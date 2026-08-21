The 10 Best Cryptocurrency Platforms in South Africa are eToro, Swissquote, Eightcap, XTB, XM, Octa, IC Markets, HFM, FBS and easyMarkets.

They aren't all offering the same thing.

With eToro and Swissquote, eligible clients can buy actual cryptocurrencies, depending on the account and jurisdiction.

Most of the other platforms on this list are mainly geared towards crypto CFDs or similar derivatives. In that case, you're trading the price movement rather than owning the coin itself.

That means you usually can't withdraw the crypto to your own wallet because there is no underlying coin in the account.

What is Cryptocurrency Trading?

Cryptocurrency trading involves buying and selling cryptocurrencies for profit. Cryptocurrency trading is a 24-hour market. A cryptocurrency exchange is an online platform that allows users to buy, sell, and trade cryptocurrencies for other digital assets or traditional currencies, such as USD or EUR.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Is it legal to trade cryptocurrency in South Africa?

Yes, cryptocurrency trading is legal in South Africa. The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) oversees the licensing of crypto service providers under new regulations to enhance transparency and protect investors.

Best Cryptocurrency Trading Platforms - Comparison

10 Best Cryptocurrency Platforms (2026)

eToro — Best Overall Multi-Asset Crypto Platform Swissquote — Best Bank-Backed Platform for Direct Crypto Ownership Eightcap — Best Broker for a Broad Crypto CFD Range XTB — Best Proprietary Crypto CFD Platform XM — Best Fast-Execution Crypto Derivatives Broker Octa — Best Beginner-Friendly Crypto CFD Trading Experience IC Markets — Best MetaTrader 5 Crypto CFD Broker HFM — Best Crypto CFD Broker with South African Regulatory Presence FBS — Best Global Broker for Accessible Crypto CFD Trading easyMarkets — Best Fixed-Spread Crypto CFD Broker

1. eToro

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: FCA, CySEC, ASIC Start Trading Read Review

In South Africa, eToro is a well-known cryptocurrency trading platform that gives beginners and advanced traders easy-to-use features and an efficient interface.

People in South Africa can trade crypto like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana using Luno, which is secure and follows the law.

Even though eToro is not supervised by the South African FSCA, it is under the control of top international regulators, like CySEC and the FCA.

Featured

🔍 Field Crypto Available Yes — wide range of crypto CFDs (eToro offers 76 cryptos according to broker comparisons) Typical Fees / Spreads Moderate trading fees + currency conversion and withdrawal fees; not the lowest cost environment Platforms eToro proprietary platform (web & app) + social/copy‑trading ecosystem Strengths Beginner‑friendly social trading, copy trading, community insights Notes Some restrictions in certain jurisdictions (e.g., limited crypto for U.S. clients after SEC settlement) 👉 Sign Up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

Is eToro available for South African traders?

Yes, eToro is available to South African users, offering a range of trading options including cryptocurrencies, stocks, ETFs, and options.

What are the fees for South African users on eToro?

eToro charges a withdrawal fee, which varies based on the withdrawal method. Additionally, deposits and withdrawals in ZAR incur currency conversion fees.

2. Swissquote

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $1000 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:100 🏦 Regulators: FINMA, CSSF, FCA, DFSA, SFC, MAS, MFSA Start Trading Read Review

The platform, Swissquote, has gained popularity with South African investors who like its convenient and safe system for trading cryptocurrencies.

As the bank is overseen by FINMA and has a Category 1 license from the FSCA, Swissquote ensures its clients are cared for in a trustworthy and compliant way.

Swissquote collects liquidity from both main crypto exchanges outside the company and its own clients, which allows it to provide fair prices for buying and selling cryptocurrencies.

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🔍 Field 👉 Open Account Crypto Available Yes — spot crypto & CFDs supported (Bitcoin, Ethereum, and many others) Typical Fees / Spreads Dynamic transaction fees from ~0.08%+ depending on volume; withdrawal fees may apply Platforms Proprietary platforms + MT4/MT5 (web, desktop, mobile) Strengths Multi‑asset access, strong Swiss banking/security standards Notes Some restrictions in certain jurisdictions (e.g., limited crypto for U.S. clients after SEC settlement) 👉 Sign Up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Access to many markets and products High trading fees No inactivity fee Confusing trading platform selection Rock-solid background Some research tools are not free

What cryptocurrencies can I trade on Swissquote?

Swissquote offers trading on 52 cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple, through its proprietary platform SQX.

Are there custody fees for holding crypto on Swissquote?

Yes, Swissquote applies quarterly custody fees for crypto-assets, contributing to the security of clients’ digital assets through advanced custody solutions.

3. EightCap

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FCA, CySEC, SCB Start Trading Read Review

Many people in South Africa are turning to EightCap because it is a safe and fully regulated place for both beginning and seasoned traders of cryptocurrency.

Clients in South Africa are able to trade over 250 cryptocurrency CFDs such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin, giving them many chances to diversify their trades.

You can use MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and TradingView trading tools here, as the platform supports advanced trading tools for many different traders.

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🔍 Field Crypto Available Yes — extensive crypto CFD offerings (250+ crypto instruments reported) Typical Fees / Spreads Competitive/spread based; lower on Raw accounts, commission applies on some accounts Platforms MT4, MT5, TradingView integration Strengths Large crypto range, EA/scalping allowed Notes egulated in ASIC, CySEC, FCA jurisdictions 👉 Sign Up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Low Forex Fees Slim Product Selection Quick Account Application Limited Research Free Deposit and Withdrawal Lack of Investor Protections

Does Eightcap offer cryptocurrency trading in South Africa?

Yes, Eightcap provides access to over 100 crypto CFDs for South African traders, with leverage up to 1:500 and no deposit/withdrawal fees.

What is the minimum deposit required at Eightcap?

The minimum deposit at Eightcap is $100, allowing traders to start with a relatively low initial investment.

4. XTB

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: FCA, CySEC, IFSC, KNF Start Trading Read Review

XTB offers access to 10+ Crypto CFDs, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Stellar, Dogecoin, and more.

offers access to 10+ Crypto CFDs, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Stellar, Dogecoin, and more. XTB provides access to a diverse range of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple, and more, with leverage options up to 1:2.

XTB offers access to 10+ Crypto CFDs from mobile apps with Low trading costs and spreads starting from 0.22%.

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🔍 Field Crypto Available Yes — 25+ crypto CFDs alongside 1500+ instruments total Typical Fees / Spreads Competitive/spread based; lower on Raw accounts, commission applies on some accounts Platforms xStation 5 (web & app), MetaTrader 4 Strengths Strong research, educational tools, large instrument selection Notes Listed and regulated across multiple major regulators 👉 Sign Up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Used by 230,000+ traders Doesn’t offer VPS Established in 2002 Limited range of instruments Regulated by Financial Conduct Authority Not ASIC Regulated

What cryptocurrencies are available on XTB?

XTB offers access to over 10 cryptocurrency CFDs, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin, with leverage options up to 1:2.

Does XTB accept South African traders?

Yes, XTB accepts South African traders and is regulated by the South African Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA).

5. XM

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA Start Trading Read Review

XM offers access to 8 Asset Classes, 10 Trading Platforms, and over 1000 Instruments.

offers access to 8 Asset Classes, 10 Trading Platforms, and over 1000 Instruments. XM users can trade Forex, Cryptocurrencies , Individual Stocks, Commodities, Precious Metals, Energies, and Equity Indices.

, Individual Stocks, Commodities, Precious Metals, Energies, and Equity Indices. XM offers various payment options for deposits/withdrawals: multiple credit cards, electronic payment methods, bank wire transfers, local bank transfers, and more.

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🔍 Field Crypto Available Yes — crypto CFDs available (via CFD accounts) Typical Fees / Spreads Tight spreads, generally competitive across instruments Platforms MT4, MT5 Strengths Large asset access (1400+) with global execution Notes No commission on standard accounts; spreads vary by market conditions 👉 Sign Up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Fast digital account opening Account types vary according to jurisdiction

Can I trade cryptocurrencies with XM in South Africa?

Yes, XM offers cryptocurrency trading to South African clients, providing access to various crypto CFDs with competitive spreads.

What platforms does XM offer for crypto trading?

XM provides the MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 platforms for cryptocurrency trading, both of which are accessible to South African traders.

6. Octa

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $25 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, MISA, FSCA, FSC Start Trading Read Review

Octa offers Cryptocurrency pairs on the MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 platforms seven days a week.

It offers 30 digital assets for trading, including Bitcoin , Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple, Bitcoin Cash, and more.

offers 30 digital assets for trading, including , Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple, Bitcoin Cash, and more. Octa offers leverage up to 1:200 for cryptocurrency trading, enabling traders to control larger positions with a smaller capital outlay.

Octa offers 30 digital assets for trading with 1:25 leverage and low entrance costs. Additionally, it offers How-to Guides on trading Cryptocurrency.

Featured

🔍 Field Crypto Available Yes — crypto CFDs alongside forex & other CFDs Typical Fees / Spreads Tight spreads, generally competitive across instruments Platforms Proprietary app + MT4/MT5 Strengths Transparent pricing, no swaps on select accounts Notes Execution environment and spreads depend on account type 👉 Sign Up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Regulated by SVGFSA Limited assets Unlimited demo account Low Crypto coverage Advanced technology No VPS Forex and CFDs offered No education tools on Forex More than 80 pairs to trade No clients from USA, Canada, Belgium, or others outside EU

What cryptocurrencies can I trade with Octa?

Octa offers up to 34 cryptocurrency CFDs, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin, available on OctaTrader, MT4, and MT5 platforms.

What is the minimum deposit to start trading crypto on Octa?

You can start trading cryptocurrency CFDs on Octa with as little as $100, making it accessible for new traders.

7. IC

IC Markets allows users to trade Crypto 7 days a week on MT4 and MT5. The leverage available on Crypto pairs BTCUSD, ETHUSD, LTCUSD, and BCHUSD is now 1:200 for clients registered with Raw Trading (not UK clients).

allows users to trade Crypto 7 days a week on MT4 and MT5. The leverage available on pairs BTCUSD, ETHUSD, LTCUSD, and BCHUSD is now 1:200 for clients registered with Raw Trading (not UK clients). IC Markets offers various payment options for deposits/withdrawals, including multiple credit cards, electronic payment methods, bank wire transfers, local bank transfers, and more.

offers various payment options for deposits/withdrawals, including multiple credit cards, electronic payment methods, bank wire transfers, local bank transfers, and more. The platform offers leverage up to 1:200 for cryptocurrency CFDs, depending on the jurisdiction, and operates under the regulation of authorities such as the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) and the Seychelles Financial Services Authority (FSA).

Featured

🔍 Field Crypto Available Yes — crypto CFD trading available Typical Fees / Spreads Very low spreads; example: raw spread accounts with tight conditions Platforms MT4, MT5, cTrader, TradingView Strengths Ultra‑competitive cost environment, deep liquidity Notes Good for scalping and automated strategies 👉 Sign Up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Low Forex Fees Limited Product Selection Easy Account Opening Slow Chat Response

Does IC Markets offer cryptocurrency trading in South Africa?

Yes, IC Markets provides cryptocurrency trading to South African clients, offering access to various crypto CFDs with competitive trading conditions.

What is the minimum deposit for IC Markets in South Africa?

The minimum deposit to open an account with IC Markets is $200 or R 444, the equivalent in South African Rand (ZAR).

8. HF Markets

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSC, CMA, and FCA Start Trading Read Review

cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, and Litecoin, with negative balance protection. HFM allows users to trade derivatives on popularincluding Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, and Litecoin, with negative balance protection.

HF Markets offers various payment options for deposits/withdrawals, including multiple credit cards, electronic payment methods, bank wire transfers, local bank transfers, and alternative options such as Skrill.

offers various payment options for deposits/withdrawals, including multiple credit cards, electronic payment methods, bank wire transfers, local bank transfers, and alternative options such as Skrill. HFM provides access to a variety of popular cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, and Litecoin, with leverage options up to 1:50 on selected cryptos.

Featured

🔍 Field Crypto Available Yes — crypto CFDs included among multi‑asset offerings Typical Fees / Spreads Competitive spreads, varies by account level Platforms MT4, MT5 Strengths Broad range of CFD instruments Notes Good for diverse CFD portfolios 👉 Sign Up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons FSCA Regulated US clients not accepted Fast and easy account opening High bank withdrawal fees Low trading fees Inactivity fee after one year

Can I trade cryptocurrencies with HF Markets in South Africa?

Yes, HF Markets offers cryptocurrency trading to South African clients, providing access to various crypto CFDs with competitive spreads.

Does HF Markets offer Islamic accounts for crypto trading?

Yes, HF Markets provides Islamic (swap-free) accounts, allowing South African traders to engage in cryptocurrency trading in compliance with Sharia law.

9. FBS

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000 🏦 Regulators: FSC, ASIC, CySEC Start Trading Read Review

The FBS Crypto Account supports over 100 instruments: coins, coin-fiat, coin-coin, and coin-metals.

supports over 100 instruments: coins, coin-fiat, coin-coin, and coin-metals. FBS offers excellent terms for trading digital assets, including low spreads, fixed leverage of 1:5, and easy deposits and withdrawals in fiat and crypto.

offers excellent terms for trading digital assets, including low spreads, fixed leverage of 1:5, and easy deposits and withdrawals in fiat and crypto. Available cryptocurrencies include Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple, among others.

Featured

🔍 Field Crypto Available Yes — offered as CFDs through the broker’s platforms Typical Fees / Spreads Spread‑based pricing; varies by account type Platforms MT4, MT5, proprietary mobile app Strengths Multiple account types with flexible spreads Notes Regulated across multiple jurisdictions 👉 Sign Up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Low stock and stock index CFD fees Slim product portfolio No inactivity fee Limited account base currencies Fast account opening Limited Investor Protection

Is cryptocurrency trading available on FBS for South African traders?

Yes, FBS offers cryptocurrency trading to South African clients, providing access to various crypto CFDs with competitive trading conditions.

What platforms does FBS offer for crypto trading?

FBS provides the MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 platforms for cryptocurrency trading, both of which are accessible to South African traders.

10. easyMarkets

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $25 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, ASIC, FSA, FSC, and FSCA Start Trading Read Review

In South Africa, easyMarkets is regarded as one of the top cryptocurrency trading platforms, thanks to its safety and ease of use for traders of all types.

Under the supervision of the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA), easyMarkets makes sure its users follow South African financial regulations.

Through the platform, users have the chance to participate in trading Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Litecoin, and Stellar by predicting price movements instead of owning the assets.

Featured

🔍 Field Crypto Available Yes — CFDs on cryptocurrencies alongside forex and other instruments Typical Fees / Spreads Fixed spreads available, helpful for risk control Platforms Proprietary platform + MT4/MT5 + TradingView Strengths Unique tools (Freeze Rate, dealCancellation, negative balance protection) Notes Good risk‑management focus for retail trader 👉 Sign Up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Segregates client funds Doesn’t offer VPS Established in 2003 Limited range of instruments Regulated by CySEC and ASIC Not FCA Regulated

What cryptocurrencies can I trade on EasyMarkets?

EasyMarkets offers trading on Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple CFDs, tracking prices from licensed exchanges like Bitstamp.

What is the minimum deposit to start trading crypto on EasyMarkets?

Most products on EasyMarkets can be traded with a minimum deposit of $25, making it accessible for new traders.

Crypto Exchange vs Crypto Broker: What Is the Difference?

A crypto exchange usually lets you buy the actual cryptocurrency.

If you buy Bitcoin on an exchange, for example, you can normally keep it on the platform or withdraw it to your own compatible wallet.

A crypto CFD broker works differently.

You aren't buying the Bitcoin itself. You're opening a contract based on whether you think the price will rise or fall.

That means you usually can't withdraw the crypto to a wallet because there is no underlying coin sitting in your account.

Feature Direct Crypto Crypto CFD Own underlying cryptocurrency Yes No Transfer to external wallet Usually No Can go short easily Platform-dependent Usually Leverage Often limited/none Often available Overnight financing Usually no CFD swap Common on leveraged positions Private-wallet use Possible No Counterparty/product-provider risk Yes Yes Liquidation/margin risk No margin if unleveraged Yes

How We Selected the Best Cryptocurrency Trading Platforms

We didn't group every platform offering Bitcoin under the same label.

The first thing we checked was what you are actually trading: the cryptocurrency itself, or a CFD that follows its price.

Then we compared:

Direct ownership versus CFDs

Number of available cryptocurrencies

Spreads and trading fees

Custody and withdrawal options

Trading platforms

MetaTrader support

Execution

Risk-management tools

Regulation

South African availability

The legal entity actually providing the product

We also didn't assume that a broker's global crypto range, leverage or minimum deposit automatically applies to South African clients. Those details can change depending on the company your account is opened with.

Conclusion

eToro takes our top spot for cryptocurrency trading platforms in 2026 because eligible clients can buy actual cryptoassets rather than being limited to CFDs. Its crypto range also moved past 200 assets after the May 2026 expansion.

Swissquote comes in second for traders who care more about direct ownership, custody and having the service backed by a banking group. Its strength is the roughly 56 cryptocurrencies available for direct trading, rather than its smaller crypto-CFD range.

Eightcap takes third place for traders who specifically want crypto derivatives. Its current offering advertises more than 250 crypto derivative markets.

XTB is a strong option if you prefer a proprietary crypto-CFD platform, while XM, Octa and IC Markets make more sense for traders who already use traditional forex and CFD platforms.

HFM and easyMarkets are especially relevant for South African traders because of their local regulatory presence, while FBS gives you another accessible global crypto-CFD option.

The biggest number on the page isn't automatically the most important one.

Before comparing 50, 100 or 250 crypto markets, decide what you actually want:

Do you want to own the cryptocurrency, or do you only want to trade the price?

That decision changes which platform makes sense.

Risk warning: Cryptocurrencies and crypto CFDs are highly volatile. Leveraged CFDs can produce rapid losses, while owning crypto directly introduces custody, wallet and cyber-security risks. Products, fees, leverage and legal entities can change. Check the current account terms before depositing.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the best crypto trading platform in South Africa?

Luno, VALR, Binance, and Coinbase are among the most popular and trusted cryptocurrency trading platforms in South Africa. They offer secure trading, various cryptocurrencies, and local deposit methods like EFT and bank cards.

Which crypto platform has the lowest fees in South Africa?

VALR and Binance typically offer some of the lowest trading fees in South Africa. VALR’s maker fees can go as low as 0.01%, while Binance also provides volume-based discounts.

Can I use ZAR to buy crypto in South Africa?

Yes, most South African crypto platforms like Luno, VALR, and Binance support ZAR deposits. You can fund your account via bank transfer or card to buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other coins.

What is the safest crypto exchange in South Africa?

Luno and VALR are considered very safe for South African users. They follow KYC protocols, use strong encryption, and store funds in secure cold wallets to protect user assets.

Which platform is best for beginners in South Africa?

Luno is ideal for beginners due to its simple interface, educational tools, and easy ZAR deposits. Binance and VALR are also good options, with both basic and advanced trading views.

Do I need FICA to trade crypto in South Africa?

Yes, most platforms require FICA compliance. You'll need to submit your ID and proof of address to verify your identity before you can trade or withdraw cryptocurrency.

Are there tax implications for crypto trading in South Africa?

Yes, the South African Revenue Service (SARS) requires you to declare crypto profits. Capital gains or income from trading, mining, or earning crypto must be reported for tax purposes.

Which crypto platforms offer mobile apps in South Africa?

Luno, VALR, Binance, and Coinbase all offer user-friendly mobile apps in South Africa. These apps support trading, deposits, withdrawals, and portfolio tracking on both iOS and Android devices.

Can I withdraw crypto to my bank account in South Africa?

You can't directly withdraw crypto, but you can sell your crypto for ZAR on platforms like Luno or VALR and then withdraw the funds to your South African bank account.

What Are the 10 Best Cryptocurrency Trading Platforms?

The top cryptocurrency trading platforms include Binance, Coinbase, Kraken, Bybit, OKX, Bitget, KuCoin, Gemini, Crypto.com, and MEXC. These platforms are known for their security, trading tools, liquidity, and range of supported cryptocurrencies, making them popular choices for both beginners and experienced traders.