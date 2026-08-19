Best CySEC Forex Brokers - Main Banner

The 10 Best CySEC-Regulated Forex Brokers in 2026 are HFM, eToro, AvaTrade, JustMarkets, Pepperstone, IC Markets, FBS, FP Markets, Plus500 and Tickmill.

CySEC is one of the better-known regulators in the forex and CFD space because Cyprus sits inside the EU financial-services framework.

But South African traders need to check one thing carefully.

A broker group can hold a CySEC licence without your own account being covered by that licence.

Large brokers often use several legal entities. The Cyprus company may serve EU clients, while South Africans are onboarded through an FSCA-regulated company or an offshore entity.

JustMarkets is a good example. Its Cyprus company is regulated under CySEC licence 401/21, but its current EU website states that non-EU residents are not served by that entity.

So don't stop at “CySEC regulated” on the broker's homepage.

Check the legal company named in your client agreement. That's the entity that actually matters for your account.

What is the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC)?

The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) is Cyprus's financial regulatory agency. CySEC is the financial regulator of Cyprus, overseeing the investment services market and ensuring compliance with financial regulations to maintain the integrity of the securities markets.  

AVA Top 10 Top

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

RankBrokerBroker ReviewRegulatorsMinimum DepositVisit Broker
🥇 Read ReviewASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA$100Visit Now
🥈Read ReviewFSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA$0Visit Now
🥉 Read ReviewCySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA$5Visit Now
4 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB$0Visit Now
5 Read ReviewFSA, FSCA$250Visit Now
6 Read ReviewFSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA$20Visit Now
7 Read ReviewCBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA$10Visit Now
8 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA$100Visit Now
9 Read ReviewCySEC, MWALI, FSCA$25Visit Now
10 Read ReviewFSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC$10Visit Now
JustMarkets Top 10 Bottom

How can I verify a CySEC broker’s licence?

Visit the official Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission website and search the public CIF register using the broker’s licensed entity name or licence number to confirm its authorisation status and regulatory standing.

10 Best CySEC Forex Brokers in 2026 - A Comparison

🔎 Broker🚀 Open an Account💰 Minimum Deposit✒️ CySEC Regulated
1. HFM 👉 Open AccountUSD 0 / ZAR 0Yes
2. eToro👉Open AccountUSD 50 / ZAR 882Yes
3. Avatrade👉 Open AccountUSD 100 / ZAR 1806Yes
4. Exness👉 Open AccountUSD 10 / ZAR 179Yes
5. Pepperstone👉 Open AccountUSD 0 / ZAR 0Yes
6. IC-Markets👉 Open AccountUSD 200 / ZAR 3540Yes
7. FBSOpen AccountUSD 5 /ZAR 90Yes
8. FPMarkets👉Open AccountUSD 100 / R1806Yes
9. Plus500Open AccountUSD 100 / R1806Yes
10. Tickmill👉Open AccountUSD 100 / R1806Yes
 

10 Best CySEC Forex Brokers (2026)

  1. HFM — Best Overall CySEC-Regulated Forex Broker
  2. eToro — Best CySEC-Regulated Broker for Beginners
  3. AvaTrade — Best Multi-Regulated Broker with a CySEC Group Entity
  4. JustMarkets — Best Flexible CySEC-Regulated Account Offering
  5. Pepperstone — Best CySEC Broker for Trading Experience
  6. IC — Best CySEC Broker for Low-Spread Trading
  7. FBS — Best CySEC Broker for Education and Simplicity
  8. FP Markets — Best Multi-Jurisdiction CySEC Broker
  9. Plus500 — Best CySEC Broker with a Proprietary Platform
  10. Tickmill — Best CySEC Broker for Cost-Conscious Forex Trading

1. HF Markets

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000
🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSC, CMA, and FCA
Start Trading Read Review
 

HFM is a forex broker that is CySEC-regulated and boasts a solid working base in South Africa. It offers the clients several account types with no minimum deposit requirement, making it suitable for traders at any level. HFM has built its reputation on its low spreads and strong trading platforms (MT4 and MT5) with a wide range of products, including forex, commodities, indices, and crypto, suitable for both novice and expert traders.  

Overview

🔎BrokerHFM CTA logo
Company Information
📅Year Founded2010
🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff500+
👩‍💻Amount of active traders300,500 000 mil
🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company)No
Regulation and Security
🛡️RegulationFSCA, CySEC, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA
🌎Country of regulationUK, South Africa, Cyprus
💻Account SegregationYes
🪫Negative balance protectionYes
🔋Investor Protection SchemesYes
Account Types and Features
➕AccountsPremium Account, Zero Spread Account, Pro Account, HFcopy Account
💳Institutional AccountsYes
👨‍💼Managed AccountsNot offered
📇Minor account currenciesAUD, GBP, USD, EUR, CAD, CHF, JPY, SGD, HUF, PLN, NZD, ZAR
💰Minimum Deposit$0 USD / 0 ZAR
Trading Conditions
🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time1-3 business days
🪙Fund Withdrawal FeeFree up to a certain amount
📊Spreads from0.1 pips
💸CommissionsNo
💱Number of base currencies supportedOver 50
🚀Swap FeesOvernight financing fees apply
📈Leverage1:30
📏Margin requirements0.50%
☪️Islamic account (swap-free)Yes, available upon request
💻Demo AccountYes
⌛Order Execution TimeTypically within milliseconds
📆VPS HostingYes
Trading Instruments
🧾CFDs-Total OfferedOver 500+
🗠CFD Stock IndicesHFM offers CFDs on major global stock indices, including US30 (Dow Jones), UK100 (FTSE), and many more.
⚖️CFD CommoditiesYes, HFM provides CFDs on a variety of commodities, including Gold, Oil, and others.
📜CFD SharesYes, HFM allows trading CFDs on a selection of popular company shares, such as Amazon and Meta. However, the total number of individual stock CFDs may be limited compared to specialized stock brokers.
Deposits and Withdrawals
💳Deposit OptionsCredit/debit cards, bank transfers, electronic wallets.
💵Withdrawal OptionsMust be sent via the same payment method used for deposit
Trading Platforms and Tools
💻Trading PlatformsHFM Platform, MT4
👩‍💻OS CompatibilityWindows, macOS, Web, Mobile (Android, iOS)
🖥️Forex trading toolsYes
Customer Support
🗣️Live chat availabilityYes, 24/5
📱Customer Support email addresssupport.za@hfm.com
📞Customer Support Contact Number+27-104 439 924
👾Social media PlatformsFacebook, X, Instagram
🗣️Languages supported on Website27 languages
Educational Resources and Support
🖺Forex courseYes
🧏‍♀️WebinarsYes
📚Educational ResourcesYes
Partnerships and Programs
🪪Affiliate program?Yes, HFM offers a multi-award winning affiliate program with competitive commissions, marketing tools, and dedicated support.
👨‍🏫Amount of partners41 000
📋IB ProgramYes, HFM has a dedicated IB (Introducing Broker) program with custom solutions for introducing new clients.
🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams?Yes
🪙Rebate programYes
📝Sign up👉Open Account
 

  HFM  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Wide range of markets: Foreign Exchange, Stocks, Cryptocurencies, Gold, Silver, Copper, Government Securities, Mutual Funds, Exchange Traded Funds.Offshore entities: Some regulations are in less secure offshore zones
Negative balance protection: But can’t lose more than its deposit.No U.S. clients: Not available to U.S. traders
Multiple platforms: MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, WebTrader, Mobile.Basic research tools: Limited advanced analysis features
High leverage: Up to 1:2000Fees applicable when the account has been unused
Fast execution: Quick trades with low delaysBonus restrictions: Bonuses vary by region
Part of HFM Group, which has strong regulation: FCA, FSCA, FSA, CMATransparency on fees: Some fees are less clear, depending on account and region
 

Is HF Markets regulated by CySEC?

Yes, HF Markets is licensed by CySEC under the entity HF Markets Europe Ltd, ensuring strict regulatory compliance, client fund protection, and transparency for traders within the EU and EEA regions.  

What makes HF Markets a top CySEC broker?

HFM offers a wide range of account types, tight spreads, and strong educational tools. Its CySEC license adds a layer of trust and makes it ideal for traders seeking a secure and versatile trading environment.  

2. eToro

💰 Min Deposit: $50
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30
🏦 Regulators: FCA, CySEC, ASIC
Start Trading Read Review

eToro (Europe) Ltd is regulated by CySEC under licence 109/10 and is registered in Cyprus under company number HE 200585.

eToro is a good fit for newer traders because it combines normal self-directed trading with social and copy-investing tools in the same platform.

Its regulatory setup is also fairly easy to follow. eToro lists its European company separately from its UK, Australian and US entities, so it’s easier to see which legal company serves which region.

That matters because the CySEC licence applies to eToro (Europe) Ltd, not automatically to every eToro account worldwide.

Overview

CategoryeToro
⭐ FeaturesSocial & copy trading (CopyTrader™) Smart Portfolios Proprietary platform (web & mobile). Large range of stocks, crypto, ETFs, forex & CFDs.
🏛️ RegulationFCA
CySEC
ASIC
💰 Minimum Deposit$50 USD / ZAR 800.41 First deposit may need higher amount for some methods/countries.
📊 Average Spreads From1.0 pip on (EUR/USD)
💹 Commissions From$0 commission on stock trades Spreads apply for most assets (and crypto spreads around ~1%).
💳 Deposit / Withdrawal FeesNo deposit fee Withdrawal fee ~$5 USD for USD accounts Other currency fees may apply.
📊 Maximum LeverageUp to 1:30 for most retail assets (regulatory caps). For professional traders up to ~1:400.
🔥 BonusGenerally no consistent trading bonuses for most accounts (occasional promotions possible).
☎️ Customer SupportSupport via help center, live chat hidden until login, email ticket No dedicated SA phone published.
👥 Account TypesStandard live account Demo (virtual) account Islamic (swap-free) option available.
📈 LeverageRetail leverage generally up to 1:30 (varies by asset type & region).
🔘 Products OfferedStocks ETFs, forex Commodities Crypto Indices CFDs.
👍 Demo / Practice AccountFree demo with virtual balance (~$100,000).
💰 SpreadsVariable spreads For major forex pairs, typical spreads start ~1.0 pip.
🚀 BonusNo regular industry welcome bonus; periodic competitions or perks possible.
💵 Account CurrenciesAccounts often in USD by default Local currency support varies by region.
📙 EducationMarket news & educational content available on platform Tools for copy trading research.
💳 Withdrawal & Deposit OptionsBank card (Visa/Mastercard) Bank transfer PayPal Neteller Skrill (varies by region).
🇿🇦 ZAR AccountsNo dedicated ZAR base account Funds usually held in USD or other supported currency.
☎️ South African Phone NumberNot publicly listed; support primarily online.
📝 Sign Up👉 Open Account

eToro Cysec

Pro and Cons

✅Pros❌ Cons
Highly regulated across numerous Tier-1 jurisdictions.Spreads can be relatively wide, especially on CFDs and forex.
Social and copy trading features ideal for beginners.Fees for withdrawals and currency conversion.
Wide asset range including stocks, ETFs and crypto.Some advanced features may be overwhelming for new traders.

Is eToro regulated by CySEC?

Yes. eToro (Europe) Ltd is regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission under licence 109/10.

That licence applies to eToro’s European company, not every eToro account worldwide. Check the legal entity named in your account agreement to see which regulator actually covers your account.

Can South African traders use eToro’s CySEC-regulated entity?

Not automatically. eToro operates through several legal entities, and South African clients may be registered under a different company depending on where they live and which account they open.

The easiest way to check is during registration: look for the legal company name in the account terms. If it says eToro (Europe) Ltd, CySEC applies. If it names another eToro company, a different regulatory framework will cover the account.

3. AvaTrade

💰 Min Deposit: $100
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400
🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA
Start Trading Read Review

AvaTrade is an old-time player in the forex industry, regulated by CySEC. It has a firm foothold in South Africa and serves traders of all needs and levels of experience. The brokerage company is known for its safe trading conditions, multiple regulations, and easy-to-use trading platforms- including MT4, MT5, and its own AvaTradeGO application.  

Overview

🔖 Broker NameAvatrade CTA logo
🏛️ Regulated ByFSCA Regulated (FSP No. 45984)
💸 Minimum Deposit in Local Currency$100 / ZAR R1,843
💵 Deposit & WithdrawalBank transfer, Credit/Debit cards, Skrill, Neteller, etc.
💹 Trading PlatformsMetaTrader 4/5, AvaTradeGo WebTrader
🔧 Account TypesRetail Islamic, Professional
🎯 LeverageUp to 1:400 (Retail SA clients)
🧮 SpreadsFrom 0.9 pips
🔒 Negative Balance ProtYes – You’ll never go below zero
📚 Education & ToolsTrading Central, SharpTrader Risk Management Tools
🕐 Execution SpeedUltra-fast < 0.1s average execution
📞 Local SupportAvailable 🇿🇦 – Dedicated SA team
✅ Accepts Traders in South AfricaYes, AvaTrade welcomes clients from South Africa.
💱 Can You Trade with Local CurrencyYes, ZAR accounts are available, allowing trading in South African Rand.
📞 Is There Local SupportYes, support is available via local phone: +27 10 594 1353 and WhatsApp: +44 7520 644093.
🏦 South Africa Based AccountYes, AvaTrade offers ZAR-based accounts to South African clients.
🛡️ Safety of FundsClient funds held in segregated accounts
🏆 Overall Score 5/5 – Reliable, Regulated, and Easy to Use
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
 

  AvaTrade  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌Cons
Wide range of CFDs assets to trade - 1000+You can’t buy stock or cryptocurrency
Worldwide regulated (mention the regulation if necessay)Cryptocurrency deposit is not accepted
Award winnerQuarterly and annual inactivity fees
Multiple platform – MT4, MT5, etcCostumer support is not available 24/7
Negative balance protectionNo bonus for EU based clients
20% welcome bonusNo US clients accepted
Education contentSpread is higher then others brokers
Beginners, friendly platform (webtrade)Imitated crypto assets– only the popular ones are offer
 

Why is AvaTrade known for low spreads under CySEC?

AvaTrade offers competitive fixed and floating spreads on forex and CFDs. It's a CySEC-regulated entity that ensures pricing transparency and no hidden fees, making it attractive for cost-conscious traders.  

Is AvaTrade’s CySEC license reliable?

Yes. AvaTrade is fully authorised by CySEC (license no. 347/17). This provides EU-based traders access to secure, compliant, and well-regulated trading services.  

4. JustMarkets

💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000
🏦 Regulators: FSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC
Start Trading Read Review
  

JustMarkets provides traders with flexible account types and competitive pricing across forex, metals, indices, and crypto CFDs. It offers fast execution and a straightforward sign-up process built for traders of all experience levels. JustMarkets is a forex broker regulated by CySEC under licence 401/21, with retail clients in the EU and EEA onboarded directly under that entity — not routed through an offshore arm. JustMarkets supports MetaTrader 5 alongside its own proprietary trading app, giving traders a choice of familiar charting tools or a more streamlined mobile-first experience.  

Overview

CategoryJustMarkets
⭐ FeaturesCent & Standard accounts, High leverage, Tight spreads Islamic options
🏛️ RegulationFSA
CySec
FCSA
FSC
💰 Minimum DepositFrom 180 ZAR / $10 - for Cent accounts and above
📊 Average Spreads From0.3 pips 0.0 pips (Raw ECN)
💹 Commissions FromNo Commission
💳 Deposit/Withdrawal FeesNo broker fees
📊 Maximum LeverageUp to 1:3000
🔥 BonusWelcome & cashback bonuses
☎️ Customer Support24/7 live chat
👥 Account TypesCent, Standard, Pro, Raw Spread, Islamic
📈 LeverageUp to 1:3000
🔘 Products OfferedForex, Crypto, Indices, Commodities Stocks Energies
👍 Demo AccountYes
💵 Account CurrenciesUSD EUR
📙 EducationBlog, trading guides
💳 Withdrawal & Deposit OptionsSkrill, Neteller, Crypto
🇿🇦 ZAR AccountsNo
📝 Sign Up👉 Open Account

JustMarkets

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Genuinely CySEC-regulated retail entity for EU clients, not a B2B-only shellRetail leverage capped at 1:30 under CySEC, far lower than the 1:3000 offered through offshore entities
Multiple regulatory licenses across FSCA, FSA, and FSC for broader global reachOnly MetaTrader 5 supported — no MT4 or cTrader
Raw spreads from 0.0 pips on the Raw Spread account$100 minimum required for bank transfer funding
Islamic swap-free account options availableWelcome bonus and promos aren't available under the CySEC entity due to EU marketing restrictions
Low entry deposit of just $10 via cards or e-walletsNarrower instrument range than some competitors — forex, metals, indices, and crypto CFDs only

What makes JustMarkets stand out under CySEC?

Unlike some brokers whose Cyprus entity is business-to-business only, JustMarkets' CySEC-licensed entity genuinely onboards EU retail clients — with 1:30 retail leverage, segregated funds, and the Investor Compensation Fund (up to €20,000 per claim) all applying directly.  

Is JustMarkets compliant with CySEC standards?

Yes, JustMarkets Ltd is authorised by CySEC under licence 401/21 (issued June 2021) and adheres to MiFID II rules, covering client fund segregation, financial reporting, and capital adequacy requirements.  

5. Pepperstone

💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 (1:30 for retail EEA/UK clients)
🏦 Regulators: ASIC, BAFIN, CMA, CySEC, DFSA, FCA, SCB
Start Trading Read Review
 

As a broker regulated by CySEC, Pepperstone enjoys a great reputation in South Africa due to its commitment to transparency, quick execution, and a low-cost trading environment. In addition to supporting traditional trading, which can also engage in scalping and algorithmic trading, Pepperstone also provides access to quite a few trading platforms, including MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and cTrader.  

Overview

Company InformationPepperstone logo
📅Year Founded2010
🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staffOver 500
👩‍💻Amount of active tradersOver 200,000
🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company)No
Regulation and Security
🛡️RegulationFCA (UK), ASIC (Australia)
🌎Country of regulationUK, Australia
💻Account SegregationYes
🪫Negative balance protectionYes, retail clients
🔋Investor Protection SchemesYes, depends on the jurisdiction
Account Types and Features
💳Institutional AccountsYes
👨‍💼Managed AccountsNo
📇Minor account currencies8
💰Minimum Deposit10 USD / 161 ZAR
Trading Conditions
🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time1-3 business days
🪙Fund Withdrawal FeeNo
📊Spreads from0.0 pips
💸CommissionsVariable, based on account type and trading volume
💱Number of base currencies supported7
🚀Swap FeesYes
📈LeverageMax leverage for EEA/UK clients is up to 1:30
📏Margin requirementsVariable based on asset and leverage
☪️Islamic account (swap-free)Yes
(availability depends on the region and not available for EU-based audiences)

💻Demo AccountYes
⌛Order Execution Time30-60 milliseconds
📆VPS HostingYes, for clients who meet the criteria
Trading Instruments
🧾CFDs-Total OfferedOver 1350
🗠CFD Stock IndicesYes
⚖️CFD CommoditiesYes
📜CFD SharesYes
Deposits and Withdrawals
💳Deposit OptionsBank Transfer, Credit/Debit Cards, PayPal, Skrill, and Neteller  payment methods availability depends on the region
💵Withdrawal OptionsBank Transfer, Credit/Debit Cards, PayPal, Skrill, and Neteller   payment methods availability depends on the region
Trading Platforms and Tools
💻Trading PlatformsMetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader
👩‍💻OS CompatibilityWindows, macOS, iOS, Android
🖥️Forex trading toolsTradingView
Customer Support
🗣️Live chat availabilityYes 24/5
📱Customer Support email addresssupport@pepperstone.com
📞Customer Support Contact Number+44 (0) 203 695 5811
👾Social media PlatformsFacebook, X, LinkedIn, Instagram
🗣️Languages supported on WebsiteEnglish, Chinese, Arabic, German, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian
Educational Resources and Support
🖺Forex courseYes
🧏‍♀️WebinarsYes
📚Educational ResourcesTrading guides, eBooks, market analysis
Partnerships and Programs
🪪Affiliate program?Yes
👨‍🏫Amount of partnersNot publicly disclosed
📋IB ProgramYes
🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams?No
🪙Rebate programYes
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
 

  Pepperstone CySEC  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Free withdrawals and depositsLimited product portfolio of CFD, Forex an Crypto
Great customer serviceNo Research or technical analysis data
Low minimum deposit
 

Why is Pepperstone praised for its trading experience under CySEC?

Pepperstone provides award-winning platforms (MT4, MT5, cTrader), low spreads, and fast execution. It's a CySEC-regulated entity that ensures that EU traders enjoy secure, seamless, and professional-grade trading.  

How does CySEC regulation benefit Pepperstone traders?

CySEC ensures that Pepperstone clients receive robust protection, including fund segregation, regulated trading conditions, and adherence to EU investor protection laws like MiFID II.  

6. IC

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: 1:5000
🏦 Regulators: FSA
Start Trading Read Review

IC Markets is a renowned Forex CFD provider that offers trading solutions for active day traders, scalpers, and investors new to the Forex market. As a broker regulated by CySEC, IC Markets is held in high regard by South African traders owing to its fair pricing model and its many trading instruments on offer. About the provision of the narrowest spreads, which are often less than 0.0 pips on the company’s Raw Spread accounts, IC Markets targets cheapskates as well as traders with scalping or high trading activity strategies.  

Overview

🔎BrokerIC Markets CTA logo
Company Information
📅Year Founded2007
🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staffOver 200
👩‍💻Amount of active tradersOver 180,000
🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company)No
Regulation and Security
🛡️RegulationASIC (Australia), CySEC (Cyprus), FSA (Seychelles)
🌎Country of regulationAustralia, Cyprus, Seychelles
💻Account SegregationYes
🪫Negative balance protectionYes
🔋Investor Protection SchemesYes, through regulatory bodies
Account Types and Features
💳Institutional AccountsYes
👨‍💼Managed AccountsNo
📇Minor account currenciesEUR, GBP, AUD, CAD, CHF, JPY, NZD, SGD, HKD
💰Minimum Deposit$200 / 3607 ZAR
Trading Conditions
🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time1-2 business days
🪙Fund Withdrawal FeeNone for most methods
📊Spreads from0.0 pips on Raw Spread accounts
💸Commissions$3.50 per lot per side on Raw Spread accounts
💱Number of base currencies supported10
🚀Swap FeesApplicable
📈LeverageUp to 500:1
📏Margin requirementsVariable based on asset and leverage
☪️Islamic account (swap-free)Yes
💻Demo AccountYes
⌛Order Execution TimeAverage 40 milliseconds
📆VPS HostingYes
Trading Instruments
🧾CFDs-Total OfferedOver 2300
🗠CFD Stock IndicesYes
⚖️CFD CommoditiesYes
📜CFD SharesYes
Deposits and Withdrawals
💳Deposit OptionsBank Transfer, Credit/Debit Cards, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, UnionPay, others
💵Withdrawal OptionsBank Transfer, Credit/Debit Cards, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, UnionPay, others
Trading Platforms and Tools
💻Trading PlatformsMetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader, IC Markets WebTrader
👩‍💻OS CompatibilityWeb-based (All major browsers), Windows, macOS, iOS, Android
🖥️Forex trading toolsAutochartist, Trading Central, ZuluTrade, Myfxbook, Advanced charting tools
Customer Support
🗣️Live chat availabilityYes
📱Customer Support email addresssupport@icmarkets.com
📞Customer Support Contact Number+61 2 8014 4280
👾Social media PlatformsFacebook, X, LinkedIn, YouTube
🗣️Languages supported on WebsiteEnglish, Chinese, Spanish, Italian, French, more
Educational Resources and Support
🖺Forex courseYes
🧏‍♀️WebinarsYes
📚Educational ResourcesVideo tutorials, Articles, Webinars, Market analysis
Partnerships and Programs
🪪Affiliate program?Yes
👨‍🏫Amount of partnersNot publicly disclosed
📋IB ProgramYes
🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams?No
🪙Rebate programYes
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
 

  IC Markets CySEC  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Low Forex FeesLimited Product Selection
Easy Account OpeningSlow Chat Response
 

Is IC Markets regulated by CySEC?

Yes. IC Markets (EU) Ltd is regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission under Licence No. 362/18, enabling it to offer forex and CFD trading services within the EU/EEA under CySEC and MiFID II requirements.  

What protections does CySEC regulation provide at IC Markets?

IC Markets’ CySEC regulation mandates segregated client funds, compliance with capital adequacy and reporting standards, investor compensation schemes, and adherence to European conduct-of-business rules for retail traders.  

7. FBS

💰 Min Deposit: $5
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000
🏦 Regulators: FSC, ASIC, CySEC
Start Trading Read Review
 

FBS CySEC (Cyprus) License 331/17: FBS operates in the European Union/European Economic Area through Tradestone Ltd, which is authorised and regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) under license number 331/17. This CySEC regulation means the broker must comply with stringent EU regulatory standards, including MiFID II compliance, investor protection measures like segregated client funds, and adherence to transparency and fund-safety requirements. Through this licence, FBS caters specifically to EU/EEA clients and is a member of the Investor Compensation Fund (ICF), providing additional statutory protections to eligible traders.  

Overview

🔎 BrokerFBS CTA logo
🏠 HeadquarteredBelize
🌎 Global OfficesMalaysia, Laos, Thailand, South Africa, Brazil, Turkey
📌 Local Market Regulators in South AfricaNo
📍 Foreign Direct Investment in South Africa10309.28 billion ZAR
📈 Foreign Exchange Reserves in South Africa46.3 billion ZAR
📉 Governor of SEC in South AfricaNone, the governor of the Reserve Bank in South Africa is EL (Lesetja) Kganyago
📊 Accepts South African tradersYes
💹 Year Founded2009
▶️ Social Media PlatformsFacebook X Telegram Instagram YouTube
⏩ FSCA RegulationYes
❌ Regional RestrictionsJapan, United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Myanmar, Brazil, Malaysia, Israel, the Islamic Republic of Iran
☪️ Islamic AccountYes
🆓 Demo AccountYes
🚨 Demo Duration45 days
1️⃣ Retail Investor Accounts1
💧 Liquidity ProvidersCurrenex
🤝 Affiliate ProgramYes
📊 Order ExecutionMarket
📉 One-Click TradingYes
📈 ScalpingYes
💹 HedgingYes
📌 Expert AdvisorsYes
📰 News TradingYes
📍 Trading APIYes
🖇️ Starting spread0.7 pips
💷 Minimum Commission per TradeNone; only the spread is charged
💱 Decimal Pricing5th decimal pricing after the comma
↪️ Margin Call30%
⛔ Stop-Out10%
📈 Minimum Trade Size0.01 lots
📉 Maximum Trade Size500 lots
🪙 Crypto trading offeredYes
➕ Maximum Leverage1:3000
➖ Minimum Deposit (ZAR)90 ZAR ($5)
💴 Deposit CurrenciesUSD, ZAR, EUR, USDC, USDT (ERC20 and TRC20), BTC, LTC, BCH, ETH
💵 ZAR Deposits AllowedYes
💶 Account Base CurrencyUSD, EUR
👤 Active South Africa Trader Stats200,000+
👥 Active South African-based FBS customersUnknown
🔁 South Africa Daily Forex Turnover13.1 billion USD
⏰ Minimum Withdrawal Time15 minutes
⏱️ Maximum Estimated Withdrawal Time7 Days
⏲️ Instant Deposits and Instant WithdrawalsDeposits
💷 Offers USD/ZAR currency pairYes
📈 USD/ZAR Average Spread0.003 pips
📉 Languages supported on the WebsiteEnglish, German, Spanish, French, Italian, Portuguese, South African, Malay, Vietnamese, Turkish, Korean, and others
📊 Customer Support LanguagesMultilingual
⌚ Customer Service Hours24/7
🖍️ Education for South African beginnersYes
💻 Proprietary trading softwareYes
😎 Most Successful Trader in South AfricaRef Wayne (500 million USD+)
💖 Is FBS a safe broker for South African TradersYes
🔟 Rating for FBS South Africa9/10
💯 Trust score for FBS South Africa75%
🏛️Investor ProtectionNo Protection
📈Trading Accounts LimitMaximum of 10 trading accounts per trader
🚀Open AccountOpen Account
 

  FBS CySEC  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Very low minimum depositFixed spreads can be wide on some account types
High maximum leverage (up to 1:3000 in some regions)High leverage also increases risk significantly
Offers a variety of account types (Micro, Cent, Standard)Withdrawal fees or slow processing reported in some cases
Good for beginners and strategy testersCustomer support sometimes slower or limited in certain regions
 

What does FBS’s CySEC licence mean for EU/EEA traders?

FBS’s CySEC licence (331/17) authorises it to offer forex and CFD services to EU/EEA clients under MiFID II, ensuring segregated client funds, investor protection mechanisms, and adherence to EU conduct and transparency standards.  

How can I verify FBS’s CySEC regulation?

You can confirm FBS’s CySEC authorisation by checking the CySEC register for licence number 331/17. That licence confirms compliance with Cyprus regulatory requirements and EU investment services rules.  

8. FP Markets

💰 Min Deposit: $100
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, CMA
Start Trading Read Review
 

CySEC Regulation Among Multiple Jurisdictions: FP Markets is a globally regulated forex and CFD broker that includes a European arm authorised by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission. Its CySEC-regulated entity, First Prudential Markets Ltd, holds CySEC Licence No. 371/18, enabling it to offer investment and trading services under EU regulatory frameworks such as MiFID II. This CySEC oversight complements other jurisdictions in which FP Markets operates (e.g., ASIC in Australia and local regulation like FSCA in South Africa), ensuring that EU/EEA clients trade under recognised investor protection standards.  

Overview

🔎 BrokerFPMarkets-CTA-logo.png
🏦 HeadquarteredAustralia
🌎 Global OfficesSaint Vincent and the Grenadines, Australia
📊 Accepts South African tradersYes
💹 Year Founded2005
▶️ Social Media PlatformsFacebook X Instagram LinkedIn YouTube Telegram
⏩ RegulationASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC
1️⃣ Tier-1 LicensesAustralian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC)
2️⃣ Tier-2 LicensesCyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) Financial Services Conduct Authority (FSCA)
3️⃣ Tier-3 LicensesFinancial Services Authority (FSA) Financial Services Commission (FSC)
🖇️ License NumberAustralia – ABN 16112600281 Cyprus – 371/18 South Africa – FSP 50926 Seychelles – SD130 Mauritius – GB21026264
🗂️ FSCA RegulationYes
📝 Regional RestrictionsUnited States, Japan, New Zealand
☪️ Islamic AccountYes
🆓 Demo AccountYes
⏰ Non-expiring DemoYes, if the demo account remains active
⏱️ Demo Duration30 days if it becomes inactive
4️⃣ Retail Investor Accounts4
📌 PAMM AccountsYes
💧 Liquidity ProvidersBarclays, BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs
🤝 Affiliate ProgramYes
📈 Order ExecutionMarket
📉 One-Click TradingYes
📊 ScalpingYes
💹 HedgingYes
▶️ Expert AdvisorsYes
⏩ News TradingYes
📌 Trading APINone
📍 Starting spread0.0 pips
💴 Minimum Commission per TradeUS$3 per side
💱 Decimal Pricing5th Decimal after the comma
↪️ Margin Call100%
⛔ Stop-Out50%
🅰️ Minimum Trade Size0.01 lots
🅱️ Maximum Trade Size50 lots
🪙 Crypto trading offeredYes
📈 Maximum Leverage1:500
📉 Minimum Deposit (ZAR)1,200 ZAR (AU$100)
ZAR Deposits AllowedYes
💷 Active South Africa Trader Stats200,000+
👤 Active South African-based FP Markets customersUnknown
🔁 South Africa Daily Forex Turnover13.1 billion USD
⏰ Minimum Withdrawal TimeInstant
⏱️ Maximum Estimated Withdrawal TimeUp to 10 working days
💴 Instant Deposits and Instant WithdrawalsYes
💵 Offers USD/ZAR currency pairYes
📌 USD/ZAR Average SpreadFrom 0.0 pips, an average of 52 pips
📍 Languages supported on the WebsiteEnglish, Arabic, German, Portuguese, Vietnamese, Indonesian, French, Malay, Italian, Russian
↪️ Customer Support LanguagesMultilingual
➕ Copy Trading SupportYes
⌚ Customer Service Hours24/7
🎁 Bonuses and Promotions for South Africa TradersNone
🧩 Education for South African beginnersYes
💻 Proprietary trading softwareYes
😎 Most Successful Trader in South AfricaRef Wayne (500 million USD+)
💖 Is FP Markets a safe broker for South African TradersYes
🔟 Rating for FP Markets South Africa9/10
💯 Trust score for FP Markets South Africa87%
🚀Open an Account👉Open Account

   FP Markets  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Multi‑jurisdiction regulation including ASIC, CySEC and FSCA compliant entities.Standard account spreads can be wider than raw/ECN accounts for some instruments.
Extensive tradable market coverage with over 10,000 instruments.Platform fees for Iress and certain advanced tools may apply.
Ultra‑tight spreads and competitive pricing for active and high‑volume tradersEducational content is improving but may be less extensive than some competitors.
Wide platform selection including MT4, MT5, cTrader and TradingViewMobile trading app features are sometimes rated lower than desktop or other leading broker apps.
 

Is FP Markets regulated by CySEC?

Yes. FP Markets (through First Prudential Markets Ltd) holds a CySEC license (Licence No. 371/18), allowing it to provide forex and CFD trading services in the EU/EEA under EU regulatory frameworks like MiFID II.  

What protections come with FP Markets’ CySEC regulation?

CySEC regulation requires FP Markets to segregate client funds, comply with capital adequacy standards, and participate in investor protection schemes under EU law, offering extra safeguards for retail traders.  

9. Plus500

💰 Min Deposit: $100
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30
🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FCA, MAS, FSA, ASIC, FMA, FSCA
Start Trading Read Review
 

Plus500 – CySEC Entity (Plus500CY Ltd): Plus500CY Ltd is the Plus500 Group’s Cyprus-based entity and is authorised and regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission under Licence No. 250/14. Through this CySEC licence, Plus500CY Ltd can provide CFDs, including forex and other derivative instruments, to clients within the EU/EEA while holding clients’ funds in segregated accounts as required by EU regulation. Being CySEC-regulated also means compliance with capital adequacy, reporting, and conduct-of-business rules designed to protect retail investors.  

Overview

🔎BrokerPlus500 CTA logo
Company Information
📅Year Founded2008
🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff569
👩‍💻Amount of active traders280,769 active users
🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company)Yes, on the London Stock Exchange's Main Market
Regulation and Security
🛡️RegulationFCA, ASIC, CySEC, MAS, FSCA
🌎Country of regulationUK, Cyprus, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, Israel, Seychelles, Estonia, United Arab Emirates, Japan
💻Account SegregationYes, client funds are held in segregated bank accounts
🪫Negative balance protectionYes, in some jurisdictions
🔋Investor Protection Schemes£85k to UK, €20k to EU clients, and $0 to other clients
Account Types and Features
➕AccountsRetail Account
💳Institutional AccountsNo
👨‍💼Managed AccountsNo
📇Minor account currenciesEUR/JPY, AUD/JPY, GBP/EUR
💰Minimum Deposit$100 / R1806
Trading Conditions
🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time1-3 business days
🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee$0
📊Spreads from0.8 pips
💸CommissionsNo commission is charged
💱Number of base currencies supported48
🚀Swap FeesYes, Charged on leveraged overnight positions
📈Leverage1:30
📏Margin requirementsYes
☪️Islamic account (swap-free)No
💻Demo AccountYes
⌛Order Execution TimeTypically fast (seconds)
📆VPS HostingNot offered
Trading Instruments
🧾CFDs-Total OfferedOver 2800 financial instruments, including Shares, Forex, Indices, Commodities, ETFs and Options.
🗠CFD Stock IndicesYes, including FTSE 100
⚖️CFD CommoditiesYes
📜CFD SharesYes
Deposits and Withdrawals
💳Deposit OptionsBank wires, credit/debit cards, Skrill, Neteller, and Paypal.
💵Withdrawal OptionsBank wires, credit/debit cards, Skrill, Neteller, and Paypal.
Trading Platforms and Tools
💻Trading PlatformsUser-friendly web and mobile platforms
👩‍💻OS CompatibilityWindows, Mac, Web-based
🖥️Forex trading toolsCryptocurrencies, Forex, indices, commodities, shares, options, ETFs
Customer Support
🗣️Live chat availabilityYes 24/7
📱Customer Support Online WhatsappYes 24/7
📞Customer Support Contact Number+65 6320 1111 and +65 6320 1119.
👾Social media PlatformsYes (Facebook, X, etc.)
🗣️Languages supported on Plus500 Website32 Languages
Educational Resources and Support
🖺Forex courseNot offered
🧏‍♀️WebinarsFree Trading Webinars & Market Analyses
📚Educational ResourcesFree trading e-book, How to Videos etc.
Partnerships and Programs
🪪Affiliate program?Yes
👨‍🏫Amount of partners40 000+
📋IB ProgramYes
🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams?BSC Young Boys Super League, Italian Serie A club Atalanta and Polish Ekstraklasa team Legia Warsaw.
🪙Rebate programYes
South African Trader Specific Information
Does Plus500 Accept South African Traders?Yes, offer full-trading package to South African traders.
Is Plus500 regulated by the South African regulatory body (FSCA)?Yes, it is regulated and licensed by the FSCA.
Do Plus500 offer an Affiliate Program for South African Traders?Yes, It offers an Affiliate program for most regions.
Do Plus500 allow opening trading accounts in ZAR?The company supports having a base account currency in ZAR.
📝Sign upOpen Account
 

  Plus500  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Regulated by major global authorities (FCA, ASIC, CySEC)Not FSCA-regulated directly
No trading commissions — costs in spreadsProprietary platform only, no MT4/MT5
Simple, intuitive web and mobile interfaceLess advanced tools than pro-oriented brokers
Wide range of CFD instruments beyond forexLeverage limits lower than some pro brokers
Low minimum deposit requirementNo built-in copy trading or social features
 

Does Plus500 operate under a CySEC licence?

Yes. Plus500CY Ltd is regulated by CySEC, holding licence number 250/14, which permits it to offer forex and CFD products to EU/EEA clients according to strict EU regulatory standards.  

What investor protections apply to Plus500 under CySEC?

Under CySEC oversight, Plus500 must keep client funds segregated from operating funds, meet capital requirements, and adhere to transparency and disclosure obligations designed to protect retail traders.  

10. Tickmill

💰 Min Deposit: $100
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000
🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FCA, FSA, FSCA
Start Trading Read Review
 

CySEC Regulation Among Regulators: Tickmill Europe Ltd is Tickmill’s European entity, authorised and regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission, operating under CySEC Licence No. 278/15. As a CySEC-regulated Cyprus Investment Firm (CIF), it must abide by EU regulatory standards, including MiFID II investor protection rules and participation in the Investor Compensation Fund for eligible clients. This CySEC authorisation exists alongside other regulatory approvals held by the Tickmill Group in different regions, reinforcing a multi-jurisdictional compliance framework that enhances operational transparency and safeguards client funds.  

Overview

🔎BrokerTickmill CTA logo
Company Information
📅Year Founded2014
👨Current CEODuncan Anderson
🧑‍🤝‍🧑Founder/sNot publicly available
🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff441
👩‍💻Amount of active tradersOver 400 000
🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company)No
Regulation and Security
🛡️RegulationFSA, FCA, CySEC, FSCA
🌎Country of regulationSeychelles, UK, Cyprus, South Africa
💻Account SegregationYes
🪫Negative balance protectionYes
⛗Two-step AuthenticationYes
🔋Investor Protection SchemesYes
Account Types and Features
➕AccountsPlus account and Raw account
💳Institutional AccountsYes
👨‍💼Managed AccountsYes
📇Minor account currenciesUSD, EUR, GBP, ZAR
💰Minimum DepositUSD 100 / 1812 ZAR
Trading Conditions
🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing timeInstant to 1 business day
🪙Fund Withdrawal FeeFree, but may vary based on payment method and account type
📊Spreads from0.0 pips
💸CommissionsVaries by account type, often commission-free, $2 per side per lot (Pro Account)
💱Number of base currencies supported4 (EUR, USD, GBP, PLN)
🚀Swap FeesOvernight financing fees apply
📈LeverageUp to 1:1000
📏Margin requirements50%
☪️Islamic account (swap-free)Yes
💻Demo AccountYes
⌛Order Execution TimeTypically within milliseconds
📆VPS HostingYes, for an additional fee
Trading Instruments
🧾CFDs-Total OfferedOver 725
🗠CFD Stock IndicesYes
⚖️CFD CommoditiesYes
📜CFD SharesYes
👁️‍🗨 WatchlistYes
🔔 Trade AlertsYes
💼 Trading Stocks with GPYes
📉 Trading Indices with GPYes
💹 Swap on Trading BoardYes
Deposits and Withdrawals
💳Deposit OptionsCredit/Debit Cards, Skrill, Neteller, FasaPay UnionPay, Bank Wire Transfer, Cryptocurrencies (BTC, ETH, USDT)
💵Withdrawal OptionsCredit/Debit Cards, Skrill, Neteller, FasaPay UnionPay, Bank Wire Transfer, Cryptocurrencies (BTC, ETH, USDT)
Trading Platforms and Tools
💻Trading PlatformsMetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), MetaTrader WebTrader, MetaTrader for Mac, Tickmill Mobile App
👩‍💻OS CompatibilityWindows, macOS, iOS, Android
🖥️Forex trading toolsYes
Customer Support
🗣️Live chat availabilityYes 24/5
📱Customer Support email addresssupport@tickmill.com
📞Customer Support Contact NumberSouth Africa: +278 7250 0696
International: +852 5808 7849
👾Social media PlatformsFacebook, Twitter, Instagram
🗣️Languages supported on Website17 Languages
Educational Resources and Support
🖺Forex courseYes
🧏‍♀️WebinarsYes
📚Educational ResourcesYes
Partnerships and Programs
🪪Affiliate program?Yes
👨‍🏫Amount of partners9000+
📋IB ProgramYes
🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams?Yes
🪙Rebate programYes
📝Sign up👉Open Account

   Tickmill  

Pros and Cons

✅Pros❌Cons
Low spreadsLimited asset selection
Multi-jurisdiction regulationNo cryptocurrencies
Excellent EducationNo US clients
Clean, direct Islamic account option without swap interest.Some CFDs still carry handling charges after prolonged holding.
 

What is Tickmill’s CySEC status?

Tickmill Europe Ltd is authorised by CySEC (Licence No. 278/15), making it a Cyprus-regulated forex and CFD provider for clients within the EU/EEA under MiFID II and associated investor protection measures.  

How does CySEC regulation benefit Tickmill clients?

CySEC regulation means Tickmill must comply with capital adequacy rules, segregate client funds, maintain transparent practices, and adhere to investor protections such as those under the EU’s MiFID framework.

CySEC vs FSCA Regulation

CySEC and the FSCA supervise different legal jurisdictions.

FeatureCySECFSCA
JurisdictionCyprus / EU structureSouth Africa
Main relevanceEuropean investment firmsSouth African financial services
Retail CFD leverageEuropean restrictions applyDepends on local product/entity structure
Compensation frameworkICF for eligible CIF clientsDifferent South African framework
Best checkCyprus entity + licenceSA entity + FSP/ODP status

Conclusion

HFM takes our top spot for CySEC-regulated forex brokers in 2026, with HF Markets (Europe) Ltd currently authorised under licence 183/12.

eToro moves into second place. Its European company still holds CySEC licence 109/10, while FxPro no longer makes the cut because its current 2026 regulatory disclosures do not support a live CySEC entry in the same way.

Pepperstone and IC Markets are strong options if you want clearly published European trading conditions, including retail forex leverage of up to around 1:30.

JustMarkets also has a clear CySEC licence and ICF membership, but there is an important catch for South African readers: its European entity explicitly says it does not serve non-EU residents.

FP Markets, FBS, Plus500 and Tickmill complete the list, with Cyprus-regulated entities under licences 371/18, 331/17, 250/14 and 278/15 respectively.

The main thing to remember is simple:

Regulation follows the legal entity, not the broker logo.

If the company named in your client agreement is not the CySEC-regulated entity listed on this page, the CySEC licence and the protections attached to it may not apply to your account.

Risk warning: Forex and CFDs use leverage and can lead to substantial losses. CySEC regulation does not protect you from normal market losses. Legal entities, regional eligibility, leverage and account conditions can change. Check the current company name and licence before depositing.

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Frequently Asked Questions

 

What qualifies a forex broker as “best” under CySEC regulation?

A “best” CySEC forex broker combines strong regulatory compliance, transparent pricing, competitive spreads, solid execution, segregated client funds, MiFID II adherence, investor compensation protections, robust trading platforms (MT4/MT5), positive user reviews, and reliable customer support — all licensed and supervised by CySEC.  

Why choose a CySEC-regulated forex broker?

CySEC regulation ensures adherence to EU standards like MiFID II, requiring strict capital adequacy, client fund segregation, transparent operations, periodic audits, and investor compensation mechanisms — reducing counterparty risk and enhancing protection for traders within the EU/EEA trading forex or CFDs.  

How does CySEC protect my trading funds?

CySEC mandates that brokers segregate client funds from corporate funds, maintain minimum capital requirements, and participate in the Investor Compensation Fund (ICF), offering eligible reimbursement if a CySEC-regulated broker fails to meet obligations.  

Are CySEC brokers suitable for beginners?

Yes. Many CySEC-regulated brokers provide educational resources, demo accounts, low minimum deposits, and client support tailored for beginners, while also maintaining regulatory safeguards like negative balance protection and clear risk disclosures.  

Can non-EU/EEA traders use CySEC brokers?

Non-EU/EEA traders often can open accounts with CySEC brokers, but offerings may differ due to local regulations or licensing restrictions outside the EU/EEA; check the broker’s terms to confirm eligibility and applicable conditions.  

What leverage limits apply with CySEC brokers?

CySEC brokers must comply with ESMA leverage limits for retail clients: typically up to 30:1 on major forex pairs, lower on minors/commodities; professional clients may access higher leverage after eligibility assessment and risk acknowledgment.  

How do spreads and commissions compare among top CySEC brokers?

Top CySEC brokers compete with variable spreads and commission structures; raw spread accounts often charge low spreads plus a per-trade commission, while standard accounts include spreads with no commissions; differences depend on liquidity, platform, and account type.  

Which trading platforms do leading CySEC brokers support?

Leading CySEC-regulated brokers typically support MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), and proprietary web/mobile platforms that offer advanced charting, automated trading, and robust execution — enhancing flexibility for diverse trading strategies.  

Do CySEC brokers offer investor compensation?

Yes. Eligible clients of CySEC-regulated brokers may access the Investor Compensation Fund (ICF), which can provide limited compensation if the broker fails financially; specific eligibility criteria and coverage limits apply per CySEC rules.  

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