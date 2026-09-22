6 Best Forex Brokers without Commission. Online brokers charge different trading fees that typically include the broker fee that compensates the broker for facilitating the trade. Forex brokers who offer commission-free trading or commission-free options will not charge commission fees on trades, but will typically have spreads that are marked up to accommodate a service fee.
- Best forex brokers with zero commission spreads
- Top commission-free forex trading platforms 2026
- Low spread forex brokers without trading commissions
- Forex brokers offering no commission standard accounts
- Commission-free forex brokers for beginner traders
- Best no commission forex brokers with tight spreads
6 Best Forex Brokers without Commission
|🏦 Broker
|💰 Commission Policy
|📝Sign up
|💰 Min. Deposit
|🥈AvaTrade
|No direct commissions
|👉Open Account
|$100 USD
|🥉 Tickmill
|Zero commissions
|👉Open Account
|$100 USD
|📌 Fusion Markets
|No commissions on standard accounts
|👉Open Account
|$0 USD
|📍 Pepperstone
|Commission-free (Standard)
|👉Open Account
|$0 USD
|🥈XTB
|Commission-free (Standard)
|👉Open Account
|$0 USD
|🥉TIOmarkets
|Zero commission on standard accounts
|👉Open Account
|$50 USD
🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa
|Rank
|Broker
|Broker Review
|Regulators
|Minimum Deposit
|Visit Broker
|🥇
|Read Review
|ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA
|$100
|Visit Now
|🥈
|Read Review
|FSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA
|$0
|Visit Now
|🥉
|Read Review
|CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA
|$5
|Visit Now
|4
|Read Review
|ASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB
|$0
|Visit Now
|5
|Read Review
|BVI FSC
|$0
|Visit Now
|6
|Read Review
|FSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA
|$20
|Visit Now
|7
|Read Review
|CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA
|$10
|Visit Now
|8
|Read Review
|ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA
|$100
|Visit Now
|9
|Read Review
|CySEC, MWALI, FSCA
|$25
|Visit Now
|10
|Read Review
|FSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC
|$10
|Visit Now
What are Forex Brokers without Commission?
Forex brokers without commission are trading platforms that do not charge a separate fee per trade (like $3–$7 per lot). Instead, they earn through the spread — the small difference between the bid and ask prices of a currency pair.
6 Best Forex Brokers without Commission
- ☑️AvaTrade – offers commission-free forex trading
- ☑️Tickmill – Classic Account features zero commissions
- ☑️Fusion Markets – provides commission-free trading on standard accounts
- ☑️Pepperstone – Standard Account charges no commission
- ☑️XTB – Standard Account is commission-free, incorporating trading costs
- ☑️TioMarkets– offers zero-commission trading on standard accounts
1. AvaTrade
Features
|💼 Feature
|📋 Details
|💰 Commission
|Commission-free trading
|📈 Earnings Model
|Spread markups instead of fees
|🌐 Trading Platforms
|MT4, MT5, AvaTradeGO, WebTrader
|🧭 Ideal For
|Beginners seeking transparent pricing
|🏆 Highlight
|Competitive spreads across major forex pairs
|📝Sign up
|👉Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Strong educational resources for beginners
|US clients are not accepted
|Regulated in multiple jurisdictions
|Spreads may be slightly wider than ECN accounts
|Commission-free trading with transparent spreads
|Limited customisation on MT4/MT5 platforms
Does AvaTrade charge any commission on forex trades?
No, AvaTrade offers commission-free trading on most forex pairs. The broker integrates costs into tight spreads, providing transparent pricing and competitive conditions suitable for both beginner and professional traders.
What are the benefits of AvaTrade’s commission-free trading model?
AvaTrade’s commission-free structure simplifies cost calculation, as you only pay the spread. This makes trading more accessible and predictable, especially for traders who prefer fixed-cost strategies or want to avoid per-trade fees.
2. Tickmill
Features
|💼 Feature
|📋 Details
|💰 Commission
|Zero commission on Classic Account
|📉 Cost Structure
|Slightly higher spreads
|🌐 Trading Platforms
|MT4, MT5
|🧭 Ideal For
|Traders preferring simplicity
|🏆 Highlight
|FCA and CySEC regulated with fast execution
|📝Sign up
|👉Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Classic Account offers zero commissions
|Higher spreads on commission-free account
|Fast trade execution and reliability
|Limited trading instruments compared to peers
|Regulated by top-tier authorities (FCA, CySEC)
|No fixed spread accounts available
Which Tickmill account offers commission-free forex trading?
Tickmill’s Classic Account features zero commissions, where trading costs are included in the spreads. It’s ideal for beginners seeking simplicity and a transparent fee model without additional per-lot charges.
How does Tickmill keep spreads low on commission-free accounts?
Tickmill uses advanced liquidity technology and strong market access to offer competitive spreads even without commissions, ensuring traders enjoy cost-effective and efficient execution.
3. Fusion Markets
Features
|💼 Feature
|📋 Details
|💰 Commission
|None on standard accounts
|📉 Cost Structure
|Spread-only pricing
|⚡ Execution
|Fast and reliable order processing
|🧭 Ideal For
|Cost-conscious traders
|🏆 Highlight
|Low spreads and transparent fee structure
|📝Sign up
|👉Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|No commissions on standard accounts
|Spreads can widen during volatile periods
|Low-cost and transparent trading
|Limited educational materials for beginners
|Supports MT4, MT5, and cTrader
|Customer service not 24/7
Does Fusion Markets offer a commission-free trading option?
Yes, Fusion Markets’ Standard Account allows commission-free trading by incorporating fees into spreads. It’s designed for traders who prefer simple, all-in-one pricing without extra costs per transaction.
Is the commission-free account suitable for beginners?
Absolutely. Fusion Markets’ commission-free account provides transparent pricing, easy access, and competitive spreads, making it highly suitable for newcomers who want straightforward trading without worrying about extra fees.
4. Pepperstone
Features
|💼 Feature
|📋 Details
|💰 Commission
|No commission on Standard Account
|📈 Alternative Option
|Razor Account with tight spreads + small fee
|⚙️ Platforms
|MT4, MT5, cTrader
|🧭 Ideal For
|Both new and pro traders
|🏆 Highlight
|Globally trusted, fast execution speeds
|📝Sign up
|👉Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Standard Account is commission-free
|Razor Account requires small commission per trade
|Fast execution with multiple platforms
|No proprietary platform
|Globally trusted and well-regulated
|Higher spreads on Standard Account
Does Pepperstone charge commissions on forex trades?
Pepperstone’s Standard Account is commission-free, with trading costs built into variable spreads. This makes it ideal for casual traders who value simplicity and transparent pricing.
What’s the advantage of Pepperstone’s commission-free Standard Account?
The Standard Account offers an easy-to-understand cost structure with competitive spreads, fast execution, and no hidden fees — perfect for traders focusing on convenience and reliability.
5. XTB
Features
|💼 Feature
|📋 Details
|💰 Commission
|Commission-free Standard Account
|📈 Alternative Option
|All costs built into spreads
|⚙️ Platforms
|xStation 5
|🧭 Ideal For
|Traders wanting simplicity and transparency
|🏆 Highlight
|Award-winning platform with advanced tools
|📝Sign up
|👉Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Commission-free Standard Account
|Wider spreads compared to Pro Account
|Powerful and intuitive xStation 5 platform
|Limited automation support (no MT4/MT5)
|Great educational resources
|Inactivity fee after 12 months
Is XTB a commission-free forex broker?
Yes, XTB’s Standard Account is commission-free. All trading costs are integrated into the spread, allowing for clear and predictable pricing without per-trade commissions.
Who benefits most from XTB’s commission-free account?
XTB’s commission-free trading is ideal for beginners and casual traders seeking simplicity, transparent costs, and access to advanced platforms like xStation 5 without worrying about complex fee structures.
6. TioMarkets
TIOmarkets provides zero-commission trading on its standard account types, allowing traders to benefit from transparent pricing where the spread represents the full cost of trading.
This setup simplifies trade management and makes it easier to calculate potential profits or losses without added charges.
TIOmarkets also offers multiple account options, strong platform compatibility, and competitive spreads, catering to traders who prefer a commission-free model backed by solid performance and flexibility.
Features
|💼 Feature
|📋 Details
|💰 Commission
|Zero commission on standard accounts
|📊 Cost Structure
|Spread-based pricing
|⚙️ Platforms
|MT4, MT5
|🧭 Ideal For
|Traders preferring no hidden fees
|🏆 Highlight
|Multiple account options and flexible trading terms
|📝Sign up
|👉Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Zero-commission trading on standard accounts
|Spreads may be higher on no-fee accounts
|Supports MT4 and MT5 platforms
|Limited global regulatory oversight
|Multiple account options for flexibility
|Smaller range of instruments compared to larger brokers
Does TIOmarkets offer zero-commission forex trading?
Yes, TIOmarkets provides commission-free trading on certain account types, particularly suited for traders preferring a spread-only model without added costs per lot.
What makes TIOmarkets’ commission-free trading attractive?
TIOmarkets combines zero-commission trading with competitive spreads, reliable execution, and multiple platforms, giving traders flexibility and simplicity while keeping total trading costs affordable.
Conclusion
Forex brokers without commission provide a simple and transparent trading experience by incorporating costs into the spread instead of charging separate fees per trade.
This approach is especially attractive to beginner and casual traders who prefer clear, all-in pricing without the complexity of calculating extra charges.
While spreads may be slightly wider, the convenience and cost predictability make commission-free brokers a popular choice for those seeking a straightforward and low-maintenance trading setup.
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Frequently Asked Questions
How much do forex brokers typically charge in commission fees?
Most traders typically offer commission fees from as low as $1.5 (23 ZAR) to $3.5 (54 ZAR) per lot and side.
Why do forex brokers charge commission fees?
Commission fees typically cover the cost for the broker to facilitate the trade.
How much money do I need to start trading forex?
You can start trading forex with low capital, but most brokers recommend that you start with a deposit of $100 (1,500 ZAR) or more.
What are low spread forex brokers, and why does this matter?
These brokers offer extremely tight spreads, which are perfect for scalpers and active traders who rely on small price movements to make quick profits.
How do I calculate forex trading costs?
You must consider the spread and the round-trip commissions. If you keep positions open overnight, you will need to consider the rollover fee that will apply to that position. To keep your trading costs low, you should focus on trading major currency pairs such as EUR/USD, which have high liquidity and tighter spreads that translate to lower trading costs.
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