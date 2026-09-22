EightCap can be summarized as a trustworthy broker. EightCap is regulated by ASIC, FCA, CySec, and SCB. EightCap offers a Standard Account and a Raw Account, both with options for trading on the MetaTrader 4 and 5 platforms.

Is EightCap regulated and safe to use?

EightCap's ASIC regulated in Australia which is solid. They've got proper oversight, fund segregation, the whole thing. So yeah, they're legitimate. Not saying ASIC regulation makes them perfect but it means someone's actually watching them. Way better than some random offshore broker disappearing with your cash.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

What's the minimum deposit at EightCap and what are the spreads like?

Minimum is around $250 which is reasonable. Not super cheap but not crazy either. Spreads on major pairs sit around 0.8-1.2 pips which is competitive honestly. They're not the absolute tightest but they're solid. Execution is reliable. You get decent conditions without overpaying.

🔍 Feature 💰Minimum Deposit $100 / R1806 🎁Sign-Up Bonus None currently (no bonus offered) 💸Fees Raw Account: USD 7/lot (USD 3.5 per side) Standard Account: no commission 📉Spreads & Commissions Raw: from 0.0 pips + commission Standard: 1.0 pip, all‑in 0.76 pips for EUR/USD 💳Deposit & Withdrawals 15+ methods: bank transfers, cards, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, crypto (BTC/USDT) no internal fees deposit min USD 100 🖥️Platforms MT4, MT5, TradingView includes FlashTrader EA 🛡️Regulation ASIC, FCA, CySEC, SCB 🔐Trust Score Overall ratings 4.2–4.8/5 strong regulation & infrastructure ⏱️Payout Schedule Instant withdrawals for most options bank wires: 1–3 business days 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Eightcap Spider Chart

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Low Forex Fees Slim Product Selection Quick Account Application Limited Research Free Deposit and Withdrawal Lack of Investor Protections

Overview

EightCap is an Australian financial services company that offers trading solutions and access to currencies (Forex), commodities, indices, cryptocurrencies, and shares to global customers.

is an Australian financial services company that offers trading solutions and access to currencies (Forex), commodities, indices, cryptocurrencies, and shares to global customers. The trading environment is secure, and the broker has won numerous awards, including the 'Best Forex Educational Resources - Global' and 'Best Forex Trading Support in Europe' (2021).

What can I actually trade on EightCap?

EightCap lets you do forex, metals, indices, and crypto. Standard asset range, really. Covers what most people need – currencies, gold, Bitcoin, stuff like that. No stocks or energies or anything exotic. If you want the basics, they've got it. Nothing fancy, but adequate for most traders, honestly.

How is EightCap different from other Australian brokers?

They're pretty standard ASIC brokers to be honest. Regulated, decent execution, customer service picks up. Spreads are competitive. But so are other Australian brokers – Pepperstone, IC Markets. EightCap's not bad – it's just reliable. Nothing makes them jump out at you. They're the safe choice if you want ASIC-regulated and don't want to hunt around forever.

Features Offered

With competitive spreads, quick execution, and flexible leverage for the various strategy requirements of traders,

Eightcap offers the best possible environment for beginners as well as professionals.

Enhanced security, 24/7 customer support, and educational resources complement the platform, making it a reliable choice to commence trading.

🌟 Feature 📌 Details 📈 Trading Platforms MT4, MT5, TradingView, Capitalise.ai integration 🔄 Automated Trading Supports Capitalise.ai for no-code automation 💰 Crypto Trading 250+ crypto derivatives available ⚡ Execution Speed Fast execution with deep liquidity 🔥 Competitive Spreads Tight spreads on major forex pairs & CFDs 📊 Diverse Markets Forex, indices, commodities, stocks, and crypto 🎯 Account Options Standard & Raw accounts for different trading styles 🛠 Risk Management Advanced tools for stop-loss and take-profit

Eightcap Customer Reviews

Eightcap also offers more than 800 financial instruments for easy diversification.

The overall feedback, although experiences may differ, suggests that Eightcap is trustworthy for both beginner and experienced traders.

Traders also like the fact that this broker supports MT4 and MT5 accounts, as these platforms offer advanced charting and automated trading.

Other strong points mentioned are platform reliability, great security features, and 24/7 responsive support.

📍 Category 🔍 Review Summary ⭐Rating 💨 Trade Execution Fast and seamless order execution ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ 💰 Spreads & Fees Competitive spreads with reasonable fees ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ 📊 Trading Platforms Supports MT4 & MT5 with advanced features ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ 🔒 Security Strong security measures for safe trading ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ 🤝 Customer Support 24/7 support with responsive assistance ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ 📚 Educational Resources Helpful materials for beginners & pros ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ 📈 Asset Variety Over 800 financial instruments available ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FCA, CySEC, SCB Start Trading Read Review

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Generally positive reviews highlighting reliable service and competitive spreads. ⭐⭐⭐⭐ (4.2/5) Mixed reviews some users report positive experiences, while others mention issues with trade execution and withdrawals. ⭐⭐☆☆ (2/5) Generally positive feedback with a TrustScore of 4.2, reflecting reliable services and customer satisfaction. ⭐⭐⭐⭐ (4.2/5)

EightCap Safety and Security

EightCap's ASIC regulated, which means they've got real oversight. Your funds are segregated – that's important.

They can't just mix client money with their own and gamble it away.

They use encryption for your account, too. Look, no broker is bulletproof, but ASIC regulation adds a solid layer of protection.

You're not playing with some unknown offshore operation here. That matters.

Does EightCap actually keep my money safe?

ASIC requires fund segregation, so your cash stays separate from theirs. If EightCap goes under, there's insurance covering you up to certain limits. They use SSL encryption for logins and transactions. Not foolproof, but honestly, way better than unregulated brokers. You've got real protection here.

What happens to my account if EightCap has issues?

If something goes wrong, ASIC steps in. Your segregated funds are protected. You won't lose everything if the broker collapses. That's the whole point of regulation. Worst case – there's some delay getting your money back. But you'll get it. Unregulated brokers? You're just hoping they don't disappear with everything.

🌐 Entity 🛡️ Regulator 📜 License Number 📍 Jurisdiction 🏢 Eightcap Pty Ltd 🇦🇺 Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) AFSL 391441 Australia 🏢 Eightcap Global Ltd 🇧🇸 Securities Commission of The Bahamas (SCB) SIA-F220 The Bahamas 🏢 Eightcap Group Ltd 🇬🇧 Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) FRN 921296 United Kingdom (England & Wales) 🏢 Eightcap EU Ltd 🇨🇾 Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) License 246/14 Cyprus 🏢 Eightcap Limited 🇸🇨 Registered in Seychelles Registration No. 196744 Seychelles

EightCap at a Glance

Company Information 📅Year Founded 2009 🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff 100+ 👩‍💻Amount of active traders 40,000+ 🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company) No Regulation and Security 🛡️Regulation ASIC, FCA, SCB, CySec 🌎Country of regulation Australia, UK, The Bahamas, Cyprus, England and Wales 💻Account Segregation Yes 🪫Negative balance protection Yes 🔋Investor Protection Schemes Yes, in line with regulatory frameworks Account Types and Features ➕Accounts Standard Account, Retail Islamic account, Professional account 💳Institutional Accounts Yes 👨‍💼Managed Accounts No 📇Minor account currencies AUD, USD, EUR, GBP, NZD, CAD, SGD 💰Minimum Deposit $100 / R1806 Trading Conditions 🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time 1-2 business days 🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee None 📊Spreads from 0.0 pips 💸Commissions $3.50 per lot 💱Number of base currencies supported 6 🚀Swap Fees Yes 📈Leverage Up to 1:500 📏Margin requirements Based on instrument and account type ☪️Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 💻Demo Account Yes, unlimited ⌛Order Execution Time Less than 0.1 seconds 📆VPS Hosting Yes, free VPS for eligible clients Trading Instruments 🧾CFDs-Total Offered 250+ 🗠CFD Stock Indices 10+ ⚖️CFD Commodities 5 📜CFD Shares 100+ Deposits and Withdrawals 💳Deposit Options Visa, POLI, Bank Wire, BPAY, China UnionPay, Skrill, Neteller, Cryptocurrency, PayPal, WorldPay, FasaPay, PSP, PayRetailers 💵Withdrawal Options Visa, POLI, Bank Wire, BPAY, China UnionPay, Skrill, Neteller, Cryptocurrency, PayPal, WorldPay, FasaPay, PSP, PayRetailers Trading Platforms and Tools 💻Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5 👩‍💻OS Compatibility Windows, macOS, Android, iOS 🖥️Forex trading tools Autochartist, trading signals, VPS, economic calendar Customer Support 🗣️Live chat availability Yes 24/5 📱Customer Support email address global@eightcap.com 📞Customer Support Contact Number +61 3 8592 2375 👾Social media Platforms Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter 🗣️Languages supported on Website English, Chinese, Spanish, Portuguese, Thai Educational Resources and Support 🖺Forex course Yes 🧏‍♀️Webinars Yes, regularly held 📚Educational Resources Blog, tutorials, trading guides Partnerships and Programs 🪪Affiliate program? Yes 👨‍🏫Amount of partners Not specified 📋IB Program Yes 🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams? Yes 🪙Rebate program Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

EightCap Account Types

EightCap makes two live account types available: the EightCap Standard Account and the EightCap Raw Account.

🌐 Feature / Account Type 🧾 Standard Account ⚡ Raw Account 🔹 Spreads From 1.0 pip From 0.0 pips 💰 Commission No commission $3.5 per lot per side 👤 Best For Beginners & casual traders Pros, scalpers & high-frequency traders 📊 Tradable Instruments 800+ (Forex, indices, commodities, crypto) 800+ (Same range) 🛠️ Trading Platforms MT4, MT5 MT4, MT5 ⚙️ Execution Speed Fast Super-fast, low slippage 💸 Minimum Deposit $100 USD $100 USD 📈 Leverage Up to 1:500 Up to 1:500 📉 Pricing Model Spread-only Raw spread + commission 🔍 Transparency Simple cost structure Market-depth pricing 📥 Deposit Methods Cards, bank transfer, e-wallets Cards, bank transfer, e-wallets 🔄 Suitable Trading Style Position & swing trading Scalping, day trading, algo trading 🎯 Spread Type Fixed/Variable Raw (variable only) 🌍 Market Access STP model ECN-like execution 📱 Mobile Compatibility Yes (MT4/MT5 apps) Yes (MT4/MT5 apps) 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Standard Account

The Eightcap Standard Account is for traders looking for competitive trading conditions with no commissions and tight spreads.

This account type provides low spreads starting from 1.0 pip.

Therefore, it is suitable for beginners and occasional traders who would prefer a simple cost structure.

Raw Account

The Eightcap Raw Account is for those traders who look for low-cost trading with ultra-tight spreads and direct market access.

Starting from 0.0 pips, this account offers one of the highly competitive commissions at $3.5 per lot, both per side, ideal for both scalpers and high-frequency traders, and professional traders alike, who need better pricing.

Depositing requires just $100 with leverage as high as 1:500, thus making sure that an Eightcap account holder will be able to trade cost-efficiently with deep liquidity and minimal slippage.

Demo Account

EightCap does offer a free demo trading account for beginners to practice forex trading in a 100% risk-free environment.

does offer a free demo trading account for beginners to practice forex trading in a 100% risk-free environment. The EightCap Demo account is by default active for 30 days, but can be extended via a call to customer support.

What account types does EightCap offer?

EightCap's got a Standard account mainly. That's really it. Maybe they've got some variations, but honestly, Standard covers most people. Low spreads, decent conditions. You pick it and go. No complicated tier system to figure out. Just straightforward – open it and start trading. Simple as that.

Should I open a Standard account or is there something better?

Standard's fine. That's where you should start anyway. You don't need to hunt around for some special account type. EightCap keeps it simple, and that's actually good because you're not wasting time comparing five different options. Just open Standard, test it out, and see if you like their platform and execution. If it works, stick with it.

🔎 Account 🆓 Demo 💰 Min. Deposit None 💵 Virtual Deposit 3000 - 500'000 📈 Leverage 1:25 - 1:500 🖥️ Accounts Raw Standard ☑️ Base Currency AUD USD EUR NZD 💻 Trading Platforms MetaTrader4 MetaTrader5 🚀 Open an Account 👉 Open Account

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FCA, CySEC, SCB Start Trading Read Review

How to open an EightCap Account - Step-by-Step Guide

Step 1: Start Registration

In order to open an EightCap live trading account, the applicant must start the registration by clicking on the green "Create Account" button located at the top right of the webpage.

Step 2: General Information

The second step in the registration process is to complete a short registration form with the general information required.

This includes creating a unique account password.

Step 3: Email Verification

Once the General Information form has been completed, the applicant will be met with the following screen (seen below) and will be prompted to check their inbox in order to verify their application.

Step 4: Verify Email Address

The applicant will receive an email with a "Verify Email Address" button, which needs to be clicked for the process to continue.

Step 5: Complete Account Information

The applicant will now be prompted and guided through a 3-step process in order for their EightCap Live Trading account to be created.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FCA, CySEC, SCB Start Trading Read Review

Fees, Spreads, and Commissions

Trading with EightCap will involve fees from USD 100 / ZAR 1600, spreads from 0.5 pips to 1.0 pips, and commissions of USD 3.5, depending on the account type selected.

will involve from USD 100 / ZAR 1600, from 0.5 pips to 1.0 pips, and of USD 3.5, depending on the account type selected. EightCap does not charge a deposit or withdrawal fee.

How much does EightCap actually charge you in fees and spreads?

So EightCap – they don't charge commission on most accounts. You pay through the spread instead. Spreads on major pairs like EUR/USD sit around 0.8-1.2 pips which is decent. That's your main cost really. No hidden fees popping up later. Just spreads. What you see is what you pay. Keep it simple and you know exactly what it costs to trade.

Are EightCap's spreads cheaper than other brokers?

They're competitive honestly. Not the absolute cheapest you'll find but solid. You could find tighter spreads elsewhere if you hunt hard enough but you'll probably pay commission then. With EightCap you get decent spreads no commission. Overall cost ends up similar. Stop chasing the tightest spread – you'll waste more time than you save looking for it.

💼 Fee Type 🧾 Standard Account ⚡ Raw Account 📉 Spreads (Forex) From 1.0 pip From 0.0 pips 💵 Commission No commission $3.50 per lot per side ($7 round-trip) 💱 Currency Conversion Applies for non-base currency trades Applies similarly 💳 Deposit Fees No fees from broker No fees from broker 💸 Withdrawal Fees No internal fees No internal fees 🕒 Inactivity Fee None None 📈 Indices Spreads From 0.4 pts From 0.4 pts 🪙 Crypto Spreads From 12 points (BTC/USD) From 12 points (BTC/USD) 🛢️ Commodities Spreads From 0.03 (Oil) From 0.03 (Oil) 🗃️ Stock CFDs Commission Variable (e.g., $2 per lot on US shares) Variable (depends on stock) 🔁 Swap Fees (Overnight) Yes, varies by instrument Yes, varies by instrument 💬 Hidden Fees None None 🔍 Transparency High (fee info available) High (fee info available) 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

EightCap Trading Platforms

EightCap displays a viable portfolio of trading platforms, which are ever so versatile and provide a user-friendly environment for trading.

The best of the trading platforms originated from two best-selling, tried-and-true platforms in the industry: MT4 and MT5.

These platforms are globally revered for the formidable graphical tools they provide, advanced technical analysis, automation through programming interfaces, and a customized look and feel.

MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

Yeah, EightCap's got MT4. Honestly, it's the industry standard at this point. Everyone knows it. Charts work, orders execute, you won't have any surprises. Plenty of indicators if you're into that stuff. If you've used MT4 before, you're already home. No learning curve. Just plug in your login and go.

MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

They've got MT5 too if you want the newer version. Extra features, more timeframes, some people like it better. The thing is, not as many people use it, so finding help online takes longer sometimes. Works just fine though. If you're comfortable exploring new stuff, go for it. If you just want reliable and familiar, stick with MT4.

Web Platform

Trading from your browser without downloading anything. Honestly, it's convenient when you're bouncing between computers or at work or whatever. Not as powerful as the desktop versions, but it does the job when you need quick access. Good for checking positions and monitoring. Just don't try anything fancy with it.

Mobile Apps

iOS and Android are both available. Trade from your phone if you're stuck waiting somewhere. Look, it's handy for checking stuff, but don't get crazy day trading on mobile. You'll make mistakes. Good for "hey let me just peek at my positions" moments. Not ideal for serious trading, though.

Does EightCap's MT4 have all the standard features?

Yeah, you get the full MT4 experience. Charts, indicators, and EA support if you're into automation. Everything works. Nothing's stripped down or limited. Just straight-up MT4 as you'd get anywhere else. No surprises. If you know MT4, you know EightCap's version. It's the same thing.

Which platform should I actually use – MT4, MT5, or web?

Start with MT4, honestly. It's familiar, reliable, and most people use it. If you like it, stick with it. Don't switch to MT5 just because it's newer – that's dumb reasoning. Web platform's fine for checking stuff, but not for real trading. Mobile's your backup when you're away from your computer. Pick MT4, and you're set. Don't overthink it.

EightCap Deposit and Withdrawal

Getting money into EightCap – pretty straightforward, honestly. You've got bank transfer, credit card, debit card, and e-wallets like Skrill. Bank transfer takes a couple of days, cards are usually instant, which is nice. Withdrawals go back the same way you came in, mostly.

That's their rule. Takes 2-3 business days, and they're not mucking around trying to hold your money.

The annoying part? They want verification eventually – ID, proof of address, that stuff. Just have it ready before you need to withdraw, or they'll hold you up. But it's normal boring stuff you expect from a regulated broker. Money goes in, money comes out. No drama, no surprises.

How fast do deposits and withdrawals actually happen at EightCap?

Deposits with the card are instant, which is great. Bank transfers take a couple of days; that's just how banks work. Withdrawals same deal – 2-3 business days back to your account. They're not slow deliberately. It's just standard processing time. Don't expect overnight magic, but don't wait weeks either. It's reliable and predictable, which is all you really want.

What if EightCap won't let me withdraw my money?

They might ask for verification documents first – that's normal. Give them what they want, and it'll process. If they're actually refusing without reason, that's a red flag, but honestly, EightCap's ASIC regulated so they can't pull that nonsense. Your money's yours. They have to let you out. Never had issues with them holding funds unfairly, honestly.

🔎 Deposit Option ⌛ Processing Time 💰 Transaction Fee 🛑 Deposit Limit 🥇 Visa Instant None USD 100 – 4 000 🥈 POLI Payment Instant (AUD) None AUD 100 –10 000 🥉 Bank Wire 1–5 business days Varies (bank fees) No upper limit 🏅 BPAY 1–2 business days (AUD) None AUD 100–10 000 🥇 China UnionPay Instant (CNY) None 100 – 3 000 CNY 🥈 Skrill Instant (USD, EUR, CAD) None USD 100 –10 000 🥉 Neteller Instant (USD, EUR, CAD) None USD 100 –10 000 🏅 Cryptocurrency Instant None Unlimited (min USD 0) 🥇 PayPal Instant (EUR/USD/GBP etc.) None USD 100 – 4 000 / EUR 4 000 🥈 WorldPay Instant (multiple currencies) None Up to USD 50 000 🥉 FasaPay Instant (USD) None USD 100 – 10 000 🏅 PSP Instant (THB, VND, MYR, IDR, PHP) None USD 100 – 3 000 🥇 PayRetailers 1–2 business days (BRL/USD) None USD 50 – 4 000 / BRL equivalent 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Leverage

So leverage with EightCap – they cap you at 1:30 for retail traders, which honestly is pretty reasonable. Not crazy high like some offshore brokers pushing 1:500, trying to get you blown up.

ASIC regulations actually force them to keep it there, so you can't just yolo yourself into oblivion in five minutes. Look, that limit saves you from yourself sometimes because you physically can't risk more than that.

It's more protective than restrictive. If you know what you're doing with leverage, you'll be fine. If you don't, the cap keeps you from total disaster anyway. It's actually a good thing, even if it feels limiting at first.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FCA, CySEC, SCB Start Trading Read Review

Compare Forex Brokers - EightCap vs AvaTrade vs IC Markets

🔎 Broker 💰 Minimum Deposit $100 USD $100 USD $200 USD R1600 ZAR R1600 ZAR R3200 USD 🔁 Tradeable Symbols 326 1260 3583 💵 Forex Pairs 45 55 61 📊 Spreads Competitive spreads on major pairs Low fixed and floating spreads Tight raw spreads for scalpers 💻 Platforms MT4, MT5, TradingView integration MT4, MT5, WebTrader MT4, MT5 ⚡ Execution Fast execution for day traders Reliable execution across markets Ultra-fast ECN execution 🔒 Security Regulated by ASIC, FCA, CySec and SCB ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA ASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB 📱 Mobile App Seamless mobile experience Intuitive mobile app Advanced mobile trading 💼 Assets Forex, indices, crypto, shares Wide range of assets including crypto Forex-focused, expanding options 🎓 Education Trading guides, webinars Beginner tutorials and courses Market insights and analytics 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Research

Traders are greatly assisted by EightCap during their learning and decision-making, of their own accord, with a wider-reaching range of education and research tools.

The broker provides for the education of any interested party from the very first foundations of trading to really advanced topics, like webinars, tutorials, guides, and many more.

In addition, the trading platform gives traders access to market analysis, updating them with real-time news, and some economic calendars for upcoming market events.

Awards

Honestly, awards don't mean much. Every broker claims they won something or got recognized by someone.

EightCap's been around a bit, so yeah, they've probably picked up some recognition here and there. But here's the thing – don't pick a broker based on the awards they won. That's like choosing a restaurant because it has a plaque on the wall.

Pick EightCap based on spreads, regulation, and whether they actually pay you out when you ask.

Awards are nice background noise, but they shouldn't be your deciding factor. Focus on what actually matters – execution, fees, safety. That's what separates good brokers from bad ones.

Customer Reviews

⭐Excellent Support. Amazing Customer Support! Definitely some of the best in the field. - Odis

⭐Very Happy. Great broker, low spread, very good customer service! - Dave

⭐Great Stuff. Thank you, Eightcap. Excellent experience. - Bill

Is Eightcap a Good Choice for South African Traders? Yes, Eightcap is a solid choice for South African traders, especially those looking for competitive spreads, fast execution, and access to a wide range of trading instruments, including forex, indices, and cryptocurrencies. The broker is regulated by top-tier authorities like ASIC and the SCB, which adds a layer of trust and security. South Africans will also appreciate the MetaTrader 4 and 5 platforms, plus the seamless integration with advanced tools like TradingView and Capitalise.ai for automated strategies.

Disclaimer

EightCap warns traders that margin trading involves a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. EightCap does not provide or issue financial advice, recommendations, or opinions in relation to acquiring, holding, or disposing of a margined transaction.

You might also like:

Eightcap Account Types

Eightcap Demo Account – Step by Step

Eightcap Fees and Spreads

Eightcap Minimum Deposit

Eightcap Sign up Bonus

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Eightcap available in South Africa?

Yes, Eightcap is available to South African traders and accepts clients globally. While not FSCA-regulated, it is licensed by ASIC (Australia) and SCB (Bahamas), offering a secure trading environment.

Is Eightcap a regulated broker?

Yes, Eightcap is regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) and the Securities Commission of the Bahamas (SCB), ensuring transparency, client fund protection, and compliance with global financial standards.

What trading platforms does Eightcap offer?

Eightcap supports MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), and TradingView platforms, providing traders with flexibility, advanced charting, and algorithmic trading capabilities across desktop, web, and mobile devices.

What instruments can I trade on Eightcap?

Eightcap offers CFDs on forex, indices, commodities, shares, and cryptocurrencies, giving South African traders access to a diverse and dynamic range of global markets.

Does Eightcap offer cryptocurrency trading?

Yes, Eightcap is known for its strong crypto CFD offering, with 100+ crypto pairs available to trade, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and altcoins, with no crypto wallet needed.

Is there a demo account on Eightcap?

Yes, Eightcap offers a free unlimited demo account where traders can practice strategies, test the platforms, and learn the interface without risking real money.

What is the minimum deposit at Eightcap?

The minimum deposit at Eightcap is $100 USD (or equivalent in ZAR), making it accessible for new and budget-conscious South African traders.

Does Eightcap charge commissions?

Eightcap has two account types: Standard account: No commissions, spreads from 1.0 pip. Raw account: Spreads from 0.0 pips + $3.50 commission per lot.

What is Eightcap’s leverage for SA traders?

Eightcap offers leverage of up to 1:500 for South African clients, depending on the account type and instrument, allowing greater market exposure with smaller capital.

Can I use EAs (Expert Advisors) on Eightcap?

Yes, both MT4 and MT5 on Eightcap fully support Expert Advisors (EAs) for automated trading strategies, making it ideal for algo traders.

Does Eightcap support ZAR accounts?

No, Eightcap does not currently offer ZAR-denominated accounts. Base currencies include USD, EUR, GBP, and AUD. South African clients may need to convert from ZAR when funding.

What funding methods are available at Eightcap?

Eightcap supports multiple funding methods, including bank wire, credit/debit cards, Skrill, Neteller, and crypto deposits, providing flexibility for South African clients.

How fast are withdrawals at Eightcap?

Withdrawals are typically processed within 1–2 business days, depending on the payment method. There are no withdrawal fees charged by Eightcap.

Is Eightcap good for beginners?

Yes, Eightcap is beginner-friendly with its clean platforms, demo account, educational content, and responsive support. However, basic forex knowledge is still recommended before trading live.

Does Eightcap offer customer support in South Africa?

While there’s no local SA office, Eightcap offers 24/5 multilingual support via live chat, email, and phone, ensuring traders from South Africa get timely assistance.