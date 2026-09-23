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Industrial Index JSE: J257 Index
— Data unavailable Prices delayed ~15 min · Last fetched: 2026-09-23 06:01:57
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J257.L
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Today's snapshot
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JSE Indices Delayed ~15 min
|Index
|Value
|Change
|% Change
|Open
|Prev close
|JSE All Share
|113,349.31
|+237.31
|+0.21%
|113,111.47
|113,112.00
|Industrial Index ←
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Industrial 25
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Financial Index
|62,993.33
|-31.27
|-0.05%
|63,205.31
|63,024.60
|Financial 15
|25,719.26
|-19.04
|-0.07%
|25,780.98
|25,738.30
|Resource 10
|126,990.54
|-763.42
|-0.60%
|127,899.07
|127,753.96
|JSE Small Cap
|108,771.28
|+101.83
|+0.09%
|108,402.76
|108,669.45
|JSE Mid Cap
|105,871.52
|+3.52
|+0.00%
|106,035.61
|105,868.00
|Satrix 40 ETF
|107.36
|+0.49
|+0.46%
|109.80
|106.87
|JSE Top 40
|105,618.34
|+275.34
|+0.26%
|105,343.43
|105,343.00
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