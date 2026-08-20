The 10 Best FCA-Regulated Forex Brokers in 2026 are IG, Pepperstone, XTB, CMC Markets, City Index, FxPro, HFM, Tickmill, ThinkMarkets and Plus500.

The FCA is one of the better-known regulators in forex and CFD trading, but there’s one point traders need to get right from the start.

The FCA regulates the legal company behind the account, not the broker brand as a whole.

A broker can have an FCA-regulated UK company and still use a different entity for clients in South Africa, Europe, Australia or other regions.

XTB is a good example. Its current documents say UK clients are onboarded through XTB Limited, FRN 522157, while traders outside the UK and EU can be placed under another company in the group.

What is the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)?

The Financial Conduct Authority, or FCA, is a financial regulatory body in the United Kingdom responsible for the functioning of the UK financial markets.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

What does the FCA do?

The FCA regulates the conduct of financial markets in the UK. It supervises forex brokers, enforces strict compliance rules, protects investor interests, and ensures fair competition within the financial industry to maintain market integrity and trust.

Best FCA Regulated Forex Brokers in 2026 – A Comparison

10 Best FCA Regulated Forex Brokers (2026)

IG Group — Best Overall FCA-Regulated Forex Broker Pepperstone — Best FCA Broker for Low Raw Spreads XTB — Best FCA Broker for Market Range CMC Markets — Best FCA Broker for Advanced Trading Platforms City Index — Best FCA Broker with No Account-Opening Minimum FxPro — Best FCA Broker for Strong Regulatory Standing HFM — Best FCA Broker with a Broad Account Ecosystem Tickmill — Best FCA Broker for Cost-Conscious Forex Trading ThinkMarkets — Best FCA Broker with ThinkTrader Plus500 — Best FCA Broker for Simple Commission-Free CFD Trading

1. IG Group

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: FCA, BAFIN, FINMA, DFSA, MAS, ASIC, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

IG Group is one of the top FCA-regulated brokers because of its listed instruments, low spreads, and two-tier trading platforms. It also provides good educational services, which make it suitable for new and professional traders.

For CFD trading, the relevant entity is IG Markets Ltd, FCA Register number 195355. IG Index Ltd, FRN 114059, separately provides spread betting, while other group entities handle share dealing and investments.

Features

🥇Broker 🏛️ Headquarters Australia, UK, USA, Switzerland, UAE, Singapore, Japan 📅 Year Founded 1974 ⚖️ Regulating Authorities FCA, CFTC, NFA, BaFin, FINMA, ASIC, FMA, MAS, FSA, FSCA, DFSA, JFSA, METI, MAFF. 🌐 Countries not accepted for trade Not specified ☪️ Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 📒 Demo Account Yes ✴️ Institutional Accounts Yes 👨🏼‍💼 Managed Accounts Yes ⬆️ Maximum Leverage 1:200 💰 Minimum Deposit $0 💳 Deposit Options Bank Wire Transfer Credit/Debit Cards, and PayPal 💳 Withdrawal Options Bank Wire Transfer Credit/Debit Cards, and PayPal 📊 Platform Types MetaTrader 4 IG Platform ProRealTime (PRT) L2 Dealer FIX API 📶 OS Compatibility Web browsers, Windows, MacOS, Linux, Android, iPhone, tablets, iPads 📈 Tradable assets offered Forex, Indices Shares, Commodities, Cryptocurrencies Interest rates Bonds ETFs Futures Options 💬 Languages supported on Website English 💬 Customer Support Languages Multi-lingual ⏲️ Customer Service Hours 24/5 🚀Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌Cons The FCA enforces strict regulatory standards, ensuring IG follows best practices in client fund protection, data security, and transparency. The FCA imposes leverage limits (up to 1:30 for retail traders), which may limit profit potential for traders who prefer higher leverage options. Segregated Client Accounts Strict Regulatory Requirements Fair Trading Environment Slower Account Processes

Is IG Group a safe broker for UK traders?

Yes, IG Group is regulated by the FCA and listed on the London Stock Exchange. Client funds are held in segregated accounts, ensuring top-tier safety for retail traders in the UK.

What platforms does IG Group offer?

IG offers its own advanced web-based platform, mobile apps, and access to MetaTrader 4. These platforms support advanced charting, indicators, and risk management tools tailored for both beginners and professional traders.

2. Pepperstone

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 (1:30 for retail EEA/UK clients) 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, BAFIN, CMA, CySEC, DFSA, FCA, SCB Start Trading Read Review

Pepperstone is one of the largest regulated Forex Brokers in the World. Pepperstone offers access to market-leading trading platforms, trusted support, and award-winning educational resources.

Pepperstone Limited is FCA-authorised under FRN 684312.

Features

📌 Broker 🏛 Regulatory Status and Licensing ASIC, FCA, CySEC, SCB, DFSA, 💳 Deposit and Withdrawal Methods Bank transfer, Credit/Debit cards, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller. 💹 Spreads and Commission Structure Spreads start from 0.0 pips ⚖ Leverage and Margin Requirements Leverage up to 1:500 📊 Trading Platforms Available MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader, TradingView, ⚡ Execution Speed and Order Processing Fast execution, under 0.1 seconds 💵 Minimum Deposit Requirement No minimum deposit required 🏦 Account Types Offered Standard, Razor, Islamic, Demo 📞 Availability of Local Customer Support 24/5 customer support via live chat, email, and phone. 📈 Instruments Available Over 1,200 instruments, including Forex pairs, Commodities, Cryptos, Indices, and Shares 💰 Trading Fees Beyond Spreads Inactivity fees are not charged swap fees apply $20 fee for international bank transfers 🎓 Educational Resources and Market Analysis Forex courses, webinars, trading guides, market analysis, Autochartist, and Trading Central. 👥 Copy Trading and Social Trading Features Yes, through cTrader Automate and other social trading features 📱 Mobile Trading Experience and App Performance Apps available across platforms 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Fast Account Opening Mostly CFDs Offered Excellent Customer Support Basic MetaTrader Platform Negative Balance Protection No Managed Accounts

Why is Pepperstone known for low spreads?

Pepperstone provides razor-sharp spreads from 0.0 pips on its Razor account. It sources deep liquidity from multiple providers, reducing trading costs, especially for active traders and scalpers.

Is Pepperstone regulated by the FCA?

Yes, Pepperstone is fully authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), which ensures strict compliance with client fund protection, transparency, and fair trading practices.

3. XTB

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: FCA, CySEC, IFSC, KNF Start Trading Read Review

XTB is one of the largest, global stock exchange-listed FX & CFD brokers with more than 15 years of experience in the field. XTB has offices in over 13 countries across the globe and provides clients with a proprietary trading platform plus dedicated customer support. XTB is regulated by the world’s biggest supervisory authorities, including the FCA, KNF, CySEC, and IFSC.

XTB Limited is authorised and regulated by the FCA under FRN 522157.

Features

🔍Broker 📜 FSCA regulated Yes 🕖 Time to open an account Within minutes (usually under 24 hours) 🗺️ Service Description Global multi-asset broker with access to forex, indices, stocks, and more 🚀Bonus Occasionally offered (region-specific) 🎁 Sign Up Bonus Not always available; check promotions page 🥇Publicly Traded (Listed Company) Yes – Listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE: XTB) 🗺️ Country of regulation UK, Poland, Cyprus, UAE, Belize 🔥Trust Score 90+/100 – Very High Trust 🔥Live support Available via live chat, phone & email 📱 MetaTrader 4 (MT4) Not supported 📱 MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Not supported 📊Trading Islamic Account Yes – Swap-free account available 💳 Deposit with credit card Yes 💱 Number of base currencies supported 5+ (USD, EUR, GBP, HUF, and more) 💰 Spreads From 0.1 pips (floating) 💰Leverage Up to 1:500 (depending on region & account type) 💰Currency Pairs (Total Forex pairs) 50+ 💰 Withdrawal fee amount Free for bank transfers above the minimum threshold 💰 Trading fees class Low to moderate 💰 Minimum deposit $0 (varies slightly by region) 💰 Inactivity fee charged Yes – $10/month after 12 months inactivity 🔢 Number of clients 500,000+ worldwide 📙 Website Languages 15+ (including English, Spanish, Polish, Arabic, etc.) 💵 Account currencies USD, EUR, GBP, HUF, PLN 📙 PAMM Not supported ✔️ Scalping Allowed Yes ✔️ Scalping Supported 🗺️ Hedging Yes ✔️Safety of Funds Client funds are held in segregated accounts 📙 Demo Account Description Free, unlimited use, preloaded with virtual funds 📍 Sponsership Active – includes sports (e.g., football club deals) 📍 Partnership Affiliate and IB (Introducing Broker) programs available 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Strong regulation in multiple regions (e.g., FCA, CySEC) Not available in the US or Canada Tight spreads and low commission accounts for certain regions Fees on stock CFDs can be higher compared to some competitors xStation 5 and MetaTrader 4 (MT4) for various trader levels Fewer account options compared to some brokers Offers comprehensive training materials and market analysis Does not offer MT5 platform, which some traders may prefer Reliable and fast order execution with no dealing desk intervention Lacks promotional bonuses or incentives Accessible to beginners as no minimum deposit is required Charges an inactivity fee after 12 months of no trading activity

What instruments can I trade with XTB?

XTB offers over 2,100 instruments, including forex, indices, commodities, shares, and cryptocurrencies. Its xStation 5 platform is designed to handle diverse asset classes with excellent execution speed and analytics.

Is XTB good for beginners?

Yes, XTB provides rich educational materials, webinars, and market news. Its user-friendly platform and demo account also support a smooth learning curve for new traders.

4. CMC Markets

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 200:1 🏦 Regulators: FCA, IIROC, ASIC, FMA, MAS Start Trading Read Review

Overview

CMC Markets is praised for its advanced trading platform and diverse range of forex pairs. It also provides in-depth market analysis and tools for professional traders while maintaining no minimum deposit requirement.

CMC Markets UK plc is authorised and regulated by the FCA under FRN 173730.

Features

🔎 Broker 📌Regulation and Licenses Regulated by CIRO (formerly IIROC) also licensed by FCA (UK), ASIC (Australia), MAS (Singapore), BaFin (Germany), FMA (New Zealand) 💰Bonuses No bonuses offered due to regulatory restrictions ⏰Support Hours 24/5 via phone, email, and live chat 📈Trading Platforms Next Generation (web-based), MetaTrader 4 (MT4) 📉Account Types CFD Trading, FX Active, Corporate Accounts 💴Base Currencies CAD, USD, GBP, EUR, AUD, SGD, NOK, NZD, PLN, SEK 💹Spreads From 0.3 pips (variable); FX Active account offers 0.0 pips on major pairs with commission 📊Leverage Up to 33:1 for currency pairs varies for other instruments 💵Currency Pairs Over 330 forex pairs, including major, minor, and exotic pairs 💶Minimum Deposit 0 USD 💷Inactivity Fee $10/month after 12 months of inactivity 💻Website Languages English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Polish, Swedish, Norwegian, Chinese 💰Fees and Commissions Spreads and commissions apply FX Active account charges $2.50 per $100,000 traded 🤝Affiliate Program Yes 🅰️Scalping Yes 🅱️Hedging Yes ⚙️Trading Instruments Forex, indices, commodities, shares, ETFs, cryptocurrencies, treasuries 🚀Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Well-regulated by strict entities US clients not accepted Client funds kept in segregated accounts Spreads are marked-up FSCS member Fixed spreads not provided MetaTrader 4 Nextgen supported No social trading

What makes CMC Markets' trading platform unique?

CMC Markets’ proprietary Next Generation platform offers 115+ indicators, advanced order types, and detailed price projection tools, making it ideal for experienced traders and technical analysts.

Is CMC Markets FCA regulated?

Yes, CMC Markets is regulated by the FCA in the UK. It’s known for its strong financial backing and transparent practices.

5. City Index

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: FCA Start Trading Read Review

Overview

City Index founded in 1983, was a pioneering spread betting company in the United Kingdom. City Index moved into CFD (Contract for Difference) trading as the financial environment shifted in 2001. This reputed broker is also tightly regulated, with licenses from top-tier nations like the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). This provides traders with great peace of mind in a well-supervised environment.

The UK brand is operated by StoneX Financial Ltd, authorised by the FCA under FRN 446717.

Features

⭐Broker 🏛️ Regulation FCA, RFED 💰 Minimum Deposit None 📊 Average spreads from 1.6 pips 💹 Commissions from $0.01 / R0.16 ZAR per trade 💳 Deposit / Withdrawal fees None 📊 Maximum leverage 1:100 🔥 Bonus None ☎️ Customer support 24/5 📊 Forex Pairs 84 🪙 Inactivity fee Yes 🔁 Spreads from 1.0 Pips 🔎 Account Standard and MT4 💻Trading Platforms Web Trader platform, MetaTrader4 🆓 Demo Account Yes 🪙 Cryptocurrency Yes 📊 Spread Type Variable 🎉 Sign-Up Bonus No 📌 Spread Betting Yes ⚙️ Markets 13'500+ 📧 Email/SMS Alerts Yes 🇿🇦 ZAR accounts Yes ☎️ South African Telephone Number 010 449 4445. 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌Cons Low Forex Fees Limited Product Portfolio Fast Account Opening High Stock CFD fees Diverse research tools Limited account selection

What is the minimum deposit at City Index?

City Index allows traders to start with as little as $0, making it accessible for those wanting to test live markets without a large financial commitment.

Does City Index offer spread betting and CFDs?

Yes, City Index provides both CFD trading and spread betting options with competitive spreads on forex, indices, commodities, and more, catering to different trader preferences.

6. FxPro

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FCA, SCB, and FSA Start Trading Read Review

FxPro is a Forex Service Provider with a long history in the financial markets. It offers Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on six asset classes: Forex, Shares, Spot Indices, Futures, Spot Metals, and Spot Energy.

FxPro UK Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority under FRN 509956. The company has held FCA authorisation since 2010.

Features

🔎 Broker 📌 Year Founded 2006 👤 Amount of staff Over 500 👥 Amount of active traders Over 700,000 📍 Publicly Traded Yes (Listed on the London Stock Exchange) 📈 Regulation FCA (Financial Conduct Authority), CySEC (Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission) 📉 Country of regulation United Kingdom, Cyprus 📊 Account Segregation Yes 💹 Negative balance protection Yes 🚨 Investor Protection Schemes Yes 🅰️ Institutional Accounts Yes 🅱️ Managed Accounts Yes 💴 Minor account currencies Yes 💶 Minimum Deposit $100 / R1806 💵 Average deposit/withdrawal processing time Typically 1-3 business days for withdrawals 💷 Fund Withdrawal Fee Generally none, but can vary depending on the method ↪️ Spreads from 0.0 pips (on Pro accounts) 🚩 Commissions Varies by account type and instrument 🔢 Number of base currencies supported 50+ 💳 Swap Fees Varies by instrument and account type ⚙️ Leverage Up to 1:500 📐 Margin requirements Varies by instrument and account type ☪️ Islamic account Yes 🆓 Demo Account Yes ⏰ Order Execution Time Typically milliseconds to seconds 🖥️ VPS Hosting Available for clients with specific account types 📈 CFDs-Total Offered 1,000+ 📉 CFD Stock Indices Yes 🍎 CFD Commodities Yes 📊 CFD Shares Yes 💴 Deposit Options Bank transfer, credit/debit, e-wallets 💶 Withdrawal Options Bank transfer, credit/debit, e-wallets 🖥️ Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), cTrader 💻 OS Compatibility Windows, macOS, iOS, Android 🖱️ Forex trading tools Expert Advisors, Trading Signals, Market News 🫶 Customer Support Yes 🥰 Live chat availability Yes 💌 Customer Support Email address support@fxpro.com ☎️ Customer Support Contact Number Varies by region ⭐ Social media Platforms Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube 🚩 Languages supported on FXPro Website Multiple ✏️ Forex course Yes 📔 Webinars Yes 📚 Educational Resources Yes 📒 Affiliate program Yes 📑 Amount of partners Multiple 🗃️ IB Program Yes 🗄️ Do they sponsor any notable events or teams Yes 📇 Rebate program Yes 🔖 Does FXPro accept South African traders Yes 🏷️ Is FXPro regulated by the FSCA Yes ⚙️ Do FXPro offer an Affiliate Program for South African Traders Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pro and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Competitive Spreads Does not offer its services in all countries due to legal jurisdictions Fast Execution Some users have reported mixed experiences with customer support, with occasional delays in responses or difficulties in resolving issues. Variety of Instruments FxPro imposes withdrawal fees for certain payment methods, which can reduce the overall profitability of trading. Robust Trading Platforms Limited Research Tools

Is FxPro trustworthy and regulated?

FxPro is FCA-regulated and operates under strict financial rules. It maintains client fund segregation and has built a reputation for transparency and secure trading.

What trading platforms does FxPro offer?

FxPro supports MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and cTrader. These platforms come with automated trading tools, customizable charts, and are suitable for various trading strategies.

7. HFM

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSC, CMA, and FCA Start Trading Read Review

The strength of HFM is the variety of trading instruments available, favorable trading conditions, and effective trading platforms. Both traders starting with low amounts of capital and those who need more assistance should also consider this broker due to the considerable minimum deposits and excellent customer service.

HFM has a current UK regulatory entity called HF Markets (UK) Ltd, authorised under FCA FRN 801701.

Features

🔍Broker ⬆️Maximum Leverage 500:1 ⬇️Min. Spread 0.0 pips ⚖️Regulators CySEC, FCA, FSCA, DFSA, FSC 📈Trading Desk Type Market Maker 💰 Minimum Deposit $0 USD ✅ Spread Type 1:2000 📍 Max Simultaneous Open Orders 60 -500 🔢Number of FX Pairs 51 📊Hedging Allowed Yes 📈Scalping Yes ☪️Swap-Free Accounts Yes 💴Account Currency USD, ZAR 👤Personal Account Manager Yes 📊Copy Trading Follower, Strategy Provider 👥Refer a Friend Yes, Invite your friends to join HFM, and for each successful referral, enjoy a cash reward of up to $200 📉Trading CFDs with HFM Over 500 markets 📍Minimum Trade Size 0.01 Lot 🔁Copy Trading Yes 📌Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE). Yes 📞Telephone Trading Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Easily access your account from anywhere at any time. While the app offers essential banking functions, it may not have all the advanced features available through online banking. Enhanced security features to protect your personal and financial information. Requires a stable internet connection to function properly. Quickly perform various banking tasks, such as checking balances, transferring funds, and locating ATMs. Like any mobile app, it may encounter occasional glitches or bugs. Intuitive design for easy navigation and use. While the app has security measures in place, there is always a risk of unauthorized access or data breaches.

What account types does HFM offer?

HFM offers Micro, Premium, Zero Spread, and Islamic accounts, making it flexible for different trading needs, from small-scale beginners to large-volume professionals.

Is HFM regulated in the UK?

Yes, HFM operates under FCA regulation through its HF Markets (UK) Ltd entity, ensuring adherence to client fund protection, fair trading, and transparency.

8. Tickmill

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FCA, FSA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Tickmill is a Forex Service provider that offers access to a wide range of services and products. It is regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), and the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA).

Tickmill UK Ltd is authorised and regulated by the FCA under FRN 717270.

Features

🔎Broker Company Information 📅Year Founded 2014 👨Current CEO Duncan Anderson 🧑‍🤝‍🧑Founder/s Not publicly available 🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff 441 👩‍💻Amount of active traders Over 400 000 🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company) No Regulation and Security 🛡️Regulation FSA, FCA, CySEC, FSCA 🌎Country of regulation Seychelles, UK, Cyprus, South Africa 💻Account Segregation Yes 🪫Negative balance protection Yes ⛗Two-step Authentication Yes 🔋Investor Protection Schemes Yes Account Types and Features ➕Accounts Plus account and Raw account 💳Institutional Accounts Yes 👨‍💼Managed Accounts Yes 📇Minor account currencies USD, EUR, GBP, ZAR 💰Minimum Deposit USD 100 / 1812 ZAR Trading Conditions 🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time Instant to 1 business day 🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee Free, but may vary based on payment method and account type 📊Spreads from 0.0 pips 💸Commissions Varies by account type, often commission-free, $2 per side per lot (Pro Account) 💱Number of base currencies supported 4 (EUR, USD, GBP, PLN) 🚀Swap Fees Overnight financing fees apply 📈Leverage Up to 1:1000 📏Margin requirements 50% ☪️Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 💻Demo Account Yes ⌛Order Execution Time Typically within milliseconds 📆VPS Hosting Yes, for an additional fee Trading Instruments 🧾CFDs-Total Offered Over 725 🗠CFD Stock Indices Yes ⚖️CFD Commodities Yes 📜CFD Shares Yes 👁️‍🗨 Watchlist Yes 🔔 Trade Alerts Yes 💼 Trading Stocks with GP Yes 📉 Trading Indices with GP Yes 💹 Swap on Trading Board Yes Deposits and Withdrawals 💳Deposit Options Credit/Debit Cards, Skrill, Neteller, FasaPay UnionPay, Bank Wire Transfer, Cryptocurrencies (BTC, ETH, USDT) 💵Withdrawal Options Credit/Debit Cards, Skrill, Neteller, FasaPay UnionPay, Bank Wire Transfer, Cryptocurrencies (BTC, ETH, USDT) Trading Platforms and Tools 💻Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), MetaTrader WebTrader, MetaTrader for Mac, Tickmill Mobile App 👩‍💻OS Compatibility Windows, macOS, iOS, Android 🖥️Forex trading tools Yes Customer Support 🗣️Live chat availability Yes 24/5 📱Customer Support email address support@tickmill.com 📞Customer Support Contact Number South Africa: +278 7250 0696

International: +852 5808 7849 👾Social media Platforms Facebook, Twitter, Instagram 🗣️Languages supported on Website 17 Languages Educational Resources and Support 🖺Forex course Yes 🧏‍♀️Webinars Yes 📚Educational Resources Yes Partnerships and Programs 🪪Affiliate program? Yes 👨‍🏫Amount of partners 9000+ 📋IB Program Yes 🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams? Yes 🪙Rebate program Yes 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Tickmill offers robust trading platforms and innovative mobile trading Currency conversion fees will apply for some deposits Tickmill has a very high trust score and is known for its competitive trading conditions There are no fixed spread accounts offered There are several convenient funding options available including Skrill, Neteller, and others The spreads are not the tightest

Why do traders choose Tickmill?

Tickmill is known for ultra-tight spreads from 0.0 pips and lightning-fast execution. It’s ideal for scalpers and high-frequency traders seeking low trading costs.

Is Tickmill safe and regulated by the FCA?

Yes, Tickmill UK Ltd is authorised and regulated by the FCA. The broker maintains strict compliance with financial standards and client asset protections.

9. ThinkMarkets

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FCA, FSCA, FSA, CySEC, JFSA Start Trading Read Review

ThinkMarkets stands out for its proprietary ThinkTrader platform, which sits alongside MT4, MT5, and TradingView access — giving traders a genuine choice rather than locking everyone into one ecosystem. With over 4,000 instruments across forex, indices, commodities, and crypto, plus a UK entity that actually onboards retail clients under its FCA licence, it's a solid pick for traders who want platform flexibility backed by real local regulation.

Its UK company, TF Global Markets (UK) Limited, is currently authorised and regulated by the FCA under FRN 629628.

Features

Feature Detail Minimum Deposit $50 (Standard) / $250 (ThinkTrader) / $500 (ThinkZero) Maximum Leverage Up to 1:500 (offshore entities) / 1:30 for UK retail under FCA rules Spreads From 0.0 pips (ThinkZero account) Regulation FCA (UK, FRN 629628), ASIC (Australia), FSCA (South Africa, FSP 49835), CySEC (Cyprus, 215/13) Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, ThinkTrader, TradingView Islamic Account Available (Swap-Free account type) Sign up Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Genuine FCA-regulated UK entity that actually onboards retail clients, not just a license on paper Customer support response times flagged as slower than some competitors in recent reviews Choice of four platforms: MT4, MT5, ThinkTrader, and TradingView $20 monthly inactivity fee Wide range of 4,000+ tradable instruments No cent or micro accounts for very small position sizing Negative balance protection and FSCS coverage for UK clients No VIP or managed account options Islamic swap-free accounts available UK leverage capped at 1:30 under FCA rules, lower than offshore alternatives

How is ThinkMarkets' customer support rated?

ThinkMarkets offers support through live chat, email, and phone, with multilingual coverage across its global client base. It's worth knowing that a few recent reviews flag slower response times compared to some competitors on this list, so while support is there when you need it, it's not the broker's standout feature the way its platform choice is.

Does ThinkMarkets hold an FCA licence?

Yes — and it's a genuine one for UK retail traders. ThinkMarkets operates here through TF Global Markets (UK) Limited, FRN 629628, which is headquartered in London and actually onboards retail clients under that licence, with full FSCS coverage attached.

10. Plus500

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FCA, MAS, FSA, ASIC, FMA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Plus500's strengths lie in its user-friendly trading platform, competitive spreads, and wide range of trading instruments. Its low minimum deposit requirements and strong customer support make it a popular choice for traders of all levels.

Plus500's UK CFD business operates through Plus500UK Ltd, FCA FRN 509909.

Features

🔎Broker Company Information 📅Year Founded 2008 🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff 569 👩‍💻Amount of active traders 280,769 active users 🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company) Yes, on the London Stock Exchange's Main Market Regulation and Security 🛡️Regulation FCA, ASIC, CySEC, MAS, FSCA 🌎Country of regulation UK, Cyprus, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, Israel, Seychelles, Estonia, United Arab Emirates, Japan 💻Account Segregation Yes, client funds are held in segregated bank accounts 🪫Negative balance protection Yes, in some jurisdictions 🔋Investor Protection Schemes £85k to UK, €20k to EU clients, and $0 to other clients Account Types and Features ➕Accounts Retail Account 💳Institutional Accounts No 👨‍💼Managed Accounts No 📇Minor account currencies EUR/JPY, AUD/JPY, GBP/EUR 💰Minimum Deposit $100 / R1806 Trading Conditions 🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time 1-3 business days 🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee $0 📊Spreads from 0.8 pips 💸Commissions No commission is charged 💱Number of base currencies supported 48 🚀Swap Fees Yes, Charged on leveraged overnight positions 📈Leverage 1:30 📏Margin requirements Yes ☪️Islamic account (swap-free) No 💻Demo Account Yes ⌛Order Execution Time Typically fast (seconds) 📆VPS Hosting Not offered Trading Instruments 🧾CFDs-Total Offered Over 2800 financial instruments, including Shares, Forex, Indices, Commodities, ETFs and Options. 🗠CFD Stock Indices Yes, including FTSE 100 ⚖️CFD Commodities Yes 📜CFD Shares Yes Deposits and Withdrawals 💳Deposit Options Bank wires, credit/debit cards, Skrill, Neteller, and Paypal. 💵Withdrawal Options Bank wires, credit/debit cards, Skrill, Neteller, and Paypal. Trading Platforms and Tools 💻Trading Platforms User-friendly web and mobile platforms 👩‍💻OS Compatibility Windows, Mac, Web-based 🖥️Forex trading tools Cryptocurrencies, Forex, indices, commodities, shares, options, ETFs Customer Support 🗣️Live chat availability Yes 24/7 📱Customer Support Online Whatsapp Yes 24/7 📞Customer Support Contact Number +65 6320 1111 and +65 6320 1119. 👾Social media Platforms Yes (Facebook, X, etc.) 🗣️Languages supported on Plus500 Website 32 Languages Educational Resources and Support 🖺Forex course Not offered 🧏‍♀️Webinars Free Trading Webinars & Market Analyses 📚Educational Resources Free trading e-book, How to Videos etc. Partnerships and Programs 🪪Affiliate program? Yes 👨‍🏫Amount of partners 40 000+ 📋IB Program Yes 🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams? BSC Young Boys Super League, Italian Serie A club Atalanta and Polish Ekstraklasa team Legia Warsaw. 🪙Rebate program Yes South African Trader Specific Information Does Plus500 Accept South African Traders? Yes, offer full-trading package to South African traders. Is Plus500 regulated by the South African regulatory body (FSCA)? Yes, it is regulated and licensed by the FSCA. Do Plus500 offer an Affiliate Program for South African Traders? Yes, It offers an Affiliate program for most regions. Do Plus500 allow opening trading accounts in ZAR? The company supports having a base account currency in ZAR. 📝Sign up Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons user-friendly platform and to navigate and understand, even for beginners. Compared to some other brokers, Plus500 may have higher spreads, which can affect profitability. User-friendly platform for trading CFDs on forex, indices, cryptocurrencies, commodities, options, ETFs Some users have reported difficulties in contacting customer support. Includes charting, technical analysis indicators, and economic calendar. Trading CFDs carries a high risk of losing money, and it's important to understand the risks involved before trading. Enables users to follow and copy the trades of successful traders. Plus500 has faced regulatory scrutiny in some jurisdictions. Offers swap-free conditions in some regions. CFDs and leverage raise Sharia-compliance concerns for many scholars.

What makes Plus500 commission-free?

Plus500 charges no commissions on trades. Instead, it earns from tight spreads, providing a cost-effective option for traders who prefer simplicity and transparency in fees.

Is Plus500 regulated by the FCA?

Yes, Plus500UK Ltd is authorised and regulated by the FCA. It provides investor protection, segregated accounts, and robust risk management systems for UK clients.

What Is the Maximum Leverage with an FCA Broker?

For normal retail CFD clients, FCA rules cap leverage between 30:1 and 2:1, depending on the asset.

The rules also include:

A 50% margin close-out rule

Negative balance protection

Standardised risk warnings

Restrictions on incentives designed to push clients into more CFD trading

So if you see an old broker comparison showing 1:200, 1:500, 1:1000 or 1:2000 as normal FCA retail leverage, that needs correcting.

Those higher figures usually apply to another legal entity or a different client classification.

What FSCS Protection Applies to FCA Forex Brokers?

This needs a bit more care in 2026.

From 1 December 2025, the FSCS deposit-protection limit for money held with UK-authorised banks, building societies and credit unions increased from £85,000 to £120,000.

But that does not mean every FCA forex account now comes with £120,000 of protection.

The FSCS says the increase applies to deposit protection. Investment-related claims generally remain subject to a separate limit of up to £85,000 per eligible person, per firm, depending on the product, regulated activity and circumstances of the firm's failure.

FCA retail CFD rules include leverage caps, margin close-out rules and negative balance protection. FCA-regulated brokers such as CMC Markets also explain how retail client money is segregated from company funds under the FCA's CASS rules.

Can South Africans Open FCA-Regulated Forex Accounts?

Not automatically. A broker can be regulated by the FCA and still use a different company for South African clients.

XTB makes this clear. UK clients are onboarded through XTB Limited, while clients outside the UK and EU can be placed under another entity in the group.

ThinkMarkets says something similar on its UK site: the information there is aimed at UK clients and is not intended for every jurisdiction.

How We Selected the Best FCA Forex Brokers

For this 2026 update, we first checked that every broker on the list still has a current, identifiable FCA-regulated UK company.

Then we looked at the details that actually matter:

FCA legal entity

FRN

UK account structure

Current retail CFD leverage rules

Trading platforms

Spreads and commissions

Minimum deposit wording

FSCS information

Differences between UK and international entities

Whether the setup is relevant to South African traders

That process changed a few things from the old version of the page.

For UK retail clients, FCA leverage limits are much lower.

This comparison is based on current broker disclosures and regulatory information. SA Shares did not personally open, fund and trade through all ten FCA-regulated entities.

Conclusion

IG takes our top spot for FCA-regulated forex brokers in 2026. IG Markets Ltd is currently authorised under FRN 195355, and the UK offering combines a wide market range with a mature in-house trading platform.

Pepperstone comes in second for traders who care most about pricing. Its Razor account currently advertises forex spreads from 0.0 points, and the UK minimum deposit is £10.

XTB takes third place because it gives traders access to forex, CFDs and a wider range of investment products from one platform. CMC Markets is another strong option if proprietary trading technology matters more to you than using MetaTrader.

City Index is useful if you do not want a fixed minimum just to open a standard account, while FxPro still gives UK clients access to a long-established FCA-regulated company.

HFM, Tickmill, ThinkMarkets and Plus500 complete the list, with their UK entities currently authorised under FRNs 801701, 717270, 629628 and 509909 respectively.

For South African traders, though, the ranking is only half the story.

Check the legal company named in your client agreement.

A broker can genuinely hold an FCA licence while your own account is opened through a completely different entity.

Risk warning: Forex and CFDs use leverage and can lead to substantial losses. FCA regulation does not protect you from normal market losses. Legal entities, account availability, spreads, funding limits and regional onboarding can change. Check the current company name and FCA Register entry before depositing.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the FCA?

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is the official financial regulator in the United Kingdom. It oversees financial firms and trading platforms, ensuring they operate transparently.

Why choose an FCA-regulated forex broker?

FCA-regulated brokers must follow strict rules on client protection, including segregated funds, leverage restrictions, and transparent pricing.

Are FCA-regulated brokers safe?

Yes. FCA-regulated brokers offer enhanced safety through negative balance protection, secure fund segregation, and regular audits. These measures ensure that traders are protected from fraud, insolvency, and abusive trading practices.

How can I verify if a broker is FCA-regulated?

You can confirm a broker’s FCA registration by checking its registration number on the official FCA Register. Always cross-check this with the license number listed on the broker’s official website.

Who is the best FCA-regulated broker for South African traders?

HF Markets is one of the most popular FCA-regulated brokers for South African traders, offering FSCA and FCA dual regulation, ZAR accounts, low spreads, and MT4/MT5 support with competitive trading conditions.

Do FCA brokers offer MetaTrader platforms?

Yes. Most FCA-regulated brokers support MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, providing powerful tools for technical analysis, automated trading, and multi-asset execution.

Do FCA rules apply to South African traders?

While FCA rules apply primarily in the UK, South African traders benefit from the same level of protection when using brokers licensed by the FCA.

What trading protections do FCA brokers offer?

FCA-regulated brokers are required to offer protections such as negative balance protection, leverage limits, secure handling of client funds, and dispute resolution mechanisms via the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS).

Are all forex brokers FCA-regulated?

No. Only brokers that meet the FCA’s stringent standards are granted a license. Many global brokers operate under different regulatory bodies.