high leverage is involved.

Samtrade FX Awards

Samtrade FX has historically promoted industry awards dating back to earlier phases of the business. Those awards should be described with their exact year and awarding body rather than being used as a current trust signal.

Older awards do not override subsequent regulatory or enforcement developments. We therefore place much greater weight on current regulatory status, legal records and client eligibility than on awards received several years ago.

Is Samtrade FX Suitable for South African Traders?

No. Samtrade FX currently states that it does not provide services to South African residents.

This is the most important practical conclusion for the SA Shares audience. Even if its account terms, USD 10 entry point or MT4 platform look appealing, a South African resident should not attempt to open an account where the provider has expressly excluded the jurisdiction.

South African Consideration Samtrade FX Position FSCA Authorisation No South African Residents Accepted No - currently restricted ZAR Account No; current account base currency is USD Local Regulatory Recourse No Samtrade FSCA relationship identified Recommended for South Africans No

Who Should Consider Samtrade FX?

Only eligible traders outside the broker's restricted jurisdictions who have assessed the regulatory and enforcement history for themselves and deliberately accept the counterparty risk should consider the current Samtrade FX offer.

Who Should Avoid Samtrade FX?

South Africans should avoid attempting to register because the broker currently excludes the country. Traders who prioritise major-regulator oversight, statutory compensation arrangements or a clean regulatory history should also consider stronger alternatives.

Final Verdict Samtrade FX is operational again and still offers a recognisable forex and CFD product, but that does not erase the regulatory and enforcement history. The broker has an active website, MT4, CopySam, low entry deposits and clearly published account specifications. The weaknesses carry more weight. The main operation relies on a Saint Vincent company and FINTRAC MSB registration rather than a strong retail CFD licence. Its former Australian licence was cancelled, Financial Commission membership ended in 2022 and Singapore authorities have pursued a long-running case connected with the platform. Three former senior Samtrade FX figures were charged in December 2025 with alleged fraudulent practices and money laundering. Those charges are still allegations unless and until established by a court. For South Africans, the conclusion is even simpler: Samtrade FX currently lists South Africa as a restricted jurisdiction. SA Shares therefore gives Samtrade FX a Trust Score of 40/100 and does not recommend it as a South African forex broker.

Samtrade FX Review Methodology

This Samtrade FX review was updated on 5 September 2026. We reviewed the current S.A.M. Trade website, account specifications, leverage information, legal pages, product information, funding FAQs and geographic restrictions.

Regulatory history was checked against the Australian Securities and Investments Commission, the Singapore Police Force and Monetary Authority of Singapore statements, and the Financial Commission's membership records.

We specifically distinguish FINTRAC Money Services Business registration from investment or CFD broker regulation and distinguish Saint Vincent company incorporation from prudential financial supervision.

We did not open or fund a Samtrade FX account, place a live trade, copy a trader or request a withdrawal. Statements about current execution, withdrawals and customer support are therefore not presented as first-hand testing.

Risk Disclaimer

Forex, CFDs, cryptocurrency CFDs and copy trading can result in substantial financial losses. High leverage can magnify small market movements into large changes in account equity. Copying another trader does not remove market, strategy or counterparty risk. Regulatory registration also differs significantly between jurisdictions. Always verify the exact legal entity, licence, account agreement and country eligibility before depositing money.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is Samtrade FX still operating?

Yes. Samtrade FX, branded primarily as S.A.M. Trade, currently maintains an active website and continues to publish live accounts, MT4 access, market information, funding options and CopySam services. However, its current operational status should be considered alongside the broker's regulatory history and its restricted-country list.

Can South Africans open a Samtrade FX account?

No. Samtrade FX's current website explicitly lists South Africa among the jurisdictions where it does not provide services. South African residents should therefore not attempt to open an account or bypass the restriction using another address. The previous SA Shares statement that Samtrade FX is available locally is outdated.

Is Samtrade FX regulated by the FSCA?

No Samtrade FX entity authorised by the FSCA was identified for this update. Samtrade also currently excludes South African residents. Its main public regulatory disclosures instead refer to Saint Vincent company incorporation and Canadian FINTRAC Money Services Business registration.

Is Samtrade FX regulated by FINTRAC?

Samtrade FX states that it is registered with FINTRAC as a Canadian Money Services Business under number M19977589. This is relevant to money-services and anti-money-laundering obligations. It should not be confused with a securities, investment-dealer or retail forex and CFD broker licence.

Was Samtrade FX regulated by ASIC?

A related Australian company, S.A.M. Financial Group (Australia) Pty Ltd, previously held an Australian financial-services licence. ASIC cancelled that licence on 17 October 2022 after a liquidator had been appointed. The old SA Shares wording implying current Australian regulation should therefore be removed.

What is the Samtrade FX minimum deposit?

The current account page lists USD 10 minimum funding for Standard, VIP and Islamic accounts and USD 100 for ECN. Funding-channel minimums differ: Samtrade's current deposit FAQ lists USD 20 for conventional payment methods and USDT 50 for Tether.

Which Samtrade FX account types are available?

Samtrade FX currently lists Standard, VIP, ECN and Islamic live accounts. Standard and VIP start from USD 10, ECN from USD 100 and Islamic from USD 10. A demo account is also available for simulated practice through the broker's trading platform.

Does Samtrade FX offer MT5?

The current official trading-platform FAQ identifies MetaTrader 4 as the trading platform supplied by S.A.M. Trade. The old SA Shares FAQ claiming both MT4 and MT5 is not sufficiently supported by the current platform information and should therefore be removed.

What leverage does Samtrade FX offer?

The account page advertises leverage up to 1:1000 on Standard and VIP, 1:500 on Islamic and 1:200 on ECN. However, Samtrade's leverage FAQ says standard selectable ratios run up to 1:200 and requests above that level require internal review. Higher headline ratios should therefore be treated as conditional.

Is Samtrade FX safe?

We rate Samtrade FX at 40/100 for trust. The broker has an identifiable company, live website, published legal documents and transparent account specifications, but the absence of strong retail CFD regulation, cancelled Australian licence, withdrawn Financial Commission membership and Singapore enforcement history materially increase the risk.

Sources Checked