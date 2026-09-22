EightCap Minimum Deposit amount required to register an EightCap live trading Raw or Standard account is USD 100. This minimum deposit is equivalent to ZAR 1600.00 at the current exchange rate between the US Dollar and the South African Rand at the time of writing.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FCA, CySEC, SCB Start Trading Read Review

EightCap Minimum Deposit - Key Point Quick Overview

Overview

EightCap is an Australian financial services company that offers trading solutions and access to currencies (Forex), commodities, indices, cryptocurrencies, and shares to global customers.

is an Australian financial services company that offers trading solutions and access to currencies (Forex), commodities, indices, cryptocurrencies, and shares to global customers. The trading environment is secure, and the broker has won numerous awards, including the 'Best Forex Educational Resources - Global' and 'Best Forex Trading Support in Europe' (2021).

EightCap Minimum Deposit

The minimum deposit amount required to register an EightCap live trading Raw or Standard account is USD 100. This minimum deposit is equivalent to ZAR 1600.00 at the current exchange rate between the US Dollar and the South African Rand at the time of writing.

🔎 Account 🥇 Raw 🥈 Standard 💰 Min. Deposit $100 USD $100 USD R1600 ZAR R1600 ZAR 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FCA, CySEC, SCB Start Trading Read Review

EightCap Deposit and Withdrawal

EightCap's Deposit and Withdrawal procedures are both fast and user-friendly. Each Payment Option has its own specifications, which traders must take note.

Deposit Options

🔎 Deposit Option ⌛ Processing Time 💰 Transaction Fee 🛑 Deposit Limit 🥇 Visa Instant None USD 100 – 4 000 🥈 POLI Payment Instant (AUD) None AUD 100 –10 000 🥉 Bank Wire 1–5 business days Varies (bank fees) No upper limit 🏅 BPAY 1–2 business days (AUD) None AUD 100–10 000 🥇 China UnionPay Instant (CNY) None 100 – 3 000 CNY 🥈 Skrill Instant (USD, EUR, CAD) None USD 100 –10 000 🥉 Neteller Instant (USD, EUR, CAD) None USD 100 –10 000 🏅 Cryptocurrency Instant None Unlimited (min USD 0) 🥇 PayPal Instant (EUR/USD/GBP etc.) None USD 100 – 4 000 / EUR 4 000 🥈 WorldPay Instant (multiple currencies) None Up to USD 50 000 🥉 FasaPay Instant (USD) None USD 100 – 10 000 🏅 PSP Instant (THB, VND, MYR, IDR, PHP) None USD 100 – 3 000 🥇 PayRetailers 1–2 business days (BRL/USD) None USD 50 – 4 000 / BRL equivalent 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

How to make a Deposit with Eightcap

Step 1: Log In

Log in to your dashboard with your email or Google account.

Step 2: Make a Deposit

Find a method that suits your needs and make a deposit.

How to make a Withdrawal with EightCap TradingView

Step 1: Log in

Log in to the Client Portal area and click Withdrawals from the menu options.

Step 2: Request Withdrawal

The trader can now select the trading account they wish to withdraw funds from and enter the desired amount.

Choose the funds destination or where the funds must be withdrawn to.

Confirm the details and click Request Withdrawal to complete the withdrawal request.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FCA, CySEC, SCB Start Trading Read Review

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

EightCap at a Glance

Company Information 📅Year Founded 2009 🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff 100+ 👩‍💻Amount of active traders 40,000+ 🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company) No Regulation and Security 🛡️Regulation ASIC, FCA, SCB, CySec 🌎Country of regulation Australia, UK, The Bahamas, Cyprus, England and Wales 💻Account Segregation Yes 🪫Negative balance protection Yes 🔋Investor Protection Schemes Yes, in line with regulatory frameworks Account Types and Features ➕Accounts Standard Account, Retail Islamic account, Professional account 💳Institutional Accounts Yes 👨‍💼Managed Accounts No 📇Minor account currencies AUD, USD, EUR, GBP, NZD, CAD, SGD 💰Minimum Deposit $100 / R1806 Trading Conditions 🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time 1-2 business days 🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee None 📊Spreads from 0.0 pips 💸Commissions $3.50 per lot 💱Number of base currencies supported 6 🚀Swap Fees Yes 📈Leverage Up to 1:500 📏Margin requirements Based on instrument and account type ☪️Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 💻Demo Account Yes, unlimited ⌛Order Execution Time Less than 0.1 seconds 📆VPS Hosting Yes, free VPS for eligible clients Trading Instruments 🧾CFDs-Total Offered 250+ 🗠CFD Stock Indices 10+ ⚖️CFD Commodities 5 📜CFD Shares 100+ Deposits and Withdrawals 💳Deposit Options Visa, POLI, Bank Wire, BPAY, China UnionPay, Skrill, Neteller, Cryptocurrency, PayPal, WorldPay, FasaPay, PSP, PayRetailers 💵Withdrawal Options Visa, POLI, Bank Wire, BPAY, China UnionPay, Skrill, Neteller, Cryptocurrency, PayPal, WorldPay, FasaPay, PSP, PayRetailers Trading Platforms and Tools 💻Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5 👩‍💻OS Compatibility Windows, macOS, Android, iOS 🖥️Forex trading tools Autochartist, trading signals, VPS, economic calendar Customer Support 🗣️Live chat availability Yes 24/5 📱Customer Support email address global@eightcap.com 📞Customer Support Contact Number +61 3 8592 2375 👾Social media Platforms Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter 🗣️Languages supported on Website English, Chinese, Spanish, Portuguese, Thai Educational Resources and Support 🖺Forex course Yes 🧏‍♀️Webinars Yes, regularly held 📚Educational Resources Blog, tutorials, trading guides Partnerships and Programs 🪪Affiliate program? Yes 👨‍🏫Amount of partners Not specified 📋IB Program Yes 🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams? Yes 🪙Rebate program Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Eightcap Customer Reviews

Eightcap also offers more than 800 financial instruments for easy diversification.

The overall feedback, although experiences may differ, suggests that Eightcap is trustworthy for both beginner and experienced traders.

Traders also like the fact that this broker supports MT4 and MT5 accounts, as these platforms offer advanced charting and automated trading.

Other strong points mentioned are platform reliability, great security features, and 24/7 responsive support.

📍 Category 🔍 Review Summary ⭐Rating 💨 Trade Execution Fast and seamless order execution ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ 💰 Spreads & Fees Competitive spreads with reasonable fees ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ 📊 Trading Platforms Supports MT4 & MT5 with advanced features ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ 🔒 Security Strong security measures for safe trading ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ 🤝 Customer Support 24/7 support with responsive assistance ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ 📚 Educational Resources Helpful materials for beginners & pros ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ 📈 Asset Variety Over 800 financial instruments available ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FCA, CySEC, SCB Start Trading Read Review

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Generally positive reviews highlighting reliable service and competitive spreads. ⭐⭐⭐⭐ (4.2/5) Mixed reviews some users report positive experiences, while others mention issues with trade execution and withdrawals. ⭐⭐☆☆ (2/5) Generally positive feedback with a TrustScore of 4.2, reflecting reliable services and customer satisfaction. ⭐⭐⭐⭐ (4.2/5)

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Low Forex Fees Slim Product Selection Quick Account Application Limited Research Free Deposit and Withdrawal Lack of Investor Protections

Conclusion Overall, the minimum deposit amount required to register an EightCap live trading Raw or Standard account is USD 100 / R1600 ZAR.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the minimum deposit for Eightcap?

The minimum deposit for Eightcap typically starts at $100 for most account types. This entry-level requirement makes it accessible for beginner traders while still providing access to forex, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrency CFD markets on professional trading platforms.

Does Eightcap have different minimum deposits for different accounts?

Yes, Eightcap offers different account types, such as Standard and Raw accounts, but both usually require a minimum deposit of around $100. However, certain promotions or regions may slightly adjust this requirement depending on regulatory or operational conditions.

Can I start trading with less than the minimum deposit?

No, you must meet the stated minimum deposit requirement to activate a live trading account with Eightcap. Depositing less than the required amount will not enable trading functionality, though you can still explore demo accounts without any funding.

Is the minimum deposit the same worldwide?

The minimum deposit at Eightcap is generally consistent globally, but it may vary slightly depending on your country of residence, payment method, or regulatory requirements. Always check your regional website or account dashboard for the most accurate requirements.

What payment methods can I use to meet the minimum deposit?

Eightcap supports various funding methods, including bank transfers, credit/debit cards, and e-wallets like Skrill or Neteller. The chosen payment method does not usually change the minimum deposit requirement, but processing times and fees may differ.

Are there fees when depositing the minimum amount?

Eightcap does not typically charge deposit fees, meaning you can fund your account with the full minimum amount. However, third-party payment providers or banks may impose their own fees, which could slightly reduce the final credited balance.

Can I withdraw if I only deposited the minimum amount?

Yes, you can withdraw funds even if you only deposited the minimum amount, provided you meet any trading or verification requirements. Ensure your account is fully verified and check withdrawal policies to avoid delays or additional charges.

Is the minimum deposit enough to trade effectively?

While the minimum deposit allows you to start trading, it may limit your position sizes and risk management flexibility. Many traders prefer depositing more capital to better manage trades, diversify positions, and handle market volatility more comfortably.

Does Eightcap offer bonuses on minimum deposits?

Eightcap may occasionally provide promotional offers or bonuses, depending on your region. These promotions can apply to minimum deposits, but availability varies due to regulatory restrictions, so always review current offers directly on the broker’s official website.

Is the minimum deposit refundable?

Yes, your deposit remains your own funds and can be withdrawn at any time, subject to trading conditions and withdrawal policies. It is not a fee but rather trading capital, which you can use, grow, or withdraw as needed.