EightCap Minimum Deposit amount required to register an EightCap live trading Raw or Standard account is USD 100. This minimum deposit is equivalent to ZAR 1600.00 at the current exchange rate between the US Dollar and the South African Rand at the time of writing.
EightCap Minimum Deposit - Key Point Quick Overview
- ☑️Overview
- ☑️EightCap Minimum Deposit
- ☑️EightCap Deposit and Withdrawal
- ☑️EightCap at a Glance
- ☑️Customer Reviews
- ☑️Pros and Cons
- ☑️Conclusion
- ☑️Frequently Asked Questions
Overview
- EightCap is an Australian financial services company that offers trading solutions and access to currencies (Forex), commodities, indices, cryptocurrencies, and shares to global customers.
- The trading environment is secure, and the broker has won numerous awards, including the 'Best Forex Educational Resources - Global' and 'Best Forex Trading Support in Europe' (2021).
EightCap Minimum Deposit
The minimum deposit amount required to register an EightCap live trading Raw or Standard account is USD 100. This minimum deposit is equivalent to ZAR 1600.00 at the current exchange rate between the US Dollar and the South African Rand at the time of writing.
|🔎 Account
|🥇 Raw
|🥈 Standard
|💰 Min. Deposit
|$100 USD
|$100 USD
|R1600 ZAR
|R1600 ZAR
|📝Sign up
|👉 Open Account
|👉 Open Account
EightCap Deposit and Withdrawal
- EightCap's Deposit and Withdrawal procedures are both fast and user-friendly. Each Payment Option has its own specifications, which traders must take note.
Deposit Options
|🔎 Deposit Option
|⌛ Processing Time
|💰 Transaction Fee
|🛑 Deposit Limit
|🥇 Visa
|Instant
|None
|USD 100 – 4 000
|🥈 POLI Payment
|Instant (AUD)
|None
|AUD 100 –10 000
|🥉 Bank Wire
|1–5 business days
|Varies (bank fees)
|No upper limit
|🏅 BPAY
|1–2 business days (AUD)
|None
|AUD 100–10 000
|🥇 China UnionPay
|Instant (CNY)
|None
|100 – 3 000 CNY
|🥈 Skrill
|Instant (USD, EUR, CAD)
|None
|USD 100 –10 000
|🥉 Neteller
|Instant (USD, EUR, CAD)
|None
|USD 100 –10 000
|🏅 Cryptocurrency
|Instant
|None
|Unlimited (min USD 0)
|🥇 PayPal
|Instant (EUR/USD/GBP etc.)
|None
|USD 100 – 4 000 / EUR 4 000
|🥈 WorldPay
|Instant (multiple currencies)
|None
|Up to USD 50 000
|🥉 FasaPay
|Instant (USD)
|None
|USD 100 – 10 000
|🏅 PSP
|Instant (THB, VND, MYR, IDR, PHP)
|None
|USD 100 – 3 000
|🥇 PayRetailers
|1–2 business days (BRL/USD)
|None
|USD 50 – 4 000 / BRL equivalent
|📝Sign up
|👉 Open Account
|👉 Open Account
|👉 Open Account
How to make a Deposit with Eightcap
Step 1: Log In
- Log in to your dashboard with your email or Google account.
Step 2: Make a Deposit
- Find a method that suits your needs and make a deposit.
How to make a Withdrawal with EightCap TradingView
Step 1: Log in
- Log in to the Client Portal area and click Withdrawals from the menu options.
Step 2: Request Withdrawal
- The trader can now select the trading account they wish to withdraw funds from and enter the desired amount.
- Choose the funds destination or where the funds must be withdrawn to.
- Confirm the details and click Request Withdrawal to complete the withdrawal request.
🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa
|Rank
|Broker
|Broker Review
|Regulators
|Minimum Deposit
|Visit Broker
|🥇
|Read Review
|ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA
|$100
|Visit Now
|🥈
|Read Review
|FSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA
|$0
|Visit Now
|🥉
|Read Review
|CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA
|$5
|Visit Now
|4
|Read Review
|ASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB
|$0
|Visit Now
|5
|Read Review
|BVI FSC
|$0
|Visit Now
|6
|Read Review
|FSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA
|$20
|Visit Now
|7
|Read Review
|CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA
|$10
|Visit Now
|8
|Read Review
|ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA
|$100
|Visit Now
|9
|Read Review
|CySEC, MWALI, FSCA
|$25
|Visit Now
|10
|Read Review
|FSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC
|$10
|Visit Now
EightCap at a Glance
|Company Information
|📅Year Founded
|2009
|🧑🏻💻Amount of staff
|100+
|👩💻Amount of active traders
|40,000+
|🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company)
|No
|Regulation and Security
|🛡️Regulation
|ASIC, FCA, SCB, CySec
|🌎Country of regulation
|Australia, UK, The Bahamas, Cyprus, England and Wales
|💻Account Segregation
|Yes
|🪫Negative balance protection
|Yes
|🔋Investor Protection Schemes
|Yes, in line with regulatory frameworks
|Account Types and Features
|➕Accounts
|Standard Account, Retail Islamic account, Professional account
|💳Institutional Accounts
|Yes
|👨💼Managed Accounts
|No
|📇Minor account currencies
|AUD, USD, EUR, GBP, NZD, CAD, SGD
|💰Minimum Deposit
|$100 / R1806
|Trading Conditions
|🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time
|1-2 business days
|🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee
|None
|📊Spreads from
|0.0 pips
|💸Commissions
|$3.50 per lot
|💱Number of base currencies supported
|6
|🚀Swap Fees
|Yes
|📈Leverage
|Up to 1:500
|📏Margin requirements
|Based on instrument and account type
|☪️Islamic account (swap-free)
|Yes
|💻Demo Account
|Yes, unlimited
|⌛Order Execution Time
|Less than 0.1 seconds
|📆VPS Hosting
|Yes, free VPS for eligible clients
|Trading Instruments
|🧾CFDs-Total Offered
|250+
|🗠CFD Stock Indices
|10+
|⚖️CFD Commodities
|5
|📜CFD Shares
|100+
|Deposits and Withdrawals
|💳Deposit Options
|Visa, POLI, Bank Wire, BPAY, China UnionPay, Skrill, Neteller, Cryptocurrency, PayPal, WorldPay, FasaPay, PSP, PayRetailers
|💵Withdrawal Options
|Visa, POLI, Bank Wire, BPAY, China UnionPay, Skrill, Neteller, Cryptocurrency, PayPal, WorldPay, FasaPay, PSP, PayRetailers
|Trading Platforms and Tools
|💻Trading Platforms
|MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5
|👩💻OS Compatibility
|Windows, macOS, Android, iOS
|🖥️Forex trading tools
|Autochartist, trading signals, VPS, economic calendar
|Customer Support
|🗣️Live chat availability
|Yes 24/5
|📱Customer Support email address
|global@eightcap.com
|📞Customer Support Contact Number
|+61 3 8592 2375
|👾Social media Platforms
|Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter
|🗣️Languages supported on Website
|English, Chinese, Spanish, Portuguese, Thai
|Educational Resources and Support
|🖺Forex course
|Yes
|🧏♀️Webinars
|Yes, regularly held
|📚Educational Resources
|Blog, tutorials, trading guides
|Partnerships and Programs
|🪪Affiliate program?
|Yes
|👨🏫Amount of partners
|Not specified
|📋IB Program
|Yes
|🏃♂️➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams?
|Yes
|🪙Rebate program
|Yes
|📝Sign up
|👉 Open Account
Eightcap Customer Reviews
- Eightcap also offers more than 800 financial instruments for easy diversification.
- The overall feedback, although experiences may differ, suggests that Eightcap is trustworthy for both beginner and experienced traders.
- Traders also like the fact that this broker supports MT4 and MT5 accounts, as these platforms offer advanced charting and automated trading.
- Other strong points mentioned are platform reliability, great security features, and 24/7 responsive support.
|📍 Category
|🔍 Review Summary
|⭐Rating
|💨 Trade Execution
|Fast and seamless order execution
|⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
|💰 Spreads & Fees
|Competitive spreads with reasonable fees
|⭐⭐⭐⭐☆
|📊 Trading Platforms
|Supports MT4 & MT5 with advanced features
|⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
|🔒 Security
|Strong security measures for safe trading
|⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
|🤝 Customer Support
|24/7 support with responsive assistance
|⭐⭐⭐⭐☆
|📚 Educational Resources
|Helpful materials for beginners & pros
|⭐⭐⭐⭐☆
|📈 Asset Variety
|Over 800 financial instruments available
|⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
Customers Ratings
|🌐 Platform
|📝 Feedback Summary
|⭐ Rating
|Generally positive reviews highlighting reliable service and competitive spreads.
|⭐⭐⭐⭐ (4.2/5)
|Mixed reviews some users report positive experiences, while others mention issues with trade execution and withdrawals.
|⭐⭐☆☆ (2/5)
|Generally positive feedback with a TrustScore of 4.2, reflecting reliable services and customer satisfaction.
|⭐⭐⭐⭐ (4.2/5)
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Low Forex Fees
|Slim Product Selection
|Quick Account Application
|Limited Research
|Free Deposit and Withdrawal
|Lack of Investor Protections
ConclusionOverall, the minimum deposit amount required to register an EightCap live trading Raw or Standard account is USD 100 / R1600 ZAR.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the minimum deposit for Eightcap?
The minimum deposit for Eightcap typically starts at $100 for most account types. This entry-level requirement makes it accessible for beginner traders while still providing access to forex, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrency CFD markets on professional trading platforms.
Does Eightcap have different minimum deposits for different accounts?
Yes, Eightcap offers different account types, such as Standard and Raw accounts, but both usually require a minimum deposit of around $100. However, certain promotions or regions may slightly adjust this requirement depending on regulatory or operational conditions.
Can I start trading with less than the minimum deposit?
No, you must meet the stated minimum deposit requirement to activate a live trading account with Eightcap. Depositing less than the required amount will not enable trading functionality, though you can still explore demo accounts without any funding.
Is the minimum deposit the same worldwide?
The minimum deposit at Eightcap is generally consistent globally, but it may vary slightly depending on your country of residence, payment method, or regulatory requirements. Always check your regional website or account dashboard for the most accurate requirements.
What payment methods can I use to meet the minimum deposit?
Eightcap supports various funding methods, including bank transfers, credit/debit cards, and e-wallets like Skrill or Neteller. The chosen payment method does not usually change the minimum deposit requirement, but processing times and fees may differ.
Are there fees when depositing the minimum amount?
Eightcap does not typically charge deposit fees, meaning you can fund your account with the full minimum amount. However, third-party payment providers or banks may impose their own fees, which could slightly reduce the final credited balance.
Can I withdraw if I only deposited the minimum amount?
Yes, you can withdraw funds even if you only deposited the minimum amount, provided you meet any trading or verification requirements. Ensure your account is fully verified and check withdrawal policies to avoid delays or additional charges.
Is the minimum deposit enough to trade effectively?
While the minimum deposit allows you to start trading, it may limit your position sizes and risk management flexibility. Many traders prefer depositing more capital to better manage trades, diversify positions, and handle market volatility more comfortably.
Does Eightcap offer bonuses on minimum deposits?
Eightcap may occasionally provide promotional offers or bonuses, depending on your region. These promotions can apply to minimum deposits, but availability varies due to regulatory restrictions, so always review current offers directly on the broker’s official website.
Is the minimum deposit refundable?
Yes, your deposit remains your own funds and can be withdrawn at any time, subject to trading conditions and withdrawal policies. It is not a fee but rather trading capital, which you can use, grow, or withdraw as needed.
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