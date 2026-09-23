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Industrial Index JSE: J257 Index
Data unavailable Prices delayed ~15 min · Last fetched: 2026-09-23 06:01:57
Open
Day high
Day low
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Symbol
J257.L
Price performance
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Today's snapshot
Current
Change
% Change
Open
High
Low
Prev close
JSE Indices Delayed ~15 min
Index Value Change % Change Open Prev close
JSE All Share 113,349.31 +237.31 +0.21% 113,111.47 113,112.00
Industrial Index ←
Industrial 25
Financial Index 62,993.33 -31.27 -0.05% 63,205.31 63,024.60
Financial 15 25,719.26 -19.04 -0.07% 25,780.98 25,738.30
Resource 10 126,990.54 -763.42 -0.60% 127,899.07 127,753.96
JSE Small Cap 108,771.28 +101.83 +0.09% 108,402.76 108,669.45
JSE Mid Cap 105,871.52 +3.52 +0.00% 106,035.61 105,868.00
Satrix 40 ETF 107.36 +0.49 +0.46% 109.80 106.87
JSE Top 40 105,618.34 +275.34 +0.26% 105,343.43 105,343.00
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