XTB has been around for more than 20 years and has grown well beyond the traditional forex-broker model. Through its own xStation platform, clients can trade CFDs while also getting access to real shares, ETFs, fractional investing and Investment Plans.

For South African traders, though, I would look at the account structure before looking at spreads or leverage. South African residents are currently onboarded through XTB International Limited in Belize, rather than through XTB Africa (Pty) Ltd.

That distinction matters. XTB does have an FSCA-licensed company in South Africa, but that does not mean your trading account automatically falls under that entity or its regulatory framework. The company named in your client agreement is the one that matters.

Quick answer: XTB is available to South African traders through XTB International Limited, with no fixed minimum deposit on the Standard Account, leverage of up to 1:500 on eligible CFDs, and access to forex, shares, ETFs and crypto CFDs through its xStation platform. The main points to check before opening an account are that South African clients are currently onboarded through the Belize-regulated entity rather than XTB Africa, accounts are denominated in USD rather than ZAR, and XTB International does not currently provide Negative Balance Protection.

Is XTB regulated for South African traders?

Yes, but this is one of those cases where the name of the regulator is only part of the story.

XTB operates through several regulated companies. The group has an FSCA-licensed subsidiary in South Africa, but South African clients are currently accepted by XTB International Limited. That company is incorporated in Belize under registration number 000000587 and authorised by the Financial Services Commission of Belize under registration number 6442514.

In other words, seeing an FSCA licence attached to the XTB Group does not automatically mean your account is regulated by the FSCA.

The practical way to check this is simple: read the client agreement before funding the account and confirm which XTB company is named as your contracting entity. That tells you which rules and protections apply to your account.

XTB S.A. has also been listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange since 2016. That gives investors and traders more public information about the wider company, but it does not change the basic rule: assess the broker using the legal entity that actually holds your account.

Can South African traders open an account with XTB?

Yes. South Africa is currently on the list of countries accepted by XTB International Limited.

The account-opening process is online. You complete your personal and financial details, answer the required trading or investment-experience questions, verify your identity and fund the account after approval.

There is no general fixed minimum deposit on the Standard Account. I would not read too much into that, though. A broker can have no minimum deposit while individual trades still require meaningful margin. How much you actually need depends on the instrument, trade size, current market price and leverage being used.

XTB Trust Score

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons More than 20 years of financial-market experience South African accounts are currently opened through the Belize entity rather than XTB Africa Part of a group regulated across several international jurisdictions XTB International does not provide Negative Balance Protection No fixed minimum initial deposit on the Standard Account XTB International currently offers USD trading accounts rather than ZAR accounts Proprietary xStation web and mobile platform Currency conversion costs can become relevant for South African traders Real stocks and ETFs available MT4 and MT5 are not supported Thousands of international instruments Maximum leverage of 1:500 can significantly increase risk Demo Account available Skrill and Neteller deposits can carry fees Swap-Free option available Withdrawals below the published free-withdrawal threshold carry a fee Market research and education built into the ecosystem Product availability and investor protection depend on the account entity Real investing and CFD trading available through one platform No MetaTrader support for traders who rely on MT4, MT5 or MetaTrader EAs

Overview

XTB has more than 20 years of experience in the financial markets.

The group serves millions of clients internationally.

XTB S.A. has traded on the Warsaw Stock Exchange since 2016.

South African residents are currently accepted through XTB International Limited.

That entity is regulated by the Financial Services Commission of Belize.

XTB also owns an FSCA-licensed South African company, although it is not currently the entity used for normal South African onboarding.

XTB International currently uses USD trading accounts.

Markets include forex, indices, commodities, share CFDs, ETF CFDs and cryptocurrency CFDs.

Real shares and ETFs are also available.

XTB uses xStation instead of MT4 or MT5.

Trading is available through web and mobile platforms.

News, market analysis, an economic calendar and educational material are built into the platform.

Is XTB a good broker for South African traders?

There is quite a lot to like in the XTB offering, especially if you want more than a basic forex account.

There is no fixed Standard Account minimum deposit, and you can use the same platform for CFD trading as well as real share and ETF investing. That is useful if part of your portfolio is active trading and another part is longer-term investing.

xStation is also worth looking at closely. Charts, order management, market news, research, economic data and portfolio information are all built into the same environment. For traders who dislike having six browser tabs open just to manage one position, that is a genuine advantage.

The trade-offs are equally clear. South African accounts currently sit under XTB International Limited in Belize rather than the local FSCA-regulated entity. Negative Balance Protection is not provided by XTB International, and the account is denominated in USD.

Those two points would be high on my checklist. The first affects the regulatory protection attached to the account. The second affects what it can cost a South African client to move money between rand, dollars and the currency of the instrument being traded or bought.

Is XTB regulated in South Africa?

XTB Group does have an FSCA-licensed company in South Africa: XTB Africa (Pty) Ltd.

The important distinction is that normal South African accounts are currently opened with XTB International Limited in Belize. So while the group has an FSCA licence, you should not assume that your own account sits under FSCA supervision.

Check the company named in your client agreement. That is the cleanest way to establish which regulatory framework applies.

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Features Offered

Forex CFDs.

Index CFDs.

Commodity CFDs.

Cryptocurrency CFDs.

Share CFDs.

ETF CFDs.

Real shares.

Real ETFs.

Fractional investing.

Investment Plans.

Demo trading.

Swap-Free account option.

Market news and analysis.

Economic calendar.

Market sentiment data.

Stock-screening tools.

Heat maps.

Trading calculators and market statistics.

Educational courses and articles.

Price alerts.

Web and mobile trading.

Feature Availability Forex CFDs Yes Index CFDs Yes Commodity CFDs Yes Stock CFDs Yes ETF CFDs Yes Crypto CFDs Yes Real Stocks Yes Real ETFs Yes Fractional Investing Yes Investment Plans Yes Demo Account Yes Swap-Free Account Yes Market Research Yes Economic Calendar Yes Educational Content Yes Mobile Trading Yes

How We Reviewed XTB

For this review, the focus is on the account a South African resident can actually open today. That is more useful than taking every feature offered somewhere in the XTB Group and assuming it applies locally.

We looked at the contracting entity, regulation, eligibility for South African residents, account currency, minimum deposit rules, leverage, Negative Balance Protection, platform access, fees, funding methods, withdrawals and the available investment and CFD products.

Broker conditions do change. Before depositing, check the latest XTB client agreement, fee schedule and instrument specifications against the conditions discussed here.

XTB Customer Reviews

XTB attracts a large number of reviews through app stores and independent review sites. Those scores move all the time, so I would not put too much weight on one headline star rating.

The comments themselves are usually more useful. Look for repeated feedback about withdrawals, verification delays, platform stability and customer support. Also pay attention to whether the reviewer is talking about CFDs or real investing. They are different products and can produce very different user experiences.

Review Area What to Check Apple App Store Recent app stability, ease of use and login feedback Google Play Recent Android performance and update-related comments Independent review platforms Withdrawals, verification, customer service and recurring complaints Official XTB documentation Fees, account terms and regulatory information

User reviews can help you spot recurring problems, but they are still individual experiences. For fees, regulation and legal protections, I would always give more weight to the broker's formal documentation and the relevant regulator.

XTB Safety and Security

XTB International Limited is regulated by the Financial Services Commission of Belize. XTB also states that client funds are held in segregated bank accounts, separate from money used for the company's day-to-day operations.

The platform supports two-factor authentication, including options such as SMS and authenticator-app codes. It is a straightforward security measure, and one worth enabling on any account that holds trading capital.

The bigger risk-management point for South African traders is that XTB International Limited does not currently offer Negative Balance Protection.

That matters more when leverage is involved. Markets can gap, liquidity can disappear and a stop order is not always filled at the exact price you requested. With leverage as high as 1:500 on eligible products, I would not treat the lack of Negative Balance Protection as a small technical detail.

How does XTB protect client funds?

XTB says client money is held in segregated bank accounts and kept apart from the funds used to run the business.

Segregation is useful protection against operational mixing of client and company money. It does not protect you from losses caused by your own trades.

Does XTB offer two-factor authentication?

Yes. Two-factor authentication is supported, with more than one authentication method available.

If you are holding trading or investment capital in the account, use the strongest authentication option available and secure the recovery method as carefully as the password itself.

XTB at a Glance

Feature XTB Broker XTB Experience 20+ years Group Clients Millions worldwide South African clients accepted Yes SA contracting entity XTB International Limited Regulator for SA account FSC Belize FSC Registration 6442514 XTB Africa FSCA licensed Yes XTB Africa currently used for normal SA onboarding No Trading account currency USD ZAR account No Main regular account Standard Demo Account Yes Swap-Free Account Available General Standard minimum deposit None Swap-Free minimum deposit $1 Maximum leverage Up to 1:500 Minimum CFD order From 0.01 on applicable instruments Main platform xStation Web platform Yes iOS and Android Yes MT4 No MT5 No Forex Yes Indices Yes Commodities Yes Stocks Yes ETFs Yes Cryptocurrency CFDs Yes Negative Balance Protection No under XTB International Open an Account Open Account

XTB Accounts

XTB keeps its account structure fairly straightforward. You do not have five different live accounts with slightly different spreads, commissions and names to compare before you can even start.

The Standard Account is the main live account under XTB International. There is also a Demo Account, plus a separate Swap-Free option for clients who need that structure.

Account Main Purpose Minimum Deposit Key Feature Standard Account Live CFD trading and investing No fixed initial minimum Main XTB account Demo Account Practice and platform testing None Virtual trading funds Swap-Free Account Trading without conventional swaps on eligible instruments for specified periods $1 Swap-free treatment on eligible products Open an Account Open Account Open Account Open Account

Standard Account

This is XTB International's main regular live account.

There is no fixed general minimum initial deposit.

On many CFD markets, the trading cost is built into the spread instead of being charged as a separate commission.

Spreads are variable and change with the instrument and market conditions.

Leverage can reach 1:500 on eligible CFD instruments.

Minimum CFD trade sizes start from 0.01 on many markets.

The account is accessed through XTB's own web and mobile platform.

Accounts under XTB International are currently denominated in USD.

Demo Account

The Demo Account gives you a way to learn xStation before putting real money at risk.

Trades use virtual funds.

You can test order types, charts and platform navigation.

Existing live clients can also create demo environments.

Do not treat demo results as evidence that the same strategy will perform identically with real capital. Execution conditions matter, and so does psychology once actual money is on the line.

Swap-Free Account

XTB International offers a Swap-Free Account.

Eligible positions can be held without conventional overnight swaps for specified periods.

Swap-free treatment does not necessarily continue indefinitely on every instrument.

The currently published minimum deposit is $1.

Leverage can reach 1:500.

XTB currently lists 0% CFD commission for this account, with costs mainly coming through spreads and other applicable charges.

Check the instrument-specific rules before holding a position for an extended period.

What type of account does XTB offer?

The Standard Account is the main live account offered by XTB International. A Demo Account is available for practice, and a separate Swap-Free option is available for clients who require it.

What is the minimum deposit at XTB?

There is currently no general fixed minimum initial deposit for the Standard Account.

That does not mean you can necessarily trade effectively with a very small balance. The cash needed to open a position is determined by the instrument price, position size, leverage and margin requirement.

The Swap-Free Account currently lists a $1 minimum deposit.

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How to Open an XTB Account

The account-opening process is completed online. As with most regulated brokers, you will need to provide personal and financial information, answer suitability questions and complete identity verification before the account can be used for live trading.

Step 1 – Start Your Online Application

Go to the official XTB website.

Choose the option to create an account.

Enter your email address and the requested personal details.

Select South Africa as your country of residence.

Your country of residence helps determine which XTB company can accept the application.

Step 2 – Complete Your Personal Information

Enter your full residential and personal details.

Provide the financial information requested.

Answer the questions about your previous trading or investment experience.

Answer the suitability questions accurately. They are there for a reason.

Before accepting the agreement, check which legal XTB entity will hold your account.

Step 3 – Verify Your Identity

Upload the identification documents requested by XTB.

A passport or another accepted government-issued ID may be required.

Additional supporting documents can be requested.

Make sure the details in the application match the documents you submit.

Step 4 – Wait for Account Approval

XTB reviews the application and verification documents.

The broker may ask for more information if something cannot be verified.

Once the application is approved, the live account can be funded.

Step 5 – Fund Your XTB Account

Log into the XTB app, web platform or client area.

Open the deposit section.

Select one of the payment methods available for your account.

Available XTB International methods can include bank transfer, cards, Skrill and Neteller.

There is no fixed general minimum deposit on the Standard Account.

Remember that the account itself is currently denominated in USD.

Step 6 – Access xStation and Start Trading

Log into xStation after funding the account.

Select the market you want to trade or invest in.

Before placing the order, check the spread, margin, leverage, financing cost and contract specification.

Add Stop Loss or Take Profit orders where they fit your risk plan.

A Stop Loss reduces risk, but it does not guarantee an exact exit price if the market gaps through your level.

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XTB Fees, Spreads, and Commissions

XTB's pricing depends heavily on the product you are using. CFD costs are generally spread-based, while real shares and ETFs follow a different commission structure.

For real stocks and ETFs, XTB currently charges 0% transaction commission up to EUR 100,000 in cumulative monthly turnover . Once turnover moves above that threshold, the published commission is 0.2%, with a minimum charge of EUR 10 on applicable transactions.

. Once turnover moves above that threshold, the published commission is on applicable transactions. For South Africans, I would pay just as much attention to currency conversion as I would to the headline commission.

XTB publishes a 0.5% currency-conversion charge in applicable situations. Because XTB International accounts are denominated in USD, an investment priced in euros, pounds or another currency can introduce an extra conversion cost even when the transaction itself qualifies for 0% commission.

Fee XTB International Account opening Free General Standard minimum initial deposit None CFD commission 0% on many products; spreads and other product costs apply CFD spread Variable by instrument and market conditions Real stocks/ETFs up to EUR 100,000 monthly turnover 0% transaction commission Real stocks/ETFs above EUR 100,000 monthly turnover 0.2%, minimum EUR 10 Currency conversion 0.5% can apply Account inactivity A monthly inactivity charge can apply after the published inactivity period Skrill deposit 2% Neteller deposit 1% Card deposit XTB currently lists no deposit charge Bank transfer Bank or intermediary charges can apply Withdrawal above $50 Free from XTB Withdrawal below $50 $30

Does XTB charge an inactivity fee?

Yes. An inactivity fee can apply after the account has gone through the published period without the required trading activity.

If you plan to fund the account and then leave it untouched for months, check the latest inactivity rules first. This is one of those fees that is easy to ignore when opening the account and annoying to discover later.

Does XTB charge commissions on stocks and ETFs?

Real stocks and ETFs currently qualify for 0% transaction commission up to EUR 100,000 in cumulative monthly turnover.

Above that level, XTB publishes a 0.2% commission with a EUR 10 minimum charge under its current international pricing structure.

Remember that 0% commission does not always mean a completely cost-free transaction. Currency conversion can still apply.

XTB South Africa – ZAR Accounts and Currency Conversion

This is one of the areas South African traders should look at carefully because it can change the real cost of the account.

XTB International currently provides USD trading accounts. ZAR is not available as a base account currency.

ZAR is not available as a base account currency. If you deposit from a rand-denominated bank account or card, the money may need to be converted into US dollars before or while it reaches your XTB account. Depending on the payment route, your bank, card issuer or payment provider may handle that conversion.

There can then be a second layer of conversion when you buy an investment priced in a different currency.

For example, if your XTB account is in USD and you buy a share listed in euros, the relevant XTB conversion rules can apply to that transaction as well.

South African Currency Issue What It Means ZAR base account Not currently available through XTB International XTB International account currency USD Deposit from a ZAR bank account Conversion to USD may be required Trading a non-USD instrument Currency conversion can apply Published XTB transaction conversion charge 0.5% can apply Exchange-rate risk Yes

None of this automatically makes XTB expensive. It does mean you should calculate more than the spread before comparing it with a broker that offers a ZAR account.

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XTB Trading Platforms

XTB no longer builds its offering around MetaTrader. The broker has gone all-in on its own xStation ecosystem, available through a web browser and mobile apps for iOS and Android.

Whether that is a positive or a negative depends on how you trade. If you want a clean, integrated platform, xStation has a lot going for it. If your strategy depends on MT4 Expert Advisors, MQL indicators or an existing MetaTrader setup, the lack of MT4 and MT5 is a real limitation.

xStation Web Platform

xStation runs in a supported web browser.

You do not need to install separate desktop software for normal web access.

Charts, indicators, order management and market information are built into the same interface.

Both CFDs and supported real investment products can be accessed from the platform.

Stop Loss, Take Profit and pending orders are supported.

Portfolio and account information sit inside the same XTB environment.

XTB Mobile App

The mobile app is available on iOS and Android.

You can monitor open trades and investments.

Positions can be opened, adjusted and closed from the app.

Charts and market news are available on mobile.

Stop Loss and Take Profit levels can be changed.

Funding and withdrawal functions are available through the account environment.

Supported security and two-factor authentication settings can also be managed through XTB interfaces.

xStation Market Analysis Tools

Economic calendar.

Market news.

Technical charts.

Market sentiment data.

Top movers.

Heat maps.

Stock screener.

Technical indicators.

Drawing tools.

Market statistics.

xStation Investment Tools

Real shares and ETFs are available where supported by the client's entity.

Fractional investing gives clients access to eligible shares and ETFs with smaller investment amounts.

XTB's fractional exposure is structured as a fiduciary fractional right rather than as a separate exchange-listed instrument.

Investment Plans can be used to build portfolios from selected ETFs.

The plans can currently be started with a relatively small amount.

Investments and trading positions can be monitored from the same ecosystem.

Platform Feature xStation Web platform Yes iOS Yes Android Yes Browser trading Yes Advanced charts Yes Stop Loss Yes Take Profit Yes Pending Orders Yes Economic Calendar Yes Market News Yes Market Sentiment Yes Stock Screener Yes Heat Maps Yes Demo Trading Yes Stocks and ETFs Yes CFDs Yes MT4 No MT5 No Open an Account Open Account

Does XTB still offer MetaTrader 4?

No. XTB removed MetaTrader 4 from its offering on 19 April 2024 and migrated existing MT4 trading accounts to its own platform.

That will not bother everyone. It will matter if your trading setup depends on MetaTrader Expert Advisors, custom MQL indicators or other tools built specifically around MT4.

Does XTB offer MetaTrader 5?

No. MT5 is not currently supported either. XTB's present trading and investment setup centres on its proprietary platform.

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XTB Deposit and Withdrawal

XTB International supports several funding methods. What appears in your account can vary by country and account setup, but current methods include cards, bank transfers, Skrill and Neteller.

For South Africans, the USD account currency is the part I would keep in mind. Depositing from a rand account can mean converting the money before it reaches the trading balance.

Funding Method XTB Fee Typical Processing Credit/Debit Card No XTB deposit fee currently listed Usually fast Bank Transfer Bank/intermediary charges may apply Can take several business days Skrill 2% Usually fast Neteller 1% Usually fast Open an Account Open Account Open Account

How can I deposit money into my XTB account?

Log into the XTB app, web platform or client area and open the deposit section. From there, select whichever funding method is available to your account and follow the payment instructions.

Where possible, XTB recommends funding in the same currency as the trading account. Under XTB International, that currently means USD.

How are XTB withdrawals processed?

Withdrawals are normally sent to a bank account held in the client's own name.

XTB currently lists withdrawals above $50 as free from its side. A withdrawal below $50 carries a $30 fee.

That is XTB's charge. Your receiving bank or an intermediary bank can still add its own fee, and final processing time depends partly on the banking system once XTB has released the payment.

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XTB Leverage

XTB International offers CFD leverage of up to 1:500 on eligible instruments.

on eligible instruments. The available leverage is not the same across every market.

Current margin requirements can be checked in the order window and XTB's margin information.

Clients can request a lower maximum leverage setting.

Real shares and ETFs do not work on the same leveraged CFD basis.

A 1:500 leverage limit looks attractive if the only number you are watching is the margin needed to open the trade. That is not the right way to think about it.

Leverage reduces the capital posted as margin. It does not reduce the size of the market exposure. A relatively small move against the position can therefore translate into a much larger percentage loss on the capital used for the trade.

That risk deserves more attention under XTB International because the entity currently does not provide Negative Balance Protection.

XTB Trading Instruments

XTB is no longer just a forex and CFD broker. The international offering combines leveraged products with real share and ETF investing.

The exact number of available instruments will change as markets are added or removed, so I prefer looking at what asset classes you can actually trade rather than quoting one instrument count that could be outdated a few months later.

Market Availability Forex CFDs Yes Index CFDs Yes Commodity CFDs Yes Stock CFDs Yes ETF CFDs Yes Cryptocurrency CFDs Yes Real Stocks Yes Real ETFs Yes Fractional Investing Yes Investment Plans Yes

How many forex pairs does XTB offer?

XTB International currently advertises more than 60 forex CFD pairs, including majors, minors and selected emerging-market currencies.

For local traders, USD/ZAR is also available among the forex CFD markets.

Does XTB offer real stocks?

Yes. Both real shares and Share CFDs are available.

Do not confuse the two. A real share gives you investment exposure through the underlying share structure offered by XTB. A Share CFD is a derivative used to speculate on the price and can involve leverage and overnight financing.

Before placing the trade, check exactly which product you have selected.

XTB Research

XTB has put a fair amount of its research functionality directly inside xStation. That makes sense if you want to analyse a market, check upcoming data releases and manage a position without constantly jumping between separate services.

Daily market news.

Economic calendar.

Fundamental analysis.

Technical analysis.

Market sentiment.

Top movers.

Stock screener.

Heat maps.

Performance statistics.

Price alerts.

Educational courses.

Market commentary.

Does XTB provide an economic calendar?

Yes. The economic calendar covers scheduled releases and market events, with information such as previous readings, forecasts and reported figures.

For anyone trading around CPI, employment numbers, central-bank decisions or other high-impact releases, it is useful to have this sitting inside the same platform as the position.

Does XTB provide education for beginners?

Yes. XTB publishes educational material on forex, CFDs, investing, commodities, indices, ETFs, technical analysis, fundamental analysis and the use of its platform.

Education is useful for learning how an instrument works. It cannot make leveraged trading safe. A new trader would be better off learning the platform in the Demo Account before using real capital, particularly when experimenting with higher leverage.

XTB Customer Support

XTB International provides support through live chat, email and account-based support channels.

The international entity currently advertises 24/5 human chat support, with automated assistance also available outside normal human-support hours.

Support Feature Availability Live Chat Yes Email Yes 24/5 Human Chat Support Advertised Automated Chat Assistance Available In-platform support Yes Help Centre Yes English support Yes

XTB Awards

XTB has picked up a number of awards covering brokerage services, investing, its trading platform, mobile trading and user experience.

I would treat awards as background information rather than a reason to open an account. They are normally issued by publications or industry organisations, not by financial regulators, and they tell you very little about whether the account structure suits your particular way of trading.

Who Is XTB Best Suited To?

XTB is likely to make the most sense for someone who is happy using xStation and wants both active CFD trading and longer-term investing available through the same broker.

XTB vs eToro vs IC Markets – A Comparison

Feature XTB eToro IC Markets Core platform approach Proprietary XTB/xStation ecosystem Proprietary eToro web and mobile platform Multiple third-party and integrated platforms MetaTrader No Not its core platform MT4 and MT5 available cTrader No No Available on supported entities/accounts TradingView integration Not a core account platform Charting features integrated in its own ecosystem Available on supported accounts Real stocks Yes Available in supported jurisdictions Depends on entity and product offering Real ETFs Yes Available in supported jurisdictions Depends on entity and product offering Forex CFDs Yes Available in supported jurisdictions Yes Copy trading Not a core XTB feature CopyTrader is a major platform feature Available through supported platforms and integrations Demo account Yes Yes Yes Main strength CFD trading, investing and research inside one proprietary platform Social investing and CopyTrader functionality Forex and CFD trading with a wider choice of platforms

One warning with broker comparisons: compare the entities available to you, not just the brand names. Leverage, investor protection, product access and fees can change depending on your country and the company that holds the account.

Conclusion

XTB today looks quite different from a traditional forex-only broker. It has built a single ecosystem around CFD trading, real shares, ETFs, fractional investing, Investment Plans, research and education.

For a South African trader, the low account-entry barrier is useful. There is no fixed minimum deposit on the Standard Account, leverage can reach 1:500 on eligible CFDs and you can manage both active trades and longer-term investments from the same platform.

But I would not open the account based on those features alone.

The important detail is that South African residents are currently onboarded through XTB International Limited in Belize. The XTB Group does have an FSCA-licensed South African subsidiary, but that is not currently the company used for normal South African account opening.

XTB International also does not provide Negative Balance Protection, and accounts are currently denominated in USD. If your money starts in rand, currency conversion and exchange-rate movements become part of the calculation.

For someone who likes xStation and wants CFDs, shares and ETFs under one login, the setup is broad and convenient.

If your non-negotiables are MT4, MT5, a ZAR base account or Negative Balance Protection, those are meaningful gaps and should be considered before opening the account.

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Disclaimer

Forex and CFD trading carries substantial risk.

Leverage increases both potential profits and potential losses.

XTB International Limited currently does not provide Negative Balance Protection.

South African residents are currently onboarded through XTB International Limited in Belize.

XTB Group has an FSCA-licensed South African subsidiary, but you should confirm which legal entity appears in your own client agreement.

XTB International currently provides USD trading accounts, which can create conversion costs for clients funding in rand.

Fees, spreads, leverage, payment methods and product availability can change.

Real shares and ETFs can fall in value.

CFDs are derivatives and are different from owning the underlying asset.

Check XTB's latest legal documents, fee schedules and instrument specifications before trading.

This review is general information and is not personalised financial or investment advice.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is XTB?

XTB is an international brokerage and investment group with more than 20 years in the financial markets. Its platform covers forex, indices, commodities, share CFDs, ETF CFDs and cryptocurrency CFDs, as well as real shares, real ETFs, fractional investing and Investment Plans.

Can South Africans use XTB?

Yes. South African residents are currently accepted by XTB International Limited and can apply online for an account.

Which XTB company handles South African clients?

South Africans are currently directed to XTB International Limited, the group's Belize entity.

This is worth checking in the client agreement before you deposit because the contracting company determines the regulation and account protections that apply.

Is XTB regulated?

Yes. Different companies within XTB Group are regulated in different jurisdictions.

XTB International Limited is authorised by the Financial Services Commission of Belize. Other XTB companies operate under regulators including the FCA, KNF and CySEC.

Is XTB FSCA regulated?

XTB Group owns an FSCA-licensed South African subsidiary called XTB Africa (Pty) Ltd.

South African residents, however, are currently onboarded through XTB International Limited in Belize. So the fact that an FSCA-regulated company exists within the group does not mean your own account is automatically held under that licence.

What is XTB's Trust Score?

XTB currently has a ForexSuggest Trust Score of 92 out of 100. This is an editorial rating, not a score issued by a financial regulator.

What is the minimum deposit at XTB?

XTB currently has no general fixed minimum initial deposit on the Standard Account.

The balance needed to open an actual position depends on the instrument, minimum trade size, leverage and margin requirement.

What account types does XTB offer?

XTB International's main live option is the Standard Account. Demo Accounts are also available, along with a separate Swap-Free Account option.

Does XTB offer a demo account?

Yes. The Demo Account uses virtual funds and lets you learn the platform before risking real money.

Does XTB offer an Islamic or Swap-Free account?

Yes. XTB International offers a Swap-Free Account.

Swap-free conditions apply to eligible products for defined periods, so check the rules for the individual instrument rather than assuming every position can remain swap-free indefinitely.