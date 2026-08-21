The 10 Best Cryptocurrency Platforms in South Africa are eToro, Swissquote, Eightcap, XTB, XM, Octa, IC Markets, HFM, FBS and easyMarkets.
They aren't all offering the same thing.
With eToro and Swissquote, eligible clients can buy actual cryptocurrencies, depending on the account and jurisdiction.
Most of the other platforms on this list are mainly geared towards crypto CFDs or similar derivatives. In that case, you're trading the price movement rather than owning the coin itself.
That means you usually can't withdraw the crypto to your own wallet because there is no underlying coin in the account.
What is Cryptocurrency Trading?
Cryptocurrency trading involves buying and selling cryptocurrencies for profit. Cryptocurrency trading is a 24-hour market. A cryptocurrency exchange is an online platform that allows users to buy, sell, and trade cryptocurrencies for other digital assets or traditional currencies, such as USD or EUR.
🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa
|Rank
|Broker
|Broker Review
|Regulators
|Minimum Deposit
|Visit Broker
|🥇
|Read Review
|ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA
|$100
|Visit Now
|🥈
|Read Review
|FSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA
|$0
|Visit Now
|🥉
|Read Review
|CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA
|$5
|Visit Now
|4
|Read Review
|ASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB
|$0
|Visit Now
|5
|Read Review
|FSA, FSCA
|$250
|Visit Now
|6
|Read Review
|FSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA
|$20
|Visit Now
|7
|Read Review
|CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA
|$10
|Visit Now
|8
|Read Review
|ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA
|$100
|Visit Now
|9
|Read Review
|CySEC, MWALI, FSCA
|$25
|Visit Now
|10
|Read Review
|FSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC
|$10
|Visit Now
Is it legal to trade cryptocurrency in South Africa?
Yes, cryptocurrency trading is legal in South Africa. The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) oversees the licensing of crypto service providers under new regulations to enhance transparency and protect investors.
Best Cryptocurrency Trading Platforms - Comparison
|🔎 Broker
|👉 Open an Account
|🪙 Allows Crypto Trading
|💰 Minimum Deposit
|👉 Open Account
|Yes
|$50 USD / R 889 USD
|👉 Open Account
|Yes
|$1000 USD / R 17785 USD
|👉 Open Account
|Yes
|$100 USD / R 1778 USD
|👉 Open Account
|Yes
|$0 USD / R 0 USD
|👉 Open Account
|Yes
|$5 USD / R 88 USD
|👉 Open Account
|Yes
|$25 USD / R 444 USD
|👉 Open Account
|Yes
|$200 USD / R 3557 USD
|👉 Open Account
|Yes
|$5 USD / R 88 USD
|👉 Open Account
|Yes
|$1 USD / R 17 USD
|👉 Open Account
|Yes
|$25 USD / R 444 USD
10 Best Cryptocurrency Platforms (2026)
- eToro — Best Overall Multi-Asset Crypto Platform
- Swissquote — Best Bank-Backed Platform for Direct Crypto Ownership
- Eightcap — Best Broker for a Broad Crypto CFD Range
- XTB — Best Proprietary Crypto CFD Platform
- XM — Best Fast-Execution Crypto Derivatives Broker
- Octa — Best Beginner-Friendly Crypto CFD Trading Experience
- IC Markets — Best MetaTrader 5 Crypto CFD Broker
- HFM — Best Crypto CFD Broker with South African Regulatory Presence
- FBS — Best Global Broker for Accessible Crypto CFD Trading
- easyMarkets — Best Fixed-Spread Crypto CFD Broker
1. eToro
- In South Africa, eToro is a well-known cryptocurrency trading platform that gives beginners and advanced traders easy-to-use features and an efficient interface.
- People in South Africa can trade crypto like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana using Luno, which is secure and follows the law.
- Even though eToro is not supervised by the South African FSCA, it is under the control of top international regulators, like CySEC and the FCA.
Featured
|🔍 Field
|Crypto Available
|Yes — wide range of crypto CFDs (eToro offers 76 cryptos according to broker comparisons)
|Typical Fees / Spreads
|Moderate trading fees + currency conversion and withdrawal fees; not the lowest cost environment
|Platforms
|eToro proprietary platform (web & app) + social/copy‑trading ecosystem
|Strengths
|Beginner‑friendly social trading, copy trading, community insights
|Notes
|Some restrictions in certain jurisdictions (e.g., limited crypto for U.S. clients after SEC settlement)
|👉 Sign Up
|👉 Open Account
Pros and Cons
Is eToro available for South African traders?
Yes, eToro is available to South African users, offering a range of trading options including cryptocurrencies, stocks, ETFs, and options.
What are the fees for South African users on eToro?
eToro charges a withdrawal fee, which varies based on the withdrawal method. Additionally, deposits and withdrawals in ZAR incur currency conversion fees.
2. Swissquote
- The platform, Swissquote, has gained popularity with South African investors who like its convenient and safe system for trading cryptocurrencies.
- As the bank is overseen by FINMA and has a Category 1 license from the FSCA, Swissquote ensures its clients are cared for in a trustworthy and compliant way.
- Swissquote collects liquidity from both main crypto exchanges outside the company and its own clients, which allows it to provide fair prices for buying and selling cryptocurrencies.
Featured
|🔍 Field
|👉 Open Account
|Crypto Available
|Yes — spot crypto & CFDs supported (Bitcoin, Ethereum, and many others)
|Typical Fees / Spreads
|Dynamic transaction fees from ~0.08%+ depending on volume; withdrawal fees may apply
|Platforms
|Proprietary platforms + MT4/MT5 (web, desktop, mobile)
|Strengths
|Multi‑asset access, strong Swiss banking/security standards
|Notes
|Some restrictions in certain jurisdictions (e.g., limited crypto for U.S. clients after SEC settlement)
|👉 Sign Up
|👉 Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Access to many markets and products
|High trading fees
|No inactivity fee
|Confusing trading platform selection
|Rock-solid background
|Some research tools are not free
What cryptocurrencies can I trade on Swissquote?
Swissquote offers trading on 52 cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple, through its proprietary platform SQX.
Are there custody fees for holding crypto on Swissquote?
Yes, Swissquote applies quarterly custody fees for crypto-assets, contributing to the security of clients’ digital assets through advanced custody solutions.
3. EightCap
- Many people in South Africa are turning to EightCap because it is a safe and fully regulated place for both beginning and seasoned traders of cryptocurrency.
- Clients in South Africa are able to trade over 250 cryptocurrency CFDs such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin, giving them many chances to diversify their trades.
- You can use MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and TradingView trading tools here, as the platform supports advanced trading tools for many different traders.
Featured
|🔍 Field
|Crypto Available
|Yes — extensive crypto CFD offerings (250+ crypto instruments reported)
|Typical Fees / Spreads
|Competitive/spread based; lower on Raw accounts, commission applies on some accounts
|Platforms
|MT4, MT5, TradingView integration
|Strengths
|Large crypto range, EA/scalping allowed
|Notes
|egulated in ASIC, CySEC, FCA jurisdictions
|👉 Sign Up
|👉 Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Low Forex Fees
|Slim Product Selection
|Quick Account Application
|Limited Research
|Free Deposit and Withdrawal
|Lack of Investor Protections
Does Eightcap offer cryptocurrency trading in South Africa?
Yes, Eightcap provides access to over 100 crypto CFDs for South African traders, with leverage up to 1:500 and no deposit/withdrawal fees.
What is the minimum deposit required at Eightcap?
The minimum deposit at Eightcap is $100, allowing traders to start with a relatively low initial investment.
4. XTB
- XTB offers access to 10+ Crypto CFDs, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Stellar, Dogecoin, and more.
- XTB provides access to a diverse range of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple, and more, with leverage options up to 1:2.
- XTB offers access to 10+ Crypto CFDs from mobile apps with Low trading costs and spreads starting from 0.22%.
Featured
|🔍 Field
|Crypto Available
|Yes — 25+ crypto CFDs alongside 1500+ instruments total
|Typical Fees / Spreads
|Competitive/spread based; lower on Raw accounts, commission applies on some accounts
|Platforms
|xStation 5 (web & app), MetaTrader 4
|Strengths
|Strong research, educational tools, large instrument selection
|Notes
|Listed and regulated across multiple major regulators
|👉 Sign Up
|👉 Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Used by 230,000+ traders
|Doesn’t offer VPS
|Established in 2002
|Limited range of instruments
|Regulated by Financial Conduct Authority
|Not ASIC Regulated
What cryptocurrencies are available on XTB?
XTB offers access to over 10 cryptocurrency CFDs, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin, with leverage options up to 1:2.
Does XTB accept South African traders?
Yes, XTB accepts South African traders and is regulated by the South African Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA).
5. XM
- XM offers access to 8 Asset Classes, 10 Trading Platforms, and over 1000 Instruments.
- XM users can trade Forex, Cryptocurrencies, Individual Stocks, Commodities, Precious Metals, Energies, and Equity Indices.
- XM offers various payment options for deposits/withdrawals: multiple credit cards, electronic payment methods, bank wire transfers, local bank transfers, and more.
Featured
|🔍 Field
|Crypto Available
|Yes — crypto CFDs available (via CFD accounts)
|Typical Fees / Spreads
|Tight spreads, generally competitive across instruments
|Platforms
|MT4, MT5
|Strengths
|Large asset access (1400+) with global execution
|Notes
|No commission on standard accounts; spreads vary by market conditions
|👉 Sign Up
|👉 Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Fast digital account opening
|Account types vary according to jurisdiction
Can I trade cryptocurrencies with XM in South Africa?
Yes, XM offers cryptocurrency trading to South African clients, providing access to various crypto CFDs with competitive spreads.
What platforms does XM offer for crypto trading?
XM provides the MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 platforms for cryptocurrency trading, both of which are accessible to South African traders.
6. Octa
- Octa offers Cryptocurrency pairs on the MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 platforms seven days a week.
- It offers 30 digital assets for trading, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple, Bitcoin Cash, and more.
- Octa offers leverage up to 1:200 for cryptocurrency trading, enabling traders to control larger positions with a smaller capital outlay.
- Octa offers 30 digital assets for trading with 1:25 leverage and low entrance costs. Additionally, it offers How-to Guides on trading Cryptocurrency.
Featured
|🔍 Field
|Crypto Available
|Yes — crypto CFDs alongside forex & other CFDs
|Typical Fees / Spreads
|Tight spreads, generally competitive across instruments
|Platforms
|Proprietary app + MT4/MT5
|Strengths
|Transparent pricing, no swaps on select accounts
|Notes
|Execution environment and spreads depend on account type
|👉 Sign Up
|👉 Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Regulated by SVGFSA
|Limited assets
|Unlimited demo account
|Low Crypto coverage
|Advanced technology
|No VPS
|Forex and CFDs offered
|No education tools on Forex
|More than 80 pairs to trade
|No clients from USA, Canada, Belgium, or others outside EU
What cryptocurrencies can I trade with Octa?
Octa offers up to 34 cryptocurrency CFDs, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin, available on OctaTrader, MT4, and MT5 platforms.
What is the minimum deposit to start trading crypto on Octa?
You can start trading cryptocurrency CFDs on Octa with as little as $100, making it accessible for new traders.
7. IC
- IC Markets allows users to trade Crypto 7 days a week on MT4 and MT5. The leverage available on Crypto pairs BTCUSD, ETHUSD, LTCUSD, and BCHUSD is now 1:200 for clients registered with Raw Trading (not UK clients).
- IC Markets offers various payment options for deposits/withdrawals, including multiple credit cards, electronic payment methods, bank wire transfers, local bank transfers, and more.
- The platform offers leverage up to 1:200 for cryptocurrency CFDs, depending on the jurisdiction, and operates under the regulation of authorities such as the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) and the Seychelles Financial Services Authority (FSA).
Featured
|🔍 Field
|Crypto Available
|Yes — crypto CFD trading available
|Typical Fees / Spreads
|Very low spreads; example: raw spread accounts with tight conditions
|Platforms
|MT4, MT5, cTrader, TradingView
|Strengths
|Ultra‑competitive cost environment, deep liquidity
|Notes
|Good for scalping and automated strategies
|👉 Sign Up
|👉 Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Low Forex Fees
|Limited Product Selection
|Easy Account Opening
|Slow Chat Response
Does IC Markets offer cryptocurrency trading in South Africa?
Yes, IC Markets provides cryptocurrency trading to South African clients, offering access to various crypto CFDs with competitive trading conditions.
What is the minimum deposit for IC Markets in South Africa?
The minimum deposit to open an account with IC Markets is $200 or R 444, the equivalent in South African Rand (ZAR).
8. HF Markets
- HFM allows users to trade derivatives on popular cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, and Litecoin, with negative balance protection.
- HF Markets offers various payment options for deposits/withdrawals, including multiple credit cards, electronic payment methods, bank wire transfers, local bank transfers, and alternative options such as Skrill.
- HFM provides access to a variety of popular cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, and Litecoin, with leverage options up to 1:50 on selected cryptos.
Featured
|🔍 Field
|Crypto Available
|Yes — crypto CFDs included among multi‑asset offerings
|Typical Fees / Spreads
|Competitive spreads, varies by account level
|Platforms
|MT4, MT5
|Strengths
|Broad range of CFD instruments
|Notes
|Good for diverse CFD portfolios
|👉 Sign Up
|👉 Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|FSCA Regulated
|US clients not accepted
|Fast and easy account opening
|High bank withdrawal fees
|Low trading fees
|Inactivity fee after one year
Can I trade cryptocurrencies with HF Markets in South Africa?
Yes, HF Markets offers cryptocurrency trading to South African clients, providing access to various crypto CFDs with competitive spreads.
Does HF Markets offer Islamic accounts for crypto trading?
Yes, HF Markets provides Islamic (swap-free) accounts, allowing South African traders to engage in cryptocurrency trading in compliance with Sharia law.
9. FBS
- The FBS Crypto Account supports over 100 instruments: coins, coin-fiat, coin-coin, and coin-metals.
- FBS offers excellent terms for trading digital assets, including low spreads, fixed leverage of 1:5, and easy deposits and withdrawals in fiat and crypto.
- Available cryptocurrencies include Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple, among others.
Featured
|🔍 Field
|Crypto Available
|Yes — offered as CFDs through the broker’s platforms
|Typical Fees / Spreads
|Spread‑based pricing; varies by account type
|Platforms
|MT4, MT5, proprietary mobile app
|Strengths
|Multiple account types with flexible spreads
|Notes
|Regulated across multiple jurisdictions
|👉 Sign Up
|👉 Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Low stock and stock index CFD fees
|Slim product portfolio
|No inactivity fee
|Limited account base currencies
|Fast account opening
|Limited Investor Protection
Is cryptocurrency trading available on FBS for South African traders?
Yes, FBS offers cryptocurrency trading to South African clients, providing access to various crypto CFDs with competitive trading conditions.
What platforms does FBS offer for crypto trading?
FBS provides the MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 platforms for cryptocurrency trading, both of which are accessible to South African traders.
10. easyMarkets
- In South Africa, easyMarkets is regarded as one of the top cryptocurrency trading platforms, thanks to its safety and ease of use for traders of all types.
- Under the supervision of the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA), easyMarkets makes sure its users follow South African financial regulations.
- Through the platform, users have the chance to participate in trading Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Litecoin, and Stellar by predicting price movements instead of owning the assets.
Featured
|🔍 Field
|Crypto Available
|Yes — CFDs on cryptocurrencies alongside forex and other instruments
|Typical Fees / Spreads
|Fixed spreads available, helpful for risk control
|Platforms
|Proprietary platform + MT4/MT5 + TradingView
|Strengths
|Unique tools (Freeze Rate, dealCancellation, negative balance protection)
|Notes
|Good risk‑management focus for retail trader
|👉 Sign Up
|👉 Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Segregates client funds
|Doesn’t offer VPS
|Established in 2003
|Limited range of instruments
|Regulated by CySEC and ASIC
|Not FCA Regulated
What cryptocurrencies can I trade on EasyMarkets?
EasyMarkets offers trading on Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple CFDs, tracking prices from licensed exchanges like Bitstamp.
What is the minimum deposit to start trading crypto on EasyMarkets?
Most products on EasyMarkets can be traded with a minimum deposit of $25, making it accessible for new traders.
Crypto Exchange vs Crypto Broker: What Is the Difference?
A crypto exchange usually lets you buy the actual cryptocurrency.
If you buy Bitcoin on an exchange, for example, you can normally keep it on the platform or withdraw it to your own compatible wallet.
A crypto CFD broker works differently.
You aren't buying the Bitcoin itself. You're opening a contract based on whether you think the price will rise or fall.
That means you usually can't withdraw the crypto to a wallet because there is no underlying coin sitting in your account.
|Feature
|Direct Crypto
|Crypto CFD
|Own underlying cryptocurrency
|Yes
|No
|Transfer to external wallet
|Usually
|No
|Can go short easily
|Platform-dependent
|Usually
|Leverage
|Often limited/none
|Often available
|Overnight financing
|Usually no CFD swap
|Common on leveraged positions
|Private-wallet use
|Possible
|No
|Counterparty/product-provider risk
|Yes
|Yes
|Liquidation/margin risk
|No margin if unleveraged
|Yes
How We Selected the Best Cryptocurrency Trading Platforms
We didn't group every platform offering Bitcoin under the same label.
The first thing we checked was what you are actually trading: the cryptocurrency itself, or a CFD that follows its price.
Then we compared:
- Direct ownership versus CFDs
- Number of available cryptocurrencies
- Spreads and trading fees
- Custody and withdrawal options
- Trading platforms
- MetaTrader support
- Execution
- Risk-management tools
- Regulation
- South African availability
- The legal entity actually providing the product
We also didn't assume that a broker's global crypto range, leverage or minimum deposit automatically applies to South African clients. Those details can change depending on the company your account is opened with.
Conclusion
eToro takes our top spot for cryptocurrency trading platforms in 2026 because eligible clients can buy actual cryptoassets rather than being limited to CFDs. Its crypto range also moved past 200 assets after the May 2026 expansion.
Swissquote comes in second for traders who care more about direct ownership, custody and having the service backed by a banking group. Its strength is the roughly 56 cryptocurrencies available for direct trading, rather than its smaller crypto-CFD range.
Eightcap takes third place for traders who specifically want crypto derivatives. Its current offering advertises more than 250 crypto derivative markets.
XTB is a strong option if you prefer a proprietary crypto-CFD platform, while XM, Octa and IC Markets make more sense for traders who already use traditional forex and CFD platforms.
HFM and easyMarkets are especially relevant for South African traders because of their local regulatory presence, while FBS gives you another accessible global crypto-CFD option.
The biggest number on the page isn't automatically the most important one.
Before comparing 50, 100 or 250 crypto markets, decide what you actually want:
Do you want to own the cryptocurrency, or do you only want to trade the price?
That decision changes which platform makes sense.
Risk warning: Cryptocurrencies and crypto CFDs are highly volatile. Leveraged CFDs can produce rapid losses, while owning crypto directly introduces custody, wallet and cyber-security risks. Products, fees, leverage and legal entities can change. Check the current account terms before depositing.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the best crypto trading platform in South Africa?
Luno, VALR, Binance, and Coinbase are among the most popular and trusted cryptocurrency trading platforms in South Africa. They offer secure trading, various cryptocurrencies, and local deposit methods like EFT and bank cards.
Which crypto platform has the lowest fees in South Africa?
VALR and Binance typically offer some of the lowest trading fees in South Africa. VALR’s maker fees can go as low as 0.01%, while Binance also provides volume-based discounts.
Can I use ZAR to buy crypto in South Africa?
Yes, most South African crypto platforms like Luno, VALR, and Binance support ZAR deposits. You can fund your account via bank transfer or card to buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other coins.
What is the safest crypto exchange in South Africa?
Luno and VALR are considered very safe for South African users. They follow KYC protocols, use strong encryption, and store funds in secure cold wallets to protect user assets.
Which platform is best for beginners in South Africa?
Luno is ideal for beginners due to its simple interface, educational tools, and easy ZAR deposits. Binance and VALR are also good options, with both basic and advanced trading views.
Do I need FICA to trade crypto in South Africa?
Yes, most platforms require FICA compliance. You'll need to submit your ID and proof of address to verify your identity before you can trade or withdraw cryptocurrency.
Are there tax implications for crypto trading in South Africa?
Yes, the South African Revenue Service (SARS) requires you to declare crypto profits. Capital gains or income from trading, mining, or earning crypto must be reported for tax purposes.
Which crypto platforms offer mobile apps in South Africa?
Luno, VALR, Binance, and Coinbase all offer user-friendly mobile apps in South Africa. These apps support trading, deposits, withdrawals, and portfolio tracking on both iOS and Android devices.
Can I withdraw crypto to my bank account in South Africa?
You can't directly withdraw crypto, but you can sell your crypto for ZAR on platforms like Luno or VALR and then withdraw the funds to your South African bank account.
What Are the 10 Best Cryptocurrency Trading Platforms?
The top cryptocurrency trading platforms include Binance, Coinbase, Kraken, Bybit, OKX, Bitget, KuCoin, Gemini, Crypto.com, and MEXC. These platforms are known for their security, trading tools, liquidity, and range of supported cryptocurrencies, making them popular choices for both beginners and experienced traders.
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