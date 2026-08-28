Microsoft Corp Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Microsoft Corp performance charts and historical graph data show consistent long-term growth, supporting an optimistic consensus prediction and price forecast. The ordinary price today in dollars sits at $505.06 per share. For those scanning for sale listings to decide whether to buy or sell, assessing the acquisition cost against ordinary dividends or fixed preferred shares payout is crucial. New investors pondering how to buy through the ticker symbol MSFT can easily initiate by opening an online trading account with a reliable brokerage to manage the full trading cycle efficiently.

Microsoft Corp Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Microsoft Corp (MSFT) Exchange NASDAQ Currency USD ($) Current Price $505.06 Previous Close $505.06 Day's Range $490.08 – $506.47 Opening Price $494.88 Volume 27342405 shares Daily Change 8.69 (1.75%) 52-Week High $553.72 52-Week Low $349.2

Data as of 8/27/2026 12:00:00 AM

Microsoft Corp Key Highlights

Key Insight Details Current Price $505.06 — reflecting a daily change of 8.69 (1.75%). Day's Range $490.08 – $506.47 — indicating a tight intraday band. 52-Week Range $349.2 – $553.72 — showing where price today sits within the yearly range. Volume vs 90-Day Average 27342405 against 37108941 — pointing to below average trading activity. Momentum 1.75% — highlighting positive short-term momentum and moderate volatility.

Microsoft Corp Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish Outlook: Microsoft Corp seems to hold a firm stance amidst long-term growth expectations. Currently priced at $505.06, hovering well above the 52-week low of $349.2, the share demonstrates resilience. Continued momentum and breaching above $506.47 can signal potential upside, marking positions for enthusiastic traders.

FAQ on Microsoft Corp Shares

Q1: What are Microsoft Corp shares?

Answer: Microsoft Corp shares represent ownership in one of the largest technology companies, with a global influence on software, hardware, and services. They're traded under the ticker MSFT on NASDAQ.

Q2: How can I buy Microsoft Corp shares?

Answer: You can buy Microsoft Corp shares through a brokerage account. Search for the ticker symbol MSFT, and place a market or limit order to purchase the shares.

Q3: What affects the price of Microsoft Corp shares?

Answer: Share prices are influenced by company performance, market conditions, tech sector trends, global economic factors, and investor sentiment.

Q4: Does Microsoft Corp pay dividends?

Answer: Microsoft Corp does pay dividends. For current payout details, refer to the latest company filings or your financial advisor.

Q5: How can I track my Microsoft Corp shares and dividends?

Answer: Investors can track shares and dividends through their brokerage platform, company investor relations page, or financial news websites providing updates on MSFT.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Microsoft Corp share price?

Answer: Today's share move of 1.75% is partly driven by market conditions, technical trading levels near $490.08 and $506.47, as well as broader tech trends.

Q7: Is Microsoft Corp a good share to buy?

Answer: Microsoft Corp demonstrates strong performance and investor confidence as seen in the current trading momentum at $505.06. Further analysis of financials and sector influences is recommended.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Microsoft Corp shares today?

Answer: With current prices at $505.06, reflecting a positive daily move, consider if this aligns with your investment strategy and risk tolerance.

Q9: How much does one Microsoft Corp share cost?

Answer: The price per share today is $505.06.

Q10: How to sell Microsoft Corp shares?

Answer: To sell shares, log into your brokerage account, search for MSFT holdings, and place a sell order, choosing between a market or limit order based on your pricing strategy.

How to Buy Microsoft Corp Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE trading account with a US brokerage such as Fidelity, Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, or Robinhood. Verify your account via email or phone number. Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication). Complete KYC identity verification. Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard. Deposit funds via ACH transfer, debit card, or wire. Search the ticker MSFT, then place a market or limit order to invest and trade the shares you want in your portfolio.

Microsoft Corp Actionable Financial Advice

Given Microsoft Corp's current performance, investors should hold the shares if prices move above the key technical levels near $349.2 and $553.72. Monitor macroeconomic developments — interest-rate speculation, inflation trends, and Fed data — alongside the company's own sector conditions to refine your strategy.