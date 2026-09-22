Best Forex Brokers without Commission - Main Banner-min

  6 Best Forex Brokers without Commission. Online brokers charge different trading fees that typically include the broker fee that compensates the broker for facilitating the trade. Forex brokers who offer commission-free trading or commission-free options will not charge commission fees on trades, but will typically have spreads that are marked up to accommodate a service fee.  

In this in-depth guide, you’ll learn:
  • Best forex brokers with zero commission spreads
  • Top commission-free forex trading platforms 2026
  • Low spread forex brokers without trading commissions
  • Forex brokers offering no commission standard accounts
  • Commission-free forex brokers for beginner traders
  • Best no commission forex brokers with tight spreads

   

6 Best Forex Brokers without Commission

🏦 Broker💰 Commission Policy📝Sign up💰 Min. Deposit
🥈AvaTradeNo direct commissions👉Open Account$100 USD
🥉 TickmillZero commissions👉Open Account$100 USD
📌 Fusion MarketsNo commissions on standard accounts👉Open Account$0 USD
📍 PepperstoneCommission-free (Standard)👉Open Account$0 USD
🥈XTBCommission-free (Standard)👉Open Account$0 USD
🥉TIOmarketsZero commission on standard accounts👉Open Account$50 USD
 

AVA Top 10 Top

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

RankBrokerBroker ReviewRegulatorsMinimum DepositVisit Broker
🥇 Read ReviewASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA$100Visit Now
🥈Read ReviewFSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA$0Visit Now
🥉 Read ReviewCySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA$5Visit Now
4 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB$0Visit Now
5 Read ReviewBVI FSC$0Visit Now
6 Read ReviewFSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA$20Visit Now
7 Read ReviewCBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA$10Visit Now
8 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA$100Visit Now
9 Read ReviewCySEC, MWALI, FSCA$25Visit Now
10 Read ReviewFSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC$10Visit Now
JustMarkets Top 10 Bottom

What are Forex Brokers without Commission?

Forex brokers without commission are trading platforms that do not charge a separate fee per trade (like $3–$7 per lot). Instead, they earn through the spread — the small difference between the bid and ask prices of a currency pair.

 

6 Best Forex Brokers without Commission

  1. ☑️AvaTrade – offers commission-free forex trading
  2. ☑️Tickmill – Classic Account features zero commissions
  3. ☑️Fusion Markets – provides commission-free trading on standard accounts
  4. ☑️Pepperstone – Standard Account charges no commission
  5. ☑️XTB – Standard Account is commission-free, incorporating trading costs
  6. ☑️TioMarkets– offers zero-commission trading on standard accounts

 

1. AvaTrade

💰 Min Deposit: $100
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400
🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA
Start Trading Read Review
  Established in 2006, AvaTrade is one of the most popular STP and Market Maker brokers in the forex trading industry. AvaTrade provides more than 1,250 financial instruments that can be traded. AvaTrade offers competitive trading conditions that consist of tight fixed spreads, commission-free trading, and fast trade execution speeds. AvaTrade offers one retail investor account and an account suited to professional traders. In addition to this, AvaTrade has prompt and excellent customer service and a wide range of trading opportunities spread across several financial markets.  

Features

💼 Feature📋 Details
💰 CommissionCommission-free trading
📈 Earnings ModelSpread markups instead of fees
🌐 Trading PlatformsMT4, MT5, AvaTradeGO, WebTrader
🧭 Ideal ForBeginners seeking transparent pricing
🏆 HighlightCompetitive spreads across major forex pairs
📝Sign up👉Open Account
  AvaTrade Commission  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Strong educational resources for beginnersUS clients are not accepted
Regulated in multiple jurisdictionsSpreads may be slightly wider than ECN accounts
Commission-free trading with transparent spreadsLimited customisation on MT4/MT5 platforms
 

Does AvaTrade charge any commission on forex trades?

No, AvaTrade offers commission-free trading on most forex pairs. The broker integrates costs into tight spreads, providing transparent pricing and competitive conditions suitable for both beginner and professional traders.

 

What are the benefits of AvaTrade’s commission-free trading model?

AvaTrade’s commission-free structure simplifies cost calculation, as you only pay the spread. This makes trading more accessible and predictable, especially for traders who prefer fixed-cost strategies or want to avoid per-trade fees.

 

2. Tickmill

💰 Min Deposit: $100
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000
🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FCA, FSA, FSCA
Start Trading Read Review
  Tickmill is a multi-regulated broker that provides retail traders access to over 80 different financial instruments spread across currency pairs, shares, and several others. Tickmill offers traders a choice between flexible trading accounts that feature competitive trading conditions. Traders have access to flexible solutions, commission-free options, and access to powerful trading software through which trades can be carried out.  

Features

💼 Feature📋 Details
💰 CommissionZero commission on Classic Account
📉 Cost StructureSlightly higher spreads
🌐 Trading PlatformsMT4, MT5
🧭 Ideal ForTraders preferring simplicity
🏆 HighlightFCA and CySEC regulated with fast execution
📝Sign up👉Open Account
  Tickmill  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Classic Account offers zero commissionsHigher spreads on commission-free account
Fast trade execution and reliabilityLimited trading instruments compared to peers
Regulated by top-tier authorities (FCA, CySEC)No fixed spread accounts available
 

Which Tickmill account offers commission-free forex trading?

Tickmill’s Classic Account features zero commissions, where trading costs are included in the spreads. It’s ideal for beginners seeking simplicity and a transparent fee model without additional per-lot charges.

 

How does Tickmill keep spreads low on commission-free accounts?

Tickmill uses advanced liquidity technology and strong market access to offer competitive spreads even without commissions, ensuring traders enjoy cost-effective and efficient execution.

 

3. Fusion Markets

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: ASIC, VFSC
Start Trading Read Review
  Fusion Markets stands out for its low-cost, commission-free trading on standard accounts, making it an appealing choice for traders seeking affordability and transparency. Instead of charging separate fees, Fusion Markets includes costs within the spread, allowing traders to manage their positions with ease and clarity. The broker is well-regarded for its fast execution, competitive spreads, and reliable customer support, making it suitable for both beginners and experienced traders who value straightforward pricing.  

Features

💼 Feature📋 Details
💰 CommissionNone on standard accounts
📉 Cost StructureSpread-only pricing
⚡ ExecutionFast and reliable order processing
🧭 Ideal ForCost-conscious traders
🏆 HighlightLow spreads and transparent fee structure
📝Sign up👉Open Account
  Fusion Markets  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
No commissions on standard accountsSpreads can widen during volatile periods
Low-cost and transparent tradingLimited educational materials for beginners
Supports MT4, MT5, and cTraderCustomer service not 24/7
 

Does Fusion Markets offer a commission-free trading option?

Yes, Fusion Markets’ Standard Account allows commission-free trading by incorporating fees into spreads. It’s designed for traders who prefer simple, all-in-one pricing without extra costs per transaction.

 

Is the commission-free account suitable for beginners?

Absolutely. Fusion Markets’ commission-free account provides transparent pricing, easy access, and competitive spreads, making it highly suitable for newcomers who want straightforward trading without worrying about extra fees.

 

4. Pepperstone

💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 (1:30 for retail EEA/UK clients)
🏦 Regulators: ASIC, BAFIN, CMA, CySEC, DFSA, FCA, SCB
Start Trading Read Review
  Pepperstone is a United Kingdom and Australia-based STP and ECN broker and one of the largest forex brokers in the world. Pepperstone offers a plethora of trading opportunities across several financial markets. Pepperstone offers innovative and powerful trading technology, low-cost spreads, low latency, high-speed execution speeds, and some of the best customer support in the industry. Pepperstone offers a choice of retail trading accounts, each with negative balance protection applied. In addition to this, Pepperstone also offers competitive commission-free trading options on some retail trading accounts.  

Features

💼 Feature📋 Details
💰 CommissionNo commission on Standard Account
📈 Alternative OptionRazor Account with tight spreads + small fee
⚙️ PlatformsMT4, MT5, cTrader
🧭 Ideal ForBoth new and pro traders
🏆 HighlightGlobally trusted, fast execution speeds
📝Sign up👉Open Account
  Pepperstone Commission  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Standard Account is commission-freeRazor Account requires small commission per trade
Fast execution with multiple platformsNo proprietary platform
Globally trusted and well-regulatedHigher spreads on Standard Account
 

Does Pepperstone charge commissions on forex trades?

Pepperstone’s Standard Account is commission-free, with trading costs built into variable spreads. This makes it ideal for casual traders who value simplicity and transparent pricing.

 

What’s the advantage of Pepperstone’s commission-free Standard Account?

The Standard Account offers an easy-to-understand cost structure with competitive spreads, fast execution, and no hidden fees — perfect for traders focusing on convenience and reliability.

 

5. XTB

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200
🏦 Regulators: FCA, CySEC, IFSC, KNF
Start Trading Read Review
  XTB offers a commission-free trading experience through its Standard Account, where all trading costs are built into the spread. This structure provides a transparent and predictable cost model, ideal for traders who want simplicity without hidden fees. In addition to fair spreads, XTB delivers a strong trading environment with its award-winning xStation 5 platform, advanced charting tools, and educational resources, making it an excellent option for those looking to combine usability with cost efficiency.  

Features

💼 Feature📋 Details
💰 CommissionCommission-free Standard Account
📈 Alternative OptionAll costs built into spreads
⚙️ PlatformsxStation 5
🧭 Ideal ForTraders wanting simplicity and transparency
🏆 HighlightAward-winning platform with advanced tools
📝Sign up👉Open Account
  XTB  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Commission-free Standard AccountWider spreads compared to Pro Account
Powerful and intuitive xStation 5 platformLimited automation support (no MT4/MT5)
Great educational resourcesInactivity fee after 12 months
 

Is XTB a commission-free forex broker?

Yes, XTB’s Standard Account is commission-free. All trading costs are integrated into the spread, allowing for clear and predictable pricing without per-trade commissions.

 

Who benefits most from XTB’s commission-free account?

XTB’s commission-free trading is ideal for beginners and casual traders seeking simplicity, transparent costs, and access to advanced platforms like xStation 5 without worrying about complex fee structures.

 

6. TioMarkets

💰 Min Deposit: $50
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30
🏦 Regulators: FCA
Start Trading Read Review
 

TIOmarkets provides zero-commission trading on its standard account types, allowing traders to benefit from transparent pricing where the spread represents the full cost of trading.

This setup simplifies trade management and makes it easier to calculate potential profits or losses without added charges.

TIOmarkets also offers multiple account options, strong platform compatibility, and competitive spreads, catering to traders who prefer a commission-free model backed by solid performance and flexibility.

 

Features

💼 Feature📋 Details
💰 CommissionZero commission on standard accounts
📊 Cost StructureSpread-based pricing
⚙️ PlatformsMT4, MT5
🧭 Ideal ForTraders preferring no hidden fees
🏆 HighlightMultiple account options and flexible trading terms
📝Sign up👉Open Account
  TioMarkets  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Zero-commission trading on standard accountsSpreads may be higher on no-fee accounts
Supports MT4 and MT5 platformsLimited global regulatory oversight
Multiple account options for flexibilitySmaller range of instruments compared to larger brokers
 

Does TIOmarkets offer zero-commission forex trading?

Yes, TIOmarkets provides commission-free trading on certain account types, particularly suited for traders preferring a spread-only model without added costs per lot.

 

What makes TIOmarkets’ commission-free trading attractive?

TIOmarkets combines zero-commission trading with competitive spreads, reliable execution, and multiple platforms, giving traders flexibility and simplicity while keeping total trading costs affordable.

 

Conclusion

Forex brokers without commission provide a simple and transparent trading experience by incorporating costs into the spread instead of charging separate fees per trade.

This approach is especially attractive to beginner and casual traders who prefer clear, all-in pricing without the complexity of calculating extra charges.

While spreads may be slightly wider, the convenience and cost predictability make commission-free brokers a popular choice for those seeking a straightforward and low-maintenance trading setup.

 

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Frequently Asked Questions

 

How much do forex brokers typically charge in commission fees?

Most traders typically offer commission fees from as low as $1.5 (23 ZAR) to $3.5 (54 ZAR) per lot and side.  

Why do forex brokers charge commission fees?

Commission fees typically cover the cost for the broker to facilitate the trade.  

How much money do I need to start trading forex?

You can start trading forex with low capital, but most brokers recommend that you start with a deposit of $100 (1,500 ZAR) or more.  

What are low spread forex brokers, and why does this matter?

These brokers offer extremely tight spreads, which are perfect for scalpers and active traders who rely on small price movements to make quick profits.  

How do I calculate forex trading costs?

You must consider the spread and the round-trip commissions. If you keep positions open overnight, you will need to consider the rollover fee that will apply to that position. To keep your trading costs low, you should focus on trading major currency pairs such as EUR/USD, which have high liquidity and tighter spreads that translate to lower trading costs.  

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