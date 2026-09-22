EightCap minimum deposit - Main Banner

  EightCap Minimum Deposit amount required to register an EightCap live trading Raw or Standard account is USD 100. This minimum deposit is equivalent to ZAR 1600.00 at the current exchange rate between the US Dollar and the South African Rand at the time of writing.  

💰 Min Deposit: $100
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FCA, CySEC, SCB
Start Trading Read Review
 

EightCap Minimum Deposit - Key Point Quick Overview

  1. ☑️Overview
  2. ☑️EightCap Minimum Deposit
  3. ☑️EightCap Deposit and Withdrawal
  4. ☑️EightCap at a Glance
  5. ☑️Customer Reviews
  6. ☑️Pros and Cons
  7. ☑️Conclusion
  8. ☑️Frequently Asked Questions

 

Overview

  • EightCap is an Australian financial services company that offers trading solutions and access to currencies (Forex), commodities, indices, cryptocurrencies, and shares to global customers.
  • The trading environment is secure, and the broker has won numerous awards, including the 'Best Forex Educational Resources - Global' and 'Best Forex Trading Support in Europe'  (2021).

   

EightCap Minimum Deposit

  EightCap Minimum Deposit   The minimum deposit amount required to register an EightCap live trading Raw or Standard account is USD 100. This minimum deposit is equivalent to ZAR 1600.00 at the current exchange rate between the US Dollar and the South African Rand at the time of writing.  

🔎 Account🥇 Raw🥈 Standard
💰 Min. Deposit$100 USD$100 USD
R1600 ZARR1600 ZAR
📝Sign up👉 Open Account👉 Open Account
 
💰 Min Deposit: $100
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FCA, CySEC, SCB
Start Trading Read Review
 

EightCap Deposit and Withdrawal

EightCap Deposit and Withdrawal

 

  • EightCap's Deposit and Withdrawal procedures are both fast and user-friendly.  Each Payment Option has its own specifications, which traders must take note.

 

Deposit Options

🔎 Deposit Option⌛ Processing Time💰 Transaction Fee🛑 Deposit Limit
🥇 VisaInstantNoneUSD 100 – 4 000
🥈 POLI PaymentInstant (AUD)NoneAUD 100 –10 000
🥉 Bank Wire1–5 business daysVaries (bank fees)No upper limit
🏅 BPAY1–2 business days (AUD)NoneAUD 100–10 000
🥇 China UnionPayInstant (CNY)None100 – 3 000 CNY
🥈 SkrillInstant (USD, EUR, CAD)NoneUSD 100 –10 000
🥉 NetellerInstant (USD, EUR, CAD)NoneUSD 100 –10 000
🏅 CryptocurrencyInstantNoneUnlimited (min USD 0)
🥇 PayPalInstant (EUR/USD/GBP etc.)NoneUSD 100 – 4 000 / EUR 4 000
🥈 WorldPayInstant (multiple currencies)NoneUp to USD 50 000
🥉 FasaPayInstant (USD)NoneUSD 100 – 10 000
🏅 PSPInstant (THB, VND, MYR, IDR, PHP)NoneUSD 100 – 3 000
🥇 PayRetailers1–2 business days (BRL/USD)NoneUSD 50 – 4 000 / BRL equivalent
📝Sign up👉 Open Account👉 Open Account👉 Open Account
 

How to make a Deposit with Eightcap

 

Step 1: Log In

  • Log in to your dashboard with your email or Google account.

  How to make a Deposit with Eightcap TradingView step 1  

Step 2: Make a Deposit

  • Find a method that suits your needs and make a deposit.

  How to make a Deposit with Eightcap TradingView step 2  

How to make a Withdrawal with EightCap TradingView

 

Step 1: Log in

  • Log in to the Client Portal area and click Withdrawals from the menu options.

  How to make a Withdrawal with EightCap TradingView step 2  

Step 2: Request Withdrawal

  • The trader can now select the trading account they wish to withdraw funds from and enter the desired amount.
  • Choose the funds destination or where the funds must be withdrawn to.
  • Confirm the details and click Request Withdrawal to complete the withdrawal request.

  How to make a Withdrawal with EightCap TradingView step 2  

💰 Min Deposit: $100
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FCA, CySEC, SCB
Start Trading Read Review
 
AVA Top 10 Top

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

RankBrokerBroker ReviewRegulatorsMinimum DepositVisit Broker
🥇 Read ReviewASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA$100Visit Now
🥈Read ReviewFSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA$0Visit Now
🥉 Read ReviewCySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA$5Visit Now
4 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB$0Visit Now
5 Read ReviewBVI FSC$0Visit Now
6 Read ReviewFSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA$20Visit Now
7 Read ReviewCBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA$10Visit Now
8 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA$100Visit Now
9 Read ReviewCySEC, MWALI, FSCA$25Visit Now
10 Read ReviewFSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC$10Visit Now
JustMarkets Top 10 Bottom
 

EightCap at a Glance

Company Informationeightcap CTA logo
📅Year Founded2009
🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff100+
👩‍💻Amount of active traders40,000+
🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company)No
Regulation and Security
🛡️RegulationASIC, FCA, SCB, CySec
🌎Country of regulationAustralia, UK, The Bahamas, Cyprus, England and Wales
💻Account SegregationYes
🪫Negative balance protectionYes
🔋Investor Protection SchemesYes, in line with regulatory frameworks
Account Types and Features
➕AccountsStandard Account, Retail Islamic account, Professional account
💳Institutional AccountsYes
👨‍💼Managed AccountsNo
📇Minor account currenciesAUD, USD, EUR, GBP, NZD, CAD, SGD
💰Minimum Deposit$100 / R1806
Trading Conditions
🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time1-2 business days
🪙Fund Withdrawal FeeNone
📊Spreads from0.0 pips
💸Commissions$3.50 per lot
💱Number of base currencies supported6
🚀Swap FeesYes
📈LeverageUp to 1:500
📏Margin requirementsBased on instrument and account type
☪️Islamic account (swap-free)Yes
💻Demo AccountYes, unlimited
⌛Order Execution TimeLess than 0.1 seconds
📆VPS HostingYes, free VPS for eligible clients
Trading Instruments
🧾CFDs-Total Offered250+
🗠CFD Stock Indices10+
⚖️CFD Commodities5
📜CFD Shares100+
Deposits and Withdrawals
💳Deposit OptionsVisa, POLI, Bank Wire, BPAY, China UnionPay, Skrill, Neteller, Cryptocurrency, PayPal, WorldPay, FasaPay, PSP, PayRetailers
💵Withdrawal OptionsVisa, POLI, Bank Wire, BPAY, China UnionPay, Skrill, Neteller, Cryptocurrency, PayPal, WorldPay, FasaPay, PSP, PayRetailers
Trading Platforms and Tools
💻Trading PlatformsMetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5
👩‍💻OS CompatibilityWindows, macOS, Android, iOS
🖥️Forex trading toolsAutochartist, trading signals, VPS, economic calendar
Customer Support
🗣️Live chat availabilityYes 24/5
📱Customer Support email addressglobal@eightcap.com
📞Customer Support Contact Number+61 3 8592 2375
👾Social media PlatformsFacebook, LinkedIn, Twitter
🗣️Languages supported on WebsiteEnglish, Chinese, Spanish, Portuguese, Thai
Educational Resources and Support
🖺Forex courseYes
🧏‍♀️WebinarsYes, regularly held
📚Educational ResourcesBlog, tutorials, trading guides
Partnerships and Programs
🪪Affiliate program?Yes
👨‍🏫Amount of partnersNot specified
📋IB ProgramYes
🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams?Yes
🪙Rebate programYes
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
 

Eightcap Customer Reviews

  • Eightcap also offers more than 800 financial instruments for easy diversification.
  • The overall feedback, although experiences may differ, suggests that Eightcap is trustworthy for both beginner and experienced traders.
  • Traders also like the fact that this broker supports MT4 and MT5 accounts, as these platforms offer advanced charting and automated trading.
  • Other strong points mentioned are platform reliability, great security features, and 24/7 responsive support.

 

📍 Category 🔍 Review Summary ⭐Rating
💨 Trade ExecutionFast and seamless order execution⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
💰 Spreads & FeesCompetitive spreads with reasonable fees⭐⭐⭐⭐☆
📊 Trading PlatformsSupports MT4 & MT5 with advanced features⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
🔒 SecurityStrong security measures for safe trading⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
🤝 Customer Support24/7 support with responsive assistance⭐⭐⭐⭐☆
📚 Educational ResourcesHelpful materials for beginners & pros⭐⭐⭐⭐☆
📈 Asset VarietyOver 800 financial instruments available⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
 
💰 Min Deposit: $100
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FCA, CySEC, SCB
Start Trading Read Review
 

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform📝 Feedback Summary⭐ Rating
Myfxbook logo
Generally positive reviews highlighting reliable service and competitive spreads.⭐⭐⭐⭐ (4.2/5)
Forex Peace Army logo
Mixed reviews some users report positive experiences, while others mention issues with trade execution and withdrawals.⭐⭐☆☆ (2/5)
TrustPilot Logo
Generally positive feedback with a TrustScore of 4.2, reflecting reliable services and customer satisfaction.⭐⭐⭐⭐ (4.2/5)
 

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons
Low Forex FeesSlim Product Selection
Quick Account ApplicationLimited Research
Free Deposit and WithdrawalLack of Investor Protections
 

Conclusion

Overall, the minimum deposit amount required to register an EightCap live trading Raw or Standard account is USD 100 / R1600 ZAR.

 

You might also like:

Eightcap ReviewEightcap Account TypesEightcap Demo Account – Step by StepEightcap Fees and SpreadsEightcap Sign up Bonus

 

Frequently Asked Questions

 

What is the minimum deposit for Eightcap?

The minimum deposit for Eightcap typically starts at $100 for most account types. This entry-level requirement makes it accessible for beginner traders while still providing access to forex, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrency CFD markets on professional trading platforms.  

Does Eightcap have different minimum deposits for different accounts?

Yes, Eightcap offers different account types, such as Standard and Raw accounts, but both usually require a minimum deposit of around $100. However, certain promotions or regions may slightly adjust this requirement depending on regulatory or operational conditions.  

Can I start trading with less than the minimum deposit?

No, you must meet the stated minimum deposit requirement to activate a live trading account with Eightcap. Depositing less than the required amount will not enable trading functionality, though you can still explore demo accounts without any funding.  

Is the minimum deposit the same worldwide?

The minimum deposit at Eightcap is generally consistent globally, but it may vary slightly depending on your country of residence, payment method, or regulatory requirements. Always check your regional website or account dashboard for the most accurate requirements.  

What payment methods can I use to meet the minimum deposit?

Eightcap supports various funding methods, including bank transfers, credit/debit cards, and e-wallets like Skrill or Neteller. The chosen payment method does not usually change the minimum deposit requirement, but processing times and fees may differ.  

Are there fees when depositing the minimum amount?

Eightcap does not typically charge deposit fees, meaning you can fund your account with the full minimum amount. However, third-party payment providers or banks may impose their own fees, which could slightly reduce the final credited balance.  

Can I withdraw if I only deposited the minimum amount?

Yes, you can withdraw funds even if you only deposited the minimum amount, provided you meet any trading or verification requirements. Ensure your account is fully verified and check withdrawal policies to avoid delays or additional charges.  

Is the minimum deposit enough to trade effectively?

While the minimum deposit allows you to start trading, it may limit your position sizes and risk management flexibility. Many traders prefer depositing more capital to better manage trades, diversify positions, and handle market volatility more comfortably.  

Does Eightcap offer bonuses on minimum deposits?

Eightcap may occasionally provide promotional offers or bonuses, depending on your region. These promotions can apply to minimum deposits, but availability varies due to regulatory restrictions, so always review current offers directly on the broker’s official website.  

Is the minimum deposit refundable?

Yes, your deposit remains your own funds and can be withdrawn at any time, subject to trading conditions and withdrawal policies. It is not a fee but rather trading capital, which you can use, grow, or withdraw as needed.  

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