The broker most closely associated with the original Volatility 75 Index is Deriv.
South African traders can find other fixed-volatility synthetic products through brokers such as Vantage, but they aren't necessarily the same instrument. This is where the naming gets confusing.
A broker offering the Cboe VIX, US Volatility Index, or VIX futures is giving you exposure to something different from Deriv's Volatility 75 Index.
Deriv's Volatility 75 Index is a synthetic market generated by an algorithm and built around a fixed volatility level. It trades 24 hours a day, seven days a week, so it isn't tied to stock-market opening hours or actual S&P 500 price movements.
The Cboe VIX works very differently. It is a real market benchmark calculated from S&P 500 option prices and reflects expected volatility over roughly the next 30 days.
So if you're specifically looking for Volatility 75, don't assume every product with “volatility” or “VIX” in the name is interchangeable. It isn't.
What is the Volatility 75 Index or VIX?
The Volatility 75 Index, or VIX, shows how much price movement traders expect in the S&P 500 over the next month. Often called the "fear index," it gives a snapshot of how uncertain or nervous investors feel about the market’s near future.
🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa
|Rank
|Broker
|Broker Review
|Regulators
|Minimum Deposit
|Visit Broker
|🥇
|Read Review
|ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA
|$100
|Visit Now
|🥈
|Read Review
|FSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA
|$0
|Visit Now
|🥉
|Read Review
|CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA
|$5
|Visit Now
|4
|Read Review
|ASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB
|$0
|Visit Now
|5
|Read Review
|FSA, FSCA
|$250
|Visit Now
|6
|Read Review
|FSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA
|$20
|Visit Now
|7
|Read Review
|CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA
|$10
|Visit Now
|8
|Read Review
|ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA
|$100
|Visit Now
|9
|Read Review
|CySEC, MWALI, FSCA
|$25
|Visit Now
|10
|Read Review
|FSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC
|$10
|Visit Now
Can beginners trade the Volatility 75 Index safely?
Beginners can trade the Volatility 75 Index, but caution is crucial. Its sharp price swings demand strong risk management, small position sizes, and proper education.
Starting with a demo account and learning volatility patterns helps reduce potential losses while gaining experience.
10 Best Forex Brokers with Volatility 75 Index in 2026 - a Comparison
|Rank
|Broker
|Volatility Product
|Minimum Deposit
|Account Leverage
|Best For
|SA Shares Rating
|1
|AvaTrade
|VXXB volatility-linked ETN*
|US$50 / R1,000
|Up to 1:200 on indices
|User-Friendly Volatility Trading
|4.8/5
|2
|Deriv
|Volatility 75 Index & V75 (1s)
|US$5
|Instrument-specific
|Original Volatility 75 Index
|4.9/5
|3
|FXCM
|VOLX – Mini VIX Futures CFD
|US$50
|Instrument-specific
|Mobile VIX Trading
|4.0/5
|4
|Pepperstone
|VIX CFD
|No set minimum
|Instrument-specific
|MetaTrader & Advanced Platforms
|4.6/5
|5
|HFM
|VIX.F where available
|US$0 on selected accounts
|Up to 1:2000 account leverage
|Multi-Asset Volatility Trading
|4.5/5
|6
|Plus500
|Cboe VIX CFD
|US$100
|Instrument-specific
|Risk Management & Alerts
|4.4/5
|7
|FP Markets
|Cboe VIX CFD
|US$100
|Up to 1:500 account leverage
|VIX Trading with Low-Cost CFDs
|4.7/5
|8
|XTB
|VIX Futures-Based CFD
|No minimum deposit
|Up to 1:500 under XTB International
|Platform & Trading Education
|4.6/5
|9
|IC Markets
|Cboe VIX Futures CFD
|No required minimum
|Up to 1:1000 account leverage
|Raw Pricing & Active Traders
|4.8/5
|10
|Exness
|No current V75/VIX product verified
|From US$10 on Standard accounts
|Up to 1:Unlimited account leverage
|Flexible Leverage
|4.9/5
Volatility 75 Index – A Definition
The Volatility 75 Index, also known as VIX or VIX 75, is a tool that tracks how much market volatility investors expect in the S&P 500 over the next 30 days. Often called the "fear index," it tends to rise when there’s uncertainty or panic in the markets and drop when things feel more stable. Many traders use the VIX to gauge market sentiment, manage risk by hedging their positions, or try to profit from fast-moving price swings. It's especially useful for those who want to understand or trade during periods of high market tension.
10 Best Forex Brokers with Volatility 75 Index (2026)
- AvaTrade – Overall, Best Broker with VIX 75 Index.
- Deriv – Leading CFD Platform with Synthetic Indices.
- FXCM – Best Mobile Trading Experience for VIX.
- Pepperstone – Trusted MetaTrader 4 Broker with VIX 75.
- HF Markets – Highly Regulated Broker with VIX 75.
- Plus500 – Best Real-Time Alerts and Risk Management.
- FP Markets – Fastest Execution for VIX 75 Trading.
- XTB – Best Platform Innovation and Trading Education.
- IC Markets – Best Raw Spreads for High-Volume Trading.
- Exness – Best Flexible Leverage with Instant Withdrawals.
1. AvaTrade
Traders worldwide recognise AvaTrade as a broker providing access to the Volatility 75 Index, a market volatility benchmark. Traders using AvaTrade can benefit from their multiple trading platforms, like MetaTrader 4 and 5, combined with their protective global supervision approved by major authorities such as the Central Bank of Ireland and the FSCA. New and experienced traders seeking safe and efficient trading experiences for volatility indices will find a suitable platform at AvaTrade because it accepts minimum deposits starting at $100 and features simple deposit methods.
Features
|🥇Broker
|🌟 Volatility 75 Index Available
|Yes
|🖥️ Trading Platforms
|MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), AvaTradeGO, WebTrader
|⚖️ Regulation
|Central Bank of Ireland, ASIC (Australia), FSCA (South Africa), and others
|💰 Minimum Deposit
|$100 USD / R1 733
|📊 Leverage on Indices
|Up to 1:20 (varies by region and asset)
|📈 Spread on Volatility 75
|Competitive (varies depending on market conditions)
|🏦 Account Types
|Retail, Professional, Islamic (Swap-Free) Accounts
|🕒 Trading Hours for V75
|24/5 (standard market hours for index CFDs)
|💳 Deposit Methods
|Credit/Debit Card, Wire Transfer, E-wallets (e.g., Skrill, Neteller)
|🚀 Key Benefits
|Regulated globally, strong platform variety, excellent educational resources
|📝Sign up
|👉 Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Easy Account opening
|Limited product portfolio
|No withdrawal fee
|Administration fee
|Low trading fees
|Inactivity fee
|Negative balance protection
|Not listed on stock exchange
Does AvaTrade offer direct trading on the Volatility 75 Index (VIX)?
Yes, AvaTrade offers trading on the Volatility 75 Index (VIX 75) through its MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 platforms.
What is the minimum deposit to start trading the Volatility 75 Index with AvaTrade?
The minimum deposit to open an account with AvaTrade is $100. Once your account is funded, you can start trading various instruments, including the Volatility 75 Index.
2. Deriv
Deriv emerges as one of the principal brokerage companies that enables clients to trade the Volatility 75 Index (VIX 75). Deriv builds synthetic market indices that enable traders to access weekly volatile markets using its platforms Deriv MT5 (DMT5) and Deriv X. Deriv allows traders from all experience levels to participate through its minimum deposit-free policy and 1:1000 maximum leverage options.
Features
|🥈Broker
|🌟 Volatility 75 Index Available
|Yes
|🖥️ Trading Platforms
|Deriv MT5 (DMT5), Deriv X, SmartTrader
|⚖️ Regulation
|MFSA (Malta), BVI FSC (British Virgin Islands), VFSC (Vanuatu)
|💰 Minimum Deposit
|$5 USD / R90
|📊 Leverage on Indices
|Up to 1:1000 (varies by account type and regulations)
|📈 Spread on Volatility 75
|Variable (tight spreads on synthetic indices like V75)
|🏦 Account Types
|Standard, Financial STP, Synthetic Indices
|🕒 Trading Hours for V75
|24/7
|💳 Deposit Methods
|Bank Transfer, Credit/Debit Cards, Skrill, Neteller, WebMoney, Cryptocurrency (Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin), E-wallets
|🚀 Key Benefits
|Synthetic markets independent of real-world events, high volatility, 24/7 availability
|📝Sign up
|👉 Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Over 2.5 million registered users
|Limited range of stock CFDs
|Regulated in multiple jurisdictions
|Some features not available in all countries
|Low minimum deposit from $5
|Limited educational resources
What is the advantage of trading the VIX CFD on Deriv?
Deriv provides traders with VIX CFD trading, which allows market volatility speculation through derivative contracts while eliminating the requirement to possess the underlying asset.
Can you thus trade on future movement in the index?
Yes, the VIX CFD available on Deriv allows you to take trades based on your analyses of volatility index movements, regardless of uptrending or downtrending predictions.
3. FXCM
FXCM is regulated by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), and the Financial Sector Conduct Authority of South Africa (FSCA), and the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC). Even though FXCM doesn’t have a direct avenue to trading the Volatility 75 index (VIX) itself, it provides other solutions when navigating through the market.
Features
|🥇Broker
|🌟 Volatility 75 Index Available
|No (FXCM does not offer Volatility 75 they specialize in forex, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies)
|🖥️ Trading Platforms
|Trading Station, MetaTrader 4 (MT4), NinjaTrader, ZuluTrade
|⚖️ Regulation
|FCA (UK), ASIC (Australia), FSCA (South Africa)
|💰 Minimum Deposit
|$50 USD / R900
|📊 Leverage on Indices
|Up to 1:200 (varies by region and asset)
|📈 Spread on Volatility 75
|Not applicable (Volatility 75 not available)
|🏦 Account Types
|Standard, Active Trader Account
|🕒 Trading Hours for V75
|24/5 (varies depending on specific index market hours)
|💳 Deposit Methods
|Credit/Debit Card, Bank Transfer, Skrill, Neteller
|🚀 Key Benefits
|Tight spreads, advanced trading tools, regulated in multiple jurisdictions, strong research and education support
|📝Sign up
|👉 Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Low Stock and ETF fees
|Limited product portfolio
|Fast and easy account opening
|Poor mobile platform
|Low trading fees
|High AUD/USD trading fee
Does FXCM offer trading on the Volatility 75 Index (VIX)?
FXCM stands as a reputable Forex broker offering traders access to various financial instruments, including the Volatility 75 Index
Does FXCM allow hedging?
4. Pepperstone
Features
|🥇Broker
|🌟 Volatility 75 Index Available
|Yes
|🖥️ Trading Platforms
|MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), cTrader, TradingView
|⚖️ Regulation
|ASIC (Australia), FCA (UK), CySEC (Cyprus), DFSA (Dubai), BaFin (Germany), and others
|💰 Minimum Deposit
|$0 USD / R0
|📊 Leverage on Indices
|Up to 1:200 (varies by region and regulation)
|📈 Spread on Volatility 75
|Ultra-competitive (from as low as 0.4 points on major indices)
|🏦 Account Types
|Standard, Razor (low spread), Islamic (Swap-Free) Accounts
|🕒 Trading Hours for V75
|24/5 (with extended hours on some major indices)
|💳 Deposit Methods
|Credit/Debit Card, Bank Transfer, PayPal, Neteller, Skrill, POLi, BPay
|🚀 Key Benefits
|Award-winning customer service, very low spreads, broad platform choice, trusted regulation
|📝Sign up
|👉 Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Fast Account Opening
|Mostly CFDs Offered
|Excellent Customer Support
|Basic MetaTrader Platform
|Negative Balance Protection
|No Managed Accounts
What are the benefits of trading the VIX CFD on Pepperstone?Pepperstone is known to deliver competitive spreads and deep liquidity, making it potentially more cost-effective to trade the VIX CFD.
What should I consider before trading the VIX CFD on Pepperstone?
5. HF Markets
Features
|🥇Broker
|🌟 Volatility 75 Index Available
|Yes
|🖥️ Trading Platforms
|MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), HFM App
|⚖️ Regulation
|FCA (UK), FSCA (South Africa), CySEC (Cyprus), DFSA (Dubai), FSA (Seychelles
|💰 Minimum Deposit
|$0 USD / R0
|📊 Leverage on Indices
|1:2000
|📈 Spread on Volatility 75
|Competitive, variable spreads depending on market conditions
|🏦 Account Types
|Micro, Premium, Zero Spread, PAMM, HFCOPY, Islamic (Swap-Free) Accounts
|🕒 Trading Hours for V75
|24/5 (aligned with global market hours)
|💳 Deposit Methods
|Credit/Debit Card, Wire Transfer, E-wallets (e.g., Skrill, Neteller, FasaPay), Crypto
|🚀 Key Benefits
|Low minimum deposit, multi-regulated broker, copy trading available, wide range of account types
|📝Sign up
|👉 Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|FSCA Regulated
|US clients not accepted
|Fast and easy account opening
|High bank withdrawal fees
|Low trading fees
|Inactivity fee after one year
Is HFM regulated to offer CFD trading on the VIX for South African traders?Yes, you can trade CFDs on major Indices, such as UK 100 and GER 40, with leverage and ultra-fast execution. You can choose between the MT4 and MT5 platforms.
What are the minimum deposit requirements and account types for South African clients of VIX CFD trading at HFM?
6. Plus500
Traders worldwide recognise Plus500 as a leading CFD broker offering access to forex, indices, commodities, shares, ETFs, options, and cryptocurrency markets. The broker operates through its proprietary trading platform, which is designed to provide a straightforward and efficient trading experience. Plus500 is regulated by several respected authorities, including the FCA, ASIC, and CySEC, giving traders confidence in the safety of their funds. With a minimum deposit of $100 and a platform suitable for both beginners and experienced traders, Plus500 remains a popular choice among online traders.
Features
|Feature
|Plus500
|🥇 Broker
|Plus500 CTA Logo
|🌟 CFD Trading Available
|Yes
|🖥️ Trading Platforms
|Plus500 WebTrader, Plus500 Mobile App
|⚖️ Regulation
|FCA (UK), ASIC (Australia), CySEC (Cyprus), FMA (New Zealand), MAS (Singapore), FSCA (South Africa)
|💰 Minimum Deposit
|$100 USD / ±R1,800
|📊 Maximum Leverage
|Up to 1:30 (Retail Clients), Higher for Professional Clients
|📈 Spreads
|Competitive Variable Spreads
|🏦 Account Types
|Retail Account, Professional Account, Demo Account
|🕒 Trading Hours
|24/5 on Most CFD Markets
|💳 Deposit Methods
|Credit/Debit Cards, Bank Transfer, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller
|🚀 Key Benefits
|User-Friendly Platform, Strong Global Regulation, Negative Balance Protection, Commission-Free CFD Trading
|📝 Sign Up
|Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Advanced price alerts and notifications
|No MetaTrader platform support
|Strong risk management tools
|Limited platform customization
|Negative balance protection
|No support for automated trading
|User-friendly proprietary platform
|Higher spreads than some ECN brokers
Can beginners trade with Plus500?
Yes, Plus500's intuitive platform and straightforward account setup make it suitable for beginner traders while still offering sufficient functionality for experienced investors.
What is the minimum deposit required to start trading with Plus500?
The minimum deposit requirement at Plus500 starts from $100, depending on the funding method selected.
7. FP Markets
Traders seeking competitive spreads and institutional-grade execution often choose FP Markets. The broker provides access to forex, indices, commodities, shares, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies through MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader, and TradingView. Regulated by ASIC and CySEC, FP Markets combines robust oversight with deep liquidity and advanced trading technology. With a minimum deposit requirement of $100, the broker remains accessible while offering professional-level trading conditions.
Features
|Feature
|FP Markets
|🥇 Broker
|FP Markets CTA Logo
|🌟 CFD Trading Available
|Yes
|🖥️ Trading Platforms
|MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), cTrader, TradingView
|⚖️ Regulation
|ASIC (Australia), CySEC (Cyprus), FSCA (South Africa), FSA (Seychelles)
|💰 Minimum Deposit
|$100 USD / ±R1,800
|📊 Maximum Leverage
|Up to 1:500 (Depending on Jurisdiction)
|📈 Spreads
|From 0.0 Pips on Raw Accounts
|🏦 Account Types
|Standard Account, Raw Account, Islamic (Swap-Free), Demo Account
|🕒 Trading Hours
|24/5 on Most CFD Markets
|💳 Deposit Methods
|Credit/Debit Cards, Bank Transfer, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, Local Payment Methods
|🚀 Key Benefits
|Ultra-Low Spreads, Fast ECN Execution, Multiple Trading Platforms, Advanced Trading Tools
|📝 Sign Up
|Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Ultra-fast order execution
|Limited proprietary research tools
|Raw spreads from 0.0 pips
|Stock CFD selection varies by region
|Supports MT4, MT5, cTrader, and TradingView
|Some account features depend on jurisdiction
|Excellent for scalping and automated trading
|Educational content not as extensive as competitors
Does FP Markets offer MetaTrader platforms?
Yes, FP Markets provides both MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, alongside cTrader and TradingView integration.
What is the minimum deposit at FP Markets?
Traders can open a live FP Markets account with a minimum deposit of $100.
8. XTB
XTB is a globally recognised broker that offers access to forex, indices, commodities, shares, ETFs, and cryptocurrency CFDs through its award-winning xStation 5 platform. Regulated by authorities including the FCA, CySEC, and KNF, XTB combines strong investor protection with advanced trading tools and comprehensive educational resources. The broker has become a preferred choice for traders seeking a balance between powerful functionality and ease of use.
Features
|Feature
|XTB
|🥇 Broker
|XTB CTA Logo
|🌟 CFD Trading Available
|Yes
|🖥️ Trading Platforms
|xStation 5, xStation Mobile
|⚖️ Regulation
|FCA (UK), CySEC (Cyprus), KNF (Poland), IFSC (Belize)
|💰 Minimum Deposit
|$0 USD (No Minimum Deposit Requirement)
|📊 Maximum Leverage
|Up to 1:30 (Retail Clients), Higher for Professional Clients
|📈 Spreads
|From 0.5 Pips on Major Forex Pairs
|🏦 Account Types
|Standard Account, Demo Account, Islamic Account (Region Dependent)
|🕒 Trading Hours
|24/5 on Most CFD Markets
|💳 Deposit Methods
|Credit/Debit Cards, Bank Transfer, Skrill, Neteller, PayPal (Region Dependent)
|🚀 Key Benefits
|Award-Winning xStation 5 Platform, No Minimum Deposit, Extensive Market Research, Strong Regulatory Oversight
|📝 Sign Up
|Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Award-winning xStation 5 platform
|No MetaTrader support
|Extensive educational resources
|Limited account type selection
|No minimum deposit requirement
|Inactivity fees may apply
|Strong market analysis and research tools
|Certain instruments may not be available in all regions
What platform does XTB offer?
XTB offers its proprietary xStation 5 platform, known for its advanced charting tools, market analysis features, and user-friendly interface.
Is there a minimum deposit requirement at XTB?
No, XTB does not enforce a mandatory minimum deposit requirement, allowing traders to fund their accounts according to their individual preferences.
9. IC
IC is one of the largest forex and CFD brokers globally, known for its true ECN pricing model, deep liquidity, and ultra-fast execution speeds. Traders gain access to forex, indices, commodities, bonds, cryptocurrencies, and share CFDs through MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and cTrader. Regulated by ASIC and CySEC, IC Markets has become a popular choice among professional traders, scalpers, and algorithmic traders seeking institutional-grade trading conditions.
Features
|Feature
|IC Markets
|🥇 Broker
|IC Markets CTA Logo
|🌟 CFD Trading Available
|Yes
|🖥️ Trading Platforms
|MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), cTrader, TradingView
|⚖️ Regulation
|ASIC (Australia), CySEC (Cyprus), FSA (Seychelles), SCB (Bahamas)
|💰 Minimum Deposit
|$200 USD / ±R3,600
|📊 Maximum Leverage
|Up to 1:500 (Depending on Jurisdiction)
|📈 Spreads
|From 0.0 Pips on Raw Spread Accounts
|🏦 Account Types
|Standard Account, Raw Spread Account, Islamic (Swap-Free) Account, Demo Account
|🕒 Trading Hours
|24/5 Across Most Forex and CFD Markets
|💳 Deposit Methods
|Credit/Debit Cards, Bank Transfer, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, Rapidpay
|🚀 Key Benefits
|Ultra-Low Spreads, Deep Liquidity, Fast Execution, Ideal for Scalping and Automated Trading
|📝 Sign Up
|Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Raw spreads from 0.0 pips
|Higher minimum deposit than some competitors
|Deep institutional liquidity
|Limited proprietary trading tools
|Excellent for high-frequency and algorithmic trading
|Educational resources are relatively basic
|Supports MT4, MT5, cTrader, and TradingView
|Customer support not available 24/7
Is IC Markets suitable for scalping?
Yes, IC Markets is highly regarded among scalpers and high-frequency traders due to its low spreads, deep liquidity, and low-latency infrastructure.
What is the minimum deposit required at IC Markets?
The minimum deposit to open an IC Markets trading account is $200.
10. Exness
Exness is a globally recognised multi-asset broker offering access to forex, indices, commodities, stocks, cryptocurrencies, and energies through MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. The broker is known for its flexible account types, low trading costs, transparent pricing, and instant withdrawal processing. Exness operates under multiple regulatory licences and serves millions of traders worldwide. Its low entry requirements make it accessible to both new and experienced traders.
Features
|Feature
|Exness
|🥇 Broker
|Exness CTA Logo
|🌟 CFD Trading Available
|Yes
|🖥️ Trading Platforms
|MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), Exness Terminal, Exness Trade App
|⚖️ Regulation
|CySEC (Cyprus), FCA (UK), FSCA (South Africa), CMA (Kenya), FSA (Seychelles)
|💰 Minimum Deposit
|From $10 USD / ±R180 (varies by account type and payment method)
|📊 Maximum Leverage
|Unlimited Leverage Available (subject to conditions and jurisdiction)
|📈 Spreads
|From 0.0 Pips on Raw Spread and Zero Accounts
|🏦 Account Types
|Standard, Standard Cent, Raw Spread, Zero, Pro, Islamic (Swap-Free)
|🕒 Trading Hours
|24/5 on Most CFD Markets
|💳 Deposit Methods
|Credit/Debit Cards, Bank Transfer, Skrill, Neteller, Perfect Money, Local Payment Methods
|🚀 Key Benefits
|Instant Withdrawals, Flexible Leverage, Low Trading Costs, Multiple Account Types
|📝 Sign Up
|Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Instant withdrawal processing on many methods
|Product range smaller than some competitors
|Flexible leverage options
|Availability varies by jurisdiction
|Low minimum deposit requirements
|Limited investor protection in some offshore entities
|Competitive spreads and multiple account types
|Fewer educational resources than leading brokers
Does Exness offer instant withdrawals?
Yes, Exness is known for its automated withdrawal system, with many transactions processed instantly depending on the payment method used.
What is the minimum deposit required at Exness?
The minimum deposit varies by account type, with some options allowing traders to start with as little as $10.
How to Choose a Volatility 75 Broker
First, make sure you're comparing the same instrument.
If you specifically want Deriv's original Volatility 75 Index, start with the Deriv account and platform available to South African traders.
If you're looking for a different fixed-volatility synthetic product, check the contract specifications for Vantage's synthetic CFDs.
And if what you actually want is exposure to the Cboe VIX or VIX futures, brokers such as FXCM and Pepperstone belong in a different comparison altogether.
Once you've sorted out the instrument, check the things that will actually affect your trades:
- Legal entity and regulator
- Exact contract specification
- Minimum trade size
- Margin requirement and leverage
- Spread and commission
- Overnight financing charges
- Trading hours
- Stop-out level
- Trading platform
- Deposit and withdrawal currencies
The name can be misleading here. Two brokers can both use words such as “Volatility 75” or “volatility index” while offering completely different products.
Check the contract first. Then compare the broker.
Risks of Forex Trading
- Leverage: Forex trading is often conducted with leverage, which means that you can control a larger position in the market than you have invested. This can amplify your profits, but it can also magnify your losses.
- Margin calls: If the value of your position moves against you, you may be required to deposit additional funds into your account to maintain your margin. If you cannot do so, your broker may close out your position, which could result in losses.
- Market volatility: The forex market is volatile, meaning prices can rise in either direction. This can make it difficult to predict the outcome of your trades and can lead to losses.
Importance of Choosing a Regulated Forex Broker
- Regulation: Choosing a regulated Forex Broker with the Volatility 75 Index helps to ensure that your broker is operating fairly and transparently and that your rights are protected. Regulated brokers are subject to certain rules and regulations designed to protect investors.
- Financial security: Regulated Forex Brokers with Volatility 75 Index brokers are typically required to hold a certain amount of capital in reserve, which can help protect you if the broker goes bankrupt.
- Dispute resolution: If you have a dispute with your broker, you may be able to take it to a regulatory body for resolution.
Comparison of different Forex Brokers with the Volatility 75 Index
Choosing the right Forex Brokers with the Volatility 75 Index depends on various factors:
- Minimum deposit: This is the initial amount required to open an account. Some brokers have no minimum deposit, while others, like IG, require a higher initial investment.
- Leverage: determines how much you can control with your capital. Higher leverage allows for larger potential profits but also magnifies losses. Consider your risk tolerance when choosing leverage.
- Platform: Most brokers offer popular platforms like MT4 and MT5, while some have their proprietary platforms. Choose a platform you're comfortable with and that offers the features you need.
- Fees: Compare spreads, commissions, and other fees from different brokers. These can affect your profits over time, so choose a competitive broker.
- Regulation: Ensure that a reputable authority, such as the FCA or CySEC, regulates the broker for added security and peace of mind.
ConclusionIf you're specifically looking for the original Volatility 75 Index, Deriv is still the most direct place to start.
You might also like:
- High Leverage Forex Brokers
- FSCA-Regulated Forex Brokers
- Best Forex Brokers Compared
- HFM Review
- Best Day Trading Apps in South Africa
Frequently Asked Questions
Which broker is best for beginner traders?
Beginner traders often prefer brokers that offer user-friendly platforms, educational resources, and responsive customer support. Plus500 and XTB are popular choices because they provide intuitive trading interfaces, demo accounts, and access to multiple markets. New traders should also consider regulation, minimum deposit requirements, and available learning materials before opening a live trading account.
Are these brokers regulated and safe to use?
Yes, all the brokers listed are regulated by reputable financial authorities. Depending on the broker, oversight may come from organisations such as the FCA, ASIC, CySEC, or other recognised regulators. Regulation helps ensure compliance with strict financial standards, client fund protection measures, and transparent business practices, making trading environments safer for retail investors.
What is the minimum deposit required to start trading?
Minimum deposit requirements vary between brokers. Exness offers some account types with deposits starting from as little as $10, while Plus500 and FP Markets typically require around $100. IC Markets generally requires a $200 deposit. Traders should review account types carefully, as minimum funding requirements can differ depending on jurisdiction and payment method.
Can I trade on MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5?
Most of the brokers featured support MetaTrader platforms. FP Markets, IC Markets, and Exness offer both MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, giving traders access to advanced charting tools, indicators, and automated trading capabilities. Plus500 uses its own proprietary platform, while XTB offers the xStation 5 trading platform instead of MetaTrader.
Which broker offers the lowest trading costs?
IC Markets and FP Markets are widely recognised for offering highly competitive spreads and low commissions, particularly on their Raw Spread accounts. Exness also provides cost-effective trading conditions across several account types. However, trading costs can vary depending on the instrument traded, market conditions, and the specific account selected by the trader.
Do these brokers offer demo accounts?
Yes, all the brokers listed provide demo accounts that allow traders to practise using virtual funds before risking real money. Demo accounts are valuable for learning platform features, testing trading strategies, and becoming familiar with market conditions. Most demo accounts can be opened free of charge and accessed for a limited or unlimited period.
Can I trade forex and CFDs on these platforms?
Yes, each broker offers forex trading alongside a broad selection of CFD instruments. Depending on the broker, traders may gain access to indices, commodities, shares, cryptocurrencies, ETFs, and other financial markets. CFDs allow traders to speculate on price movements without owning the underlying asset, providing flexibility across different market conditions.
Which broker is best for scalping and day trading?
IC Markets and FP Markets are commonly recommended for scalping and day trading due to their fast execution speeds, deep liquidity, and tight spreads. Both brokers support advanced trading platforms and automated strategies. Traders who execute multiple positions throughout the day often prioritise low costs and reliable order execution when selecting a broker.
Do these brokers offer mobile trading apps?
Yes, all featured brokers provide mobile trading applications for Android and iOS devices. Traders can monitor markets, analyse charts, place trades, manage positions, and access account information directly from their smartphones or tablets. Mobile apps help traders remain connected to financial markets even when they are away from their desktop trading platforms.
How do I choose the right broker for my trading needs?
Choosing the right broker depends on your trading goals, experience level, preferred markets, and budget. Consider factors such as regulation, platform availability, trading costs, customer support, educational resources, and account types. Testing a broker through a demo account can also help determine whether its services and platform features align with your trading style.
You Might Also Like
Recommended brokers