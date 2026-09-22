Eightcap does not offer a standard sign-up bonus or a no-deposit promotion for new clients in South Africa

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FCA, CySEC, SCB Start Trading Read Review

EightCap Sign Up Bonus - Key Point Quick Overview

Overview

EightCap is an Australian financial services company that offers trading solutions and access to currencies (Forex), commodities, indices, cryptocurrencies, and shares to global customers.

is an Australian financial services company that offers trading solutions and access to currencies (Forex), commodities, indices, cryptocurrencies, and shares to global customers. The trading environment is secure, and the broker has won numerous awards, including the 'Best Forex Educational Resources - Global' and 'Best Forex Trading Support in Europe' (2021).

EightCap Sign-Up Bonus

Eightcap does not offer a standard sign-up bonus or a no-deposit promotion for new clients in South Africa.

EightCap Affiliate Program

EightCap offers an affiliate program in the form of an IB or "Introducing Broker".

offers an in the form of an IB or "Introducing Broker". Applicants for the program will be required to complete a short online registration and, upon approval, refer new customers to EightCap for Commissions.

The program comes at no cost to the applicant, and commissions are based on the trading volumes of the referred customers.

EightCap Affiliate and IB Program

Users cannot obtain a trader sign-up bonus from Eightcap, but the company provides an appealing Introducing Broker program to affiliates.

The Introducing Brokers can secure $6 per lot together with $900 CPA by enrolling actively trading clients beyond 150.

The IB program enables South African affiliates to make money from their networks, yet fails to provide benefits to newly signed-up account holders.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FCA, CySEC, SCB Start Trading Read Review

Guide to Open an Eightcap Affiliate Step-by-Step

Step 1: Visit the Eightcap Partners Website

Open your web browser and go to Eightcap, the dedicated site for partnership programs.

Step 2: Complete the Partner Application Form

Fill out the online application form for the Affiliate or IB Program.

The application is simple and typically reviewed within 1–2 business days.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FCA, CySEC, SCB Start Trading Read Review

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

EightCap at a Glance

Company Information 📅Year Founded 2009 🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff 100+ 👩‍💻Amount of active traders 40,000+ 🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company) No Regulation and Security 🛡️Regulation ASIC, FCA, SCB, CySec 🌎Country of regulation Australia, UK, The Bahamas, Cyprus, England and Wales 💻Account Segregation Yes 🪫Negative balance protection Yes 🔋Investor Protection Schemes Yes, in line with regulatory frameworks Account Types and Features ➕Accounts Standard Account, Retail Islamic account, Professional account 💳Institutional Accounts Yes 👨‍💼Managed Accounts No 📇Minor account currencies AUD, USD, EUR, GBP, NZD, CAD, SGD 💰Minimum Deposit $100 / R1806 Trading Conditions 🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time 1-2 business days 🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee None 📊Spreads from 0.0 pips 💸Commissions $3.50 per lot 💱Number of base currencies supported 6 🚀Swap Fees Yes 📈Leverage Up to 1:500 📏Margin requirements Based on instrument and account type ☪️Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 💻Demo Account Yes, unlimited ⌛Order Execution Time Less than 0.1 seconds 📆VPS Hosting Yes, free VPS for eligible clients Trading Instruments 🧾CFDs-Total Offered 250+ 🗠CFD Stock Indices 10+ ⚖️CFD Commodities 5 📜CFD Shares 100+ Deposits and Withdrawals 💳Deposit Options Visa, POLI, Bank Wire, BPAY, China UnionPay, Skrill, Neteller, Cryptocurrency, PayPal, WorldPay, FasaPay, PSP, PayRetailers 💵Withdrawal Options Visa, POLI, Bank Wire, BPAY, China UnionPay, Skrill, Neteller, Cryptocurrency, PayPal, WorldPay, FasaPay, PSP, PayRetailers Trading Platforms and Tools 💻Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5 👩‍💻OS Compatibility Windows, macOS, Android, iOS 🖥️Forex trading tools Autochartist, trading signals, VPS, economic calendar Customer Support 🗣️Live chat availability Yes 24/5 📱Customer Support email address global@eightcap.com 📞Customer Support Contact Number +61 3 8592 2375 👾Social media Platforms Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter 🗣️Languages supported on Website English, Chinese, Spanish, Portuguese, Thai Educational Resources and Support 🖺Forex course Yes 🧏‍♀️Webinars Yes, regularly held 📚Educational Resources Blog, tutorials, trading guides Partnerships and Programs 🪪Affiliate program? Yes 👨‍🏫Amount of partners Not specified 📋IB Program Yes 🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams? Yes 🪙Rebate program Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Eightcap Customer Reviews

Eightcap also offers more than 800 financial instruments for easy diversification.

The overall feedback, although experiences may differ, suggests that Eightcap is trustworthy for both beginner and experienced traders.

Traders also like the fact that this broker supports MT4 and MT5 accounts, as these platforms offer advanced charting and automated trading.

Other strong points mentioned are platform reliability, great security features, and 24/7 responsive support.

📍 Category 🔍 Review Summary ⭐Rating 💨 Trade Execution Fast and seamless order execution ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ 💰 Spreads & Fees Competitive spreads with reasonable fees ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ 📊 Trading Platforms Supports MT4 & MT5 with advanced features ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ 🔒 Security Strong security measures for safe trading ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ 🤝 Customer Support 24/7 support with responsive assistance ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ 📚 Educational Resources Helpful materials for beginners & pros ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ 📈 Asset Variety Over 800 financial instruments available ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FCA, CySEC, SCB Start Trading Read Review

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Generally positive reviews highlighting reliable service and competitive spreads. ⭐⭐⭐⭐ (4.2/5) Mixed reviews some users report positive experiences, while others mention issues with trade execution and withdrawals. ⭐⭐☆☆ (2/5) Generally positive feedback with a TrustScore of 4.2, reflecting reliable services and customer satisfaction. ⭐⭐⭐⭐ (4.2/5)

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Low Forex Fees Slim Product Selection Quick Account Application Limited Research Free Deposit and Withdrawal Lack of Investor Protections

Conclusion Eightcap does not offer a standard sign-up bonus or a no-deposit promotion for new clients in South Africa.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the EightCap sign up bonus?

EightCap sign up bonuses vary depending on region, promotions, and regulatory rules. Typically, traders may receive deposit bonuses, trading credits, or rebates after meeting conditions such as minimum deposit volume requirements and account verification before withdrawing any related profits successfully.

Does EightCap always offer a sign up bonus?

EightCap does not always provide a sign up bonus because promotional availability depends on jurisdiction, marketing campaigns, and compliance rules. Traders should check the official website or contact support to confirm whether any current bonus or incentive program is active.

How can I qualify for an EightCap bonus?

To qualify for an EightCap bonus, traders usually need to open a new account, complete identity verification, deposit a specified minimum amount, and agree to promotional terms. Eligibility may differ by region and account type, so reviewing conditions beforehand is essential.

Can I withdraw the EightCap bonus immediately?

EightCap bonuses typically cannot be withdrawn immediately because they are tied to trading requirements. Traders must reach specific volume thresholds or conditions before converting bonuses into withdrawable funds, ensuring the promotion encourages active trading rather than instant cash withdrawals.

Are EightCap bonuses available worldwide?

EightCap bonuses are not available in all countries due to regulatory restrictions. Some regions prohibit trading incentives entirely. Traders should verify eligibility based on their location to avoid confusion and ensure compliance with local financial laws governing broker promotions.

What types of bonuses does EightCap offer?

EightCap may offer different bonus types, including deposit bonuses, trading credits, cashback offers, or referral incentives. Each promotion has unique rules and expiration periods, so traders should carefully review terms to understand how rewards are earned and used within accounts.

Do bonuses affect my trading conditions on EightCap?

Bonuses on EightCap generally do not change core trading conditions such as spreads or execution speeds. However, they may influence margin availability or risk exposure because bonus funds can increase usable equity, allowing traders to open larger positions.

Is there a time limit on EightCap bonuses?

Most EightCap bonuses come with expiration dates requiring traders to meet conditions within a specific timeframe. If requirements are not fulfilled before the deadline, the bonus may be removed along with any associated benefits tied to the promotion.

Can existing users claim an EightCap sign up bonus?

Sign up bonuses are typically designed for new clients only. Existing EightCap users may instead access loyalty rewards, referral incentives, or seasonal promotions, depending on availability, but they usually cannot claim introductory bonuses again after initial registration.

Where can I find current EightCap bonus promotions?

The best place to find current EightCap promotions is the official website or verified partner pages. Checking regularly ensures traders stay updated on new offers, eligibility requirements, and any changes to bonus terms introduced by the broker.