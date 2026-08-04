PU Prime was founded in 2015 and operates as a Forex and CFD broker. PU Prime supports leverage ratios up to 1:1000 on certain instruments. You can trade over 1,000 instruments spread across global markets.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $20 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: FSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC and CMA Start Trading Read Review

Quick Answer: Is PU Prime a good broker for South Africans? Yes, PU Prime may suit South African traders who want MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, a dedicated mobile app, copy trading, and several account options.



The Cent account starts at USD 20, while the Standard account requires USD 50. Traders looking for raw spreads will need a much larger balance. The Prime account starts at USD 1,000, and the ECN account requires USD 10,000.



PU Prime (Pty) Ltd is authorised by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority under FSP 52218. However, the South African company acts only as the local intermediary. PU Prime Ltd in the Seychelles supplies the CFD products and acts as the trading counterparty.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Is PU Prime suitable for beginners?

Yes. PU Prime is beginner-friendly with low minimum deposits, educational resources, demo accounts, and a responsive support team. However, trading involves risk, so proper learning is essential.

CFD Risk Warning for South African Traders

Risk warning: CFD and margin forex trading is risky. These are leveraged products, which means a small market move can create a much bigger gain or loss in your account. You can lose money quickly, especially if you trade with high leverage, hold positions overnight, or trade during major news events.

CFD and margin forex trading is risky. These are leveraged products, which means a small market move can create a much bigger gain or loss in your account. You can lose money quickly, especially if you trade with high leverage, hold positions overnight, or trade during major news events. PU Prime’s own client agreement states that margin FX and CFD transactions carry a high level of risk. The broker also publishes a risk disclosure notice and offers negative balance protection for eligible retail clients, but that does not make CFD trading safe. It only limits one part of the risk.

PU Prime is regulated in South Africa through PU Prime (Pty) Ltd, an authorised Financial Services Provider registered with the FSCA under FSP No. 52218. South African traders should still confirm which legal entity they are opening an account with, what protections apply, and how client funds are handled before depositing.

Do not trade with rent money, school fees, loan money, or money you cannot afford to lose.

Pu Prime Trust Score

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and WebTrader available No local South African indices Instant withdrawals on e-wallets and crypto No guaranteed stop-loss orders Cent account option with a $20 minimum deposit No fixed spread accounts No deposit fees on most payment methods No dedicated South African customer support Over 800 stock CFDs and 57 ETFs No investor protection scheme under FSCA

Overview

PU Prime is a CFD broker that’s been around since 2015.

What is certain is that PU Prime has grown into a global operation, with its headquarters in the Seychelles and regulation under the Financial Services Authority (FSA) of the Seychelles (license SD050).

PU Prime offers deep liquidity and fast execution, and client funds are held in segregated accounts at AA-rated banks for security.

PU Prime has also made its way into the South African market, securing a Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) license (FSP 52218).

ASIC (Australia), License Number: 410681.

🔍 Feature 💰Minimum Deposit $20 / 1778 ZAR 🎁Sign-Up Bonus 50% bonus up to $500 + 20% up to $9 500 plus rebate cashback, copy-trading bonus, refer-a-friend & NFP promo 💸Fees No account or deposit fees first IBT withdrawal free, then $20/tx no inactivity fee Islamic admin fees apply 📉Spreads & Commissions Cent/Standard: ≥1.3 pips, no commission Prime: from 0 pips + $3.5/side; ECN: from 0 pips + $1/side 💳Deposit & Withdrawals Deposits: free via CC, e-wallet, bank, crypto withdrawals: instant for e-wallets/cards, 1‑5 days for IBT (20‑day limit fee applies) 🖥️Platforms MT4, MT5, PU Web Trader, PU Prime app, copy/social trading 🛡️Regulation Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC): License Number: 410681 Financial Services Authority (FSA) of Seychelles: License Number: SD050 Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) of South Africa: License Number: 52218 Financial Services Commission (FSC) of Mauritius: License Number: GB23202672 Capital Market Authority of the UAE (CMA) : License Number: 20200000388 🔐Trust Score Mixed ratings: Trustpilot 3.2/5, FPA 1.85/5, Reviews.io 4.8/5 $20k compensation via Financial Commission negative-balance protection ⏱️Payout Schedule Withdrawals generally processed within 1–5 business days instant for e-wallets/cards IBT first per month reimbursed, then ~2–5 days plus $20 fee 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

SA Shares Broker Safety Score: PU Prime

Safety Score: 8/10

PU Prime scores well because it has a South African FSCA-regulated entity under FSP No. 52218, publishes legal documents, supports negative balance protection for eligible retail clients, and offers established platforms like MT4 and MT5.

The score is not higher because the group uses several entities. That is normal for global CFD brokers, but traders still need to know which company holds their account. FSCA regulation is useful only if the South African entity is the one that applies to your account.

Safety factor Score SA Shares view South African regulation 9/10 PU Prime (Pty) Ltd is authorised and regulated by the FSCA under FSP No. 52218. That is the strongest safety point for local traders. Global entity structure 7/10 PU Prime lists several entities, including Seychelles, Mauritius, Australia, and the UAE. Traders need to confirm which entity applies. Client fund handling 8/10 PU Prime publishes legal documents and regulatory disclosures. Traders should still read the account agreement before depositing. Negative balance protection 8/10 PU Prime says negative balance protection is available for eligible retail clients. Useful, but it does not remove trading risk. Risk disclosure 8/10 The broker publishes CFD and margin risk disclosures. This warning should also be shown clearly on the review page before any CTA. Platform maturity 8.5/10 MT4 and MT5 are proven platforms. WebTrader, the PU Prime app, and copy trading add more flexibility. Fee transparency 7.5/10 Pricing is competitive, but traders need to compare Standard, Cent, Prime, and ECN accounts carefully. South African fit 8/10 Strong fit because of FSCA regulation and a low minimum deposit, but no direct JSE share investing and no guaranteed stop-loss orders.

PU Prime Scorecard for South African Traders

Category Score SA Shares view Fees 8/10 Good pricing range. Standard and Cent accounts are simpler, while Prime and ECN accounts offer tighter spreads with commissions. Active traders should compare total cost, not just the spread. Safety 8/10 FSCA-regulated in South Africa, with additional global entities. Good score, but the entity structure should be explained clearly. Platforms 8.5/10 Strong platform range: MT4, MT5, WebTrader, PU Prime app, and copy/social trading. Enough for most retail traders. Education 7.5/10 Useful educational and market content, but beginners still need outside learning on leverage, position sizing, and risk control. Mobile 8/10 The PU Prime app plus MT4/MT5 mobile access gives traders enough control away from desktop. Support 7.5/10 Support is available, but the review should test response quality on South African account setup, withdrawals, and entity questions.

Regulations, Licenses, Client Fund Security

PU Prime has regulations in three regions, namely Seychelles, Mauritius, and South Africa, via the Financial Services Authority (FSA), Financial Services Commission (FSC), and Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) license in South Africa, and ASIC (Australia).

Capital Market Authority of the UAE ( CMA ): License Number: 20200000388

🌐 Region 🏢 Regulatory Body ✅ Role & Permissions 🔐 Investor Protection 🇸🇨 Seychelles FSA (Financial Services Authority) Ensures general compliance with offshore regulations. No investor compensation scheme 🇲🇺 Mauritius FSC (Financial Services Commission) Licenses PU Prime as a full-service investment dealer (excl. underwriting). Regulatory oversight only (no direct compensation) 🇿🇦 South Africa FSCA (Financial Sector Conduct Authority) Permits advisory & intermediary services for derivatives. No compensation scheme, but strong legal framework 🇦🇺ASIC (Australia) Australia's integrated corporate ASIC regulates and supervises Australia’s financial markets and services, licenses brokers and financial firms, enforces compliance with the Corporations Act, monitors market integrity ASIC mandates strict client money segregation, capital adequacy requirements, transparent disclosures, and fair conduct rules. 🇦🇪 United Arab Emirates PU Prime Financial Services L.L.C – CMA Licensed under Capital Market Authority of the UAE (License Number: 20200000388) Investor protection framework under CMA regulations

Client funds are kept in segregated accounts at AA-rated banks.

This setup reduces the risk of mismanagement and offers protection if the broker faces financial difficulties.

PU Prime is also a member of the Financial Commission, an independent dispute resolution body.

This provides additional coverage of up to €20,000 per claim, applied to all entities that cover South African traders and European clients.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $20 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: FSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC and CMA Start Trading Read Review

How does PU Prime protect client funds?

Client funds are kept in segregated accounts with top-tier banks, ensuring they are not used for operational expenses and enhancing fund safety under regulatory guidelines.

PU Prime at a Glance

Category Details Company Information 🏷️ Company Name 📅 Year Established 2015 👤Number of staff 200 – 500 🌐 Number of active traders 300,000+ Regulation and Security 🛡️ Regulation FSA (Seychelles) , FSC (Mauritius) , FSCA (South Africa) ASIC (Australia) CMA (United Arab Emirates) ✔️ Country of Regulation Seychelles , Mauritius , South Africa 💼 Account Segregation Yes , in AA-rated banks 🪫 Negative balance protection Yes 🕵️‍♂️ Investor Protection Schemes Financial Commision compensation of up to €20,000 (applies mainly to European clients) , FSA (Seychelles ), FSC (Mauritius) , FSCA (South Africa) Account Types and Features ⚙️ Standard Account Yes 📊 ECN Account Yes 🌙 Islamic Account Yes, available for Cent, Standard, and Prime accounts 🎮 Demo Account Yes, expires after 60 days 💱 Minor account currencies USD, GBP, CAD, AUD, EUR, SGD, NZD, HKD, JPY 💵 Minimum Deposit $20 (Cent), $50 (Standard), $1,000 (Prime), $10,000 (ECN) 💼 Managed Accounts Yes, MAM and PAMM Trading Conditions 💲Average deposit/withdrawal processing time Deposits: Instant (most methods), 2-5 days (bank transfers) Withdrawals: Instant to 5 days, depending on method 🔢 Fund Withdrawal Fee None (third-party charges may apply) 🚀 Spreads from 0.0 pips (Prime, ECN) 1.3 pips (Standard, Cent) 📊 Commissions $1 per lot (ECN), $3.5 per lot (Prime), No commission (Standard, Cent, except ETFs: $12) 🔄Number of base currencies supported USD, GBP, CAD, AUD, EUR, SGD, NZD, HKD, JPY 📏 Margin Requirements Depends on asset class 50% margin call, 20% stop-out 🔀 Leverage Up to 1:1000 (varies by instrument and account balance) ⏹️ Order Execution Time Not specified 🌙 Swap Fees Yes, applies to all except Islamic accounts 🖧 VPS Hosting Yes Trading Instruments 💹 CFDs – Total Offered 1,000+ 🪙 CFD Stock Indices 29 📈 CFD Commodities 23 🌾 CFD Shares 800+ Deposits and Withdrawals 💳 Deposit Options Bank transfers, credit/debit cards, e-wallets, crypto 💵 Withdrawal Options Bank transfers, credit/debit cards, e-wallets, crypto Trading Platforms and Tools 💻Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, PU Web Trader, PU Prime App, Social and Copy Trading, API, Bridges 📱OS Compatibility Windows, macOS, iOS, Android 📈Forex trading tools Autochartist, Market Scanner, calculators, trading signals Customer Support 📞 Support Channels Live Chat, Email, Phone 🗨️ Live Chat Availability Yes, 24/7 📧Customer Support email address info@puprime.com 🌍 Customer Support Contact Number +248 4373 105 (Global) 📱Social Media Platforms Facebook, X, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok 👨‍💼 Languages supported on Website Polish, French, Italian, German, Russian, Spanish, Portuguese, Hindi, Arabic, Thai, Vietnamese, Malay, Indonesian, Korean, Japanese, and Simplified Chinese Educational Resources and Support 🎥 Webinars Yes 🏫Educational Resources Yes 📖 Forex Courses Yes Partnerships and Programs 📋 IB Program Yes 🪪 Affiliate Program Yes (CPA, IB, hybrid) 🎁 Number of partners Not specified 🏛️Do they sponsor any notable event or teams? Regional Sponsor of Argentine Football Association. 🤝Rebate program Yes South African Trader-Specific Information Does PU Prime Accept South African Traders? Yes Is PU Prime regulated by the South African regulatory body (FSCA)? Yes (FSP 52218) Does PU Prime offer an Affiliate Program for South African Traders? Yes Does PU Prime allow opening trading accounts in ZAR (South African Rand)? Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

PU Prime Account Types and Trading

PU Prime offers four main live account types , and each has unique spreads, commissions, and execution methods.

Instead of a one-size-fits-all structure, PU Prime provides Cent, Standard, Prime, and ECN accounts. Some account types can also be converted to Islamic Accounts.

Prime provides options tailored for new traders, high-frequency traders, and professionals.

🏦Account Type 📉Spread Type 📝Sign up 💰Minimum Deposit 💵Commission 🟢 Cent Marked-up spreads from 1.3 pips 👉 Open Account $20 No commission 🔵 Standard Marked-up spreads from 1.3 pips 👉 Open Account $50 No commission (ETFs: $12) 🟡 Prime Raw spreads from 0.0 pips 👉 Open Account $1,000 $3.5 per side/lot 🔴 ECN Raw spreads from 0.0 pips 👉 Open Account $10,000 $1 per side/lot 🕌 Islamic Swap-free, marked-up spreads 👉 Open Account Varies by account Admin fee replaces swaps

Cent Account:

The lowest deposit option, at $20, is ideal for beginners. Account balances are displayed in cents, meaning $1 = 100 cents, giving you a more granular view of your capital.

is ideal for beginners. Account balances are displayed in cents, meaning $1 = 100 cents, giving you a more granular view of your capital. The STP model means real market execution, making it useful for going from demo to live trading.

Standard Account:

With a $50 minimum deposit , this offer spreads from 1.3 pips with zero commission fees on most instruments, except ETFs.

, this offer spreads from 1.3 pips with zero commission fees on most instruments, except ETFs. Its low cost and STP execution make it a popular choice for managing smaller capital.

Prime Account:

This account provides raw spreads from 0.0 pips but applies a $3.5 per side/lot commission.

The $1,000 deposit requirement positions it for serious traders prioritizing fast execution and deep liquidity.

requirement positions it for serious traders prioritizing fast execution and deep liquidity. Scalpers and day traders benefit from the tight spreads and high-speed execution.

ECN Account:

This is for professionals who want direct liquidity provider access with raw 0.0 pips spreads.

The $1 per side/lot commission ensures transparent pricing, but the $10,000 deposit suits large-volume traders.

suits large-volume traders. The ECN execution model eliminates dealing desk interference and reduces slippage.

Islamic Account:

Available across multiple account types , this removes swap fees, replacing them with an administration charge per trade.

, this removes swap fees, replacing them with an administration charge per trade. Given South Africa’s Muslim population, the account will be useful for many traders who follow Sharia law.

Testing Strategies with a Demo Account

PU Prime’s demo account lets you practice risk-free, using real market conditions without risking your own capital.

lets you practice risk-free, using real market conditions without risking your own capital. You can use the demo on MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, or WebTrader.

The demo account expires after 60 days, so if you need more time, you can reapply for another one through the client portal.

However, note that demo trading doesn’t account for real-world slippage, dividend adjustments, or extreme market conditions.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $20 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: FSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC and CMA Start Trading Read Review

What account types does PU Prime offer?

PU Prime provides several account types, including Standard, Prime, Islamic (swap-free), and ECN accounts tailored to suit beginner and experienced traders alike.

Can I open a demo account with PU Prime?

Yes, PU Prime offers a free demo account with virtual funds, allowing traders to practice strategies and explore the platform risk-free before trading with real money.

How to Register a PU Prime Account step by step

PU Prime’s account registration is easy: Click “Sign Up” on the website and then provide:

Step 1: Sign Up

Click on Sign Up or Join Now on the web page.

Step 2: Fill in the Form

Fill in your country of residence (choose “South Africa” from the dropdown list).

Your First Name, Email Address, Password, and Referral Code (If you’re signing up through an IB)

Once you click “Create Account,” you’ll automatically be redirected to the Client Portal, where you can finish your registration.

The next steps are to:

Choose your account type.

Verify your email by clicking the link sent to your email address.

Enable your Authenticator App

Complete your profile by:

Entering additional details (Employment, income, saving/investment info, trading experience, source of income, etc.)

Uploading your Identification Docs (Green Book ID, ID Card, or Passport)

Uploading proof of residence.

Once you’re done and your profile is complete and verified, you can deposit funds, choose a trading platform, and start trading.

PU Prime Fees

PU Prime’s fees depend on the account type , the asset being traded, and whether the cost comes from spreads, commissions, or additional charges.

, the asset being traded, and whether the cost comes from spreads, commissions, or additional charges. Trading fees include spreads, commissions on certain accounts, and overnight swaps. Non-trading fees cover deposits, withdrawals, and inactivity charges.

Trading Fees: Spreads, Commissions, and Swaps

PU Prime charges different spreads depending on the account type:

Spreads: The Standard and Cent accounts have higher spreads due to markup pricing, while Prime and ECN accounts offer raw spreads starting at 0.0 pips.

The Standard and Cent accounts have higher spreads due to markup pricing, while Prime and ECN accounts offer raw spreads starting at 0.0 pips. Commissions: The ECN account has the lowest per-side commission at $1, while Prime traders pay $3.5 per lot. Standard account users don’t pay commissions on forex but incur $12 on ETF trades.

The ECN account has the lowest per-side commission at $1, while Prime traders pay $3.5 per lot. Standard account users don’t pay commissions on forex but incur $12 on ETF trades. Swap Fees: Overnight financing charges apply to all accounts, affecting costs when holding trades beyond a trading day.

Non-Trading Fees: Deposits, Withdrawals, and Inactivity

PU Prime does not charge fees for most deposits, but withdrawal costs vary depending on the payment method.

Deposits: Free for bank transfers and e-wallets.

Free for bank transfers and e-wallets. Withdrawals: Some methods incur third-party fees if you use international transfers; check for bank charges.

Some methods incur third-party fees if you use international transfers; check for bank charges. Inactivity: PU Prime doesn’t charge inactivity fees.

Since South Africa’s cost of living is rising, you must factor in all trading and non-trading fees when planning your trading activity.

Does PU Prime charge commissions or hidden fees?

PU Prime offers competitive spreads and transparent pricing. While Standard accounts are commission-free, ECN accounts include low commissions with tighter spreads.

Are there any promotions or bonuses?

PU Prime occasionally runs promotions and deposit bonuses. Availability may depend on your region, and terms should be reviewed on the broker’s website.

PU Prime Trading Platform

PU Prime offers more than just the average platforms, like MetaTrader 4 and 5; they also offer

PU Web Trader,

PU Prime App,

PU Prime Copy Trading,

PU Prime Social,

and the PU Prime API

With bridge integration.

MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

MT4 and MT5 are well-established choices for forex and CFD traders. Both feature technical indicators, automated trading, and mobile accessibility.

are well-established choices for forex and CFD traders. Both feature technical indicators, automated trading, and mobile accessibility. MT4 includes 30 built-in indicators and supports thousands of Expert Advisors (EAs) for algorithmic trading.

MT5 offers 38 indicators, 21 timeframes, and additional order types, making it ideal for managing multiple positions or markets.

Both platforms support one-click trading, customizable charting tools, and VPS hosting, but MT5 adds a deeper level of market analysis with its depth of market (DOM) feature.

PU Web Trader

If you prefer browser-based access, PU Web Trader offers a lightweight, no-download solution that integrates with MT4 and MT5.

offers a lightweight, no-download solution that integrates with MT4 and MT5. It includes advanced charting tools, risk management features, and real-time market access, allowing you to trade from any device with an internet connection.

Web Trader lacks some of the deeper customization options in MT5, but it is ideal if you need flexibility.

PU Prime has integrated the PU Web Trader directly within the Client Portal, enabling fast login and instant access to the trading terminal with no secondary login required.

Built-in advanced charting functionality, enabling access to dozens of technical indicators (MA, MACD, RSI) and professional drawing tools

Mobile App

With over 500,000 installs, PU Prime’s mobile app is ideal if you rely on your phone for market access.

is ideal if you rely on your phone for market access. It includes custom watchlists, real-time price alerts, and technical indicators to monitor positions and make quick decisions.

Given that South Africa has over 45 million internet users, with mobile penetration surpassing broadband access, the app’s mobile-friendly design makes it especially useful for local traders.

Copy Trading

Copy Trading feature lets you replicate the strategies of experienced investors. New traders can follow signal providers, while advanced traders can earn from sharing their strategies.

feature lets you replicate the strategies of experienced investors. New traders can follow signal providers, while advanced traders can earn from sharing their strategies. Unlike manual trading, this passive approach allows you to participate in the markets without constant monitoring.

Social Trading

Social trading integrates community insights, showing how top traders manage their portfolios in real time.

integrates community insights, showing how top traders manage their portfolios in real time. It includes features like auto-copying trades, real-time performance updates, and flexible risk controls, ideal if you prefer a collaborative approach.

API and Bridge Integration

If you want direct market access, PU Prime’s API allows integration with tier-1 liquidity providers. The bridge technology connects MT4/MT5 to institutional pricing, reducing slippage and executing your trades at competitive rates.

PU PRIME app reviews

📱 App Platform ⭐ Rating (out of 5) 🗣️ Review Count 📝 South Africa Highlights 📲Google Play 4.3 ⭐ 1,180 reviews Positive feedback on speed, intuitive interface, copy‑trading features some complaints about stop‑loss execution and automated responses 🏆 App Store (global) 4.7 ⭐ 112 ratings Several users praise the clean UI and instant market data others (e.g. India) report frustrations around high spreads and slow withdrawals

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $20 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: FSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC and CMA Start Trading Read Review

Which platforms can I use with PU Prime?

PU Prime supports MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 platforms, offering fast execution, customizable charts, algorithmic trading, and mobile compatibility for on-the-go trading.

Does PU Prime support mobile trading?

Yes, traders can access their accounts and trade via MT4/MT5 mobile apps for iOS and Android, ensuring seamless trading anytime, anywhere.

Range of Markets and Trading Hours

PU Prime gives traders access to multiple financial markets, covering forex, indices, commodities, stocks, ETFs, bonds, and cryptocurrencies. Instead of focusing on just one asset type, traders can diversify across over 1,000 instruments.

Tradable Instruments on PU Prime

📊 Market Category 💱 Forex 54 currency pairs including majors (EUR/USD), minors, and exotics like USD/ZAR. 📈 Indices 29 global indices S&P 500, NASDAQ 100, FTSE 100, and regional indices across Asia and Europe. 🛢️ Commodities Wide range including metals (gold, silver) and energy products (oil, gas). 📊 ETFs 57 ETFs track sectors, industries, or whole economies for diversified exposure. 🧾 Bonds 7 bond instruments includes government and corporate fixed-income assets. ₿ Cryptocurrencies 52 digital assets including BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC, and other leading and emerging coins. 🌐 Total Instruments Over 1,000 tradable instruments ideal for portfolio diversification across multiple asset classes. 📉 Stocks Global stock CFDs covering top listed companies across major exchanges.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $20 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: FSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC and CMA Start Trading Read Review

📱Asset Class 🔄Available Instruments 💱 Forex Pairs 54 currency pairs 📈 Indices 29 global indices 🌍 Commodities 23 instruments (metals, energy, agriculture) 📊 ETFs 57 exchange-traded funds 🏦 Bonds 7 bond CFDs 📉 Shares 800+ stock CFDs ₿ Cryptocurrencies 52 digital assets

Market Trading Hours

Each asset class follows different market hours based on global trading sessions:

📊 Asset Clas 🕒 Trading Hours 🌍 Session Details 💱 Forex 24/5 Major sessions: London, New York, Asia 📈 Indices & Stocks Regional Exchange Hours Depends on exchange: US, Europe, Asia 🛢️ Commodities US & European Trading Times Crude oil, metals follow major US and EU session timings 🪙 Cryptocurrency 24/7 Constant market access across all regions 🧺 ETFs Stock Market Hours of Listed Exchanges Aligns with US, European, Asian market hours

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $20 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: FSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC and CMA Start Trading Read Review

What markets can I trade with PU Prime?

Traders can access over 1,000 instruments across forex, commodities, indices, stocks, ETFs, bonds, and cryptocurrencies for diversified portfolio building.

When can I trade with PU Prime?

Trading hours follow global market times, typically operating 24/5 from Monday to Friday, with slight variations depending on the asset class and exchange.

Margin and Leverage Info

PU Prime lets you use leverage up to 1:1000 on forex and certain instruments, but this is subject to specific conditions.

on forex and certain instruments, but this is subject to specific conditions. While you can select leverage levels ranging from 1:100 to 1:1000, you’re capped at 1:500 if your account balance is $20,000 and over.

Not all assets allow leverage adjustments; shares, silver, bonds, ETFs, palladium, platinum, indices, and most commodities follow fixed margin requirements.

Here’s a breakdown:

Forex (excluding specific pairs): Up to 1:1000, but capped at 1:500 if account equity exceeds $20,000.

Gold (XAUUSD, XAUEUR, XAUJPY): Adjustable up to 1:1000.

Certain Forex Pairs (USDZAR, USDBRL, EURTRY, USDTRY, USDINR, USDTHB): Fixed leverage at 1:20 or 1:10, depending on the pair.

Indices, Shares, Bonds, ETFs, Palladium, Platinum, and Most Commodities: Leverage is fixed based on the instrument's margin requirement.

Margin Calls and Stop-Out Levels

Margin ensures you can maintain enough capital to sustain your positions. PU Prime has specific thresholds to prevent forced liquidations:

Margin Call : Issued when your account margin level drops to 50%, warning you to add funds or close trades.

: Issued when your account margin level drops to 50%, warning you to add funds or close trades. Stop-Out Level: If the margin level falls to 20%, the system will automatically close positions, starting with the largest losing trade.

What leverage does PU Prime offer?

Leverage up to 1:500 is available for most accounts, depending on the asset class and account type, allowing increased exposure with smaller capital.

How is the margin calculated at PU Prime?

Margin is calculated based on the instrument traded, lot size, and leverage setting. Traders can use PU Prime’s margin calculator to assess margin requirements easily.

Trading Tools and Research

PU Prime gives you a range of calculators, market research tools, trading signals, and automated analysis features.

of calculators, market research tools, trading signals, and automated analysis features. These tools let you plan positions, monitor market trends, and refine your strategies using real-time data.

🧰 Feature Category 🧮 Trading Calculators Currency Converter Instant FX rate conversions Fibonacci Calculator Identifies retracement levels Pivot Points – Key S/R levels Profit/Loss Calculator Estimates returns Stop Loss Calculator Calculates optimal stop-loss levels 📊 Market Research & Insights Daily Analysis – Covers forex, indices & commodities Weekly Outlook – Central banks, inflation, economic forecasts Real-Time News – Currency moves, policy updates Economic Calendar – Upcoming economic events with key figures 🤖 Automated Trading Tools Autochartist – Pattern recognition tool for setups (Windows & iOS) Market Scanner – Custom watchlist scanner every 15 minutes 📡 Trading Signals & Copy Trading Autochartist – Pattern recognition tool for setups (Windows & iOS) Market Scanner – Custom watchlist scanner every 15 minutes 🔬 Research Portal Centralized hub for technical/fundamental data, heatmaps, and trading opportunities

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $20 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: FSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC and CMA Start Trading Read Review

What trading tools does PU Prime provide?

Tools include trading calculators, Autochartist, pivot point tools, economic calendar, and profit/loss estimators, all designed to improve decision-making and manage risk.

Does PU Prime offer market research?

Yes, PU Prime provides daily and weekly market analysis, technical reports, and real-time financial news to help traders stay informed and react to global events.

How to Deposit

PU Prime supports multiple deposit methods, including local bank transfers for South Africans.

Apart from these, you can also use credit/debit cards, e-wallets, and cryptocurrency.

The processing times depend on when you deposit and which method you use.

Available Deposit Methods and Processing Times

🏦 Method 💵 Min. Deposit ⏱️ Processing Time 💱 Supported Currencies 🌍 International Bank Transfer $50 / 2000 USC (Cent accounts) 2–5 business days USD, EUR, CAD, GBP, AUD, AED 💼 E-wallets (e.g. Skrill, Neteller) $50 Instant All ₿ Cryptocurrency (Bitwallet) $50 / 2000 USC (Cent accounts) Instant All 💳 Credit/Debit Cards $50 Instant All 🏦 Local Bank Transfer (e.g. 🇿🇦 SA) $50 Instant All

Step-by-Step Deposit Process Log in to the Client Portal

Select a Payment Method

South African traders can opt for South Africa Instant Bank Transfer for faster local processing.

Specify the amount and confirm the currency.

Follow the on-screen instructions.

Complete the transaction, and funds will be credited based on the processing time of the selected method.

How to Withdraw

As with deposits, there are a few withdrawal options; just remember that you must use the same method used with deposits.

While PU Prime doesn’t charge withdrawal fees, banks or payment providers can impose their own charges.

Before withdrawing, ensure that you’ve completed the account verification.

Withdrawal Methods, Fees, and Processing Times

💳Method ⏳Processing Time 💰Fees 🇿🇦 South Africa Bank Transfer 1–2 business days None 🌍 International Bank Transfer 2–5 business days None (bank fees may apply) 💻 E-wallets (Neteller, Skrill, Perfect Money, etc.) Instant None ₿ Cryptocurrency (Bitwallet) Instant None 💳 Credit/Debit Cards 2–3 business days None

Step-by-Step Withdrawal Process Log in to the Client Portal, go to the “Funds” section, and select “Withdrawal Funds.”

Select a method from the available options.

Specify the amount and confirm the withdrawal currency.

As per anti-money laundering regulations, ensure the payment method matches the one used for deposits.

Submit and track the withdrawal in the Transaction History section.

Key Considerations for South African Traders

While local bank transfers process within 1–2 business days, international transfers take longer due to banking regulations and forex conversion times.

The South African Reserve Bank enforces exchange control measures, which can influence withdrawal timelines, especially for large amounts.

You must also factor in exchange rate fluctuations when withdrawing funds in foreign currencies.

PU Prime Bonuses and Promotions

PU Prime’s bonuses, challenges, and promotions help you add extra value to your deposits and trading activity.

The available promotions change occasionally.

PU Prime offers everything from deposit-based bonuses to cashback rewards and trading challenges.

Here’s a run-down:

🎁 Promotion 📌 Details 💡 Trader Benefit 🤝 Copy & Earn Earn US$10 by copying a signal provider, plus new-user bonus Extra rewards while learning 💸 Rebate Bonus Cashback for every lot traded Reduce trading costs 🖥️ Free VPS Virtual private server for 24/7 trading stability No interruptions in trading 💳 Deposit Bonuses Up to 100%/50% trading credits + 20% cashback on first deposit Boost account balance 🎯 Special Campaigns NFP Prediction, ID Cash Rebate, and seasonal promotions Fun ways to win extra rewards

Promotions & Rewards

PU Prime provides traders with an attractive set of promotions designed to enhance trading value and experience.

The Copy & Earn program lets users earn US$10 by copying a signal provider, with extra bonuses available for new clients.

Active traders benefit from the Rebate Bonus, receiving cash back for every lot traded, while the Free VPS ensures uninterrupted trading through a dedicated virtual server.

PU Prime also offers generous Deposit Bonuses, including up to 100% or 50% trading credits and a 20% first-deposit cashback under specific conditions.

In addition, traders can participate in special campaigns such as the NFP Prediction challenge and ID Cash Rebate, giving them even more ways to maximize opportunities.

🎁 Promotion 📌 Details 💡 Trader Benefit 🤝 Copy & Earn Earn US$10 by copying a signal provider, plus new-user bonus Extra rewards while learning 💸 Rebate Bonus Cashback for every lot traded Reduce trading costs 🖥️ Free VPS Virtual private server for 24/7 trading stability No interruptions in trading 💳 Deposit Bonuses Up to 100%/50% trading credits + 20% cashback on first deposit Boost account balance 🎯 Special Campaigns NFP Prediction, ID Cash Rebate, and seasonal promotions Fun ways to win extra rewards

Bonus Terms Note

PU Prime advertises several promotions, including deposit bonuses, cashback, refer-a-friend rewards, copy trading bonuses, and NFP promotions.

Bonuses can be useful, but they often come with conditions. Before accepting any bonus, check the trading-volume requirements, withdrawal rules, expiry dates, eligible account types, and whether the bonus can be removed if you request a withdrawal.

A bonus is not free money if it changes how you trade.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $20 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: FSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC and CMA Start Trading Read Review

Awards

PU Prime has received several industry awards in 2024 and 2026.

The broker was mostly recognized for its trading platforms, brokerage services, and innovations.

Various awards were received by financial publications and organizations, recognizing PU Prime’s presence in Brazil, Canada, the UAE, and the broader Middle East and Africa (MEA).

🏆 Award Category 🌍 Region 📰 Award Title 📈 Brokerage Excellence Brazil Best Brokerage Firm, Best CFD Brokerage (Brands Review Magazine) 🌐 Online Trading Platform Brazil Best Online Trading Platform (Brands Review Magazine) 💻 Trading Platform Innovation UAE Best Trading Platform (Brands Review Magazine) 🎁 Promotions & Campaigns UAE Best Promotion Brokerage (Brands Review Magazine) 👥 Copy Trading Services UAE, Canada Best Copy Trading Platform (Brands Review Magazine) 🌟 Performance Recognition Canada Top Performing CFD Broker, Best Forex Broker (Brands Review Magazine) 💼 Multi-Asset Trading MEA Best Multi-Asset Broker (UF Award) 🤝 IB Program APAC Best Introducing Broker Program (UF Award) 💧 Liquidity & Execution Global Market Liquidity Mastery, Best Trade Execution (International Business Magazine) 🛡️ Compliance & Ethics Global Compliance Excellence, Corporate Responsibility (International Business Magazine) 🌱 User-Friendliness Asia Most Intuitive CFD Broker for New Investors (Global Business Magazine) 💬 Customer Service & Support Global Best Customer Relationship Service (Financial Trends Forum) 🇿🇦 South Africa Presence South Africa FSCA Regulated (Not awarded yet, but serves region with award-winning features)

PU Prime Partnership Program

PU Prime offers several partnership programs for traders, business owners, and financial firms to generate revenue when they refer clients to the broker’s platform. The main options include the Introducing Broker (IB) program, a CPA affiliate model, and a hybrid program that combines both. PU Prime also provides white-label solutions and app advertising partnerships.

PU Prime Partnership Models

Introducing Broker (IB) Program. This model is for market analysts, forex educators, and financial professionals who refer clients to PU Prime.

IBs earn volume-based commissions for every lot their referrals trade.

The rebate structure varies by product, and commissions are applied per pip on forex, gold, and oil.

PU Prime provides tracking links, a client portal, and account manager support to help grow their network.

CPA Affiliate Program

Affiliate partners receive a fixed commission per qualified referral, with payouts reaching up to $850 per conversion.

CPA partners can also qualify for monthly bonuses of up to $10,000 based on client activity.

This model is ideal for website publishers, email marketers, and media buyers specializing in acquiring digital traffic.

Hybrid Program

This option combines CPA and volume-based commissions.

Partners can choose their preferred earnings split, balancing upfront payments with long-term trading rebates.

The monthly bonus structure also applies here, with partners earning up to $8,000 per month in additional incentives.

White-Label Solutions

For financial firms and fintech businesses, PU Prime offers a white-label service, allowing partners to brand and customize PU Prime’s trading platform under their own company name.

This option includes Tier 1 liquidity access, backend management tools, and dedicated support for business operations.

App Advertising Partnerships

This program is available to advertising agencies with an AppsFlyer account, offering cost-per-action (CPA) payouts for app-driven referrals.

Advertisers can earn up to $300 per first-time deposit and access custom ad materials for targeted mobile marketing campaigns.

In our view, South Africa’s highly competitive financial sector, which includes over 10,000 private security companies and millions of independent contractors, presents an opportunity for PU Prime’s IB and affiliate programs.

Financial professionals, fintech entrepreneurs, and traders can expand their businesses using these partnership models to build client networks and generate ongoing commissions in one of Africa’s largest economies.

PU Prime Commission

💼 Partnership Type 💰 Earning Structure 🎁 Max Monthly Bonus 👥 Who It’s For? 🔄 Partnership Type 🤝 IB Program Volume-based commission per traded lot Not applicable Market analysts, forex educators, financial professionals IB Program 🎯 CPA Affiliate Fixed payout per referral ($850 max per client) $10,000 Website publishers, media buyers, bloggers CPA Affiliate 🔄 Hybrid Program Mix of CPA and IB commissions $8,000 Businesses and individual affiliates Hybrid Program 🏦 White-Label Custom revenue-sharing N/A Financial firms, fintech companies White-Label 📱 App Partnerships CPA payouts per in-app deposit N/A Advertising agencies with an AppsFlyer account App Partnerships

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $20 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: FSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC and CMA Start Trading Read Review

What kind of partnership program does PU Prime offer?

PU Prime offers affiliate and IB (Introducing Broker) programs with tiered commission structures, marketing support, and real-time reporting tools for partners.

Can partners access dedicated support?

Yes, partners receive personalized support from a dedicated account manager to help grow their referral network and optimize their earnings.

PU Prime Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)

🌍 CSR Area 📝 Description 🌿 Environmental Sustainability PU Prime integrates eco-friendly operations and invests in green energy to lower its carbon footprint, prioritizing sustainability across its operations. 🧑‍🤝‍🧑 Community Support Supported the OKU Mesra Welfare Centre in Malaysia, helping individuals with disabilities through resources and programs. ⚖️ Governance & Ethics Emphasizes ethical trading, transparency, and regulatory compliance through a governance framework focused on accountability. 💡 Real-World Impact PU Prime takes a hands-on approach to CSR, with direct community engagement and sustainability practices, though more transparency in results is needed.

PU Prime vs. Exness vs. Markets.com

📊 Metric 🖥 Trading Platforms MT4, MT5, PU Web Trader, Mobile App, Social Trading, API Integration MT4, MT5, Web Terminal, Exness Trader App, Social Trading MT4, MT5, Markets.com Platform, TradingView, Social Trading 🏦 Account Types Cent, Standard, Prime, ECN, Islamic Standard, Standard Cent, Raw Spread, Zero, Pro Classic 💰 Minimum Deposit $20 (Cent), $50 (Standard), $1,000 (Prime), $10,000 (ECN) $10 (varies by account type) $100 ⚖ Leverage Up to 1:1000 Unlimited (varies by account type and region) Up to 1:500 📉 Spread Type Raw spreads from 0.0 pips or marked-up spreads from 1.3 pips From 0.0 pips (Raw Spread, Zero accounts) From 0.7 pips (EUR/USD) 💵 Commission Fees $3.5 per lot (Prime), $1 per lot (ECN), $12 for Standard on ETFs From $0.1 per lot (Zero account), none for Standard None (spread-based pricing) 🔄 Tradable Instruments Forex, Stocks, Indices, Commodities, ETFs, Bonds, Cryptos Forex, Stocks, Indices, Commodities, Cryptos Forex, Stocks, Indices, Commodities, Cryptos 📊 Total CFD Offerings 1,000+ instruments 200+ instruments 2,200+ instruments 💳 Deposit/Withdrawal Methods Bank transfers, credit/debit cards, e-wallets, crypto Bank transfers, credit/debit cards, e-wallets, crypto Bank transfers, credit/debit cards, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller ⚡ Order Execution Speed Market execution, average time undisclosed 0.01 seconds on average Instant execution 🏛 Regulatory Licenses FSA (Seychelles), FSC (Mauritius), FSCA (South Africa) ASIC (Australia) CMA (United Arab Emirates) FCA (UK), CySEC (Cyprus), FSCA (South Africa), FSA (Seychelles), CBCS (Curacao), FSC (Mauritius), CMA (Kenya) ASIC (Australia), CySEC (Cyprus), FCA (UK), FSCA (South Africa), BVI FSC 🛡 Investor Protection Segregated funds, Financial Commission up to €20,000 Segregated funds, Financial Commission up to €20,000 Segregated funds, FSCS (GBP 85,000), CySEC ICF (€20,000) 🚀 Unique Features Deep liquidity, social trading, API connectivity, multi-tiered partnership programs Unlimited leverage, instant withdrawals, built-in investment calculators Guru Strategy, XRay market analysis, Traders Trend Tool 🎧 Customer Support 24/7 via live chat, email, phone 24/7 via live chat, email, phone 24/5 via live chat, email, phone, WhatsApp 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Educational Materials and Resources

Trading can feel overwhelming when you’re just starting, but the right learning tools make a difference.

PU Prime has no shortage of educational materials and tools to help you navigate complex markets.

South Africa has an 89% literacy rate but low financial literacy, so these materials can help traders make better-informed decisions instead of diving in blind.

Learning Resources Available

📘 Learning Resource 📝 Description 🎓 Trading Academy Offers structured courses for beginner, intermediate, and advanced traders, covering everything from forex basics to complex strategies. 📚 E-books & Market Guides Downloadable content on risk management, technical analysis, and trading strategies for self-paced learning. 🧑‍🏫 Webinars Live sessions led by experts explaining market psychology, economic events, and how to trade around key reports like NFP. 🧠 Interactive Quizzes Fun and educational quizzes test your understanding of indicators, risk, and strategy, with increasing levels of difficulty. 🧪 Demo Accounts Practice trading risk-free with virtual fundsgreat for testing strategies or getting comfortable with forex platforms before going live.

PU Prime Trading Academy

🎓 Education Level 📚 Description 🟢 Beginner Introductory content covering foundational topics such as “how‑to”, “what is”, basic market concepts and trading essentials. 🔵 Intermediate More detailed tutorials and tools for developing trading skills, including technical analysis and intermediate trading strategies. 🔴 Advanced In‑depth resources focusing on expert‑level concepts, advanced strategies, market perspectives, and sophisticated trading techniques.

Does PU Prime offer educational content?

PU Prime features beginner-friendly tutorials, trading guides, platform walkthroughs, and webinars to help users improve their trading knowledge.

Are there resources for advanced traders?

Yes, the broker provides advanced strategy guides, technical indicator explanations, and expert-level insights tailored for experienced traders.

PU Prime x AFA Sponsorship Overview

🏷️ Category 📝 Details 📅 Partnership Start March 17, 2026 🌍 Sponsorship Scope Official regional sponsor for Canada and the United States, extending beyond the 2026 FIFA World Cup. 🎯 Strategic Goals Expand regional presence in North America. Engage football fans through exclusive experiences. Enhance brand visibility through AFA's global reach. 🎁 Exclusive Benefits VIP match tickets. Signed jerseys from AFA legends. Access to unique promotional activities and contests. 🤝 Key Statements Claudio Fabián Tapia, AFA President: "We are pleased to welcome PU Prime as the new regional sponsor of the Argentine Football Association. We continue to work with strategic partners who share our principles both on and off the field." Daniel Bruce, Managing Director of PU Prime: "We are proud to partner with such an iconic institution. Just as AFA has become a dominant force in world football, PU Prime is on the same journey to establish itself as one of the most successful brands in its sector." 📚 Shared Values Both organizations emphasize discipline, strategy, and precision—fundamental elements for success in both football and financial markets. 🌐 Official Announcement PU Prime Becomes the Official Regional Sponsor of the Argentine Football Association

Customer Support

You can contact PU Prime anytime; customer support is available 24/7 through live chat, email, and phone.

📞Support Method ⏳Availability ⚡Response Time 📝Notes 💬 Live Chat 24/7 Instant (bot), under 5 minutes (agent) Bot handles quick queries live agents for complex issues 📧 Email 24/7 Within 24 hours Contact: info@puprime.com 📞 Phone Support 24/7 Within a few minutes Phone: +248 4373 105 📝 Online Enquiry Form 24/7 24-48 hours Clients submit details for follow-up 📱 Social Media No set response time No set response time Platforms: Facebook, X, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok

PU Prime review methodology

We based this PU Prime review on the broker’s official website, South African legal disclosure, account-comparison pages, Help Centre, fee information, platform pages, funding policies, and current public customer feedback.

We checked the roles of:

PU Prime (Pty) Ltd in South Africa

PU Prime Ltd in Seychelles

This allowed us to separate the local intermediary from the company that supplies the live CFD account.

We reviewed the areas South African traders are most likely to care about:

FSCA authorisation and the limits of the local company’s role

The product supplier and counterparty

Account types and minimum deposits

Spreads, commissions, swaps and Islamic administration fees

Leverage, dynamic-margin rules and stop-out levels

Account currencies and possible rand conversion costs

MT4, MT5, web and mobile platforms

Local deposits, withdrawals, fees and processing times

Demo accounts, copy trading and educational tools

Client-fund, insurance and negative balance claims

Recurring compliments and complaints in public reviews

Where PU Prime pages showed different figures, we pointed out the difference instead of choosing the more attractive number.

We did not open or fund a live account.

We also did not place trades or test a withdrawal, so this review does not claim first-hand execution or payment experience.

The agreement and account details shown during registration remain the final terms for each client.

Sources and Fact-Checking

Material facts were checked on 4 August 2026 against these sources:

Quick Strengths and Weaknesses

What PU Prime does well

PU Prime gives South African traders FSCA regulation, a low $20 minimum deposit, MT4, MT5, WebTrader, a mobile app, copy trading, and several account types. That is a solid setup for traders who want to start small but still have access to tighter pricing later.

The Prime and ECN accounts are the better fit for active traders who care about spreads. The Cent account is more useful for beginners testing live execution with smaller position sizes.

Where PU Prime falls short

PU Prime is still a CFD broker. You are not buying JSE shares directly. You are trading leveraged contracts, and leverage can turn a small mistake into a large loss.

There are also a few things South African traders should check before depositing: which legal entity holds the account, whether bonus terms affect withdrawals, what fees apply after the first international bank transfer withdrawal, and whether the account type matches the way they trade.

Is PU PRIME a Good Choice for South African Traders? PU Prime is a good fit for South African traders who want FSCA regulation, a low $20 minimum deposit, MT4, MT5, WebTrader, the PU Prime app, copy trading, and several account types. The pricing is competitive on Prime and ECN accounts. The trade-off is entity complexity, bonus conditions, and CFD risk. Beginners should start small. Best for: South African forex and CFD traders who want FSCA-regulated access, MetaTrader platforms, a low minimum deposit, copy trading, crypto funding options, and tighter pricing on Prime or ECN-style accounts. Not best for: Traders who want direct JSE share investing, fixed spreads, guaranteed stop-loss orders, simple no-bonus terms, or a broker with one single legal entity and no offshore group structure to check.

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Risk warning

Forex and CFD trading carries a high level of risk.

Leverage can turn a small market move into a large account loss. Wider spreads, slippage, stop-outs and temporary leverage changes may occur during volatile periods.

Copy trading and automated strategies can also lose money.

Do not trade with rent money, school fees, borrowed funds or money needed for essential expenses.

Check the contracting company, product supplier, account currency, fees and withdrawal rules shown during registration before depositing.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I open a PU Prime trading account in ZAR?

No, you can’t. You can only open an account denominated in USD, GBP, CAD, AUD, EUR, SGD, NZD, HKD, or JPY. However, you can deposit in ZAR using local bank transfers, and your deposit will be converted to your account currency.

Can South Africans participate in PU Prime’s partnership program?

Yes, you can. PU Prime allows South Africans to join its IB and affiliate programs. When you join, you’ll earn commissions according to your referrals and their trading activity.

What is PU Prime?

PU Prime is a global online forex and CFD broker offering trading in currencies, commodities, indices, shares, and crypto. It provides access to MetaTrader platforms and is regulated in multiple jurisdictions, including Seychelles, Mauritius, and South Africa.

Is PU Prime regulated?

Yes, PU Prime is regulated by the FSA in Seychelles, the FSC in Mauritius, and the FSCA in South Africa. These licenses ensure compliance with local laws, although direct investor compensation schemes are limited or not provided.

What trading platforms does PU Prime offer?

PU Prime supports MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5), providing fast execution, advanced charting, and automated trading features. Both platforms are available on desktop, web, and mobile devices.

What account types are available on PU Prime?

PU Prime offers Standard, Prime, Islamic, and Cent accounts. Each account type suits different trading needs, with varying spreads, commission structures, and minimum deposit requirements.

What is the minimum deposit at PU Prime?

The minimum deposit is $50 for most account types, while Cent accounts require 2,000 USD. Deposits can be made via bank transfers, credit cards, e-wallets, and cryptocurrencies.

Are PU Prime deposits secure?

Yes. PU Prime holds client funds in segregated accounts with top-tier banks. This means your funds are kept separate from the company's operational accounts for added security and transparency.

Does PU Prime offer Islamic accounts?

Yes, PU Prime provides swap-free Islamic accounts that comply with Shariah law. These accounts do not charge overnight interest on trades, making them suitable for Muslim traders.

Are there any PU Prime withdrawal fees?

PU Prime does not charge fees on most withdrawals. However, third-party charges may apply depending on your payment method and bank. Always check with your provider for exact costs.

How fast are PU Prime deposits and withdrawals?

Most deposits are processed instantly, especially via e-wallets and cards. Bank transfers can take 2–5 business days. Withdrawals usually follow the same channel and timeframe as the deposit method.

What is the leverage offered by PU Prime?

PU Prime offers leverage of up to 1:500 depending on account type and instrument. Leverage allows traders to control larger positions but also increases risk, so use it wisely.

Does PU Prime offer demo accounts?

Yes, PU Prime provides free demo accounts on both MT4 and MT5 platforms. These accounts help traders practice strategies and understand the platform without risking real money.

How can I contact PU Prime support?

You can reach PU Prime’s multilingual support team via live chat, email, or phone 24/5. They assist with account setup, trading queries, and technical issues promptly and professionally.