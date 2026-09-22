eToro is a publicly listed multi-asset investment platform best known for CopyTrader, social investing and access to stocks, ETFs, cryptocurrencies and CFDs. The group was founded in 2007 and is listed on Nasdaq under ticker ETOR. South African clients can access eToro subject to current country and product restrictions, but they do not receive FSCA regulation or a ZAR account. The legal entity, investor protection, leverage and available products depend on the client’s country and onboarding route.

Quick verdict: eToro is a strong choice for South African investors who want a simple proprietary platform, social investing, CopyTrader and access to a broad multi-asset range. It is less suitable for traders who need MetaTrader, local ZAR funding, advanced order-routing tools or FSCA supervision. Fees must be checked carefully because stock commissions, crypto charges, conversion costs, CFD spreads and overnight financing vary by product and region.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: FCA, CySEC, ASIC Start Trading Read Review

Is eToro regulated and safe for South African investors?

eToro operates through several regulated companies. These include eToro (UK) Ltd under the FCA, eToro (Europe) Ltd under CySEC, eToro AUS Capital Limited under ASIC, eToro (Seychelles) Ltd under the Seychelles FSA, eToro (Middle East) Ltd under the ADGM FSRA and eToro Singapore Pte. Ltd under the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

South African clients should confirm which entity appears in their account agreement. eToro is not regulated by South Africa’s FSCA, and investor compensation arrangements differ by entity. The platform uses segregated client-money arrangements and publishes entity-specific risk disclosures, but these protections do not cover normal investment losses, crypto volatility or losses caused by copied traders.

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eToro Review: Key Findings

Specification Current detail Founded 2007 Public listing Nasdaq, ticker ETOR Main regulators FCA, CySEC, ASIC, FSAS, ADGM FSRA and MAS FSCA regulated No South African availability Available subject to current onboarding and product restrictions Minimum first deposit Varies by country; eToro publishes a global range from $10 to $10,000 Platforms eToro web platform and mobile app CopyTrader minimum $200 per copied investor Virtual portfolio $100,000 in virtual funds Withdrawal fee $5 from the USD account; minimum withdrawal $30 Best for Social investing, copy trading and simplified multi-asset access

What is the eToro minimum deposit?

eToro’s minimum first deposit varies by country, payment method and regulation. Its current deposit FAQ states that private-account minimums range from $10 to $10,000 globally. The exact South African requirement should be checked in the live deposit screen before sending money.

After the first deposit, most deposits must be at least $50, while bank-wire deposits generally require at least $500. A low minimum does not remove product risk, currency-conversion costs or the possibility of losing the full amount invested.

eToro Trust Score

Our eToro Trust Score considers regulation, public-company transparency, operating history, client-fund safeguards, legal-entity disclosure, pricing transparency, platform stability, customer feedback and dispute-resolution access.

eToro receives a trust score of 93/100. The score benefits from multi-jurisdiction regulation, Nasdaq listing, audited public-company reporting, a long operating history and clear entity disclosures. It is reduced by regional differences in investor protection, the lack of FSCA supervision for South Africans, product-specific fee complexity and the risks attached to crypto, CFDs and copy trading.

eToro Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Free stock trading High forex fees Easy Sign-Up Slow Withdrawal Social Trading Single base currency Low CFD Fees $5 USD Withdrawal Fee

eToro Overview

eToro is a global social-investing and multi-asset platform founded in 2007. It operates in 75 countries and serves investors through regulated legal entities in Europe, the UK, Australia, Seychelles, the Middle East, Singapore and the United States. The company is listed on Nasdaq under ticker ETOR.

Its main difference from conventional brokers is the combination of investing, trading and community features. Users can buy selected underlying stocks, ETFs and cryptocurrencies, trade CFDs on currencies, commodities and indices, follow other investors, copy Popular Investors and invest in themed Smart Portfolios.

What can you trade on eToro?

Depending on the client entity and country, eToro offers stocks, ETFs, cryptocurrencies, currencies, commodities, indices and selected futures products. Some long, non-leveraged stock, ETF and crypto positions provide ownership of the underlying asset, while leveraged, short and some region-restricted positions are executed as CFDs. The trade ticket identifies whether a position is a CFD.

How is eToro different from South African brokers?

eToro is not FSCA regulated and does not provide a local ZAR account. South Africans normally fund a USD investment account and may incur conversion and international-payment costs. In return, eToro offers a distinctive social feed, CopyTrader, Smart Portfolios and access to global markets through one proprietary platform.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: FCA, CySEC, ASIC Start Trading Read Review

Features Offered

CopyTrader with a $200 minimum per copied investor.

A free $100,000 virtual portfolio.

Stocks, ETFs, cryptocurrencies and CFDs.

Social feed, investor profiles and community sentiment.

Smart Portfolios with thematic and multi-asset strategies.

Recurring investments for eligible clients.

Web platform and mobile app.

Charts, watchlists, news and market analysis.

Entity-specific negative-balance protection for eligible retail CFD clients.

24/6 multilingual support advertised.

Market eToro Offering 📈 Currency Pairs Around 69 major, minor and exotic currency pairs are available as CFDs. Retail leverage commonly reaches up to 1:30 on major forex pairs, while qualifying professional clients may receive higher limits. 📊 Stock Index CFDs Global indices include the S&P 500, NASDAQ 100, FTSE 100, DAX 40 and other major markets. Traders can open leveraged long or short CFD positions. 🏦 Stocks Thousands of global company shares are available. Eligible long, non-leveraged positions may provide exposure to the underlying shares, while leveraged and short positions are generally CFDs. 📦 ETFs eToro offers more than 1,000 ETFs across equity, bond, commodity, sector and thematic markets. ETFs may be purchased as underlying investments or traded as CFDs, depending on the position and region. ⛏️ Commodities Gold, silver, oil, natural gas, copper and agricultural commodities are available mainly through CFDs, with leverage and overnight financing applying to eligible positions. ₿ Cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana and many other cryptoassets are available. Depending on the region and trade type, clients may buy underlying crypto or trade crypto CFDs. 🤝 Copy Trading CopyTrader allows users to copy the portfolios and future trades of selected investors. The minimum allocation is generally $200 per copied investor. 🚫 Not Available eToro does not offer MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, traditional PAMM accounts or direct ownership of forex, indices and commodities. These markets are generally provided through CFDs.

eToro Customer Reviews

Public feedback on eToro is mixed. Positive reviews often mention the simple interface, CopyTrader, broad asset access and mobile experience. Critical reviews frequently discuss verification, withdrawal processing, conversion costs, support response times and the limitations of copy trading.

Review ratings should be assessed by platform, date and legal entity. A positive rating does not replace regulation, and copied performance is not evidence of future returns.

🔍Aspect 🔖Details 🌟Overall Rating ⭐️ 3.5 to 4.2 out of 5 (varies by platform like Trustpilot, Capterra, etc.) 👏Customer Satisfaction Mixed – Users enjoy copy trading & platform design, but some report withdrawal issues 📞Customer Service Average – Some praise account managers, while others report delays and poor responses

Customer Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating 🔖Forex Peace Army Mixed reviews with numerous complaints about withdrawal issues, account verifications, and platform reliability. Some users report positive experiences, but many express dissatisfaction. 2.0/5.0 🔖TrustPilot Generally positive reviews noting the platform's ease of use and helpful account managers, though some users report issues with withdrawals and customer service. 4.2/5.0

eToro Safety and Security

eToro’s strongest safety signals are its regulated group structure, Nasdaq listing, audited public reporting, segregated client-money arrangements and entity-specific investor-protection rules. eToro also reports SOC 2 Type II compliance for its information-security controls.

Protection varies. FCA and CySEC clients may have access to recognised compensation and complaint frameworks, while Seychelles clients do not receive the same European protections. Crypto holdings and CFD losses are not protected against market movements.

Global Regulations

Entity Regulator Licence eToro (UK) Ltd FCA FRN 583263 eToro (Europe) Ltd CySEC 109/10 eToro AUS Capital Limited ASIC AFSL 491139 eToro (Seychelles) Ltd FSAS SD076 eToro (Middle East) Ltd ADGM FSRA 220073 eToro Singapore Pte. Ltd. MAS CMS101824

Is eToro a scam?

No. eToro is a regulated, publicly listed financial-technology company. However, its products still carry investment risk, and regulation does not guarantee profits, prevent market losses or make copied strategies safe.

Which eToro entity will hold a South African account?

The answer depends on the onboarding route and current country policy. South African clients should check the legal entity named in the account agreement before depositing, because compensation, leverage and dispute procedures vary.

🔎 Security Measure ℹ️ Information 🔒 Segregated Accounts Client funds are held in segregated accounts at top-tier banks (e.g., J.P. Morgan, Deutsche Bank), separate from eToro's operational funds. This ensures that client money is protected even if eToro faces financial difficulties. 🔐 Compensation Amount Varies by region: • UK: Up to £85,000 via the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) • EU: Up to €20,000 via the Investor Compensation Fund (ICF) • Australia: Up to AUD 1,000,000 via ASIC regulations • USA: Up to $500,000 (including $250,000 for cash) via SIPC • Other countries: Compensation varies; users should consult local regulations. 🔓 SSL Certificate eToro employs SSL encryption to secure data transmission, ensuring that all sensitive information is protected during online transactions. 🔒 2FA (Where Applicable) eToro offers two-factor authentication (2FA) via SMS and biometric methods (e.g., Face ID). 🔏 Privacy Policy in Place Yes — eToro adheres to strict data protection regulations, ensuring user data is handled responsibly and in compliance with applicable laws. 🔐 Risk Warning Provided eToro provides comprehensive risk disclosures, especially highlighting the high-risk nature of crypto assets and the potential for significant losses. 🔓 Negative Balance Protection eToro offers negative balance protection for retail clients, ensuring that users cannot lose more than their account balance. This protection does not extend to professional clients or crypto asset trades. 🔒 Guaranteed Stop-Loss Orders No

eToro at a Glance

🔎Broker Company Information 📅Year Founded 2007 🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff Over 1,200 👩‍💻Amount of active traders Over 30 million 🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company) No Regulation and Security 🛡️Regulation FCA (UK), CySEC (Cyprus), ASIC (Australia) 🌎Country of regulation UK, Cyprus, Australia 💻Account Segregation Yes 🪫Negative balance protection Yes 🔋Investor Protection Schemes Yes, through regulatory bodies Account Types and Features 💳Institutional Accounts Yes 👨‍💼Managed Accounts No 📇Minor account currencies USD 💰Minimum Deposit $50 USD Trading Conditions 🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time 1-5 business days 🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee $5 per withdrawal 📊Spreads from 1 pip on major currency pairs 💸Commissions No direct commissions on trades 💱Number of base currencies supported 1 (USD) 🚀Swap Fees Yes 📈Leverage Up to 30:1 (Retail clients), higher for professional clients 📏Margin requirements Variable based on asset and leverage ☪️Islamic account (swap-free) Yes, 💻Demo Account Yes ⌛Order Execution Time Average of 1 second 📆VPS Hosting No Trading Instruments 🧾CFDs-Total Offered Over 2,000 🗠CFD Stock Indices Yes ⚖️CFD Commodities Yes 📜CFD Shares Yes Deposits and Withdrawals 💳Deposit Options Bank Transfer, Credit/Debit Cards, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller 💵Withdrawal Options Bank Transfer, Credit/Debit Cards, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller Trading Platforms and Tools 💻Trading Platforms eToro WebTrader, eToro Mobile App 👩‍💻OS Compatibility Web-based (All major browsers), iOS, Android 🖥️Forex trading tools CopyTrader, Social Trading, Market Analysis Tools Customer Support 🗣️Live chat availability Yes 📱Customer Support email address support@etoro.com 📞Customer Support Contact Number Not directly provided, contact via support portal 👾Social media Platforms Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube 🗣️Languages supported on Website English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Chinese, Arabic, more Educational Resources and Support 🖺Forex course Yes 🧏‍♀️Webinars Yes 📚Educational Resources eToro Academy, Blog, Guides, Tutorials Partnerships and Programs 🪪Affiliate program? Yes 👨‍🏫Amount of partners Not publicly disclosed 📋IB Program Yes 🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams? Yes, sponsored various sports teams and events 🪙Rebate program No 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

eToro Account Types and Services

eToro primarily offers one retail investment account rather than multiple spread-based trading tiers. Additional services include a demo portfolio, professional-client classification where legally available, corporate accounts, Islamic arrangements in selected regions and eToro Club benefits.

Retail Investment Account

Access to stocks, ETFs, crypto, CFDs, CopyTrader and Smart Portfolios, subject to region.

Country-specific first-deposit requirements.

USD investment account for all clients, with selected local-currency accounts in certain regions.

Retail leverage and protection rules depend on entity.

Demo Account

$100,000 in virtual funds.

Access to the platform, CopyTrader simulation and practice trading.

No real-money risk, but demo execution does not fully reproduce live conditions.

Professional Client Status

Available only to clients who meet legal experience, portfolio and activity criteria.

Higher leverage may be available, including up to 1:400 on forex.

Professional clients give up certain retail protections.

Does eToro offer PAMM accounts?

No standard PAMM account is advertised. eToro's managed alternatives are CopyTrader and Smart Portfolios, which differ from a traditional PAMM where a manager trades a pooled fund on your behalf. Copied returns are never guaranteed and carry real market risk.

Does eToro offer MAM accounts?

No MAM (Multi-Account Manager) facility is advertised either. Money managers needing MAM or PAMM allocation tools should look elsewhere, since eToro routes all copying through CopyTrader rather than pooled manager accounts. This keeps the model social rather than fund-based.

📉Standard Live Account 📉 Professional Account 🌎 Availability All traders 💱 Markets All 💸 Commissions None; only the spread is charged 💻 Platforms eToro platform 📊 Trade Size From 0.01 lots 📈 Leverage Up to 1:400 (Under the Seychelles entity) 💰 Minimum Deposit 10 USD (US Clients) 👉Open an Account 👉 Open Account

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: FCA, CySEC, ASIC Start Trading Read Review

How to Open an eToro Account

1. Start Registration

Visit the official eToro website and select the account-opening option.

2. Create Login Details

Enter your name, email address and password, then accept the required terms.

3. Complete the Investor Questionnaire

Provide information about financial experience, employment, income, investment objectives and risk tolerance.

4. Verify Identity and Address

Upload an accepted identity document and proof of residence. Further tax or source-of-funds information may be requested.

5. Confirm the Legal Entity

Review the client agreement and investor-protection disclosures before funding.

6. Deposit and Test the Platform

Use an available payment method and consider starting with the virtual portfolio before committing real money.

eToro Fees, Spreads and Commissions

eToro’s costs depend on the product, country, legal entity and whether the position is an underlying investment or CFD. The trade ticket displays estimated costs before confirmation.

Cost Current treatment Account opening Free Stock commission $1 or $2 may apply by country and exchange; some markets remain commission free ETF commission Zero commission, subject to general account fees and product classification Crypto 1% transaction fee on buying and selling underlying crypto; CFD pricing differs CopyTrader No additional copy fee; underlying trading costs still apply CFDs Spreads, opening/closing charges and overnight financing may apply Withdrawal $5 from the USD account; minimum withdrawal $30 Currency conversion Varies by location, payment method and Club level Inactivity Current general fee page lists no inactivity fee

Is eToro commission free?

Not universally. ETF trades are currently commission free, while stock commissions of $1 or $2 may apply depending on the client’s country and exchange. CFDs, crypto, conversions and withdrawals have separate costs.

Does eToro charge a withdrawal fee?

Withdrawals from the USD investment account carry a fixed $5 fee and require a minimum of $30. Local-currency accounts, where available, may have different rules.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: FCA, CySEC, ASIC Start Trading Read Review

eToro Trading Platform

eToro uses its own proprietary web and mobile platform. It does not offer MetaTrader 4 or MetaTrader 5. The platform is designed around simple order entry, portfolios, social feeds, CopyTrader and community interaction.

Web-based investment and trading platform.

Mobile apps for iOS and Android.

Watchlists, charts, news and analyst data.

CopyTrader and Smart Portfolios.

Virtual Portfolio for practice.

Risk-management tools including stop loss and take profit on supported positions.

Is eToro suitable for advanced traders?

It can suit investors who value social and copy features, but it lacks the custom indicators, Expert Advisors, direct routing and deep order controls found on specialist platforms such as MetaTrader or professional desktop terminals.

eToro Deposits and Withdrawals

Payment methods vary by region and can include cards, bank transfer, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller and selected local options. Deposits must come from a payment method in the account holder’s name.

First-deposit minimum varies by country.

Later deposits generally start from $50.

Bank-wire deposits generally require at least $500.

USD-account withdrawals carry a $5 fee and a $30 minimum.

Card and bank withdrawals can take several business days.

South African clients may incur ZAR-to-USD conversion costs.

🔹Feature Deposit Withdrawal 🔢Minimum Amount $50 (varies by country & method) $30 🔝Maximum Amount Varies by method and account Depends on available balance 💰Fees None (usually) $5 flat fee per withdrawal ⏱️Processing Time Instant to 7 business days (method dependent) Up to 1–2 business days (processing) + transfer time 💳Available Methods Credit/Debit Card, Bank Transfer, PayPal, Neteller, Skrill, etc. Bank Transfer, PayPal, Credit Card (limited), Neteller, Skrill 💱Currency USD (non-USD deposits converted) USD (non-USD withdrawals converted) 💹Conversion Fee Applies if depositing in non-USD Applies if withdrawing in non-USD 🧾Withdrawal Process Not applicable Must submit request via dashboard

eToro Markets and Products

Stocks and ETFs

eToro provides underlying and CFD exposure, depending on the position, country and product. Non-leveraged long positions may provide ownership, while leveraged and short positions are normally CFDs. Stock commissions can apply in some regions, while ETF trades are currently advertised at zero commission.

Cryptocurrencies

Eligible clients can buy underlying crypto or trade crypto CFDs, depending on region. Underlying crypto trades carry a 1% buy and 1% sell fee. Crypto is highly volatile and may not receive the same compensation protection as regulated securities services.

CFDs

Currency, commodity and index exposure is generally provided through CFDs. Leveraged and short stock or ETF positions are also CFDs. CFD positions can incur spreads and overnight fees and do not provide ownership of the underlying asset.

CopyTrader and Smart Portfolios

CopyTrader allows users to copy a Popular Investor from $200. Smart Portfolios group assets or traders into themed strategies, commonly from $500. Neither service guarantees returns, and copied losses are borne by the user.

eToro Leverage

Retail leverage depends on the entity and regulation. eToro’s responsible-trading policy lists common retail limits of 1:30 for major forex, 1:20 for non-major forex, gold and major indices, 1:10 for other commodities and non-major indices, 1:5 for individual shares and 1:2 for cryptocurrencies.

Professional clients who qualify may receive higher leverage, including up to 1:400 on forex. Professional status reduces certain retail protections and should not be selected only to increase leverage.

🔹 Asset Type Max Leverage Notes 💱 Major Forex Pairs ⚖️ 1:30 EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, etc. 💱 Minor/Exotic Forex ⚖️ 1:20 Includes pairs like USD/SEK, NZD/CHF, etc. 📈 Indices ⚖️ 1:20 e.g., NASDAQ, S&P 500, FTSE 🛢️ Commodities ⚖️ 1:10 Includes Gold, Oil, Silver 📉 Stocks & ETFs ⚖️ 1:5 Apple, Tesla, ETFs like SPY, QQQ ₿ Cryptoassets ⚖️ 1:2 Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other cryptos 🧑‍💼 Professional Accounts ⚖️ Up to 1:400 Must qualify under specific criteria; higher risk & margin requirements

eToro Customer Support

eToro advertises support 24 hours a day, six days a week through its Help Centre, chatbot, live chat and ticketing system. Support is available in more than seven languages. Availability and response options can differ by account status and region.

eToro Education and Research

The eToro Academy provides courses, guides and videos covering investing, trading, crypto and platform use. The platform also includes news, analyst ratings, sentiment data, watchlists and community discussion.

Social content is user-generated and should not be treated as personalised investment advice. Investors should verify claims independently before copying a strategy or entering a trade.

eToro Awards

eToro and its platform have received industry recognition for social investing, mobile access and copy trading. Only current awards with a verifiable publisher, category and year should be listed. Nominations should not be presented as wins.

eToro for South African Investors

Factor Assessment Details Regulation Strong globally Multiple regulated entities, but no FSCA licence ZAR account Not advertised USD account and conversion costs generally apply Copy trading Excellent CopyTrader minimum of $200 Platform Beginner friendly Simple proprietary web and mobile platform Advanced tools Moderate No MT4, MT5 or Expert Advisor support Best for Social investors Investors prioritising CopyTrader and a simple multi-asset experience

Who Should Consider eToro?

eToro may suit South African investors who want a straightforward platform, social features, CopyTrader, Smart Portfolios and access to global stocks, ETFs, crypto and CFDs from one account.

It is less suitable for traders who need MetaTrader, algorithmic Expert Advisors, direct-market routing, a ZAR account or FSCA oversight. Copying another investor does not remove risk and should not replace independent research.

Comparison of eToro vs FBS vs Exness

🔍 Features 🏛 Regulation CySEC, FCA, and MiFID IFCS CySEC, FCA, South Africa FSCA, the Seychelles FSA, the BVI Financial Services Commission and the Central Bank of Curacao. 💰 Minimum Deposit $50/R882 ZAR $1/R18 ZAR $10/R180 ZAR 💰 Welcome Bonus Referal: $50 reward /R882 ZAR $140/R2 470 ZAR No ☪️ Islamic Account Yes Yes Yes 📊 Leverage 2:1 up to 30:1 1:3000 1:Unlimited 💰 Withdrawal Fee Yes Yes Yes 💰 Spreads 50 pips 3 pips min spread 0.1 pips across all accounts 💳 Demo Trading Account Yes Yes Yes 📒 Account Types Retail, Professional, Crypto Account Cent, Micro, Standard, Zero, Spread, ECN, and Crypto account Standard, Cent, Raw, Zero and Professional account 👉Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Conclusion eToro is a regulated, publicly listed social-investing platform with strong brand recognition, a simple proprietary interface and distinctive CopyTrader and Smart Portfolio services. Its main strengths are accessibility, broad asset coverage and social investing. Its limitations are regional fee differences, no FSCA licence, no ZAR account and fewer advanced trading tools than specialist platforms. South Africans should confirm the legal entity, deposit requirement and product classification before funding.

Review Methodology

This review was fact-checked in July 2026. It considers eToro’s legal entities, public listing, regulation, product range, CopyTrader, platforms, fees, minimum deposits, funding, leverage, investor protection, support and suitability for South African residents.

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Disclaimer

eToro is a multi-asset platform offering underlying investments and CFDs. CFDs are complex leveraged products and can cause rapid losses. Copy trading does not amount to investment advice, and past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Cryptoassets are volatile and may not receive the same regulatory protections as securities. This review is general information and not personalised financial advice.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is eToro regulated and safe?

eToro operates through regulated entities supervised by authorities including the FCA, CySEC, ASIC, the Seychelles FSA, ADGM FSRA and MAS, and it is publicly listed on Nasdaq under the ticker ETOR. That regulatory footprint adds oversight and transparency, but it does not protect investors from ordinary market losses, which remain your own responsibility when trading.

Is eToro available in South Africa?

Yes. eToro accepts South African clients, subject to its current onboarding checks and product restrictions. However, it is not regulated by the FSCA and does not advertise a ZAR-denominated account, so South Africans should confirm the exact legal entity they register under and factor in currency-conversion costs before depositing any funds into the platform.

What is the eToro minimum deposit?

The first-deposit minimum varies by country and currently falls between $10 and $10,000 globally. Later deposits generally start from $50, while bank-wire transfers usually require at least $500 to process. Always check the live cashier inside your account for the exact South African requirement, since it can change with regulation and payment method.

How does eToro CopyTrader work?

CopyTrader automatically mirrors the portfolio allocations of a selected Popular Investor in real time. The minimum amount required to copy one investor is $200, and each individual copied position must meet the $1 minimum trade size. Copied performance is never guaranteed, so treat it as a tool that still carries genuine market risk.

Does eToro charge stock commissions?

Stock trading is not universally commission-free on eToro. A $1 or $2 commission may apply depending on your country and the exchange, while ETFs are currently advertised with zero commission. CFD spreads and other account fees can still apply separately, so always review the estimated cost on the trade ticket before confirming any order.

What fees does eToro charge?

eToro's costs can include stock commission, crypto transaction fees, CFD spreads, overnight financing charges, currency-conversion fees and a $5 withdrawal fee on USD accounts. The platform displays estimated costs before a trade is confirmed, so review them carefully. Spreads and financing vary by instrument and can add up quickly on leveraged positions held overnight.

Does eToro offer MetaTrader?

No. eToro uses its own proprietary web and mobile trading platform rather than third-party software. It does not provide MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5 or traditional Expert Advisor support for automated strategies. Traders who specifically rely on MT4 or MT5 custom indicators and robots will need to choose a different broker that supports those platforms.

Can I buy real stocks on eToro?

Yes, in eligible regions. Some long, non-leveraged stock and ETF positions on eToro provide actual ownership of the underlying asset. However, leveraged positions, short positions, and certain region-restricted trades are CFDs rather than real ownership. The trade ticket clearly identifies the product type, so check it before assuming you own the underlying share.

Does eToro offer a demo account?

Yes. Every eToro account automatically includes a virtual portfolio preloaded with $100,000 in practice funds. It can be used to test the platform, explore markets and try CopyTrader without risking any real money. A demo is a sensible starting point, though it cannot fully replicate live-market slippage and the emotional pressure of real trading.

What leverage does eToro offer?

Retail leverage on eToro varies by entity and instrument. Common limits include 1:30 on major forex pairs, 1:20 on non-major forex and gold, 1:10 on commodities, 1:5 on individual shares and 1:2 on cryptocurrencies. Professional clients may qualify for higher limits, but higher leverage magnifies losses just as quickly as it magnifies potential gains.

How do eToro withdrawals work?

Withdrawals from a USD account require a minimum of $30 and carry a flat $5 fee per transaction. Processing time depends on your chosen payment method and account verification status. Withdrawals may be returned to the original funding source for security reasons, so confirm current timeframes in the cashier before relying on a specific date.

Is eToro suitable for beginners?

eToro's simple interface, $100,000 virtual portfolio, Academy resources and CopyTrader feature can genuinely help beginners learn the basics. However, copied traders can still lose money, CFDs are leveraged, and cryptocurrency is highly volatile. Beginners should start cautiously with small amounts and avoid assuming that a trader's social popularity automatically equals real, repeatable investing skill.

Sources Checked