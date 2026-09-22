Spec Markets is a regulated CFD and Forex broker with FSCA oversight in South Africa and FSC supervision in Mauritius. The structure focuses on MT5-only access, ECN pricing availability, and account conditions that favour traders who track execution, leverage limits, and withdrawal mechanics closely. ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSC Start Trading Read Review

?️ Regulated and trusted by FSCA and FSC ?️ 1010 new traders chose this broker in the last 90 days. ?️ Available for South African Traders ??

🔍 Feature 💰Minimum Deposit $50 / 800 ZAR 🛡️Regulation FSCA South Africa (FSP 54462 under XInvestment (Pty) Ltd); FSC Mauritius (Investment Dealer Licence GB252045999 under Spec Capitals Ltd) 🖥️Platforms MetaTrader 5 (MT5) and Web Trader 💸Crypto Yes Crypto CFDs available including BTC/USD, ETH/USD, XRP/USD, LTC/USD, and BCH/USD 📉Total Pairs 60+ Forex currency pairs 💳Islamic Account Yes Swap-free accounts available on all account types upon request with holding fees after a five-day grace period 🔐Trading Fees ECN raw spreads from 0.0 pips with USD 3.50 per lot per side commission Standard spreads from 1.0 pip with no commission ⏱️Account Activation Typically 24–48 hours after KYC review and approval 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Spec Markets Spider Chart

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Average execution below 50 milliseconds No ZAR base account currency USD 50 entry threshold for live accounts Crypto leverage capped at 1:200 Card deposits support instant funding Share CFDs capped at 1:20 leverage Swap free option available on request with defined grace period VPS hosting not offered MT5 desktop, web, and mobile access Platform access limited to MT5 and Web Trader

What are Spec Markets?

Spec Markets is a global online trading broker that provides access to financial markets, including forex, commodities, indices, and cryptocurrencies, through advanced digital platforms. It focuses on competitive spreads, fast execution, and user-friendly tools designed to support both beginner and professional traders in a regulated trading environment.

Overview

Spec Markets has FSCA authorisation in South Africa and FSC oversight in Mauritius, which anchors client activity within recognised regulatory supervision.

Trading access is limited to MT5 and Web Trader, reflecting a platform choice aimed at consistency.

Account entry is accessible at USD 50, without tiered barriers that delay live market access.

Islamic accounts are available on all account types, with transparent grace periods before overnight holding fees apply.

Deposits via cards, bank transfer, and crypto align with methods commonly used by South African traders, despite ZAR conversion occurring externally.

Features Offered

Spec Markets focuses on a lean feature set that centres on pricing visibility, execution speed, and regulatory coverage.

Offers competitive trading conditions, high leverage, and flexible funding options.

Extras such as rebates and partner programmes are available, but they accommodate the core trading mechanics instead of replacing them.

Feature 🌐 Trading Platforms MetaTrader 5 (MT5) and Web Trader 📈 Trading Instruments 200+ CFDs covering Forex, indices, commodities, metals, shares, and crypto ⚡ Execution Speed Average execution below 50 milliseconds 🔄 Account Types Standard, ECN, Demo, Islamic (swap-free) 💳 Deposit Methods Visa, Mastercard, bank wire, crypto (USDT, BTC, ETH); local APAC methods available 📉 Leverage Forex up to 1:1000; indices up to 1:200; commodities and metals up to 1:1000; crypto up to 1:200 🌍 Regulation FSCA South Africa and FSC Mauritius 📊 Analytics Market analysis, economic calendar, research content 🎓 Education Trading courses, guides, videos, blog, multilingual content 🛠️ Tools Risk management tools, MT5 indicators, API access, mobile trading apps 🔐 Security Segregated client accounts, negative balance protection, AML and KYC controls 📱 Mobile Trading MT5 apps for iOS and Android 💬 Customer Support Live chat 24/5, email support 24/7 💸 Rebates & Programs Volume-based client rebates, Spec Prime high-volume rebate tiers

Spec Markets Customer Reviews

Traders highlight support responsiveness, with mentions of staff addressing queries through live chat and email in short order.

Feedback highlights execution reliability in live conditions, with fills and order speeds that match expectations for a modern MT5 broker.

Some reviewers note verification and KYC steps are detailed, which is a common theme for brokers who emphasise compliance.

A few comments identify room for improvement in terms of more enhanced tools and features.

🔍Aspect 🔖Details 🌟Overall Rating Mixed/Positive overall presence. Independent review aggregators (e.g., Myfxbook) show high user ratings (~4.7/5 from many reviews) for platform, pricing and features, but industry watchdog sites flag regulatory ambiguity in some jurisdictions 👏Customer Satisfaction Generally positive Trustpilot feedback (around 4.0–4.5/5), highlighting fast execution, quick deposits/withdrawals, and supportive service. Reviews tend toward positive sentiment, though sample sizes are small. 📞Customer Service Multiple user reviews praise responsiveness and helpfulness from support teams; Myfxbook reviews often score customer service high (often 4–5/5). Platform reports multilingual support and 24/5 assistance.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSC Start Trading Read Review

Customer Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Comments focus on pricing value, execution quality, and support responses, with a smaller share flagging feature depth and site experience ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ (4.2/5) Reviews emphasise responsive support, spreads, and withdrawals, with some notes linked to promo activity ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ (4.4/5)

Spec Markets Safety and Security

Regulatory status

FSCA regulation applies in South Africa alongside the FSC regulation in Mauritius.

FSCA FSP number 54462 applies to XInvestment (Pty) Ltd.

FSC Investment Dealer Licence number GB252045999 applies to Spec Capitals Ltd (company number 224658).

Client fund and account protections

Segregated client accounts form part of the client protection framework.

Negative balance protection prevents account balances from falling into debt.

Compliance and oversight controls

Regular financial reporting and compliance audits form part of the regulatory framework.

AML and KYC procedures apply to all trading accounts.

Professional indemnity insurance forms part of the compliance structure.

Investor protection scheme

Standard FSC Mauritius investor protection applies.

🌍 Regulatory Body 🏛️ Jurisdiction 🆔 License Number Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) South Africa FSP 54462 (XInvestment (Pty) Ltd) Financial Services Commission (FSC) Mauritius Investment Dealer Licence GB252045999 (Spec Capitals Ltd)

Protection of Client Funds

🌍 Regulatory Body 🏛️ Jurisdiction 🔎 Security Measure Yes 🔒 Segregated Accounts Yes 🔏 Compensation Fund Member Yes 🔐 Compensation Amount No 🔓 SSL Certificate No 🔒 2FA (Where Applicable) No 🔏 Privacy Policy in Place Yes 🔐 Risk Warning Provided Yes 🔓 Negative Balance Protection Yes 🔒 Guaranteed Stop-Loss Orders No

Security while Trading

Margin call activates at 100% of the required margin, which prevents new positions once equity reaches that level.

Stop-out activates at 50% of the required margin, with positions closed automatically based on account equity.

Negative balance protection prevents trading losses from exceeding available account funds.

Spec Markets At A Glance

🔍Broker 📅 Year Founded 2024 (September) 🧑🏻‍💻 Number of staff Between 20 and 50 employees 👩‍💻 Number of active traders About 2,600 active clients 🌐 Publicly Traded (Listed Company) No, privately held Regulation and Security 🛡️ Regulation FSCA South Africa and FSC Mauritius 🌎 Country of regulation South Africa and Mauritius 💻 Account Segregation Yes 🪫 Negative balance protection Yes 🔋 Investor Protection Schemes FSC Mauritius investor protection framework applies Account Types and Features Yes ➕ Accounts Standard, ECN, Demo, Islamic 💳 Institutional Accounts In development 👨‍💼 Managed Accounts MAM and PAMM planned for future release 📇 Minor account currencies USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, HKD 💰 Minimum Deposit USD 50 Trading Conditions 🕞 Average deposit/withdrawal processing time Deposits range from instant to 24 hours; withdrawals take 1–2 business days 🪙 Fund Withdrawal Fee None charged by Spec 📊 Spreads from From 0.0 pips on ECN accounts 💸 Commissions ECN commission around USD 3.5 per lot per side 💱 Number of base currencies supported Five 🚀 Swap Fees Overnight financing applied at 5 pm EST; triple charge mid-week 📈 Leverage Forex up to 1:1000; indices up to 1:200; commodities and metals up to 1:1000; crypto up to 1:200 📏 Margin requirements Margin call at 100%; stop-out at 50% ☪️ Islamic account (swap-free) Available on request 💻 Demo Account Available with renewable 30-day duration ⌛ Order Execution Time Average execution below 50 milliseconds 📆 VPS Hosting Not offered Trading Instruments 🧾 CFDs – Total Offered 200+ instruments 🗠 CFD Stock Indices 15+ global indices ⚖️ CFD Commodities 20+ metals, energy, and agricultural contracts 📜 CFD Shares 50+ individual equities Deposits and Withdrawals 💳 Deposit Options Cards, bank wire, crypto, regional APAC methods 💵 Withdrawal Options Bank wire, cards, crypto Trading Platforms and Tools 💻 Trading Platforms MetaTrader 5 and Web Trader 👩‍💻 OS Compatibility Web, Windows, macOS, iOS, Android 🖥️ Forex trading tools Economic calendar, market analysis, risk controls, API access Customer Support 🗣️ Live chat availability 24/5 📱 Customer Support email address support@specfx.com 📞 Customer Support Contact Number International number provided on the website 👾 Social media Platforms X, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube 🗣️ Languages supported on Website English, Japanese, Mandarin Chinese, Vietnamese, Thai, Indonesian Educational Resources and Support 🖺 Forex course Yes 🧏‍♀️ Webinars Not available 📚 Educational Resources Guides, videos, research notes, FAQs, blog Partnerships and Programs 🪪 Affiliate program? Yes 👨‍🏫 Number of partners Expanding partner network 📋 IB Program Yes 🏃‍♂️‍➡️ Do they sponsor any notable events or teams? Sponsorships are being considered 🪙Rebate program Yes 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Spec Markets Account Types and Features

Standard Account

Standard Account entry starts from USD 50, lowering the barrier to accessing live market conditions.

Pricing relies on spread-based costs, without separate commission fees on Forex trades.

Leverage scales by asset class, with higher ratios on Forex and metals than on indices or crypto.

ECN Account

ECN pricing separates spreads and commissions, allowing for more precise trading cost tracking.

Spreads start from zero on major Forex pairs, with commission fees charged per lot per side.

The same leverage limits apply as on the Standard account, depending on the instrument traded.

Demo Account

Virtual funds are configurable and support testing position sizing and margin behaviour.

Live market pricing feeds into the demo environment for realistic trade simulation.

Access includes MT5 and Web Trader to match the live trading setup.

The demo period renews after 30 days upon request.

Islamic Account

Any live account type can convert to swap-free status following approval.

Overnight interest charges do not apply during the initial grace period.

Holding fees apply after five days on positions kept open overnight.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSC Start Trading Read Review

Base Account Currencies and Basic Order Types

Base account currencies include USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, and HKD, which means ZAR conversion takes place through the bank or card provider before funds reach the trading account.

Order placement takes place through MT5 and Web Trader using standard market and pending order structures supported by the platform.

Available order controls include stop-loss and take-profit parameters, which can be edited after order placement.

How to Open a Spec Markets Account Step-by-Step

Step 1: Start your registration

Visit the Spec website and choose the option to create a new trading account.

Enter your contact details and confirm South Africa as your country of residence.

Choose a base currency, keeping in mind that ZAR converts before funds reach the account.

Step 2: Secure your email access

Locate the verification message sent to your registered email address.

Confirm the email to activate entry to the client portal.

Return to the site once confirmation is complete.

Proceed only after the portal grants unrestricted access.

Step 3: Build your trading profile

Answer questions related to market experience and financial background.

Review the risk disclosures presented during profile completion.

Acknowledge suitability statements to continue.

Step 4: Complete identity checks

Upload a valid government-issued identity document.

Provide recent proof of address that reflects your residential details.

Check that all files are clear and readable before submission.

Submit documents for compliance review.

Step 5: Wait for account approval

Allow time for compliance verification to conclude.

Watch for confirmation sent to your registered email address.

Log in again once approval arrives.

Step 6: Add funds to the account

Enter the client portal and choose a funding method available in South Africa.

Deposit an amount that meets the USD 50 minimum threshold.

Confirm the transaction and wait for the balance update.

Take note of any bank-side currency conversion applied to ZAR payments.

Step 7: Connect to the trading platform

Download MT5 or launch the Web Trader through the portal.

Enter the login details issued after approval.

Confirm a successful connection before placing any trades.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSC Start Trading Read Review

Spec Markets Spreads and Fees

South African traders see a fee structure that separates trading costs from banking and currency conversion.

Pricing differs by account type, with spreads, commissions, and overnight charges shown as distinct components.

Here’s what to expect:

Spreadst

Spec Markets uses variable spreads that change with market liquidity and trading conditions.

Instrument Typical Spread Reference EUR/USD Around 0.2 pips on ECN GBP/USD Around 0.5 pips on ECN Gold (XAU/USD) Around 1 pip

Do commission fees apply?

Yes, but only to ECN accounts, and only on specific instruments:

Account Type Commission Structure Standard No commission on Forex ECN Around 0.5 pips on ECN Indices No commission Commodities No commission Crypto CFDs No commission

Swap and rollover fees

Overnight financing applies to positions held past the daily rollover point. For South Africans, this takes effect at midnight SAST (5 pm EST), reflecting the platform’s rollover timing converted to local time.

A three-day charge applies mid-week to account for weekend settlement. The exact amount varies by instrument and market rates rather than a flat platform charge.

Islamic account grace period and fees

Islamic accounts remove standard overnight interest. A grace period applies before alternative holding charges begin. After that period, a fixed administrative fee replaces the swap.

Here are a few examples of what to expect: Forex

EUR/USD: USD 3 per lot

GBP/USD: USD 2 per lot

Indices

NAS100: USD 3 per lot

SP500: USD 2 per lot

How inactivity fees work

Spec does not apply inactivity charges during the first 90 days without trading activity. After that point, penalties might apply.

Currency conversion fees on ZAR

Spec does not offer ZAR as a base account currency.

Deposits and withdrawals in rand are converted through the bank or card provider before reaching the trading account.

Withdrawal fees

Spec Markets does not apply platform-level withdrawal charges. Processing costs depend on the withdrawal method and external providers.

Withdrawal Method Broker Fee Bank transfer No commission on Forex Card withdrawals No fee from Spec Cryptocurrency No broker fee; network costs covered Minimum withdrawal USD 50

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSC Start Trading Read Review

Spec Markets Trading Platforms

Spec Markets currently only supports MetaTrader 5, and here’s what South African traders can expect from each one:

MetaTrader 5 (Desktop)

Desktop access suits South African traders who follow multiple instruments from one workspace, using a single login and consistent pricing view.

Pricing, margin figures, and execution reflect live account conditions, which support accurate position oversight.

Platform stability supports extended trading sessions independent of browser limits or mobile signal quality.

Web Trader

Account access is consistent between locations, which supports position checks from work or shared systems.

Chart interaction supports active monitoring without software downloads or system permissions.

Session handling uses the identical account credentials used throughout the platform set.

Mobile Trading (iOS and Android)

Mobile access supports position checks during load-shedding or travel, which reflects local trading conditions.

Order placement and position management suit brief account reviews instead of extended chart analysis.

Balance, margin, and open trade visibility match desktop and browser views.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSC Start Trading Read Review

Mobile Use of Spec Markets

📍 Heading 🌐 Mobile App Overview MT5 mobile application available on iOS and Android 🏆 Mobile App Features FSCA South Africa (FSP 54462 under XInvestment (Pty) Ltd); FSC Mauritius (Investment Dealer Licence GB252045999 under Spec Capitals Ltd) 📈 Charting Tools on Mobile Interactive charts with indicators and multiple timeframes 🔔 Trade Alerts & Notifications Price alerts and trade-related notifications 🚀 Fast Execution on Mobile Market execution handled through the live account 💡 Mobile User Interface MT5 layout adapted for mobile screen size 🛠️ Customization Options Chart indicators and visual layouts adjustable 🔒 Mobile Security Features Encrypted connection through the MT5 application 💬 Mobile Live Chat Live chat not available inside the trading app 📊 Account Management on Mobile Balance, equity, margin, and trade history access 🧑‍🏫 Mobile Educational Resources Educational material not integrated into the app 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Spec Markets Minimum Deposit

The minimum deposit amount is USD 50.

The same deposit requirement applies to Standard and ECN live accounts.

No higher deposit threshold applies to unlock pricing, leverage, or instruments.

Deposits below the minimum do not activate a live trading account.

Spec Markets Account Deposit and Withdrawal Options

💳 Payment Method 💵 Minimum Deposit 💸 Deposit Fees Visa & Mastercard USD 50 None Bank wire transfer USD 50 None USDT (TRC/ERC) USD 100 Network fees apply USDC (ERC) USD 100 Network fees apply Local APAC methods USD 50 None 📝Sign up 👉Open Account 👉Open Account

Broker Comparison: Deposit and Withdrawals

🔎 Broker ⏰ Minimum Withdrawal Time 1 business days Instant to 1 hour ⏱️ Maximum Estimated Withdrawal Time 2 business days 1 business day ⏲️ Instant Deposits and Instant Withdrawals Instant deposits, withdrawals not instant Instant deposits and instant withdrawals

Deposit Currencies, Deposit and Withdrawal Processing Times

💳 ONL Method 💱 Supported Deposit Currencies ⏱️ Deposit Processing Time ⏳ Withdrawal Processing Time Visa & Mastercard USD, GBP, EUR, SGD, HKD, JPY Instant to a few hours 1–2 business days Bank wire transfer USD, GBP, EUR 1–2 business days 1–2 business days USDT (TRC / ERC) USDT Minutes after network confirmation 1–2 business days USDC (ERC) USDC Minutes after network confirmation 1–2 business days Local APAC methods Regional currencies Same day in most cases 1–2 business days

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSC Start Trading Read Review

Range of Markets

Financial Instruments and Leverage

🔎 Instrument 🔢 Number of Assets Offered ▶️ Leverage Offered 📈 Forex 60+ currency pairs covering majors, minors, and exotics Up to 1:500 💎 Precious Metals Gold, Silver, Platinum, Palladium Up to 1:100 📊 Indices 15+ global indices Up to 1:200 💹 Stocks 50+ CFD shares from US, European, and Asian exchanges Up to 1:20 🪙 Cryptocurrency 10+ crypto CFD pairs Up to 1:10 🍎 Commodities 20+ energy and agricultural instruments Up to 1:100

Broker Comparison for a Range of Markets

🔎 Brokers 📈 Forex Yes Yes 💎 Precious Metals Yes Yes 📉 ETFs No No 📊 CFDs Yes Yes 🪙 Cryptocurrency Yes Yes 💹 Stocks Yes Yes 🪙 Cryptocurrency Yes Yes 🔁 Options No No 💡 Energies Yes Yes 🗂️ Bonds No No

Forex Trading Guides

Guides explain how currency pairs are priced and settled, including the role of base and quote currencies.

Risk management sections cover position sizing, margin usage, and drawdown control using realistic examples.

Fundamental analysis material outlines how economic data and central bank decisions affect price movement.

Psychology and discipline topics address consistency, risk exposure, and emotional control during volatile sessions.

Technical analysis content breaks down indicators, chart patterns, and timeframes used on MT5.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSC Start Trading Read Review

Bonus Offers and Promotions

Spec Prime Program

The Spec Prime Program targets traders who generate sustained volume and want trading costs reduced through measurable activity.

Eligibility depends on closed lot volume over defined periods, with rebates calculated mechanically instead of discretionary adjustments.

What the Spec Prime Program covers

Monthly trading volume determines rebate eligibility, measured only on closed standard lots.

Rebate credits are calculated per calendar month, not per trade or per session.

Tier qualification depends on total closed volume, not account balance size.

Rebate credits post automatically once volume thresholds are met.

Eligibility continues through a rolling three-month volume assessment.

Rebate tiers and volume thresholds

Tier one applies at 100 closed lots with a USD 1.50 rebate per lot.

Tier two applies to 1,000 closed lots with a USD 2.25 rebate per lot.

Tier three applies to 2,000 closed lots with a USD 2.50 rebate per lot.

Rebates apply to Forex and metals trading volume.

Only completed trades count toward monthly volume totals.

Spec Markets NFP Forecast Challenge

The NFP Forecast Challenge links market participation to a structured prediction event tied to the monthly US employment release.

Rewards depend on forecast accuracy rather than trade volume or account size.

How the NFP Forecast Challenge works

Participation requires submission of a directional and numerical forecast before release time.

Forecast entries accept bullish, bearish, or neutral outcomes.

Forecast values require two decimal places for validity.

Submission edits are available until one hour before the data release.

Ranking depends on forecast accuracy against the reference price.

Eligibility applies only during the stated campaign window.

Rewards and settlement terms

First place awards USD 88 to one qualifying participant.

Second-place awards USD 38 to two qualifying participants.

Third-place awards USD 18 to three qualifying participants.

Winners receive notification within three business days.

Prize credit requires completed identity verification and an active account.

Evaluation uses the one-minute XAUUSD candle at release time as the reference.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSC Start Trading Read Review

Cashback Rebates

Cashback rebates at Spec Markets follow a range-based structure tied to net deposits, traded volume, and time windows.

Net deposit thresholds range from USD 200 up to USD 30,000, depending on the rebate tier selected.

Trading volume requirements range from 3.6 lots at the entry level up to 600 lots at the highest tier.

Qualification periods range from 30 days on lower tiers to 180 days on higher tiers.

Cashback percentages reach up to 30% of the qualifying net deposit, subject to tier limits.

Maximum rebate amounts range from USD 60 on entry tiers up to a capped USD 10,000 on the highest tier.

Rebate calculations factor in deposits, withdrawals, and closed trading volume during the qualifying period.

Cashback applies to one live trading account per client profile and credits as withdrawable cash once approved.

Spec Markets Affiliate Programme

Affiliate Programme Overview (South Africa)

South African partners access the same tiered structures used internationally, with payouts calculated in USD and settlement handled through standard payment options. Eligibility depends on traffic quality, client retention, and verified trading activity.

Commission structures follow a tiered CPA model, with optional revenue share for higher-volume partners.

CPA payouts scale by client location, deposit size, and post-deposit activity quality.

Revenue share percentages range between 20% and 30% of net trading revenue.

Tracking and reporting tools provide visibility on referrals, deposits, and conversions.

Monthly payouts follow a fixed schedule, subject to verification thresholds.

Introducing Broker (IB) Programme

The IB structure links compensation directly to traded volume, measured in closed lots. South African IBs receive per-lot rebates that increase as monthly volume grows.

Per-lot commissions range from USD 3 to USD 10, depending on monthly volume tiers.

Volume tiers step up at 100, 500, 1,000, and 1,000+ closed lots.

Multi-level referrals allow commission sharing from sub-IB activity.

Client rebates can be issued from earned commissions through the IB portal.

Business and Strategic Partnerships

Spec Markets also supports broader commercial partnerships beyond affiliate and IB models. These arrangements target entities with existing reach, infrastructure, or distribution capacity.

White-label trading solutions form part of the roadmap, with branding and revenue-sharing options.

Regional partnerships support market expansion through territory-based agreements.

Corporate partnerships extend to fintech firms, media groups, and education providers.

Technology licensing supports integration into third-party platforms.

Regulatory support assists partners operating in multiple jurisdictions.

Custom terms apply based on scale, structure, and operational scope.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSC Start Trading Read Review

Compare Forex Brokers – Spec Markets vs Exness vs Capital.com

Feature 🆔 Local FSCA licence? Yes Yes No 💰 Minimum deposit USD 50 USD 10 USD 10 💱 ZAR base account? No No No 💳 Card deposits Yes Yes Yes ⏱️ Withdrawal timing 1–2 business days Instant to one day 1–5 business days 📊 Forex pairs 60 plus 100 plus 130 plus 📉 Pricing model Spread or ECN commission Spread or commission by account Spread only 💸 ECN account option Yes Yes No 📈 Maximum Forex leverage Up to 1:1000 Up to 1:Unlimited Up to 1:30 (retail) 🖥️ Trading platforms MT5 and Web Trader MT4, MT5, Exness App Capital.com platform, MT4 📱 Mobile trading MT5 mobile Exness App, MT4, MT5 Capital.com app ☪️ Islamic account Available on request Available Available 🔐 Negative balance protection Yes Yes Yes 🧪 Demo account Yes Yes Yes 🧾 Share CFDs Yes Yes Yes 🪙 Crypto CFDs Yes Yes Yes 🧰 VPS availability No Yes No 📞 Support availability 24/5 live chat, 24/7 email 24/7 24/7 🏢 Year launched 2024 2008 2016 📝Sign up 👉Open Account 👉Open Account 👉Open Account

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Education and Research

Category 📘 Forex Courses Market basics, pricing, risk concepts 📊 Market Analysis Daily and weekly market commentary 🎥 Video Tutorials MT5 platform walkthroughs 🧠 Technical Analysis Content Indicators, charts, timeframes 🌍 Fundamental Analysis Economic data and policy coverage 🧮 Risk Management Education Position sizing and margin use 🗂️ Trading Blog Ongoing market and platform articles 🌐 Language Support Multiple languages, including English

Research and Trading Tool Comparison

🔎 Broker 📈 Economic Calendar Yes Yes 📉 VPS No Yes 📊 AutoChartist No No 💹 Trading View No No 📔 Trading Central No Yes 📚 Market Analysis Yes Yes 📒 News Feed No Yes 📑 Blog Yes Yes

Countries not accepted

Spec Markets restricts account access in certain jurisdictions due to regulatory and compliance requirements. Traders based in the locations below cannot open or maintain trading accounts, regardless of account type or funding method.

United States

Canada

Iran

North Korea

Syria

Cuba

Other jurisdictions subject to international sanctions or regulatory restrictions

Customers Support

Support access focuses on availability during trading days, with coverage aligned to active market hours.

Assistance covers account queries, platform access, funding issues, and general trading-related questions.

Communication channels suit traders who prefer direct contact rather than ticket-only systems.

Language coverage supports international clients, including South Africans trading in English.

💹Support Channel 📊Details 📞 Phone Support International contact numbers provided 💬 Live Chat Available 24/5 during trading days 📧 Email Support support@specfx.com 🌍 Languages Supported English, Japanese, Mandarin Chinese, Vietnamese, Thai, Indonesian ⏱️ Response Time Varies by channel and enquiry type

Conclusion Spec Markets offers South Africans a structure centred on regulatory accountability and familiar trading mechanics. FSCA oversight places local conduct expectations on the broker, which influences dispute handling and compliance standards. In addition, MT5 access provides predictable order handling and execution logic that experienced traders already understand. ECN pricing separates spreads from commissions, which measurably exposes transaction costs during active trading. While there are several flexible payment options that South Africans can use, rand conversion introduces external banking fees outside broker pricing that traders must consider. Leverage levels suit Forex activity but restrict exposure on shares and crypto. Overall, South African traders must balance regulatory assurance and cost visibility against currency conversion friction and limited platform variety before they register an account to start trading.

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Disclaimer

CFD trading involves a high level of financial exposure and will not suit every South African trader. Losses can occur quickly and could exceed the amount expected at the outset. CFDs track price movement only and do not give you ownership of shares, currencies, or commodities. Any material available on the Spec Markets website is only for informational purposes and does not reflect personal financial circumstances, objectives, or tolerance for risk. Nothing on the website should be treated as advice, guidance, or a prompt to trade. You must consult independent financial, legal, and tax advice before you deposit funds to start trading leveraged products.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What trading accounts does Spec Markets offer?

Spec provides Standard, ECN, Demo, and Islamic account options.

What minimum deposit does Spec Markets require?

Spec sets the minimum deposit at USD 50 for live trading accounts.

Which base currencies does Spec Markets support?

Spec supports USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, and HKD as base account currencies.

Does Spec Markets provide leverage, and what levels are available?

Yes, leverage goes up to 1:1000 on Forex, with lower limits applied to other asset classes.

What spreads does Spec Markets apply to major currency pairs?

Spreads start from around 1.0 pip on Standard accounts and from 0.0 pips on ECN accounts.

Does Spec Markets charge commission on trades?

Yes, ECN accounts incur a USD 3.50 per lot per side commission on Forex and metals.

Which trading platforms does Spec Markets support?

Spec supports MetaTrader 5 and browser-based Web Trader access.

Can I trade Forex and CFDs at Spec Markets?

Yes, Spec provides Forex trading alongside CFD access on indices, commodities, shares, and crypto.

What payment methods does Spec Markets accept?

Spec accepts cards, bank wire transfers, cryptocurrency, and selected regional methods.

Does Spec Markets accept South African bank transfers?

Yes, bank wire transfers are available for accounts linked to South Africa.