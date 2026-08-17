4. Pepperstone ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 (1:30 for retail EEA/UK clients) 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, BAFIN, CMA, CySEC, DFSA, FCA, SCB Start Trading Read Review Features Pepperstone is a trusted Forex service provider that offers its financial services to over 300,000 traders across the globe. Pepperstone is a global broker that accommodates a wide range of traders. Pepperstone offers the Volatility 75 Index (VIX) as a CFD (Contract for Difference) for traders who intend to hedge their portfolios or benefit from market fluctuations. Pepperstone is known for its competitive edge, potentially providing tighter spreads and deep liquidity when trading the VIX CFD. 🥇Broker 🌟 Volatility 75 Index Available Yes 🖥️ Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), cTrader, TradingView ⚖️ Regulation ASIC (Australia), FCA (UK), CySEC (Cyprus), DFSA (Dubai), BaFin (Germany), and others 💰 Minimum Deposit $0 USD / R0 📊 Leverage on Indices Up to 1:200 (varies by region and regulation) 📈 Spread on Volatility 75 Ultra-competitive (from as low as 0.4 points on major indices) 🏦 Account Types Standard, Razor (low spread), Islamic (Swap-Free) Accounts 🕒 Trading Hours for V75 24/5 (with extended hours on some major indices) 💳 Deposit Methods Credit/Debit Card, Bank Transfer, PayPal, Neteller, Skrill, POLi, BPay 🚀 Key Benefits Award-winning customer service, very low spreads, broad platform choice, trusted regulation 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account Pros and Cons ✅ Pros ❌ Cons Fast Account Opening Mostly CFDs Offered Excellent Customer Support Basic MetaTrader Platform Negative Balance Protection No Managed Accounts

What are the benefits of trading the VIX CFD on Pepperstone? Pepperstone is known to deliver competitive spreads and deep liquidity, making it potentially more cost-effective to trade the VIX CFD.

What should I consider before trading the VIX CFD on Pepperstone?

Before you start trading the VIX CFD on Pepperstone, it’s important to know that this instrument is highly volatile and can be risky. Since the VIX reflects market fear and sentiment, its price can move quickly and unpredictably.

5. HF Markets ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSC, CMA, and FCA Start Trading Read Review

Features HFM provides very tight spreads and exceptionally fast execution speeds on its top-notch trading platforms, which could potentially enable you to capitalise on abrupt market changes. Moreover, HFM offers different experience levels' needs, taking into account types such as Premium or Zero, which can fit in with your specific trading approaches and levels of risk tolerance. If you want to exchange assets while considering volatility-based strategies, note that HFM provides the Volatility 75 Index (VIX) as a CFD (Contract for Difference). 🥇Broker 🌟 Volatility 75 Index Available Yes 🖥️ Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), HFM App ⚖️ Regulation FCA (UK), FSCA (South Africa), CySEC (Cyprus), DFSA (Dubai), FSA (Seychelles 💰 Minimum Deposit $0 USD / R0 📊 Leverage on Indices 1:2000 📈 Spread on Volatility 75 Competitive, variable spreads depending on market conditions 🏦 Account Types Micro, Premium, Zero Spread, PAMM, HFCOPY, Islamic (Swap-Free) Accounts 🕒 Trading Hours for V75 24/5 (aligned with global market hours) 💳 Deposit Methods Credit/Debit Card, Wire Transfer, E-wallets (e.g., Skrill, Neteller, FasaPay), Crypto 🚀 Key Benefits Low minimum deposit, multi-regulated broker, copy trading available, wide range of account types 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account Pros and Cons ✅ Pros ❌ Cons FSCA Regulated US clients not accepted Fast and easy account opening High bank withdrawal fees Low trading fees Inactivity fee after one year

Is HFM regulated to offer CFD trading on the VIX for South African traders? Yes, you can trade CFDs on major Indices, such as UK 100 and GER 40, with leverage and ultra-fast execution. You can choose between the MT4 and MT5 platforms.

What are the minimum deposit requirements and account types for South African clients of VIX CFD trading at HFM?

If you're a South African trader looking to trade the Volatility 75 Index (VIX) CFDs with HFM, you'll find a variety of account options tailored to different needs, each with its own minimum deposit and features to match your trading style.

6. Plus500

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FCA, MAS, FSA, ASIC, FMA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Traders worldwide recognise Plus500 as a leading CFD broker offering access to forex, indices, commodities, shares, ETFs, options, and cryptocurrency markets. The broker operates through its proprietary trading platform, which is designed to provide a straightforward and efficient trading experience. Plus500 is regulated by several respected authorities, including the FCA, ASIC, and CySEC, giving traders confidence in the safety of their funds. With a minimum deposit of $100 and a platform suitable for both beginners and experienced traders, Plus500 remains a popular choice among online traders.

Features

Feature Plus500 🥇 Broker Plus500 CTA Logo 🌟 CFD Trading Available Yes 🖥️ Trading Platforms Plus500 WebTrader, Plus500 Mobile App ⚖️ Regulation FCA (UK), ASIC (Australia), CySEC (Cyprus), FMA (New Zealand), MAS (Singapore), FSCA (South Africa) 💰 Minimum Deposit $100 USD / ±R1,800 📊 Maximum Leverage Up to 1:30 (Retail Clients), Higher for Professional Clients 📈 Spreads Competitive Variable Spreads 🏦 Account Types Retail Account, Professional Account, Demo Account 🕒 Trading Hours 24/5 on Most CFD Markets 💳 Deposit Methods Credit/Debit Cards, Bank Transfer, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller 🚀 Key Benefits User-Friendly Platform, Strong Global Regulation, Negative Balance Protection, Commission-Free CFD Trading 📝 Sign Up Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Advanced price alerts and notifications No MetaTrader platform support Strong risk management tools Limited platform customization Negative balance protection No support for automated trading User-friendly proprietary platform Higher spreads than some ECN brokers

Can beginners trade with Plus500?

Yes, Plus500's intuitive platform and straightforward account setup make it suitable for beginner traders while still offering sufficient functionality for experienced investors.

What is the minimum deposit required to start trading with Plus500?

The minimum deposit requirement at Plus500 starts from $100, depending on the funding method selected.

7. FP Markets

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

Traders seeking competitive spreads and institutional-grade execution often choose FP Markets. The broker provides access to forex, indices, commodities, shares, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies through MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader, and TradingView. Regulated by ASIC and CySEC, FP Markets combines robust oversight with deep liquidity and advanced trading technology. With a minimum deposit requirement of $100, the broker remains accessible while offering professional-level trading conditions.

Features

Feature FP Markets 🥇 Broker FP Markets CTA Logo 🌟 CFD Trading Available Yes 🖥️ Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), cTrader, TradingView ⚖️ Regulation ASIC (Australia), CySEC (Cyprus), FSCA (South Africa), FSA (Seychelles) 💰 Minimum Deposit $100 USD / ±R1,800 📊 Maximum Leverage Up to 1:500 (Depending on Jurisdiction) 📈 Spreads From 0.0 Pips on Raw Accounts 🏦 Account Types Standard Account, Raw Account, Islamic (Swap-Free), Demo Account 🕒 Trading Hours 24/5 on Most CFD Markets 💳 Deposit Methods Credit/Debit Cards, Bank Transfer, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, Local Payment Methods 🚀 Key Benefits Ultra-Low Spreads, Fast ECN Execution, Multiple Trading Platforms, Advanced Trading Tools 📝 Sign Up Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Ultra-fast order execution Limited proprietary research tools Raw spreads from 0.0 pips Stock CFD selection varies by region Supports MT4, MT5, cTrader, and TradingView Some account features depend on jurisdiction Excellent for scalping and automated trading Educational content not as extensive as competitors

Does FP Markets offer MetaTrader platforms?

Yes, FP Markets provides both MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, alongside cTrader and TradingView integration.

What is the minimum deposit at FP Markets?

Traders can open a live FP Markets account with a minimum deposit of $100.

8. XTB

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: FCA, CySEC, IFSC, KNF Start Trading Read Review

XTB is a globally recognised broker that offers access to forex, indices, commodities, shares, ETFs, and cryptocurrency CFDs through its award-winning xStation 5 platform. Regulated by authorities including the FCA, CySEC, and KNF, XTB combines strong investor protection with advanced trading tools and comprehensive educational resources. The broker has become a preferred choice for traders seeking a balance between powerful functionality and ease of use.

Features

Feature XTB 🥇 Broker XTB CTA Logo 🌟 CFD Trading Available Yes 🖥️ Trading Platforms xStation 5, xStation Mobile ⚖️ Regulation FCA (UK), CySEC (Cyprus), KNF (Poland), IFSC (Belize) 💰 Minimum Deposit $0 USD (No Minimum Deposit Requirement) 📊 Maximum Leverage Up to 1:30 (Retail Clients), Higher for Professional Clients 📈 Spreads From 0.5 Pips on Major Forex Pairs 🏦 Account Types Standard Account, Demo Account, Islamic Account (Region Dependent) 🕒 Trading Hours 24/5 on Most CFD Markets 💳 Deposit Methods Credit/Debit Cards, Bank Transfer, Skrill, Neteller, PayPal (Region Dependent) 🚀 Key Benefits Award-Winning xStation 5 Platform, No Minimum Deposit, Extensive Market Research, Strong Regulatory Oversight 📝 Sign Up Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Award-winning xStation 5 platform No MetaTrader support Extensive educational resources Limited account type selection No minimum deposit requirement Inactivity fees may apply Strong market analysis and research tools Certain instruments may not be available in all regions

What platform does XTB offer?

XTB offers its proprietary xStation 5 platform, known for its advanced charting tools, market analysis features, and user-friendly interface.

Is there a minimum deposit requirement at XTB?

No, XTB does not enforce a mandatory minimum deposit requirement, allowing traders to fund their accounts according to their individual preferences.

9. IC

IC is one of the largest forex and CFD brokers globally, known for its true ECN pricing model, deep liquidity, and ultra-fast execution speeds. Traders gain access to forex, indices, commodities, bonds, cryptocurrencies, and share CFDs through MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and cTrader. Regulated by ASIC and CySEC, IC Markets has become a popular choice among professional traders, scalpers, and algorithmic traders seeking institutional-grade trading conditions.

Features

Feature IC Markets 🥇 Broker IC Markets CTA Logo 🌟 CFD Trading Available Yes 🖥️ Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), cTrader, TradingView ⚖️ Regulation ASIC (Australia), CySEC (Cyprus), FSA (Seychelles), SCB (Bahamas) 💰 Minimum Deposit $200 USD / ±R3,600 📊 Maximum Leverage Up to 1:500 (Depending on Jurisdiction) 📈 Spreads From 0.0 Pips on Raw Spread Accounts 🏦 Account Types Standard Account, Raw Spread Account, Islamic (Swap-Free) Account, Demo Account 🕒 Trading Hours 24/5 Across Most Forex and CFD Markets 💳 Deposit Methods Credit/Debit Cards, Bank Transfer, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, Rapidpay 🚀 Key Benefits Ultra-Low Spreads, Deep Liquidity, Fast Execution, Ideal for Scalping and Automated Trading 📝 Sign Up Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Raw spreads from 0.0 pips Higher minimum deposit than some competitors Deep institutional liquidity Limited proprietary trading tools Excellent for high-frequency and algorithmic trading Educational resources are relatively basic Supports MT4, MT5, cTrader, and TradingView Customer support not available 24/7

Is IC Markets suitable for scalping?

Yes, IC Markets is highly regarded among scalpers and high-frequency traders due to its low spreads, deep liquidity, and low-latency infrastructure.

What is the minimum deposit required at IC Markets?

The minimum deposit to open an IC Markets trading account is $200.

10. Exness

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

Exness is a globally recognised multi-asset broker offering access to forex, indices, commodities, stocks, cryptocurrencies, and energies through MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. The broker is known for its flexible account types, low trading costs, transparent pricing, and instant withdrawal processing. Exness operates under multiple regulatory licences and serves millions of traders worldwide. Its low entry requirements make it accessible to both new and experienced traders.

Features

Feature Exness 🥇 Broker Exness CTA Logo 🌟 CFD Trading Available Yes 🖥️ Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), Exness Terminal, Exness Trade App ⚖️ Regulation CySEC (Cyprus), FCA (UK), FSCA (South Africa), CMA (Kenya), FSA (Seychelles) 💰 Minimum Deposit From $10 USD / ±R180 (varies by account type and payment method) 📊 Maximum Leverage Unlimited Leverage Available (subject to conditions and jurisdiction) 📈 Spreads From 0.0 Pips on Raw Spread and Zero Accounts 🏦 Account Types Standard, Standard Cent, Raw Spread, Zero, Pro, Islamic (Swap-Free) 🕒 Trading Hours 24/5 on Most CFD Markets 💳 Deposit Methods Credit/Debit Cards, Bank Transfer, Skrill, Neteller, Perfect Money, Local Payment Methods 🚀 Key Benefits Instant Withdrawals, Flexible Leverage, Low Trading Costs, Multiple Account Types 📝 Sign Up Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Instant withdrawal processing on many methods Product range smaller than some competitors Flexible leverage options Availability varies by jurisdiction Low minimum deposit requirements Limited investor protection in some offshore entities Competitive spreads and multiple account types Fewer educational resources than leading brokers

Does Exness offer instant withdrawals?

Yes, Exness is known for its automated withdrawal system, with many transactions processed instantly depending on the payment method used.

What is the minimum deposit required at Exness?

The minimum deposit varies by account type, with some options allowing traders to start with as little as $10.

How to Choose a Volatility 75 Broker

First, make sure you're comparing the same instrument.

If you specifically want Deriv's original Volatility 75 Index, start with the Deriv account and platform available to South African traders.

If you're looking for a different fixed-volatility synthetic product, check the contract specifications for Vantage's synthetic CFDs.

And if what you actually want is exposure to the Cboe VIX or VIX futures, brokers such as FXCM and Pepperstone belong in a different comparison altogether.

Once you've sorted out the instrument, check the things that will actually affect your trades:

Legal entity and regulator

Exact contract specification

Minimum trade size

Margin requirement and leverage

Spread and commission

Overnight financing charges

Trading hours

Stop-out level

Trading platform

Deposit and withdrawal currencies

The name can be misleading here. Two brokers can both use words such as “Volatility 75” or “volatility index” while offering completely different products.

Check the contract first. Then compare the broker.

Risks of Forex Trading

Leverage: Forex trading is often conducted with leverage, which means that you can control a larger position in the market than you have invested. This can amplify your profits, but it can also magnify your losses.

Margin calls: If the value of your position moves against you, you may be required to deposit additional funds into your account to maintain your margin. If you cannot do so, your broker may close out your position, which could result in losses.

Market volatility: The forex market is volatile, meaning prices can rise in either direction. This can make it difficult to predict the outcome of your trades and can lead to losses.

Importance of Choosing a Regulated Forex Broker

Regulation: Choosing a regulated Forex Broker with the Volatility 75 Index helps to ensure that your broker is operating fairly and transparently and that your rights are protected. Regulated brokers are subject to certain rules and regulations designed to protect investors.

Financial security: Regulated Forex Brokers with Volatility 75 Index brokers are typically required to hold a certain amount of capital in reserve, which can help protect you if the broker goes bankrupt.

Dispute resolution: If you have a dispute with your broker, you may be able to take it to a regulatory body for resolution.

Comparison of different Forex Brokers with the Volatility 75 Index

Choosing the right Forex Brokers with the Volatility 75 Index depends on various factors:

Minimum deposit: This is the initial amount required to open an account. Some brokers have no minimum deposit, while others, like IG, require a higher initial investment.

Leverage: determines how much you can control with your capital. Higher leverage allows for larger potential profits but also magnifies losses. Consider your risk tolerance when choosing leverage.

Platform: Most brokers offer popular platforms like MT4 and MT5, while some have their proprietary platforms. Choose a platform you're comfortable with and that offers the features you need.

Fees: Compare spreads, commissions, and other fees from different brokers. These can affect your profits over time, so choose a competitive broker.

Regulation: Ensure that a reputable authority, such as the FCA or CySEC, regulates the broker for added security and peace of mind.

Conclusion

Vantage is worth looking at separately because it now offers its own FixedVol synthetic CFDs, including a product built around 75% volatility, through its South African offering. But it isn't the same market as Deriv's V75. Different product, different feed.

FXCM, Pepperstone and potentially HFM make more sense if what you actually want is exposure to real-market volatility through VIX-related CFDs or futures-based products.

That is the point to get right before comparing anything else:

Volatility 75 is not the VIX.

Before opening an account, check the exact instrument name, contract specifications, trading conditions, legal entity and regulator. Similar names can hide very different products.

Reviewed and fact-checked: 17 August 2026.

Risk warning: Synthetic indices, forex and CFDs are leveraged products, so losses can build quickly if positions are too large. This content is for general information only and is not personal financial advice.

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Frequently Asked Questions

If you're specifically looking for the original Volatility 75 Index, Deriv is still the most direct place to start.