Best Forex Brokers with Volatility 75 Index - Main Banner

The broker most closely associated with the original Volatility 75 Index is Deriv.

South African traders can find other fixed-volatility synthetic products through brokers such as Vantage, but they aren't necessarily the same instrument. This is where the naming gets confusing.

A broker offering the Cboe VIX, US Volatility Index, or VIX futures is giving you exposure to something different from Deriv's Volatility 75 Index.

Deriv's Volatility 75 Index is a synthetic market generated by an algorithm and built around a fixed volatility level. It trades 24 hours a day, seven days a week, so it isn't tied to stock-market opening hours or actual S&P 500 price movements.

The Cboe VIX works very differently. It is a real market benchmark calculated from S&P 500 option prices and reflects expected volatility over roughly the next 30 days.

So if you're specifically looking for Volatility 75, don't assume every product with “volatility” or “VIX” in the name is interchangeable. It isn't.

What is the Volatility 75 Index or VIX?

The Volatility 75 Index, or VIX, shows how much price movement traders expect in the S&P 500 over the next month. Often called the "fear index," it gives a snapshot of how uncertain or nervous investors feel about the market’s near future.  

AVA Top 10 Top

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

RankBrokerBroker ReviewRegulatorsMinimum DepositVisit Broker
🥇 Read ReviewASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA$100Visit Now
🥈Read ReviewFSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA$0Visit Now
🥉 Read ReviewCySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA$5Visit Now
4 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB$0Visit Now
5 Read ReviewFSA, FSCA$250Visit Now
6 Read ReviewFSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA$20Visit Now
7 Read ReviewCBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA$10Visit Now
8 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA$100Visit Now
9 Read ReviewCySEC, MWALI, FSCA$25Visit Now
10 Read ReviewFSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC$10Visit Now
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Can beginners trade the Volatility 75 Index safely?

Beginners can trade the Volatility 75 Index, but caution is crucial.  Its sharp price swings demand strong risk management, small position sizes, and proper education.

Starting with a demo account and learning volatility patterns helps reduce potential losses while gaining experience.

10 Best Forex Brokers with Volatility 75 Index in 2026 - a Comparison

RankBrokerVolatility ProductMinimum DepositAccount LeverageBest ForSA Shares Rating
1AvaTradeVXXB volatility-linked ETN*US$50 / R1,000Up to 1:200 on indicesUser-Friendly Volatility Trading4.8/5
2DerivVolatility 75 Index & V75 (1s)US$5Instrument-specificOriginal Volatility 75 Index4.9/5
3FXCMVOLX – Mini VIX Futures CFDUS$50Instrument-specificMobile VIX Trading4.0/5
4PepperstoneVIX CFDNo set minimumInstrument-specificMetaTrader & Advanced Platforms4.6/5
5HFMVIX.F where availableUS$0 on selected accountsUp to 1:2000 account leverageMulti-Asset Volatility Trading4.5/5
6Plus500Cboe VIX CFDUS$100Instrument-specificRisk Management & Alerts4.4/5
7FP MarketsCboe VIX CFDUS$100Up to 1:500 account leverageVIX Trading with Low-Cost CFDs4.7/5
8XTBVIX Futures-Based CFDNo minimum depositUp to 1:500 under XTB InternationalPlatform & Trading Education4.6/5
9IC MarketsCboe VIX Futures CFDNo required minimumUp to 1:1000 account leverageRaw Pricing & Active Traders4.8/5
10ExnessNo current V75/VIX product verifiedFrom US$10 on Standard accountsUp to 1:Unlimited account leverageFlexible Leverage4.9/5

Volatility 75 Index – A Definition

The Volatility 75 Index, also known as VIX or VIX 75, is a tool that tracks how much market volatility investors expect in the S&P 500 over the next 30 days. Often called the "fear index," it tends to rise when there’s uncertainty or panic in the markets and drop when things feel more stable. Many traders use the VIX to gauge market sentiment, manage risk by hedging their positions, or try to profit from fast-moving price swings. It's especially useful for those who want to understand or trade during periods of high market tension.  

10 Best Forex Brokers with Volatility 75 Index (2026)

  1. AvaTrade – Overall, Best Broker with VIX 75 Index.
  2. Deriv – Leading CFD Platform with Synthetic Indices.
  3. FXCM – Best Mobile Trading Experience for VIX.
  4. Pepperstone – Trusted MetaTrader 4 Broker with VIX 75.
  5. HF Markets – Highly Regulated Broker with VIX 75.
  6. Plus500 – Best Real-Time Alerts and Risk Management.
  7. FP Markets – Fastest Execution for VIX 75 Trading.
  8. XTB – Best Platform Innovation and Trading Education.
  9. IC Markets – Best Raw Spreads for High-Volume Trading.
  10. Exness – Best Flexible Leverage with Instant Withdrawals.

1. AvaTrade

💰 Min Deposit: $100
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400
🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA
Start Trading Read Review
 

Traders worldwide recognise AvaTrade as a broker providing access to the Volatility 75 Index, a market volatility benchmark. Traders using AvaTrade can benefit from their multiple trading platforms, like MetaTrader 4 and 5, combined with their protective global supervision approved by major authorities such as the Central Bank of Ireland and the FSCA. New and experienced traders seeking safe and efficient trading experiences for volatility indices will find a suitable platform at AvaTrade because it accepts minimum deposits starting at $100 and features simple deposit methods.  

Features

🥇BrokerAvatrade CTA logo
🌟 Volatility 75 Index AvailableYes
🖥️ Trading PlatformsMetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), AvaTradeGO, WebTrader
⚖️ RegulationCentral Bank of Ireland, ASIC (Australia), FSCA (South Africa), and others
💰 Minimum Deposit$100 USD / R1 733
📊 Leverage on IndicesUp to 1:20 (varies by region and asset)
📈 Spread on Volatility 75Competitive (varies depending on market conditions)
🏦 Account TypesRetail, Professional, Islamic (Swap-Free) Accounts
🕒 Trading Hours for V7524/5 (standard market hours for index CFDs)
💳 Deposit MethodsCredit/Debit Card, Wire Transfer, E-wallets (e.g., Skrill, Neteller)
🚀 Key BenefitsRegulated globally, strong platform variety, excellent educational resources
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
 

AvaTrade

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Easy Account openingLimited product portfolio
No withdrawal feeAdministration fee
Low trading feesInactivity fee
Negative balance protectionNot listed on stock exchange
  

Does AvaTrade offer direct trading on the Volatility 75 Index (VIX)?

Yes, AvaTrade offers trading on the Volatility 75 Index (VIX 75) through its MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 platforms.  

What is the minimum deposit to start trading the Volatility 75 Index with AvaTrade?

The minimum deposit to open an account with AvaTrade is $100. Once your account is funded, you can start trading various instruments, including the Volatility 75 Index.   

2. Deriv

💰 Min Deposit: $5
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000
🏦 Regulators: MFSA, FSA, VFSC, BVI FSC
Start Trading Read Review
 

Deriv emerges as one of the principal brokerage companies that enables clients to trade the Volatility 75 Index (VIX 75). Deriv builds synthetic market indices that enable traders to access weekly volatile markets using its platforms Deriv MT5 (DMT5) and Deriv X. Deriv allows traders from all experience levels to participate through its minimum deposit-free policy and 1:1000 maximum leverage options.  

Features

🥈BrokerDeriv CTA logo
🌟 Volatility 75 Index AvailableYes
🖥️ Trading PlatformsDeriv MT5 (DMT5), Deriv X, SmartTrader
⚖️ RegulationMFSA (Malta), BVI FSC (British Virgin Islands), VFSC (Vanuatu)
💰 Minimum Deposit$5 USD / R90
📊 Leverage on IndicesUp to 1:1000 (varies by account type and regulations)
📈 Spread on Volatility 75Variable (tight spreads on synthetic indices like V75)
🏦 Account TypesStandard, Financial STP, Synthetic Indices
🕒 Trading Hours for V7524/7
💳 Deposit MethodsBank Transfer, Credit/Debit Cards, Skrill, Neteller, WebMoney, Cryptocurrency (Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin), E-wallets
🚀 Key BenefitsSynthetic markets independent of real-world events, high volatility, 24/7 availability
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
 

Deriv Volatility 75  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Over 2.5 million registered usersLimited range of stock CFDs
Regulated in multiple jurisdictionsSome features not available in all countries
Low minimum deposit from $5Limited educational resources
  

What is the advantage of trading the VIX CFD on Deriv?

Deriv provides traders with VIX CFD trading, which allows market volatility speculation through derivative contracts while eliminating the requirement to possess the underlying asset.  

Can you thus trade on future movement in the index?

Yes, the VIX CFD available on Deriv allows you to take trades based on your analyses of volatility index movements, regardless of uptrending or downtrending predictions.   

3. FXCM

💰 Min Deposit: $50
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30
🏦 Regulators: FCA and FSCA
Start Trading Read Review
 

FXCM is regulated by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), and the Financial Sector Conduct Authority of South Africa (FSCA), and the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC). Even though FXCM doesn’t have a direct avenue to trading the Volatility 75 index (VIX) itself, it provides other solutions when navigating through the market.  

Features

🥇BrokerFXCM CTA logo
🌟 Volatility 75 Index AvailableNo (FXCM does not offer Volatility 75 they specialize in forex, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies)
🖥️ Trading PlatformsTrading Station, MetaTrader 4 (MT4), NinjaTrader, ZuluTrade
⚖️ RegulationFCA (UK), ASIC (Australia), FSCA (South Africa)
💰 Minimum Deposit$50 USD / R900
📊 Leverage on IndicesUp to 1:200 (varies by region and asset)
📈 Spread on Volatility 75Not applicable (Volatility 75 not available)
🏦 Account TypesStandard, Active Trader Account
🕒 Trading Hours for V7524/5 (varies depending on specific index market hours)
💳 Deposit MethodsCredit/Debit Card, Bank Transfer, Skrill, Neteller
🚀 Key BenefitsTight spreads, advanced trading tools, regulated in multiple jurisdictions, strong research and education support
📝Sign up👉 Open Account

FXCM  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Low Stock and ETF feesLimited product portfolio
Fast and easy account openingPoor mobile platform
Low trading feesHigh AUD/USD trading fee
 

Does FXCM offer trading on the Volatility 75 Index (VIX)?

FXCM stands as a reputable Forex broker offering traders access to various financial instruments, including the Volatility 75 Index  

Does FXCM allow hedging?

For South African traders, HFM makes VIX CFD trading accessible on all its live account types, including Micro, Premium, Zero, and Auto accounts.

4. Pepperstone

💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 (1:30 for retail EEA/UK clients)
🏦 Regulators: ASIC, BAFIN, CMA, CySEC, DFSA, FCA, SCB
Start Trading Read Review
  Pepperstone is a trusted Forex service provider that offers its financial services to over 300,000 traders across the globe. Pepperstone is a global broker that accommodates a wide range of traders. Pepperstone offers the Volatility 75 Index (VIX) as a CFD (Contract for Difference) for traders who intend to hedge their portfolios or benefit from market fluctuations. Pepperstone is known for its competitive edge, potentially providing tighter spreads and deep liquidity when trading the VIX CFD.  

Features

🥇BrokerPepperstone CTA logo
🌟 Volatility 75 Index AvailableYes
🖥️ Trading PlatformsMetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), cTrader, TradingView
⚖️ RegulationASIC (Australia), FCA (UK), CySEC (Cyprus), DFSA (Dubai), BaFin (Germany), and others
💰 Minimum Deposit$0 USD / R0
📊 Leverage on IndicesUp to 1:200 (varies by region and regulation)
📈 Spread on Volatility 75Ultra-competitive (from as low as 0.4 points on major indices)
🏦 Account TypesStandard, Razor (low spread), Islamic (Swap-Free) Accounts
🕒 Trading Hours for V7524/5 (with extended hours on some major indices)
💳 Deposit MethodsCredit/Debit Card, Bank Transfer, PayPal, Neteller, Skrill, POLi, BPay
🚀 Key BenefitsAward-winning customer service, very low spreads, broad platform choice, trusted regulation
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
 

Pepperstone volatility 75 index  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons
Fast Account OpeningMostly CFDs Offered
Excellent Customer SupportBasic MetaTrader Platform
Negative Balance ProtectionNo Managed Accounts
  
 

What are the benefits of trading the VIX CFD on Pepperstone?

Pepperstone is known to deliver competitive spreads and deep liquidity, making it potentially more cost-effective to trade the VIX CFD.  
 

What should I consider before trading the VIX CFD on Pepperstone?

Before you start trading the VIX CFD on Pepperstone, it’s important to know that this instrument is highly volatile and can be risky. Since the VIX reflects market fear and sentiment, its price can move quickly and unpredictably.  
 

5. HF Markets

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000
🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSC, CMA, and FCA
Start Trading Read Review
 
HFM provides very tight spreads and exceptionally fast execution speeds on its top-notch trading platforms, which could potentially enable you to capitalise on abrupt market changes. Moreover, HFM offers different experience levels' needs, taking into account types such as Premium or Zero, which can fit in with your specific trading approaches and levels of risk tolerance. If you want to exchange assets while considering volatility-based strategies, note that HFM provides the Volatility 75 Index (VIX) as a CFD (Contract for Difference).  

Features

🥇BrokerHFM 15y CTA logo
🌟 Volatility 75 Index AvailableYes
🖥️ Trading PlatformsMetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), HFM App
⚖️ RegulationFCA (UK), FSCA (South Africa), CySEC (Cyprus), DFSA (Dubai), FSA (Seychelles
💰 Minimum Deposit$0 USD / R0
📊 Leverage on Indices1:2000
📈 Spread on Volatility 75Competitive, variable spreads depending on market conditions
🏦 Account TypesMicro, Premium, Zero Spread, PAMM, HFCOPY, Islamic (Swap-Free) Accounts
🕒 Trading Hours for V7524/5 (aligned with global market hours)
💳 Deposit MethodsCredit/Debit Card, Wire Transfer, E-wallets (e.g., Skrill, Neteller, FasaPay), Crypto
🚀 Key BenefitsLow minimum deposit, multi-regulated broker, copy trading available, wide range of account types
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
 

HFM  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
FSCA Regulated US clients not accepted
Fast and easy account openingHigh bank withdrawal fees
Low trading feesInactivity fee after one year
 
 

Is HFM regulated to offer CFD trading on the VIX for South African traders?

Yes, you can trade CFDs on major Indices, such as UK 100 and GER 40, with leverage and ultra-fast execution. You can choose between the MT4 and MT5 platforms.  

What are the minimum deposit requirements and account types for South African clients of VIX CFD trading at HFM?

If you're a South African trader looking to trade the Volatility 75 Index (VIX) CFDs with HFM, you'll find a variety of account options tailored to different needs, each with its own minimum deposit and features to match your trading style.  
 

 

6. Plus500

💰 Min Deposit: $100
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30
🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FCA, MAS, FSA, ASIC, FMA, FSCA
Start Trading Read Review
  

Traders worldwide recognise Plus500 as a leading CFD broker offering access to forex, indices, commodities, shares, ETFs, options, and cryptocurrency markets. The broker operates through its proprietary trading platform, which is designed to provide a straightforward and efficient trading experience. Plus500 is regulated by several respected authorities, including the FCA, ASIC, and CySEC, giving traders confidence in the safety of their funds. With a minimum deposit of $100 and a platform suitable for both beginners and experienced traders, Plus500 remains a popular choice among online traders.  

Features

FeaturePlus500
🥇 BrokerPlus500 CTA Logo
🌟 CFD Trading AvailableYes
🖥️ Trading PlatformsPlus500 WebTrader, Plus500 Mobile App
⚖️ RegulationFCA (UK), ASIC (Australia), CySEC (Cyprus), FMA (New Zealand), MAS (Singapore), FSCA (South Africa)
💰 Minimum Deposit$100 USD / ±R1,800
📊 Maximum LeverageUp to 1:30 (Retail Clients), Higher for Professional Clients
📈 SpreadsCompetitive Variable Spreads
🏦 Account TypesRetail Account, Professional Account, Demo Account
🕒 Trading Hours24/5 on Most CFD Markets
💳 Deposit MethodsCredit/Debit Cards, Bank Transfer, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller
🚀 Key BenefitsUser-Friendly Platform, Strong Global Regulation, Negative Balance Protection, Commission-Free CFD Trading
📝 Sign UpOpen Account

Plus500

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Advanced price alerts and notificationsNo MetaTrader platform support
Strong risk management toolsLimited platform customization
Negative balance protectionNo support for automated trading
User-friendly proprietary platformHigher spreads than some ECN brokers

Can beginners trade with Plus500?

Yes, Plus500's intuitive platform and straightforward account setup make it suitable for beginner traders while still offering sufficient functionality for experienced investors.  

What is the minimum deposit required to start trading with Plus500?

The minimum deposit requirement at Plus500 starts from $100, depending on the funding method selected.  

7. FP Markets

💰 Min Deposit: $100
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, CMA
Start Trading Read Review
  

Traders seeking competitive spreads and institutional-grade execution often choose FP Markets. The broker provides access to forex, indices, commodities, shares, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies through MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader, and TradingView. Regulated by ASIC and CySEC, FP Markets combines robust oversight with deep liquidity and advanced trading technology. With a minimum deposit requirement of $100, the broker remains accessible while offering professional-level trading conditions.  

Features

FeatureFP Markets
🥇 BrokerFP Markets CTA Logo
🌟 CFD Trading AvailableYes
🖥️ Trading PlatformsMetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), cTrader, TradingView
⚖️ RegulationASIC (Australia), CySEC (Cyprus), FSCA (South Africa), FSA (Seychelles)
💰 Minimum Deposit$100 USD / ±R1,800
📊 Maximum LeverageUp to 1:500 (Depending on Jurisdiction)
📈 SpreadsFrom 0.0 Pips on Raw Accounts
🏦 Account TypesStandard Account, Raw Account, Islamic (Swap-Free), Demo Account
🕒 Trading Hours24/5 on Most CFD Markets
💳 Deposit MethodsCredit/Debit Cards, Bank Transfer, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, Local Payment Methods
🚀 Key BenefitsUltra-Low Spreads, Fast ECN Execution, Multiple Trading Platforms, Advanced Trading Tools
📝 Sign UpOpen Account

FP Markets

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Ultra-fast order executionLimited proprietary research tools
Raw spreads from 0.0 pipsStock CFD selection varies by region
Supports MT4, MT5, cTrader, and TradingViewSome account features depend on jurisdiction
Excellent for scalping and automated tradingEducational content not as extensive as competitors

Does FP Markets offer MetaTrader platforms?

Yes, FP Markets provides both MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, alongside cTrader and TradingView integration.  

What is the minimum deposit at FP Markets?

Traders can open a live FP Markets account with a minimum deposit of $100.  

8. XTB

 

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200
🏦 Regulators: FCA, CySEC, IFSC, KNF
Start Trading Read Review

XTB is a globally recognised broker that offers access to forex, indices, commodities, shares, ETFs, and cryptocurrency CFDs through its award-winning xStation 5 platform. Regulated by authorities including the FCA, CySEC, and KNF, XTB combines strong investor protection with advanced trading tools and comprehensive educational resources. The broker has become a preferred choice for traders seeking a balance between powerful functionality and ease of use.  

Features

FeatureXTB
🥇 BrokerXTB CTA Logo
🌟 CFD Trading AvailableYes
🖥️ Trading PlatformsxStation 5, xStation Mobile
⚖️ RegulationFCA (UK), CySEC (Cyprus), KNF (Poland), IFSC (Belize)
💰 Minimum Deposit$0 USD (No Minimum Deposit Requirement)
📊 Maximum LeverageUp to 1:30 (Retail Clients), Higher for Professional Clients
📈 SpreadsFrom 0.5 Pips on Major Forex Pairs
🏦 Account TypesStandard Account, Demo Account, Islamic Account (Region Dependent)
🕒 Trading Hours24/5 on Most CFD Markets
💳 Deposit MethodsCredit/Debit Cards, Bank Transfer, Skrill, Neteller, PayPal (Region Dependent)
🚀 Key BenefitsAward-Winning xStation 5 Platform, No Minimum Deposit, Extensive Market Research, Strong Regulatory Oversight
📝 Sign UpOpen Account

XTB

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Award-winning xStation 5 platformNo MetaTrader support
Extensive educational resourcesLimited account type selection
No minimum deposit requirementInactivity fees may apply
Strong market analysis and research toolsCertain instruments may not be available in all regions

What platform does XTB offer?

XTB offers its proprietary xStation 5 platform, known for its advanced charting tools, market analysis features, and user-friendly interface.  

Is there a minimum deposit requirement at XTB?

No, XTB does not enforce a mandatory minimum deposit requirement, allowing traders to fund their accounts according to their individual preferences.  

9. IC

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: 1:5000
🏦 Regulators: FSA
Start Trading Read Review
  

IC is one of the largest forex and CFD brokers globally, known for its true ECN pricing model, deep liquidity, and ultra-fast execution speeds. Traders gain access to forex, indices, commodities, bonds, cryptocurrencies, and share CFDs through MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and cTrader. Regulated by ASIC and CySEC, IC Markets has become a popular choice among professional traders, scalpers, and algorithmic traders seeking institutional-grade trading conditions.  

Features

FeatureIC Markets
🥇 BrokerIC Markets CTA Logo
🌟 CFD Trading AvailableYes
🖥️ Trading PlatformsMetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), cTrader, TradingView
⚖️ RegulationASIC (Australia), CySEC (Cyprus), FSA (Seychelles), SCB (Bahamas)
💰 Minimum Deposit$200 USD / ±R3,600
📊 Maximum LeverageUp to 1:500 (Depending on Jurisdiction)
📈 SpreadsFrom 0.0 Pips on Raw Spread Accounts
🏦 Account TypesStandard Account, Raw Spread Account, Islamic (Swap-Free) Account, Demo Account
🕒 Trading Hours24/5 Across Most Forex and CFD Markets
💳 Deposit MethodsCredit/Debit Cards, Bank Transfer, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, Rapidpay
🚀 Key BenefitsUltra-Low Spreads, Deep Liquidity, Fast Execution, Ideal for Scalping and Automated Trading
📝 Sign UpOpen Account

IC Markets

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Raw spreads from 0.0 pipsHigher minimum deposit than some competitors
Deep institutional liquidityLimited proprietary trading tools
Excellent for high-frequency and algorithmic tradingEducational resources are relatively basic
Supports MT4, MT5, cTrader, and TradingViewCustomer support not available 24/7

Is IC Markets suitable for scalping?

Yes, IC Markets is highly regarded among scalpers and high-frequency traders due to its low spreads, deep liquidity, and low-latency infrastructure.  

What is the minimum deposit required at IC Markets?

The minimum deposit to open an IC Markets trading account is $200.  

10. Exness

💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000
🏦 Regulators: CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA
Start Trading Read Review
  

Exness is a globally recognised multi-asset broker offering access to forex, indices, commodities, stocks, cryptocurrencies, and energies through MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. The broker is known for its flexible account types, low trading costs, transparent pricing, and instant withdrawal processing. Exness operates under multiple regulatory licences and serves millions of traders worldwide. Its low entry requirements make it accessible to both new and experienced traders.  

Features

FeatureExness
🥇 BrokerExness CTA Logo
🌟 CFD Trading AvailableYes
🖥️ Trading PlatformsMetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), Exness Terminal, Exness Trade App
⚖️ RegulationCySEC (Cyprus), FCA (UK), FSCA (South Africa), CMA (Kenya), FSA (Seychelles)
💰 Minimum DepositFrom $10 USD / ±R180 (varies by account type and payment method)
📊 Maximum LeverageUnlimited Leverage Available (subject to conditions and jurisdiction)
📈 SpreadsFrom 0.0 Pips on Raw Spread and Zero Accounts
🏦 Account TypesStandard, Standard Cent, Raw Spread, Zero, Pro, Islamic (Swap-Free)
🕒 Trading Hours24/5 on Most CFD Markets
💳 Deposit MethodsCredit/Debit Cards, Bank Transfer, Skrill, Neteller, Perfect Money, Local Payment Methods
🚀 Key BenefitsInstant Withdrawals, Flexible Leverage, Low Trading Costs, Multiple Account Types
📝 Sign UpOpen Account

Exness

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Instant withdrawal processing on many methodsProduct range smaller than some competitors
Flexible leverage optionsAvailability varies by jurisdiction
Low minimum deposit requirementsLimited investor protection in some offshore entities
Competitive spreads and multiple account typesFewer educational resources than leading brokers

Does Exness offer instant withdrawals?

Yes, Exness is known for its automated withdrawal system, with many transactions processed instantly depending on the payment method used.  

What is the minimum deposit required at Exness?

The minimum deposit varies by account type, with some options allowing traders to start with as little as $10.  

How to Choose a Volatility 75 Broker

First, make sure you're comparing the same instrument.

If you specifically want Deriv's original Volatility 75 Index, start with the Deriv account and platform available to South African traders.

If you're looking for a different fixed-volatility synthetic product, check the contract specifications for Vantage's synthetic CFDs.

And if what you actually want is exposure to the Cboe VIX or VIX futures, brokers such as FXCM and Pepperstone belong in a different comparison altogether.

Once you've sorted out the instrument, check the things that will actually affect your trades:

  • Legal entity and regulator
  • Exact contract specification
  • Minimum trade size
  • Margin requirement and leverage
  • Spread and commission
  • Overnight financing charges
  • Trading hours
  • Stop-out level
  • Trading platform
  • Deposit and withdrawal currencies

The name can be misleading here. Two brokers can both use words such as “Volatility 75” or “volatility index” while offering completely different products.

Check the contract first. Then compare the broker.

Risks of Forex Trading

  • Leverage:  Forex trading is often conducted with leverage, which means that you can control a larger position in the market than you have invested. This can amplify your profits, but it can also magnify your losses.
  • Margin calls:  If the value of your position moves against you, you may be required to deposit additional funds into your account to maintain your margin. If you cannot do so, your broker may close out your position, which could result in losses.
  • Market volatility:  The forex market is volatile, meaning prices can rise in either direction. This can make it difficult to predict the outcome of your trades and can lead to losses.

Importance of Choosing a Regulated Forex Broker

  • Regulation: Choosing a regulated Forex Broker with the Volatility 75 Index helps to ensure that your broker is operating fairly and transparently and that your rights are protected. Regulated brokers are subject to certain rules and regulations designed to protect investors.
  • Financial security:  Regulated Forex Brokers with Volatility 75 Index brokers are typically required to hold a certain amount of capital in reserve, which can help protect you if the broker goes bankrupt.
  • Dispute resolution:  If you have a dispute with your broker, you may be able to take it to a regulatory body for resolution.

Comparison of different Forex Brokers with the Volatility 75 Index

Choosing the right Forex Brokers with the Volatility 75 Index depends on various factors:

  • Minimum deposit:  This is the initial amount required to open an account. Some brokers have no minimum deposit, while others, like IG, require a higher initial investment.
  • Leverage: determines how much you can control with your capital. Higher leverage allows for larger potential profits but also magnifies losses. Consider your risk tolerance when choosing leverage.
  • Platform:  Most brokers offer popular platforms like MT4 and MT5, while some have their proprietary platforms. Choose a platform you're comfortable with and that offers the features you need.
  • Fees:  Compare spreads, commissions, and other fees from different brokers. These can affect your profits over time, so choose a competitive broker.
  • Regulation: Ensure that a reputable authority, such as the FCA or CySEC, regulates the broker for added security and peace of mind.

Conclusion

 If you're specifically looking for the original Volatility 75 Index, Deriv is still the most direct place to start.
 
Vantage is worth looking at separately because it now offers its own FixedVol synthetic CFDs, including a product built around 75% volatility, through its South African offering. But it isn't the same market as Deriv's V75. Different product, different feed.
 
FXCM, Pepperstone and potentially HFM make more sense if what you actually want is exposure to real-market volatility through VIX-related CFDs or futures-based products.
 
That is the point to get right before comparing anything else:
 
Volatility 75 is not the VIX.
 
Before opening an account, check the exact instrument name, contract specifications, trading conditions, legal entity and regulator. Similar names can hide very different products.
 
Reviewed and fact-checked: 17 August 2026.
 
Risk warning: Synthetic indices, forex and CFDs are leveraged products, so losses can build quickly if positions are too large. This content is for general information only and is not personal financial advice.

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Frequently Asked Questions

 

Which broker is best for beginner traders?

Beginner traders often prefer brokers that offer user-friendly platforms, educational resources, and responsive customer support. Plus500 and XTB are popular choices because they provide intuitive trading interfaces, demo accounts, and access to multiple markets. New traders should also consider regulation, minimum deposit requirements, and available learning materials before opening a live trading account.

Are these brokers regulated and safe to use?

Yes, all the brokers listed are regulated by reputable financial authorities. Depending on the broker, oversight may come from organisations such as the FCA, ASIC, CySEC, or other recognised regulators. Regulation helps ensure compliance with strict financial standards, client fund protection measures, and transparent business practices, making trading environments safer for retail investors.

What is the minimum deposit required to start trading?

Minimum deposit requirements vary between brokers. Exness offers some account types with deposits starting from as little as $10, while Plus500 and FP Markets typically require around $100. IC Markets generally requires a $200 deposit. Traders should review account types carefully, as minimum funding requirements can differ depending on jurisdiction and payment method.

Can I trade on MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5?

Most of the brokers featured support MetaTrader platforms. FP Markets, IC Markets, and Exness offer both MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, giving traders access to advanced charting tools, indicators, and automated trading capabilities. Plus500 uses its own proprietary platform, while XTB offers the xStation 5 trading platform instead of MetaTrader.

Which broker offers the lowest trading costs?

IC Markets and FP Markets are widely recognised for offering highly competitive spreads and low commissions, particularly on their Raw Spread accounts. Exness also provides cost-effective trading conditions across several account types. However, trading costs can vary depending on the instrument traded, market conditions, and the specific account selected by the trader.

Do these brokers offer demo accounts?

Yes, all the brokers listed provide demo accounts that allow traders to practise using virtual funds before risking real money. Demo accounts are valuable for learning platform features, testing trading strategies, and becoming familiar with market conditions. Most demo accounts can be opened free of charge and accessed for a limited or unlimited period.

Can I trade forex and CFDs on these platforms?

Yes, each broker offers forex trading alongside a broad selection of CFD instruments. Depending on the broker, traders may gain access to indices, commodities, shares, cryptocurrencies, ETFs, and other financial markets. CFDs allow traders to speculate on price movements without owning the underlying asset, providing flexibility across different market conditions.

Which broker is best for scalping and day trading?

IC Markets and FP Markets are commonly recommended for scalping and day trading due to their fast execution speeds, deep liquidity, and tight spreads. Both brokers support advanced trading platforms and automated strategies. Traders who execute multiple positions throughout the day often prioritise low costs and reliable order execution when selecting a broker.

Do these brokers offer mobile trading apps?

Yes, all featured brokers provide mobile trading applications for Android and iOS devices. Traders can monitor markets, analyse charts, place trades, manage positions, and access account information directly from their smartphones or tablets. Mobile apps help traders remain connected to financial markets even when they are away from their desktop trading platforms.

How do I choose the right broker for my trading needs?

Choosing the right broker depends on your trading goals, experience level, preferred markets, and budget. Consider factors such as regulation, platform availability, trading costs, customer support, educational resources, and account types. Testing a broker through a demo account can also help determine whether its services and platform features align with your trading style.

 

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