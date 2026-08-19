The 10 Best CySEC-Regulated Forex Brokers in 2026 are HFM, eToro, AvaTrade, JustMarkets, Pepperstone, IC Markets, FBS, FP Markets, Plus500 and Tickmill.

CySEC is one of the better-known regulators in the forex and CFD space because Cyprus sits inside the EU financial-services framework.

But South African traders need to check one thing carefully.

A broker group can hold a CySEC licence without your own account being covered by that licence.

Large brokers often use several legal entities. The Cyprus company may serve EU clients, while South Africans are onboarded through an FSCA-regulated company or an offshore entity.

JustMarkets is a good example. Its Cyprus company is regulated under CySEC licence 401/21, but its current EU website states that non-EU residents are not served by that entity.

So don't stop at “CySEC regulated” on the broker's homepage.

Check the legal company named in your client agreement. That's the entity that actually matters for your account.

What is the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC)?

The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) is Cyprus's financial regulatory agency. CySEC is the financial regulator of Cyprus, overseeing the investment services market and ensuring compliance with financial regulations to maintain the integrity of the securities markets.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

How can I verify a CySEC broker’s licence?

Visit the official Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission website and search the public CIF register using the broker’s licensed entity name or licence number to confirm its authorisation status and regulatory standing.

10 Best CySEC Forex Brokers in 2026 - A Comparison

10 Best CySEC Forex Brokers (2026)

HFM — Best Overall CySEC-Regulated Forex Broker eToro — Best CySEC-Regulated Broker for Beginners AvaTrade — Best Multi-Regulated Broker with a CySEC Group Entity JustMarkets — Best Flexible CySEC-Regulated Account Offering Pepperstone — Best CySEC Broker for Trading Experience IC — Best CySEC Broker for Low-Spread Trading FBS — Best CySEC Broker for Education and Simplicity FP Markets — Best Multi-Jurisdiction CySEC Broker Plus500 — Best CySEC Broker with a Proprietary Platform Tickmill — Best CySEC Broker for Cost-Conscious Forex Trading

1. HF Markets

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSC, CMA, and FCA Start Trading Read Review

HFM is a forex broker that is CySEC-regulated and boasts a solid working base in South Africa. It offers the clients several account types with no minimum deposit requirement, making it suitable for traders at any level. HFM has built its reputation on its low spreads and strong trading platforms (MT4 and MT5) with a wide range of products, including forex, commodities, indices, and crypto, suitable for both novice and expert traders.

Overview

🔎Broker Company Information 📅Year Founded 2010 🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff 500+ 👩‍💻Amount of active traders 300,500 000 mil 🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company) No Regulation and Security 🛡️Regulation FSCA, CySEC, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA 🌎Country of regulation UK, South Africa, Cyprus 💻Account Segregation Yes 🪫Negative balance protection Yes 🔋Investor Protection Schemes Yes Account Types and Features ➕Accounts Premium Account, Zero Spread Account, Pro Account, HFcopy Account 💳Institutional Accounts Yes 👨‍💼Managed Accounts Not offered 📇Minor account currencies AUD, GBP, USD, EUR, CAD, CHF, JPY, SGD, HUF, PLN, NZD, ZAR 💰Minimum Deposit $0 USD / 0 ZAR Trading Conditions 🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time 1-3 business days 🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee Free up to a certain amount 📊Spreads from 0.1 pips 💸Commissions No 💱Number of base currencies supported Over 50 🚀Swap Fees Overnight financing fees apply 📈Leverage 1:30 📏Margin requirements 0.50% ☪️Islamic account (swap-free) Yes, available upon request 💻Demo Account Yes ⌛Order Execution Time Typically within milliseconds 📆VPS Hosting Yes Trading Instruments 🧾CFDs-Total Offered Over 500+ 🗠CFD Stock Indices HFM offers CFDs on major global stock indices, including US30 (Dow Jones), UK100 (FTSE), and many more. ⚖️CFD Commodities Yes, HFM provides CFDs on a variety of commodities, including Gold, Oil, and others. 📜CFD Shares Yes, HFM allows trading CFDs on a selection of popular company shares, such as Amazon and Meta. However, the total number of individual stock CFDs may be limited compared to specialized stock brokers. Deposits and Withdrawals 💳Deposit Options Credit/debit cards, bank transfers, electronic wallets. 💵Withdrawal Options Must be sent via the same payment method used for deposit Trading Platforms and Tools 💻Trading Platforms HFM Platform, MT4 👩‍💻OS Compatibility Windows, macOS, Web, Mobile (Android, iOS) 🖥️Forex trading tools Yes Customer Support 🗣️Live chat availability Yes, 24/5 📱Customer Support email address support.za@hfm.com 📞Customer Support Contact Number +27-104 439 924 👾Social media Platforms Facebook, X, Instagram 🗣️Languages supported on Website 27 languages Educational Resources and Support 🖺Forex course Yes 🧏‍♀️Webinars Yes 📚Educational Resources Yes Partnerships and Programs 🪪Affiliate program? Yes, HFM offers a multi-award winning affiliate program with competitive commissions, marketing tools, and dedicated support. 👨‍🏫Amount of partners 41 000 📋IB Program Yes, HFM has a dedicated IB (Introducing Broker) program with custom solutions for introducing new clients. 🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams? Yes 🪙Rebate program Yes 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Wide range of markets: Foreign Exchange, Stocks, Cryptocurencies, Gold, Silver, Copper, Government Securities, Mutual Funds, Exchange Traded Funds. Offshore entities: Some regulations are in less secure offshore zones Negative balance protection: But can’t lose more than its deposit. No U.S. clients: Not available to U.S. traders Multiple platforms: MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, WebTrader, Mobile. Basic research tools: Limited advanced analysis features High leverage: Up to 1:2000 Fees applicable when the account has been unused Fast execution: Quick trades with low delays Bonus restrictions: Bonuses vary by region Part of HFM Group, which has strong regulation: FCA, FSCA, FSA, CMA Transparency on fees: Some fees are less clear, depending on account and region

Is HF Markets regulated by CySEC?

Yes, HF Markets is licensed by CySEC under the entity HF Markets Europe Ltd, ensuring strict regulatory compliance, client fund protection, and transparency for traders within the EU and EEA regions.

What makes HF Markets a top CySEC broker?

HFM offers a wide range of account types, tight spreads, and strong educational tools. Its CySEC license adds a layer of trust and makes it ideal for traders seeking a secure and versatile trading environment.

2. eToro

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: FCA, CySEC, ASIC Start Trading Read Review

eToro (Europe) Ltd is regulated by CySEC under licence 109/10 and is registered in Cyprus under company number HE 200585.

eToro is a good fit for newer traders because it combines normal self-directed trading with social and copy-investing tools in the same platform.

Its regulatory setup is also fairly easy to follow. eToro lists its European company separately from its UK, Australian and US entities, so it’s easier to see which legal company serves which region.

That matters because the CySEC licence applies to eToro (Europe) Ltd, not automatically to every eToro account worldwide.

Overview

Category eToro ⭐ Features Social & copy trading (CopyTrader™) Smart Portfolios Proprietary platform (web & mobile). Large range of stocks, crypto, ETFs, forex & CFDs. 🏛️ Regulation FCA

CySEC

ASIC 💰 Minimum Deposit $50 USD / ZAR 800.41 First deposit may need higher amount for some methods/countries. 📊 Average Spreads From 1.0 pip on (EUR/USD) 💹 Commissions From $0 commission on stock trades Spreads apply for most assets (and crypto spreads around ~1%). 💳 Deposit / Withdrawal Fees No deposit fee Withdrawal fee ~$5 USD for USD accounts Other currency fees may apply. 📊 Maximum Leverage Up to 1:30 for most retail assets (regulatory caps). For professional traders up to ~1:400. 🔥 Bonus Generally no consistent trading bonuses for most accounts (occasional promotions possible). ☎️ Customer Support Support via help center, live chat hidden until login, email ticket No dedicated SA phone published. 👥 Account Types Standard live account Demo (virtual) account Islamic (swap-free) option available. 📈 Leverage Retail leverage generally up to 1:30 (varies by asset type & region). 🔘 Products Offered Stocks ETFs, forex Commodities Crypto Indices CFDs. 👍 Demo / Practice Account Free demo with virtual balance (~$100,000). 💰 Spreads Variable spreads For major forex pairs, typical spreads start ~1.0 pip. 🚀 Bonus No regular industry welcome bonus; periodic competitions or perks possible. 💵 Account Currencies Accounts often in USD by default Local currency support varies by region. 📙 Education Market news & educational content available on platform Tools for copy trading research. 💳 Withdrawal & Deposit Options Bank card (Visa/Mastercard) Bank transfer PayPal Neteller Skrill (varies by region). 🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts No dedicated ZAR base account Funds usually held in USD or other supported currency. ☎️ South African Phone Number Not publicly listed; support primarily online. 📝 Sign Up 👉 Open Account

Pro and Cons

✅Pros ❌ Cons Highly regulated across numerous Tier-1 jurisdictions. Spreads can be relatively wide, especially on CFDs and forex. Social and copy trading features ideal for beginners. Fees for withdrawals and currency conversion. Wide asset range including stocks, ETFs and crypto. Some advanced features may be overwhelming for new traders.

Is eToro regulated by CySEC?

Yes. eToro (Europe) Ltd is regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission under licence 109/10.

That licence applies to eToro’s European company, not every eToro account worldwide. Check the legal entity named in your account agreement to see which regulator actually covers your account.

Can South African traders use eToro’s CySEC-regulated entity?

Not automatically. eToro operates through several legal entities, and South African clients may be registered under a different company depending on where they live and which account they open.

The easiest way to check is during registration: look for the legal company name in the account terms. If it says eToro (Europe) Ltd, CySEC applies. If it names another eToro company, a different regulatory framework will cover the account.

3. AvaTrade

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA Start Trading Read Review

AvaTrade is an old-time player in the forex industry, regulated by CySEC. It has a firm foothold in South Africa and serves traders of all needs and levels of experience. The brokerage company is known for its safe trading conditions, multiple regulations, and easy-to-use trading platforms- including MT4, MT5, and its own AvaTradeGO application.

Overview

🔖 Broker Name 🏛️ Regulated By FSCA Regulated (FSP No. 45984) 💸 Minimum Deposit in Local Currency $100 / ZAR R1,843 💵 Deposit & Withdrawal Bank transfer, Credit/Debit cards, Skrill, Neteller, etc. 💹 Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4/5, AvaTradeGo WebTrader 🔧 Account Types Retail Islamic, Professional 🎯 Leverage Up to 1:400 (Retail SA clients) 🧮 Spreads From 0.9 pips 🔒 Negative Balance Prot Yes – You’ll never go below zero 📚 Education & Tools Trading Central, SharpTrader Risk Management Tools 🕐 Execution Speed Ultra-fast < 0.1s average execution 📞 Local Support Available 🇿🇦 – Dedicated SA team ✅ Accepts Traders in South Africa Yes, AvaTrade welcomes clients from South Africa. 💱 Can You Trade with Local Currency Yes, ZAR accounts are available, allowing trading in South African Rand. 📞 Is There Local Support Yes, support is available via local phone: +27 10 594 1353 and WhatsApp: +44 7520 644093. 🏦 South Africa Based Account Yes, AvaTrade offers ZAR-based accounts to South African clients. 🛡️ Safety of Funds Client funds held in segregated accounts 🏆 Overall Score 5/5 – Reliable, Regulated, and Easy to Use 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌Cons Wide range of CFDs assets to trade - 1000+ You can’t buy stock or cryptocurrency Worldwide regulated (mention the regulation if necessay) Cryptocurrency deposit is not accepted Award winner Quarterly and annual inactivity fees Multiple platform – MT4, MT5, etc Costumer support is not available 24/7 Negative balance protection No bonus for EU based clients 20% welcome bonus No US clients accepted Education content Spread is higher then others brokers Beginners, friendly platform (webtrade) Imitated crypto assets– only the popular ones are offer

Why is AvaTrade known for low spreads under CySEC?

AvaTrade offers competitive fixed and floating spreads on forex and CFDs. It's a CySEC-regulated entity that ensures pricing transparency and no hidden fees, making it attractive for cost-conscious traders.

Is AvaTrade’s CySEC license reliable?

Yes. AvaTrade is fully authorised by CySEC (license no. 347/17). This provides EU-based traders access to secure, compliant, and well-regulated trading services.

4. JustMarkets

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000 🏦 Regulators: FSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC Start Trading Read Review

JustMarkets provides traders with flexible account types and competitive pricing across forex, metals, indices, and crypto CFDs. It offers fast execution and a straightforward sign-up process built for traders of all experience levels. JustMarkets is a forex broker regulated by CySEC under licence 401/21, with retail clients in the EU and EEA onboarded directly under that entity — not routed through an offshore arm. JustMarkets supports MetaTrader 5 alongside its own proprietary trading app, giving traders a choice of familiar charting tools or a more streamlined mobile-first experience.

Overview

Category JustMarkets ⭐ Features Cent & Standard accounts, High leverage, Tight spreads Islamic options 🏛️ Regulation FSA

CySec

FCSA

FSC 💰 Minimum Deposit From 180 ZAR / $10 - for Cent accounts and above 📊 Average Spreads From 0.3 pips 0.0 pips (Raw ECN) 💹 Commissions From No Commission 💳 Deposit/Withdrawal Fees No broker fees 📊 Maximum Leverage Up to 1:3000 🔥 Bonus Welcome & cashback bonuses ☎️ Customer Support 24/7 live chat 👥 Account Types Cent, Standard, Pro, Raw Spread, Islamic 📈 Leverage Up to 1:3000 🔘 Products Offered Forex, Crypto, Indices, Commodities Stocks Energies 👍 Demo Account Yes 💵 Account Currencies USD EUR 📙 Education Blog, trading guides 💳 Withdrawal & Deposit Options Skrill, Neteller, Crypto 🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts No 📝 Sign Up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Genuinely CySEC-regulated retail entity for EU clients, not a B2B-only shell Retail leverage capped at 1:30 under CySEC, far lower than the 1:3000 offered through offshore entities Multiple regulatory licenses across FSCA, FSA, and FSC for broader global reach Only MetaTrader 5 supported — no MT4 or cTrader Raw spreads from 0.0 pips on the Raw Spread account $100 minimum required for bank transfer funding Islamic swap-free account options available Welcome bonus and promos aren't available under the CySEC entity due to EU marketing restrictions Low entry deposit of just $10 via cards or e-wallets Narrower instrument range than some competitors — forex, metals, indices, and crypto CFDs only

What makes JustMarkets stand out under CySEC?

Unlike some brokers whose Cyprus entity is business-to-business only, JustMarkets' CySEC-licensed entity genuinely onboards EU retail clients — with 1:30 retail leverage, segregated funds, and the Investor Compensation Fund (up to €20,000 per claim) all applying directly.

Is JustMarkets compliant with CySEC standards?

Yes, JustMarkets Ltd is authorised by CySEC under licence 401/21 (issued June 2021) and adheres to MiFID II rules, covering client fund segregation, financial reporting, and capital adequacy requirements.

5. Pepperstone

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 (1:30 for retail EEA/UK clients) 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, BAFIN, CMA, CySEC, DFSA, FCA, SCB Start Trading Read Review

As a broker regulated by CySEC, Pepperstone enjoys a great reputation in South Africa due to its commitment to transparency, quick execution, and a low-cost trading environment. In addition to supporting traditional trading, which can also engage in scalping and algorithmic trading, Pepperstone also provides access to quite a few trading platforms, including MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and cTrader.

Overview

Company Information 📅Year Founded 2010 🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff Over 500 👩‍💻Amount of active traders Over 200,000 🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company) No Regulation and Security 🛡️Regulation FCA (UK), ASIC (Australia) 🌎Country of regulation UK, Australia 💻Account Segregation Yes 🪫Negative balance protection Yes, retail clients 🔋Investor Protection Schemes Yes, depends on the jurisdiction Account Types and Features 💳Institutional Accounts Yes 👨‍💼Managed Accounts No 📇Minor account currencies 8 💰Minimum Deposit 10 USD / 161 ZAR Trading Conditions 🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time 1-3 business days 🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee No 📊Spreads from 0.0 pips 💸Commissions Variable, based on account type and trading volume 💱Number of base currencies supported 7 🚀Swap Fees Yes 📈Leverage Max leverage for EEA/UK clients is up to 1:30 📏Margin requirements Variable based on asset and leverage ☪️Islamic account (swap-free) Yes

(availability depends on the region and not available for EU-based audiences)



💻Demo Account Yes ⌛Order Execution Time 30-60 milliseconds 📆VPS Hosting Yes, for clients who meet the criteria Trading Instruments 🧾CFDs-Total Offered Over 1350 🗠CFD Stock Indices Yes ⚖️CFD Commodities Yes 📜CFD Shares Yes Deposits and Withdrawals 💳Deposit Options Bank Transfer, Credit/Debit Cards, PayPal, Skrill, and Neteller payment methods availability depends on the region 💵Withdrawal Options Bank Transfer, Credit/Debit Cards, PayPal, Skrill, and Neteller payment methods availability depends on the region Trading Platforms and Tools 💻Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader 👩‍💻OS Compatibility Windows, macOS, iOS, Android 🖥️Forex trading tools TradingView Customer Support 🗣️Live chat availability Yes 24/5 📱Customer Support email address support@pepperstone.com 📞Customer Support Contact Number +44 (0) 203 695 5811 👾Social media Platforms Facebook, X, LinkedIn, Instagram 🗣️Languages supported on Website English, Chinese, Arabic, German, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian Educational Resources and Support 🖺Forex course Yes 🧏‍♀️Webinars Yes 📚Educational Resources Trading guides, eBooks, market analysis Partnerships and Programs 🪪Affiliate program? Yes 👨‍🏫Amount of partners Not publicly disclosed 📋IB Program Yes 🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams? No 🪙Rebate program Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Free withdrawals and deposits Limited product portfolio of CFD, Forex an Crypto Great customer service No Research or technical analysis data Low minimum deposit

Why is Pepperstone praised for its trading experience under CySEC?

Pepperstone provides award-winning platforms (MT4, MT5, cTrader), low spreads, and fast execution. It's a CySEC-regulated entity that ensures that EU traders enjoy secure, seamless, and professional-grade trading.

How does CySEC regulation benefit Pepperstone traders?

CySEC ensures that Pepperstone clients receive robust protection, including fund segregation, regulated trading conditions, and adherence to EU investor protection laws like MiFID II.

6. IC

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: 1:5000 🏦 Regulators: FSA Start Trading Read Review

IC Markets is a renowned Forex CFD provider that offers trading solutions for active day traders, scalpers, and investors new to the Forex market. As a broker regulated by CySEC, IC Markets is held in high regard by South African traders owing to its fair pricing model and its many trading instruments on offer. About the provision of the narrowest spreads, which are often less than 0.0 pips on the company’s Raw Spread accounts, IC Markets targets cheapskates as well as traders with scalping or high trading activity strategies.

Overview

🔎Broker Company Information 📅Year Founded 2007 🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff Over 200 👩‍💻Amount of active traders Over 180,000 🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company) No Regulation and Security 🛡️Regulation ASIC (Australia), CySEC (Cyprus), FSA (Seychelles) 🌎Country of regulation Australia, Cyprus, Seychelles 💻Account Segregation Yes 🪫Negative balance protection Yes 🔋Investor Protection Schemes Yes, through regulatory bodies Account Types and Features 💳Institutional Accounts Yes 👨‍💼Managed Accounts No 📇Minor account currencies EUR, GBP, AUD, CAD, CHF, JPY, NZD, SGD, HKD 💰Minimum Deposit $200 / 3607 ZAR Trading Conditions 🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time 1-2 business days 🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee None for most methods 📊Spreads from 0.0 pips on Raw Spread accounts 💸Commissions $3.50 per lot per side on Raw Spread accounts 💱Number of base currencies supported 10 🚀Swap Fees Applicable 📈Leverage Up to 500:1 📏Margin requirements Variable based on asset and leverage ☪️Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 💻Demo Account Yes ⌛Order Execution Time Average 40 milliseconds 📆VPS Hosting Yes Trading Instruments 🧾CFDs-Total Offered Over 2300 🗠CFD Stock Indices Yes ⚖️CFD Commodities Yes 📜CFD Shares Yes Deposits and Withdrawals 💳Deposit Options Bank Transfer, Credit/Debit Cards, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, UnionPay, others 💵Withdrawal Options Bank Transfer, Credit/Debit Cards, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, UnionPay, others Trading Platforms and Tools 💻Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader, IC Markets WebTrader 👩‍💻OS Compatibility Web-based (All major browsers), Windows, macOS, iOS, Android 🖥️Forex trading tools Autochartist, Trading Central, ZuluTrade, Myfxbook, Advanced charting tools Customer Support 🗣️Live chat availability Yes 📱Customer Support email address support@icmarkets.com 📞Customer Support Contact Number +61 2 8014 4280 👾Social media Platforms Facebook, X, LinkedIn, YouTube 🗣️Languages supported on Website English, Chinese, Spanish, Italian, French, more Educational Resources and Support 🖺Forex course Yes 🧏‍♀️Webinars Yes 📚Educational Resources Video tutorials, Articles, Webinars, Market analysis Partnerships and Programs 🪪Affiliate program? Yes 👨‍🏫Amount of partners Not publicly disclosed 📋IB Program Yes 🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams? No 🪙Rebate program Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Low Forex Fees Limited Product Selection Easy Account Opening Slow Chat Response

Is IC Markets regulated by CySEC?

Yes. IC Markets (EU) Ltd is regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission under Licence No. 362/18, enabling it to offer forex and CFD trading services within the EU/EEA under CySEC and MiFID II requirements.

What protections does CySEC regulation provide at IC Markets?

IC Markets’ CySEC regulation mandates segregated client funds, compliance with capital adequacy and reporting standards, investor compensation schemes, and adherence to European conduct-of-business rules for retail traders.

7. FBS

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000 🏦 Regulators: FSC, ASIC, CySEC Start Trading Read Review

FBS CySEC (Cyprus) License 331/17: FBS operates in the European Union/European Economic Area through Tradestone Ltd, which is authorised and regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) under license number 331/17. This CySEC regulation means the broker must comply with stringent EU regulatory standards, including MiFID II compliance, investor protection measures like segregated client funds, and adherence to transparency and fund-safety requirements. Through this licence, FBS caters specifically to EU/EEA clients and is a member of the Investor Compensation Fund (ICF), providing additional statutory protections to eligible traders.

Overview

🔎 Broker 🏠 Headquartered Belize 🌎 Global Offices Malaysia, Laos, Thailand, South Africa, Brazil, Turkey 📌 Local Market Regulators in South Africa No 📍 Foreign Direct Investment in South Africa 10309.28 billion ZAR 📈 Foreign Exchange Reserves in South Africa 46.3 billion ZAR 📉 Governor of SEC in South Africa None, the governor of the Reserve Bank in South Africa is EL (Lesetja) Kganyago 📊 Accepts South African traders Yes 💹 Year Founded 2009 ▶️ Social Media Platforms Facebook X Telegram Instagram YouTube ⏩ FSCA Regulation Yes ❌ Regional Restrictions Japan, United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Myanmar, Brazil, Malaysia, Israel, the Islamic Republic of Iran ☪️ Islamic Account Yes 🆓 Demo Account Yes 🚨 Demo Duration 45 days 1️⃣ Retail Investor Accounts 1 💧 Liquidity Providers Currenex 🤝 Affiliate Program Yes 📊 Order Execution Market 📉 One-Click Trading Yes 📈 Scalping Yes 💹 Hedging Yes 📌 Expert Advisors Yes 📰 News Trading Yes 📍 Trading API Yes 🖇️ Starting spread 0.7 pips 💷 Minimum Commission per Trade None; only the spread is charged 💱 Decimal Pricing 5th decimal pricing after the comma ↪️ Margin Call 30% ⛔ Stop-Out 10% 📈 Minimum Trade Size 0.01 lots 📉 Maximum Trade Size 500 lots 🪙 Crypto trading offered Yes ➕ Maximum Leverage 1:3000 ➖ Minimum Deposit (ZAR) 90 ZAR ($5) 💴 Deposit Currencies USD, ZAR, EUR, USDC, USDT (ERC20 and TRC20), BTC, LTC, BCH, ETH 💵 ZAR Deposits Allowed Yes 💶 Account Base Currency USD, EUR 👤 Active South Africa Trader Stats 200,000+ 👥 Active South African-based FBS customers Unknown 🔁 South Africa Daily Forex Turnover 13.1 billion USD ⏰ Minimum Withdrawal Time 15 minutes ⏱️ Maximum Estimated Withdrawal Time 7 Days ⏲️ Instant Deposits and Instant Withdrawals Deposits 💷 Offers USD/ZAR currency pair Yes 📈 USD/ZAR Average Spread 0.003 pips 📉 Languages supported on the Website English, German, Spanish, French, Italian, Portuguese, South African, Malay, Vietnamese, Turkish, Korean, and others 📊 Customer Support Languages Multilingual ⌚ Customer Service Hours 24/7 🖍️ Education for South African beginners Yes 💻 Proprietary trading software Yes 😎 Most Successful Trader in South Africa Ref Wayne (500 million USD+) 💖 Is FBS a safe broker for South African Traders Yes 🔟 Rating for FBS South Africa 9/10 💯 Trust score for FBS South Africa 75% 🏛️Investor Protection No Protection 📈Trading Accounts Limit Maximum of 10 trading accounts per trader 🚀Open Account Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Very low minimum deposit Fixed spreads can be wide on some account types High maximum leverage (up to 1:3000 in some regions) High leverage also increases risk significantly Offers a variety of account types (Micro, Cent, Standard) Withdrawal fees or slow processing reported in some cases Good for beginners and strategy testers Customer support sometimes slower or limited in certain regions

What does FBS’s CySEC licence mean for EU/EEA traders?

FBS’s CySEC licence (331/17) authorises it to offer forex and CFD services to EU/EEA clients under MiFID II, ensuring segregated client funds, investor protection mechanisms, and adherence to EU conduct and transparency standards.

How can I verify FBS’s CySEC regulation?

You can confirm FBS’s CySEC authorisation by checking the CySEC register for licence number 331/17. That licence confirms compliance with Cyprus regulatory requirements and EU investment services rules.

8. FP Markets

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

CySEC Regulation Among Multiple Jurisdictions: FP Markets is a globally regulated forex and CFD broker that includes a European arm authorised by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission. Its CySEC-regulated entity, First Prudential Markets Ltd, holds CySEC Licence No. 371/18, enabling it to offer investment and trading services under EU regulatory frameworks such as MiFID II. This CySEC oversight complements other jurisdictions in which FP Markets operates (e.g., ASIC in Australia and local regulation like FSCA in South Africa), ensuring that EU/EEA clients trade under recognised investor protection standards.

Overview

🔎 Broker 🏦 Headquartered Australia 🌎 Global Offices Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Australia 📊 Accepts South African traders Yes 💹 Year Founded 2005 ▶️ Social Media Platforms Facebook X Instagram LinkedIn YouTube Telegram ⏩ Regulation ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC 1️⃣ Tier-1 Licenses Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) 2️⃣ Tier-2 Licenses Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) Financial Services Conduct Authority (FSCA) 3️⃣ Tier-3 Licenses Financial Services Authority (FSA) Financial Services Commission (FSC) 🖇️ License Number Australia – ABN 16112600281 Cyprus – 371/18 South Africa – FSP 50926 Seychelles – SD130 Mauritius – GB21026264 🗂️ FSCA Regulation Yes 📝 Regional Restrictions United States, Japan, New Zealand ☪️ Islamic Account Yes 🆓 Demo Account Yes ⏰ Non-expiring Demo Yes, if the demo account remains active ⏱️ Demo Duration 30 days if it becomes inactive 4️⃣ Retail Investor Accounts 4 📌 PAMM Accounts Yes 💧 Liquidity Providers Barclays, BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs 🤝 Affiliate Program Yes 📈 Order Execution Market 📉 One-Click Trading Yes 📊 Scalping Yes 💹 Hedging Yes ▶️ Expert Advisors Yes ⏩ News Trading Yes 📌 Trading API None 📍 Starting spread 0.0 pips 💴 Minimum Commission per Trade US$3 per side 💱 Decimal Pricing 5th Decimal after the comma ↪️ Margin Call 100% ⛔ Stop-Out 50% 🅰️ Minimum Trade Size 0.01 lots 🅱️ Maximum Trade Size 50 lots 🪙 Crypto trading offered Yes 📈 Maximum Leverage 1:500 📉 Minimum Deposit (ZAR) 1,200 ZAR (AU$100) ZAR Deposits Allowed Yes 💷 Active South Africa Trader Stats 200,000+ 👤 Active South African-based FP Markets customers Unknown 🔁 South Africa Daily Forex Turnover 13.1 billion USD ⏰ Minimum Withdrawal Time Instant ⏱️ Maximum Estimated Withdrawal Time Up to 10 working days 💴 Instant Deposits and Instant Withdrawals Yes 💵 Offers USD/ZAR currency pair Yes 📌 USD/ZAR Average Spread From 0.0 pips, an average of 52 pips 📍 Languages supported on the Website English, Arabic, German, Portuguese, Vietnamese, Indonesian, French, Malay, Italian, Russian ↪️ Customer Support Languages Multilingual ➕ Copy Trading Support Yes ⌚ Customer Service Hours 24/7 🎁 Bonuses and Promotions for South Africa Traders None 🧩 Education for South African beginners Yes 💻 Proprietary trading software Yes 😎 Most Successful Trader in South Africa Ref Wayne (500 million USD+) 💖 Is FP Markets a safe broker for South African Traders Yes 🔟 Rating for FP Markets South Africa 9/10 💯 Trust score for FP Markets South Africa 87% 🚀Open an Account 👉Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Multi‑jurisdiction regulation including ASIC, CySEC and FSCA compliant entities. Standard account spreads can be wider than raw/ECN accounts for some instruments. Extensive tradable market coverage with over 10,000 instruments. Platform fees for Iress and certain advanced tools may apply. Ultra‑tight spreads and competitive pricing for active and high‑volume traders Educational content is improving but may be less extensive than some competitors. Wide platform selection including MT4, MT5, cTrader and TradingView Mobile trading app features are sometimes rated lower than desktop or other leading broker apps.

Is FP Markets regulated by CySEC?

Yes. FP Markets (through First Prudential Markets Ltd) holds a CySEC license (Licence No. 371/18), allowing it to provide forex and CFD trading services in the EU/EEA under EU regulatory frameworks like MiFID II.

What protections come with FP Markets’ CySEC regulation?

CySEC regulation requires FP Markets to segregate client funds, comply with capital adequacy standards, and participate in investor protection schemes under EU law, offering extra safeguards for retail traders.

9. Plus500

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FCA, MAS, FSA, ASIC, FMA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Plus500 – CySEC Entity (Plus500CY Ltd): Plus500CY Ltd is the Plus500 Group’s Cyprus-based entity and is authorised and regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission under Licence No. 250/14. Through this CySEC licence, Plus500CY Ltd can provide CFDs, including forex and other derivative instruments, to clients within the EU/EEA while holding clients’ funds in segregated accounts as required by EU regulation. Being CySEC-regulated also means compliance with capital adequacy, reporting, and conduct-of-business rules designed to protect retail investors.

Overview

🔎Broker Company Information 📅Year Founded 2008 🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff 569 👩‍💻Amount of active traders 280,769 active users 🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company) Yes, on the London Stock Exchange's Main Market Regulation and Security 🛡️Regulation FCA, ASIC, CySEC, MAS, FSCA 🌎Country of regulation UK, Cyprus, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, Israel, Seychelles, Estonia, United Arab Emirates, Japan 💻Account Segregation Yes, client funds are held in segregated bank accounts 🪫Negative balance protection Yes, in some jurisdictions 🔋Investor Protection Schemes £85k to UK, €20k to EU clients, and $0 to other clients Account Types and Features ➕Accounts Retail Account 💳Institutional Accounts No 👨‍💼Managed Accounts No 📇Minor account currencies EUR/JPY, AUD/JPY, GBP/EUR 💰Minimum Deposit $100 / R1806 Trading Conditions 🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time 1-3 business days 🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee $0 📊Spreads from 0.8 pips 💸Commissions No commission is charged 💱Number of base currencies supported 48 🚀Swap Fees Yes, Charged on leveraged overnight positions 📈Leverage 1:30 📏Margin requirements Yes ☪️Islamic account (swap-free) No 💻Demo Account Yes ⌛Order Execution Time Typically fast (seconds) 📆VPS Hosting Not offered Trading Instruments 🧾CFDs-Total Offered Over 2800 financial instruments, including Shares, Forex, Indices, Commodities, ETFs and Options. 🗠CFD Stock Indices Yes, including FTSE 100 ⚖️CFD Commodities Yes 📜CFD Shares Yes Deposits and Withdrawals 💳Deposit Options Bank wires, credit/debit cards, Skrill, Neteller, and Paypal. 💵Withdrawal Options Bank wires, credit/debit cards, Skrill, Neteller, and Paypal. Trading Platforms and Tools 💻Trading Platforms User-friendly web and mobile platforms 👩‍💻OS Compatibility Windows, Mac, Web-based 🖥️Forex trading tools Cryptocurrencies, Forex, indices, commodities, shares, options, ETFs Customer Support 🗣️Live chat availability Yes 24/7 📱Customer Support Online Whatsapp Yes 24/7 📞Customer Support Contact Number +65 6320 1111 and +65 6320 1119. 👾Social media Platforms Yes (Facebook, X, etc.) 🗣️Languages supported on Plus500 Website 32 Languages Educational Resources and Support 🖺Forex course Not offered 🧏‍♀️Webinars Free Trading Webinars & Market Analyses 📚Educational Resources Free trading e-book, How to Videos etc. Partnerships and Programs 🪪Affiliate program? Yes 👨‍🏫Amount of partners 40 000+ 📋IB Program Yes 🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams? BSC Young Boys Super League, Italian Serie A club Atalanta and Polish Ekstraklasa team Legia Warsaw. 🪙Rebate program Yes South African Trader Specific Information Does Plus500 Accept South African Traders? Yes, offer full-trading package to South African traders. Is Plus500 regulated by the South African regulatory body (FSCA)? Yes, it is regulated and licensed by the FSCA. Do Plus500 offer an Affiliate Program for South African Traders? Yes, It offers an Affiliate program for most regions. Do Plus500 allow opening trading accounts in ZAR? The company supports having a base account currency in ZAR. 📝Sign up Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Regulated by major global authorities (FCA, ASIC, CySEC) Not FSCA-regulated directly No trading commissions — costs in spreads Proprietary platform only, no MT4/MT5 Simple, intuitive web and mobile interface Less advanced tools than pro-oriented brokers Wide range of CFD instruments beyond forex Leverage limits lower than some pro brokers Low minimum deposit requirement No built-in copy trading or social features

Does Plus500 operate under a CySEC licence?

Yes. Plus500CY Ltd is regulated by CySEC, holding licence number 250/14, which permits it to offer forex and CFD products to EU/EEA clients according to strict EU regulatory standards.

What investor protections apply to Plus500 under CySEC?

Under CySEC oversight, Plus500 must keep client funds segregated from operating funds, meet capital requirements, and adhere to transparency and disclosure obligations designed to protect retail traders.

10. Tickmill

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FCA, FSA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

CySEC Regulation Among Regulators: Tickmill Europe Ltd is Tickmill’s European entity, authorised and regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission, operating under CySEC Licence No. 278/15. As a CySEC-regulated Cyprus Investment Firm (CIF), it must abide by EU regulatory standards, including MiFID II investor protection rules and participation in the Investor Compensation Fund for eligible clients. This CySEC authorisation exists alongside other regulatory approvals held by the Tickmill Group in different regions, reinforcing a multi-jurisdictional compliance framework that enhances operational transparency and safeguards client funds.

Overview

🔎Broker Company Information 📅Year Founded 2014 👨Current CEO Duncan Anderson 🧑‍🤝‍🧑Founder/s Not publicly available 🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff 441 👩‍💻Amount of active traders Over 400 000 🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company) No Regulation and Security 🛡️Regulation FSA, FCA, CySEC, FSCA 🌎Country of regulation Seychelles, UK, Cyprus, South Africa 💻Account Segregation Yes 🪫Negative balance protection Yes ⛗Two-step Authentication Yes 🔋Investor Protection Schemes Yes Account Types and Features ➕Accounts Plus account and Raw account 💳Institutional Accounts Yes 👨‍💼Managed Accounts Yes 📇Minor account currencies USD, EUR, GBP, ZAR 💰Minimum Deposit USD 100 / 1812 ZAR Trading Conditions 🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time Instant to 1 business day 🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee Free, but may vary based on payment method and account type 📊Spreads from 0.0 pips 💸Commissions Varies by account type, often commission-free, $2 per side per lot (Pro Account) 💱Number of base currencies supported 4 (EUR, USD, GBP, PLN) 🚀Swap Fees Overnight financing fees apply 📈Leverage Up to 1:1000 📏Margin requirements 50% ☪️Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 💻Demo Account Yes ⌛Order Execution Time Typically within milliseconds 📆VPS Hosting Yes, for an additional fee Trading Instruments 🧾CFDs-Total Offered Over 725 🗠CFD Stock Indices Yes ⚖️CFD Commodities Yes 📜CFD Shares Yes 👁️‍🗨 Watchlist Yes 🔔 Trade Alerts Yes 💼 Trading Stocks with GP Yes 📉 Trading Indices with GP Yes 💹 Swap on Trading Board Yes Deposits and Withdrawals 💳Deposit Options Credit/Debit Cards, Skrill, Neteller, FasaPay UnionPay, Bank Wire Transfer, Cryptocurrencies (BTC, ETH, USDT) 💵Withdrawal Options Credit/Debit Cards, Skrill, Neteller, FasaPay UnionPay, Bank Wire Transfer, Cryptocurrencies (BTC, ETH, USDT) Trading Platforms and Tools 💻Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), MetaTrader WebTrader, MetaTrader for Mac, Tickmill Mobile App 👩‍💻OS Compatibility Windows, macOS, iOS, Android 🖥️Forex trading tools Yes Customer Support 🗣️Live chat availability Yes 24/5 📱Customer Support email address support@tickmill.com 📞Customer Support Contact Number South Africa: +278 7250 0696

International: +852 5808 7849 👾Social media Platforms Facebook, Twitter, Instagram 🗣️Languages supported on Website 17 Languages Educational Resources and Support 🖺Forex course Yes 🧏‍♀️Webinars Yes 📚Educational Resources Yes Partnerships and Programs 🪪Affiliate program? Yes 👨‍🏫Amount of partners 9000+ 📋IB Program Yes 🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams? Yes 🪙Rebate program Yes 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅Pros ❌Cons Low spreads Limited asset selection Multi-jurisdiction regulation No cryptocurrencies Excellent Education No US clients Clean, direct Islamic account option without swap interest. Some CFDs still carry handling charges after prolonged holding.

What is Tickmill’s CySEC status?

Tickmill Europe Ltd is authorised by CySEC (Licence No. 278/15), making it a Cyprus-regulated forex and CFD provider for clients within the EU/EEA under MiFID II and associated investor protection measures.

How does CySEC regulation benefit Tickmill clients?

CySEC regulation means Tickmill must comply with capital adequacy rules, segregate client funds, maintain transparent practices, and adhere to investor protections such as those under the EU’s MiFID framework.

CySEC vs FSCA Regulation

CySEC and the FSCA supervise different legal jurisdictions.

Feature CySEC FSCA Jurisdiction Cyprus / EU structure South Africa Main relevance European investment firms South African financial services Retail CFD leverage European restrictions apply Depends on local product/entity structure Compensation framework ICF for eligible CIF clients Different South African framework Best check Cyprus entity + licence SA entity + FSP/ODP status

Conclusion

HFM takes our top spot for CySEC-regulated forex brokers in 2026, with HF Markets (Europe) Ltd currently authorised under licence 183/12.

eToro moves into second place. Its European company still holds CySEC licence 109/10, while FxPro no longer makes the cut because its current 2026 regulatory disclosures do not support a live CySEC entry in the same way.

Pepperstone and IC Markets are strong options if you want clearly published European trading conditions, including retail forex leverage of up to around 1:30.

JustMarkets also has a clear CySEC licence and ICF membership, but there is an important catch for South African readers: its European entity explicitly says it does not serve non-EU residents.

FP Markets, FBS, Plus500 and Tickmill complete the list, with Cyprus-regulated entities under licences 371/18, 331/17, 250/14 and 278/15 respectively.

The main thing to remember is simple:

Regulation follows the legal entity, not the broker logo.

If the company named in your client agreement is not the CySEC-regulated entity listed on this page, the CySEC licence and the protections attached to it may not apply to your account.

Risk warning: Forex and CFDs use leverage and can lead to substantial losses. CySEC regulation does not protect you from normal market losses. Legal entities, regional eligibility, leverage and account conditions can change. Check the current company name and licence before depositing.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What qualifies a forex broker as “best” under CySEC regulation?

A “best” CySEC forex broker combines strong regulatory compliance, transparent pricing, competitive spreads, solid execution, segregated client funds, MiFID II adherence, investor compensation protections, robust trading platforms (MT4/MT5), positive user reviews, and reliable customer support — all licensed and supervised by CySEC.

Why choose a CySEC-regulated forex broker?

CySEC regulation ensures adherence to EU standards like MiFID II, requiring strict capital adequacy, client fund segregation, transparent operations, periodic audits, and investor compensation mechanisms — reducing counterparty risk and enhancing protection for traders within the EU/EEA trading forex or CFDs.

How does CySEC protect my trading funds?

CySEC mandates that brokers segregate client funds from corporate funds, maintain minimum capital requirements, and participate in the Investor Compensation Fund (ICF), offering eligible reimbursement if a CySEC-regulated broker fails to meet obligations.

Are CySEC brokers suitable for beginners?

Yes. Many CySEC-regulated brokers provide educational resources, demo accounts, low minimum deposits, and client support tailored for beginners, while also maintaining regulatory safeguards like negative balance protection and clear risk disclosures.

Can non-EU/EEA traders use CySEC brokers?

Non-EU/EEA traders often can open accounts with CySEC brokers, but offerings may differ due to local regulations or licensing restrictions outside the EU/EEA; check the broker’s terms to confirm eligibility and applicable conditions.

What leverage limits apply with CySEC brokers?

CySEC brokers must comply with ESMA leverage limits for retail clients: typically up to 30:1 on major forex pairs, lower on minors/commodities; professional clients may access higher leverage after eligibility assessment and risk acknowledgment.

How do spreads and commissions compare among top CySEC brokers?

Top CySEC brokers compete with variable spreads and commission structures; raw spread accounts often charge low spreads plus a per-trade commission, while standard accounts include spreads with no commissions; differences depend on liquidity, platform, and account type.

Which trading platforms do leading CySEC brokers support?

Leading CySEC-regulated brokers typically support MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), and proprietary web/mobile platforms that offer advanced charting, automated trading, and robust execution — enhancing flexibility for diverse trading strategies.

Do CySEC brokers offer investor compensation?

Yes. Eligible clients of CySEC-regulated brokers may access the Investor Compensation Fund (ICF), which can provide limited compensation if the broker fails financially; specific eligibility criteria and coverage limits apply per CySEC rules.