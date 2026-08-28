PayPal Holdings Inc Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: PayPal Holdings Inc performance charts and historical graph data track notable long-term growth, supporting an optimistic consensus prediction and price forecast. The ordinary price today in dollars sits at $61.47 per share. Whether scanning for sale listings to execute a buy or sell action, ordinary investors can weigh the acquisition cost against any ordinary dividend or fixed preferred shares payout. For beginners wondering how to buy via the ticker symbol PYPL, opening an online trading account with an approved brokerage handles the entire trading lifecycle instantly.

PayPal Holdings Inc Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) Exchange NASDAQ Currency USD ($) Current Price $61.47 Previous Close $61.47 Day's Range $61.37 – $62.31 Opening Price $61.98 Volume 8798754 shares Daily Change -0.34 (-0.55%) 52-Week High $79.22 52-Week Low $38.46 Data as of 8/27/2026 12:00:00 AM

PayPal Holdings Inc Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price $61.47 — reflecting a daily change of -0.34 (-0.55%). Day's Range $61.37 – $62.31 — indicating a tight intraday band. 52-Week Range $38.46 – $79.22 — showing where price today sits within the yearly range. Volume vs 90-Day Average 8798754 against 15107314 — pointing to below average trading activity. Momentum -0.55% — highlighting negative short-term momentum and low volatility.

PayPal Holdings Inc Limited Forecast Insights

The current bearish move of -0.55% and the price sitting mid-range between significant 52-week lows and highs, sets a potential for PayPal Holdings Inc shares to test support levels if downward momentum continues. Traders should watch for a decline towards support at $38.46.

FAQ on PayPal Holdings Inc Shares

Q1: What are PayPal Holdings Inc shares?

Answer: PayPal Holdings Inc shares represent ownership in the Nasdaq-listed company, trading under the ticker PYPL at a current price of $61.47.

Q2: How can I buy PayPal Holdings Inc shares?

Answer: To buy PayPal Holdings Inc shares, open a trading account with any major brokerage, deposit funds, and place a market or limit order on the Nasdaq where PYPL is listed.

Q3: What affects the price of PayPal Holdings Inc shares?

Answer: Share prices are influenced by market sentiment, performance relative to its peers, financial earnings reports, and sector dynamics.

Q4: Does PayPal Holdings Inc pay dividends?

Answer: PayPal Holdings Inc's dividend status can be checked via brokerage platforms or company filings, as this real-time data does not specify a payout.

Q5: How can I track my PayPal Holdings Inc shares and dividends?

Answer: Track your investments by monitoring financial news, using brokerage account tools that display real-time share data, and subscribing to company earnings announcements.

Q6: What factors are affecting the PayPal Holdings Inc share price?

Answer: Key influences include the 0.55% daily change, market volatility, its trading range of $61.37 – $62.31, and overall market conditions.

Q7: Is PayPal Holdings Inc a good share to buy?

Answer: With a price at $61.47 and notable long-term growth potential, investors should consider market conditions and personal financial goals when assessing the buy potential.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy PayPal Holdings Inc shares today?

Answer: Given current trading conditions with today's price at $61.47, potential investors should consider their risk tolerance and current market trends before making a purchase.

Q9: How much does one PayPal Holdings Inc share cost?

Answer: The price per share today is $61.47.

Q10: How to sell PayPal Holdings Inc shares?

Answer: To sell, log into your brokerage account, enter the ticker PYPL, and place a sell order, considering current market conditions and price levels.

How to Buy PayPal Holdings Inc Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE trading account with a US brokerage such as Fidelity, Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, or Robinhood. Verify your account via email or phone number. Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication). Complete KYC identity verification. Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard. Deposit funds via ACH transfer, debit card, or wire. Search the ticker PYPL, then place a market or limit order to invest and trade the shares you want in your portfolio.

PayPal Holdings Inc Actionable Financial Advice

Given PayPal Holdings Inc's current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move BELOW the key technical levels near $38.46 and $79.22. Monitor macroeconomic developments — interest-rate speculation, inflation trends, and Fed data — alongside the company's own sector conditions to refine your strategy.