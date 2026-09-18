QuickTrade has been around in South Africa for some time, but the business looks quite different today from the older QuickTrade many local traders may remember.

The South African side of the operation runs through QuickTrade (Pty) Ltd, an authorised Financial Services Provider under FSCA FSP No. 45262. The actual trading account, however, sits with QuickTrade.World in Botswana. That company acts as the principal and counterparty to your trades and receives client deposits.

That distinction is worth understanding before you deposit. Having an FSCA-authorised company involved locally does not mean every part of your trading relationship falls under the South African licence.

The platform has changed as well. QuickTrade now focuses on Match-Trader rather than MetaTrader, with TradingView charts built into the platform. The wider setup includes live and demo accounts, copy trading, funded-trader challenges, competitions, signals and partner programmes.

South African clients trade mainly through USD-denominated accounts, although you can deposit in rand and have the money converted to US dollars.

In this review, I look at how the regulatory setup actually works, what happened with the FSCA in February 2026, the accounts and platforms available, what trading costs look like and what I would check before sending money to the broker.

Is QuickTrade regulated for South African traders?

Yes. QuickTrade (Pty) Ltd is an authorised Financial Services Provider in South Africa regulated by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) under FSP No. 45262

But there is an important second part to that answer.

QuickTrade's current disclosure says the South African company acts as an Introducing Broker for QuickTrade.World. Your trading account is opened with QuickTradeWorld, a Botswana-incorporated company registered under BW00000404456.

QuickTrade.World is the company acting as principal and counterparty to the trades. It is also the entity that receives client deposits.

If you're opening an account from South Africa, I would pay attention to this rather than stopping at the FSCA licence number. The local company is regulated, but it is not the entity actually holding your trading funds or taking the other side of the trading relationship.

Can South African traders open an account with QuickTrade?

Yes. QuickTrade accepts South African clients and has a local office in Midrand.

The current setup gives South Africans access to the QuickTrade.World trading environment while the local QuickTrade company handles onboarding and support.

One practical point to understand is the account currency. South African trading accounts are mainly USD-denominated. You can fund in rand, but the deposit is converted into US dollars before it lands in the trading account.

You also don't have to fund immediately. A profile can be opened first, and there is a demo account if you want to spend some time inside Match-Trader before putting real money at risk.

QuickTrade Trust Score

QuickTrade Pros and Cons

Pros Cons FSCA-authorised South African introducing entity QuickTrade.World, rather than the SA entity, is the principal trading counterparty Local office and South African support QuickTrade.World is incorporated in Botswana and sits outside the direct scope of the SA FSP licence for the trading-counterparty role Modern Match-Trader setup Traders who rely on MT4 or MT5 will need to move to a different platform TradingView charting built into Match-Trader Leveraged forex and CFD trading can result in substantial losses Demo, Live, Prop and Competition accounts The FSCA imposed a R710,000 FIC Act administrative penalty on QuickTrade (Pty) Ltd in February 2026 Local ZAR deposits with conversion to USD ZAR/USD conversion adds exchange-rate exposure and possible conversion costs More than 200 instruments advertised Trading costs vary by instrument rather than following one simple pricing model Copy trading and funded-trader programmes Prop challenges come with separate fees, drawdown limits and trading rules Browser and mobile trading Full KYC is required before withdrawals are completed

Overview

QuickTrade has moved beyond a basic forex and CFD brokerage model and now offers several different trading routes.

South African clients receive local support through QuickTrade (Pty) Ltd, FSP 45262.

QuickTrade.World in Botswana is the principal and counterparty to client trades.

Match-Trader is now the main trading platform.

TradingView charts are built into the platform.

QuickTrade advertises more than 200 instruments across forex, indices, commodities, metals, cryptocurrencies and global stock CFDs.

South African trading accounts are mainly denominated in USD.

ZAR deposits are accepted and converted into USD.

The broker offers live trading, demo trading, prop challenges, copy trading and competitions.

QuickTrade has a physical South African office in Midrand.

Is QuickTrade a good broker for South African traders?

There are parts of the QuickTrade setup that make sense for South African traders. You have a local office, an FSCA-authorised introducing company, local ZAR funding and a fairly modern trading platform with TradingView charts built in.

You also get live trading, copy trading, prop challenges and competitions under the same brand rather than having to open accounts with several different providers.

The regulatory structure deserves more attention than the marketing features, though. The company holding the deposits and acting as counterparty is QuickTrade.World in Botswana, not QuickTrade (Pty) Ltd in South Africa.

The February 2026 FSCA enforcement action also belongs in the picture.

For me, the practical questions would be simple: Am I comfortable with the Botswana counterparty? Are the trading costs competitive for the markets I actually trade? What does the ZAR/USD conversion cost me? And am I happy using Match-Trader instead of MT4 or MT5?

Is QuickTrade regulated in South Africa?

Yes. QuickTrade (Pty) Ltd is authorised by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority under FSP No. 45262 and holds a Category I FAIS licence.

The company currently acts as the South African Introducing Broker for QuickTrade.World.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $500 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:100 🏦 Regulators: FSCA Start Trading Read Review

QuickTrade Features

QuickTrade now puts quite a few different services under one roof. You can practise on demo, trade your own capital, enter a funded-trader challenge or take part in trading competitions without moving away from the broader Match-Trader setup.

Live forex and CFD trading.

Demo trading with virtual funds.

More than 200 advertised instruments.

Forex pairs.

Global stock CFDs.

Indices.

Commodities.

Precious and industrial metals.

Cryptocurrency CFDs.

TurboTrade Fund challenges.

Trading competitions.

Copy and social trading.

Trading signals.

Trading calculators and position-sizing tools.

TradingView charting.

Introducing Broker and Money Manager programmes.

Feature Availability Forex Yes Indices Yes Commodities Yes Metals Yes Global stock CFDs Yes Cryptocurrency CFDs Yes Demo trading Yes Copy trading Yes Prop trading Yes Trading competitions Yes TradingView integration Yes Mobile trading Yes Trading signals Yes

QuickTrade Customer Reviews

Broker reviews need a bit of common sense. A handful of five-star reviews does not prove that a broker is excellent, and a handful of angry reviews does not automatically make it unsafe.

QuickTrade publishes customer testimonials on its own websites, including comments about Match-Trader, account opening, funding and local support. Because the company chooses which testimonials appear on its own site, I would treat those as marketing material rather than independent evidence.

At the time of this September 2026 review, Trustpilot showed approximately 2.1 out of 5 from 19 reviews for quicktrade.co.za.

for quicktrade.co.za. Nineteen reviews is a very small sample, so I would be careful about reading too much into the average score by itself.

Independent reviewers describe both good and bad experiences. Positive comments include withdrawals and local support. Complaints include trading experiences, support, withdrawals, and funded-trader programmes. These are individual user reports, not independently verified findings.

If I were testing the broker myself, I would read the newest reviews first, compare comments across more than one platform and start with an amount small enough to test funding, execution, and withdrawals before committing more capital.

QuickTrade Safety and Security

QuickTrade says client money is kept separately from the company's operating funds.

Its South African disclosure also makes it clear that QuickTrade (Pty) Ltd itself does not hold the trading funds. Deposits settle with QuickTrade.World in Botswana.

That split between the local introducing company and the international trading counterparty is one of the first things I would understand before opening an account.

QuickTrade also uses Know Your Customer, FICA and anti-money-laundering checks. Depending on the account and circumstances, you may be asked for identification, proof of address, source-of-funds information and other supporting documents.

How does QuickTrade protect client funds?

QuickTrade says client funds are segregated from company operating money through its banking and payment partners.

Segregation is useful, but don't confuse it with insurance or a compensation guarantee. It does not protect you against trading losses, and it does not eliminate counterparty or operational risk.

For a South African client, I would still check the latest client agreement to see exactly where the money is held and what legal protections apply to that account.

How does QuickTrade verify traders?

QuickTrade currently promotes an onboarding model where users may be able to create and fund an account before completing full KYC in some circumstances.

The important part is that full verification is required before a withdrawal is processed.

That verification may include your identity document, proof of residential address, source-of-funds information and anything else requested under the broker's financial-crime controls.

Requirements can change, so use the instructions in the current client portal rather than relying on an old review or screenshot.

QuickTrade at a Glance

Feature QuickTrade Broker brand QuickTrade South African entity QuickTrade (Pty) Ltd FSCA authorised Yes FSP Number 45262 Licence type Category I FAIS SA entity role Introducing Broker Trading counterparty QuickTrade.World International entity QuickTrade World (Pty) Ltd International registration BW00000404456 International headquarters Gaborone, Botswana South African office Midrand, Gauteng Main account currency for SA clients USD ZAR funding Yes Main trading platform Match-Trader TradingView Integrated Demo account Yes Live account Yes Prop account Yes Competition account Yes Forex Yes Indices Yes Commodities Yes Metals Yes Global stock CFDs Yes Cryptocurrencies Yes Advertised instrument range 200+ Copy trading Yes Mobile trading Yes Minimum deposit No single universal minimum clearly published on current public pages; check account setup KYC Required before withdrawals 2026 FSCA enforcement R710,000 FIC Act administrative penalty Open an Account Open Account

QuickTrade Accounts

There are four main routes into the QuickTrade setup: Demo, Live, Prop Challenge and Competition accounts.

The useful part is that each account serves a fairly clear purpose. Demo is for testing the platform. Live is for trading your own money. Prop Challenge is for traders trying to qualify for funded capital. Competition accounts are used for structured trading contests.

Account Main Purpose Real Money Key Feature Demo Account Practice and platform testing No $100,000 virtual balance currently advertised Live Account Trading personal capital Yes Access to live forex and CFD markets Prop Challenge Qualify for firm capital Evaluation fee applies Funding tiers currently advertised up to $200,000 Competition Account Structured trading competitions Depends on event Leaderboards and potential prizes Open an Account Open Account Open Account Open Account

Demo Account

The Demo Account lets you test Match-Trader without putting real money on the line.

QuickTrade currently advertises a $100,000 virtual balance.

You can use it to learn the order ticket, practise opening and closing positions and get used to the platform.

It is also useful for testing a trading idea before moving it to a live account.

Just don't read too much into demo profits. Execution pressure and decision-making usually feel very different once real money is involved.

Live Account

The Live Account is where you trade your own money.

Forex and CFD markets are accessed through Match-Trader.

South African clients currently trade through USD-denominated accounts.

Rand deposits can be converted into USD when credited.

There is no clearly published universal minimum deposit across every current setup, so check the amount shown during registration.

Prop Challenge Account

QuickTrade's funded-trader programme runs through TurboTrade Fund.

Advertised challenge sizes currently range from $10,000 to $200,000.

The rules can include profit targets, daily-loss limits and maximum drawdown limits.

Selected standard challenges currently use an 8% profit target, a 5% daily loss limit and a 10% maximum loss.

Traders who qualify can currently keep up to 80% of qualifying profits under the published programme.

Read the actual challenge agreement before paying. Prop-firm rules can change, and small details around drawdown calculations, prohibited strategies and payouts matter.

Competition Account

Competition Accounts are used for organised trading contests.

Each competition runs under its own rules and leaderboard.

Prizes can include cash or account-related rewards depending on the event.

Some competitions may connect with QuickTrade's funded-trader programmes.

Check the entry requirements and prize conditions for the specific competition rather than assuming all events work the same way.

What types of accounts does QuickTrade offer?

QuickTrade currently offers Demo, Live, Prop Challenge and Competition accounts.

That covers four different use cases: learning the platform with virtual money, trading your own capital, competing against other traders or trying to qualify for funded capital.

Does QuickTrade have a demo account?

Yes. QuickTrade offers a demo account with virtual funds and currently advertises a $100,000 demo balance.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $500 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:100 🏦 Regulators: FSCA Start Trading Read Review

How to Open a QuickTrade Account

Registration is handled online. QuickTrade currently promotes an onboarding process where you can create a profile and access parts of the trading setup before completing full withdrawal-level KYC.

Step 1 – Create Your QuickTrade Profile

Go to the official QuickTrade website.

Select the option to open or create an account.

Enter your email address and requested personal details.

Create a password and keep the login details secure.

Check the web address carefully. Broker impersonation through social media and fake websites is common enough that this is worth doing every time.

Step 2 – Choose Your Account

Select Demo, Live, Prop Challenge or Competition.

Demo makes sense if you want to learn Match-Trader first.

Choose Live if you're ready to trade your own capital.

If you're considering a prop challenge, read the rules before paying the evaluation fee.

Step 3 – Complete Your Information

Enter the personal information requested during registration.

South African users may need to provide information required under FICA and related compliance rules.

Your name and address should match the supporting documents you plan to submit.

QuickTrade may also request financial or source-of-funds information.

Step 4 – Fund Your Account

Open the funding section in the client area.

Choose one of the available payment methods.

South African clients can currently deposit by local EFT in rand.

The rand amount is converted to USD when it reaches a USD trading account.

Cards, international bank wires and selected cryptocurrency deposits are also advertised.

Check the exchange rate and conversion margin before you confirm the transfer. Those costs are easy to ignore until you start moving larger amounts.

Step 5 – Complete KYC Verification

QuickTrade uses KYC and anti-money-laundering checks.

You may need to provide a government-issued identity document.

Proof of residential address may also be requested.

Source-of-funds information can be required.

Full KYC must currently be completed before a withdrawal can be processed.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $500 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:100 🏦 Regulators: FSCA Start Trading Read Review

QuickTrade Fees, Spreads and Commissions

QuickTrade does not use one simple fee that applies to every market. Costs depend on what you're trading.

The broker's current international Summary Fee Schedule shows different pricing for US equity CFDs, forex, indices and commodities.

The July 2025 international fee schedule lists a 0.6% commission when entering and another 0.6% when exiting US equity CFD positions , with no minimum fee.

, with no minimum fee. That is a number I would check again in the live schedule before trading, especially if you're active in stock CFDs. Pricing can change.

Overnight financing is another cost to watch. Leave a leveraged position open through rollover and financing charges may apply. Forex positions can also receive adjustments linked to the interest-rate difference between the two currencies.

Fee Details Spreads Depend on instrument and market conditions Margin forex commission Charged in points and varies by instrument Index CFD commission Charged in points and varies by instrument Commodity CFD commission Charged in points and varies by instrument US equity CFD commission Current international schedule states 0.6% in and 0.6% out Overnight funding Can apply to positions held overnight SA local EFT deposit fee QuickTrade currently advertises no deposit fee Card deposit fee QuickTrade currently advertises no deposit fee International wire Sending-bank charges may apply Crypto deposits Network charges may apply Withdrawal charges Third-party processing costs may apply ZAR/USD conversion Exchange-rate conversion applies to local SA funding

Does QuickTrade charge commissions?

Yes. The commission depends on the market and instrument.

QuickTrade uses different pricing for US equity CFDs, margin forex, indices and commodities, so check the specification for the exact instrument you're planning to trade.

Are overnight fees charged?

Yes. Financing can apply when a leveraged trade remains open over the broker's rollover period.

The amount can differ depending on the instrument and whether you're long or short. If you swing trade or hold positions for several days, this is a cost worth checking before you enter rather than after you close the trade.

QuickTrade Trading Platforms

Match-Trader is now the main QuickTrade platform.

This is quite a change from older QuickTrade material, where MetaTrader featured more heavily. If you're reading an older review mentioning MT5 account types or leverage settings, make sure you're not mixing those conditions up with the current offering.

Match-Trader Web Platform

Match-Trader runs in the browser, so a normal desktop installation is not required.

Trading, charts, market information and account data sit inside the same environment.

One-click execution and more advanced order functionality are available.

The wider setup also gives users access to QuickTrade's different account routes.

TradingView Integration

TradingView charts are built directly into Match-Trader.

You don't need to keep a completely separate charting package open just to do technical analysis.

Indicators and drawing tools are available inside the platform.

If you already use TradingView regularly, the interface should feel fairly familiar.

QuickTrade Mobile Trading

Match-Trader is available on iOS and Android.

You can monitor positions and account performance from your phone.

Trades can be opened, adjusted and closed away from the desktop.

The web platform can also be accessed through compatible mobile browsers.

Copy Trading

Copy trading forms part of the Match-Trader environment.

You can review strategy providers before allocating capital.

Trades are copied according to the allocation you choose.

Available statistics can include drawdown, trading history and other risk data.

I would pay at least as much attention to drawdown as returns. A strategy showing a high percentage return can still be taking far more risk than you're comfortable with.

Platform Feature Match-Trader Web trading Yes Android Yes iOS Yes TradingView charts Yes One-click trading Yes Advanced order types Yes Copy trading Yes Prop dashboards Yes Demo trading Yes Live trading Yes Competition accounts Yes Open an Account Open Account

Which trading platform does QuickTrade offer?

QuickTrade currently uses Match-Trader as its main platform.

It supports web and mobile trading, has TradingView charting built in and gives access to the broker's Live, Demo, Prop and Competition accounts.

Does QuickTrade still use MT5?

Older QuickTrade documents refer to MetaTrader 5, but the current offering is centred on Match-Trader.

This is one of those cases where the date on a broker review matters. Older MT5 specifications, leverage figures and account conditions may have little to do with what a new client receives today.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $500 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:100 🏦 Regulators: FSCA Start Trading Read Review

QuickTrade Deposits and Withdrawals

South African clients have a fairly straightforward local funding option.

You can currently deposit by EFT in rand into a USD-denominated QuickTrade account. The money is converted into USD when it is credited.

QuickTrade also advertises Visa and Mastercard payments, international bank wires and cryptocurrency transfers using supported assets such as USDT and Bitcoin.

Funding Feature QuickTrade South African EFT Yes SA EFT processing Advertised as same day during business hours Debit/Credit Card Yes Card processing Advertised as instant International bank wire Yes International wire timing Approximately 1–3 business days Crypto deposits Supported methods currently include USDT and BTC SA trading account currency USD ZAR to USD conversion Yes Withdrawal processing by QuickTrade Advertised within 1 business day Bank settlement after processing Can add approximately 1–3 days Full KYC before withdrawal Yes Same-source withdrawal rule Yes Open an Account Open Account

How do I deposit money with QuickTrade?

Log in to the client area, open the funding section and choose your payment method.

South African traders can currently deposit through local EFT in rand. That amount is then converted into USD for the trading account.

Before you send the money, look at the conversion rate and any margin built into the FX conversion. On a small deposit it may look insignificant. On larger transfers, it can become a real cost.

Can I fund QuickTrade from FNB, Capitec, Standard Bank or another South African bank?

Yes. QuickTrade says local EFT deposits can be made from South African bank accounts, so the option is not tied to one particular bank.

Check the payment instructions and transaction limits inside the client portal before transferring funds.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $500 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:100 🏦 Regulators: FSCA Start Trading Read Review

QuickTrade Leverage

QuickTrade offers leveraged forex and CFD trading.

There is no single current maximum-leverage figure that applies to every account and instrument.

Margin requirements can differ according to the product, account setup, balance and risk settings.

Older QuickTrade documents with fixed leverage levels relate to previous account structures and should not automatically be applied to today's Match-Trader setup.

Check the live margin requirement before opening a position.

More leverage means more exposure. A relatively small move against you can therefore produce a much larger loss on your account.

What is the maximum leverage at QuickTrade?

There is no single leverage number I would quote for every QuickTrade market.

Margin requirements vary. Use the current product specification inside the platform rather than an old leverage table from QuickTrade's MetaTrader period.

QuickTrade Trading Instruments

QuickTrade advertises more than 200 instruments across several markets.

Most of these are CFDs, which means you're trading the price movement rather than taking ownership of the underlying asset.

Market Examples Forex Major, minor and exotic currency pairs including EUR/USD, GBP/JPY and USD/ZAR Indices Global equity indices Commodities Energy, agricultural and soft commodities Metals Gold, silver and other precious or industrial metals Cryptocurrencies Digital-asset CFDs such as BTC/USD, ETH/USD and ADA/USD Global stocks Stock CFDs, including US equity CFDs Other global CFDs Additional instruments listed in the live product schedule

Contract specifications differ between markets. Before entering a position, check the contract size, spread, commission, trading hours, margin requirement and overnight financing.

This matters especially when you move between asset classes. A position size that feels normal on EUR/USD can represent a very different risk profile on an index, crypto CFD or individual stock CFD.

QuickTrade Research and Trading Tools

Most of QuickTrade's day-to-day trading tools sit inside Match-Trader or the wider QuickTrade account environment.

TradingView charting.

Technical indicators.

Drawing tools.

Live market news.

Trading signals.

Position-size tools.

Margin calculators.

Profit calculators.

Risk-management tools.

Performance tracking.

Copy-trading statistics.

Trading-plan resources.

Educational workshops and platform training.

I would treat signals and copy-trading statistics as inputs, not instructions.

A signal can fail. A profitable strategy provider can hit a drawdown. A back-tested idea can fall apart once market conditions change. That's normal trading risk, and no platform feature gets rid of it.

QuickTrade Education

QuickTrade offers educational material alongside the trading platform.

The South African business advertises workshops and seminars, while QuickTradeWorld provides platform training, trading events and sessions covering tools such as Match-Trader and TradingView.

Education can help you understand how the software works and how risk controls are applied. I would still separate education from sales material. Learning how to use a platform is useful. It does not tell you whether a trade is worth taking or whether a broker is the right fit for your money.

QuickTrade Customer Support

QuickTrade provides support for South African and international clients and maintains a physical office in Midrand.

Support Option Availability Email Yes WhatsApp Yes Online contact form Yes Client-portal support Yes South African office Yes Botswana office Yes SA local business hours Monday–Friday, 08:00–17:00 SAST currently advertised

The South African office is currently listed at Mushroom Farm Retail Park, Kyalami Gardens, Midrand.

Use the contact details published on the official QuickTrade website. I would avoid sending money, documents or account information to a number that reached out through an unverified WhatsApp profile or social-media account.

QuickTrade Complaints and Dispute Handling

QuickTrade publishes a complaints policy and dispute-resolution documents in its legal section.

If you have a complaint, keep your records. Account statements, screenshots, transaction references and written correspondence are far more useful than trying to reconstruct what happened several weeks later.

South African clients should also work out which company the complaint relates to.

If the issue concerns the services provided by QuickTrade (Pty) Ltd, the South African regulatory framework may be relevant. If it concerns the actual trading relationship with QuickTradeWorld, the route may be different.

You can independently verify a South African FSP through the FSCA register rather than relying on the licence number printed on a broker's own website.

Who Might Consider QuickTrade?

QuickTrade may suit traders who want access to local South African support but are comfortable trading through the Match-Trader platform and dealing with QuickTrade.World as the trading counterparty.

It may also suit traders who like having demo trading, live trading, copy trading and prop challenges available under one account environment.

I would look elsewhere if MT4 or MT5 is non-negotiable for your strategy, particularly if you rely on MetaTrader EAs or an existing MT5 workflow.

The setup may also be less attractive if you specifically want your trading counterparty and fund-holding company to be the same locally regulated South African entity, or if you want a ZAR-denominated trading account with no currency conversion.

What I Would Check Before Depositing

Make sure you're on the official QuickTrade website.

Read the latest QuickTrade.World client agreement.

Read the QuickTrade (Pty) Ltd intermediary disclosure.

Confirm which company will actually receive and hold your deposit.

Look at the spread and commission on the instruments you trade most often.

Check live margin requirements instead of relying on old leverage tables.

Review overnight financing if you normally keep trades open for several days.

Check the ZAR/USD conversion rate before making a South African deposit.

Finish the required KYC before you reach the point where you urgently need a withdrawal.

If you're considering TurboTrade Fund, read the entire challenge rule set before paying the fee.

Factor the February 2026 FSCA enforcement action into your own broker due diligence.

conclusion

QuickTrade today is quite a different proposition from the older MetaTrader-focused broker some South African traders may remember. The current setup revolves around Match-Trader, with TradingView charting built in, and gives users access to regular live trading, demo accounts, copy trading, prop challenges, competitions and trading signals. For South Africans, the regulatory structure deserves just as much attention as the platform. QuickTrade (Pty) Ltd is an FSCA-authorised Financial Services Provider under FSP No. 45262, but it acts as an Introducing Broker. QuickTrade.World in Botswana is the principal trading counterparty and receives client deposits. There is also the February 2026 enforcement action to consider. The FSCA fined QuickTrade (Pty) Ltd R710,000 for FIC Act compliance deficiencies and required remediation. The regulator also noted the company's commitment to fixing those shortcomings. From a trading point of view, South African clients get USD accounts, local rand funding, more than 200 advertised instruments and web and mobile access through Match-Trader. Before opening a meaningful position, I would check the actual spread and commission on the markets I trade, the ZAR/USD conversion cost, the margin requirement, overnight financing and the withdrawal process. Most importantly, understand which legal entity you are dealing with. Broker brand names are easy to remember. The company name on your client agreement is the one that matters.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $500 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:100 🏦 Regulators: FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Disclaimer

Forex and CFD trading carries a high level of risk and is not suitable for every trader.

Leverage increases both gains and losses.

You can lose some or all of the money deposited into a live trading account.

Prop challenges have their own fees, trading rules and loss limits.

Past results from a trader, signal service or copied strategy do not guarantee future returns.

A regulated broker can still have losing clients. Regulation does not protect you from normal market losses.

This page is provided for general comparison and educational purposes. It is not personalised investment, tax or legal advice.

Broker terms change. Check the latest information with the broker and relevant regulator before depositing money.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is QuickTrade?

QuickTrade is a forex and CFD provider offering live accounts, demo trading, prop challenges, competitions, copy trading and trading signals.

Its current platform setup is based on Match-Trader with integrated TradingView charting.

Is QuickTrade regulated?

QuickTrade (Pty) Ltd is authorised by South Africa's Financial Sector Conduct Authority under FSP No. 45262.

The South African company acts as an Introducing Broker for QuickTrade.World in Botswana. QuickTrade.World is the principal and counterparty to client trades.

Is QuickTrade regulated by the FSCA?

Yes. QuickTrade (Pty) Ltd holds a Category I FAIS licence under FSCA FSP No. 45262.

Keep in mind that the FSCA-authorised South African company is the Introducing Broker. QuickTrade.World is the company acting as the trading counterparty.

Was QuickTrade fined by the FSCA?

Yes. On 16 February 2026, the FSCA announced a R710,000 administrative penalty against QuickTrade (Pty) Ltd for failures to comply with certain Financial Intelligence Centre Act requirements.

The regulator also issued a remediation directive and recorded QuickTrade's commitment to addressing the deficiencies.

Who holds QuickTrade client funds?

QuickTrade's current South African disclosure says QuickTrade (Pty) Ltd does not hold the trading funds.

Client deposits settle with QuickTrade.World in Botswana, which also acts as principal and counterparty to the trades.

What trading platform does QuickTrade offer?

QuickTrade currently uses Match-Trader.

The platform supports web and mobile trading, has TradingView charts built in and gives access to QuickTrade's Live, Demo, Prop and Competition accounts.

Does QuickTrade offer MetaTrader 5?

Older QuickTrade material refers to MT5, but the current trading setup is centred on Match-Trader.

Be careful when using older MT5 reviews or account specifications to judge the broker's current offering.

Does QuickTrade offer a demo account?

Yes. QuickTrade currently offers a demo account with virtual funds and advertises a $100,000 virtual balance.

What is the QuickTrade minimum deposit?

QuickTrade does not currently publish one clear universal minimum deposit across every account configuration on its main public pages.

Check the minimum shown during registration for the specific account you're opening.

Does QuickTrade offer ZAR accounts?

The current South African setup mainly uses USD-denominated trading accounts.

You can deposit in rand, but the money is converted into USD when it is credited.