If you’re comparing high-leverage forex brokers in South Africa in 2026, the main names to look at are HFM, Exness, JustMarkets, FBS, FXTM, RoboForex, Tickmill, XM, VT Markets and FP Markets.

Just don’t take the headline leverage at face value.

A broker might advertise 1:1000, 1:2000, 1:3000 or even “unlimited” leverage, but that doesn’t mean you’ll get it on every account or every trade. Your available leverage can change depending on your account equity, trade size, instrument, the entity your account is registered under and, in some cases, major economic news.

At the top end, HFM and Exness offer effectively unlimited leverage under certain conditions. JustMarkets, FBS and qualifying FXTM accounts go up to 1:3000, while RoboForex reaches 1:2000 on eligible accounts. Tickmill and XM offer up to 1:1000, while FP Markets tops out at 1:500.

The important part is how you use it. High leverage can be useful because it reduces the margin needed to hold the same position. But that extra room can work against you very quickly if you use it to take a position your account can’t realistically handle. I’d treat leverage as a margin-management tool rather than something you should try to max out.

How Does Forex Leverage Actually Work?

Leverage reduces the margin you need to open a trade.

For example, a R100,000 position at 1:100 leverage requires about R1,000 in margin. At 1:500, the same position needs about R200.

What leverage does not do is change the rand value of the profit or loss on that same R100,000 position. The market exposure is still R100,000. You're simply putting up less margin to control it.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Can Beginners Use High Leverage?

While the majority of brokerage firms provide large leverage ratios, it’s not recommended for beginners. New traders should begin by using low-level leverage ratios of 1:50 or 1:100 before moving on to higher leverage ratios.

10 Best High Leverage Forex Brokers - A Comparison

Rank Broker Maximum Leverage Best For Important Leverage Condition 1 JustMarkets 1:3000 Overall Best High Leverage Broker Maximum leverage reduces as account equity increases 2 Exness 1:Unlimited Unlimited Leverage for Eligible Traders Unlimited leverage is subject to eligibility and account conditions 3 XM 1:1000 Best MT4 High Leverage Broker Flexible leverage varies according to trading conditions 4 HFM Unlimited / 1:2000 High Leverage with Strong South African Regulation Unlimited leverage applies to InfinityX within defined position thresholds 5 Tickmill 1:1000 Best FSCA-Regulated Dynamic Leverage Broker Dynamic leverage changes according to instrument and position size 6 FXTM 1:3000 Best for High Dynamic Forex Leverage Floating leverage reduces as notional exposure increases 7 FBS 1:3000 Best High Leverage Broker for Small Accounts 1:3000 applies at the lowest account-equity tier 8 RoboForex 1:2000 Best 1:2000 Leverage Broker 1:2000 is available on qualifying accounts and reduces when equity exceeds the threshold 9 VT Markets 1:500 Best User-Friendly High Leverage Platform Maximum leverage varies by product and trading conditions 10 FP Markets 1:500 Best High Leverage Broker with Low Spreads Maximum leverage depends on the instrument and account conditions

How We Selected These High-Leverage Brokers

We based this comparison on broker documentation and regulatory checks, not on claims that we personally traded with every broker on the list.

For each broker, we checked its current account pages, leverage rules, margin schedules and legal or regulatory information. We also used the FSCA's public records where they were relevant to South African traders.

The biggest leverage number didn't automatically rank a broker higher.

We looked at what happens behind that headline figure. Does leverage drop once your account equity increases? Does the broker cut leverage on larger positions? Are certain instruments capped at a lower ratio? And is a South African client dealing with an FSCA-regulated entity or an offshore group company?

Those details matter more than a flashy 1:3000 number.

A broker offering a clearly explained 1:1000 structure may be easier to manage than one advertising 1:3000 when the available leverage drops sharply as your balance or exposure grows.

Fact-checked: 17 August 2026. Broker leverage limits and legal entities can change. Check the latest terms before opening an account or depositing money.

10 Best High Leverage Brokers (2026)

JustMarkets — Overall, the Best High Leverage Broker Exness — Unlimited Leverage Offered to Eligible Traders XM — MT4 High Leverage Broker Operating in South Africa HFM — High Trader Trust Score & FSCA-Regulated Since 2016 Tickmill — Globally & FSCA-Regulated High Leverage Forex Broker FXTM — High Dynamic Leverage for Forex Traders FBS — Best 1:3000 Leverage Broker for Small Accounts RoboForex — Best 1:2000 High Leverage Forex Broker VT Markets — High Leverage Broker for Low-Equity Accounts FP Markets — Best High Leverage Broker with Low Spreads

1. JustMarkets

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000 🏦 Regulators: FSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC Start Trading Read Review

JustMarkets is fairly straightforward about how its leverage works, which makes it easier to compare with brokers that only advertise a headline maximum.

For eligible forex trades, leverage goes up to 1:3000 when account equity is below US$1,000. Once equity reaches US$1,000, the limit drops to 1:2000. It falls again to 1:1000 from US$5,000 to US$39,999, and to 1:500 once equity reaches US$40,000.

Featured

Category JustMarkets ⭐ Features Cent & Standard accounts, High leverage, Tight spreads Islamic options 🏛️ Regulation FSA

CySec

FCSA

FSC 💰 Minimum Deposit From 180 ZAR / $10 - for Cent accounts and above 📊 Average Spreads From 0.3 pips 0.0 pips (Raw ECN) 💹 Commissions From No Commission 💳 Deposit/Withdrawal Fees No broker fees 📊 Maximum Leverage Up to 1:3000 🔥 Bonus Welcome & cashback bonuses ☎️ Customer Support 24/7 live chat 👥 Account Types Cent, Standard, Pro, Raw Spread, Islamic 📈 Leverage Up to 1:3000 🔘 Products Offered Forex, Crypto, Indices, Commodities Stocks Energies 👍 Demo Account Yes 💵 Account Currencies USD EUR 📙 Education Blog, trading guides 💳 Withdrawal & Deposit Options Skrill, Neteller, Crypto 🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts No 📝 Sign Up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Genuinely CySEC-regulated retail entity for EU clients, not a B2B-only shell Retail leverage capped at 1:30 under CySEC, far lower than the 1:3000 offered through offshore entities Multiple regulatory licenses across FSCA, FSA, and FSC for broader global reach Only MetaTrader 5 supported — no MT4 or cTrader Raw spreads from 0.0 pips on the Raw Spread account $100 minimum required for bank transfer funding Islamic swap-free account options available Welcome bonus and promos aren't available under the CySEC entity due to EU marketing restrictions Low entry deposit of just $10 via cards or e-wallets Narrower instrument range than some competitors — forex, metals, indices, and crypto CFDs only

What is the maximum leverage offered by JustMarkets?

JustMarkets offers leverage of up to 1:3000 on eligible forex accounts. The catch is that this depends on your account equity. As your balance grows, the maximum leverage available can drop to a lower tier.

Is JustMarkets suitable for South African traders looking for high leverage?

It can be. The 1:3000 maximum, relatively low account entry requirements, and support for South African traders make JustMarkets worth comparing.

Just check which legal entity your account will fall under and what leverage rules apply to that entity before depositing money.

2. Exness

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

Overall, Exness can be summarised as a trustworthy and regulated broker that is very competitive regarding its trading fees (against major currency pairs). The spread is also very low, and Exness offers a sign-up bonus for first-time traders. Exness makes access available to more than 100 Forex Pairs and offers leverage of up to 1:2000.

Featured

🔍Broker 📈Maximum Leverage Unlimited (in specific conditions) 💱Asset Classes Forex, CFDs (indices, stocks, cryptocurrencies, commodities) 🏛️Regulation Compliance Limited to 1:30 in regulated regions (EU, UK) 💡Target Audience Suitable for all levels of traders, especially experienced ones ⚠️Risk Level Extremely high, especially with unlimited leverage 💻Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5 👥Account Types Offering Standard, Pro, Raw Spread, Zero 📚Conditions Unlimited leverage requires low account equity and active trading 🌏Prominent Regions Asia, Middle East, Africa, Latin America 🏆Conclusion Exness provides unparalleled leverage options, making it ideal for traders seeking flexibility and high-risk opportunities 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Segregates client funds Limited range of instruments Established in 2008 Not FCA Regulated

What is the maximum leverage offered by Exness?

Exness provides leverage of up to 1:Unlimited for eligible accounts, which is among the highest available in the industry.

How does Exness manage risks with such high leverage?

Exness manages client risk through a dynamic leverage system, carefully adjusting margin requirements and stop-out levels based on trading activity.

3. XM

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA Start Trading Read Review

Overall, XM is considered a trustworthy and safe broker with average risk and spreads as low as 0.6 pips. XM is not publicly traded but is authorized by two tier-1 regulators (high trust). Best of all, XM is available in 40+ languages. Depending on the XM account type a trader can open, they can choose the leverage up to 1:1000.

Featured

🔍Broker 📈Maximum Leverage Up to 1:1000 for Forex trading 💱Asset Classes Forex, CFDs (commodities, stocks, indices) 🏛️Regulation Compliance Limited to 1:30 in regulated regions (EU, UK, Australia) 💡Target Audience Suitable for global traders seeking high leverage options ⚠️Risk Level Very high, especially with 1:1000 leverage 💻Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5 👥Account Types Offering Available on Micro, Standard, and Ultra Low accounts 📚Conditions Not available for clients in regulated jurisdictions 🌏Prominent Regions Asia, Africa, Middle East, Latin America 🏆Conclusion XM is ideal for experienced traders in non-regulated regions seeking ultra-high leverage 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Fast digital account opening Account types vary according to jurisdiction

What is the maximum leverage available with XM?

XM provides leverage of up to 1:1000, but the exact amount depends on factors like your account type, the asset you're trading, and where you're located. For traders in South Africa, XM typically offers access to higher leverage levels.

Is XM’s high leverage suitable for beginners?

XM offers high leverage, but if you're just starting out, it's wise to begin with lower ratios and take advantage of XM’s educational resources to help you trade more safely and confidently.

4. HFM

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSC, CMA, and FCA Start Trading Read Review

Overall, HFM is a trusted multi-asset broker regulated by several leading financial authorities, including the FSCA in South Africa. The broker is well known for its competitive trading conditions, diverse account types, and flexible leverage options. HFM has an overall trust score of 95 out of 99 and provides access to more than 500 financial instruments across Forex, commodities, indices, stocks, ETFs, bonds, and cryptocurrencies. HFM offers leverage of up to 1:2000, making it one of the best high-leverage Forex brokers available to South African traders in 2026.

Featured

Feature HFM Broker HFM Maximum Leverage Up to 1:2000 on eligible trading accounts Asset Classes Forex, Commodities, Indices, Stocks, ETFs, Bonds, Cryptocurrencies Regulation Compliance Leverage restrictions may apply under certain regulatory jurisdictions Target Audience Suitable for experienced traders seeking flexible high-leverage trading conditions Risk Level Very high when trading with leverage up to 1:2000 Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, HFM Platform Account Types Offering Cent, Premium, Zero, Pro, and Top-Up Bonus Accounts Conditions Maximum leverage depends on account type, equity level, and instrument traded Prominent Regions South Africa, Africa, Asia, Middle East, Latin America Conclusion HFM is an excellent choice for traders seeking high leverage, competitive trading conditions, and a wide range of tradable markets Sign Up Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Offers leverage of up to 1:2000 on eligible accounts High leverage significantly increases trading risk Regulated by multiple reputable authorities, including the FSCA Some leverage restrictions may apply under certain regulatory entities Competitive spreads starting from 0.0 pips on selected accounts Not all instruments qualify for maximum leverage Wide range of tradable instruments across multiple asset classes Overnight swap fees may apply on non-Islamic accounts Supports MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 platforms Advanced features may be overwhelming for beginner traders

Does HFM offer high leverage?

Yes. HFM offers maximum leverage of up to 1:2000 on eligible accounts, allowing traders to control larger market positions with a relatively small initial deposit. This high leverage is particularly attractive to experienced traders looking to maximize market opportunities while maintaining capital efficiency.

What is the maximum leverage available at HFM?

HFM provides leverage of up to 1:2000, depending on the trading account type, instrument traded, and regulatory jurisdiction. While higher leverage can significantly increase potential returns, it can also amplify losses. For this reason, HFM offers negative balance protection and various risk-management tools to help traders manage their exposure effectively.

5. Tickmill

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FCA, FSA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Overall, Tickmill is a highly respected Forex and CFD broker known for its low trading costs, fast execution speeds, and strong regulatory oversight. The broker has earned a reputation among South African traders for offering institutional-grade trading conditions, tight spreads, and access to advanced trading platforms. Tickmill has an overall trust score of 93 out of 99 and provides access to a wide range of Forex pairs, stock indices, commodities, bonds, and CFDs. Tickmill offers leverage of up to 1:1000 for eligible clients, making it a strong choice for traders seeking high-leverage trading opportunities in 2026.

Featured

Feature Tickmill Broker Tickmill Maximum Leverage Up to 1:1000 on eligible trading accounts Asset Classes Forex, Stock Indices, Commodities, Bonds, Cryptocurrencies, CFDs Regulation Compliance Leverage limits may apply depending on the regulatory entity and client classification Target Audience Suitable for active and experienced traders seeking higher leverage and low trading costs Risk Level High when trading with leverage up to 1:1000 Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, Tickmill Trader Account Types Offering Classic Account, Raw Account, Tickmill Trader Raw Account Conditions Maximum leverage varies according to account equity, instrument traded, and regulatory jurisdiction Prominent Regions South Africa, Africa, Asia, Middle East, Latin America Conclusion Tickmill is a strong choice for traders looking for high leverage, ultra-low spreads, fast execution, and institutional-grade trading conditions Sign Up Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Offers leverage of up to 1:1000 for eligible clients High leverage can amplify trading losses Regulated by respected authorities, including the FSCA, FCA, and CySEC Maximum leverage may not be available under all regulatory entities Competitive spreads starting from 0.0 pips on Raw Accounts Product range is smaller than some larger multi-asset brokers Fast execution speeds with a strong focus on Forex trading Limited stock CFD offering compared to competitors Supports MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and Tickmill Trader No proprietary desktop trading platform Low minimum deposit requirements Certain advanced tools may require third-party integrations

Does Tickmill offer high leverage?

Yes. Tickmill offers leverage of up to 1:1000 to eligible traders, allowing greater market exposure with a lower capital requirement. Combined with the broker's tight spreads and low commissions, this leverage structure appeals to active traders, scalpers, and experienced market participants.

What is the maximum leverage available at Tickmill?

Tickmill provides maximum leverage of up to 1:1000, depending on the client's jurisdiction, account type, and the financial instrument being traded. While high leverage can increase potential profits, it also increases risk. Tickmill supports responsible trading through negative balance protection and comprehensive risk-management features designed to help traders manage leveraged positions effectively.

6. FXTM

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $30 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: FCA, FSC, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Overall, FXTM can be summarised as a credible and trusted broker that is very competitive regarding its trading fees (against major currency pairs) and offers daily trading webinars. Their spread is also very low, and they are considered a low-risk trading environment. FXTM is considered safe as the FCA regulates it. FXTM offers leverage up to 1:2000. An FXTM Leverage, Margin, and Commission breakdown is additionally available.

Featured

🔍Broker 📈Maximum Leverage Up to 1:2000 for Forex trading 💱Asset Classes Forex, CFDs (indices, commodities, stocks, cryptocurrencies) 🏛️Regulation Compliance ESMA-regulated (1:30 in EU) 1:2000 available in non-EU regions 💡Target Audience Retail traders seeking flexibility and high leverage ⚠️Risk Level Extremely high with 1:2000 leverage moderate in regulated areas 💻Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5 👥Account Types Offering Standard, Cent, ECN, ECN Zero 📚Conditions High leverage depends on account type and region strict limits in EU 🌏Prominent Regions Asia, Africa, Middle East, Latin America 🏆Conclusion FXTM provides some of the highest leverage options globally, balanced with strict compliance in regulated regions, ideal for both beginners and experienced traders. 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons One of the best Forex Brokers worldwide Withdrawal fee Regulated by the CySEC and several other Forex authorities High Stocks trading Spread

What is the maximum leverage at FXTM?

FXTM provides flexible leverage of up to 1:2000 for certain clients and instruments, making it easier to maximize potential returns. However, the exact leverage you can access depends on factors like your trading volume and where you live.

Does FXTM offer tools to manage leverage risk?

Yes, FXTM provides helpful risk management tools like negative balance protection and stop-loss orders. They also offer educational resources to guide traders on how to use leverage safely and responsibly.

7. FBS

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000 🏦 Regulators: FSC, ASIC, CySEC Start Trading Read Review

FBS also advertises leverage of up to 1:3000, but that maximum only applies to very small accounts.

Under its current dynamic leverage schedule, you can get 1:3000 while account equity stays below US$200. Once your equity moves above that level, the maximum starts dropping, first to 1:2000, then 1:1000, with lower limits applying as the account gets larger.

FBS also advertises a starting deposit from US$5. That combination of a very low entry point and leverage up to 1:3000 is a big reason the broker shows up so often when traders search for small-deposit, high-leverage accounts.

Featured

Feature FBS 🎯 Max Leverage Up to 1:3000 on many account types (Standard, Zero Spread, Micro) outside regulated caps. 🌍 Applicable jurisdictions Most countries where FBS operates; for South Africa specifically; in strictly regulated jurisdictions leverage may be reduced. 💳 Account Types Cent Micro Standard Zero Spread ECN Crypto account 💰 Minimum Deposit Cent: $1 / ZAR18 Micro: $5 / ZAR190 Standard: $100 / ZAR1800 Zero Spread: $500 / ZAR9000 ECN: $1000 / ZAR18000 📊 Spreads From 0.5 pips on Standard Fixed 3 pips on Micro; Zero Spread account has 0 pips spread 💵 Commission Standard/Micro/Cent often commission-free Zero Spread and ECN accounts charge commission 💻 Platforms Offered MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 FBS proprietary / mobile app. 🛡️ Risk Management Tools Stop Loss Take Profit Negative-balance protection Swap-free 🔄 Dynamic Leverage Leverage can vary depending on instrument Country regulation Account type Sometimes account equity. ⚠️ Margin Call Level Around 40% in many accounts. ⛔ Stop-Out Level Around 20% in many accounts. 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Same-day withdrawals with e-wallets. Bank withdrawals may not always be same-day. Wide payment method coverage globally. Limited direct South African local banking support.

Does FBS really offer 1:3000 leverage?

Yes, but you won't necessarily keep it as your account grows.

FBS offers leverage of up to 1:3000 in its lowest equity tier. Once account equity moves higher, the maximum leverage starts to fall.

Is FBS a good high-leverage broker for small accounts?

FBS can make sense for traders specifically looking for high leverage on a small account because its 1:3000 tier applies at lower equity levels.

That said, 1:3000 gives you very little room for sloppy position sizing. A small move against an oversized trade can eat through available margin quickly.

8. RoboForex

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: FSC Start Trading Read Review

RoboForex offers leverage of up to 1:2000 on eligible MT4 and MT5 Pro and ProCent accounts.

That maximum depends on your account equity. RoboForex says the 1:2000 setting is available while equity stays within its stated limit. Once your equity moves above that threshold, the available leverage is reduced automatically.

Lower leverage can also apply in certain trading conditions, so 1:2000 should be treated as the maximum rather than the level you'll always get.

Featured

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Very low minimum deposit for ProCent / Micro accounts Regulated in offshore jurisdiction (less secure than Tier-1) Supports micro-lot trading (small-scale) Spreads on some accounts may be wider or variable Multiple platforms: MT4, MT5, cTrader Promotions / bonus schemes may encourage excessive risk Good support for automated trading (EAs) No local branch in many regions, possibly slower service

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Professional clients can access leverage up to 1:300, enhancing potential returns. To access 1:300 leverage, traders may need to qualify as professional clients, which involves meeting specific criteria. Requires a minimum deposit of $10, making it accessible for new traders Does not support MetaTrader 5 for all account types, limiting platform choices for some traders Offers floating spreads from 0 pips, reducing trading costs. Charges a monthly inactivity fee of $10 after 3 months of no trading activity. MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), and R StocksTrader, catering to various trading preferences. Excludes countries like the USA, Canada, and Japan due to regulatory limitations

What is the highest leverage available with RoboForex?

RoboForex offers leverage of up to 1:2000 on qualifying accounts, including selected Pro and ProCent accounts.

The maximum depends on account equity and can be reduced automatically once your equity moves above RoboForex's stated limit.

Is RoboForex a good choice for traders who want 1:2000 leverage?

RoboForex is worth comparing if 1:2000 leverage is specifically what you're looking for.

The main issue for South African traders is regulation. RoboForex operates through an offshore regulatory structure rather than the FSCA, so that should be weighed alongside the leverage figure and account features.

9. VT Markets

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FSCA, SVG FSA Start Trading Read Review

Overall, VT Markets is a well-regulated Forex and CFD broker that offers competitive spreads, fast trade execution, and access to a wide range of financial markets. The broker has established a strong reputation among traders worldwide and provides access to Forex, commodities, indices, shares, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies. VT Markets offers leverage of up to 1:2000, making it a popular choice for South African traders seeking high-leverage trading opportunities in 2026.

Featured

Feature VT Markets Broker VT Markets Maximum Leverage Up to 1:2000 on eligible trading accounts Asset Classes Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, Bonds, Cryptocurrencies Regulation Compliance Leverage limits may apply depending on the regulatory entity and client classification Target Audience Suitable for active traders seeking high leverage, tight spreads, and fast execution Risk Level Very high when trading with leverage up to 1:2000 Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, WebTrader, Mobile Trading App Account Types Offering Standard STP and Raw ECN Accounts Conditions Maximum leverage varies according to account equity, trading instrument, and jurisdiction Prominent Regions South Africa, Africa, Asia, Middle East, Latin America Conclusion VT Markets is a strong option for traders looking for high leverage, low trading costs, and access to a broad range of global markets Sign Up Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Offers leverage of up to 1:2000 on eligible accounts High leverage can amplify losses as well as profits Competitive spreads with Raw ECN account options Maximum leverage may be reduced as account equity increases Fast trade execution supported by advanced infrastructure Some instruments may have lower leverage limits Access to Forex, commodities, indices, shares, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies Educational resources are more limited than those offered by some larger brokers Supports MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 platforms Research tools are not as comprehensive as those of premium brokers

Does VT Markets offer high leverage?

Yes. VT Markets offers leverage of up to 1:2000 on eligible trading accounts, allowing traders to gain greater market exposure with a smaller capital outlay. This makes the broker particularly attractive to active traders looking to maximize potential opportunities across global financial markets.

What is the maximum leverage available at VT Markets?

VT Markets provides maximum leverage of up to 1:2000, depending on the account type, instrument traded, and regulatory jurisdiction. While high leverage can enhance potential profits, it can also increase risk. Traders are encouraged to use appropriate risk-management strategies when trading leveraged products.

10. FP Markets

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

Overall, FP Markets is considered low-risk, trustworthy, and reliable. It is fully licensed and regulated by the Securities Commission of the Bahamas (SCB) and is currently ranked #13 out of 992. FP Markets specifically designed the FP Markets Pro Account to allow eligible traders to maintain a maximum leverage ratio of 1:500.

Featured

🔍Broker 📈Maximum Leverage Up to 1:500 for Forex trading 💱Asset Classes Forex, CFDs (stocks, indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, ETFs) 🏛️Regulation Compliance 1:30 in regulated regions (ASIC) up to 1:500 in non-EU/UK regions 💡Target Audience Retail and professional traders globally ⚠️Risk Level High with 1:500 leverage lower in regulated regions 💻Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, Iress Trader 👥Account Types Offering Standard, Raw, Islamic, Iress 📚Conditions High leverage available outside EU/UK stricter leverage rules for regulated clients 🌏Prominent Regions Australia, Asia, Europe, Middle East, Africa 🏆Conclusion FP Markets offers high leverage options with flexibility for global traders, while ensuring strict compliance in regulated markets. 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Easy and fast account opening Limited product portfolio Low trading fees High CFD fees Fast execution of trades High minimum deposit Low Forex fees High fee for international bank withdrawal

What leverage does FP Markets offer?

FP Markets lets traders use leverage of up to 1:500 on major Forex pairs, giving you the flexibility to tailor your leverage to match your trading style and risk comfort.

How does FP Markets help manage leveraged trading?

FP Markets provides peace of mind with negative balance protection, ensures quick trade execution, and offers educational resources to help traders handle the risks that come with high leverage.

High Leverage and FSCA Regulation

For South African traders, seeing an FSCA logo on a broker's website isn't enough.

Check the actual legal entity that will hold your account. The FSCA provides public tools where you can verify the company name and FSP number, and those details should match what appears in the broker's client agreement.

There can be more than one company involved.

In some cases, an FSCA-authorised business acts as an intermediary while another entity provides the leveraged trading product. HFM and XM both describe arrangements like this in their South African legal information

That isn't automatically a problem. It just means you need to know exactly who does what.

If a broker says it is “FSCA regulated”, check whether the FSCA-authorised company is actually providing the CFD or forex product, introducing you to another entity, or handling another part of the relationship.

The same applies to offshore brokers. South Africans may still be able to open accounts with brokers operating through foreign entities, but the regulator, complaints process and client protections may be different.

With brokers such as FBS and RoboForex, the offshore setup is something worth checking before you deposit.

How to Choose a High-Leverage Forex Broker

Start with the legal entity. The leverage figure comes later.

Find out which company will open your account, which regulator oversees it, and whether a separate company is supplying the trading product.

Then check the leverage table.

If a broker advertises 1:3000, but your expected account equity puts you in a 1:500 tier, then 1:3000 doesn't really matter to you.

Costs matter just as much. High leverage doesn't make spreads, commissions, swaps, or currency-conversion charges disappear. If you regularly hold positions overnight, financing costs may have a much bigger effect on your results than choosing between 1:1000 and 1:2000 leverage.

Also look at the basics you'll actually use: platform, withdrawals, account currency and customer support.

A ZAR account can be useful for South African traders because it may reduce unnecessary conversion at account level. Just remember that trading instruments priced in USD, EUR or other currencies can still leave you with foreign-currency exposure.

Most importantly, decide how much leverage you plan to use. The broker's maximum is just the ceiling.

Risks of Using Very High Forex Leverage

The biggest problem with very high leverage is that it makes oversizing a trade far too easy.

A small account can control a position worth many times the cash sitting in it. If the position is too large, even a fairly normal market move can wipe out a big chunk of the account.

A stop loss helps, but it isn't a guaranteed exit price. During a gap or a fast market, your trade can be closed at a worse price than the level you set.

Margin requirements can change too, especially with brokers using dynamic leverage. A position that fits comfortably within your available margin under one set of conditions may require more margin later.

Negative balance protection can add another layer of protection where it's offered, but it shouldn't be used as an excuse to oversize trades. The exact terms can also differ between brokers and legal entities.

Forex and CFD trading can move against you quickly when leverage is involved. Treat the broker's maximum leverage as available capacity, not a target to trade at.

Choosing a High Leverage Broker

🔎 Factor 📌 Description 📍 Importance 📊 Regulation Is the broker licensed by a reputable financial authority? This ensures they operate within legal guidelines and protects your funds. Critical 📈 Leverage Offered What is the maximum leverage available? Remember, high leverage can magnify losses as well as gains. Very Important 📉 Margin Requirements How much capital (margin) do you need to hold for a position relative to the trade size (with high leverage, you’ll need less margin)? Important 💹 Fees and Spreads Commissions, spreads (difference between buy and sell price) can eat into profits. High leverage can sometimes lead to wider spreads. Important 💴 Account Minimums Does the broker have a minimum deposit requirement? This may be higher or lower depending on the broker. Somewhat Important ⚙️ Platform and Tools Does the platform offer the features and tools you need for your trading style? This can be especially important with high leverage trading. Important 🥰 Customer Service Is reliable customer support available in case you have questions or issues? Somewhat Important

Risks and Challenges of High-Leverage Trading

🔎 Risk/Challenge 📌 Description 📍 Impact 🚩 Amplified Losses High leverage magnifies not just profits but also losses. Even small price movements against your position can lead to significant losses, potentially wiping out your entire account. Severe Financial Loss 📊 Margin Calls and Forced Liquidation Brokers require maintaining a minimum account balance (margin) to hold leveraged positions. If the market moves against you and your account falls below the margin requirement, you'll receive a margin call demanding additional funds. If unable to meet the call, the broker might forcibly liquidate your positions to cover losses, potentially at a disadvantageous price. Loss of Control and Potential for Further Losses 💴 Higher Costs Leveraged positions often incur additional fees like interest on borrowed funds. These costs can erode profits or worsen losses. Reduced Profit Potential and Deepened Losses 📈 Psychological Pressure The higher potential losses with high leverage can lead to emotional trading decisions, like holding onto losing positions or overtrading to recoup losses, further worsening the situation. Poor Trading Decisions and Increased Losses 📉 Limited Risk Management The allure of high potential gains can lead to neglecting proper risk management strategies, like stop-loss orders, which are crucial to limit losses with high leverage. Increased Vulnerability to Market Swings ⚙️ Volatile Markets High leverage is particularly risky in volatile markets where price movements can be sudden and large, leading to faster and bigger losses. Sudden and Significant Account Wipeout

Conclusion

There isn't much value in ranking brokers purely by the biggest leverage number on their homepage.

HFM and Exness make sense for traders who want the most margin flexibility, but their unlimited-leverage options come with conditions and won't apply to every account or every trade.

JustMarkets is one of the more practical 1:3000 options in this comparison. It also has an FSCA-authorised South African entity and supports ZAR accounts, which gives local traders a few extra reasons to look at it beyond the leverage figure.

Tickmill stands out for the way it explains its dynamic leverage rules. FP Markets is a different kind of choice: its 1:500 maximum is lower, but that may be plenty if you're more interested in sensible margin requirements than chasing the highest number available.

FBS, RoboForex and VT Markets can also offer very high leverage. The main thing South African traders need to check is the offshore regulatory setup and which legal entity will actually hold the account.

That is really the number that matters. Not 1:2000 or 1:3000 on a marketing page, but the leverage that applies to your account size, your position and the company you're actually contracting with.

Reviewed and fact-checked: 17 August 2026.

Methodology: We checked broker leverage schedules, account specifications, legal pages and regulatory records, using primary sources where available. We have not opened, funded, and traded every account in this comparison, and we don't claim otherwise.

Risk warning: Forex and CFDs are leveraged products and losses can build quickly when positions are too large for the account. This page is for general information only and is not financial advice.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Which broker has the highest leverage?

Out of all the brokers mentioned, Exness takes the lead by offering the highest leverage. In fact, some of their accounts provide unlimited leverage for traders who qualify.

What are the pros and cons of high-leverage trading?

The biggest advantage of high-leverage trading is the significant increase in a trader's profit during trades. The most significant disadvantage is that the risk is also extremely high, but the rights are reserved.

What Are the Risks of Using High Leverage?

Leveraged investment produces amplified rates of profit and loss at the same time. A losing trade through your account can destroy it during a short period of time. Trade practices should incorporate stop-loss orders and avoid trading with excessive leverage amounts.

Do Forex brokers charge a fee for leverage?

Yes. Forex Brokers tend to charge overnight fees. Traders must pay overnight fees to trade with borrowed capital. Furthermore, some brokers also have fixed margin fees.

Can I trade cryptocurrencies with leverage?

Yes. You can trade cryptocurrencies with leverage on many platforms, but keep in mind that the leverage offered is usually lower than what you get with Forex. This is because cryptocurrencies can be much more volatile and risky to trade.

Can I withdraw profits easily in South Africa?

Yes, most reputable brokers allow South African traders to withdraw profits smoothly using bank transfers, cards, or e-wallets. Processing times vary, but verified accounts usually experience fewer delays. Always check withdrawal fees and supported methods, and ensure your account complies with all verification requirements.

Is this broker FSCA-regulated or offshore?

Some brokers operating in South Africa are regulated by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA), while others are offshore. FSCA-regulated brokers offer stronger local oversight, whereas offshore brokers may provide higher leverage but come with increased risk and less investor protection.

What leverage do they offer in SA?

Leverage offered to South African traders varies widely depending on the broker and the regulation. FSCA-regulated brokers typically provide moderate leverage, while offshore brokers may offer ratios up to 1:500 or higher. Higher leverage increases potential returns but significantly raises trading risk exposure.

Does it support ZAR deposits or only USD?

Many brokers serving South Africa support both South African Rand (ZAR) and US Dollar (USD) deposits. ZAR accounts help avoid conversion fees, while USD accounts are more common globally. Always confirm supported currencies, payment methods, and any applicable conversion or transaction charges.

How long do withdrawals take at SA banks?

Withdrawal times to South African bank accounts typically range from one to five business days, depending on the broker and payment method used. E-wallet withdrawals are often faster. Delays can occur due to verification checks, weekends, or banking processes beyond the broker’s control.