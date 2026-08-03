Fusion Markets is an international forex and CFD broker that has built its reputation around low-cost trading. Its offering is fairly simple: two main pricing models, more than 250 instruments, and a strong platform line-up that includes MT4, MT5, cTrader, and TradingView.

Pricing is where Fusion Markets stands out most. The Zero Account offers raw spreads from 0.0 pips with commission from USD 2.25 per side, while the Classic Account rolls the broker’s charge into the spread. One is more transparent for active traders; the other is easier to follow if you prefer spread-only pricing.

South African traders may apply, depending on the broker’s current onboarding rules. The important point is that Fusion Markets does not advertise an FSCA licence. Before depositing, check the company named on the application and client agreement. That legal entity determines the regulator, complaint process and protections attached to your account.

Quick Answer: Is Fusion Markets a good broker in South Africa? Fusion Markets is a strong fit for experienced South African traders who value raw pricing, low commissions, automated trading and platform choice. It is less suitable for anyone who wants FSCA regulation, a ZAR-denominated account or a full beginner academy. The broker does not set a general minimum deposit, although individual payment methods may have their own limits.

Is Fusion Markets regulated for South African traders?

Fusion Markets does not list an FSCA licence among its regulatory approvals. Instead, the group operates through regulated companies in Australia, Vanuatu and Seychelles.

The Australian licence does not automatically cover every Fusion Markets client. What matters is the company that actually opens your account. You should see its name on the registration form, client agreement and account documents, and that is the entity whose rules apply to you.

Fusion Markets Entity Regulator Licence or Registration What South Africans Should Check FMGP Trading Group Pty Ltd Australian Securities and Investments Commission AFSL 385620 ASIC rules generally apply only when the Australian company opens and holds the account Gleneagle Securities Pty Limited trading as Fusion Markets Vanuatu Financial Services Commission Company number 40256 Read the complaint procedure, leverage terms and client agreement before funding Fusion Markets International Ltd Financial Services Authority of Seychelles Securities Dealer Licence SD096 Check the legal jurisdiction, offshore safeguards and dispute process South African local entity Financial Sector Conduct Authority No FSCA licence disclosed by Fusion Markets Do not call Fusion Markets FSCA-regulated unless an active South African licence can be independently confirmed

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Is Fusion Markets a good broker for beginners in South Africa?

A beginner can use Fusion Markets, particularly by starting with a demo account and choosing a familiar platform such as MT4, MT5, cTrader or TradingView. Of the two live accounts, the Classic Account is easier to understand because the trading cost is built into the spread rather than shown as a separate commission.

Still, the broker is clearly geared towards traders who already understand platforms, leverage and trading costs. Its education section is useful, but it is not a complete beginner course. A first-time trader will probably need outside learning material before moving from virtual funds to a live account.

Beginner Consideration Fusion Markets Assessment Demo Account Available for practising orders, charting, stop-losses and position sizing Simplest Live Account Classic Account, because the trading cost is included in the spread Education Articles and platform guides are available, although education is not a major selling point Minimum Deposit No general broker minimum; individual payment channels may set transaction minimums Risk for New Traders Leverage can turn a poorly sized position into a large loss very quickly

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, VFSC Start Trading Read Review

Broker Fusion Markets Founded November 2017; live client trading started in June 2019 Head Office Melbourne, Australia Broker Type Forex and CFD broker using market execution and a non-dealing-desk model Regulation Disclosed ASIC, VFSC and Seychelles FSA FSCA Regulated No FSCA licence disclosed Main Live Accounts Classic and Zero Other Account Options Demo and Swap-Free, subject to approval and eligibility Minimum Deposit No general minimum; payment-method minimums may still apply Zero Account Commission From USD 2.25 per side per standard lot, or USD 4.50 round turn Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader and TradingView Markets Forex, metals, energy, indices, US share CFDs, commodities and crypto CFDs Product Range More than 250 instruments, including over 90 currency pairs Customer Support 24/7 through the broker’s official support channels

Fusion Markets Trust Score

Fusion Markets receives an editorial trust score of 82 out of 100 .

. The score takes into account its disclosed ASIC, VFSC and Seychelles FSA regulation, segregated client-money arrangements, negative balance protection for eligible offshore clients, multi-factor authentication and generally transparent pricing.

The main drawback for South Africans is the absence of a disclosed FSCA licence. The offshore company holding the account matters because it determines your legal protections and where a formal complaint would need to be made.

Trust Category Assessment Regulation Several international licences, including ASIC, with no disclosed FSCA licence Client Money Fusion Markets says client funds are held in segregated client trust accounts Negative Balance Protection Automatically provided to eligible VFSC and Seychelles FSA clients Account Security Multi-factor authentication is available through the Client Hub Fee Transparency Commission, spread markups and funding conditions are explained clearly South Africa Suitability Better suited to traders who are comfortable using an international or offshore broker Editorial Trust Score 82/100

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, VFSC Start Trading Read Review

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Zero Account commission starts from USD 2.25 per side No FSCA licence is disclosed for South African clients No general minimum deposit ZAR is not listed as a standard MT4 or MT5 base currency Supports MT4, MT5, cTrader and TradingView Your protection depends on the company used to open the account More than 250 products and over 90 forex pairs Swap-free accounts may charge administration fees after seven days Negative balance protection for eligible offshore clients Fusion+ may cost USD 10 per month when the volume requirement is missed No broker-side deposit or withdrawal fees are advertised Banks, payment providers, intermediaries and crypto networks may still charge

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, VFSC Start Trading Read Review

Overview

Fusion Markets is best understood as a low-cost, platform-focused broker rather than an all-in-one investing service. Its strongest features are the Zero Account pricing, broad platform support and flexible trading tools. The trade-off for South Africans is that accounts are not opened under an FSCA-authorised entity, and ZAR is not listed as a standard MT4 or MT5 base currency. That makes the broker more appealing to experienced traders who are comfortable with offshore regulation and possible currency-conversion costs.

Who Should Choose Fusion Markets?

Active forex traders who want raw spreads and a low round-turn commission.

Scalpers and automated traders working through MT4, MT5 or cTrader.

TradingView users who want to place trades through a connected brokerage account.

Experienced South Africans who understand how offshore regulation differs from local FSCA oversight.

Professional money managers looking for a MAM account-management setup.

Who May Be Better Off Elsewhere?

Traders who will only use an FSCA-authorised broker.

Clients who need a ZAR-denominated account.

First-time traders who need structured courses, guided lessons and progress assessments.

Long-term investors who want direct ownership of JSE-listed shares rather than CFD exposure.

What You Need to Know

Fusion Markets was founded in 2017 and began onboarding trading clients in 2019.

The account range is uncomplicated, with Classic and Zero as the two main live choices.

MT4, MT5, cTrader and TradingView cover most manual, chart-based and automated trading approaches.

Fusion+ supports copy trading between Fusion Markets accounts.

MetaFX MAM tools are available for professional money managers.

There is no disclosed FSCA licence, so South African applicants should confirm the account entity before funding.

How We Reviewed Fusion Markets

We reviewed Fusion Markets from the perspective of a South African retail trader. The focus was on the details that shape the real account experience: regulation, legal entities, trading costs, platforms, funding, ZAR conversion and risk controls.

Our review used the broker’s official regulatory disclosures, account terms, platform pages, fee information, funding details and product listings. We did not open a live account, execute trades or complete a withdrawal. Any execution or payment-speed figures therefore come from the broker’s published information, not from our own transaction history.

Review Area What We Checked Regulation Legal companies, regulators, licence numbers and the lack of a disclosed FSCA licence Trading Costs Zero commission, Classic spreads, overnight swaps and swap-free administration charges Platforms MT4, MT5, cTrader, TradingView, mobile apps and automated trading support South African Relevance ZAR account availability, offshore onboarding, conversion costs and local regulatory expectations Funding Deposit and withdrawal methods, transaction minimums and possible third-party charges Risk Controls Negative balance protection, segregated funds, KYC checks and multi-factor authentication

Features Offered

Market execution without requotes on MT4, according to the broker’s published FAQ.

A non-dealing-desk model drawing prices from several liquidity providers.

Spread-only pricing on Classic and raw-spread pricing on Zero.

More than 250 instruments, including over 90 forex pairs and more than 100 US share CFDs.

Copy trading through Fusion+.

Professional multi-account management through MetaFX MAM.

Negative balance protection for eligible clients under the VFSC and Seychelles FSA companies.

Multi-factor authentication in the Fusion Client Hub.

24/7 support.

Feature Fusion Markets Offering Forex Pairs 90+ Total Products 250+ Execution Market execution using a non-dealing-desk model Copy Trading Fusion+ Money Manager Tools MetaFX MAM/PAMM with an extra 0.1-pip execution cost Demo Account Yes Mobile Trading Available through the MT4, MT5, cTrader and TradingView apps TradingView Support Yes, through the broker’s cTrader connection Two-Factor Authentication Yes, through the Client Hub Customer Support 24/7

Fusion Markets Customer Reviews

Customer feedback is overwhelmingly positive, but online reviews should never be treated as proof that a broker is safe or that every client will have the same withdrawal experience.

When checked in 2026, Fusion Markets held a Trustpilot score of 4.8 out of 5 from more than 8,000 reviews. Positive comments often mentioned responsive support, competitive costs and fast withdrawals. Less common complaints referred to verification delays, login issues, withdrawal checks and disagreements about orders or platform behaviour.

Review Theme Common Feedback What Traders Should Do Customer Support Often praised for being responsive and helpful Contact the broker only through channels listed on its official website Trading Costs Low commissions and competitive spreads come up regularly Calculate the full cost, including spread, commission and overnight funding Withdrawals Many users report fast payments; some mention delays or extra checks Complete verification early and withdraw to an account in your own name Platforms Feedback is generally positive, with occasional technical or login complaints Keep the mobile app and official support details available as a backup Review Reliability Reviews describe individual experiences and may include invited submissions Give more weight to regulation, legal documents and current fee schedules

Customer Ratings

Category Editorial Rating Trading Costs Excellent Platform Choice Excellent Regulation for South Africans Moderate, due to the lack of a disclosed FSCA licence Beginner Education Average to good Account Security Good, with segregated funds, 2FA and negative balance protection for eligible clients Overall Value Strong for active traders who pay close attention to costs

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, VFSC Start Trading Read Review

Fusion Markets Safety and Security

Fusion Markets lists regulated operating companies in Australia, Vanuatu and Seychelles.

It does not advertise an FSCA licence for accounts opened by South African traders.

The broker states that client funds are held in segregated trust accounts.

Eligible clients under the VFSC and Seychelles FSA entities receive automatic negative balance protection.

Multi-factor authentication is available in the Client Hub.

Identity checks are required under anti-money-laundering rules.

CFDs are still leveraged, over-the-counter products. Regulation can reduce certain business and operational risks, but it cannot prevent losses caused by market movement.

Security Feature Details FSCA Regulation No disclosed licence ASIC Regulation AFSL 385620 through the Australian company VFSC Regulation Gleneagle Securities Pty Limited, company number 40256 Seychelles FSA Regulation Fusion Markets International Ltd, licence SD096 Segregated Client Money Yes, based on the broker’s regulation and FAQ pages Negative Balance Protection Available to eligible VFSC and Seychelles FSA clients Multi-Factor Authentication Available in the Client Hub KYC Verification Required

Is Fusion Markets safe for South African traders?

Fusion Markets appears to be a legitimate international broker. It publishes regulatory information and legal documents, while also providing standard security controls for client accounts.

For South Africans, the bigger question is whether the regulatory setup suits them. An offshore account does not provide the same local complaint route as an account held with an FSCA-authorised company. Save the client agreement, confirm the company name and read the complaints policy before sending funds.

Does Fusion Markets protect client funds?

Fusion Markets says client money is held separately from company operating funds in client trust accounts. Eligible clients under the VFSC and Seychelles FSA companies also receive negative balance protection.

Segregation is useful, but it is not the same as a guaranteed deposit scheme. How client money is treated legally depends on the company named in your agreement and the laws of that jurisdiction.

Fusion Markets at a Glance

Category Details Broker Name Fusion Markets Founded November 2017 Client Trading Launched June 2019 Headquarters Melbourne, Australia Regulators Disclosed ASIC, VFSC and Seychelles FSA FSCA Regulated No disclosed FSCA licence Base Currencies Listed for MT4/MT5 AUD, CAD, EUR, GBP, JPY, SGD, THB, NOK, SEK, CZK, HUF, CHF, DKK and USD ZAR Trading Account Not listed as a standard MT4 or MT5 base currency Minimum Deposit No general broker minimum; individual funding methods may set minimums Maximum Leverage for Eligible VFSC/FSA Clients Forex and metals up to 1:500; indices up to 1:100; crypto up to 1:10 Platforms MT4, MT5, cTrader and TradingView Demo Account Yes Swap-Free Account Available by application, with administration charges on positions held beyond seven days Copy Trading Fusion+ Support 24/7

Fusion Markets Account Types and Features

Fusion Markets keeps the live account choice simple. Traders can choose between Classic and Zero, while Demo and Swap-Free options are also available.

Fusion+ is a copy-trading service rather than a separate retail account. The MAM/PAMM setup is intended for professional money managers handling multiple client accounts.

Account or Service Best For Pricing Important Detail Classic Account Newer traders and anyone who wants simpler pricing No separate commission; the broker’s charge is included in the spread Fusion Markets says the Classic spread is generally the Zero spread plus 0.9 pips Zero Account Active traders, scalpers and EA users Raw spreads from 0.0 pips plus commission Commission starts from USD 2.25 per side per standard lot Demo Account Learning the platform and testing a strategy Virtual funds Demo results leave out real slippage, liquidity conditions and the pressure of trading your own money Swap-Free Account Eligible traders who cannot pay or receive standard overnight swaps No commission; EUR/USD spreads are listed from 1.4 pips An administration charge may be added every seven days for each open position Fusion+ Copy Trading Clients copying trades between Fusion Markets accounts Free above the required monthly volume; otherwise USD 10 per month It is not a separate account and does not work with cTrader MAM/PAMM Service Professional money managers An extra 0.1-pip execution cost across products Uses the MetaFX MAM system and requires a professional management arrangement

Classic Account

The Classic Account is the simpler option to understand. There is no separate trading commission because Fusion Markets builds its charge into the spread.

Fusion Markets says the Classic spread is generally the matching Zero Account spread plus 0.9 pips. That keeps the cost easy to read on the platform. Higher-volume traders should still compare the full cost with Zero, because spread-only pricing may become more expensive as trading activity increases.

Key Features of the Classic Account:

No separate commission.

Trading costs are included in the spread.

No general minimum account balance.

Generally better suited to newer or lower-frequency traders.

Can be changed to a Zero Account by contacting support.

Zero Account

The Zero Account separates the raw spread from the commission. Pricing starts at USD 2.25 per side per standard lot, or USD 4.50 for opening and closing the full position.

It is usually the more relevant choice for scalpers, algorithmic traders and active clients who want to measure every part of the all-in trading cost.

Key Features of the Zero Account:

Raw spreads from 0.0 pips.

Commission from USD 2.25 per side per standard lot.

Designed for scalping, automated systems and higher trading volumes.

Market execution with no requotes on MT4, according to the broker.

Available across supported platform setups.

Demo Account

The Demo Account uses virtual money, making it useful for learning the platform, checking order settings and testing an Expert Advisor before risking real funds.

Its limitations matter, though. A demo cannot reproduce every live fill, spread change or liquidity issue, and it cannot recreate the pressure that comes with putting your own money at risk.

Key Features of the Demo Account:

No real money at risk.

Useful for testing MT4, MT5, cTrader and TradingView workflows.

Good for practising stops, limits and position sizing.

Does not fully reproduce live slippage, liquidity or emotional pressure.

Swap-Free Account

Fusion Markets offers a Swap-Free Account to approved clients, covering more than 50 popular instruments on MT4 and MT5.

Standard overnight swaps are removed, but long-held trades are not necessarily free. An administration fee may be charged every seven days for each position that stays open.

Key Features of the Swap-Free Account:

Available by application to eligible clients.

Minimum account balance listed as USD 0.

EUR/USD spreads listed from 1.4 pips.

No trading commission.

Instrument-specific administration fees may apply after seven days.

Available on MT4 and MT5.

Fusion+ Copy Trading

Fusion+ allows clients to copy another Fusion Markets account, let followers mirror their trades or copy positions between accounts they personally own.

The service is free when the master or follower account trades more than 2.5 lots of forex and metals during a 30-day period. Below that threshold, the published fee is USD 10 per month. Fusion+ works only between Fusion Markets accounts and is not currently available on cTrader.

Key Features of Fusion+:

Copy another Fusion Markets client.

Copy trades between your own Fusion Markets accounts.

Eligible strategy providers can charge performance fees of up to 30%.

No Fusion+ demo or trial account.

The follower remains responsible for every copied loss.

MAM/PAMM Account Management

The MetaFX MAM service is built for professional traders managing multiple client accounts. Orders can be allocated by lot size, percentage or equity, and Expert Advisors are supported.

Fusion Markets adds an execution cost of 0.1 pips across products for this service. Anyone managing money on behalf of other people must also confirm the licensing and authorisation requirements in the relevant country.

Key Features of the MAM/PAMM Service:

Manage several linked accounts from one master account.

Allocate trades by lot, percentage or equity.

Supports standard, mini and micro trade sizes.

Expert Advisors are allowed.

An extra 0.1-pip execution cost applies.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, VFSC Start Trading Read Review

What account types does Fusion Markets offer?

Fusion Markets offers two main live accounts, Classic and Zero, together with Demo and Swap-Free options. Fusion+ handles copy trading, while MAM/PAMM provides a professional multi-account management setup.

Which Fusion Markets account is best for South African beginners?

The Classic Account is usually easier for a beginner because the cost is already included in the spread. Zero may work out cheaper for an active trader, but the spread and commission must be calculated together.

A new trader should begin on demo, move to small live positions and avoid using the maximum leverage simply because it is available.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, VFSC Start Trading Read Review

How to Open a Fusion Markets Account Step by Step

Step 1: Visit the Official Fusion Markets Website

Choose the live-account or demo-account option.

Review the website footer and application documents to confirm which legal entity is offered to South African clients.

Step 2: Create Your Profile

Enter your full name, email address, country of residence, and contact details.

Create a strong password that you do not use on other websites.

Enable multi-factor authentication as soon as it becomes available.

Step 3: Read the Entity Details and Client Agreement

Confirm whether the account will be opened through the Vanuatu, Seychelles, Australian, or another disclosed company.

Read the complaints procedure, withdrawal rules, and negative balance protection terms before accepting the agreement.

Step 4: Complete Identity Verification

Fusion Markets requires identity and residential-address verification. A South African applicant may be asked for:

A valid South African identity document or passport.

A recent utility bill, bank statement or another accepted address document.

Details about employment, source of funds, tax residence or previous trading experience.

Step 5: Choose Your Trading Account

Choose Classic for spread-only pricing or Zero for raw spreads plus commission.

Select MT4, MT5 or cTrader. TradingView is available through the supported cTrader connection.

Select an available base currency. ZAR is not listed as a standard MT4 or MT5 option.

Step 6: Fund the Account

Use one of the payment methods available inside the verified Client Hub.

There is no general minimum deposit, although your chosen method may have a minimum transaction size.

Check whether your bank or payment provider charges international, intermediary or currency-conversion fees.

Step 7: Start on Demo or Use Small Positions

Test the platform, contract sizes and order types before committing a meaningful amount of capital.

Work out the rand value at risk before entering each trade.

Use a stop-loss when it fits the strategy.

Choose leverage around the risk you can manage, not the highest level offered.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, VFSC Start Trading Read Review

Fusion Markets Spreads and Fees

Fusion Markets is competitively priced, particularly on the Zero Account. The headline spread is only one part of the cost, though, and it should never be viewed on its own.

A spread can start at 0.0 pips while commission is charged separately. On Classic, the broker’s fee sits inside a wider spread. Overnight positions may also attract financing costs, and South Africans should allow for possible currency-conversion and payment-provider charges.

Fee Type Fusion Markets Details Classic Account Pricing No separate commission; generally the Zero spread plus a 0.9-pip markup Zero Account Spread From 0.0 pips Zero Account Commission From USD 2.25 per side or USD 4.50 round turn per standard lot cTrader Commission USD 2.25 per USD 100,000 in notional volume, per side Deposit Fees Fusion Markets advertises USD 0 fees; third-party and international bank charges may still apply Withdrawal Fees Fusion Markets advertises USD 0 fees; receiving banks, intermediaries and crypto networks may charge Inactivity Zero-balance MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts may be archived after more than 90 days without activity Currency Conversion May apply when ZAR is converted into or out of the account’s base currency Overnight Swap Applies to positions held through rollover unless the account has approved swap-free status Swap-Free Administration Fee May be charged every seven days per open position, depending on the instrument Fusion+ Fee USD 10 per month when the 2.5-lot monthly forex and metals requirement is not met

Spread-only pricing

The Classic Account does not display a separate commission on each trade. Fusion Markets says its spread is generally the matching Zero spread plus 0.9 pips.

That is easy to follow, but active traders should still compare the total cost with Zero’s raw spread and USD 4.50 round-turn commission.

Commission-based pricing

The Zero Account charges from USD 2.25 per side per standard lot. MetaTrader calculates commission by lot, while cTrader bases it on notional volume.

This difference matters when comparing platforms or instruments whose contract sizes do not match a standard forex lot.

Overnight swap fees

A standard account may receive or pay swaps when a position remains open through the broker’s rollover time. Rates differ by instrument and can change as markets and interest-rate expectations move.

Always check the current contract specification before holding a trade for several days. Swap examples become outdated quickly.

Deposit and withdrawal fees

Fusion Markets advertises no broker-side deposit or withdrawal fees. Your bank, card provider, e-wallet, intermediary bank or blockchain network may still charge its own fee.

The broker may also recover merchant costs when a paid funding channel is used and the money is withdrawn without meaningful trading activity.

South African Funding, ZAR and Tax Considerations

South African Issue What It Means ZAR Base Account ZAR is not listed as a standard MT4 or MT5 base currency, so conversion may be unavoidable Bank Conversion Your bank or payment provider may convert rand into the account currency and add its own margin or international fee Exchange Control South African residents remain responsible for using lawful payment routes and following exchange-control requirements Tax Trading profits and losses may have South African tax consequences, depending on the person’s circumstances and activity Records Keep account statements, deposit records, withdrawal confirmations and proof of the exchange rates used

This review is general information and should not be treated as personal tax or exchange-control advice.

Anyone making large deposits, earning regular trading income or handling complicated foreign transfers should speak to a qualified South African tax practitioner or appropriately authorised financial professional.

Fusion Markets Trading Platforms

Platform choice is one of the clearest reasons to consider Fusion Markets.

MT4 remains practical for forex and Expert Advisors. MT5 adds a broader multi-asset setup. cTrader provides a cleaner active-trading interface and stronger depth-of-market tools, while TradingView suits traders who rely heavily on charts, alerts and scripts.

Instrument availability is not identical across platforms. Choose according to what you trade and how your strategy works, rather than simply picking the interface that looks best.

Platform Best For Key Features Important Limitation MetaTrader 4 Forex traders and EA users Expert Advisors, custom indicators, desktop, web and mobile access Less suited to the broker’s wider share-CFD range MetaTrader 5 Multi-asset traders More timeframes, additional order types, market depth and US share CFDs MT4 indicators and EAs do not automatically work on MT5 cTrader Active and algorithmic traders Advanced market depth, 26 timeframes, more than 80 indicators and cTrader Automate US share CFDs and Fusion+ are currently unavailable TradingView Chart-focused traders Browser charts, scripts, alerts and trade placement The connection runs through cTrader, so account eligibility and setup matter Fusion+ Account-to-account copy trading Copy another client, let followers copy you or mirror your own accounts Works only within Fusion Markets and may carry a monthly fee

MetaTrader 4

MT4 remains a practical choice for forex traders who rely on Expert Advisors, custom indicators and its familiar desktop layout.

Fusion Markets says MT4 orders use market execution without requotes. Slippage can still occur, and during a fast market the available fill may differ from the price displayed when the order was submitted.

MetaTrader 5

MT5 is the stronger option for traders who want access to the broker’s wider CFD range, including US share CFDs. It adds more timeframes, additional order functions and improved market-depth tools.

Anyone moving from MT4 should first confirm that their indicators and automated systems have an MT5 version. MT4 code does not automatically transfer across.

cTrader

cTrader offers a clean interface, detailed depth-of-market views, algorithmic tools and useful performance statistics. Fusion Markets provides desktop, web and mobile access.

Commission is calculated from notional volume rather than a simple lot figure. Some products and services available through MetaTrader are also not offered on cTrader.

TradingView

TradingView is a good fit for traders who work from charts, watchlists, alerts and custom scripts. Fusion Markets connects to the platform through cTrader.

Confirm that the connection is available for your account and legal entity before paying for a separate TradingView plan.

Fusion+

Fusion+ is a hosted trade copier for Fusion Markets accounts. It makes account mirroring easier, but it cannot tell you whether the person being copied is trading responsibly or taking excessive risk.

Check maximum drawdown, open exposure, leverage and fee terms before following a strategy. A strong recent return can easily hide a high level of risk.

Which trading platforms does Fusion Markets support?

Fusion Markets supports MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader and TradingView. Fusion+ is used for copy trading, while MetaFX MAM is offered to professional money managers.

Product availability and commission calculations differ from one platform to another.

Is TradingView available with Fusion Markets?

Yes. Fusion Markets supports TradingView through a cTrader-powered connection. Traders can use TradingView charts, alerts and scripts while routing orders through a compatible Fusion Markets account.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, VFSC Start Trading Read Review

Fusion Markets Deposit and Withdrawal Options

Fusion Markets lists more than 30 funding methods, although the options shown to each client depend on their country and account entity.

South African traders should select South Africa on the funding page or rely on the methods displayed inside the Client Hub. A payment option shown on the global website may still be unavailable for a particular South African account.

Funding Method Published Minimum Published Processing Important Qualification Bank Wire From USD 10 for deposits; from USD 35 for withdrawals Deposits 1–5 business days; withdrawals 3–5 business days International and intermediary bank charges may apply Visa/Mastercard From USD 10 Deposits listed as instant Availability and withdrawal routing depend on the account and card provider PayPal From USD 10 Listed as instant Only available in supported countries and currencies Skrill or Neteller From USD 10 Listed as instant The wallet should normally be registered in the client’s own name Crypto From USD 10 Listed as instant after internal processing Network fees, verification checks and exchange-rate movements may affect the amount received Other Local or Regional Methods Varies Varies Use only the methods shown inside the Client Hub for your account

How do South African traders deposit money into Fusion Markets?

Once the account has been verified, choose one of the funding methods displayed in the Fusion Client Hub.

ZAR is not listed as a standard MT4 or MT5 base currency, so a deposit may be converted into USD or another supported currency. Check the exchange rate, provider fee, transaction minimum, and withdrawal route before sending money.

How long do Fusion Markets withdrawals take?

Fusion Markets says its median internal withdrawal-processing time is under one hour. Compliance checks can extend this to one business day before the payment is handed to the provider.

The final arrival time depends on the method used. Some e-wallet and crypto withdrawals are listed as instant, certain local transfers may take one to two business days, and bank wires may take three to five business days.

Fusion Markets Mobile Trading

Fusion Markets does not force clients to use one proprietary app. Mobile trading is available through MT4, MT5, cTrader and TradingView.

That flexibility is useful, but the mobile apps are not identical to their desktop versions. Custom indicators, Expert Advisors and certain advanced tools may be unavailable or behave differently on a phone.

Mobile Option Best Use Limitation MT4 Mobile Monitoring forex positions and placing standard orders Desktop EAs do not run directly in the mobile app MT5 Mobile Managing a wider selection of CFD positions Some desktop features are reduced cTrader Mobile Active order management and charting Some Fusion Markets products are unavailable on cTrader TradingView Mobile Watchlists, alerts and chart-based decisions Trading access depends on a compatible Fusion Markets account setup

Fusion Markets Customer Support

Fusion Markets advertises customer support 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Official contact channels include email, telephone and assistance through the website or Client Hub.

The broker says its support team does not operate through unofficial Telegram, WhatsApp or other unlisted accounts. That warning matters. Broker-impersonation scams often start with a cloned profile or an unsolicited message.

Support Feature Details Hours 24 hours a day, seven days a week Email help@fusionmarkets.com Phone International number listed on the official contact page Live Support Available through the official website and Client Hub Unofficial Channels The broker says it does not provide support through unlisted Telegram or WhatsApp accounts

Fusion Markets vs Pepperstone vs IC Markets

Fusion Markets, Pepperstone and IC Markets all appeal to active traders looking for raw pricing and established third-party platforms.

The better choice depends on the company opening your account, the full cost of the instruments you trade, the markets available, and the platform setup your strategy needs.

Feature Fusion Markets Pepperstone IC Markets Best Known For Low commission and no general minimum deposit Wide platform support and established international regulation Raw-spread pricing and active-trading infrastructure Main Raw Account Zero Razor Raw Spread Platforms MT4, MT5, cTrader and TradingView MT4, MT5, cTrader, TradingView and proprietary options, depending on the entity MT4, MT5, cTrader and TradingView, depending on the entity Minimum Deposit No general broker minimum Check the current account entity and funding method Check the current account entity and funding method South African Regulation No disclosed FSCA licence Check the company offered during South African registration Check the company offered during South African registration Best Decision Factor Total cost for your volume and preferred platform Entity protection, platform choice and available instruments Execution setup, raw pricing and account configuration

A screenshot of one tight spread is not enough to choose a broker. Compare the account entity, average spread, commission, overnight funding, platform charges and withdrawal route attached to the account you are actually offered.

Education and Research

Fusion Markets provides educational articles, platform guides, live-spread tools, an economic calendar and several trading calculators.

The material helps users understand the broker’s products and platforms, but it is not a complete trading course. More experienced traders may find the calculators, live spreads and TradingView connection more useful than the beginner-focused articles.

Education or Research Tool Available at Fusion Markets Demo Account Yes Economic Calendar Yes Trading Calculators Margin, pip value, profit and loss, and swap calculators Live Spread Tool Yes Educational Articles Yes Platform Guides Yes Personal Trading Advice No. The broker executes trades and does not tell clients what or when to trade

Important Risks and Limitations

Fusion Markets offers leveraged CFDs, which means you do not own the underlying asset.

Eligible offshore clients may receive leverage of up to 1:500 on forex and metals. Even a small move against an oversized position can create a rapid loss.

Negative balance protection may prevent an account from remaining below zero, but it does not protect the positive balance from being lost.

Raw spreads may widen around major news, rollover, low-liquidity periods, and volatile market conditions.

A stop-loss may be filled away from the requested level when the market gaps or available liquidity disappears.

South Africans may pay ZAR conversion costs because ZAR is not listed as a standard MT4 or MT5 base currency.

An offshore account does not provide the same South African complaints route as an account held with an FSCA-authorised company.

Sources and Fact-Checking

This page was fact-checked in 2026 using Fusion Markets’ official legal, account, fee, platform and funding information, together with public information from the FSCA.

Key sources include:

Our Verdict Fusion Markets is a credible low-cost option for South African traders who understand commissions, raw spreads and offshore account structures. The Zero Account is competitively priced, the platform range is strong, and there is no large opening-deposit requirement. For active traders using MT4, MT5, cTrader or TradingView, that is an appealing combination. The compromise is local protection. Fusion Markets does not disclose an FSCA licence, ZAR is not listed as a standard MT4 or MT5 base currency, and the available safeguards depend on the company opening the account. Read the client agreement before funding. Traders who place local regulation and a ZAR account above pricing should compare FSCA-authorised brokers first.

Disclaimer

Forex and CFD trading involves a high level of risk. Leverage can turn a relatively small market movement into a much larger gain or loss, and a stop-loss cannot guarantee an exit at the requested price in every market condition.

This review contains general information only. It does not consider your financial circumstances, objectives or risk tolerance and should not be treated as personal financial, investment, tax or legal advice.

Broker entities, fees, leverage, funding methods and product availability can change. Confirm the latest terms directly with Fusion Markets before opening or funding an account.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is Fusion Markets regulated in South Africa?

Fusion Markets does not disclose an FSCA licence. Its published group entities are regulated by ASIC in Australia, the VFSC in Vanuatu and the Financial Services Authority of Seychelles.

South African applicants should confirm the company named in the client agreement, because every group licence does not automatically apply to every account.

Can South Africans open an account with Fusion Markets?

South Africa was not listed among the broker’s restricted countries when this review was checked, so South African residents may be able to apply.

Approval still depends on the broker’s current onboarding rules, verification checks, and the legal entity available during registration.

What is the minimum deposit at Fusion Markets?

Fusion Markets says it does not impose a general minimum deposit. Certain payment methods have their own transaction minimums, with some published options starting from USD 10.

You still need enough free margin to open a position and absorb normal market movement.

Does Fusion Markets offer a ZAR account?

ZAR is not listed as a standard MT4 or MT5 account currency. A South African client may therefore need to use USD or another supported currency, which can introduce bank or payment-provider conversion costs.

What account types does Fusion Markets offer?

The two main live accounts are Classic and Zero, with Demo and Swap-Free options also available.

Fusion+ is the broker’s copy-trading service. MAM/PAMM is a professional multi-account management system rather than a standard retail account.

How much is Fusion Markets’ commission?

Zero Account commission starts at USD 2.25 per side per standard lot, which equals USD 4.50 for opening and closing the full trade.

The Classic Account has no separate commission line because the broker includes its charge in the spread.

What leverage does Fusion Markets offer?

Fusion Markets publishes maximum leverage of up to 1:500 on forex and metals, 1:100 on index CFDs and 1:10 on cryptocurrencies for eligible clients under its VFSC and Seychelles FSA entities.

The actual limit depends on the account entity, instrument and client profile.

Does Fusion Markets provide negative balance protection?

Fusion Markets says eligible clients under its VFSC and Seychelles FSA companies receive automatic negative balance protection.

This may reset a negative balance to zero after positions are closed, but it does not stop a trader from losing the full positive account balance.

Does Fusion Markets charge deposit or withdrawal fees?

Fusion Markets advertises no deposit or withdrawal fees charged directly by the broker.

Your bank, card provider, e-wallet, intermediary bank or crypto network may still apply its own charges. Merchant costs may also be recovered when a paid funding method is used without meaningful trading activity.

How fast are Fusion Markets withdrawals?

The broker says median internal processing takes less than one hour. Compliance checks can extend this to one business day before the request is passed to the payment provider.

Published delivery estimates range from instant for certain e-wallet and crypto options to three to five business days for bank wires.

Does Fusion Markets offer copy trading?

Yes. Fusion+ allows trades to be copied between compatible Fusion Markets accounts.

The service is free when the published monthly requirement of 2.5 lots in forex and metals is met. Otherwise, a USD 10 monthly fee may apply. Fusion+ is not currently available on cTrader.

Is Fusion Markets good for scalping and automated trading?

Fusion Markets allows scalping and supports Expert Advisors on MetaTrader. cTrader users can build and run automated strategies through cTrader Automate.

The Zero Account is usually the more relevant option for high-frequency strategies. Test the actual commission, spread behaviour and execution conditions on the instruments you plan to trade.

Is Fusion Markets safe?

Fusion Markets is an internationally regulated broker with published legal documents, segregated client-money arrangements and standard account-security tools.

It is not locally regulated by the FSCA. South African traders should confirm the offshore company, legal jurisdiction and complaint route before deciding whether that level of protection is suitable for them.