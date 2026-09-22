6 Best Forex Brokers without Commission. Online brokers charge different trading fees that typically include the broker fee that compensates the broker for facilitating the trade. Forex brokers who offer commission-free trading or commission-free options will not charge commission fees on trades, but will typically have spreads that are marked up to accommodate a service fee.

In this in-depth guide, you’ll learn: Best forex brokers with zero commission spreads

Top commission-free forex trading platforms 2026

Low spread forex brokers without trading commissions

Forex brokers offering no commission standard accounts

Commission-free forex brokers for beginner traders

Best no commission forex brokers with tight spreads

6 Best Forex Brokers without Commission

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

What are Forex Brokers without Commission?

Forex brokers without commission are trading platforms that do not charge a separate fee per trade (like $3–$7 per lot). Instead, they earn through the spread — the small difference between the bid and ask prices of a currency pair.

6 Best Forex Brokers without Commission

☑️ AvaTrade – offers commission-free forex trading ☑️ Tickmill – Classic Account features zero commissions ☑️ Fusion Markets – provides commission-free trading on standard accounts ☑️ Pepperstone – Standard Account charges no commission ☑️ XTB – Standard Account is commission-free, incorporating trading costs ☑️ TioMarkets – offers zero-commission trading on standard accounts

1. AvaTrade

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA Start Trading Read Review

Features

Established in 2006, AvaTrade is one of the most popular STP and Market Maker brokers in the forex trading industry. AvaTrade provides more than 1,250 financial instruments that can be traded. AvaTrade offers competitive trading conditions that consist of tight fixed spreads, commission-free trading, and fast trade execution speeds. AvaTrade offers one retail investor account and an account suited to professional traders. In addition to this, AvaTrade has prompt and excellent customer service and a wide range of trading opportunities spread across several financial markets.

💼 Feature 📋 Details 💰 Commission Commission-free trading 📈 Earnings Model Spread markups instead of fees 🌐 Trading Platforms MT4, MT5, AvaTradeGO, WebTrader 🧭 Ideal For Beginners seeking transparent pricing 🏆 Highlight Competitive spreads across major forex pairs 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Strong educational resources for beginners US clients are not accepted Regulated in multiple jurisdictions Spreads may be slightly wider than ECN accounts Commission-free trading with transparent spreads Limited customisation on MT4/MT5 platforms

Does AvaTrade charge any commission on forex trades?

No, AvaTrade offers commission-free trading on most forex pairs. The broker integrates costs into tight spreads, providing transparent pricing and competitive conditions suitable for both beginner and professional traders.

What are the benefits of AvaTrade’s commission-free trading model?

AvaTrade’s commission-free structure simplifies cost calculation, as you only pay the spread. This makes trading more accessible and predictable, especially for traders who prefer fixed-cost strategies or want to avoid per-trade fees.

2. Tickmill

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FCA, FSA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Features

Tickmill is a multi-regulated broker that provides retail traders access to over 80 different financial instruments spread across currency pairs, shares, and several others. Tickmill offers traders a choice between flexible trading accounts that feature competitive trading conditions. Traders have access to flexible solutions, commission-free options, and access to powerful trading software through which trades can be carried out.

💼 Feature 📋 Details 💰 Commission Zero commission on Classic Account 📉 Cost Structure Slightly higher spreads 🌐 Trading Platforms MT4, MT5 🧭 Ideal For Traders preferring simplicity 🏆 Highlight FCA and CySEC regulated with fast execution 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Classic Account offers zero commissions Higher spreads on commission-free account Fast trade execution and reliability Limited trading instruments compared to peers Regulated by top-tier authorities (FCA, CySEC) No fixed spread accounts available

Which Tickmill account offers commission-free forex trading?

Tickmill’s Classic Account features zero commissions, where trading costs are included in the spreads. It’s ideal for beginners seeking simplicity and a transparent fee model without additional per-lot charges.

How does Tickmill keep spreads low on commission-free accounts?

Tickmill uses advanced liquidity technology and strong market access to offer competitive spreads even without commissions, ensuring traders enjoy cost-effective and efficient execution.

3. Fusion Markets

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, VFSC Start Trading Read Review

Fusion Markets stands out for its low-cost, commission-free trading on standard accounts, making it an appealing choice for traders seeking affordability and transparency.

Instead of charging separate fees, Fusion Markets includes costs within the spread, allowing traders to manage their positions with ease and clarity.

The broker is well-regarded for its fast execution, competitive spreads, and reliable customer support, making it suitable for both beginners and experienced traders who value straightforward pricing.

Features

💼 Feature 📋 Details 💰 Commission None on standard accounts 📉 Cost Structure Spread-only pricing ⚡ Execution Fast and reliable order processing 🧭 Ideal For Cost-conscious traders 🏆 Highlight Low spreads and transparent fee structure 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons No commissions on standard accounts Spreads can widen during volatile periods Low-cost and transparent trading Limited educational materials for beginners Supports MT4, MT5, and cTrader Customer service not 24/7

Does Fusion Markets offer a commission-free trading option?

Yes, Fusion Markets’ Standard Account allows commission-free trading by incorporating fees into spreads. It’s designed for traders who prefer simple, all-in-one pricing without extra costs per transaction.

Is the commission-free account suitable for beginners?

Absolutely. Fusion Markets’ commission-free account provides transparent pricing, easy access, and competitive spreads, making it highly suitable for newcomers who want straightforward trading without worrying about extra fees.

4. Pepperstone

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 (1:30 for retail EEA/UK clients) 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, BAFIN, CMA, CySEC, DFSA, FCA, SCB Start Trading Read Review

Features

Pepperstone is a United Kingdom and Australia-based STP and ECN broker and one of the largest forex brokers in the world. Pepperstone offers a plethora of trading opportunities across several financial markets. Pepperstone offers innovative and powerful trading technology, low-cost spreads, low latency, high-speed execution speeds, and some of the best customer support in the industry. Pepperstone offers a choice of retail trading accounts, each with negative balance protection applied. In addition to this, Pepperstone also offers competitive commission-free trading options on some retail trading accounts.

💼 Feature 📋 Details 💰 Commission No commission on Standard Account 📈 Alternative Option Razor Account with tight spreads + small fee ⚙️ Platforms MT4, MT5, cTrader 🧭 Ideal For Both new and pro traders 🏆 Highlight Globally trusted, fast execution speeds 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Standard Account is commission-free Razor Account requires small commission per trade Fast execution with multiple platforms No proprietary platform Globally trusted and well-regulated Higher spreads on Standard Account

Does Pepperstone charge commissions on forex trades?

Pepperstone’s Standard Account is commission-free, with trading costs built into variable spreads. This makes it ideal for casual traders who value simplicity and transparent pricing.

What’s the advantage of Pepperstone’s commission-free Standard Account?

The Standard Account offers an easy-to-understand cost structure with competitive spreads, fast execution, and no hidden fees — perfect for traders focusing on convenience and reliability.

5. XTB

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: FCA, CySEC, IFSC, KNF Start Trading Read Review

XTB offers a commission-free trading experience through its Standard Account, where all trading costs are built into the spread.

This structure provides a transparent and predictable cost model, ideal for traders who want simplicity without hidden fees.

In addition to fair spreads, XTB delivers a strong trading environment with its award-winning

xStation

5 platform, advanced charting tools, and educational resources,

making it an excellent option for those looking to combine usability with cost efficiency.

Features

💼 Feature 📋 Details 💰 Commission Commission-free Standard Account 📈 Alternative Option All costs built into spreads ⚙️ Platforms xStation 5 🧭 Ideal For Traders wanting simplicity and transparency 🏆 Highlight Award-winning platform with advanced tools 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Commission-free Standard Account Wider spreads compared to Pro Account Powerful and intuitive xStation 5 platform Limited automation support (no MT4/MT5) Great educational resources Inactivity fee after 12 months

Is XTB a commission-free forex broker?

Yes, XTB’s Standard Account is commission-free. All trading costs are integrated into the spread, allowing for clear and predictable pricing without per-trade commissions.

Who benefits most from XTB’s commission-free account?

XTB’s commission-free trading is ideal for beginners and casual traders seeking simplicity, transparent costs, and access to advanced platforms like xStation 5 without worrying about complex fee structures.

6. TioMarkets

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: FCA Start Trading Read Review

TIOmarkets provides zero-commission trading on its standard account types, allowing traders to benefit from transparent pricing where the spread represents the full cost of trading.

This setup simplifies trade management and makes it easier to calculate potential profits or losses without added charges.

TIOmarkets also offers multiple account options, strong platform compatibility, and competitive spreads, catering to traders who prefer a commission-free model backed by solid performance and flexibility.

Features

💼 Feature 📋 Details 💰 Commission Zero commission on standard accounts 📊 Cost Structure Spread-based pricing ⚙️ Platforms MT4, MT5 🧭 Ideal For Traders preferring no hidden fees 🏆 Highlight Multiple account options and flexible trading terms 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Zero-commission trading on standard accounts Spreads may be higher on no-fee accounts Supports MT4 and MT5 platforms Limited global regulatory oversight Multiple account options for flexibility Smaller range of instruments compared to larger brokers

Does TIOmarkets offer zero-commission forex trading?

Yes, TIOmarkets provides commission-free trading on certain account types, particularly suited for traders preferring a spread-only model without added costs per lot.

What makes TIOmarkets’ commission-free trading attractive?

TIOmarkets combines zero-commission trading with competitive spreads, reliable execution, and multiple platforms, giving traders flexibility and simplicity while keeping total trading costs affordable.

Conclusion

Forex brokers without commission provide a simple and transparent trading experience by incorporating costs into the spread instead of charging separate fees per trade.

This approach is especially attractive to beginner and casual traders who prefer clear, all-in pricing without the complexity of calculating extra charges.

While spreads may be slightly wider, the convenience and cost predictability make commission-free brokers a popular choice for those seeking a straightforward and low-maintenance trading setup.

You might also like:

Frequently Asked Questions

How much do forex brokers typically charge in commission fees?

Most traders typically offer commission fees from as low as $1.5 (23 ZAR) to $3.5 (54 ZAR) per lot and side.

Why do forex brokers charge commission fees?

Commission fees typically cover the cost for the broker to facilitate the trade.

How much money do I need to start trading forex?

You can start trading forex with low capital, but most brokers recommend that you start with a deposit of $100 (1,500 ZAR) or more.

What are low spread forex brokers, and why does this matter?

These brokers offer extremely tight spreads, which are perfect for scalpers and active traders who rely on small price movements to make quick profits.

How do I calculate forex trading costs?

You must consider the spread and the round-trip commissions. If you keep positions open overnight, you will need to consider the rollover fee that will apply to that position. To keep your trading costs low, you should focus on trading major currency pairs such as EUR/USD, which have high liquidity and tighter spreads that translate to lower trading costs.