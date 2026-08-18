AvaTrade, FP Markets, HFM, Exness, Tickmill, Fusion Markets, Pepperstone, IC Markets, Plus500 and XM are our 10 preferred brokers for South Africans looking to trade the NASDAQ-100 in 2026.

One thing should be clear from the start. The NASDAQ-100 is not forex. It is a stock-market index made up of 100 of the largest non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market. Forex and CFD brokers generally give traders exposure to its price through an index CFD, rather than giving them ownership of the underlying shares.

The broker symbol also changes. You may see NAS100, USTEC, USA100, US100, US_Tech100 or NQ depending on the platform.

What is the NASDAQ 100?

The NASDAQ 100 index comprises 100 of the largest non-financial organizations that are listed on the NASDAQ stock market. The top ten companies that have held the highest weights in the index during recent years are Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Google, Facebook, Gilead Sciences, Intel, Cisco, & Comcast.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

What is the NASDAQ-100?

The NASDAQ-100 is an index made up of 100 of the largest non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market.

People often call it a tech index, and technology does make up a big part of it, but that’s not the whole story. The index also includes companies from healthcare, consumer services, telecommunications, industrials and other sectors.

Nasdaq weights the index using a modified market-cap approach, so the biggest companies generally have more influence, but there are limits designed to stop a handful of stocks from dominating too heavily.

The lineup also changes over time. Nasdaq adjusted parts of the index methodology in May 2026 and carried out another quarterly rebalance in June 2026. So if you’re checking NASDAQ-100 constituents, don’t assume an older list is still accurate.

10 Best Forex Brokers for the NASDAQ 100.

10 Best NASDAQ 100 Forex Brokers in South Africa (2026)

AvaTrade — Best Overall NASDAQ 100 CFD Broker FP Markets — Best for Multi-Platform US Tech 100 Trading HFM — Best for Low-Entry USA100 Trading Exness — Best for 1:400 USTEC Trading and Automated Withdrawals Tickmill — Best for Low-Cost USTEC Trading Fusion Markets — Best for Commission-Free NASDAQ Index Trading Pepperstone — Best for NAS100 Platform Choice and Tight Pricing IC Markets — Best for Deep-Liquidity USTEC Trading Plus500 — Best Simple NASDAQ 100 CFD Platform XM — Best for MT4/MT5 US100 Trading

1. AvaTrade

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA Start Trading Read Review

AvaTrade is one of South Africa's most notable brokers, with more than 45 000+ active traders in the country, with a massive selection of trading pairs and offerings. AvaTrade is based in Ireland and was founded in 2006 with the mission to empower people to trade with confidence. AvaTrade is regulated by numerous authorities and bodies across the world, including the Central Bank of Ireland and the B.V.I. Financial Services Commission of the British Virgin Islands.

Why we rank AvaTrade first

AvaTrade takes the top spot because it gives NASDAQ traders a fairly complete setup without making things overly complicated.

You get MetaTrader, AvaTrade’s own apps, and several ways to analyse the market and place trades.

The main thing to watch is regulation. Check which AvaTrade company your account is actually opened with instead of assuming the South African-regulated entity applies automatically.

Features

Company Information 📅Year Founded 2006 🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff 614 👩‍💻Amount of active traders 300,000 🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company) No Regulation and Security 🛡️Regulation CBI, BVI FSC, ASIC, FSCA, ADGM, FRSA, ISA 🌎Country of regulation Ireland, Australia, Japan, South Africa, Abu Dhabi, British Virgin Islands, European Union, Polish Branch. 💻Account Segregation Yes 🪫Negative balance protection Yes 🔋Investor Protection Schemes Yes, Up to €20,000 under CySEC Investor Compensation Fund (ICF) (for EU clients) | * Up to AUD$250,000 under ASIC Client Money Protection Scheme (CMPS) (for Australian clients) | Account Types and Features ➕Accounts Standard Account, Retail Islamic account, Professional account 💳Institutional Accounts Yes 👨‍💼Managed Accounts AvaTrade offers copy trading (AvaSocial) but doesn't directly manage accounts. 📇Minor account currencies AUD, JPY, GBP, USD, EUR, CHF 💰Minimum Deposit $100 USD Trading Conditions 🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time 1-3 business days 🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee Free up to a certain amount 📊Spreads from 0.7 pips 💸Commissions No 💱Number of base currencies supported Over 50 🚀Swap Fees Overnight financing fees apply 📈Leverage Up to 400:1 📏Margin requirements 0.50% ☪️Islamic account (swap-free) Yes, available upon request 💻Demo Account Yes ⌛Order Execution Time Typically within milliseconds 📆VPS Hosting Yes Trading Instruments 🧾CFDs-Total Offered Over 1,250+ 🗠CFD Stock Indices Major global indices (e.g., US 30, FTSE 100, DAX 30) ⚖️CFD Commodities Precious metals (gold, silver), Energy (oil, gas), Agricultural (wheat, corn) 📜CFD Shares Thousands of shares from various global exchanges (US, Europe, Asia) Deposits and Withdrawals 💳Deposit Options Credit/debit cards, bank transfers, electronic wallets. 💵Withdrawal Options Must be sent via the same payment method used for deposit Trading Platforms and Tools 💻Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4 (MT4) MetaTrader 5 (MT5) AvaTrade WebTrader AvaTrade Mobile App AvaOptions DupliTrade & ZuluTrade 👩‍💻OS Compatibility Windows, macOS, Web, Mobile (Android, iOS) 🖥️Forex trading tools Yes Customer Support 🗣️Live chat availability Yes 24/7 📱Customer Support email address Online email on website 📞Customer Support Contact Number +447520644093 👾Social media Platforms Facebook, Twitter, Instagram 🗣️Languages supported on Website Over 14 languages, including English, Spanish, French, German, Italian, Arabic, Russian, Portuguese Educational Resources and Support 🖺Forex course Yes 🧏‍♀️Webinars Yes 📚Educational Resources Yes Partnerships and Programs 🪪Affiliate program? Yes 👨‍🏫Amount of partners 70 000 📋IB Program Yes 🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams? Yes 🪙Rebate program Yes South African Trader Specific Information Does AvaTrade Accept South African Traders? Yes Is AvaTrade regulated by the South African regulatory body (FSCA)? Yes Does AvaTrade offer an Affiliate Program for South African Traders? Yes Does AvaTrade allow opening trading accounts in ZAR (South African Rand)? Yes 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Easy and fast account opening Limited research tools Great educational tools Poor support telephonically No withdrawal fee Administration fee Free deposit and withdrawal options Inactivity fee Low trading fees Offers only CFD’s, Forex and Cryptocurrencies

Is AvaTrade a safe broker for South African traders?

Yes, AvaTrade is regulated by several top-tier authorities, including the FSCA in South Africa. It offers negative balance protection, segregated accounts, and advanced encryption, ensuring a secure trading environment for local and international clients.

Does AvaTrade support automated trading systems?

Yes, AvaTrade supports automated trading via MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and third-party platforms like DupliTrade and ZuluTrade. This allows traders to automate strategies or copy trades from experienced professionals with full control and transparency.

2. FP Markets

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

FP Markets is an Australian broker that was established in 2005 and offers traders access to contract-for-difference (CFD) trading across forex, indices, commodities, stocks, and cryptocurrencies on consistently tighter spreads in supreme trading conditions.

Why we changed the old ranking description

We dropped the claim that FP Markets is “SA’s fastest-growing forex broker” because it’s difficult to prove properly.

There’s a much clearer reason to include it here: FP Markets gives traders access to the US Tech 100 across one of the broadest platform selections on this list.

That’s a claim we can actually compare against the other brokers.

Featured

🔎Broker Company Information 📅Year Founded 2005 🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff 274 👩‍💻Amount of active traders Over 200,000 🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company) No Regulation and Security 🛡️Regulation ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA 🌎Country of regulation Australia, Cyprus 💻Account Segregation Yes 🪫Negative balance protection Yes 🔋Investor Protection Schemes Yes Account Types and Features ➕Accounts Standard, Raw ECN, and VIP accounts available 💳Institutional Accounts Yes, tailored solutions for institutional clients 👨‍💼Managed Accounts Yes, offered through third-party managed account services 📇Minor account currencies USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, JPY, and others 💰Minimum Deposit $100 / R1806 Trading Conditions 🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time Deposits are typically processed instantly; withdrawals usually within 1-2 business days 🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee Generally no fees for withdrawals; may vary based on method 📊Spreads from Spreads start from 0.0 pips on Raw ECN accounts 💸Commissions From $3.5 per side per lot on Raw ECN accounts 💱Number of base currencies supported Over 10 base currencies including USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, JPY, and others 🚀Swap Fees Swap fees apply; may vary depending on the position and account type 📈Leverage Up to 1:500 depending on the account type and instrument 📏Margin requirements typically 0.2% - 1% ☪️Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 💻Demo Account Yes ⌛Order Execution Time Typically 40-50 milliseconds on Raw ECN accounts 📆VPS Hosting Yes Trading Instruments 🧾CFDs-Total Offered Over 1,000 CFDs across various asset classes 🗠CFD Stock Indices Yes,Major global indices including S&P 500, NASDAQ, FTSE 100, DAX, and more ⚖️CFD Commodities Yes, Includes commodities such as Gold, Silver, Oil, Natural Gas, and more 📜CFD Shares Yes, A wide range of global stocks from major markets including US, UK, EU, and Asia Deposits and Withdrawals 💳Deposit Options Credit/Debit Cards, Bank Transfers, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, and other e-wallets 💵Withdrawal Options Bank Transfers, Credit/Debit Cards, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, and other e-wallets Trading Platforms and Tools 💻Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), IRESS, cTrader, WebTrader and TradingView 👩‍💻OS Compatibility Windows, Mac (via emulation), Android, iOS 🖥️Forex trading tools Yes Customer Support 🗣️Live chat availability Yes, available 24/7 📱Customer Support email address support@fpmarkets.com 📞Customer Support Contact Number +61 2 8252 6800 (Australia) or +44 20 8068 0760 (UK) 👾Social media Platforms Facebook, Twitter, Instagram 🗣️Languages supported on Website English, Chinese, Arabic, and other major languages Educational Resources and Support 🖺Forex course Yes 🧏‍♀️Webinars Yes 📚Educational Resources Yes Partnerships and Programs 🪪Affiliate program? Yes 👨‍🏫Amount of partners Over 100,000 affiliates 📋IB Program Yes 🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams? Yes 🪙Rebate program Yes 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Easy and fast account opening Limited product portfolio Low trading fees High CFD fees Fast execution of trades High minimum deposit Low Forex fees High fee for international bank withdrawal Good platform options

Is FP Markets a good broker for advanced traders?

Yes, FP Markets is ideal for advanced traders due to its tight spreads, fast execution, ECN pricing model, and support for advanced platforms like MetaTrader and cTrader, offering flexible trading environments and deep liquidity.

What types of accounts does FP Markets offer?

FP Markets offers Standard and Raw (ECN) accounts. The Standard account suits beginners with zero commission, while the Raw account offers ultra-low spreads and commission-based pricing—ideal for experienced or high-frequency traders.

3. HFM

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSC, CMA, and FCA Start Trading Read Review

HF Markets was founded in 2010 and has its headquarters in Cyprus. HF Markets is an award-winning forex and commodities broker that provides trading services and facilities to both retail and institutional clients.

Featured

Company Information 📅Year Founded 2010 🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff 500+ 👩‍💻Amount of active traders 300,500 000 mil 🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company) No Regulation and Security 🛡️HFM Group Regulation FSCA, FCA, FSA, CMA 🌎Country of regulation Kenya, St Vincent & the Grenadines, Seychelles 💻Account Segregation Yes 🪫Negative balance protection Yes 🔋Investor Protection Schemes Yes Account Types and Features ➕Accounts Premium Account, Zero Spread Account, Pro Account, Premium Account, Cent Account, Copy Trading Account 💳Institutional Accounts Yes 👨‍💼Managed Accounts Not offered 📇Minor account currencies AUD, GBP, USD, EUR, CAD, CHF, JPY, SGD, HUF, PLN, NZD, ZAR 💰Minimum Deposit 0 USD Trading Conditions 🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time Instant. Depending on chosen payment method. 🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee Free up to a certain amount 📊Spreads from 0.1 pips 💸Commissions No 💱Number of base currencies supported Over 50 🚀Swap Fees No swap fees. Terms and conditions apply. 📈Leverage Up to 1:2000. Varies according to region. 📏Margin requirements 0.50% ☪️Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 💻Demo Account Yes ⌛Order Execution Time Typically within milliseconds 📆VPS Hosting Yes Trading Instruments 🧾CFDs-Total Offered Over 500+ 🗠CFD Stock Indices Yes ⚖️CFD Commodities Yes 📜CFD Shares Yes Deposits and Withdrawals 💳Deposit Options Credit/debit cards, bank transfers, electronic wallets. 💵Withdrawal Options Credit/debit cards, bank transfers, electronic wallets. Trading Platforms and Tools 💻Trading Platforms HFM Platform, MT4, MT5 👩‍💻OS Compatibility Windows, macOS, Web, Mobile (Android, iOS) 🖥️Forex trading tools Yes Customer Support 🗣️Live chat availability Yes 24/7 📱Customer Support email address support@hfm.com 📞Customer Support Contact Number +44-203 097 85 71 👾Social media Platforms Facebook, X, Instagram 🗣️Languages supported on Website 27 languages Educational Resources and Support 🖺Forex course Yes 🧏‍♀️Webinars Yes 📚Educational Resources Yes Partnerships and Programs 🪪Affiliate program? Yes 👨‍🏫Amount of partners 41 000 📋IB Program Yes 🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams? Yes 🪙Rebate program Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Fast, easy, fully digital account opening Only Forex and CFD products Low minimum deposit Two of their entities are unregulated Commission free accounts available Only 56 shares available Low Forex fees Competitive spreads

Is HFM regulated in South Africa?

Yes, HFM is licensed by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) in South Africa. This adds a layer of safety and regulatory oversight for South African traders using its forex and CFD trading services.

Does HFM offer bonuses and promotions?

Yes, HFM frequently offers deposit bonuses, loyalty programs, and trading contests. These promotions help traders boost their equity, although terms and conditions apply and should be reviewed carefully before opting in.

4. Exness

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

The Exness Group was founded in 2008 in St. Petersburg, Russia, and offers access to more than 120 financial instruments to trade across, which include Forex, Crypto, Stocks, plus Indices. They have licenses from the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), and the Financial Services Authority (FSA) of the Seychelles.

Featured

Company Information 📅Year Founded 2008 🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff Over 2,100 👩‍💻Amount of active traders Over 320,000 🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company) No Regulation and Security 🛡️Regulation FSA, CBCS, FSC, FSC BVI, FSCA, CySEC, FCA, CMA 🌎Country of regulation Cyprus 💻Account Segregation Yes 🪫Negative balance protection Yes 🔋Investor Protection Schemes Yes Account Types and Features ➕Accounts Standard, Raw Spread, Standard Cent, Zero, Pro 💳Institutional Accounts Yes 👨‍💼Managed Accounts Yes 📇Minor account currencies EUR/USD & USD/JPY 💰Minimum Deposit $10 / R179 Trading Conditions 🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time Instant to 1 business day 🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee Free, but may vary based on payment method and account type 📊Spreads from 0.3 pips 💸Commissions Varies by account type, often commission-free 💱Number of base currencies supported +40 🚀Swap Fees Overnight financing fees apply 📈Leverage Up to 1:2000 📏Margin requirements 50% ☪️Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 💻Demo Account Yes ⌛Order Execution Time Typically within milliseconds 📆VPS Hosting Yes Trading Instruments 🧾CFDs-Total Offered Over 200 🗠CFD Stock Indices Yes ⚖️CFD Commodities Yes 📜CFD Shares Yes Deposits and Withdrawals 💳Deposit Options Credit/Debit Cards, Bank Transfers, E-Wallets (Skrill, Neteller, etc.), Cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Ethereum, etc.) 💵Withdrawal Options Credit/Debit Cards, Bank Transfers, E-Wallets (Skrill, Neteller, etc.), Cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Ethereum, etc.) Trading Platforms and Tools 💻Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), Exness Trade 👩‍💻OS Compatibility Windows, macOS, iOS, Android 🖥️Forex trading tools Yes Customer Support 🗣️Live chat availability Yes 24/7 📱Customer Support email address support@exness.com 📞Customer Support Contact Number +35725030959 👾Social media Platforms Facebook, Twitter, Instagram 🗣️Languages supported on Website 15 Languages Educational Resources and Support 🖺Forex course Yes 🧏‍♀️Webinars Yes 📚Educational Resources Yes Partnerships and Programs 🪪Affiliate program? Yes 👨‍🏫Amount of partners 64 000 📋IB Program Yes 🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams? Yes, sponsorship agreement with LALIGA, the top professional football division in Spain 🪙Rebate program Yes 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Segregates client funds Limited range of instruments Established in 2008 Not FCA Regulated

Is Exness suitable for low-budget traders?

Yes, Exness offers cent accounts and a low minimum deposit of just $10, making it ideal for beginners or traders with limited capital. It also provides instant withdrawals and a user-friendly platform.

What is Exness known for?

Exness is well-known for ultra-high leverage (up to unlimited under certain conditions), tight spreads, and lightning-fast order execution, making it a favorite among both retail and professional forex traders worldwide.

5. Tickmill

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FCA, FSA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Tickmill is a globally regulated forex and CFD broker that has built a strong reputation for low-cost trading, fast execution, and professional-grade trading conditions. South African traders can access the NASDAQ 100 (US100) alongside Forex, Commodities, Bonds, Cryptocurrencies, and other major Indices. Tickmill supports both MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 on desktop, web, and mobile devices, making it suitable for beginners and experienced traders alike. With tight spreads, competitive commissions, and advanced trading tools, Tickmill remains a popular choice for active NASDAQ 100 traders.

Featured

Category Feedback 💰 Tight Spreads Spreads starting from 0.0 pips make Tickmill cost-effective for traders. ⚡ Fast Execution Quick trade execution ensures minimal slippage. 🌍 Trading Instruments Access to over 80 instruments, including forex, indices, commodities, and bonds. 🏷️ Low-Cost Trading Competitive commission structure with no requotes during trading. 🛠️ Advanced Tools MT4/MT5 platforms and free VPS ensure seamless and uninterrupted trading. 🎓 Trader Education Webinars, tutorials, and market analysis support skill-building and strategy improvement. 📊 Comprehensive Features Appeals to both beginners and advanced traders with its versatile offerings.

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Tickmill is regulated globally, including the FSCA in South Africa Tickmill provides a limited set of research tools and market analysis Advanced trading platforms such as MetaTrader 4 and 5 are available to South Africans Tickmill offers few non-forex trading choices, which may be a detriment to traders looking for a wide range of stocks, cryptocurrencies, or options Tickmill's multilingual customer service is available to South Africans 24 hours a day, 5 days a week South Africans may find educational options that are less targeted to local market needs South Africans can take part in frequent promotions and competitions, including a $30 no-deposit bonus Tickmill mostly provides client service during market hours Tickmill provides risk management solutions to help traders manage their trading risks effectively Promotional offers and bonuses may be less appealing to South Africans compared to some local competitors

Does Tickmill offer NASDAQ 100 trading?

Yes, Tickmill offers NASDAQ 100 trading through its US100 CFD, allowing traders to speculate on the performance of some of the largest technology companies in the United States with competitive trading conditions.

Is Tickmill good for active traders?

Yes, Tickmill is particularly popular among active traders and scalpers due to its low spreads, rapid execution speeds, and support for automated trading strategies on MetaTrader platforms.

6. Fusion Markets

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, VFSC Start Trading Read Review

Fusion Markets is a leading low-cost forex and CFD broker known for offering some of the industry's most competitive spreads and commissions. Traders can access the NASDAQ 100 (US100) along with Forex, Commodities, Shares, Indices, and Cryptocurrencies through a range of powerful trading platforms. Fusion Markets supports MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and TradingView integration, giving traders flexibility across desktop, web, and mobile devices. Its transparent pricing model and reliable execution have made it a popular choice among South African traders looking to trade the NASDAQ 100 efficiently.

Featured

🧩 Feature 🏦 Account Types Fusion offers Zero, Classic, Demo, Islamic (Swap-Free), MAM/PAMM, and Fusion+ copy trading accounts tailored for varying trader needs and strategies. ⚖️ Leverage Maximum leverage varies by instrument and regulatory entity. For example, Forex & Metals up to 1:500, Indices up to 1:100, Shares CFD up to 1:20, Crypto CFDs up to 1:10. 📉 Spreads & Commissions The Zero account offers spreads from 0.0 pips with a commission (~USD 4.50 per round-turn). The Classic account has spreads from ~0.8–0.9 pips and no commission. 🌐 Instruments Offered Trading across Forex (90+ pairs), Indices, Metals, Commodities, Energy, Cryptocurrencies, and Stock CFDs (including 100+ U.S. stocks). Over 250 instruments in total. 🖥️ Trading Platforms Supports MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader, and TradingView, accessible via desktop, web, and mobile. ☪️ Islamic (Swap-Free) Accounts Swap-Free accounts are available, matching the spreads and commissions of standard account types—contact required to open. 🖧 Free VPS Hosting Free VPS (MT4/MT5) is offered for clients trading above certain volume thresholds (e.g., 20 lots/month or 2.5 lots of FX/Metals) to ensure optimal execution. 👥 Copy Trading Multiple options available: Fusion+ (their own copy-trading system), DupliTrade, MyFxBook AutoTrade, plus MAM/PAMM for professional fund managers. Some services can be free under volume conditions. 🛡️ Client Fund Security Funds are held in segregated trust accounts (e.g., with HSBC, NAB), with negative balance protection (under ASIC), encryption, and robust AML/KYC standards for added safety. 📋 Regulatory Oversight Regulated by ASIC (Australia) and VFSC (Vanuatu)—providing a combination of strict oversight (ASIC) and flexible coverage (VFSC).

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Demo account can be opened Demo account only valid for 30 days. Regulated by ASIC and VFSC No educational tools Comprehensive and competitive trading conditions despite lack of bonuses and rewards No trading bonus for loyal customers No deposit fees charged Welcome bonus, deposit bonus, no deposit bonus and no other broker bonuses offered with first time sign up MAM/PAMM offered Few research tools No withdrawal fees charged No Swap-free accounts Supports Bitcoin deposits and withdrawals

Can I trade the NASDAQ 100 with Fusion Markets?

Yes, Fusion Markets offers access to the NASDAQ 100 through its US100 CFD, allowing traders to speculate on the price movements of leading U.S. technology companies with low trading costs.

Why choose Fusion Markets for NASDAQ 100 trading?

Fusion Markets is known for its tight spreads, low commissions, TradingView integration, and fast trade execution, making it an attractive option for cost-conscious NASDAQ 100 traders.

7. Pepperstone

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 (1:30 for retail EEA/UK clients) 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, BAFIN, CMA, CySEC, DFSA, FCA, SCB Start Trading Read Review

Pepperstone allows traders to access the NASDAQ 100 with extremely tight spreads and high-speed execution, supported by deep liquidity and direct market access.

Its robust technology infrastructure minimizes slippage and ensures that orders are executed efficiently, making it well-suited to active traders and scalpers seeking cost-effective exposure to the NASDAQ 100 index.

Featured

Category Pepperstone ⭐ Features Razor & Standard accounts MT4/MT5 cTrader TradingView Social/copy trading (DupliTrade) Fast execution 🏛️ Regulation ASIC FCA CySEC DFSA CMA Kenya SCB 💰 Minimum Deposit (ZAR/USD) Standard: $0 Razor: AU$200 / ZAR 2,500 📊 Average Spreads From Standard: 1.0 pips Razor: from 0.0–0.3 pips (EUR/USD 0.1 pips) 💹 Commissions From Standard: None Razor: $3.50 per lot per side (AU$7 round‑turn) 💳 Deposit/Withdrawal Fees Free via card PayPal Skrill Neteller $20 USD bank withdrawal fee $1 for some e-wallets 📊 Maximum Leverage South Africa: up to 1:400 International Pro: up to 1:500 🔥 Bonus Occasional Active Trader rebates No standard bonuses ☎️ Customer Support 24/5 live chat Email 👥 Account Types Standard Razor Islamic (Razor only) Demo 🔘 Products Offered Forex CFDs (indices, commodities, shares, cryptos) 1,200+ instruments 👍 Demo Account 30-day demo (extendable) $50k virtual funds 💳 Account Currencies USD GBP EUR AUD NZD JPY CHF CAD SGD HKD ZAR not offered 📙 Education Webinars MT4 courses Webinars Economic insights 💳 Deposit & Withdrawal Options Bank transfer Credit/debit card PayPal Skrill Neteller 🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts Not available 📝 Sign-up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Multi-jurisdictional regulation by top authorities Commission charges on Razor accounts add cost for active traders Competitive pricing with very tight spreads on Razor accounts Overnight swap/financing fees may apply and impact longer-term positions. Wide range of CFD instruments across asset classes. CFD-only brokerage (no direct access to underlying assets).

Does Pepperstone offer NASDAQ 100 trading?

Yes, Pepperstone offers NASDAQ 100 trading through CFD instruments, allowing traders to speculate on price movements without owning the underlying asset. The broker is known for tight spreads, fast execution, and advanced trading infrastructure.

Why trade the NASDAQ 100 with Pepperstone ?

Pepperstone is ideal for NASDAQ 100 traders who value low trading costs and high-speed execution. Its deep liquidity, multiple professional platforms, and strong risk management tools make it suitable for active and technical traders.

8. IC Markets

IC Markets offers NASDAQ 100 trading with institutional-grade liquidity sourced from a broad network of top-tier providers. This depth of liquidity helps maintain competitive bid-ask spreads and reliable order fills, whether on MetaTrader or cTrader platforms, making it a preferred choice for professional and algorithmic traders focused on large volumes and sophisticated execution.

Featured

Category IC Markets ⭐ Features True ECN broker Tight spreads Institutional-grade liquidity Fast execution Supports scalping & hedging 🏛️ Regulation ASIC CySEC FSA 💰 Minimum Deposit $200 / ZAR 3,540 📊 Average Spreads From From 0.0 pips (Raw Spread Account) 💹 Commissions From $3.50 per lot per side (Raw Spread Account) 💳 Deposit / Withdrawal Fees No deposit fees Some payment providers may charge for withdrawals 📊 Maximum Leverage Up to 1:500 🔥 Bonus No standard bonus, IC Markets focuses on tight pricing rather than promotions ☎️ Customer Support 24/7 live chat Email Phone 👥 Account Types Standard, Raw Spread (cTrader/MT4/MT5) 📈 Leverage Up to 1:500 🔘 Products Offered Forex Commodities Indices Bonds Stocks Futures Cryptocurrencies 👍 Demo / Practice Account Free unlimited demo accounts 💰 Spreads Raw spreads from 0.0 pips, Standard spreads from 0.6 pips 🚀 Bonus No deposit or trading bonuses offered 💵 Account Currencies USD EUR GBP AUD 📙 Education Webinars Tutorials Trading guides Market analysis 💳 Withdrawal and Deposit Options Bank transfer Visa/Mastercard Skrill Neteller PayPal Crypto wallets 🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts ZAR deposits converted to USD or other supported base currencies ☎️ South African Telephone Number Not direct, but global 24/7 phone support 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Ultra-low spreads from 0.0 pips Limited educational materials Fast DMA execution Spreads, fees or deposit requirements Strong regulation (ASIC, CySEC) May not accept some regions Extremely tight spreads and fast execution speeds, ideal for active traders. Islamic account may include alternative overnight handling fees on some instruments.

Can I trade the NASDAQ 100 with IC Markets?

IC Markets provides access to NASDAQ 100 CFDs with institutional-grade liquidity. Traders benefit from ultra-low spreads, minimal slippage, and reliable order execution across MetaTrader and cTrader platforms.

Who is NASDAQ 100 trading at IC Markets best for?

NASDAQ 100 trading at IC Markets is best suited for experienced, high-volume, and algorithmic traders. The broker’s deep liquidity pools and ECN-style pricing structure support precise execution and competitive trading conditions.

9. Plus500

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FCA, MAS, FSA, ASIC, FMA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Plus500 provides NASDAQ 100 trading via Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on a proprietary platform that emphasizes simplicity and ease of use. The intuitive web and mobile interface makes it straightforward for both new and experienced traders to monitor positions, place orders, and manage risk without the complexity of more advanced trading environments, while offering competitive pricing on index CFDs.

Featured

Category Plus500 ⭐ Features Commission-free CFD trading 2000+ assets User-friendly web / mobile app 🏛️ Regulation FSCA FCA CySEC ASIC MAS ISA 💰 Minimum Deposit (ZAR / $) $100 / ZAR 1,800 📊 Average Spreads From From 1.1 pips (EUR/USD) 💹 Commissions From Zero commissions Costs included in spreads 💳 Deposit / Withdrawal Fees No deposit / withdrawal fees 📊 Maximum Leverage Up to 1:30 (retail) Up to 1:300 (pro) 🔥 Bonus No bonuses offered ☎️ Customer Support 24/7 multilingual live chat and email support 👥 Account Types Standard CFD account 📈 Leverage 30:1 (forex majors) Lower on other assets 🔘 Products Offered CFDs on forex, indices Crypto Shares ETFs Commodities 👍 Demo / Practice Account Free demo account No deposit needed 💰 Spreads Floating spreads EUR/USD 1.1 pips 🚀 Bonus Not available under FSCA or FCA 💵 Account Currencies USD base ZAR supported under FSCA 📙 Education Basic Trading Academy 💳 Withdrawal and Deposit Options Bank transfer, credit/debit card Skrill PayPal 🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts Yes, via FSCA ☎️ South African Phone Number N/A 📝 Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Listed company (added transparency) Platform lacks MT4/MT5 in many markets Regulated under MiFID II for EU clients Leverage limits and product restrictions under EU retail rules apply Single account type (simple) Might offer fewer advanced tools for professional traders

How does Plus500 offer NASDAQ 100 trading?

Plus500 allows traders to access the NASDAQ 100 via CFDs using its proprietary trading platform. The broker focuses on simplicity, enabling users to trade global indices with clear pricing and straightforward risk management tools.

Is Plus500 suitable for beginner NASDAQ 100 traders?

Yes, Plus500 is suitable for beginners due to its intuitive platform, easy order placement, and built-in risk controls. However, it offers fewer advanced tools compared to MetaTrader-based brokers, making it more beginner-focused.

10. XM

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA Start Trading Read Review

XM enables traders to participate in NASDAQ 100 price movements with flexible leverage options and relatively low minimum deposit requirements, lowering the barrier to entry for retail traders. Combined with support for MetaTrader platforms, a range of account types, and transparent cost structures, XM caters to those who value adaptability and cost-efficient access to major global indices.

Featured

📌 Category 🏛 Regulatory Status and Licensing CySEC (Cyprus), ASIC (Australia), DFSA (Dubai), FSC (Belize), and FCA (UK), offering varying levels of regulatory protection 💳 Deposit and Withdrawal Methods Supports bank transfers, credit/debit cards, and e-wallets (e.g., Neteller, Skrill); deposit/withdrawal are typically fee-free, with XM covering bank fees over $200 most withdrawals processed same-day or within 24 hours 💹 Spreads and Commission Structure Ultra Low accounts have spreads from 0.6 pips Standard 1.0+ pips Zero accounts offer spreads from 0.0 pips ($7 round trip) ⚖ Leverage and Margin Requirements up to 1:1000 📊 Trading Platforms Available MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), the proprietary XM App, available on desktop, web, and mobile ⚡ Execution Speed and Order Processing XM claims near-instant execution with zero re-quotes or trade rejections, and a reported 92.9% automatic withdrawal approval rate 💵 Minimum Deposit Requirement Minimum deposit as low as $5 🏦 Account Types Offered XM offers several retail account types: Micro, Standard, Ultra Low, Zero (commission-based), Shares, plus Islamic (swap-free) Demo accounts 📞 Availability of Local Customer Support Support is available via live chat, email, social media, and phone no dedicated Nigerian phone line 📈 Instruments Available XM provides trading in over 1,000 to 1,400+ instruments: forex, CFDs on commodities, indices, precious metals, energies, thematic indices, shares (via Shares account) 💰 Trading Fees Beyond Spreads Zero accounts incur $3.50 commission per lot per side ($7 round trip); Shares accounts charge 0.1% commission other account types are commission-free 🎓 Educational Resources and Market Analysis XM provides comprehensive educational materials: live webinars, tutorials, market analysis, economic calendars, podcasts, and XM TV 👥 Copy Trading and Social Trading Features Supports in-house copy trading across account types 📱 Mobile Trading Experience and App Performance XM App delivers mobile trading capabilities across devices, backed by MT4/MT5 mobile versions; widely regarded as reliable and user-friendly 👉Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Low stock CFD and withdrawal fees Limited product portfolio Easy and fast account opening Average forex and stock index CFD fees Great educational tools No investor protection for non-EU clients

Does XM support NASDAQ 100 trading?

XM supports NASDAQ 100 trading through CFD products, allowing traders to speculate on one of the world’s leading technology-focused indices. Trading is available on MetaTrader platforms with competitive conditions and transparent pricing.

What makes XM attractive for NASDAQ 100 traders?

XM is attractive for NASDAQ 100 traders due to its low minimum deposit, flexible leverage options, and wide range of account types. These features make it accessible to beginners while still accommodating experienced traders.

Best Time to Trade NASDAQ 100 from South Africa

NASDAQ-100 trading is usually busiest when the US stock market is open.

For South African traders, the main thing to watch is the time difference with New York. It shifts during the year because South Africa doesn’t use daylight saving, while the US does.

That means the US cash-market open won’t always fall at the same South African time.

CFD trading hours can also run well beyond the normal US stock-market session, depending on the broker.

So don’t rely on a fixed timetable you found online months ago. Check the trading hours inside your broker’s platform, especially around US public holidays and daylight-saving changes.

Regulation for South African NASDAQ Traders

The regulatory structure deserves more attention than a row of logos.

A broker group can have an FSCA-authorised company without that company necessarily being the entity holding your trading account.

Examples in this comparison make that clear.

Exness discloses both an FSCA-authorised South African FSP and an FSCA-authorised ODP structure.

Plus500's South African terms state that Plus500AU Pty Ltd is the product issuer and an authorised FSP.

HFM's South African entity is an FSCA-authorised intermediary, while the product supplier sits elsewhere in the group.

AvaTrade's current South African Help Centre says new accounts register under its BVI entity.

Always read the account agreement.

How We Selected the Best NASDAQ 100 Brokers

For this 2026 update, SA Shares compared the brokers on factors directly related to NASDAQ-100 CFD trading rather than general forex popularity.

We considered:

Availability of a NASDAQ-100 CFD

Broker symbol and contract structure

Spreads and trading costs

Available leverage

Minimum trade size

Platform choice

Execution and liquidity

South African regulatory relevance

Legal entity serving the trader

Demo-account access

Overall suitability for active index trading

We did not rank a broker higher simply because it describes itself as “number one”, “fastest growing” or “institutional”.

Information was checked on 18 August 2026.

Conclusion

AvaTrade is our overall best NASDAQ 100 broker for South African traders in 2026, but there are stronger choices for specific trading styles.

FP Markets is better suited to traders who want broad platform choice. HFM has particularly accessible USA100 contract sizing. Exness offers clearly defined 1:400 USTEC leverage. Tickmill publishes competitive USTEC spreads, while Fusion Markets charges no commission on index CFDs.

Pepperstone and IC Markets make more sense for platform- and execution-focused traders, Plus500 keeps the experience simple through its proprietary platform, and XM gives MetaTrader users another established route to US100 exposure.

The broker name matters, but the contract itself matters more. Before opening a NAS100, USTEC, USA100 or US100 position, check the spread, leverage, overnight financing, trading hours and the legal entity holding your account.

Risk Warning: NASDAQ-100 CFDs are leveraged derivatives and carry a high risk of financial loss. Leverage magnifies both gains and losses. Trade only with capital you can afford to lose.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How do I choose the best Nasdaq100 forex broker in South Africa?

There are quite a few forex brokers in South Africa who offer Nasdaq100 trading, and some of the factors that a trader should take into account when comparing Nasdaq100 brokers are: the broker's regulation, Nasdaq100 fees, trading platforms, available trading instruments, and more.

Can I trade the Nasdaq on MT4?

Yes, the Nasdaq can be traded on the MetaTrader4 platform.

What does Nasdaq stand for?

National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations.

Is it possible to invest in the Nasdaq?

Yes, to invest in the Nasdaq Composite Index, you will have to buy shares of each of the companies that make up that index.

Where is Nasdaq located?

Nasdaq is located in New York City, United States.

What is the difference between the NASDAQ Composite and the NASDAQ 100?

The difference is that the NASDAQ Composite index covers stocks listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange, while the NASDAQ 100 contains the top 100 non-financial companies according to their market capitalization.

Why is the NASDAQ 100 important to stock traders?

The NASDAQ 100 is made up of the largest and most actively traded companies that are publicly listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange.